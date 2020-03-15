Horse racing newsletter: It’s great to be Bob Baffert

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as the Kentucky Derby picture has a definite Southern California flavor to it.
The first day of the no-fans era opened up at Santa Anita on Saturday. The Los Angeles Times was there with two reporters and a photographer, although an over-zealous security guard made some trouble for our Eric Sondheimer. All ended well, but it indicates how serious the track is treating things.
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
Actually, Eric made this short video of the scene. Just click here.
Ce Ce won the Grade 1 feature, but all the talk was about another great 3-year-old for trainer Bob Baffert, Charlatan. He won by 10 ¼ lengths in an allowance. It was his second lifetime race and he seems to be in the same trajectory as Justify, the Triple Crown winner of two years ago.
Nadal, also trained by Baffert, qualified for the Kentucky Derby by winning the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park. So, Baffert has three A-listers for the Derby in Charlatan, Nadal and Authentic, who won last week’s San Felipe Stakes.
Other than saying that Authentic will stay at home for the Santa Anita Derby, everything else has yet to be figured out. But, Baffert seemed to break some news when talking to the media.
“We don’t know if we’ll run here in the Santa Anita Derby (April 4), because nobody’s really sure when anything is going to happen,” Baffert said. “Churchill (Downs) is saying they’re not going to run the Derby without the people there, so I’m hearing maybe June or in September. ... Whenever they cancel the Masters (at Augusta National), that’s like the Derby. … I’ve never seen anything like this, it’s kinda scary. Hopefully they can get everything under control.”
Now, I haven’t heard that, but Churchill did say that a decision could be coming in a week or so. What might the other Triple Crown races do? It’s all a part of one of the craziest sports years that any of us have ever experienced.
Chris Erskine was also at Santa Anita on Saturday and filed this report on how eerie the scene was at the track with no one there. Just click here.
Santa Anita review
We’ve already mentioned the allowance race, so we’ll talk about the Grade 1 $400,000 Beholder Mile for fillies and mares. The sentimental favorite was the one-eyed horse Hard Not to Love, but the two-turn distance might have proved a little too much. She broke on the front but got passed in mid-stretch by Ce Ce to win by 3 ¼ lengths.
Ce Ce paid $10.40, $3.60 and $2.40. Hard Not to Love was second followed by Ollie’s Candy, Kaydetre, Zusha and Der Lu.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Michael McCarthy (winning trainer): “She was able to keep her face clean. [Jockey] Victor [Espinoza] did a great job of getting her tucked in coming to the half mile pole. [Went] head and head with the good filly (Hard Not to Love), it’s nice to watch her get the job done.
“I’ve always thought she was really good. Last spring, I thought she could beat any kind, unfortunately she got hurt after the Acorn (at Belmont), which made us take a step back and take some time off. She has come back and hasn’t missed a beat. I can’t thank [owner] Bo [Hirsh] enough for letting us take our time and pick our spots, I kind of wanted to wait for Keenland, but I’m glad we didn’t after [Saturday’s] result. All the credit goes to Bo and Candy.”
Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “I thought there was just one speed horse (Hard Not to Love), but it changed and that helped me. We were able to take back a little and she was so full of run, I wanted to make the leader work a little bit at the three eighths, so I let my filly go a little. Down the lane, she was in control. She’s come back better than ever.
Eric Sondheimer wrote on the racing on Saturday. Just click here.
Santa Anita preview
Sunday’s card at Santa Anita is eight races starting at 1 p.m. And, remember, the track is not open to the general public. There is no turf racing, so there is no Irish O’Brien Stakes. It’s not a great card but, hey, it’s the only sports game in town.
The feature is the only allowance/optional claimer on the card, 6 ½ furlongs for fillies and mares. The favorite, at 8-5, is Ava’s Charm for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. She is one-for-three lifetime and finished second in an allowance last out.
Mongolian Humor was the second favorite at 9-5 for Peter Miller and Flavien Prat. She is four-for-21 lifetime and also finished second in an allowance last out. She has run in two graded stakes and finished fifth both times.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 5, 6, 6, 9, 7, 6, 11.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE EIGHT: No. 2 Purdue (6-1)
Purdue with Edwin Maldonado riding tried to wire the field last out in the first race since July, getting caught deep stretch to run second. Today trainer Eddie Truman who is winning 30% at the meet with his small stable shortens the horse up a half furlong. Truman is also winning 30% beaten favorite. Second start off the layoff, 6-1 is great value for the last race of the weekend.
Saturday’s result: Princeofthenorth was simply overmatched on Saturday falling too far behind the impressive Charlatan and running fourth.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Laurel (5): $100,000 Nellie Morse Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Arrifana ($3.20)
Laurel (7): $100,000 Beyond the Wire Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Princess Cadey ($11.80)
Turfway Park (7): $100,000 Latonia Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Rogue Too ($8.40)
Turfway Park (8): $100,000 Rushaway Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Vanzzy ($6.40)
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Correction Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Piedi Bianchi ($8.10)
Laurel (9): $100,000 Harrison E. Johnson Memorial Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Senior Investment ($19.80)
Oaklawn (8): $350,000 Essex Handicap, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Night Ops ($15.00)
Turfway Park (9): $150,000 Kentucky Cup Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Nun the Less ($12.80)
Laurel (10): $100,000 Private Terms Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Lebda ($4.20)
Oaklawn (9): Grade 2 $350,000 Azeri Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Serengeti Empress ($5.80)
Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Hurricane Bertie Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Sally’s Curlin ($22.60)
Turfway Park (10): $150,000 Bourbonette Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Queen of God ($15.60)
Oaklawn (10): Grade 2 $1 million Rebel Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Nadal ($3.80)
Turfway Park (11): Grade 3 $250,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Field Pass ($9.60)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 1 $400,000 Beholder Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Ce Ce ($10.40)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
2:01 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Dream Bigger (3-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 1 Shez Divine (9-2)
She has a tendency to get into trouble, but does have many competitive numbers in her holster for Sunday’s race when trouble and track variant is factored in. She ran a better-than-looked effort when finishing sixth in her most recent start 29 nights ago, breaking a bit slow and then bumping harshly to lose almost two lengths of ground early on as well as her early racing momentum. After the troubled start, she finished OK and on her own and with some run left to give as she approached the wire. If she can just have a decent journey, she should be a solid contender and at a nice price Sunday.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, March 14.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 37th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Good
FIRST RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.08 46.02 1:11.28 1:24.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Time for Suzzie
|117
|1
|4
|5–hd
|2–½
|2–1
|1–½
|Velez
|5.70
|8
|Tiz a Master
|122
|7
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–1
|Cedillo
|6.10
|3
|Sheza Factor
|122
|3
|3
|2–hd
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–1¾
|Roman
|2.10
|4
|Donut Girl
|124
|4
|7
|6–½
|6–½
|4–1
|4–2¾
|Flores
|3.90
|6
|Senoradiablo
|122
|5
|6
|7
|5–hd
|7
|5–hd
|Maldonado
|8.50
|7
|Todos Santos
|122
|6
|5
|3–½
|4–1½
|6–½
|6–1¾
|Payeras
|20.10
|2
|Majestic Diva
|122
|2
|2
|4–hd
|7
|5–½
|7
|Delgadillo
|3.40
|1
|TIME FOR SUZZIE
|13.40
|7.00
|4.20
|8
|TIZ A MASTER
|6.40
|3.40
|3
|SHEZA FACTOR
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$40.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-3-4)
|$56.78
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-3-4-6)
|$699.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-3)
|$84.40
Winner–Time for Suzzie B.f.4 by Time to Get Even out of Appealing Susan, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Peerenboom-Bowyer Racing Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $136,888 Exacta Pool $64,740 Superfecta Pool $20,151 Super High Five Pool $1,833 Trifecta Pool $36,788. Claimed–Donut Girl by Cunningham Stables. Trainer: Brian Cunningham. Scratched–Tiz Toffee.
TIME FOR SUZZIE tracked pacesetter from along the rail into and on the turn, came out some departing the bend, rallied under right handed urging, wore down pacesetter through the drive and was along in final yards. TIZ A MASTER quickly stepped to the front and crossed over, dictated the pace while slightly off the fence, retained cushion into the lane, dug in along the rail in the drive but could not hold the winner. SHEZA FACTOR tracked leader from between rivals, continued two then three wide to the stretch and finished willingly. DONUT GIRL was off a bit slow, settled outside, chased four wide on the turn and into the stretch and bested others. SENORADIABLO stumbled slightly leaving the gate, chased well off the rail, remained four then five wide into and on the turn, was fanned out further entering the stretch and failed to threaten. TODOS SANTOS stalked from the outside then three deep nearing the turn, drifted out five wide departing the turn and also lacked needed response. MAJESTIC DIVA was between rivals early, dropped back some approaching the turn then secured the rail around the bend, later weakened from the inside.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.35 45.55 1:09.99 1:16.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Silken Prince
|126
|8
|8
|8
|6–½
|2–1½
|1–4¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.80
|5
|Quick Finish
|126
|5
|4
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–1¾
|Rispoli
|4.70
|7
|Big Barrel
|126
|7
|3
|4–½
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–1
|Fuentes
|16.10
|6
|Black Storm
|124
|6
|7
|7–4½
|7–hd
|7–5
|4–½
|Flores
|3.50
|2
|Rickey B
|126
|2
|1
|2–½
|4–½
|4–½
|5–1¾
|Maldonado
|6.70
|1
|Foster Boi
|126
|1
|6
|6–1
|5–2½
|6–1½
|6–2¼
|Prat
|1.80
|4
|Minoso
|126
|4
|5
|3–hd
|2–½
|5–2
|7–8¼
|Cedillo
|14.40
|3
|Rick's Dream
|126
|3
|2
|5–1½
|8
|8
|8
|Roman
|22.80
|8
|SILKEN PRINCE
|13.60
|6.20
|3.80
|5
|QUICK FINISH
|6.00
|3.40
|7
|BIG BARREL
|7.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$79.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$35.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-7-6)
|$118.25
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-7)
|$181.40
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-7-6-2)
|Carryover $1,617
Winner–Silken Prince Dbb.g.4 by Kafwain out of Silk Queen, by Touch Gold. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Integrity Thoroughbred Racing, LLC, Little Baca Racing, LLC, Lucas Downs, Ltd., Victor Racing and Mc. Mutuel Pool $202,277 Daily Double Pool $28,494 Exacta Pool $113,349 Superfecta Pool $44,714 Trifecta Pool $73,040 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,119. Scratched–none.
SILKEN PRINCE unhurried early from the outside, shifted inward leaving the backstretch, advanced between rivals on the turn, swung back out entering the stretch, drifted out some in upper stretch, was straightened then reached front past furlong marker and drew clear under urging. QUICK FINISH set pressured pace while bit off the fence, continued two wide then edged away from along the rail in upper stretch, was overtaken past eighth marker but safely held second. BIG BARREL prominent early from the outside, continued four wide into the bend, moved up and loomed three wide on the turn, remained on same path and finished with interest. BLACK STORM chased three wide early, was briefly outside winner early on the turn, remained on same path into the stretch and finished strongly. RICKEY B forced the pace from the inside, stalked from the rail on the turn and weakened some late from the inside. FOSTER BOI reserved inside, angled out leaving the backstretch, chased three then four wide to the stretch and failed to menace. MINOSO forced the early pace while outside pacesetter, bid between foes on the turn, dropped back some in upper stretch and weakened. RICK'S DREAM was close up early while bit off the rail, dropped back some into and around the turn and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.11 45.51 57.75 1:10.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Big Sweep
|118
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–4½
|1–2¼
|Prat
|1.00
|6
|Lovely Finish
|117
|6
|6
|6
|4–2
|2–2½
|2–7¾
|Donoe
|5.10
|2
|Approved for Flyby
|118
|2
|5
|4–hd
|2–hd
|3–2½
|3–5
|Rispoli
|3.10
|3
|Loud Loud Music
|118
|3
|1
|2–1
|3–hd
|4–4
|4–6¼
|Cedillo
|9.70
|4
|Pushing Sixty
|118
|4
|3
|3–hd
|5–1½
|5–1½
|5–1¼
|Gutierrez
|9.40
|5
|Mountain Pass
|118
|5
|4
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|Delgadillo
|9.70
|1
|BIG SWEEP
|4.00
|3.00
|2.10
|6
|LOVELY FINISH
|4.20
|2.60
|2
|APPROVED FOR FLYBY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$35.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$6.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-2-3)
|$5.23
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-2)
|$10.55
Winner–Big Sweep B.f.3 by Mr. Big out of Misszippityslewda, by City Zip. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC. Mutuel Pool $200,436 Daily Double Pool $15,272 Exacta Pool $100,077 Superfecta Pool $33,885 Trifecta Pool $62,255. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-1) paid $59.80. Pick Three Pool $32,328.
BIG SWEEP was sent up inside to grab early lead, padded cushion around the turn and in upper stretch and proved best under steady handling and one right handed tap late. LOVELY FINISH settled outside, chased, five wide to the turn, moved up some while four wide around the bend, continued well off the rail in the lane and whittled gap on winner in final sixteenth. APPROVED FOR FLYBY was off a step slow, chased from the inside, hugged the rail around the bend and into the stretch, came out slightly and drew clear off others in final furlong. LOUD LOUD MUSIC had good early foot and pressured the winner to the bend, dropped back some around the bend and weakened in the drive. PUSHING SIXTY tracked leaders from between rivals, came in some later and also weakened. MOUNTAIN PASS chased from off the rail early then four wide around the turn, drifted out further entering the stretch and lacked any response.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.32 47.25 1:12.81 1:25.71 1:38.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Kadesh
|122
|5
|2
|3–½
|3–2½
|1–½
|1–2
|1–4¼
|Cedillo
|1.90
|6
|Big Hoof Dynamite
|122
|6
|5
|6
|5–hd
|3–½
|3–3
|2–1½
|Prat
|1.50
|2
|Itsthattime
|122
|2
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1½
|3–3½
|Fuentes
|5.30
|4
|Leatherneck
|115
|4
|4
|5–2½
|6
|4–½
|4–8
|4–24½
|Velez
|4.40
|1
|Arc Nation
|120
|1
|3
|1–1½
|1–½
|5–7
|5–11½
|5–14
|Valdivia, Jr.
|24.90
|3
|Knifes Edge
|122
|3
|6
|4–2½
|4–½
|6
|6
|6
|Gutierrez
|11.40
|5
|KADESH
|5.80
|3.00
|2.40
|6
|BIG HOOF DYNAMITE
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|ITSTHATTIME
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$13.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$6.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-4)
|$4.16
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2)
|$9.45
Winner–Kadesh Ch.c.3 by Karakontie (JPN) out of Talented Tap, by Tapit. Bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds LTD (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Granja Mexico and Palma, Hector. Mutuel Pool $162,024 Daily Double Pool $17,378 Exacta Pool $70,025 Superfecta Pool $25,858 Trifecta Pool $41,855. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-5) paid $37.45. Pick Three Pool $18,528.
KADESH tracked pace three wide to the last turn, moved up and bid midway on that bend, gained lead entering the lane, drifted out bit, came back in under asking then powered away. BIG HOOF DYNAMITE crossed over and secured the rail into initial turn, chased inside, came back out in upper stretch and was along late for the place. ITSTHATTIME forced the pace outside rival into and through the backstretch, moved up and grabbed brief lead nearing quarter marker, was overtaken by winner into the stretch, lost contact with that rival and lost the place late. LEATHERNECK chased from off the rail, continued on three wide path to the stretch, came in some through the lane and failed to threaten. ARC NATION bobbled slightly in opening strides, recovered and stepped to the front, set pressured pace past half-miler marker, relinquished command on last turn, dropped back then was eased in the late going and walked off. KNIFES EDGE settled inside, saved ground stalking the leaders, dropped back around the last turn, was also eased in the stretch and walked off.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.74 45.32 1:11.70 1:18.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Adorably Sweet
|126
|1
|7
|5–½
|5–1½
|2–½
|1–½
|Prat
|3.90
|3
|Stormin Ranger
|126
|3
|4
|6–2
|6–½
|5–½
|2–1
|Blanc
|13.80
|9
|Rstars and Stripes
|111
|7
|3
|4–2½
|4–½
|3–1
|3–½
|Velez
|8.30
|4
|Songofthedesert
|124
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–1
|4–½
|Cedillo
|8.70
|6
|Silk From Heaven
|126
|6
|8
|7–½
|7–2
|6–hd
|5–5¼
|Flores
|4.10
|5
|Brahms Command
|126
|5
|6
|8
|8
|8
|6–1¼
|Payeras
|49.50
|2
|Li'l Grazen
|126
|2
|5
|3–hd
|3–hd
|7–5
|7–1¼
|Rispoli
|2.70
|11
|Square Peggy
|126
|8
|2
|1–2
|1–½
|4–½
|8
|Maldonado
|3.40
|1
|ADORABLY SWEET
|9.80
|6.40
|4.60
|3
|STORMIN RANGER
|11.20
|7.20
|9
|RSTARS AND STRIPES
|7.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$59.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$73.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-9-4)
|$352.71
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-9)
|$279.10
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-9-4-6)
|Carryover $4,896
Winner–Adorably Sweet Dbb.f.4 by Richard's Kid out of Tiz Gentle, by Tiznow. Bred by Milt A. Policzer (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC, Sinister Racing Stable and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $208,636 Daily Double Pool $13,897 Exacta Pool $107,064 Superfecta Pool $38,545 Trifecta Pool $60,565 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,297. Scratched–D's Lovely Sophia, Florentine Diamond, Win Often.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-1) paid $35.50. Pick Three Pool $37,465. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-1-5-1) 298 tickets with 4 correct paid $340.55. Pick Four Pool $132,861. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-8-1-5-1) 111 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,212.55. Pick Five Pool $286,538.
ADORABLY SWEET chased from along the rail then two wide on the turn, awaited room into the stretch, roused and split rivals, came in slightly at furlong marker, surged to the front passing sixteenth marker and held off runner-up in final yards. STORMIN RANGER chased from off the rail, remained three then four wide into the stretch, bumped with inside rival in upper stretch, rallied strongly from the far outside and narrowly missed. RSTARS AND STRIPES outside a rival stalking the pace, continued three wide on the turn then four wide in upper stretch, responded willingly through the drive and was along late for minor award. SONGOFTHEDESERT tracked pace while outside leader, moved alongside that rival on the turn, gained lead four wide into the stretch, inched away, was overtaken passing sixteenth marker and lost placing late. SILK FROM HEAVEN chased three wide to the bend, came in slightly around the turn, angled out in upper stretch, came back inward and finished willingly from the inside. BRAHMS COMMAND settled a bit off the rail, raced three wide on the turn, came out further entering the stretch and was no threat. LI'L GRAZEN stalked from along the rail then inside the winner, hugged the fence into the lane and lacked any response. SQUARE PEGGY broke alertly and outward, sped to the front while crossing over, set pace from the inside, was overtaken late on the turn, steadied just outside furlong marker and gave way in the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.14 46.86 1:11.04 1:23.34 1:36.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Charlatan
|120
|5
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–6
|1–10¼
|Van Dyke
|0.30
|1
|Rushie
|122
|1
|2
|3–1
|4–4½
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–2¼
|Smith
|11.50
|2
|Great Power
|120
|2
|4
|4–3
|3–½
|3–7
|3–6
|3–6¼
|Prat
|2.30
|4
|Princeofthenorth
|120
|4
|5
|5
|5
|4–1½
|4–20
|4
|Flores
|35.70
|3
|Silent Fury
|120
|3
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|5
|5
|dnf
|Gryder
|20.00
|6
|CHARLATAN
|2.60
|2.10
|2.10
|1
|RUSHIE
|4.20
|2.20
|2
|GREAT POWER
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$16.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-4)
|$2.51
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2)
|$4.80
Winner–Charlatan Ch.c.3 by Speightstown out of Authenticity, by Quiet American. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Freder. Mutuel Pool $303,729 Daily Double Pool $20,134 Exacta Pool $108,573 Superfecta Pool $36,047 Trifecta Pool $62,200. Scratched–Czechmight.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-6) paid $21.10. Pick Three Pool $24,732.
CHARLATAN quickly sped to the front while crossing over, controlled the pace slightly off the rail, roused approaching top of stretch and padded cushion, then extended margin through the lane while drifting inward a bit and receiving few left handed taps. RUSHIE stalked from along the rail into and through the backstretch, remained inside into the stretch and pulled away from rival late to prove second best. GREAT POWER tracked pace from off the rail then three wide into the backstretch, brushed with inside rival a half-mile out and was out finished for the place. PRINCEOFTHENORTH settled inside, saved ground chasing the pace and failed to make any late impact. SILENT FURY bobbled a bit leaving the gate, led pursuers to the second bend while bit off the rail, fell back around that turn then was eased in the stretch and walked off.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $400,000. 'Beholder Mile Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.63 45.72 1:10.36 1:23.25 1:37.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Ce Ce
|121
|6
|5
|5–6
|3–hd
|2–3
|1–1½
|1–3¼
|Espinoza
|4.20
|1
|Hard Not to Love
|121
|1
|3
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–7
|2–3¾
|Smith
|0.60
|6
|Ollie's Candy
|125
|5
|4
|3–hd
|2–½
|3–3
|3–4
|3–3½
|Prat
|2.60
|4
|Kaydetre
|121
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–7¼
|Blanc
|93.20
|3
|Zusha
|121
|3
|2
|4–½
|5–10
|4–1½
|4–1½
|5–4¼
|Rispoli
|46.30
|2
|Der Lu
|121
|2
|1
|2–2
|4–2
|5–6
|5–½
|6
|Cedillo
|10.70
|7
|CE CE
|10.40
|3.60
|2.40
|1
|HARD NOT TO LOVE
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|OLLIE'S CANDY
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$15.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$11.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-6-4)
|$16.11
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-6)
|$11.85
Winner–Ce Ce Ch.f.4 by Elusive Quality out of Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. Bred by Bo Hirsch LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Bo Hirsch, LLC. Mutuel Pool $403,079 Daily Double Pool $43,370 Exacta Pool $171,241 Superfecta Pool $75,104 Trifecta Pool $119,542. Scratched–Mother Mother.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-7) paid $28.30. Pick Three Pool $26,838.
CE CE broke out bit then was caught four wide into first turn, stalked from the outside, advanced into and on the final bend, challenged outside pacesetter then gained control pass the quarter marker, continued slightly off the rail and edged away under urging to prove best. HARD NOT TO LOVE was sent up inside to grab command, set pace from the inside, was overtaken inside quarter marker, continued inside through the lane but could not match the winner. OLLIE'S CANDY tracked pace from between rivals and inside winner to second bend, lost contact with top pair around that turn, remained bit off the rail and safely held the show. KAYDETRE reserved in early stages while crossing over, chased from the inside thereafter and found her best stride late. ZUSHA settled off the pace, saved ground chasing the leaders, angled out some in upper stretch but never reached contention. DER LU forced the early issue while outside pacesetter, continued two wide, dropped back some around the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.40 46.40 59.11 1:12.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Galwalksintoabar
|118
|7
|8
|1–hd
|2–3
|1–2
|1–2¼
|Van Dyke
|9.60
|2
|Blazing Charm
|118
|2
|9
|9
|9
|3–½
|2–2¼
|Prat
|9.30
|8
|Flying Business
|113
|8
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–4
|3–2½
|Velez
|7.10
|4
|Keep It Classy
|118
|4
|5
|6–1½
|7–1
|6–½
|4–1¼
|Flores
|59.80
|1
|Casillalater
|116
|1
|6
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–1
|5–1½
|Lopez
|71.40
|6
|Our Romance
|126
|6
|3
|3–½
|5–1½
|7–1
|6–nk
|Cedillo
|1.50
|3
|Durga
|126
|3
|2
|5–1
|3–hd
|5–1½
|7–1½
|Rispoli
|2.60
|9
|On the Verge
|120
|9
|4
|7–½
|6–½
|8–1½
|8–½
|Maldonado
|5.20
|5
|Flat Quick
|118
|5
|7
|8–8
|8–½
|9
|9
|Fuentes
|49.40
|7
|GALWALKSINTOABAR
|21.20
|11.40
|8.60
|2
|BLAZING CHARM
|11.20
|6.80
|8
|FLYING BUSINESS
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)
|$105.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$84.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-8-4)
|$747.77
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-8-4-1)
|Carryover $25,311
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-8)
|$290.05
Winner–Galwalksintoabar B.f.3 by Bluegrass Cat out of Stash, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $378,308 Daily Double Pool $92,639 Exacta Pool $209,470 Superfecta Pool $110,709 Super High Five Pool $26,750 Trifecta Pool $165,663. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-7) paid $42.20. Pick Three Pool $92,288. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5/6-7-7) 621 tickets with 4 correct paid $323.10. Pick Four Pool $262,812. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1-5/6-7-7) 137 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,290.90. Pick Five Pool $231,728. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-5-1-5/6-7-7) 50 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,142.24. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $106,310. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $315,194.
GALWALKSINTOABAR was off a step slow then rushed up from outside to engage leaders while five wide, gained slim lead then dueled outside a rival on the turn, gained control in upper stretch, edged away and was under long hold in final stages. BLAZING CHARM hesitated and broke inward in a slow start, lagged well back inside early, swung out on the turn, was caught six wide entering the stretch, closed strongly from the outside and was along late for the place. FLYING BUSINESS had good early foot from between rivals and four deep, dueled inside winner on the turn, lost contact with that rival in upper stretch then lost second nearing the wire. KEEP IT CLASSY flashed early speed between rivals, dropped back a bit while three wide on the turn, came in some into the stretch and finished with interest. CASILLALATER forced the early issue from along the rail, dropped back some around the turn, remained inside but lacked needed late punch. OUR ROMANCE dueled then forced the early pace from between foes, also dropped back some on the turn, remained off the rail and weakened. DURGA among the early leaders while two wide, continued on same path around the bend, angled out some and also weakened. ON THE VERGE was off a bit awkward, stalked four then five wide to the stretch and weakened. FLAT QUICK settled off the pace and bit off the rail, chased two or three wide to the stretch and lacked needed late response.
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, March 15.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 38th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shooters Shoot
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|2
|Friar's Road
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|3
|Negotiator
|Brice Blanc
|118
|Gary Mandella
|30-1
|4
|Lane Way
|Umberto Rispoli
|118
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|5
|Yeng Again
|Joel Rosario
|118
|Richard Baltas
|8-5
|6
|Mongol Altai
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|Enebish Ganbat
|20-1
|7
|Strugar
|Jorge Velez
|126
|Peter Eurton
|15-1
|8
|Seize the Day
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ruby Bradley
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|2-1
|16,000
|2
|Winsinfashion
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|16,000
|3
|Discrete Stevie B
|Juan Ochoa
|124
|Marcelo Polanco
|5-2
|16,000
|4
|Perfect Ice Storm
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|16,000
|5
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Lisa Bernard
|3-1
|16,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Brickyard Ride
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|9-5
|2
|Promise Nothing
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Rafael Becerra
|4-1
|3
|Nonno's Polaris
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|8-5
|4
|Project Leader
|Efrain Hernandez
|120
|Marcia Stortz
|15-1
|5
|Coleinator
|Evin Roman
|120
|Jeffrey Metz
|10-1
|6
|Baltimore Beecho
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jorge Periban
|4-1
|40,000
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Too Much Heaven
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|40,000
|2
|Bluegrass Sky
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|3
|Biddy Duke
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|7-2
|40,000
|4
|Violent Speed
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|5
|Kristi's Tiger
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|3-1
|6
|Kleen Karma
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|10-1
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|New Year New Me
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-2
|20,000
|2
|Kuda Huraa
|Umberto Rispoli
|118
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|20,000
|3
|Swingn It
|Jorge Velez
|126
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|20,000
|4
|Tiz Curvy
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|Neil D. Drysdale
|4-1
|20,000
|5
|Writing in the Sky
|Diego Sanchez
|126
|Jorge Gutierrez
|20-1
|20,000
|6
|Probable
|David Mussad
|116
|Matthew Chew
|10-1
|20,000
|7
|Don't Stop Lookin
|Victor Flores
|111
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|20,000
|8
|Golden Melodie
|Heriberto Figueroa
|118
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-1
|20,000
|9
|Midnight Garden
|Evin Roman
|126
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|4-1
|20,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Saddle Bar
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
|16,000
|2
|Temple Knights
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|2-1
|16,000
|3
|Wicked Ultimatum
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|16,000
|4
|Isee It in Hiseyes
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Blake R. Heap
|6-1
|16,000
|5
|Mike Operator
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Victor L. Garcia
|5-1
|16,000
|6
|Jen Go Unchained
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Rafael Becerra
|3-1
|16,000
|7
|Sure Proof
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Marcia Stortz
|20-1
|16,000
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rather Nosy
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|2
|Hang a Star
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Ian Kruljac
|10-1
|3
|Ava's Charm
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|4
|Mongolian Humor
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|40,000
|5
|Busy Paynter
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|40,000
|6
|Chocolate Speights
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|12-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Promnesia
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Reed Saldana
|10-1
|12,500
|2
|Purdue
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Eddie Truman
|6-1
|12,500
|3
|Chalky
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Jay Nehf
|5-1
|12,500
|4
|Laker Jet
|Victor Flores
|117
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|12,500
|5
|Zillinda
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Bruce Headley
|8-1
|12,500
|6
|Diamond of Value
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Alfredo Marquez
|4-1
|12,500
|7
|Queen Carmelita
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Rafael DeLeon
|10-1
|12,500
|8
|Diosa
|Evin Roman
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|12,500
|9
|Daddy's Melody
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Craig Dollase
|12-1
|12,500
|10
|Real Good Deal
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Leonard Powell
|15-1
|12,500
|11
|Sybil's Kitty
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|12,500