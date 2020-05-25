Horse racing newsletter: Great card at Santa Anita today

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 24. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 48th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.67 45.73 57.35 1:02.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Unbridled Ethos 126 2 2 4–hd 4–hd 5–hd 1–nk Ortiz, Jr. 2.20 5 Jetovator 126 4 8 8–3 7–hd 6–1 2–2 Prat 2.80 7 Preaching Trainer 126 6 7 5–1½ 3–hd 1–hd 3–1¼ Van Dyke 4.80 2 Bench Judge 126 1 9 9 9 9 4–¾ Fuentes 12.40 9 A Man's Man 126 8 6 1–hd 2–1½ 2–½ 5–½ Rispoli 5.40 10 Summer Fire 120 9 1 3–½ 5–2½ 4–hd 6–nk Smith 11.40 8 Fly the Sky 120 7 5 6–1 6–1½ 7–½ 7–½ Cedillo 9.50 4 Shinny 120 3 3 7–½ 8–1 8–1 8–nk Gutierrez 33.00 6 Tizhotndusty 120 5 4 2–1 1–hd 3–1 9 Franco 62.30

3 UNBRIDLED ETHOS 6.40 3.80 3.00 5 JETOVATOR 4.00 2.80 7 PREACHING TRAINER 4.00

$1 EXACTA (3-5) $11.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-2) $32.79 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-7-2-9) $760.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $21.55

Winner–Unbridled Ethos Grr.g.5 by Mizzen Mast out of Seoul Unbridled, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Donald Valpredo (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Donald J. Valpredo. Mutuel Pool $326,691 Exacta Pool $164,996 Superfecta Pool $50,715 Super High Five Pool $2,989 Trifecta Pool $84,988. Scratched–King Charlie, Lucky Romano, Mon Camo, Portando, Raul Rosas.

UNBRIDLED ETHOS pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, awaited room off heels nearing midstretch, angled out at the eighth pole and rallied under urging between foes to gain the lead in deep stretch and held, then tied up some after being unsaddled but walked off. JETOVATOR a step slow into stride, was between horses early then chased off the rail or outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and finished well. PREACHING TRAINER stalked outside a rival then off the rail, went between foes into and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, took a short lead outside a pair of rivals in midstretch, drifted in between foes in deep stretch and held third. BENCH JUDGE broke inward and a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and found his best stride late. A MAN'S MAN bobbled at the start, was sent up four wide then three deep, dueled outside a rival, fought back between foes in midstretch and weakened late. SUMMER FIRE stalked outside then three deep into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. FLY THE SKY stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, steadied off the heels of the winner in midstretch and could not offer the necessary responnse. SHINNY saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out between foes late and lacked the needed rally. TIZHOTNDUSTY had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and weakened late.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.99 45.64 58.31 1:11.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Madame Barbarian 124 4 5 7–1½ 5–hd 3–1½ 1–1¼ Prat 1.90 5 Easy Grader 124 5 4 2–½ 1–hd 1–1 2–3 Cedillo 5.20 7 Winsinfashion 124 7 3 4–hd 3–1½ 2–½ 3–1¾ Maldonado 62.80 2 Ruby Bradley 126 2 9 5–2 4–hd 4–1 4–¾ Espinoza 3.50 8 Zillinda 126 8 6 6–hd 7–2 6–1½ 5–hd Fuentes 26.70 9 Incredibly Lucky 124 9 8 8–3 8–4½ 7–½ 6–2¾ Rispoli 4.80 6 Mongolian Window 124 6 7 9 9 9 7–5¾ Valdivia, Jr. 5.10 1 A Filly Can Dream 124 1 2 3–hd 6–½ 8–4 8–½ Velez 17.50 3 Mika the Mistress 124 3 1 1–1 2–½ 5–1 9 Delgadillo 44.60

4 MADAME BARBARIAN 5.80 3.60 2.80 5 EASY GRADER 5.00 4.40 7 WINSINFASHION 16.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $23.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $16.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-2) $179.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-7) $200.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-7-2-8) Carryover $1,405

Winner–Madame Barbarian Dbb.m.7 by Stroll out of Sweet Ober Melissa, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Ol' Memorial Stables (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Woodland Farms LLC. Mutuel Pool $286,209 Daily Double Pool $43,228 Exacta Pool $168,080 Superfecta Pool $63,449 Trifecta Pool $102,695 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,841. Claimed–Ruby Bradley by Besecker, Joseph E., Mora, Leandro and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.

MADAME BARBARIAN stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. EASY GRADER stalked just off the inside, bid outside a rival on the turn, took a short lead between foes a quarter mile out, inched away in midstretch, could not hold off the winner late but was clearly second best. WINSINFASHION stalked three deep, bid three wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and held third. RUBY BRADLEY close up stalking the pace between horses, steadied in a bit tight into the turn, continued between foes leaving the turn, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and lacked a rally. ZILLINDA chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. INCREDIBLY LUCKY settled outside then off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. MONGOLIAN WINDOW dropped back off the inside on the backstretch, angled in some approaching the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. A FILLY CAN DREAM saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit past midstretch and weakened. MIKA THE MISTRESS sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled inside on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.27 43.80 56.07 1:09.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Brickyard Ride 120 2 2 1–6 1–10 1–12 1–9¾ Velez 1.90 4 Promise Nothing 122 4 3 5–hd 2–hd 2–hd 2–1¼ Pereira 4.90 3 Call Me Daddy 120 3 6 2–hd 3–½ 3–3 3–4¾ Roman 4.80 1 Hydrogen 122 1 1 4–hd 5–2½ 5–4½ 4–1½ Maldonado 4.70 5 Foreign Protocol 122 5 5 3–hd 4–2½ 4–1½ 5–11½ Franco 3.30 6 Arc Nation 122 6 4 6 6 6 6 Valdivia, Jr. 8.40

2 BRICKYARD RIDE 5.80 3.80 3.00 4 PROMISE NOTHING 4.80 3.00 3 CALL ME DADDY 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $17.60 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $11.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-1) $17.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3) $27.85

Winner–Brickyard Ride Ch.c.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $250,258 Daily Double Pool $19,284 Exacta Pool $117,300 Superfecta Pool $29,074 Trifecta Pool $60,886. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-2) paid $24.50. Pick Three Pool $78,811.

BRICKYARD RIDE quickly sprinted clear, set the pace a bit off the rail, opened up on the turn, widened under left handed urging while drifting in some in the final furlong and was under steady handling late. PROMISE NOTHING chased between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued outside a rival in the stretch and bested that one for the place. CALL ME DADDY also chased the winner between horses then inside on the turn and in the stretch and was best of the others. HYDROGEN saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a further response. FOREIGN PROTOCOL chased four wide between horses then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ARC NATION five wide chasing the pace on the backstretch, dropped back and angled in some on the turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.00 48.27 1:12.98 1:24.91 1:36.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Zest 126 8 9 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–½ 1–1 Cedillo 1.80 3 Nurse Goodbody 126 3 4 5–½ 5–½ 7–½ 6–1½ 2–ns Rispoli 2.00 2 Resarcio 120 2 6 7–½ 7–½ 5–½ 3–hd 3–1½ Blanc 10.70 1 Lookintogeteven 120 1 7 10 9–½ 4–hd 5–2 4–¾ Espinoza 17.60 9 Brandons Danger 120 9 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–1½ 5–¾ Pereira 147.10 4 Wind and Hope 120 4 10 9–½ 10 10 7–1 6–nk Prat 8.00 6 Journal Entry 126 6 1 3–1 3–1 3–1 4–hd 7–2¼ Franco 24.60 7 Dipping In 120 7 5 8–2 8–hd 8–hd 8–2 8–3¾ Gutierrez 10.30 5 Convincingly 120 5 8 4–1 4–1 6–1 9–2½ 9–1 Van Dyke 19.50 10 Enchanted Nile 120 10 3 6–1 6–1 9–1 10 10 Velez 14.20

8 ZEST 5.60 3.40 2.80 3 NURSE GOODBODY 3.20 2.60 2 RESARCIO 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $24.20 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-2-1) $36.47 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-2-1-9) $4,157.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-2) $33.55

Winner–Zest Ch.f.4 by Tapit out of Life Is Sweet, by Storm Cat. Bred by Wygod Equine, LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Wygod, Martin J., Wygod, Pam and Lessee. Mutuel Pool $615,566 Daily Double Pool $24,571 Exacta Pool $302,917 Superfecta Pool $105,597 Super High Five Pool $3,607 Trifecta Pool $176,998. Scratched–Bristol Bayou. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-8) paid $13.55. Pick Three Pool $41,149.

ZEST a step slow to begin, tugged between horses then three deep, pressed the pace outside a rival, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away i deep stretch and held under some urging. NURSE GOODBODY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and finished well. RESARCIO stalked inside then between horses leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, went around a rival into the stretch, split foes in midstretch and continued willingly to be edged for the place. LOOKINTOGETEVEN came a bit off the rail early then settled outside a rival, went three deep leaving the backstretch and four wide on the second turn, entered the stretch three wide and bested the others. BRANDONS DANGER had speed three deep then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. WIND AND HOPE hopped in a bit of a slow start, pulled between horses then angled in and chased inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JOURNAL ENTRY angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the fence for room in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. DIPPING IN pulled between foes then chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. CONVINCINGLY also pulled between horses early, chased outside a foe, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. ENCHANTED NILE three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, went three wide into and on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.50 45.28 57.72 1:04.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Camby 126 3 9 4–hd 3–hd 1–1½ 1–4¼ Cedillo 3.40 8 Undeniable Proof 126 8 1 3–½ 4–2½ 2–1 2–¾ Fuentes 75.10 2 Baby Gronk 126 2 6 7–1 7–2 5–2½ 3–hd Pereira 4.40 9 Cryin' Chuck 126 9 7 6–1 5–½ 4–hd 4–3¼ Espinoza 18.30 7 Sky Jumper 126 7 8 9 8–hd 7–hd 5–1¾ Van Dyke 0.90 1 Equipo A 120 1 2 2–1 1–hd 3–2 6–4½ Franco 49.90 6 Fellow Citizen 126 6 4 5–1 6–1½ 6–1 7–2¼ Prat 8.40 4 He's a Habanero 126 4 3 8–2 9 8–½ 8–10¼ Velez 20.60 5 Master Juba 126 5 5 1–hd 2–1 9 9 Delgadillo 56.10

3 CAMBY 8.80 5.20 3.60 8 UNDENIABLE PROOF 49.60 19.60 2 BABY GRONK 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $29.60 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $291.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-2-9) $915.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-2) $566.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-2-9-7) Carryover $4,786

Winner–Camby B.g.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Reforestation, by Forestry. Bred by Rocco Baldelli, Caldara Farm Inc. &Lane's End Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S.. Mutuel Pool $364,315 Daily Double Pool $38,166 Exacta Pool $220,789 Superfecta Pool $92,171 Trifecta Pool $145,865 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,271. Claimed–Sky Jumper by Branch, William, Buster, Jr., William C. and Cohen, Mark. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-3) paid $24.10. Pick Three Pool $66,459. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2-8/11-3) 3101 tickets with 4 correct paid $64.75. Pick Four Pool $263,101. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/3/12/13/14-4-2-8/11-3) 1053 tickets with 5 correct paid $496.90. Pick Five Pool $608,531.

CAMBY broke a step slowly, moved up between horses, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out on the turn and three deep a quarter mile out, bid between horses into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away under urging nearing midstretch and won clear. UNDENIABLE PROOF stalked outside then outside a foe, went up four wide leaving the turn, bid three deep into the stretch, drifted in and held second. BABY GRONK chased inside, steadied behind a rival into the turn, came out on the bend and four wide into the stretch and edged foe for third. CRYIN' CHUCK chased outside foes, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. SKY JUMPER dropped back off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and improved positiono. EQUIPO A went up inside leaving the backstretch to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the turn, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FELLOW CITIZEN stalked outside a rival, lugged out and steadied into the turn, angled in a bit off the rail leaving the turn and weakened. HE'S A HABANERO between horses early, chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and did not rally. MASTER JUBA sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled outside a rival into and on the turn, fell back and angled in leaving the turn and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.26 48.63 1:12.52 1:24.47 1:36.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Red King 124 2 4 4–½ 5–hd 7–hd 7–½ 1–ns Cedillo 4.50 5 Of Good Report 126 5 6 6–hd 7–hd 8 3–hd 2–½ Ortiz, Jr. 7.50 4 DH–Avalanche 126 4 7 8 8 6–1 2–½ 3–1¼ Espinoza 2.70 3 DH–Turn the Switch 124 3 2 2–½ 2–1 1–hd 1–1 3–1¼ Maldonado 13.20 8 Go Daddy Go 126 8 5 5–1 3–½ 3–hd 6–1½ 5–nk Rispoli 5.40 1 Fivestar Lynch 124 1 3 3–1½ 4–½ 4–hd 4–½ 6–3¼ Prat 3.30 7 Crystal Tribe 126 7 8 7–1½ 6–1½ 5–½ 8 7–2¾ Fuentes 26.80 6 Posterize 124 6 1 1–1 1–hd 2–1 5–hd 8 Franco 6.90

2 RED KING 11.00 5.00 2.80 5 OF GOOD REPORT 8.00 4.40 4 DH–AVALANCHE 2.20 3 DH–TURN THE SWITCH 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $41.40 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $45.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-4) $69.83 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-3) $40.51 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-3-4-8) $6,907.30 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-4-3-8) $2,302.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3) $96.35 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4) $35.55

Winner–Red King Ch.h.6 by English Channel out of Youre Speeding Luv, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Jacobsen, Gordon and Belmonte, Philip. Mutuel Pool $466,825 Daily Double Pool $30,289 Exacta Pool $245,999 Superfecta Pool $74,827 Super High Five Pool $11,832 Trifecta Pool $137,902. Claimed–Avalanche by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Treitman, Bruce. Trainer: Michael McCarthy. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-2) paid $30.60. Pick Three Pool $87,330.

RED KING chased inside then outside a rival, went between horses on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and rallied under a couple cracks of the whip and good handling to get up four wide on the line. OF GOOD REPORT saved ground stalking the pace, split horses in midstretch, bid along the rail in deep stretch, put a head in front late and was edged on the wire. TURN THE SWITCH pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, bid between rivals on the backstretch then dueled outside the pacesetter, gained a slim advantage leaving the second turn, inched away in midstretch, fought back between horses in deep stretch while bumping with AVALANCHE a sixteenth out and shared the show with that one. AVALANCHE settled inside then outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in and bumped a foe a sixteenth out then tied for third with that runner. GO DADDY GO broke out a bit, chased outside a rival then moved up boldly three deep with a bid on the backstretch then tracked again between foes into and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was between horses through much of the drive and also was outkicked late. CRYSTAL TRIBE (IRE) a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn, was in tight four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. POSTERIZE had speed outside foes then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the final furlong. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the bumping of the show horses but made no change when they ruled the incident minor.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.19 45.25 1:10.47 1:16.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Polar Wind 120 2 4 6–hd 5–hd 1–hd 1–4¼ Roman 8.30 8 Most Sandisfactory 120 8 2 4–1 3–hd 4–hd 2–nk Prat 2.10 9 Bedrock 120 9 1 3–hd 6–1 6–1 3–nk Maldonado 28.20 6 Candy Shopper 120 6 7 1–hd 2–½ 2–hd 4–½ Rispoli 34.30 5 Show Business 120 5 3 2–½ 1–hd 3–hd 5–½ Velez 17.40 7 Da Kine 126 7 5 5–½ 4–1 5–1 6–2¼ Delgadillo 2.80 4 Full Draw 126 4 9 9 7–1 7–2½ 7–2¼ Espinoza 3.50 1 Beaumont Beaux 126 1 8 8–hd 8–3½ 8–4 8–5¾ Fuentes 26.00 3 Press Briefing 120 3 6 7–1 9 9 9 Cedillo 7.20

2 POLAR WIND 18.60 6.80 4.80 8 MOST SANDISFACTORY 3.80 3.00 9 BEDROCK 8.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $117.80 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $32.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-9-6) $430.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-9) $246.25 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-9-6-5) Carryover $3,835

Winner–Polar Wind B.c.3 by Super Saver out of Wind Gust, by Dynaformer. Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $337,944 Daily Double Pool $37,025 Exacta Pool $183,634 Superfecta Pool $64,347 Trifecta Pool $108,598 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,024. Claimed–Press Briefing by GNO Racing Club, Mora, Leandro and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-2) paid $84.60. Pick Three Pool $55,466.

POLAR WIND chased inside then between foes leaving the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the turn, bid between horses in midstretch to gain the lead and won clear under urging. MOST SANDISFACTORY pressed the pace three deep between horses, battled four wide in midstretch and edged rivals for the place. BEDROCK prompted the pace five wide then stalked outside on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and got up late for the show. CANDY SHOPPER hopped at the start, dueled between horses, fought back between foes in the stretch and was edged for third. SHOW BUSINESS angled in and dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and also was edged for a minor award. DA KINE stalked outside then split horses leaving the backstretch, bid four wide on the turn and into the stretch, battled five wide in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share. FULL DRAW broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and six wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BEAUMONT BEAUX came off the rail and pulled his way between horses leaving the backstretch, fell back and angled in some on the turn and did not rally. PRESS BRIEFING chased off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.86 48.16 1:12.36 1:24.08 1:35.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Border Town 126 6 9 8–2 8–1½ 8–1½ 4–1 1–1 Prat 2.50 8 Mountain Spirit 124 8 6 2–hd 2–1½ 1–½ 1–2 2–1¾ Rispoli 22.10 2 Southern King 126 2 3 6–hd 7–1 6–hd 5–hd 3–1¼ Ortiz, Jr. 4.70 1 Madman 124 1 4 5–hd 6–1 5–hd 6–1½ 4–¾ Smith 2.20 5 Irish Heatwave 126 5 2 4–1 4–1 4–1½ 2–hd 5–½ Cedillo 3.90 4 Move Over 124 4 8 9 9 9 9 6–1½ Delgadillo 45.90 7 The Street Fighter 126 7 7 7–1½ 5–½ 7–½ 8–hd 7–½ Maldonado 11.70 3 Cajun Treasure 124 3 1 3–1½ 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 8–8¼ Van Dyke 26.50 9 Dark Hedges 124 9 5 1–1 1–½ 2–1 7–1 9 Gryder 27.60

6 BORDER TOWN 7.00 4.60 3.40 8 MOUNTAIN SPIRIT 15.60 7.40 2 SOUTHERN KING 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $55.60 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $48.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-2-1) $67.48 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-2-1-5) $2,123.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-2) $104.70

Winner–Border Town Dbb.c.4 by War Front out of Liscanna (IRE), by Sadler's Wells. Bred by Mrs. E. Stockwell (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $492,184 Daily Double Pool $44,914 Exacta Pool $277,395 Superfecta Pool $107,504 Super High Five Pool $17,236 Trifecta Pool $172,516. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-6) paid $141.15. Pick Three Pool $70,091.

BORDER TOWN a bit slow to begin, settled just off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch and rallied under a left handed crack of the whip and a strong hand ride to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. MOUNTAIN SPIRIT pulled three deep then stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn to gain the lead nearing the quarter pole, inched away into the stretch, drifted out in midstretch and could not hold off the winner. SOUTHERN KING chased inside then between foes into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. MADMAN pulled along the inside then saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in the stretch and was outfinished. IRISH HEATWAVE stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. MOVE OVER (GB) angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position. THE STREET FIGHTER chased three deep then outside a rival, went three wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CAJUN TREASURE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. DARK HEDGES had speed three deep then inched away and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, relinquished command nearing the quarter pole and weakened in the stretch.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.86 45.12 57.60 1:10.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Handsome Cat 122 3 1 5–1½ 4–1 3–1½ 1–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 11.80 9 Brace for Impact 126 8 3 2–2 2–1 1–1 2–1 Maldonado 3.30 11 Lil Richards Bello 120 10 6 7–½ 5–hd 4–hd 3–¾ Espinoza 13.30 5 Bluegrass Patriot 120 4 4 3–hd 3–hd 5–2 4–3¼ Roman 25.80 2 El Diablo Rojo 120 2 8 6–1 7–3 6–3½ 5–1¼ Velez 6.20 8 Betito 120 7 2 1–1½ 1–hd 2–hd 6–3½ Cedillo 12.40 1 Tallemark 120 1 9 8–3 8–10 8–8 7–3¾ Fuentes 16.20 7 Caerulean 120 6 7 4–½ 6–1 7–1 8–nk Gutierrez 3.10 6 Clayton Delaney 120 5 10 10 10 9–5 9–6¼ Prat 3.00 10 Colonel Mike 120 9 5 9–10 9–2½ 10 10 Flores 75.00

3 HANDSOME CAT 25.60 9.80 5.60 9 BRACE FOR IMPACT 4.40 3.20 11 LIL RICHARDS BELLO 8.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $79.20 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $58.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-11-5) $526.74 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-9-11-5-2) Carryover $6,985 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-11) $312.05

Winner–Handsome Cat Ch.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Categorize, by Menifee. Bred by Kevin Devinzenci (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Sunnyside Capital Ventures. Mutuel Pool $435,389 Daily Double Pool $143,812 Exacta Pool $227,653 Superfecta Pool $78,442 Super High Five Pool $9,156 Trifecta Pool $127,874. Scratched–More Bubbly. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-3) paid $197.50. Pick Three Pool $184,246. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2-6-3) 347 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,520.00. Pick Four Pool $690,842. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-2-6-3) 117 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,163.45. Pick Five Pool $484,971. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8/11-3-2-2-6-3) 13 tickets with 6 correct paid $10,493.70. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $249,659. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $362,967.

HANDSOME CAT stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging to gain the lead a sixteenth out and proved best. BRACE FOR IMPACT stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the turn to take the advantage in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and held second. LIL RICHARDS BELLO chased outside, went four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and got up for the show. BLUEGRASS PATRIOT stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for third. EL DIABLO ROJO chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail to the stretch, came out in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. BETITO sped between horses to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. TALLEMARK saved ground off the pace, came out some in deep stretch and did not rally. CAERULEAN stalked outside then three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and weakened. CLAYTON DELANEY squeezed back just after the start, settled off the rail, went around a rival into the stretch, drifted inward in deep stretch and failed to menace. COLONEL MIKE chased off the rail, dropped back leaving the backstrettch, angled in on the turn and gave way.