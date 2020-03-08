Horse racing newsletter: Authentic makes himself the Kentucky Derby favorite

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate John Sadler and Hronis on winning the Santa Anita Handicap three straight years.
Saturday’s three Kentucky Derby prep races helped clarify the top of the ticket and answered some questions down the list.
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
There is little doubt that Authentic’s dominating win in the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita makes him the favorite for the Kentucky Derby. He beat some pretty good horses including stablemate Thousand Words and Storm the Court, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. The race us 1 1/16 miles. Authentic, who is undefeated in three starts, will next race in the Santa Anita Derby.
You can read more about the race in the story I did for web and print in The Times. Just click here. You can also find a summary of the race down below.
In New York in the Gotham Stakes, favorite Mischevious Alex, won the mile race by two lengths. He runs for trainer John Servis and is ridden by Kendrick Carmouche. Alex’s next race could very well be to Wood Memorial at Aqueduct.
And, in Tampa, in a real head scratcher, King Guillermo won the Tampa Bay Derby by an easy 4 ¾ lengths. The horse paid $100.40 to win, he second largest payoff in the 40-year history of the race. He is trained by Juan Carlos Avila and ridden by Sammy Camacho.
All three of those horses earned 50 points, which is enough to get into the Kentucky Derby on May 2. But, they are all likely to run one more time. If you come back to the newsletter on Friday, we’ll have Jon White’s Kentucky Derby rankings. We’ll see if he has Authentic on the top.
OK, let’s get to the big races at Santa Anita.
Santa Anita review
Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos Stakes: Under a perfect ride, Victor Espinoza guided Flagstaff to a 1 ¼-length win in the seven-furlong sprint. Stablemate St. Joe Bay had the lead down the backstretch as Flagstaff was content to sit right off the lead. Flagstaff went four wide entering the stretch and rolled to an easy victory.
Flagstaff paid $4.00, $2.40 and $2.20. Roadster was second followed by McKale, Law Abidin Citizen, Manhattan Up and St. Joe Bay.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
John Sadler (winning trainer): “He waits a little bit when he gets in front so Victor was trying to sit behind as long as he could. Victor told me he got to the front a little quick, he was loaded [Saturday], plenty of horse. He’s really strong.”
Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “Yeah, it was [a great race]. I tried to sit back a little bit and run at the end. I was worried a little bit on the backside because they slowed down, and I was a bit farther back than I wanted. When I moved out, that was it. It’s just another gear that he has.”
Grade 1 $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile: River Boyne stalked the pace, went around pacesetter Kingly, and then went inside and held off favorite Got Stormy to win in a blanket finish by a neck. River Boyne was second favorite and paid $12.00, $5.20 and $3.40. After Got Stormy, the rest of the field was Next Shares, True Valor, Frontier Market, Sellwood, Ohio, Kingly, Desert Stone and Next Shares.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Jeff Mullins (winning trainer): “A perfect trip. I told Abel [Cedillo] to try and get the same trip as he did last time [winning the Thunder Road at Santa Anita]. This time he had to go inside instead of outside. Abel has done a great job keeping him in position. That is the way he likes to run and he’s got a really good kick down the lane.”
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “Well, thank God my horse can go any where, inside or outside. I was trying to go outside, but when I saw him move up a little bit, I got plenty of room inside. … My horse responded really good. I’m excited, my horse is running really good.”
$75,000 China Doll Stakes: This ungraded stakes was for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. Warren’s Showtime ran well of the pace in this full field of 13 before rallying late to win by half-a-length. She paid $8.00, $4.20 and $3.00. Stela Star was second and Bella Vita finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Craig Lewis (winning trainer): “She’s a terrific filly. I am just grateful I get to train her. We were very concerned about the 11 hole with a mile and a 14-horse field but Jorge [Velez] did a fantastic job getting her in in the clubhouse turn and then came through a very narrow hole. He’s very brave and so is the filly. We are very pleased with the ride and very pleased with the filly; she is terrific. She definitely knows where the wire is.”
Jorge Velez (winning jockey): “This filly is really nice. She likes going behind horses, she doesn’t care, she goes wherever. She’s really nice, easy to work and always ready for the race. I’ve ridden this filly six or seven times, and I’ve won three stakes with this her. All the time she runs really good in the stretch. She likes to run with pressure at the rail.”
Grade 2 $400,000 San Felipe Stakes: This 1 1/16-mile Kentucky Derby prep was dominated by Authentic winning by 2 ¼ lengths, but it could have much more. He beat a talented group of horses. He led from the start and was never seriously threatened.
Authentic paid $4.80, $3.20 and $2.60. Honor A.P. was second followed by Storm the Court, Thousand Words, Wrecking Crew, Fort McHenry and Swagsational.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “He stumbled a little bit leaving there, and I anticipated that, but he’s so quick on his feet. Once he got him around the turn–I know they were going quick and I knew Thousand Words was closer. … When I saw the fractions, 22 and change, it was fast, but he was doing it so easy. The really good ones do that and I just love the way he looked down the backside. Turning for home I saw Mike Smith coming with that good horse (Honor A.P.) and I said, ‘We’ll see what he’s made of’ and I was hoping he wouldn’t do his shenanigans (ducking in).
“But he handled it well and he wasn’t tired. He’s a special horse and this was probably one of the toughest prep races that we’ve seen so far. Those were really good horses in there. We hope to stay healthy and run in the Santa Anita Derby (April 4).
Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “It was a beautiful trip. He took a little tiny stumble out of the gate, but it wasn’t enough to cost us. I was just in cruise control. I was seeing if anybody was going to test me to make me pick it up. I kept him going a few times, just to keep him focused, but he got off amazing and it seems like there’s more in the tank. … I think he’s just getting more mature. That was his first time going two turns.”
Grade 1 $600,000 Santa Anita Handicap: Things weren’t looking so good for John Sadler and Hronis Racing when they woke up and favorite Gift Box had a minor ankle swelling. So, they scratched the horse. But, for the third time in a row Sadler and Hronis went on to win the Big ‘Cap with a different horse. They won with Gift Box last year and Accelerate the year before that.
The winner was Combatant, who held by a neck to win the 1 ¼-mile race. Combatant paid $21.20, $10.20 and $4.00. Multiplier was second followed by Midcourt, Brown Storm, Endorsed, Hofburg and Two Thirty Five. I got another story on this race that is online and in print. Just click here.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
John Sadler (winning trainer): “Obviously we wanted to run Gift Box. This horse we were considering somewhere else, but I put him in as an insurance policy. He trained really well and it looked like he had no distance limitations to me, so I thought it was a good chance to try him. He’s got some pretty good races on his form. He won his last start at Churchill before he came out here. We put some blinkers on him, did some minor changes, and he has responded well.
“We are lucky enough to have several horses in this division. We have Gift Box, Higher Power, and Combatant. We think there are opportunities for these horses in different races. These are problems we like to have. We like to have a lot of good horses. There’s never a problem having too many horses that can run. We can run them in different spots.”
Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “It’s beautiful. It was nice to win and to win it for John. I feel sorry that my other horse (Gift Box) scratched, but this was a nice thing to make up for that. He was in a good spot. It looked like they didn’t go too fast – it was a good pace for us. He was very comfortable where he was, and I was happy with how he progressed.”
Santa Anita preview
The field sizes remain strong, relatively speaking, on Sunday’s eight-race card starting at 1 p.m. Half the races are on the turf and there is a pretty good feature, the Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ysabel for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. It’s a good prep for the Kentucky Oaks.
The favorite, at 4-5, is Donna Veloce for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Flavien Prat. She won her first race, finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies and then second in the Starlet to Bast, who has since been retired.
The second choice is Speech, at 4-1, for Michael McCarthy and Geovanni Franco. She has won one of three races, a nine length-maiden special. Speech was a $190,000 purchase while Donna Veloce went for $800,000.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 6, 7, 8, 8, 9, 6, 11 (1 also eligible).
Ciaran Thornton’s SA picks of the day
RACE EIGHT: No. 6 Coast of Roan (8-1)
Coast of Roan was a big winner for us last time when Umberto Rispoli rode for the second time and perfectly timed the late run for the win. Rispoli stays here instead of riding for trainer Eric Kruljac who also owns Lincoln City. Umberto wins for Kruljac so staying here means he thinks this horse has a better chance. He is winning 60% for trainer Doug O’Neill and 80% in the money. When Umberto rides for O’Neill the horse is live. We are getting 8-1 value today on the morning line although I am thinking it likely goes much lower. If rain takes this race off turf it should be no issue as well. Use Lincoln City as well as this is Mike Smith’s only mount of the day and it’s the last race at 15-1.
Saturday’s result: Sash broke great and tracked in third into the stretch but lost steam and faded.
Next Shares flew late to just miss running third.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Tampa Bay (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Challenger Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner Trophy Chaser ($6.80)
Santa Anita (4): Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Flagstaff ($4.00)
Aqueduct (7): $125,000 Stymie Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Diamond King ($10.20)
Tampa Bay (9): Grade 2 $225,000 Hillsborough Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Starship Jubilee ($4.40)
Santa Anita (5): Grade 1 $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: River Boyne ($12.00)
Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Tom Fool Handicap, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Mind Control ($4.80)
Tampa Bay (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Florida Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Outburst ($6.80)
Aqueduct (9): $250,000 Busher Invitational, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Water White ($37.20)
Tampa Bay (11): Grade 2 $400,000 Tampa Bay Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: King Guillermo ($100.40)
Oaklawn (8): $150,000 Hot Springs Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Whitmore ($3.60)
Aqueduct (10): Grade 3 $300,000 Gotham Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Mischevious Alex ($5.50)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $400,000 San Felipe Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Authentic ($4.40)
Oaklawn (9): Grade 3 $300,000 Honeybee Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Shedaresthedevil ($7.80)
Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $600,000 Santa Anita Handicap, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Combatant ($21.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
11:26 Aqueduct (3): $125,000 Heavenly Prize Invitational, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Newly Minted (4-5)
4:11 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ysabel Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Donna Veloce (4-5)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE THREE: No. 3 Seattle Encounter (7-2)
He has been second in each of his last three efforts against quality rivals and all figures earned from said affairs are very competitive in this evenly matched event. In his most recent outing 16 nights ago, this 5-year-old gelding broke a tad slow at the gate opening but was running well in the fourth position into the turn before having to take up while in close quarters while losing some racing momentum and valuable ground. He fought back mightily and finished second as he narrowed the gap at the wire. There’s a good mixture of speed horses and closers in this race and Seattle Encounter is versatile enough to adjust regardless of how the race sets up. I’ll take him at this price.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, March 7.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 35th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.75 48.51 1:13.67 1:26.25 1:38.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Sunriser
|126
|7
|6
|7–1
|8
|7–hd
|4–½
|1–½
|Rispoli
|3.70
|6
|Colombian Gold
|118
|6
|4
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–1
|Prat
|1.80
|5
|Journal Entry
|126
|5
|1
|4–1
|4–1
|4–1
|3–1
|3–½
|Franco
|7.50
|2
|Olive You More
|118
|2
|7
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–1
|5–hd
|4–1½
|Espinoza
|7.20
|9
|Flamigo Bay
|118
|8
|2
|5–1½
|5–1
|5–½
|6–hd
|5–1
|Cedillo
|13.60
|4
|Awesome Drive
|122
|4
|3
|2–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|6–2¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|14.00
|3
|I Give Up
|118
|3
|8
|8
|7–½
|8
|8
|7–2½
|Flores
|6.70
|1
|Wine At Sunset
|118
|1
|5
|1–½
|2–1½
|2–1
|7–2
|8
|Pereira
|7.00
|8
|SUNRISER
|9.40
|4.00
|2.60
|6
|COLOMBIAN GOLD
|3.40
|2.80
|5
|JOURNAL ENTRY
|4.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$13.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-5-2)
|$51.62
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-5)
|$45.65
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-5-2-9)
|Carryover $1,519
Winner–Sunriser B.m.5 by City Zip out of Winning Scoop, by Bernardini. Bred by Keene Ridge Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Albert, R., Dunham, E., Lewkowitz, F., Lewkowitz, K. and Sondereker, J.. Mutuel Pool $203,469 Exacta Pool $110,252 Superfecta Pool $40,052 Trifecta Pool $63,968 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,990. Scratched–Danceformunny, Diva in Charge.
SUNRISER angled in and chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, continued just off the rail on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under a vigorous hand ride and a crack of the whip to get up nearing the wire. COLOMBIAN GOLD pulled between horses and steadied early, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out in the stretch, bid between rivals, took the lead past the eighth pole and held on well but was caught late. JOURNAL ENTRY three deep into the first turn, stalked alongside a foe, came three wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch and held third. OLIVE YOU MORE chase just off the rail then inside, went around a rival past midstretch and was edged for the show inside. FLAMIGO BAY (IRE) angled in and chased tugged her way along outside a rival to chase the pace, swung three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late response. AWESOME DRIVE pulled between horses then dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the backstretch, battled inside on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. I GIVE UP came off the inside into the backstretch, went up three deep into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WINE AT SUNSET rank along the inside and pulled her way into a tight spot, dueled inside then came a bit off the rail to stalk the pace, re-bid alongside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.34 45.75 1:10.78 1:17.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Drop the Chalupa
|122
|9
|5
|8–2½
|6–1½
|2–hd
|1–1¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|16.90
|2
|American Code
|118
|2
|3
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|0.60
|3
|Candy Fury
|118
|3
|2
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|Rispoli
|14.50
|4
|Believe Now
|118
|4
|8
|6–½
|5–½
|6–3
|4–1¼
|Rosario
|4.60
|1
|Still in the Game
|126
|1
|7
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–1½
|5–¾
|Gutierrez
|25.30
|8
|Moon Mischief
|113
|8
|1
|4–hd
|4–1
|5–1
|6–1¾
|Velez
|7.50
|7
|Beachcombing
|118
|7
|4
|7–hd
|9
|8–4
|7–2¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|10.60
|5
|Polar Wind
|118
|5
|9
|9
|8–½
|7–1
|8–7¼
|Cedillo
|32.50
|6
|Arch Ability
|118
|6
|6
|5–1
|7–hd
|9
|9
|Franco
|54.50
|9
|DROP THE CHALUPA
|35.80
|8.40
|5.80
|2
|AMERICAN CODE
|2.80
|2.40
|3
|CANDY FURY
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-9)
|$159.40
|$1 EXACTA (9-2)
|$43.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-2-3-4)
|$151.38
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-2-3)
|$148.60
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-2-3-4-1)
|Carryover $5,793
Winner–Drop the Chalupa Ch.g.3 by Liam's Map out of Monono, by Whywhywhy. Bred by Taylor Brothers Properties, LLC & ToKalon, Inc (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Doubledown Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $253,192 Daily Double Pool $46,307 Exacta Pool $174,110 Superfecta Pool $81,682 Trifecta Pool $124,592 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,599. Scratched–none.
DROP THE CHALUPA chased outside then four wide into the turn, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front a sixteenth out and proved best. AMERICAN CODE had speed inside then dueled a bit off the rail, inched away inside on the turn, came off the fence into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch, could not hold off the winner but saved the place. CANDY FURY dueled outside the runner-up, stalked off the rail on the turn, was between horses in the stretch and held third between foes. BELIEVE NOW pulled his way along a bit off the rail and was in a bit close off heels a half mile out, continued just off the inside, angled to the fence into the stretch, came out past midstretch and was edged for the show three deep on the line. STILL IN THE GAME saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail for room in midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. MOON MISCHIEF bobbled at the start but broke on top, stalked three deep, angled in between horses on the turn and could not offer the necessary response. BEACHCOMBING chased between horses then off the rail, dropped back on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and did not rally. POLAR WIND broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then just off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and also lacked a rally. ARCH ABILITY stalked between horses then three deep into the turn, dropped back on the bend and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.64 44.77 56.75 1:02.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Woke Up to Aces
|118
|10
|1
|1–hd
|2–2
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Gaffalione
|7.60
|12
|Navetta
|126
|12
|12
|9–hd
|8–1
|4–½
|2–½
|Fuentes
|12.00
|9
|Affianced
|118
|9
|6
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–nk
|Prat
|1.90
|1
|Nurse Goodbody
|126
|1
|9
|12
|12
|11–6
|4–1
|Pereira
|40.20
|11
|Constantia
|113
|11
|4
|5–2½
|5–2
|5–2
|5–nk
|Velez
|60.70
|3
|New Drama
|126
|3
|8
|8–1½
|9–½
|6–½
|6–ns
|Van Dyke
|7.60
|8
|Rocking Redhead
|118
|8
|10
|10–2
|10–1½
|8–hd
|7–ns
|Rosario
|7.70
|2
|Bristol Bayou
|118
|2
|11
|11–1½
|11–3
|10–1½
|8–2¼
|Smith
|4.90
|6
|Stopped Raining
|126
|6
|5
|6–½
|7–½
|7–½
|9–1¼
|Rojas Fernandez
|80.00
|7
|Majestic Gigi
|118
|7
|2
|2–2
|1–hd
|2–1
|10–5½
|Gutierrez
|17.40
|5
|Lil Miss Moppet
|126
|5
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|9–1
|11–33¾
|Cedillo
|9.00
|4
|Sapphire Silk
|118
|4
|7
|7–1
|6–½
|12
|12
|Rispoli
|17.80
|10
|WOKE UP TO ACES
|17.20
|8.40
|5.40
|12
|NAVETTA
|16.00
|9.60
|9
|AFFIANCED
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-10)
|$340.40
|$1 EXACTA (10-12)
|$106.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-12-9-1)
|$928.22
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-12-9)
|$179.10
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-12-9-1-11)
|Carryover $8,733
Winner–Woke Up to Aces B.f.3 by The Factor out of Count to Eleven, by Grand Slam. Bred by Caldara Farm Inc. & William R.Hilliard Jr. (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Warren, Andrew, Warren, Rania and Warren, Suzanne. Mutuel Pool $288,019 Daily Double Pool $33,616 Exacta Pool $178,555 Superfecta Pool $67,895 Trifecta Pool $102,402 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,852. Scratched–Happy Tune, Moonhall Milly (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (8-9-10) paid $312.25. Pick Three Pool $57,748.
WOKE UP TO ACES had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, inched away under urging in midstretch and held. NAVETTA hesitated to be away slowly, moved up three deep on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gaine the place. AFFIANCED stalked a bit off the rail then between horses, continued just off the fence kinto the stretch and held third toward the inside. NURSE GOODBODY chased along the inside and steadied midway on the backstretch to drop back, continued inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and finished fast to be edged for a minor share. CONSTANTIA stalked three deep to the stretch, drifted in a bit and was edged for a minor share between foes. NEW DRAMA bobbled some at the break, stalked inside then a bit off the rail, continued outside a foe leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. ROCKING REDHEAD off a bit slowly,, chased just off the rail then inside, steadied off heels leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. BRISTOL BAYOU broke a bit awkwardly and was in tight, settled just off the inside, swung four wide into the stretch and finished with some interest. STOPPED RAINING stalked outside a rival then between foes nearing the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MAJESTIC GIGI had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LIL MISS MOPPET angled in and dueled inside then stalked along the rail, dropped back when racing a bit awkwardly leaving the turn and also weakened. SAPPHIRE SILK sent between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace, steadied hard off heels leaving the turn, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'San Carlos Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.27 45.04 1:09.54 1:22.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Flagstaff
|121
|2
|5
|4–3
|4–4
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Espinoza
|1.00
|3
|Roadster
|123
|3
|3
|5–1½
|5–½
|5–2
|2–1
|Smith
|2.30
|6
|McKale
|121
|6
|4
|3–1½
|3–1½
|2–hd
|3–½
|Van Dyke
|7.40
|5
|Law Abidin Citizen
|123
|5
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–½
|4–3¼
|Cedillo
|20.30
|1
|Manhattan Up
|121
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–ns
|Pereira
|6.50
|4
|St. Joe Bay
|123
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–2½
|6
|Prat
|8.10
|2
|FLAGSTAFF
|4.00
|2.40
|2.20
|3
|ROADSTER
|3.00
|2.60
|6
|MCKALE
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2)
|$47.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$4.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-6-5)
|$9.48
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-6)
|$11.85
Winner–Flagstaff Dbb.g.6 by Speightstown out of Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Summer Wind Farm (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Lane's End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $309,183 Daily Double Pool $32,677 Exacta Pool $149,152 Superfecta Pool $51,971 Trifecta Pool $89,236. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-10-2) paid $186.25. Pick Three Pool $32,013.
FLAGSTAFF came off the rail and chased on the backstretch and turn, entered the stretch four wide, took the lead outside rivals nearing midstretch, inched away under a steady hand ride and being shown the whip and proved best. ROADSTER settled off the inside, angled in some on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and gained the place late. MCKALE prompted the pace three deep then three wide between foes into the stretch, fought back between rivals in midstretch, drifted in a bit and held third. LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN angled in and dueled between horses, also fought back in midstretch, drifted in late and was edged for the show. MANHATTAN UP broke in a bit, came off the inside and settled off the rail, entered the stretch four wide and lacked the needed rally. ST. JOE BAY had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and until midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $400,000. 'Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.15 46.49 1:10.27 1:22.04 1:33.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|River Boyne
|122
|2
|5
|4–½
|4–½
|3–½
|2–hd
|1–nk
|Cedillo
|5.00
|3
|Got Stormy
|119
|3
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1
|1–1½
|2–hd
|Gaffalione
|1.10
|4
|Next Shares
|122
|4
|8
|8–hd
|8–2
|8–1
|4–½
|3–¾
|Prat
|8.30
|1
|True Valour
|122
|1
|3
|7–1
|7–½
|6–1
|6–1
|4–½
|Rispoli
|9.20
|8
|Frontier Market
|120
|8
|7
|9–2½
|9–1½
|9–1
|8–1½
|5–1
|Rosario
|9.00
|5
|Sellwood
|120
|5
|9
|10
|10
|10
|9–1
|6–nk
|Smith
|11.20
|6
|Ohio
|122
|6
|4
|5–hd
|5–hd
|4–½
|5–hd
|7–1½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|29.70
|7
|Kingly
|122
|7
|2
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|3–1
|8–ns
|Gutierrez
|15.90
|10
|Desert Stone
|122
|10
|10
|6–1½
|6–1½
|7–hd
|7–1
|9–6
|Franco
|19.60
|9
|Sash
|120
|9
|6
|3–1
|3–1
|5–½
|10
|10
|Van Dyke
|60.10
|2
|RIVER BOYNE (IRE)
|12.00
|5.20
|3.40
|3
|GOT STORMY
|2.80
|2.40
|4
|NEXT SHARES
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$30.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$14.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-1)
|$35.30
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-4-1-8)
|$2,772.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4)
|$48.15
Winner–River Boyne (IRE) Dbb.h.5 by Dandy Man (IRE) out of Clytha (GB), by Mark of Esteem (IRE). Bred by Limestone & Tara Studs (IRE). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $445,467 Daily Double Pool $63,122 Exacta Pool $231,329 Superfecta Pool $103,109 Super High Five Pool $17,622 Trifecta Pool $163,421. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-2) paid $65.05. Pick Three Pool $99,087. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-10-2-2) 115 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,412.40. Pick Four Pool $213,206. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-9-10-2-2) 86 tickets with 5 correct paid $5,542.20. Pick Five Pool $552,422.
RIVER BOYNE (IRE) stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, went around the pacesetter in midstretch then bid inside under urging, took a short lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. GOT STORMY between horses early, angled in then stalked just off the rail, bid between horses a half mile out then alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the advantage into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch, fought back outside the winner in the final sixteenth and held second. NEXT SHARES chased inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. TRUE VALOUR (IRE) bobbled some at the start, stalked the pace inside, came out a bit for room in upper stretch and continued gamely between foes late. FRONTIER MARKET chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, split horses past midstretch and continued willingly toward the inside. SELLWOOD settled inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, came out some into the stretch and was outfinished. OHIO (BRZ) stalked between horses then outside a rival into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. KINGLY had speed three deep then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. DESERT STONE (IRE) tugged his way along and stalked the pace three deep, continued outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SASH (GB) three wide early, stalked outside the runner-up, bid three deep a half mile out, angled in between foes on the second turn and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.42 46.17 1:10.21 1:16.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Gamine
|118
|3
|1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–4
|1–6¼
|Van Dyke
|0.10
|2
|Reem
|118
|2
|2
|3–2
|2–3
|2–7
|2–7¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.70
|4
|Miss Addie Pray
|118
|4
|4
|4
|3–½
|3–4
|3–2½
|Rosario
|7.70
|1
|Majestic Blend
|120
|1
|3
|2–3
|4
|4
|4
|Maldonado
|22.20
|3
|GAMINE
|2.20
|2.10
|2
|REEM
|2.40
|4
|MISS ADDIE PRAY
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$14.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$1.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4)
|$1.35
Winner–Gamine B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Peggy Jane, by Kafwain. Bred by Grace Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Michael Lund Petersen. Mutuel Pool $208,012 Daily Double Pool $33,035 Exacta Pool $59,040 Trifecta Pool $33,452. Scratched–Derby Lady.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-3) paid $8.65. Pick Three Pool $107,518.
GAMINE quickly sprinted clear, set all the pace a bit off the rail, was mildly hand ridden to open up in the stretch and drew off under a hold. REEM chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, drifted to the inside in midstretch and was clearly second best. MISS ADDIE PRAY broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in on the backstretch and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. MAJESTIC BLEND drifted out on the backstretch and stalked off the rail, lugged out some on the turn to come wide into the stretch and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'China Doll Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.43 47.84 1:12.30 1:24.37 1:36.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Warren's Showtime
|124
|11
|5
|6–1
|8–1
|5–hd
|3–hd
|1–½
|Velez
|3.00
|4
|Stela Star
|120
|4
|12
|11–hd
|12–½
|9–hd
|4–1
|2–½
|Rosario
|3.10
|3
|Bella Vita
|120
|3
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|3–½
|Prat
|4.40
|8
|Carpe Vinum
|120
|8
|6
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1
|2–1
|4–nk
|Cedillo
|19.30
|6
|Red Lark
|122
|6
|7
|9–1
|10–hd
|11–1
|7–hd
|5–¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|53.50
|13
|Guitty
|122
|12
|11
|12–1
|9–1
|8–hd
|11–1
|6–ns
|Blanc
|37.10
|9
|Croughavouke
|120
|9
|13
|13
|13
|12–½
|10–½
|7–1
|Rispoli
|5.20
|10
|Beguiled
|120
|10
|1
|5–1½
|5–1
|7–1
|8–1
|8–½
|Van Dyke
|10.80
|2
|Little Bird
|122
|2
|10
|10–1
|11–1
|13
|12–1
|9–1
|Franco
|10.90
|1
|Triana
|120
|1
|9
|7–hd
|7–hd
|10–hd
|6–hd
|10–2¼
|Gaffalione
|24.70
|14
|Roadrunner's Honor
|120
|13
|4
|1–½
|1–½
|2–½
|5–½
|11–1
|Bejarano
|37.60
|7
|Homehome
|120
|7
|8
|8–½
|6–½
|6–hd
|9–hd
|12–5¼
|Gutierrez
|57.80
|5
|Sherilinda
|120
|5
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–hd
|13
|13
|Gryder
|128.30
|11
|WARREN'S SHOWTIME
|8.00
|4.20
|3.00
|4
|STELA STAR (IRE)
|4.80
|3.60
|3
|BELLA VITA
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-11)
|$11.40
|$1 EXACTA (11-4)
|$20.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-4-3-8)
|$116.26
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-4-3)
|$49.45
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-4-3-8-6)
|Carryover $2,243
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-12)
|$2.80
Winner–Warren's Showtime Ch.f.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Warren's Veneda, by Affirmative. Bred by Benjamin C. Warren (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Warren, Benjamin C. and Sally. Mutuel Pool $651,541 Daily Double Pool $29,836 Exacta Pool $365,926 Superfecta Pool $139,572 Trifecta Pool $230,823 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,939. Scratched–Abby Hatcher (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-11) paid $23.80. Pick Three Pool $78,527. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-3-12) paid $4.55.
WARREN'S SHOWTIME chased outside a rival then between foes, split horses on the second turn and again in the stretch, bid along the rail under urging past midstretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and held gamely. STELA STAR (IRE) broke a bit slowly, pulled between horses then chased outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and finished well. BELLA VITA stalked early then bid inside to duel for the lead, inched away leaving the second turn, kicked clear a bit off the rail in the stretch, battled outside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly to the wire. CARPE VINUM angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and went on gamely between foes late. RED LARK (IRE) chased between horses to the stretch, angled in some past midstretch and finished with interest toward the inside. GUITTY (FR) chased three deep, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) bobbled in a bit of a slow start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and improved position. BEGUILED chased three deep then outside a rival, continued between horses on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LITTLE BIRD (IRE) saved ground off the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. TRIANA (IRE) stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and lacked a late kick. ROADRUNNER'S HONOR angled in three deep early then dueled between horses, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. HOMEHOME stalked three wide, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and did not rally. SHERILINDA tracked early then pressed the pace three deep, stalked leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $400,000. 'San Felipe Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.84 46.71 1:11.32 1:36.89 1:43.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Authentic
|122
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–2¼
|Van Dyke
|1.20
|2
|Honor A. P.
|120
|2
|5
|4–1½
|4–hd
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–3½
|Smith
|3.20
|6
|Storm the Court
|124
|6
|3
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–4
|3–5½
|Rosario
|4.10
|5
|Thousand Words
|124
|5
|1
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–5½
|Prat
|2.90
|3
|Wrecking Crew
|120
|3
|7
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–2
|5–8
|5–12½
|Gaffalione
|38.50
|1
|Fort McHenry
|120
|1
|6
|6–2½
|6–4½
|6–10
|6–15
|6–26
|Cedillo
|87.00
|7
|Swagsational
|122
|7
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Guglielmino
|101.50
|4
|AUTHENTIC
|4.40
|3.20
|2.60
|2
|HONOR A. P.
|4.00
|2.80
|6
|STORM THE COURT
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-4)
|$23.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$9.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-5)
|$3.38
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-6-5-3)
|$77.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6)
|$12.85
Winner–Authentic B.c.3 by Into Mischief out of Flawless, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D. an. Mutuel Pool $857,737 Daily Double Pool $66,795 Exacta Pool $305,631 Superfecta Pool $149,362 Super High Five Pool $16,894 Trifecta Pool $213,979. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-11-4) paid $8.50. Pick Three Pool $80,574. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-12-4) paid $1.20.
AUTHENTIC bobbled some at the start, had speed between horses then inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, found the inside in the stretch, remained clear under left handed urging past midstretch and held gamely under a long hold late. HONOR A. P. stalked inside then a bit off the rail, was between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and continued willingly to be second best. STORM THE COURT had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, drifted in some in the stretch and bested the others. THOUSAND WORDS between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn and weakened. WRECKING CREW three deep early, chased outside a rival then three wide, continued outside on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened. FORT MCHENRY saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way. SWAGSATIONAL settled off the rail, dropped back on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn and had nothing left for the stretch.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.95 45.47 1:09.77 1:22.33 1:34.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|She's Our Charm
|124
|1
|7
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1¼
|Sanchez
|4.80
|9
|Dupioni
|122
|9
|10
|11–hd
|12
|9–hd
|5–hd
|2–ns
|Valdivia, Jr.
|19.50
|8
|Lavender
|122
|8
|8
|8–2
|8–1
|8–hd
|4–½
|3–1¼
|Pereira
|12.60
|12
|Peter's Kitten
|124
|12
|11
|12
|11–½
|10–½
|8–hd
|4–½
|Rosario
|3.10
|3
|Courteous
|122
|3
|6
|2–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|5–nk
|Cedillo
|7.10
|6
|Muchly
|124
|6
|12
|7–1½
|6–½
|6–1
|7–1
|6–½
|Rispoli
|4.50
|4
|Heathers Grey
|122
|4
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1½
|7–1¾
|Gryder
|4.40
|7
|Silken Spy
|122
|7
|5
|9–½
|9–1½
|11–hd
|11–hd
|8–ns
|Smith
|40.60
|5
|Kalliniki
|124
|5
|4
|4–½
|4–½
|4–1
|6–hd
|9–1
|Prat
|27.60
|2
|Prima Valentina
|124
|2
|9
|10–1
|10–hd
|12
|12
|10–1¼
|Franco
|80.40
|10
|Magical Gray
|117
|10
|1
|5–1½
|5–1
|5–hd
|10–1½
|11–1¼
|Velez
|28.30
|11
|Absolutely Perfect
|124
|11
|2
|6–hd
|7–2½
|7–1½
|9–½
|12
|Van Dyke
|16.10
|1
|SHE'S OUR CHARM
|11.60
|6.60
|5.00
|9
|DUPIONI (IRE)
|15.80
|9.80
|8
|LAVENDER (IRE)
|7.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$33.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-9)
|$96.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-8-12)
|$604.11
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-9-8-12-3)
|$1,594.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-8)
|$604.95
Winner–She's Our Charm Dbb.f.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker. Bred by Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY). Trainer: Ronald L. McAnally. Owner: Deborah McAnally Trust. Mutuel Pool $615,412 Daily Double Pool $50,569 Exacta Pool $383,587 Superfecta Pool $156,994 Super High Five Pool $4,178 Trifecta Pool $237,937. Scratched–Arctic Roll (GB), Legend Emma (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (11-4-1) paid $64.20. Pick Three Pool $108,024.
SHE'S OUR CHARM sped to the early lead, set all the pace along the inside and held on gamely under urging. DUPIONI (IRE) broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then chased outside a rival or between horses, came out in midstretch and edged a rival late for the place. LAVENDER (IRE) chased outside a rival then inside to the stretch, split horses in midstretch and finished with interest inside. PETER'S KITTEN broke a bit slowly, chased three deep, came out five wide into the stretch and found her best stride late. COURTEOUS had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, bid between foes again on the backstretch, tracked the winner on the second turn, was between foes in deep stretch and outfinished. MUCHLY (GB) hopped in a bit of a slow start, angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HEATHERS GREY three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid three wide a half mile out, continued three deep into the stretch and weakened. SILKEN SPY chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. KALLINIKI chased off the rail then angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally. PRIMA VALENTINA saved ground chasing the pace throughout and could not summon the needed late kick. MAGICAL GRAY four wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ABSOLUTELY PERFECT chased off the rail then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened.
TENTH RACE.
1¼ Mile. Purse: $600,000. 'Santa Anita H.'. Stakes. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.66 47.87 1:12.37 1:36.99 2:02.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Combatant
|118
|5
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–1
|1–½
|1–nk
|Rosario
|9.60
|1
|Multiplier
|113
|1
|5–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|3–hd
|2–½
|Gaffalione
|33.10
|5
|Midcourt
|123
|4
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–2¼
|Espinoza
|0.70
|3
|Brown Storm
|114
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–1½
|4–nk
|Berrios
|24.60
|8
|Endorsed
|115
|7
|7
|6–hd
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–4
|5–5½
|Van Dyke
|3.20
|7
|Hofburg
|118
|6
|6–½
|7
|7
|6–3½
|6–3
|6–4½
|Prat
|6.30
|2
|Two Thirty Five
|118
|2
|4–hd
|5–1½
|6–½
|7
|7
|7
|Fuentes
|15.30
|6
|COMBATANT
|21.20
|10.20
|4.00
|1
|MULTIPLIER
|28.00
|6.40
|5
|MIDCOURT
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$94.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$187.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-5-3)
|$337.72
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-5)
|$284.75
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-5-3-8)
|Carryover $9,459
Winner–Combatant B.r.5 by Scat Daddy out of Border Dispute, by Boundary. Bred by Paget Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $581,549 Daily Double Pool $79,630 Exacta Pool $246,302 Superfecta Pool $10,769 Trifecta Pool $172,013 X-5 Super High Five Pool $12,396. Scratched–Gift Box.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-6) paid $113.80. Pick Three Pool $80,503.
COMBATANT stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid four wide into the stretch, took a short lead, drifted inward in the final furlong and held on gamely three deep on the line. MULTIPLIER saved ground stalking the pace, came out bit on the second turn then angled back in, bid along the fence in the stretch and went on willingly late. MIDCOURT tugged his way along to stalk the pace a bit off the rail, bid alongside the leader on the backstretch and second turn, was three deep between foes into the stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch, drifted in late and continued gamely between foes. BROWN STORM (CHI) had speed off the rail then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, came off the rail into the stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch and weakened late. ENDORSED stalked outside then three deep, continued off the rail on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HOFBURG pulled some and stalked a bit off the rail then inside into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. TWO THIRTY FIVE stalked the pace between horses, dropped back off the rail on the second turn and had little left for the drive.
ELEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.93 44.75 56.56 1:02.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Tijori
|124
|4
|5
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–nk
|Prat
|6.50
|6
|Querelle
|124
|6
|7
|10–2
|10–hd
|6–hd
|2–1¾
|Gaffalione
|29.70
|3
|Quick
|124
|3
|9
|9–1½
|9–1½
|8–½
|3–½
|Rosario
|2.40
|2
|Thriving
|124
|2
|2
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–½
|4–½
|Rispoli
|5.40
|7
|Anonymously
|124
|7
|1
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–1½
|5–1¼
|Cedillo
|6.30
|5
|Grinningeartoear
|124
|5
|4
|6–½
|6–½
|4–1
|6–½
|Bejarano
|6.90
|11
|Posit
|124
|11
|10
|7–hd
|7–1
|7–hd
|7–nk
|Gutierrez
|13.40
|1
|Shanghai Truffles
|122
|1
|12
|11–3½
|11–4
|10–1
|8–1¼
|Pereira
|90.20
|9
|Mariah Girl
|124
|9
|6
|8–1
|8–½
|11–3½
|9–½
|Delgadillo
|124.10
|8
|Drift Away
|124
|8
|11
|12
|12
|12
|10–¾
|Van Dyke
|36.50
|10
|Queen of the Track
|117
|10
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–hd
|11–2¼
|Velez
|12.90
|12
|Ellie Arroway
|124
|12
|8
|5–1
|5–1
|9–1
|12
|Espinoza
|7.30
|4
|TIJORI
|15.00
|8.40
|5.60
|6
|QUERELLE
|27.80
|11.40
|3
|QUICK (GB)
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$222.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$159.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-2)
|$413.95
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-3)
|$325.90
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 4-6-3-2-7)
|Carryover $17,302
Winner–Tijori Ch.f.4 by Will Take Charge out of Anchorage, by Tapit. Bred by Rosilyn Polan (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $476,667 Daily Double Pool $71,992 Exacta Pool $292,926 Superfecta Pool $128,885 Trifecta Pool $184,463 X-5 Super High Five Pool $10,277. Claimed–Posit by Wilson, Holly and David. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-4) paid $261.60. Pick Three Pool $79,336.
TIJORI had speed between horses then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, kicked clear on the turn and in the stretch and just held under urging. QUERELLE between rivals early, angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and surged late to just miss. QUICK (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, steadied off heels nearing the eighth pole, came out and got up for third three deep late. THRIVING (GB) stalked inside, came out a bit into the stretch, continued just off the rail in the drive and was edged for the show. ANONYMOUSLY had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes. GRINNINGEARTOEAR stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out then drifted in some nearing midstretch and lacked the needed rally. POSIT chased three deep to the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES broke a bit slowly, settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfiniished. MARIAH GIRL (ARG) chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn, continued toward the inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. DRIFT AWAY broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn, swung out into the stretch and did not rally. QUEEN OF THE TRACK stalked between horses, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ELLIE ARROWAY stalked four wide then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.
TWELFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.34 47.62 1:13.42 1:26.12 1:39.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Speakerofthehouse
|126
|1
|7
|8–1½
|5–½
|3–hd
|2–1½
|1–1¼
|Rispoli
|1.70
|4
|Constitutionaffair
|118
|4
|4
|5–½
|4–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|2–7¼
|Fuentes
|4.00
|8
|My Journey
|126
|8
|1
|3–2
|3–1
|2–1½
|3–7
|3–8¼
|Cedillo
|3.90
|3
|Ziyanair
|126
|3
|6
|6–hd
|8–½
|6–2½
|5–4
|4–¾
|Franco
|4.90
|2
|Nil Phet
|126
|2
|5
|4–hd
|7–4
|8–2½
|7–12
|5–3¼
|Flores
|54.20
|9
|Big Headed Baby
|126
|9
|3
|2–hd
|1–hd
|4–4½
|4–1½
|6–12¼
|Maldonado
|13.30
|5
|The Easy Way
|121
|5
|9
|7–½
|6–hd
|5–1
|6–hd
|7–34¾
|Velez
|30.00
|7
|Rough Ride
|126
|7
|2
|1–1
|2–hd
|7–½
|9
|8–29
|Roman
|8.80
|6
|Time N Money
|126
|6
|8
|9
|9
|9
|8–1
|9
|Delgadillo
|29.80
|1
|SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE
|5.40
|3.00
|2.20
|4
|CONSTITUTIONAFFAIR
|4.60
|3.00
|8
|MY JOURNEY
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$44.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$13.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-8-3)
|$8.46
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-8-3-2)
|$573.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-8)
|$19.50
Winner–Speakerofthehouse B.g.4 by Temple City out of Quiet Success, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Seltzer Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $388,954 Daily Double Pool $168,192 Exacta Pool $214,023 Superfecta Pool $122,535 Super High Five Pool $63,065 Trifecta Pool $166,744. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-1) paid $151.55. Pick Three Pool $188,867. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-6-4-1) 762 tickets with 4 correct paid $772.45. Pick Four Pool $770,945. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-6-4-1) 179 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,038.10. Pick Five Pool $712,554. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (11/12-4-1-6-4-1) 13 tickets with 6 correct paid $14,384.06. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $350,033. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $250,632.
SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE sent along early, chased inside, went outside a rival on the second turn, rallied under urging in the stretch to go by the runner-up in deep stretch. CONSTITUTIONAFFAIR chased outside, bid three deep then took the lead outside a rival leaving the second turn, drifted to the inside and kicked clear in the stretch but could not hold off the winner. MY JOURNEY angled in and bid between horses to duel for the lead, took the advantage and angled in on the second turn, dueled inside leaving that turn and bested the others. ZIYANAIR chased between horses then inside on the second turn, came out in the stretch and improved position. NIL PHET sent between rivals early, chased inside then outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. BIG HEADED BABY angled in and pressed the pace three deep then between foes midway on the second turn, fell back outside a rival leaving that turn and weakened. THE EASY WAY pulled his way along four wide into the first turn, stalked between horses, dropped back off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn and gave way and was not persevered with in the lane. ROUGH RIDE angled in and set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, dropped back on the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the drive. TIME N MONEY five wide into the first turn, settled off the rail, fell back on the second turn, also gave way and was eased through the stretch.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|15,256
|$2,321,397
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$3,044,211
|Out of State
|N/A
|$12,120,547
|TOTAL
|15,256
|$17,486,155
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, March 8.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 36th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cool Runnings
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|2
|Koko's Kandy
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Karen Headley
|5-1
|3
|Pure Carmine
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|4
|Exhort
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|5
|Goalie
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|6
|Rocks and Salt
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Carla Gaines
|6-1
|7
|Heywoods Beach
|Joel Rosario
|122
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|8
|I'm Leaving You
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|9-2
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gate Speed
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|2
|Fellow Citizen
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|3
|Fratelli
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|9-5
|4
|Afternoon Heat
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Steve Knapp
|2-1
|5
|Cryin' Chuck
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|6
|Monceros
|Henry Lopez
|112
|Robert J. Lucas
|30-1
THIRD RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Boy Howdy
|Ramon Guce
|122
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|10,000
|2
|Burn Me Twice
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|3-1
|10,000
|3
|Shades of Victory
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Reed Saldana
|4-1
|10,000
|4
|Toothless Wonder
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|10,000
|5
|Royal Seeker
|David Mussad
|112
|Marcelo Polanco
|30-1
|10,000
|6
|Tiz Love
|Christian Aragon
|122
|Patricia Harrington
|15-1
|10,000
|7
|Papa Turf
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|10,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|K P Slickem
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jeff Mullins
|10-1
|2
|Colonial Creed
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|3
|Bodhicitta
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|4
|Dogtag
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|5
|Don't Blame Judy
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|4-1
|6
|Confidentially
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|12-1
|7
|Lakerball
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|62,500
|8
|Sold It
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jemsek
|Victor Flores
|113
|Edward R. Freeman
|8-1
|20,000
|2
|Manresa
|Brice Blanc
|126
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|7-2
|20,000
|3
|Kirsch Truffle
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|20,000
|4
|Pasito
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-2
|20,000
|5
|Subtle Ride
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|8-1
|20,000
|6
|Suezaaana
|Edgar Payeras
|126
|Oscar Heredia
|6-1
|20,000
|7
|Vannavanna Bo Bana
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|20,000
|8
|Salsa Verde
|Agapito Delgadillo
|118
|Paul G. Aguirre
|8-1
|20,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ekklesia
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Eurton
|3-1
|2
|Capo Mafioso
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|3
|Keno'd
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|4
|Frasard
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|5
|Leprino
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|6
|My Sunshine
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|30-1
|7
|Media Blitz
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|8
|Cosmo
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|9
|Dominant Soul
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Paula S. Capestro
|20-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Santa Ysabel Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Donna Veloce
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|4-5
|2
|Gidgetta
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|3
|Speech
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-1
|4
|Tiz Fake News
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1
|5
|Paige Anne
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|6
|Storie Blue
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|8-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Southern King
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|2
|Lincoln City
|Mike Smith
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|15-1
|3
|Asaro
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Karen Headley
|20-1
|4
|Take the One O One
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|5
|The Street Fighter
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Bruce Headley
|8-1
|6
|Coast of Roan
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|7
|Succeedandsurpass
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|8
|Dark Prince
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|15-1
|9
|Avalanche
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|40,000
|10
|Contagion
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|11
|Odysseus
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|Also Eligible
|12
|Engram
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Quentin B. Miller
|20-1
|40,000