Horse racing newsletter: It’s great to be Bob Baffert

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as the Kentucky Derby picture has a definite Southern California flavor to it.

The first day of the no-fans era opened up at Santa Anita on Saturday. The Los Angeles Times was there with two reporters and a photographer, although an over-zealous security guard made some trouble for our Eric Sondheimer. All ended well, but it indicates how serious the track is treating things.

Actually, Eric made this short video of the scene. Just click here.

Ce Ce won the Grade 1 feature, but all the talk was about another great 3-year-old for trainer Bob Baffert, Charlatan. He won by 10 ¼ lengths in an allowance. It was his second lifetime race and he seems to be in the same trajectory as Justify, the Triple Crown winner of two years ago.

Nadal, also trained by Baffert, qualified for the Kentucky Derby by winning the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park. So, Baffert has three A-listers for the Derby in Charlatan, Nadal and Authentic, who won last week’s San Felipe Stakes.

Other than saying that Authentic will stay at home for the Santa Anita Derby, everything else has yet to be figured out. But, Baffert seemed to break some news when talking to the media.

“We don’t know if we’ll run here in the Santa Anita Derby (April 4), because nobody’s really sure when anything is going to happen,” Baffert said. “Churchill (Downs) is saying they’re not going to run the Derby without the people there, so I’m hearing maybe June or in September. ... Whenever they cancel the Masters (at Augusta National), that’s like the Derby. … I’ve never seen anything like this, it’s kinda scary. Hopefully they can get everything under control.”

Now, I haven’t heard that, but Churchill did say that a decision could be coming in a week or so. What might the other Triple Crown races do? It’s all a part of one of the craziest sports years that any of us have ever experienced.

Chris Erskine was also at Santa Anita on Saturday and filed this report on how eerie the scene was at the track with no one there. Just click here.

Santa Anita review

We’ve already mentioned the allowance race, so we’ll talk about the Grade 1 $400,000 Beholder Mile for fillies and mares. The sentimental favorite was the one-eyed horse Hard Not to Love, but the two-turn distance might have proved a little too much. She broke on the front but got passed in mid-stretch by Ce Ce to win by 3 ¼ lengths.

Ce Ce paid $10.40, $3.60 and $2.40. Hard Not to Love was second followed by Ollie’s Candy, Kaydetre, Zusha and Der Lu.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Michael McCarthy (winning trainer): “She was able to keep her face clean. [Jockey] Victor [Espinoza] did a great job of getting her tucked in coming to the half mile pole. [Went] head and head with the good filly (Hard Not to Love), it’s nice to watch her get the job done.

“I’ve always thought she was really good. Last spring, I thought she could beat any kind, unfortunately she got hurt after the Acorn (at Belmont), which made us take a step back and take some time off. She has come back and hasn’t missed a beat. I can’t thank [owner] Bo [Hirsh] enough for letting us take our time and pick our spots, I kind of wanted to wait for Keenland, but I’m glad we didn’t after [Saturday’s] result. All the credit goes to Bo and Candy.”

Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “I thought there was just one speed horse (Hard Not to Love), but it changed and that helped me. We were able to take back a little and she was so full of run, I wanted to make the leader work a little bit at the three eighths, so I let my filly go a little. Down the lane, she was in control. She’s come back better than ever.

Eric Sondheimer wrote on the racing on Saturday. Just click here.

Santa Anita preview

Sunday’s card at Santa Anita is eight races starting at 1 p.m. And, remember, the track is not open to the general public. There is no turf racing, so there is no Irish O’Brien Stakes. It’s not a great card but, hey, it’s the only sports game in town.

The feature is the only allowance/optional claimer on the card, 6 ½ furlongs for fillies and mares. The favorite, at 8-5, is Ava’s Charm for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. She is one-for-three lifetime and finished second in an allowance last out.

Mongolian Humor was the second favorite at 9-5 for Peter Miller and Flavien Prat. She is four-for-21 lifetime and also finished second in an allowance last out. She has run in two graded stakes and finished fifth both times.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 5, 6, 6, 9, 7, 6, 11.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE EIGHT: No. 2 Purdue (6-1)

Purdue with Edwin Maldonado riding tried to wire the field last out in the first race since July, getting caught deep stretch to run second. Today trainer Eddie Truman who is winning 30% at the meet with his small stable shortens the horse up a half furlong. Truman is also winning 30% beaten favorite. Second start off the layoff, 6-1 is great value for the last race of the weekend.

Saturday’s result: Princeofthenorth was simply overmatched on Saturday falling too far behind the impressive Charlatan and running fourth.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Laurel (5): $100,000 Nellie Morse Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Arrifana ($3.20)

Laurel (7): $100,000 Beyond the Wire Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Princess Cadey ($11.80)

Turfway Park (7): $100,000 Latonia Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Rogue Too ($8.40)

Turfway Park (8): $100,000 Rushaway Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Vanzzy ($6.40)

Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Correction Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Piedi Bianchi ($8.10)

Laurel (9): $100,000 Harrison E. Johnson Memorial Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Senior Investment ($19.80)

Oaklawn (8): $350,000 Essex Handicap, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Night Ops ($15.00)

Turfway Park (9): $150,000 Kentucky Cup Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Nun the Less ($12.80)

Laurel (10): $100,000 Private Terms Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Lebda ($4.20)

Oaklawn (9): Grade 2 $350,000 Azeri Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Serengeti Empress ($5.80)

Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Hurricane Bertie Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Sally’s Curlin ($22.60)

Turfway Park (10): $150,000 Bourbonette Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Queen of God ($15.60)

Oaklawn (10): Grade 2 $1 million Rebel Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Nadal ($3.80)

Turfway Park (11): Grade 3 $250,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Field Pass ($9.60)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 1 $400,000 Beholder Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Ce Ce ($10.40)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:

2:01 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Dream Bigger (3-1)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE SEVEN: No. 1 Shez Divine (9-2)

She has a tendency to get into trouble, but does have many competitive numbers in her holster for Sunday’s race when trouble and track variant is factored in. She ran a better-than-looked effort when finishing sixth in her most recent start 29 nights ago, breaking a bit slow and then bumping harshly to lose almost two lengths of ground early on as well as her early racing momentum. After the troubled start, she finished OK and on her own and with some run left to give as she approached the wire. If she can just have a decent journey, she should be a solid contender and at a nice price Sunday.

Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

Now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.