Horse racing newsletter: Thistledown in the news

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we congratulate Galilean for his win in the Soi Phet at Los Alamitos.
Let’s do some odds and ends.
— It doesn’t happen very often, but there was a major screw-up during the first race at Thistledown on Tuesday. Apparently, someone at Equibase entered the wrong scratched horse into the database before the race. Matt Hegarty of the Daily Racing Forum had the best account of what happened. You can read it here.
Let’s quote from the story.
“[A statement said the] Equibase chartcaller at Thistledown ‘received accurate scratch information’ prior to the race but made the error when inputting the information into the database. As a result, many websites showed the 1 horse being scratched prior to the race being run, and not the horse’s entrymate, the 1A. The 1 horse, Chargedwith Intent, won the race and paid $18 to win.”
Wouldn’t you figure that horse would win. TVG refunded all non-winning wagers. NYRA Bets refunded all the money. Not sure what TwinSpires and Xpressbet-1st/Bet did but suspect it was very similar.
— In something that happens, well, never, we have a second item from Thistledown. Santa Anita-based Storm the Court was the favorite and Flavien Prat flew out to ride him. If you remember, Storm the Court was the upset winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and was thought to be a definite Kentucky Derby contender.
Expectations were high going into the San Vicente, but he finished fourth. Then there was the San Felipe, where he finished third. From there, the Arkansas Derby, where he was sixth. So, the Ohio Derby might have been a softer spot to regain his confidence. He broke a step slow and ran well but could do no better than third behind Dean Martini and South Bend, who was flying at the end.
It’s unclear what trainer Peter Eurton has in mind from here, but he’s a smart guy and will make the right decision.
— Ron Flatter has written a lot about the Kentucky Derby futures. So, let’s look at where they stand around early evening on Saturday. One more day to go in this round.
1. Tiz The Law (2-1), 2. Honor A.P. (5-1), 3. Authentic (10-1), 4. Café Pharoah (14-1), 5. Dr Post (17-1). There is “all other horses” which is at 12-1.
— Finally, while trying to work through yet another uneventful Saturday afternoon, I was watching TVG, which is normally my horse racing network of choice. But, I just couldn’t handle race after race from, to be kind, average tracks. NYRA and Fox have Belmont and Churchill, so I switched over. And, I thought it was a nice alternative.
While there was certainly a fair amount of betting information, I didn’t have the feeling like I was at a timeshare presentation for betting at the TVG ADW. Yes, I understand TVG, the network, doesn’t exist without TVG, the ADW.
But sometimes the constant drumbeat of betting horizontals becomes too much to bear. (As an aside, since the CHRB couldn’t get the Santa Anita final stewards’ rulings published in time, I may have to resort to charting the TVG handicappers for the Monday newsletter, unless something better comes along.)
Los Alamitos daytime review
The feature Saturday was the $100,000 Soi Phet Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile. The winner with big acceleration in the middle of the long Los Alamitos stretch was Galilean, who won by four lengths.
Galilean paid $4.00, $3.40 and $3.00. Grinning Tiger was second, followed by Brandothebartender, Loud Mouth, King Abner, Take the One O One, Lymebyrd and Three Ay Em.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Alex Bisono (assistant trainer for John Sadler): “It was a good win. I wish he had run a little bit straighter down the stretch, but he didn’t bother anybody because he was clear. He was comfortable the whole way. I definitely think he’s a better two-turn horse and he likes this track.”
Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): I talked to John Sadler this morning, and he told me to try and sit just outside the speed. This horse relaxed perfectly and I wanted to wait until the stretch to make a move and he exploded when I asked him. He was lugging in some, but I corrected him and he was very strong at the end.”
Los Alamitos daytime preview
Sunday’s nine-race card starts at 1 p.m. and will be dominated by claiming races, six to be exact. We also get our first five-horse program race, but only one. There are two allowance/optional claimers, but one has a $20,000 tag and the other a $40,000 tag, so that’s the one we’ll go with as the feature.
The eighth race is for fillies and mares going a mile for a purse of $45,000. Kookie Gal, at 5-2, is the favorite for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Juan Hernandez. She is two for nine lifetime but hasn’t won since Dec. 15, 2018, when she won the Soviet Problem Stakes at Los Al. She was 4-4-6 in allowance races at Santa Anita this year.
Tiz Wonderfully is the second favorite at 3-1 for Jim Cassidy and Tiago Pereira. She has won three in a row this year including an allowance last out. But, mostly, she has been running at the claiming level. She is five of 13 lifetime.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 7, 10 (1 also eligible), 7, 7, 9, 8, 10.
Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 2 Gallantlystreaming (20-1)
Gallantlystreaming is 20-1 on the morning line for the debut race for trainer Samual Nichols. This horse cost $140,000 in 2018 and when trained by Peter Miller raced at Santa Anita and Del Mar before a diet of nighttime races. In November, the horse hit the bench. This small trainer is two of five off the bench and is one for one this year. He wins on prices when he wins. A six-pound weight break usually does not mean much in sprints, but this horse at 20-1 could give bug boy Mauro Donoe his first career win. We have some very sharp workouts for the return.
Saturday’s result: Next stop $8,000 claimers for this horse Rational. Just bad!
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Woodbine (6): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5½ furlongs. Winner: Boardroom ($10.60)
Thistledown (8): Grade 3 $500,000 Ohio Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Dean Martini ($31.20)
Belmont (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Vagrancy Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6½ furlongs. Winner: Victim of Love ($56.00)
Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Nassau Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Elizabeth Way ($13.30)
Churchill (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Bashford Manor Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Cazadero ($2.80)
Belmont (8): Grade 2 $250,000 New York Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1¼ miles on turf. Winner: Mean Mary ($4.40)
Churchill (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Fleur de Lis Handicap, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Midnight Bisou ($3.00)
Belmont (9): Grade 2 $150,000 True North Stakes, 4 and up, 6½ furlongs. Winner: Firenze Fire ($4.20)
Churchill (10): Grade 2 $500,000 Stephen Foster Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Tom d’Etat ($4.60)
Belmont (10): Grade 1 $250,000 Just A Game Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Newspaperofrecord ($4.10)
Churchill (11): Grade 3 $100,000 Regret Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Harvey’s Lil Goil ($24.20)
Los Alamitos (8): $100,000 Soi Phet Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Galilean ($4.00)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.
12:12 Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs. Favorite: Forest Survivor (2-1)
12:43 Woodbine (6): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 5½ furlongs. Favorite: Last American Exit (5-2)
2:04 Belmont (8): $100,000 Bouwerie Stakes, NY-bred fillies 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Critical Value (6-5)
2:17 Woodbine (9): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on the turf. Favorite: Betwixting (2-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 1 Doctor Gene (8-1)
He has readily improved in each subsequent start including posting a minor upset over Up Is Up, who returned to score an impressive win against allowance foes last Saturday night. Doctor Gene has been ultra-competitive in his last four efforts, and the long strider benefits from a super jockey/trainer/owner combo that can pop with a price. He will be facing a nice group of stakes runners, including last year’s Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity runner-up, yet his form is top notch and he’s an improving horse and a nice value play here.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, June 27.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 2nd day of a 7-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.14 46.68 1:12.02 1:25.17 1:38.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Awesome Drive
|120
|2
|3
|2–2
|2–2½
|2–4
|1–1
|1–4
|Fuentes
|1.10
|6
|Reds Tribal Heart
|119
|6
|4
|4–4
|4–4
|5–6
|4–4
|2–¾
|Pereira
|26.60
|1
|Our Romance
|124
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–4
|3–1
|Hernandez
|1.40
|4
|Golden Melodie
|120
|4
|5
|5–hd
|5–½
|3–2
|3–2
|4–5
|Figueroa
|5.50
|7
|Rational
|120
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–2½
|6–6
|5–6
|Flores
|10.80
|3
|Some Royalty
|124
|3
|2
|3–1
|3–2
|4–1
|5–1
|6–8
|Velez
|56.60
|5
|Turkish Angel
|120
|5
|6
|6–5
|6–5
|7
|7
|7
|Diaz, Jr.
|62.80
|2
|AWESOME DRIVE
|4.20
|3.20
|2.10
|6
|REDS TRIBAL HEART
|13.80
|4.40
|1
|OUR ROMANCE
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$23.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-4)
|$10.00
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-6-1)
|$48.10
Winner–Awesome Drive Dbb.f.3 by Summer Front out of Lauren Byrd, by Arch. Bred by Jay W. Bligh (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Cavalli, John, Murphy, Brad, Richardson, Maureen and Schwartz, Jack. Mutuel Pool $63,212 Exacta Pool $32,429 Superfecta Pool $24,105 Trifecta Pool $28,256. Claimed–Awesome Drive by Boom Racing, Robershaw, Richie, Westside Racing, O'Neill, Doug and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
AWESOME DRIVE bumped outside rival leaving the gate, pressed the leader from the outside to the stretch, challenged and gained command mid-stretch, kicked clear and drew away under right-handed urging. REDS TRIBAL HEART got loose in the post-parade, went five wide into the first turn, tracked off the rail, exited the turn five wide, rallied and edged OUR ROMANCE for the place. OUR ROMANCE away quickly from the inside, set the pace under pressure, fought back to mid-stretch, weakened late and was edged for second. GOLDEN MELODIE stumbled and brushed leaving the gate, steadied off heels into the first turn and went five wide around that bend, settled off the pace, angled in on the far turn, came three wide into the stretch and went evenly late. RATIONAL angled in soon after the start, tracked two wide to the lane and never rallied. SOME ROYALTY bumped at the start, stalked off the rail, came four wide into the lane and weakened in the late stages. TURKISH ANGEL off a bit slow, angled to the inside, saved ground into the lane and never threatened.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.33 45.79 57.76 1:04.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Press Briefing
|123
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|Figueroa
|6.00
|8
|Most Sandisfactory
|123
|7
|3
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–3
|2–3½
|Gonzalez
|0.30
|9
|Sharp Speaker
|123
|8
|4
|8–5
|8–4
|7–½
|3–1¼
|Solis
|118.00
|5
|Geocas Street
|123
|5
|6
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–3
|4–3½
|Franco
|23.50
|6
|Santiago's Tower
|123
|6
|9
|6–hd
|7–1½
|5–hd
|5–ns
|Flores
|41.00
|10
|Fight Me
|123
|9
|7
|7–1
|6–1
|6–½
|6–2½
|Roman
|13.80
|4
|Mobjack
|123
|4
|1
|4–hd
|5–2
|4–½
|7–4
|Maldonado
|11.70
|1
|Mr Show Off
|123
|1
|5
|5–4
|4–hd
|8–8
|8–7
|Guce
|46.70
|3
|Chase Cheeto
|123
|3
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Gryder
|19.10
|2
|PRESS BRIEFING
|14.00
|3.60
|3.20
|8
|MOST SANDISFACTORY
|2.10
|2.10
|9
|SHARP SPEAKER
|12.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$76.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$14.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-9-5)
|$306.65
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-8-9)
|$360.50
Winner–Press Briefing B.g.3 by Khozan out of Quinciana, by Dixie Union. Bred by Ann Fostock (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC, Calara Farms and Westside Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $92,530 Daily Double Pool $17,128 Exacta Pool $37,600 Superfecta Pool $24,527 Trifecta Pool $28,383. Scratched–Fiftyfive Chevy.
PRESS BRIEFING sped to the front, set the pace in the two path into the turn, came out path leaving the bend, met bid from the runner-up in the lane and held gamely. MOST SANDISFACTORY stalked outside a rival then three deep, bid outside PRESS BRIEFING in the drive but lacked the need final kick to go by. SHARP SPEAKER chased from the outside then three deep into the turn, came four wide into the lane, angled inward in the stretch and found his best stride late to earn the show honors. GEOCAS STREET bumped leaving the gate, chased four deep into the turn, five wide leaving the bend and lost the show. SANTIAGO'S TOWER hit the inside portion of the gate and bumped rival, angled in nearing the turn, came three wide into the stretch, angled out further and improved position. FIGHT ME between foes early then chased outside a rival, exited the turn four wide and never rallied. MOBJACK raced outside a rival, two to three wide into the lane, angled out in the drive and weakened. MR SHOW OFF stalked inside, lost ground into the lane and faded. CHASE CHEETO raced two wide and came up empty in the drive.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.63 44.37 56.31 1:08.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Vertical Threat
|120
|7
|4
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–4
|1–6
|Figueroa
|3.20
|5
|Disco Ball
|120
|5
|7
|4–hd
|4–2
|2–½
|2–1¾
|Gryder
|1.40
|3
|Adare
|124
|3
|6
|7
|6–2
|4–½
|3–7
|Maldonado
|30.30
|1
|Happy Hepo
|120
|1
|1
|1–1
|3–½
|5–1½
|4–ns
|Hernandez
|4.20
|2
|Holden the Lute
|120
|2
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–2
|5–1
|Van Dyke
|3.80
|4
|Notre Dame
|120
|4
|5
|5–1½
|5–1
|6–3
|6–4
|Roman
|10.70
|6
|It Better Be Gold
|120
|6
|3
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Velez
|30.40
|7
|VERTICAL THREAT
|8.40
|3.40
|2.80
|5
|DISCO BALL
|3.40
|3.00
|3
|ADARE
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$139.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$10.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-3-1)
|$30.45
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-5-3)
|$112.90
Winner–Vertical Threat B.c.3 by Tapiture out of Viola Blew By, by Omega Code. Bred by Albert Davis & Teresa Davis (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: MyRacehorse.com and Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $120,416 Daily Double Pool $9,604 Exacta Pool $49,300 Superfecta Pool $23,205 Trifecta Pool $32,378. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-2-7) paid $173.00. Pick Three Pool $22,080.
VERTICAL THREAT stalked the pacesetter three deep then off the rail, bid three deep approaching the five-sixteenths marker, took a short lead into the stretch, cleared and widened the margin under some right-handed urging then steady handling late. DISCO BALL threw head and off a bit slow to begin, came out and stalked from the outside, went four wide through the turn, could not threaten the winner but bested the rest. ADARE bumped both sides leaving the gate, angled to the inside, came out entering the drive, lugged in near the eighth pole and was along for third. HAPPY HEPO set the pace from the inside, failed to put up a fight when challenged from the outside, drifted out near the three-sixteenths pole and weakened. HOLDEN THE LUTE bumped with rival at the start, chased outside the pacesetter, bid between on the turn but weakened in the lane. NOTRE DAME broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased off the rail, went two wide into the lane and never responded when asked. IT BETTER BE GOLD between foes early, dropped back into the turn, outside a rival around the bend, floated out into the lane and had little left. HALF SPLIT HAND-TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.70 45.19 56.90 1:03.16
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Mayan Warrior
|124
|4
|6
|5–2
|4–3
|2–1
|1–½
|Maldonado
|0.70
|6
|Billy the Hott
|122
|6
|1
|2–2½
|2–1
|1–1
|2–5
|Pereira
|5.20
|1
|Golden Image
|114
|1
|3
|3–2
|3–2
|3–hd
|3–¾
|Donoe
|51.10
|5
|Shake N Fries
|124
|5
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–4½
|4–5
|Orduna-Rojas
|3.50
|7
|Seven Oxen
|124
|7
|7
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–½
|5–2
|Flores
|6.80
|2
|Georgian Road
|120
|2
|5
|7
|7
|6–1½
|6–2
|Diaz, Jr.
|15.50
|3
|Suances Secret
|117
|3
|4
|4–½
|5–1
|7
|7
|Flores
|43.40
|4
|MAYAN WARRIOR
|3.40
|2.60
|2.20
|6
|BILLY THE HOTT
|4.60
|4.00
|1
|GOLDEN IMAGE
|6.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$14.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$6.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-5)
|$20.46
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-6-1)
|$57.70
Winner–Mayan Warrior B.g.4 by Warrior's Reward out of Beat the Blues, by Great Pyramid (IRE). Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Zolotas, Steven, Zolotas, Sabina Romo and Weeks, Mike. Mutuel Pool $103,153 Daily Double Pool $14,209 Exacta Pool $52,622 Superfecta Pool $34,996 Trifecta Pool $41,595. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-7-4) paid $143.10. Pick Three Pool $9,724.
MAYAN WARRIOR unhurried in the early stages, advanced four wide through the turn, rallied outside, collared the runner-up a sixteenth out and edged rival under left-handed encouragement. BILLY THE HOTT dueled for command outside of SHAKE N FRIES, cleared briefly mid-stretch then received another challenge from the outside, kept on gamely to the wire but could not fend off the winner. GOLDEN IMAGE stalked a bit off the rail, angled out into the three path on the turn, produced a mild bid in upper stretch, could not match the top pair but held the show. SHAKE N FRIES dueled for command from the inside, could not match strides near the three-sixteenths pole and weakened late. SEVEN OXEN off the rail in the early going, raced outside a rival in the two path then moved out a path entering the lane and lacked a rally. GEORGIAN ROAD settled near the inside, saved ground then came out a bit at the top of the lane, raced between foes in the lane and never found the needed response. SUANCES SECRET raced off the rail, angled in entering the turn, kept inside to the lane and faded.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.68 45.00 57.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Sokudo
|124
|8
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Guce
|1.30
|5
|Royal Seeker
|124
|5
|7
|7–½
|6–2½
|5–1
|2–½
|Pereira
|5.50
|4
|Tim's Buddy
|124
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–2
|2–2
|3–2
|Payeras
|11.70
|3
|Ridgefield Rocket
|124
|3
|3
|4–½
|5–2½
|3–1
|4–1½
|Orduna-Rojas
|10.20
|2
|Kenny Benny
|124
|2
|6
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–3½
|Aragon
|15.10
|7
|Cause and Effect
|124
|7
|5
|6–2
|7–½
|7–½
|6–nk
|Rojas Fernandez
|35.30
|6
|Market Sentiment
|124
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–1¼
|Espinoza
|7.40
|1
|Love Your Life
|124
|1
|2
|3–1
|3–½
|6–2½
|8
|Velez
|3.40
|8
|SOKUDO
|4.60
|3.40
|2.80
|5
|ROYAL SEEKER
|5.40
|3.40
|4
|TIM'S BUDDY
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$10.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$14.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-4-3)
|$51.62
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-5-4)
|$102.00
Winner–Sokudo B.g.7 by Salute the Sarge out of Beauallis, by Barbeau. Bred by Ponder Hill, Inc. & FarFar Away Fam (LA). Trainer: Jesus J. Uranga. Owner: Jesus J. Uranga. Mutuel Pool $142,110 Daily Double Pool $11,715 Exacta Pool $72,938 Superfecta Pool $46,300 Trifecta Pool $55,813. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-4-8) paid $33.60. Pick Three Pool $35,372. $1 Pick Four (2-7-4-8) 4 correct paid $733.40. Pick Four Pool $58,623. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-7-4-8) 5 correct paid $1,107.75. Pick Five Pool $217,695.
SOKUDO chased outside the leader through the turn, came four wide into the stretch, collared rival nearing the gap, gained control a furlong out and held on at the wire. ROYAL SEEKER hard to load prior to the start, stumbled a bit at the beginning, raced off the pace, went four wide into the turn, angled out further in the drive, surged late and just missed. TIM'S BUDDY quickly sped to the front, set the pace outside a rival then cleared, led two to three wide leaving the turn, met bid from the outside, fought back from the inside but got outgamed in the late stages. RIDGEFIELD ROCKET stalked off the rail, three deep on the turn then drifted five wide into the stretch, then kept on willingly to the wire. KENNY BENNY chased a bit off the rail, went between rivals on the turn, three wide into the lane and finished evenly. CAUSE AND EFFECT tracked the pacesetter off the inside, exited the bend five wide and proved no menace. MARKET SENTIMENT raced outside a rival, angled six wide and outside a rival into the stretch and failed to threaten. LOVE YOUR LIFE pressed briefly then stalked the pacesetter from the inside to the lane and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.69 44.58 56.84 1:03.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Dim Lights
|120
|7
|3
|3–3½
|3–4
|2–2½
|1–hd
|Hernandez
|8.20
|6
|Li'l Grazen
|124
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–2
|2–8
|Gonzalez
|2.70
|3
|Square Peggy
|124
|3
|2
|2–2
|2–½
|3–4
|3–1¼
|Maldonado
|3.00
|4
|Stormin Ranger
|124
|4
|7
|6–1
|6–1
|6–1
|4–¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|11.90
|1
|Baby Boo
|120
|1
|5
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–½
|5–ns
|Diaz, Jr.
|47.40
|7
|She's a Dime
|124
|6
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–2½
|Roman
|1.70
|2
|Stradari
|120
|2
|4
|4–1
|4–2½
|4–1
|7
|Pereira
|10.20
|8
|DIM LIGHTS
|18.40
|9.00
|5.40
|6
|LI'L GRAZEN
|4.60
|3.00
|3
|SQUARE PEGGY
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8)
|$66.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$34.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-3-4)
|$49.28
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-6-3)
|$141.30
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-5)
|$6.80
Winner–Dim Lights Ch.f.3 by Munnings out of Heat the Rocks, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $174,415 Daily Double Pool $13,300 Exacta Pool $79,552 Superfecta Pool $44,357 Trifecta Pool $57,932. Scratched–Rstars and Stripes.
$1 Pick Three (4-8-8) paid $45.20. Pick Three Pool $29,431. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-8-5) paid $5.60.
DIM LIGHTS stalked the top pair three wide into the turn, angled into the four path, chased the leader through the drive, dug in past the sixteenth pole and got up. LI'L GRAZEN dueled for command outside a rival, inched away around the bend, led clear through the lane to the sixteenth pole and was caught at the wire. SQUARE PEGGY dueled from the inside into and around the turn, outpaced into the stretch, could not match the top pair and bested the rest. STORMIN RANGER off slow to start, traveled four wide into the turn, moved into the three path around the bend and lacked a rally. BABY BOO saved ground into the lane and never threatened. SHE'S A DIME chased outside a rival, five wide then four wide into the lane and also failed to rally. STRADARI tracked outside a rival, two wide around the turn, came out at the top of the lane and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.23 45.61 57.86 1:04.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Hot On the Trail
|124
|5
|3
|5–½
|6–2
|5–1
|1–½
|Pereira
|8.20
|3
|Wishful
|124
|3
|7
|6–1
|5–½
|3–½
|2–¾
|Flores
|5.40
|1
|Queen of the Track
|124
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|3–2
|Figueroa
|3.60
|4
|Sugar Pickel
|120
|4
|6
|7
|7
|6–hd
|4–½
|Maldonado
|9.30
|7
|Malibu Cat
|124
|7
|5
|4–2
|3–1
|4–½
|5–2½
|Hernandez
|3.20
|6
|Rain Diva
|120
|6
|2
|2–2
|2–2
|2–1
|6–3
|Roman
|1.90
|2
|Boomchicaboom
|124
|2
|4
|3–½
|4–1
|7
|7
|Gonzalez
|26.40
|5
|HOT ON THE TRAIL
|18.40
|7.20
|4.20
|3
|WISHFUL
|6.40
|3.80
|1
|QUEEN OF THE TRACK
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5)
|$241.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$45.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-4)
|$85.67
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-3-1)
|$222.60
Winner–Hot On the Trail Dbb.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Winning Tale, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Huston Racing Stable, Sanora, Steve and Stute, Gary. Mutuel Pool $254,106 Daily Double Pool $14,060 Exacta Pool $117,109 Superfecta Pool $52,536 Trifecta Pool $75,631. Scratched–Big Passion.
$1 Pick Three (8-8-5) paid $197.20. Pick Three Pool $32,543. $1 Consolation Pick Three (8-5-5) paid $22.10.
HOT ON THE TRAIL chased between foes then outside a rival on the turn, fanned six wide leaving the bend, rallied widest in the lane and edged the runner-up. WISHFUL off slow and shuffled back, settled a bit off the rail into the turn, raced two wide then angled out to enter the lane five wide, produced a late bid but was outclosed by the winner. QUEEN OF THE TRACK set the pace with company to the outside, drifted out into the lane, kicked clear mid-stretch then caught nearing the wire. SUGAR PICKEL raced three wide into the turn then raced four wide around the bend, angled in entering the stretch and summoned a mild late bid. MALIBU CAT chased outside a rival, traveled three wide then angled five wide and went evenly in the late stages. RAIN DIVA pressed the pace from the outside, fanned five wide into the stretch and weakened. BOOMCHICABOOM stumbled at the start, pulled early then chased inside, came three wide into the lane and faded.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Soi Phet Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.00 46.18 1:10.52 1:22.76 1:35.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Galilean
|119
|8
|4
|3–hd
|4–1
|3–2
|1–2½
|1–4
|Hernandez
|1.00
|6
|Grinning Tiger
|124
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–2
|2–hd
|Figueroa
|12.10
|1
|Brandothebartender
|119
|1
|8
|8
|7–1
|5–hd
|3–hd
|3–2
|Rispoli
|18.80
|5
|Loud Mouth
|119
|5
|5
|5–1
|6–½
|6–2½
|4–1½
|4–5
|Van Dyke
|18.20
|2
|King Abner
|119
|2
|7
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–hd
|5–nk
|Cedillo
|2.90
|3
|Take the One O One
|120
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|6–2
|6–3
|Valdivia, Jr.
|4.00
|7
|Lymebyrd
|119
|7
|6
|7–1½
|8
|7–4
|7–12
|7–41
|Pereira
|35.00
|4
|Three Ay Em
|119
|4
|3
|4–½
|3–½
|8
|8
|8
|Gryder
|26.70
|8
|GALILEAN
|4.00
|3.40
|3.00
|6
|GRINNING TIGER
|8.20
|5.00
|1
|BRANDOTHEBARTENDER
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$50.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$13.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-1-5)
|$57.88
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-6-1)
|$83.00
Winner–Galilean B.c.4 by Uncle Mo out of Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Bar C Racing Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Denise, Sandbrook, William, Magnier, John, Tabor, Michael B. and S. Mutuel Pool $314,327 Daily Double Pool $34,353 Exacta Pool $148,081 Superfecta Pool $73,538 Trifecta Pool $101,118. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (8-5-8) paid $184.60. Pick Three Pool $30,829.
GALILEAN went five wide into the first turn then moved in a path, stalked three deep on the backstretch, moved forward and came four into the lane, grabbed command in upper stretch, lugged inward in the drive and drew off to the wire. GRINNING TIGER forwardly placed under restraint outside of the leader, bid alongside the pacesetter on the turn, challenged in the drive then steadied briefly mid-stretch when GALILEAN lugged inward, then kept on to hold second. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER stumbled at the start, raced two wide into the first turn, chased the pace up the backstretch, went two wide around the far turn, angled out mid-stretch, rallied and missed the place. LOUD MOUTH tracked off the rail then outside a rival, went between foes on the backstretch, three wide into the lane and needed more in the late stages. KING ABNER settled off the rail, came out into the backstretch, traveled five wide leaving the second turn and had little left for the drive. TAKE THE ONE O ONE set the pace inside, entered the stretch two wide and gave way. LYMEBYRD went four wide into the first turn, chased off the inside then five wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive. THREE AY EM two path into the first turn, chased a bit off the rail then saved ground into the lane and was eased in the lane.
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.88 45.48 57.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Captain N. Barron
|124
|6
|4
|2–½
|2–½
|2–2½
|1–1¼
|Guce
|8.90
|8
|Two Fifty Coup
|117
|8
|1
|1–2
|1–3
|1–1
|2–2½
|Flores
|1.90
|5
|King Parker
|124
|5
|7
|10
|8–hd
|8–hd
|3–hd
|Velez
|15.20
|7
|Toothless Wonder
|124
|7
|6
|5–hd
|4–½
|3–2
|4–1
|Valdivia, Jr.
|3.90
|1
|Earle Gray
|124
|1
|5
|6–1
|6–1
|5–hd
|5–½
|Rojas Fernandez
|67.40
|10
|Mercy Rule
|124
|10
|10
|7–hd
|7–1
|7–1
|6–nk
|Roman
|4.10
|3
|King Charlie
|124
|3
|8
|9–1
|9–2
|9–2½
|7–2½
|Franco
|14.30
|9
|Johann's Command
|124
|9
|9
|3–½
|3–1
|4–2
|8–4
|Payeras
|77.70
|2
|Hydrostatic
|124
|2
|3
|4–½
|5–½
|6–½
|9–7
|Orduna-Rojas
|7.10
|4
|Jazzie Cat
|124
|4
|2
|8–hd
|10
|10
|10
|Espinoza
|13.80
|6
|CAPTAIN N. BARRON
|19.80
|7.60
|5.00
|8
|TWO FIFTY COUP
|4.00
|3.40
|5
|KING PARKER
|7.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$40.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-8)
|$33.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-5-7)
|$88.16
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-5-7-1)
|Carryover $10,613
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-8-5)
|$311.50
Winner–Captain N. Barron Ch.g.5 by Distorted Humor out of Will Prevail, by Storm Cat. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III (KY). Trainer: Sergio Morfin. Owner: Efren Morfin. Mutuel Pool $275,372 Daily Double Pool $73,228 Exacta Pool $141,535 Superfecta Pool $73,724 Super High Five Pool $9,546 Trifecta Pool $89,528. Claimed–Toothless Wonder by Luke Lindsey. Trainer: Luke Lindsey. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-8-6) paid $160.30. Pick Three Pool $152,857. $1 Pick Four (8-5-8-6) 4 correct paid $1,584.30. Pick Four Pool $354,436. $2 Pick Six (4-8-8-5-8-6) 5 out of 6 paid $223.40. $2 Pick Six (4-8-8-5-8-6) 6 correct paid $44,218.40. Pick Six Pool $60,512.
CAPTAIN N. BARRON up close four deep then chased the lone leader around the turn, came three wide into the stretch, rallied and reeled in foe under urging. TWO FIFTY COUP sped clear and angled to the inside, inched away around the turn, led clear to the eighth pole but could not offer resistance to the winner in deep stretch. KING PARKER chased between, angled out into the turn, swung out leaving the bend, rallied late and edged rival for the show. TOOTHLESS WONDER stalked off the rail, three wide then five wide into the stretch and got edged for the show honors. EARLE GRAY showed early speed from the inside, chased the pace around the turn, came out into the stretch and failed to rally. MERCY RULE unhurried in the early stages from the outside, traveled four wide to the lane and never responded to urging. KING CHARLIE saved ground along the inside, came out some in the stretch and improved position. JOHANN'S COMMAND off a bit slow then rushed up to chase the leader from the outside, came four wide into the lane, drifted in mid-stretch, lost whip near the eighth pole and weakened. HYDROSTATIC vied between early then chased the pacesetter,raced along the inside and weakened. JAZZIE CAT up close early then chased between, steadied into the turn, came out and had little left for the drive..
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Sunday, June 28.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 3rd day of a 7-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Abdication
|Ramon Guce
|124
|Richard Rosales
|5-2
|8,000
|2
|American All Star
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|124
|Daniel Azcarate
|5-2
|8,000
|3
|War Watch
|Vinnie Bednar
|124
|Keith E. Craigmyle
|2-1
|8,000
|4
|Lake Show
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Robert A. Bean
|10-1
|8,000
|5
|Irish Ballad
|Alexis Centeno
|114
|Ruben Gomez
|3-1
|8,000
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tripp a Matic
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Luis Mendez
|4-1
|2
|Jazz Hands
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|6-1
|3
|Proud Lion
|Ramon Guce
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|4-1
|4
|Alpine Thunder
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Jose Hernandez, Jr.
|2-1
|5
|Proud Musket
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|8-1
|6
|Investment Account
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Rafael Becerra
|3-1
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Quantum Force
|Juan Sanchez
|122
|Eric Berman
|12-1
|7,000
|2
|Whatsittoya
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|3-1
|8,000
|3
|Santaluz Dreamin
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Salvador Naranjo
|9-2
|8,000
|4
|Chrisiscookin
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|124
|Brian T. Cunningham
|4-1
|8,000
|5
|Candy Zip
|Ramon Guce
|124
|Robert A. Bean
|8-5
|8,000
|6
|Malibu Bay
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|8-1
|8,000
|7
|Lead Star
|Victor Flores
|117
|Jerry Wallace, II
|15-1
|8,000
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Street Demand
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Robert A. Bean
|6-1
|20,000
|2
|Victor's Show
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Eoin G. Harty
|5-2
|20,000
|3
|Doheny Beach
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Hungarian Storm
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
|20,000
|5
|Stay Legendary
|Alexis Centeno
|110
|Jesus Mendoza
|20-1
|20,000
|6
|Happy Boi Lucky
|Ramon Guce
|124
|Sergio Morfin
|15-1
|20,000
|7
|Smiling Crewe
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Luis Mendez
|5-1
|20,000
|8
|Party With Daddy
|Christian Aragon
|124
|Angela Maria Aquino
|30-1
|20,000
|9
|U. S. Danger
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|20,000
|10
|Git On Your Pulpit
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Kathy Walsh
|5-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Sensuous
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Shelbe Ruis
|8-1
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Daddys Real Diva
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Lisa Bernard
|8-1
|50,000
|2
|Fog Lifter
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Juan Carlos Lopez
|8-1
|50,000
|3
|Scream and Shout
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|8-5
|50,000
|4
|Big Passion
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|12-1
|50,000
|5
|Magnolia's Hope
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|7-2
|50,000
|6
|Awesome Alessandra
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Marcia Stortz
|5-2
|50,000
|7
|Thick Smoke
|Alexis Centeno
|110
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|50,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bella Renella
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Rafael DeLeon
|4-1
|25,000
|2
|Gallantlystreaming
|Mauro Donoe
|114
|Samuel Nichols
|20-1
|25,000
|3
|Tick Tock
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|3-1
|25,000
|4
|Don't Stop Lookin
|Victor Flores
|113
|Robert A. Bean
|8-1
|25,000
|5
|Jillsreward
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|124
|Adriana Vallejo
|5-1
|25,000
|6
|Dozo
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|2-1
|25,000
|7
|Boolicious
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-1
|25,000
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tizhotndusty
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|8-1
|2
|Without Malice
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Mike Harrington
|20-1
|3
|Goldie's Hills
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Sally Rivera
|8-1
|4
|Short of Ez
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Rosemary Trela
|4-1
|20,000
|5
|Rinse and Repeat
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|3-1
|6
|Ready for a Fight
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|7
|Square Deal
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
|8
|Project Leader
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Marcia Stortz
|15-1
|9
|Let's Rejoyce
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|9-2
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Tokyo
|Agapito Delgadillo
|121
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|2
|Charmingslew
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Neil French
|15-1
|40,000
|3
|Paige Runner
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|4
|Tiz Wonderfully
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|3-1
|5
|Diva in Charge
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
|6
|Eternal Endeavour
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|121
|Leonard Powell
|7-2
|7
|Brahms Command
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Richard Rosales
|20-1
|8
|Kookie Gal
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|Peter Miller
|5-2
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Twirling Derby
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|40,000
|2
|Infatuate
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|30-1
|40,000
|3
|Big Cheddar
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|40,000
|4
|Mongolian Wind
|Juan Sanchez
|120
|Enebish Ganbat
|20-1
|40,000
|5
|Premier League
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|40,000
|6
|Dr. Hoffman
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|40,000
|7
|Inesperado
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|15-1
|40,000
|8
|Beaumont Beaux
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1
|40,000
|9
|Next Revolt
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Dan Blacker
|4-1
|40,000
|10
|Trojan Magic
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|4-1
|40,000
