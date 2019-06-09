NBA Finals: Raptors one win from title, but Kevin Durant could change everything

“I don't think we need to reinvent the wheel by any stretch — these huge adjustments or anything,” Curry said. “Can you see the picture and envision what we need to do out there and turn that into reality by executing it? We have high-IQ guys that I feel like won't be rattled by the pressure of that situation, because a couple missed shots here and there, you can start to think like, ‘Oh, this might not be our night,’ or stuff like that. That can't creep in.