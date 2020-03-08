Horse racing newsletter: Authentic makes himself the Kentucky Derby favorite

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, March 7. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 35th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.75 48.51 1:13.67 1:26.25 1:38.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Sunriser 126 7 6 7–1 8 7–hd 4–½ 1–½ Rispoli 3.70 6 Colombian Gold 118 6 4 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 2–½ 2–1 Prat 1.80 5 Journal Entry 126 5 1 4–1 4–1 4–1 3–1 3–½ Franco 7.50 2 Olive You More 118 2 7 6–hd 6–hd 6–1 5–hd 4–1½ Espinoza 7.20 9 Flamigo Bay 118 8 2 5–1½ 5–1 5–½ 6–hd 5–1 Cedillo 13.60 4 Awesome Drive 122 4 3 2–1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 6–2¼ Valdivia, Jr. 14.00 3 I Give Up 118 3 8 8 7–½ 8 8 7–2½ Flores 6.70 1 Wine At Sunset 118 1 5 1–½ 2–1½ 2–1 7–2 8 Pereira 7.00

8 SUNRISER 9.40 4.00 2.60 6 COLOMBIAN GOLD 3.40 2.80 5 JOURNAL ENTRY 4.60

$1 EXACTA (8-6) $13.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-5-2) $51.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-5) $45.65 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-5-2-9) Carryover $1,519

Winner–Sunriser B.m.5 by City Zip out of Winning Scoop, by Bernardini. Bred by Keene Ridge Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Albert, R., Dunham, E., Lewkowitz, F., Lewkowitz, K. and Sondereker, J.. Mutuel Pool $203,469 Exacta Pool $110,252 Superfecta Pool $40,052 Trifecta Pool $63,968 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,990. Scratched–Danceformunny, Diva in Charge.

SUNRISER angled in and chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, continued just off the rail on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under a vigorous hand ride and a crack of the whip to get up nearing the wire. COLOMBIAN GOLD pulled between horses and steadied early, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out in the stretch, bid between rivals, took the lead past the eighth pole and held on well but was caught late. JOURNAL ENTRY three deep into the first turn, stalked alongside a foe, came three wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch and held third. OLIVE YOU MORE chase just off the rail then inside, went around a rival past midstretch and was edged for the show inside. FLAMIGO BAY (IRE) angled in and chased tugged her way along outside a rival to chase the pace, swung three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late response. AWESOME DRIVE pulled between horses then dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the backstretch, battled inside on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. I GIVE UP came off the inside into the backstretch, went up three deep into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WINE AT SUNSET rank along the inside and pulled her way into a tight spot, dueled inside then came a bit off the rail to stalk the pace, re-bid alongside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.34 45.75 1:10.78 1:17.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Drop the Chalupa 122 9 5 8–2½ 6–1½ 2–hd 1–1¾ Valdivia, Jr. 16.90 2 American Code 118 2 3 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 2–½ Van Dyke 0.60 3 Candy Fury 118 3 2 2–1½ 2–1 3–½ 3–hd Rispoli 14.50 4 Believe Now 118 4 8 6–½ 5–½ 6–3 4–1¼ Rosario 4.60 1 Still in the Game 126 1 7 3–hd 3–½ 4–1½ 5–¾ Gutierrez 25.30 8 Moon Mischief 113 8 1 4–hd 4–1 5–1 6–1¾ Velez 7.50 7 Beachcombing 118 7 4 7–hd 9 8–4 7–2¾ Diaz, Jr. 10.60 5 Polar Wind 118 5 9 9 8–½ 7–1 8–7¼ Cedillo 32.50 6 Arch Ability 118 6 6 5–1 7–hd 9 9 Franco 54.50

9 DROP THE CHALUPA 35.80 8.40 5.80 2 AMERICAN CODE 2.80 2.40 3 CANDY FURY 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-9) $159.40 $1 EXACTA (9-2) $43.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-2-3-4) $151.38 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-2-3) $148.60 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-2-3-4-1) Carryover $5,793

Winner–Drop the Chalupa Ch.g.3 by Liam's Map out of Monono, by Whywhywhy. Bred by Taylor Brothers Properties, LLC & ToKalon, Inc (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Doubledown Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $253,192 Daily Double Pool $46,307 Exacta Pool $174,110 Superfecta Pool $81,682 Trifecta Pool $124,592 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,599. Scratched–none.

DROP THE CHALUPA chased outside then four wide into the turn, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front a sixteenth out and proved best. AMERICAN CODE had speed inside then dueled a bit off the rail, inched away inside on the turn, came off the fence into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch, could not hold off the winner but saved the place. CANDY FURY dueled outside the runner-up, stalked off the rail on the turn, was between horses in the stretch and held third between foes. BELIEVE NOW pulled his way along a bit off the rail and was in a bit close off heels a half mile out, continued just off the inside, angled to the fence into the stretch, came out past midstretch and was edged for the show three deep on the line. STILL IN THE GAME saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail for room in midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. MOON MISCHIEF bobbled at the start but broke on top, stalked three deep, angled in between horses on the turn and could not offer the necessary response. BEACHCOMBING chased between horses then off the rail, dropped back on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and did not rally. POLAR WIND broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then just off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and also lacked a rally. ARCH ABILITY stalked between horses then three deep into the turn, dropped back on the bend and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.64 44.77 56.75 1:02.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Woke Up to Aces 118 10 1 1–hd 2–2 1–1½ 1–1¼ Gaffalione 7.60 12 Navetta 126 12 12 9–hd 8–1 4–½ 2–½ Fuentes 12.00 9 Affianced 118 9 6 4–hd 4–½ 3–hd 3–nk Prat 1.90 1 Nurse Goodbody 126 1 9 12 12 11–6 4–1 Pereira 40.20 11 Constantia 113 11 4 5–2½ 5–2 5–2 5–nk Velez 60.70 3 New Drama 126 3 8 8–1½ 9–½ 6–½ 6–ns Van Dyke 7.60 8 Rocking Redhead 118 8 10 10–2 10–1½ 8–hd 7–ns Rosario 7.70 2 Bristol Bayou 118 2 11 11–1½ 11–3 10–1½ 8–2¼ Smith 4.90 6 Stopped Raining 126 6 5 6–½ 7–½ 7–½ 9–1¼ Rojas Fernandez 80.00 7 Majestic Gigi 118 7 2 2–2 1–hd 2–1 10–5½ Gutierrez 17.40 5 Lil Miss Moppet 126 5 3 3–hd 3–hd 9–1 11–33¾ Cedillo 9.00 4 Sapphire Silk 118 4 7 7–1 6–½ 12 12 Rispoli 17.80

10 WOKE UP TO ACES 17.20 8.40 5.40 12 NAVETTA 16.00 9.60 9 AFFIANCED 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-10) $340.40 $1 EXACTA (10-12) $106.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-12-9-1) $928.22 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-12-9) $179.10 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-12-9-1-11) Carryover $8,733

Winner–Woke Up to Aces B.f.3 by The Factor out of Count to Eleven, by Grand Slam. Bred by Caldara Farm Inc. & William R.Hilliard Jr. (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Warren, Andrew, Warren, Rania and Warren, Suzanne. Mutuel Pool $288,019 Daily Double Pool $33,616 Exacta Pool $178,555 Superfecta Pool $67,895 Trifecta Pool $102,402 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,852. Scratched–Happy Tune, Moonhall Milly (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (8-9-10) paid $312.25. Pick Three Pool $57,748.

WOKE UP TO ACES had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, inched away under urging in midstretch and held. NAVETTA hesitated to be away slowly, moved up three deep on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gaine the place. AFFIANCED stalked a bit off the rail then between horses, continued just off the fence kinto the stretch and held third toward the inside. NURSE GOODBODY chased along the inside and steadied midway on the backstretch to drop back, continued inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and finished fast to be edged for a minor share. CONSTANTIA stalked three deep to the stretch, drifted in a bit and was edged for a minor share between foes. NEW DRAMA bobbled some at the break, stalked inside then a bit off the rail, continued outside a foe leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. ROCKING REDHEAD off a bit slowly,, chased just off the rail then inside, steadied off heels leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. BRISTOL BAYOU broke a bit awkwardly and was in tight, settled just off the inside, swung four wide into the stretch and finished with some interest. STOPPED RAINING stalked outside a rival then between foes nearing the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MAJESTIC GIGI had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LIL MISS MOPPET angled in and dueled inside then stalked along the rail, dropped back when racing a bit awkwardly leaving the turn and also weakened. SAPPHIRE SILK sent between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace, steadied hard off heels leaving the turn, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'San Carlos Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.27 45.04 1:09.54 1:22.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Flagstaff 121 2 5 4–3 4–4 1–½ 1–1¼ Espinoza 1.00 3 Roadster 123 3 3 5–1½ 5–½ 5–2 2–1 Smith 2.30 6 McKale 121 6 4 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–hd 3–½ Van Dyke 7.40 5 Law Abidin Citizen 123 5 1 2–hd 2–hd 3–½ 4–3¼ Cedillo 20.30 1 Manhattan Up 121 1 6 6 6 6 5–ns Pereira 6.50 4 St. Joe Bay 123 4 2 1–½ 1–hd 4–2½ 6 Prat 8.10

2 FLAGSTAFF 4.00 2.40 2.20 3 ROADSTER 3.00 2.60 6 MCKALE 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2) $47.40 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $4.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-6-5) $9.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-6) $11.85

Winner–Flagstaff Dbb.g.6 by Speightstown out of Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Summer Wind Farm (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Lane's End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $309,183 Daily Double Pool $32,677 Exacta Pool $149,152 Superfecta Pool $51,971 Trifecta Pool $89,236. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-10-2) paid $186.25. Pick Three Pool $32,013.

FLAGSTAFF came off the rail and chased on the backstretch and turn, entered the stretch four wide, took the lead outside rivals nearing midstretch, inched away under a steady hand ride and being shown the whip and proved best. ROADSTER settled off the inside, angled in some on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and gained the place late. MCKALE prompted the pace three deep then three wide between foes into the stretch, fought back between rivals in midstretch, drifted in a bit and held third. LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN angled in and dueled between horses, also fought back in midstretch, drifted in late and was edged for the show. MANHATTAN UP broke in a bit, came off the inside and settled off the rail, entered the stretch four wide and lacked the needed rally. ST. JOE BAY had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and until midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $400,000. 'Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.15 46.49 1:10.27 1:22.04 1:33.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 River Boyne 122 2 5 4–½ 4–½ 3–½ 2–hd 1–nk Cedillo 5.00 3 Got Stormy 119 3 1 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 1–1½ 2–hd Gaffalione 1.10 4 Next Shares 122 4 8 8–hd 8–2 8–1 4–½ 3–¾ Prat 8.30 1 True Valour 122 1 3 7–1 7–½ 6–1 6–1 4–½ Rispoli 9.20 8 Frontier Market 120 8 7 9–2½ 9–1½ 9–1 8–1½ 5–1 Rosario 9.00 5 Sellwood 120 5 9 10 10 10 9–1 6–nk Smith 11.20 6 Ohio 122 6 4 5–hd 5–hd 4–½ 5–hd 7–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 29.70 7 Kingly 122 7 2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 3–1 8–ns Gutierrez 15.90 10 Desert Stone 122 10 10 6–1½ 6–1½ 7–hd 7–1 9–6 Franco 19.60 9 Sash 120 9 6 3–1 3–1 5–½ 10 10 Van Dyke 60.10

2 RIVER BOYNE (IRE) 12.00 5.20 3.40 3 GOT STORMY 2.80 2.40 4 NEXT SHARES 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $30.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $14.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-1) $35.30 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-4-1-8) $2,772.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $48.15

Winner–River Boyne (IRE) Dbb.h.5 by Dandy Man (IRE) out of Clytha (GB), by Mark of Esteem (IRE). Bred by Limestone & Tara Studs (IRE). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $445,467 Daily Double Pool $63,122 Exacta Pool $231,329 Superfecta Pool $103,109 Super High Five Pool $17,622 Trifecta Pool $163,421. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-2) paid $65.05. Pick Three Pool $99,087. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-10-2-2) 115 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,412.40. Pick Four Pool $213,206. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-9-10-2-2) 86 tickets with 5 correct paid $5,542.20. Pick Five Pool $552,422.

RIVER BOYNE (IRE) stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, went around the pacesetter in midstretch then bid inside under urging, took a short lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. GOT STORMY between horses early, angled in then stalked just off the rail, bid between horses a half mile out then alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the advantage into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch, fought back outside the winner in the final sixteenth and held second. NEXT SHARES chased inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. TRUE VALOUR (IRE) bobbled some at the start, stalked the pace inside, came out a bit for room in upper stretch and continued gamely between foes late. FRONTIER MARKET chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, split horses past midstretch and continued willingly toward the inside. SELLWOOD settled inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, came out some into the stretch and was outfinished. OHIO (BRZ) stalked between horses then outside a rival into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. KINGLY had speed three deep then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. DESERT STONE (IRE) tugged his way along and stalked the pace three deep, continued outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SASH (GB) three wide early, stalked outside the runner-up, bid three deep a half mile out, angled in between foes on the second turn and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.42 46.17 1:10.21 1:16.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Gamine 118 3 1 1–2 1–2 1–4 1–6¼ Van Dyke 0.10 2 Reem 118 2 2 3–2 2–3 2–7 2–7¾ Diaz, Jr. 6.70 4 Miss Addie Pray 118 4 4 4 3–½ 3–4 3–2½ Rosario 7.70 1 Majestic Blend 120 1 3 2–3 4 4 4 Maldonado 22.20

3 GAMINE 2.20 2.10 2 REEM 2.40 4 MISS ADDIE PRAY

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $14.60 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $1.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $1.35

Winner–Gamine B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Peggy Jane, by Kafwain. Bred by Grace Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Michael Lund Petersen. Mutuel Pool $208,012 Daily Double Pool $33,035 Exacta Pool $59,040 Trifecta Pool $33,452. Scratched–Derby Lady. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-3) paid $8.65. Pick Three Pool $107,518.

GAMINE quickly sprinted clear, set all the pace a bit off the rail, was mildly hand ridden to open up in the stretch and drew off under a hold. REEM chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, drifted to the inside in midstretch and was clearly second best. MISS ADDIE PRAY broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in on the backstretch and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. MAJESTIC BLEND drifted out on the backstretch and stalked off the rail, lugged out some on the turn to come wide into the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'China Doll Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.43 47.84 1:12.30 1:24.37 1:36.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Warren's Showtime 124 11 5 6–1 8–1 5–hd 3–hd 1–½ Velez 3.00 4 Stela Star 120 4 12 11–hd 12–½ 9–hd 4–1 2–½ Rosario 3.10 3 Bella Vita 120 3 2 2–½ 2–½ 1–1 1–1½ 3–½ Prat 4.40 8 Carpe Vinum 120 8 6 4–hd 4–hd 4–1 2–1 4–nk Cedillo 19.30 6 Red Lark 122 6 7 9–1 10–hd 11–1 7–hd 5–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 53.50 13 Guitty 122 12 11 12–1 9–1 8–hd 11–1 6–ns Blanc 37.10 9 Croughavouke 120 9 13 13 13 12–½ 10–½ 7–1 Rispoli 5.20 10 Beguiled 120 10 1 5–1½ 5–1 7–1 8–1 8–½ Van Dyke 10.80 2 Little Bird 122 2 10 10–1 11–1 13 12–1 9–1 Franco 10.90 1 Triana 120 1 9 7–hd 7–hd 10–hd 6–hd 10–2¼ Gaffalione 24.70 14 Roadrunner's Honor 120 13 4 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 5–½ 11–1 Bejarano 37.60 7 Homehome 120 7 8 8–½ 6–½ 6–hd 9–hd 12–5¼ Gutierrez 57.80 5 Sherilinda 120 5 3 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–hd 13 13 Gryder 128.30

11 WARREN'S SHOWTIME 8.00 4.20 3.00 4 STELA STAR (IRE) 4.80 3.60 3 BELLA VITA 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-11) $11.40 $1 EXACTA (11-4) $20.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-4-3-8) $116.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-4-3) $49.45 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-4-3-8-6) Carryover $2,243 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-12) $2.80

Winner–Warren's Showtime Ch.f.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Warren's Veneda, by Affirmative. Bred by Benjamin C. Warren (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Warren, Benjamin C. and Sally. Mutuel Pool $651,541 Daily Double Pool $29,836 Exacta Pool $365,926 Superfecta Pool $139,572 Trifecta Pool $230,823 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,939. Scratched–Abby Hatcher (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-11) paid $23.80. Pick Three Pool $78,527. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-3-12) paid $4.55.

WARREN'S SHOWTIME chased outside a rival then between foes, split horses on the second turn and again in the stretch, bid along the rail under urging past midstretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and held gamely. STELA STAR (IRE) broke a bit slowly, pulled between horses then chased outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and finished well. BELLA VITA stalked early then bid inside to duel for the lead, inched away leaving the second turn, kicked clear a bit off the rail in the stretch, battled outside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly to the wire. CARPE VINUM angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and went on gamely between foes late. RED LARK (IRE) chased between horses to the stretch, angled in some past midstretch and finished with interest toward the inside. GUITTY (FR) chased three deep, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) bobbled in a bit of a slow start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and improved position. BEGUILED chased three deep then outside a rival, continued between horses on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LITTLE BIRD (IRE) saved ground off the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. TRIANA (IRE) stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and lacked a late kick. ROADRUNNER'S HONOR angled in three deep early then dueled between horses, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. HOMEHOME stalked three wide, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and did not rally. SHERILINDA tracked early then pressed the pace three deep, stalked leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $400,000. 'San Felipe Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.84 46.71 1:11.32 1:36.89 1:43.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Authentic 122 4 2 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–2 1–2¼ Van Dyke 1.20 2 Honor A. P. 120 2 5 4–1½ 4–hd 3–1 2–1½ 2–3½ Smith 3.20 6 Storm the Court 124 6 3 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ 3–4 3–5½ Rosario 4.10 5 Thousand Words 124 5 1 3–1½ 3–1 4–hd 4–1 4–5½ Prat 2.90 3 Wrecking Crew 120 3 7 5–hd 5–½ 5–2 5–8 5–12½ Gaffalione 38.50 1 Fort McHenry 120 1 6 6–2½ 6–4½ 6–10 6–15 6–26 Cedillo 87.00 7 Swagsational 122 7 4 7 7 7 7 7 Guglielmino 101.50

4 AUTHENTIC 4.40 3.20 2.60 2 HONOR A. P. 4.00 2.80 6 STORM THE COURT 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-4) $23.00 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $9.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-5) $3.38 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-6-5-3) $77.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6) $12.85

Winner–Authentic B.c.3 by Into Mischief out of Flawless, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D. an. Mutuel Pool $857,737 Daily Double Pool $66,795 Exacta Pool $305,631 Superfecta Pool $149,362 Super High Five Pool $16,894 Trifecta Pool $213,979. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-11-4) paid $8.50. Pick Three Pool $80,574. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-12-4) paid $1.20.

AUTHENTIC bobbled some at the start, had speed between horses then inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, found the inside in the stretch, remained clear under left handed urging past midstretch and held gamely under a long hold late. HONOR A. P. stalked inside then a bit off the rail, was between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and continued willingly to be second best. STORM THE COURT had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, drifted in some in the stretch and bested the others. THOUSAND WORDS between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn and weakened. WRECKING CREW three deep early, chased outside a rival then three wide, continued outside on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened. FORT MCHENRY saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way. SWAGSATIONAL settled off the rail, dropped back on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn and had nothing left for the stretch.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.95 45.47 1:09.77 1:22.33 1:34.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 She's Our Charm 124 1 7 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–1¼ Sanchez 4.80 9 Dupioni 122 9 10 11–hd 12 9–hd 5–hd 2–ns Valdivia, Jr. 19.50 8 Lavender 122 8 8 8–2 8–1 8–hd 4–½ 3–1¼ Pereira 12.60 12 Peter's Kitten 124 12 11 12 11–½ 10–½ 8–hd 4–½ Rosario 3.10 3 Courteous 122 3 6 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 5–nk Cedillo 7.10 6 Muchly 124 6 12 7–1½ 6–½ 6–1 7–1 6–½ Rispoli 4.50 4 Heathers Grey 122 4 3 3–1 3–1 3–1 3–1½ 7–1¾ Gryder 4.40 7 Silken Spy 122 7 5 9–½ 9–1½ 11–hd 11–hd 8–ns Smith 40.60 5 Kalliniki 124 5 4 4–½ 4–½ 4–1 6–hd 9–1 Prat 27.60 2 Prima Valentina 124 2 9 10–1 10–hd 12 12 10–1¼ Franco 80.40 10 Magical Gray 117 10 1 5–1½ 5–1 5–hd 10–1½ 11–1¼ Velez 28.30 11 Absolutely Perfect 124 11 2 6–hd 7–2½ 7–1½ 9–½ 12 Van Dyke 16.10

1 SHE'S OUR CHARM 11.60 6.60 5.00 9 DUPIONI (IRE) 15.80 9.80 8 LAVENDER (IRE) 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $33.40 $1 EXACTA (1-9) $96.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-8-12) $604.11 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-9-8-12-3) $1,594.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-8) $604.95

Winner–She's Our Charm Dbb.f.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker. Bred by Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY). Trainer: Ronald L. McAnally. Owner: Deborah McAnally Trust. Mutuel Pool $615,412 Daily Double Pool $50,569 Exacta Pool $383,587 Superfecta Pool $156,994 Super High Five Pool $4,178 Trifecta Pool $237,937. Scratched–Arctic Roll (GB), Legend Emma (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (11-4-1) paid $64.20. Pick Three Pool $108,024.

SHE'S OUR CHARM sped to the early lead, set all the pace along the inside and held on gamely under urging. DUPIONI (IRE) broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then chased outside a rival or between horses, came out in midstretch and edged a rival late for the place. LAVENDER (IRE) chased outside a rival then inside to the stretch, split horses in midstretch and finished with interest inside. PETER'S KITTEN broke a bit slowly, chased three deep, came out five wide into the stretch and found her best stride late. COURTEOUS had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, bid between foes again on the backstretch, tracked the winner on the second turn, was between foes in deep stretch and outfinished. MUCHLY (GB) hopped in a bit of a slow start, angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HEATHERS GREY three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid three wide a half mile out, continued three deep into the stretch and weakened. SILKEN SPY chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. KALLINIKI chased off the rail then angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally. PRIMA VALENTINA saved ground chasing the pace throughout and could not summon the needed late kick. MAGICAL GRAY four wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ABSOLUTELY PERFECT chased off the rail then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

TENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile. Purse: $600,000. 'Santa Anita H.'. Stakes. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.66 47.87 1:12.37 1:36.99 2:02.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Combatant 118 5 3–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 3–1 1–½ 1–nk Rosario 9.60 1 Multiplier 113 1 5–1 3–½ 3–hd 4–1½ 3–hd 2–½ Gaffalione 33.10 5 Midcourt 123 4 2–½ 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 3–2¼ Espinoza 0.70 3 Brown Storm 114 3 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 4–1½ 4–nk Berrios 24.60 8 Endorsed 115 7 7 6–hd 5–hd 5–1½ 5–4 5–5½ Van Dyke 3.20 7 Hofburg 118 6 6–½ 7 7 6–3½ 6–3 6–4½ Prat 6.30 2 Two Thirty Five 118 2 4–hd 5–1½ 6–½ 7 7 7 Fuentes 15.30

6 COMBATANT 21.20 10.20 4.00 1 MULTIPLIER 28.00 6.40 5 MIDCOURT 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $94.60 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $187.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-5-3) $337.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-5) $284.75 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-5-3-8) Carryover $9,459

Winner–Combatant B.r.5 by Scat Daddy out of Border Dispute, by Boundary. Bred by Paget Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $581,549 Daily Double Pool $79,630 Exacta Pool $246,302 Superfecta Pool $10,769 Trifecta Pool $172,013 X-5 Super High Five Pool $12,396. Scratched–Gift Box. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-6) paid $113.80. Pick Three Pool $80,503.

COMBATANT stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid four wide into the stretch, took a short lead, drifted inward in the final furlong and held on gamely three deep on the line. MULTIPLIER saved ground stalking the pace, came out bit on the second turn then angled back in, bid along the fence in the stretch and went on willingly late. MIDCOURT tugged his way along to stalk the pace a bit off the rail, bid alongside the leader on the backstretch and second turn, was three deep between foes into the stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch, drifted in late and continued gamely between foes. BROWN STORM (CHI) had speed off the rail then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, came off the rail into the stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch and weakened late. ENDORSED stalked outside then three deep, continued off the rail on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HOFBURG pulled some and stalked a bit off the rail then inside into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. TWO THIRTY FIVE stalked the pace between horses, dropped back off the rail on the second turn and had little left for the drive.

ELEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.93 44.75 56.56 1:02.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Tijori 124 4 5 1–1 1–1½ 1–3 1–nk Prat 6.50 6 Querelle 124 6 7 10–2 10–hd 6–hd 2–1¾ Gaffalione 29.70 3 Quick 124 3 9 9–1½ 9–1½ 8–½ 3–½ Rosario 2.40 2 Thriving 124 2 2 3–hd 3–1 2–½ 4–½ Rispoli 5.40 7 Anonymously 124 7 1 2–1 2–hd 3–1½ 5–1¼ Cedillo 6.30 5 Grinningeartoear 124 5 4 6–½ 6–½ 4–1 6–½ Bejarano 6.90 11 Posit 124 11 10 7–hd 7–1 7–hd 7–nk Gutierrez 13.40 1 Shanghai Truffles 122 1 12 11–3½ 11–4 10–1 8–1¼ Pereira 90.20 9 Mariah Girl 124 9 6 8–1 8–½ 11–3½ 9–½ Delgadillo 124.10 8 Drift Away 124 8 11 12 12 12 10–¾ Van Dyke 36.50 10 Queen of the Track 117 10 3 4–hd 4–hd 5–hd 11–2¼ Velez 12.90 12 Ellie Arroway 124 12 8 5–1 5–1 9–1 12 Espinoza 7.30

4 TIJORI 15.00 8.40 5.60 6 QUERELLE 27.80 11.40 3 QUICK (GB) 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $222.20 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $159.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-2) $413.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-3) $325.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 4-6-3-2-7) Carryover $17,302

Winner–Tijori Ch.f.4 by Will Take Charge out of Anchorage, by Tapit. Bred by Rosilyn Polan (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $476,667 Daily Double Pool $71,992 Exacta Pool $292,926 Superfecta Pool $128,885 Trifecta Pool $184,463 X-5 Super High Five Pool $10,277. Claimed–Posit by Wilson, Holly and David. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-4) paid $261.60. Pick Three Pool $79,336.

TIJORI had speed between horses then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, kicked clear on the turn and in the stretch and just held under urging. QUERELLE between rivals early, angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and surged late to just miss. QUICK (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, steadied off heels nearing the eighth pole, came out and got up for third three deep late. THRIVING (GB) stalked inside, came out a bit into the stretch, continued just off the rail in the drive and was edged for the show. ANONYMOUSLY had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes. GRINNINGEARTOEAR stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out then drifted in some nearing midstretch and lacked the needed rally. POSIT chased three deep to the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES broke a bit slowly, settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfiniished. MARIAH GIRL (ARG) chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn, continued toward the inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. DRIFT AWAY broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn, swung out into the stretch and did not rally. QUEEN OF THE TRACK stalked between horses, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ELLIE ARROWAY stalked four wide then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

TWELFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.34 47.62 1:13.42 1:26.12 1:39.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Speakerofthehouse 126 1 7 8–1½ 5–½ 3–hd 2–1½ 1–1¼ Rispoli 1.70 4 Constitutionaffair 118 4 4 5–½ 4–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 2–7¼ Fuentes 4.00 8 My Journey 126 8 1 3–2 3–1 2–1½ 3–7 3–8¼ Cedillo 3.90 3 Ziyanair 126 3 6 6–hd 8–½ 6–2½ 5–4 4–¾ Franco 4.90 2 Nil Phet 126 2 5 4–hd 7–4 8–2½ 7–12 5–3¼ Flores 54.20 9 Big Headed Baby 126 9 3 2–hd 1–hd 4–4½ 4–1½ 6–12¼ Maldonado 13.30 5 The Easy Way 121 5 9 7–½ 6–hd 5–1 6–hd 7–34¾ Velez 30.00 7 Rough Ride 126 7 2 1–1 2–hd 7–½ 9 8–29 Roman 8.80 6 Time N Money 126 6 8 9 9 9 8–1 9 Delgadillo 29.80

1 SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE 5.40 3.00 2.20 4 CONSTITUTIONAFFAIR 4.60 3.00 8 MY JOURNEY 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $44.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $13.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-8-3) $8.46 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-8-3-2) $573.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-8) $19.50

Winner–Speakerofthehouse B.g.4 by Temple City out of Quiet Success, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Seltzer Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $388,954 Daily Double Pool $168,192 Exacta Pool $214,023 Superfecta Pool $122,535 Super High Five Pool $63,065 Trifecta Pool $166,744. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-1) paid $151.55. Pick Three Pool $188,867. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-6-4-1) 762 tickets with 4 correct paid $772.45. Pick Four Pool $770,945. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-6-4-1) 179 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,038.10. Pick Five Pool $712,554. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (11/12-4-1-6-4-1) 13 tickets with 6 correct paid $14,384.06. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $350,033. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $250,632.

SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE sent along early, chased inside, went outside a rival on the second turn, rallied under urging in the stretch to go by the runner-up in deep stretch. CONSTITUTIONAFFAIR chased outside, bid three deep then took the lead outside a rival leaving the second turn, drifted to the inside and kicked clear in the stretch but could not hold off the winner. MY JOURNEY angled in and bid between horses to duel for the lead, took the advantage and angled in on the second turn, dueled inside leaving that turn and bested the others. ZIYANAIR chased between horses then inside on the second turn, came out in the stretch and improved position. NIL PHET sent between rivals early, chased inside then outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. BIG HEADED BABY angled in and pressed the pace three deep then between foes midway on the second turn, fell back outside a rival leaving that turn and weakened. THE EASY WAY pulled his way along four wide into the first turn, stalked between horses, dropped back off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn and gave way and was not persevered with in the lane. ROUGH RIDE angled in and set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, dropped back on the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the drive. TIME N MONEY five wide into the first turn, settled off the rail, fell back on the second turn, also gave way and was eased through the stretch.