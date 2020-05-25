Horse racing newsletter: Great card at Santa Anita today

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get up to date on stewards’ rulings.
Lots to get to, so let’s get right to the stewards’ rulings. They were busy catching up on some stuff. And, for the record, all the minor violations were conducted by phone.
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
--Trainer Keith Desormeaux was fined $400 for entering Zimba Warrior in the third race on May 15 and then having to scratch. The race was an allowance/optional claimer. Desormeaux acknowledged his mistake.
--Trainer Andrew Lerner was fined $400 for a late registration of Goboldly as needing bleeder medication in the ninth race on May 15. Goboldly finished 10th in the 11-horse race. (Cherwa note: Talk about a common mistake. In the stewards’ minutes, apparently the stewards’ cut and paste the wrong ruling under Lerner as it was the same as the previous Desormeaux ruling. Take away: It doesn’t just happen to me.)
--Exercise rider Cathleen Garner was fined $100 on April 15 for continuing to work her horse after the warning siren and lights went on during morning workouts. Garner said she did all that she could do to control her horse after an incident at the 3/8th pole. This was the same day as M C Hamster broke down during training. The stewards said the outriders disagreed that she did all she could to pull up her horse.
--Exercise rider Tony Gutierrez was fined $100 for continuing to work his horse on May 2 after the warning siren and light came on. Gutierrez said he made a mistake and accepted responsibility.
--Jockey Heriberto Figueroa was suspended for three days (May 23, 24, 25) for failure to maintain a straight course while riding Stick Up in the fourth race on May 15. The stewards concluded that Figueroa allowed his horse to drift into the path of Pammi Dearest in mid-stretch causing the horses to clip heels and unseat jockey Jorge Velez. Stick Up was disqualified from sixth place to ninth. It was a majority decision as steward Grant Baker voted for a five-day suspension.
--Trainer Bob Baffert was fined $400 when he decided he did not want Fierce for Sul to run in the third race on May 16. Fierce for Sul is now scheduled to run in a maiden special weight on Monday.
--Exercise rider Olha Krushevska was fined $50 when she worked a horse for trainer Keith Desormeaux on Tuesday, April 28. The track is closed to workouts on Tuesdays.
--Exercise rider William Chavez was fined $50 when he worked a horse for trainer Keith Desormeaux on Tuesday, April 28. The track is closed to workouts on Tuesdays.
--Exercise rider Erin Riefenberg was fined $100 for ignoring the warning siren and lights on April 23 after a horse had pulled up at the 7/8th marker and was standing in the middle of the track.
--Jockey Jose Delgadillo was retroactively suspended 30 days after admitting to taking methamphetamine on Aug. 8, 2019 at Del Mar. The jockey attended a six-month in-house rehabilitation program in Tijuana. He has since met with the Winners Foundation, signed a contract and complied with stipulations. Darin Scharer of the Winners Foundation said he thought Delgadillo was ready to return to racing. The suspension was from Feb. 13 to March 13, so he is re-instated to racing.
Santa Anita review
There were no stakes on Sunday, so the feature was an allowance worth $51,000 for horses going a mile on the turf. The impressive winner was Border Town, who swept five-wide into the stretch, made up ground and them ducked in to win by a length.
Border Town, the second favorite, paid $7.00, $4.60 and $3.40. Mountain Spirit was second and Southern King finished third.
“He keeps getting better and better,” trainer Richard Mandella told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “He gets away slowly sometimes, but Flavien [Prat] knows him and he’s never in a hurry with him. I thought that was a pretty nice finish and we’ll probably look at a weak stakes in next month or so.”
Prat was the winning rider and proved, once again, why he’s the leading rider at the track.
“Down the lane, he kind of lugs in, but … he’s been doing much better,” Prat said. “He should getting better and better with every race. I was loaded all around the turn [and] when I asked him to go, he really gave me a great kick.”
Santa Anita preview
It’s a really, really good card on Monday with 11 races starting at 12:30 p.m. (I would have started at noon, but what the heck.) There are three stakes races, two of them Grade 1s, four allowance/optional claimers and two maiden specials. If you do the math, it means only two claiming races. And, five of the races are on the turf.
Here’s a preview of each of them.
Grade 2 $200,000 Monrovia Stakes. This would normally be down the hill, but instead is 5 ½ furlongs on the turf for fillies and mares. The favorite, at 8-5, is Jolie Olimpica for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Mike Smith. This filly has won four-of-five lifetime, her only loss coming last out in the Buena Vista at Santa Anita when Keeper ofthe Stars ran her down in the stretch. Three of her four wins came in Brazil.
The second favorite is Oleksandra at 3-1 for Neil Drysdale and Joel Rosario. She hasn’t run since Oct. 11 when she won the Grade 3 Buffalo Trace Franklin County Stakes. The 6-year-old mare is six-for-13 lifetime and exclusively a sprinter. Post is listed at 2:34 p.m.
Grade 1 $300,000 Shoemaker Mile: We don’t need to tell you distance but it’s for horses 3 and older on the turf. It’s a pretty wide-open race but morning-line maker Jon White has installed Raging Bull as the tepid 7-2 favorite. He’s a shipper for Chad Brown and Rosario comes in to ride. He mostly races back east but he did win the Hollywood Derby at Del Mar in 2018. He’s coming off a fourth place (moved up to third) finish in the Woodbine Mile in September of last year.
There are two horses at 4-1. The most famous is War of Will, who was involved in last year’s disqualification of Maximum Security in the Kentucky Derby. He went on to win the Preakness to give trainer Mark Casse his first Triple Crown win. Prat takes over from Tyler Gaffalione as the rider. This will be War of Will’s first turf start. The other 4-1 is locally based River Boyne for Jeff Mullins and Abel Cedillo. He has won two in a row including the Grade 1 Frank E. Kilroe at Santa Anita. He is nine-for-24 lifetime. Heck of a race. Post is listed as 4:38 p.m.
Grade 1 $300,000 Gamely Stakes: This is a little longer at 1 1/8 miles on the turf for fillies and mares 3 and up. The favorite, at 5-2, Etoile for Brown and Rosario. She will be making her U.S. debut. She has won a Grade 3 in France and is three-of-seven lifetime.
Ollie’s Candy is the second favorite for John Sadler and Drayden Van Dyke at 4-1. She is coming off a loss by a head in the Grade 1 Apple Blossom at Oaklawn. She was fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff and won the Grade 1 Clement Hirsch at Del Mar. She has won four-of-12 lifetime. It’s the last race of the day listed at 5:39 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 12, 7, 6, 10, 8, 5, 10, 10, 11, 9, 11.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE FOUR: No. 8 Sapphire Silk (8-1)
Sometimes in racing it is as much about what horse a jockey chooses than what a handicapper sees on paper. Monday that horse is Sapphire Silk. The jockey in question is Umberto Rispoli. In the debut race for trainer Jeff Mullins, Silk was positioned nicely going into the turn and looked ready to unleash a late run but had to be steadied very hard to stop from running into a wall of horses just ahead. Umberto rightfully eased the horse. With no gap in works, they drop the horse for Monday’s race. So, regarding the jockey angle I mentioned. The favorite here is Trouville whom Umberto rode in the last two races. Flavien Prat is named for the race Monday. I am inclined to think Umberto had the choice here and decided to stay with Silk. The 8-1 morning line is a nice value proposition for us. Even though Umberto rode Trouville great in the last two starts, many punters may assume he was kicked from the horse and discount the horse he is riding Monday. That should give us added value.
Sunday’s result: Zillinda looked like nice value on paper and that’s all I can say.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
There are no races that meet this criteria on Sunday.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Monday.
2:34 Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Monrovia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Jolie Olympica (8-5)
4:22 Golden Gate (8): $100,000 All American Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Restrainedvengence (2-1)
4:38 Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Shoemaker Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Raging Bull (7-2)
5:30 Santa Anita (11): Grade 1 $300,000 Gamely Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Etoile (5-2)
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, here are the stars of the show, Sunday’s results and Monday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 24.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 48th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.67 45.73 57.35 1:02.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Unbridled Ethos
|126
|2
|2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–hd
|1–nk
|Ortiz, Jr.
|2.20
|5
|Jetovator
|126
|4
|8
|8–3
|7–hd
|6–1
|2–2
|Prat
|2.80
|7
|Preaching Trainer
|126
|6
|7
|5–1½
|3–hd
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Van Dyke
|4.80
|2
|Bench Judge
|126
|1
|9
|9
|9
|9
|4–¾
|Fuentes
|12.40
|9
|A Man's Man
|126
|8
|6
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–½
|5–½
|Rispoli
|5.40
|10
|Summer Fire
|120
|9
|1
|3–½
|5–2½
|4–hd
|6–nk
|Smith
|11.40
|8
|Fly the Sky
|120
|7
|5
|6–1
|6–1½
|7–½
|7–½
|Cedillo
|9.50
|4
|Shinny
|120
|3
|3
|7–½
|8–1
|8–1
|8–nk
|Gutierrez
|33.00
|6
|Tizhotndusty
|120
|5
|4
|2–1
|1–hd
|3–1
|9
|Franco
|62.30
|3
|UNBRIDLED ETHOS
|6.40
|3.80
|3.00
|5
|JETOVATOR
|4.00
|2.80
|7
|PREACHING TRAINER
|4.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$11.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-2)
|$32.79
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-7-2-9)
|$760.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7)
|$21.55
Winner–Unbridled Ethos Grr.g.5 by Mizzen Mast out of Seoul Unbridled, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Donald Valpredo (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Donald J. Valpredo. Mutuel Pool $326,691 Exacta Pool $164,996 Superfecta Pool $50,715 Super High Five Pool $2,989 Trifecta Pool $84,988. Scratched–King Charlie, Lucky Romano, Mon Camo, Portando, Raul Rosas.
UNBRIDLED ETHOS pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, awaited room off heels nearing midstretch, angled out at the eighth pole and rallied under urging between foes to gain the lead in deep stretch and held, then tied up some after being unsaddled but walked off. JETOVATOR a step slow into stride, was between horses early then chased off the rail or outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and finished well. PREACHING TRAINER stalked outside a rival then off the rail, went between foes into and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, took a short lead outside a pair of rivals in midstretch, drifted in between foes in deep stretch and held third. BENCH JUDGE broke inward and a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and found his best stride late. A MAN'S MAN bobbled at the start, was sent up four wide then three deep, dueled outside a rival, fought back between foes in midstretch and weakened late. SUMMER FIRE stalked outside then three deep into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. FLY THE SKY stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, steadied off the heels of the winner in midstretch and could not offer the necessary responnse. SHINNY saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out between foes late and lacked the needed rally. TIZHOTNDUSTY had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and weakened late.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.99 45.64 58.31 1:11.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Madame Barbarian
|124
|4
|5
|7–1½
|5–hd
|3–1½
|1–1¼
|Prat
|1.90
|5
|Easy Grader
|124
|5
|4
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–3
|Cedillo
|5.20
|7
|Winsinfashion
|124
|7
|3
|4–hd
|3–1½
|2–½
|3–1¾
|Maldonado
|62.80
|2
|Ruby Bradley
|126
|2
|9
|5–2
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–¾
|Espinoza
|3.50
|8
|Zillinda
|126
|8
|6
|6–hd
|7–2
|6–1½
|5–hd
|Fuentes
|26.70
|9
|Incredibly Lucky
|124
|9
|8
|8–3
|8–4½
|7–½
|6–2¾
|Rispoli
|4.80
|6
|Mongolian Window
|124
|6
|7
|9
|9
|9
|7–5¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.10
|1
|A Filly Can Dream
|124
|1
|2
|3–hd
|6–½
|8–4
|8–½
|Velez
|17.50
|3
|Mika the Mistress
|124
|3
|1
|1–1
|2–½
|5–1
|9
|Delgadillo
|44.60
|4
|MADAME BARBARIAN
|5.80
|3.60
|2.80
|5
|EASY GRADER
|5.00
|4.40
|7
|WINSINFASHION
|16.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$23.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$16.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-2)
|$179.55
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-7)
|$200.00
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-7-2-8)
|Carryover $1,405
Winner–Madame Barbarian Dbb.m.7 by Stroll out of Sweet Ober Melissa, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Ol' Memorial Stables (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Woodland Farms LLC. Mutuel Pool $286,209 Daily Double Pool $43,228 Exacta Pool $168,080 Superfecta Pool $63,449 Trifecta Pool $102,695 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,841. Claimed–Ruby Bradley by Besecker, Joseph E., Mora, Leandro and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
MADAME BARBARIAN stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. EASY GRADER stalked just off the inside, bid outside a rival on the turn, took a short lead between foes a quarter mile out, inched away in midstretch, could not hold off the winner late but was clearly second best. WINSINFASHION stalked three deep, bid three wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and held third. RUBY BRADLEY close up stalking the pace between horses, steadied in a bit tight into the turn, continued between foes leaving the turn, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and lacked a rally. ZILLINDA chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. INCREDIBLY LUCKY settled outside then off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. MONGOLIAN WINDOW dropped back off the inside on the backstretch, angled in some approaching the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. A FILLY CAN DREAM saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit past midstretch and weakened. MIKA THE MISTRESS sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled inside on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.27 43.80 56.07 1:09.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Brickyard Ride
|120
|2
|2
|1–6
|1–10
|1–12
|1–9¾
|Velez
|1.90
|4
|Promise Nothing
|122
|4
|3
|5–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–1¼
|Pereira
|4.90
|3
|Call Me Daddy
|120
|3
|6
|2–hd
|3–½
|3–3
|3–4¾
|Roman
|4.80
|1
|Hydrogen
|122
|1
|1
|4–hd
|5–2½
|5–4½
|4–1½
|Maldonado
|4.70
|5
|Foreign Protocol
|122
|5
|5
|3–hd
|4–2½
|4–1½
|5–11½
|Franco
|3.30
|6
|Arc Nation
|122
|6
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Valdivia, Jr.
|8.40
|2
|BRICKYARD RIDE
|5.80
|3.80
|3.00
|4
|PROMISE NOTHING
|4.80
|3.00
|3
|CALL ME DADDY
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$17.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$11.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-1)
|$17.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3)
|$27.85
Winner–Brickyard Ride Ch.c.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $250,258 Daily Double Pool $19,284 Exacta Pool $117,300 Superfecta Pool $29,074 Trifecta Pool $60,886. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-2) paid $24.50. Pick Three Pool $78,811.
BRICKYARD RIDE quickly sprinted clear, set the pace a bit off the rail, opened up on the turn, widened under left handed urging while drifting in some in the final furlong and was under steady handling late. PROMISE NOTHING chased between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued outside a rival in the stretch and bested that one for the place. CALL ME DADDY also chased the winner between horses then inside on the turn and in the stretch and was best of the others. HYDROGEN saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a further response. FOREIGN PROTOCOL chased four wide between horses then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ARC NATION five wide chasing the pace on the backstretch, dropped back and angled in some on the turn and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.00 48.27 1:12.98 1:24.91 1:36.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Zest
|126
|8
|9
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–½
|1–1
|Cedillo
|1.80
|3
|Nurse Goodbody
|126
|3
|4
|5–½
|5–½
|7–½
|6–1½
|2–ns
|Rispoli
|2.00
|2
|Resarcio
|120
|2
|6
|7–½
|7–½
|5–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Blanc
|10.70
|1
|Lookintogeteven
|120
|1
|7
|10
|9–½
|4–hd
|5–2
|4–¾
|Espinoza
|17.60
|9
|Brandons Danger
|120
|9
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1½
|5–¾
|Pereira
|147.10
|4
|Wind and Hope
|120
|4
|10
|9–½
|10
|10
|7–1
|6–nk
|Prat
|8.00
|6
|Journal Entry
|126
|6
|1
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1
|4–hd
|7–2¼
|Franco
|24.60
|7
|Dipping In
|120
|7
|5
|8–2
|8–hd
|8–hd
|8–2
|8–3¾
|Gutierrez
|10.30
|5
|Convincingly
|120
|5
|8
|4–1
|4–1
|6–1
|9–2½
|9–1
|Van Dyke
|19.50
|10
|Enchanted Nile
|120
|10
|3
|6–1
|6–1
|9–1
|10
|10
|Velez
|14.20
|8
|ZEST
|5.60
|3.40
|2.80
|3
|NURSE GOODBODY
|3.20
|2.60
|2
|RESARCIO
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$24.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$9.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-2-1)
|$36.47
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-2-1-9)
|$4,157.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-2)
|$33.55
Winner–Zest Ch.f.4 by Tapit out of Life Is Sweet, by Storm Cat. Bred by Wygod Equine, LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Wygod, Martin J., Wygod, Pam and Lessee. Mutuel Pool $615,566 Daily Double Pool $24,571 Exacta Pool $302,917 Superfecta Pool $105,597 Super High Five Pool $3,607 Trifecta Pool $176,998. Scratched–Bristol Bayou.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-8) paid $13.55. Pick Three Pool $41,149.
ZEST a step slow to begin, tugged between horses then three deep, pressed the pace outside a rival, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away i deep stretch and held under some urging. NURSE GOODBODY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and finished well. RESARCIO stalked inside then between horses leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, went around a rival into the stretch, split foes in midstretch and continued willingly to be edged for the place. LOOKINTOGETEVEN came a bit off the rail early then settled outside a rival, went three deep leaving the backstretch and four wide on the second turn, entered the stretch three wide and bested the others. BRANDONS DANGER had speed three deep then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. WIND AND HOPE hopped in a bit of a slow start, pulled between horses then angled in and chased inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JOURNAL ENTRY angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the fence for room in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. DIPPING IN pulled between foes then chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. CONVINCINGLY also pulled between horses early, chased outside a foe, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. ENCHANTED NILE three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, went three wide into and on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and also weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.50 45.28 57.72 1:04.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Camby
|126
|3
|9
|4–hd
|3–hd
|1–1½
|1–4¼
|Cedillo
|3.40
|8
|Undeniable Proof
|126
|8
|1
|3–½
|4–2½
|2–1
|2–¾
|Fuentes
|75.10
|2
|Baby Gronk
|126
|2
|6
|7–1
|7–2
|5–2½
|3–hd
|Pereira
|4.40
|9
|Cryin' Chuck
|126
|9
|7
|6–1
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–3¼
|Espinoza
|18.30
|7
|Sky Jumper
|126
|7
|8
|9
|8–hd
|7–hd
|5–1¾
|Van Dyke
|0.90
|1
|Equipo A
|120
|1
|2
|2–1
|1–hd
|3–2
|6–4½
|Franco
|49.90
|6
|Fellow Citizen
|126
|6
|4
|5–1
|6–1½
|6–1
|7–2¼
|Prat
|8.40
|4
|He's a Habanero
|126
|4
|3
|8–2
|9
|8–½
|8–10¼
|Velez
|20.60
|5
|Master Juba
|126
|5
|5
|1–hd
|2–1
|9
|9
|Delgadillo
|56.10
|3
|CAMBY
|8.80
|5.20
|3.60
|8
|UNDENIABLE PROOF
|49.60
|19.60
|2
|BABY GRONK
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)
|$29.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$291.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-2-9)
|$915.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-2)
|$566.50
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-2-9-7)
|Carryover $4,786
Winner–Camby B.g.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Reforestation, by Forestry. Bred by Rocco Baldelli, Caldara Farm Inc. &Lane's End Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S.. Mutuel Pool $364,315 Daily Double Pool $38,166 Exacta Pool $220,789 Superfecta Pool $92,171 Trifecta Pool $145,865 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,271. Claimed–Sky Jumper by Branch, William, Buster, Jr., William C. and Cohen, Mark. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-3) paid $24.10. Pick Three Pool $66,459. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2-8/11-3) 3101 tickets with 4 correct paid $64.75. Pick Four Pool $263,101. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/3/12/13/14-4-2-8/11-3) 1053 tickets with 5 correct paid $496.90. Pick Five Pool $608,531.
CAMBY broke a step slowly, moved up between horses, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out on the turn and three deep a quarter mile out, bid between horses into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away under urging nearing midstretch and won clear. UNDENIABLE PROOF stalked outside then outside a foe, went up four wide leaving the turn, bid three deep into the stretch, drifted in and held second. BABY GRONK chased inside, steadied behind a rival into the turn, came out on the bend and four wide into the stretch and edged foe for third. CRYIN' CHUCK chased outside foes, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. SKY JUMPER dropped back off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and improved positiono. EQUIPO A went up inside leaving the backstretch to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the turn, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FELLOW CITIZEN stalked outside a rival, lugged out and steadied into the turn, angled in a bit off the rail leaving the turn and weakened. HE'S A HABANERO between horses early, chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and did not rally. MASTER JUBA sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled outside a rival into and on the turn, fell back and angled in leaving the turn and had little left for the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.26 48.63 1:12.52 1:24.47 1:36.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Red King
|124
|2
|4
|4–½
|5–hd
|7–hd
|7–½
|1–ns
|Cedillo
|4.50
|5
|Of Good Report
|126
|5
|6
|6–hd
|7–hd
|8
|3–hd
|2–½
|Ortiz, Jr.
|7.50
|4
|DH–Avalanche
|126
|4
|7
|8
|8
|6–1
|2–½
|3–1¼
|Espinoza
|2.70
|3
|DH–Turn the Switch
|124
|3
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|3–1¼
|Maldonado
|13.20
|8
|Go Daddy Go
|126
|8
|5
|5–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|6–1½
|5–nk
|Rispoli
|5.40
|1
|Fivestar Lynch
|124
|1
|3
|3–1½
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–½
|6–3¼
|Prat
|3.30
|7
|Crystal Tribe
|126
|7
|8
|7–1½
|6–1½
|5–½
|8
|7–2¾
|Fuentes
|26.80
|6
|Posterize
|124
|6
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|5–hd
|8
|Franco
|6.90
|2
|RED KING
|11.00
|5.00
|2.80
|5
|OF GOOD REPORT
|8.00
|4.40
|4
|DH–AVALANCHE
|2.20
|3
|DH–TURN THE SWITCH
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$41.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$45.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-4)
|$69.83
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-3)
|$40.51
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-3-4-8)
|$6,907.30
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-4-3-8)
|$2,302.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3)
|$96.35
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4)
|$35.55
Winner–Red King Ch.h.6 by English Channel out of Youre Speeding Luv, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Jacobsen, Gordon and Belmonte, Philip. Mutuel Pool $466,825 Daily Double Pool $30,289 Exacta Pool $245,999 Superfecta Pool $74,827 Super High Five Pool $11,832 Trifecta Pool $137,902. Claimed–Avalanche by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Treitman, Bruce. Trainer: Michael McCarthy. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-2) paid $30.60. Pick Three Pool $87,330.
RED KING chased inside then outside a rival, went between horses on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and rallied under a couple cracks of the whip and good handling to get up four wide on the line. OF GOOD REPORT saved ground stalking the pace, split horses in midstretch, bid along the rail in deep stretch, put a head in front late and was edged on the wire. TURN THE SWITCH pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, bid between rivals on the backstretch then dueled outside the pacesetter, gained a slim advantage leaving the second turn, inched away in midstretch, fought back between horses in deep stretch while bumping with AVALANCHE a sixteenth out and shared the show with that one. AVALANCHE settled inside then outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in and bumped a foe a sixteenth out then tied for third with that runner. GO DADDY GO broke out a bit, chased outside a rival then moved up boldly three deep with a bid on the backstretch then tracked again between foes into and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was between horses through much of the drive and also was outkicked late. CRYSTAL TRIBE (IRE) a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn, was in tight four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. POSTERIZE had speed outside foes then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the final furlong. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the bumping of the show horses but made no change when they ruled the incident minor.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.19 45.25 1:10.47 1:16.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Polar Wind
|120
|2
|4
|6–hd
|5–hd
|1–hd
|1–4¼
|Roman
|8.30
|8
|Most Sandisfactory
|120
|8
|2
|4–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|2–nk
|Prat
|2.10
|9
|Bedrock
|120
|9
|1
|3–hd
|6–1
|6–1
|3–nk
|Maldonado
|28.20
|6
|Candy Shopper
|120
|6
|7
|1–hd
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–½
|Rispoli
|34.30
|5
|Show Business
|120
|5
|3
|2–½
|1–hd
|3–hd
|5–½
|Velez
|17.40
|7
|Da Kine
|126
|7
|5
|5–½
|4–1
|5–1
|6–2¼
|Delgadillo
|2.80
|4
|Full Draw
|126
|4
|9
|9
|7–1
|7–2½
|7–2¼
|Espinoza
|3.50
|1
|Beaumont Beaux
|126
|1
|8
|8–hd
|8–3½
|8–4
|8–5¾
|Fuentes
|26.00
|3
|Press Briefing
|120
|3
|6
|7–1
|9
|9
|9
|Cedillo
|7.20
|2
|POLAR WIND
|18.60
|6.80
|4.80
|8
|MOST SANDISFACTORY
|3.80
|3.00
|9
|BEDROCK
|8.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$117.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$32.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-9-6)
|$430.78
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-9)
|$246.25
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-9-6-5)
|Carryover $3,835
Winner–Polar Wind B.c.3 by Super Saver out of Wind Gust, by Dynaformer. Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $337,944 Daily Double Pool $37,025 Exacta Pool $183,634 Superfecta Pool $64,347 Trifecta Pool $108,598 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,024. Claimed–Press Briefing by GNO Racing Club, Mora, Leandro and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-2) paid $84.60. Pick Three Pool $55,466.
POLAR WIND chased inside then between foes leaving the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the turn, bid between horses in midstretch to gain the lead and won clear under urging. MOST SANDISFACTORY pressed the pace three deep between horses, battled four wide in midstretch and edged rivals for the place. BEDROCK prompted the pace five wide then stalked outside on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and got up late for the show. CANDY SHOPPER hopped at the start, dueled between horses, fought back between foes in the stretch and was edged for third. SHOW BUSINESS angled in and dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and also was edged for a minor award. DA KINE stalked outside then split horses leaving the backstretch, bid four wide on the turn and into the stretch, battled five wide in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share. FULL DRAW broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and six wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BEAUMONT BEAUX came off the rail and pulled his way between horses leaving the backstretch, fell back and angled in some on the turn and did not rally. PRESS BRIEFING chased off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.86 48.16 1:12.36 1:24.08 1:35.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Border Town
|126
|6
|9
|8–2
|8–1½
|8–1½
|4–1
|1–1
|Prat
|2.50
|8
|Mountain Spirit
|124
|8
|6
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–2
|2–1¾
|Rispoli
|22.10
|2
|Southern King
|126
|2
|3
|6–hd
|7–1
|6–hd
|5–hd
|3–1¼
|Ortiz, Jr.
|4.70
|1
|Madman
|124
|1
|4
|5–hd
|6–1
|5–hd
|6–1½
|4–¾
|Smith
|2.20
|5
|Irish Heatwave
|126
|5
|2
|4–1
|4–1
|4–1½
|2–hd
|5–½
|Cedillo
|3.90
|4
|Move Over
|124
|4
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|6–1½
|Delgadillo
|45.90
|7
|The Street Fighter
|126
|7
|7
|7–1½
|5–½
|7–½
|8–hd
|7–½
|Maldonado
|11.70
|3
|Cajun Treasure
|124
|3
|1
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|8–8¼
|Van Dyke
|26.50
|9
|Dark Hedges
|124
|9
|5
|1–1
|1–½
|2–1
|7–1
|9
|Gryder
|27.60
|6
|BORDER TOWN
|7.00
|4.60
|3.40
|8
|MOUNTAIN SPIRIT
|15.60
|7.40
|2
|SOUTHERN KING
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$55.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-8)
|$48.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-2-1)
|$67.48
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-2-1-5)
|$2,123.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-2)
|$104.70
Winner–Border Town Dbb.c.4 by War Front out of Liscanna (IRE), by Sadler's Wells. Bred by Mrs. E. Stockwell (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $492,184 Daily Double Pool $44,914 Exacta Pool $277,395 Superfecta Pool $107,504 Super High Five Pool $17,236 Trifecta Pool $172,516. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-6) paid $141.15. Pick Three Pool $70,091.
BORDER TOWN a bit slow to begin, settled just off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch and rallied under a left handed crack of the whip and a strong hand ride to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. MOUNTAIN SPIRIT pulled three deep then stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn to gain the lead nearing the quarter pole, inched away into the stretch, drifted out in midstretch and could not hold off the winner. SOUTHERN KING chased inside then between foes into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. MADMAN pulled along the inside then saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in the stretch and was outfinished. IRISH HEATWAVE stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. MOVE OVER (GB) angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position. THE STREET FIGHTER chased three deep then outside a rival, went three wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CAJUN TREASURE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. DARK HEDGES had speed three deep then inched away and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, relinquished command nearing the quarter pole and weakened in the stretch.
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.86 45.12 57.60 1:10.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Handsome Cat
|122
|3
|1
|5–1½
|4–1
|3–1½
|1–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|11.80
|9
|Brace for Impact
|126
|8
|3
|2–2
|2–1
|1–1
|2–1
|Maldonado
|3.30
|11
|Lil Richards Bello
|120
|10
|6
|7–½
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–¾
|Espinoza
|13.30
|5
|Bluegrass Patriot
|120
|4
|4
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–2
|4–3¼
|Roman
|25.80
|2
|El Diablo Rojo
|120
|2
|8
|6–1
|7–3
|6–3½
|5–1¼
|Velez
|6.20
|8
|Betito
|120
|7
|2
|1–1½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|6–3½
|Cedillo
|12.40
|1
|Tallemark
|120
|1
|9
|8–3
|8–10
|8–8
|7–3¾
|Fuentes
|16.20
|7
|Caerulean
|120
|6
|7
|4–½
|6–1
|7–1
|8–nk
|Gutierrez
|3.10
|6
|Clayton Delaney
|120
|5
|10
|10
|10
|9–5
|9–6¼
|Prat
|3.00
|10
|Colonel Mike
|120
|9
|5
|9–10
|9–2½
|10
|10
|Flores
|75.00
|3
|HANDSOME CAT
|25.60
|9.80
|5.60
|9
|BRACE FOR IMPACT
|4.40
|3.20
|11
|LIL RICHARDS BELLO
|8.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$79.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-9)
|$58.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-11-5)
|$526.74
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-9-11-5-2)
|Carryover $6,985
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-11)
|$312.05
Winner–Handsome Cat Ch.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Categorize, by Menifee. Bred by Kevin Devinzenci (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Sunnyside Capital Ventures. Mutuel Pool $435,389 Daily Double Pool $143,812 Exacta Pool $227,653 Superfecta Pool $78,442 Super High Five Pool $9,156 Trifecta Pool $127,874. Scratched–More Bubbly.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-3) paid $197.50. Pick Three Pool $184,246. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2-6-3) 347 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,520.00. Pick Four Pool $690,842. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-2-6-3) 117 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,163.45. Pick Five Pool $484,971. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8/11-3-2-2-6-3) 13 tickets with 6 correct paid $10,493.70. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $249,659. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $362,967.
HANDSOME CAT stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging to gain the lead a sixteenth out and proved best. BRACE FOR IMPACT stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the turn to take the advantage in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and held second. LIL RICHARDS BELLO chased outside, went four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and got up for the show. BLUEGRASS PATRIOT stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for third. EL DIABLO ROJO chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail to the stretch, came out in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. BETITO sped between horses to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. TALLEMARK saved ground off the pace, came out some in deep stretch and did not rally. CAERULEAN stalked outside then three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and weakened. CLAYTON DELANEY squeezed back just after the start, settled off the rail, went around a rival into the stretch, drifted inward in deep stretch and failed to menace. COLONEL MIKE chased off the rail, dropped back leaving the backstrettch, angled in on the turn and gave way.
Santa Anita Entries for Monday, May 25.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 49th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|City Rage
|Joel Rosario
|126
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|2
|Galloping Mischief
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|3
|Lincoln City
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|4
|Mystic Flight
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Ronald W. Ellis
|12-1
|5
|Artie B Good
|Assael Espinoza
|126
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|6
|Smiling Angelo
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|7
|Big Runnuer
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|Victor L. Garcia
|7-2
|8
|Torosay
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|9
|Italiano
|Victor Espinoza
|126
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|10
|All American Hero
|Mike Smith
|126
|Blake R. Heap
|20-1
|11
|Reedley
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Reed Saldana
|12-1
|12
|Castle Gate
|John Velazquez
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
SECOND RACE.
4½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|W. Whitehouse
|Victor Flores
|115
|Vernon E. Aguayo
|20-1
|2
|Hendavid
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Luis Mendez
|5-2
|3
|Reign of Fire
|Aaron Gryder
|119
|Luis Mendez
|4-1
|4
|Foxborough
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|10-1
|5
|Claw
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|7-2
|6
|Dyn O Mite
|Flavien Prat
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|7
|Lozlovian
|Evin Roman
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Meal Ticket
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Matthew Chew
|10-1
|2
|Colonial Creed
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|3
|Angel Alessandra
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|4
|Message
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|5
|Streak of Luck
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Matthew Chew
|3-1
|6
|Kaydetre
|Brice Blanc
|124
|David A. Randall
|4-1
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Little Rachel
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|20-1
|40,000
|2
|Rosie's Pal
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|40,000
|3
|Trouville
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|40,000
|4
|Enriched by Deb
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|40,000
|5
|Arya's Dagger
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Jorge Periban
|30-1
|40,000
|6
|Belle of Summer
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|20-1
|40,000
|7
|Sapphire Silk
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|40,000
|8
|Katsaros
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Jeff Bonde
|4-1
|40,000
|9
|Indi Galle
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|40,000
|10
|Kelani Kim
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|40,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Monrovia Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Stealthediamonds
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|2
|Oleksandra
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|3-1
|3
|Ginger Nut
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|4
|Surrender Now
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Peter Miller
|10-1
|5
|Miss Hot Legs
|John Velazquez
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|10-1
|6
|Into Mystic
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|10-1
|7
|Jolie Olimpica
|Mike Smith
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-5
|8
|Just Grazed Me
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mo Hawk
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Howbeit
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|3
|Ragtime Blues
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|4
|Scarto
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|5
|Zimba Warrior
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|80,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Big City Bane
|Joel Rosario
|126
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|2
|Ostini
|John Velazquez
|126
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|20,000
|3
|Jamming Eddy
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|4
|Incredible Luck
|Brice Blanc
|126
|Jack Carava
|15-1
|20,000
|5
|Sea of Liberty
|Jorge Velez
|126
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|6
|King Charlie
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Gary Stute
|30-1
|7
|Afternoon Heat
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|8
|Lemon King
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|9
|Three Ay Em
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|20,000
|10
|Push Through
|Mario Gutierrez
|126
|Edward R. Freeman
|10-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Secret Keeper
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|6-1
|2
|Buyer's Remorse
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|3
|Queen of Aces
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|15-1
|4
|With This Vow
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Ronald W. Ellis
|15-1
|5
|Queen Verrazano
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Jose Antonio Flores
|12-1
|6
|Favorite Daughter
|John Velazquez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|7
|Frose
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|30-1
|8
|Via Angelica
|Mike Smith
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|9
|Fierce for Sul
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|10
|River Girl
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Shoemaker Mile'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Without Parole
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|Chad C. Brown
|4-1
|2
|True Valour
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|20-1
|3
|Next Shares
|John Velazquez
|124
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|4
|Voodoo Song
|Mike Smith
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|12-1
|5
|War of Will
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mark E. Casse
|4-1
|6
|Blitzkrieg
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|7
|Majestic Eagle
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|20-1
|8
|Raging Bull
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Chad C. Brown
|7-2
|9
|March to the Arch
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Mark E. Casse
|6-1
|10
|Neptune's Storm
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|11
|River Boyne
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Studly Perfection
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|5-1
|12,500
|2
|Camino de Estrella
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|5-1
|12,500
|3
|Will Dancer
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Eddie Truman
|8-1
|12,500
|4
|Fire When Ready
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|5-2
|12,500
|5
|Original Intent
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Dean Greenman
|20-1
|12,500
|6
|Impression
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|4-1
|12,500
|7
|Rockandahardplace
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|15-1
|12,500
|8
|Wilshire Dude
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|5-1
|12,500
|9
|Imagineiamfastest
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|12,500
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Gamely Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Etoile
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Chad C. Brown
|5-2
|2
|Ollie's Candy
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|3
|Lady Prancealot
|John Velazquez
|126
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|4
|Giza Goddess
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|20-1
|5
|Mucho Unusual
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Tim Yakteen
|8-1
|6
|Simply Breathless
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|7
|Beautiful Lover
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|Chad C. Brown
|5-1
|8
|Tiny Tina
|Mike Smith
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|9
|Siberian Iris
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|15-1
|10
|Bodhicitta
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|11
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|8-1