Horse racing newsletter: Thistledown in the news

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, June 27. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 2nd day of a 7-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.14 46.68 1:12.02 1:25.17 1:38.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Awesome Drive 120 2 3 2–2 2–2½ 2–4 1–1 1–4 Fuentes 1.10 6 Reds Tribal Heart 119 6 4 4–4 4–4 5–6 4–4 2–¾ Pereira 26.60 1 Our Romance 124 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 2–4 3–1 Hernandez 1.40 4 Golden Melodie 120 4 5 5–hd 5–½ 3–2 3–2 4–5 Figueroa 5.50 7 Rational 120 7 7 7 7 6–2½ 6–6 5–6 Flores 10.80 3 Some Royalty 124 3 2 3–1 3–2 4–1 5–1 6–8 Velez 56.60 5 Turkish Angel 120 5 6 6–5 6–5 7 7 7 Diaz, Jr. 62.80

2 AWESOME DRIVE 4.20 3.20 2.10 6 REDS TRIBAL HEART 13.80 4.40 1 OUR ROMANCE 2.40

$1 EXACTA (2-6) $23.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-4) $10.00 $1 TRIFECTA (2-6-1) $48.10

Winner–Awesome Drive Dbb.f.3 by Summer Front out of Lauren Byrd, by Arch. Bred by Jay W. Bligh (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Cavalli, John, Murphy, Brad, Richardson, Maureen and Schwartz, Jack. Mutuel Pool $63,212 Exacta Pool $32,429 Superfecta Pool $24,105 Trifecta Pool $28,256. Claimed–Awesome Drive by Boom Racing, Robershaw, Richie, Westside Racing, O'Neill, Doug and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.

AWESOME DRIVE bumped outside rival leaving the gate, pressed the leader from the outside to the stretch, challenged and gained command mid-stretch, kicked clear and drew away under right-handed urging. REDS TRIBAL HEART got loose in the post-parade, went five wide into the first turn, tracked off the rail, exited the turn five wide, rallied and edged OUR ROMANCE for the place. OUR ROMANCE away quickly from the inside, set the pace under pressure, fought back to mid-stretch, weakened late and was edged for second. GOLDEN MELODIE stumbled and brushed leaving the gate, steadied off heels into the first turn and went five wide around that bend, settled off the pace, angled in on the far turn, came three wide into the stretch and went evenly late. RATIONAL angled in soon after the start, tracked two wide to the lane and never rallied. SOME ROYALTY bumped at the start, stalked off the rail, came four wide into the lane and weakened in the late stages. TURKISH ANGEL off a bit slow, angled to the inside, saved ground into the lane and never threatened.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.33 45.79 57.76 1:04.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Press Briefing 123 2 2 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ Figueroa 6.00 8 Most Sandisfactory 123 7 3 2–hd 2–1 2–3 2–3½ Gonzalez 0.30 9 Sharp Speaker 123 8 4 8–5 8–4 7–½ 3–1¼ Solis 118.00 5 Geocas Street 123 5 6 3–hd 3–1½ 3–3 4–3½ Franco 23.50 6 Santiago's Tower 123 6 9 6–hd 7–1½ 5–hd 5–ns Flores 41.00 10 Fight Me 123 9 7 7–1 6–1 6–½ 6–2½ Roman 13.80 4 Mobjack 123 4 1 4–hd 5–2 4–½ 7–4 Maldonado 11.70 1 Mr Show Off 123 1 5 5–4 4–hd 8–8 8–7 Guce 46.70 3 Chase Cheeto 123 3 8 9 9 9 9 Gryder 19.10

2 PRESS BRIEFING 14.00 3.60 3.20 8 MOST SANDISFACTORY 2.10 2.10 9 SHARP SPEAKER 12.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $76.80 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $14.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-9-5) $306.65 $1 TRIFECTA (2-8-9) $360.50

Winner–Press Briefing B.g.3 by Khozan out of Quinciana, by Dixie Union. Bred by Ann Fostock (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC, Calara Farms and Westside Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $92,530 Daily Double Pool $17,128 Exacta Pool $37,600 Superfecta Pool $24,527 Trifecta Pool $28,383. Scratched–Fiftyfive Chevy.

PRESS BRIEFING sped to the front, set the pace in the two path into the turn, came out path leaving the bend, met bid from the runner-up in the lane and held gamely. MOST SANDISFACTORY stalked outside a rival then three deep, bid outside PRESS BRIEFING in the drive but lacked the need final kick to go by. SHARP SPEAKER chased from the outside then three deep into the turn, came four wide into the lane, angled inward in the stretch and found his best stride late to earn the show honors. GEOCAS STREET bumped leaving the gate, chased four deep into the turn, five wide leaving the bend and lost the show. SANTIAGO'S TOWER hit the inside portion of the gate and bumped rival, angled in nearing the turn, came three wide into the stretch, angled out further and improved position. FIGHT ME between foes early then chased outside a rival, exited the turn four wide and never rallied. MOBJACK raced outside a rival, two to three wide into the lane, angled out in the drive and weakened. MR SHOW OFF stalked inside, lost ground into the lane and faded. CHASE CHEETO raced two wide and came up empty in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.63 44.37 56.31 1:08.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Vertical Threat 120 7 4 3–1 1–hd 1–4 1–6 Figueroa 3.20 5 Disco Ball 120 5 7 4–hd 4–2 2–½ 2–1¾ Gryder 1.40 3 Adare 124 3 6 7 6–2 4–½ 3–7 Maldonado 30.30 1 Happy Hepo 120 1 1 1–1 3–½ 5–1½ 4–ns Hernandez 4.20 2 Holden the Lute 120 2 2 2–1 2–1½ 3–2 5–1 Van Dyke 3.80 4 Notre Dame 120 4 5 5–1½ 5–1 6–3 6–4 Roman 10.70 6 It Better Be Gold 120 6 3 6–hd 7 7 7 Velez 30.40

7 VERTICAL THREAT 8.40 3.40 2.80 5 DISCO BALL 3.40 3.00 3 ADARE 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $139.00 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $10.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-3-1) $30.45 $1 TRIFECTA (7-5-3) $112.90

Winner–Vertical Threat B.c.3 by Tapiture out of Viola Blew By, by Omega Code. Bred by Albert Davis & Teresa Davis (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: MyRacehorse.com and Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $120,416 Daily Double Pool $9,604 Exacta Pool $49,300 Superfecta Pool $23,205 Trifecta Pool $32,378. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-2-7) paid $173.00. Pick Three Pool $22,080.

VERTICAL THREAT stalked the pacesetter three deep then off the rail, bid three deep approaching the five-sixteenths marker, took a short lead into the stretch, cleared and widened the margin under some right-handed urging then steady handling late. DISCO BALL threw head and off a bit slow to begin, came out and stalked from the outside, went four wide through the turn, could not threaten the winner but bested the rest. ADARE bumped both sides leaving the gate, angled to the inside, came out entering the drive, lugged in near the eighth pole and was along for third. HAPPY HEPO set the pace from the inside, failed to put up a fight when challenged from the outside, drifted out near the three-sixteenths pole and weakened. HOLDEN THE LUTE bumped with rival at the start, chased outside the pacesetter, bid between on the turn but weakened in the lane. NOTRE DAME broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased off the rail, went two wide into the lane and never responded when asked. IT BETTER BE GOLD between foes early, dropped back into the turn, outside a rival around the bend, floated out into the lane and had little left. HALF SPLIT HAND-TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.70 45.19 56.90 1:03.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Mayan Warrior 124 4 6 5–2 4–3 2–1 1–½ Maldonado 0.70 6 Billy the Hott 122 6 1 2–2½ 2–1 1–1 2–5 Pereira 5.20 1 Golden Image 114 1 3 3–2 3–2 3–hd 3–¾ Donoe 51.10 5 Shake N Fries 124 5 2 1–hd 1–hd 4–4½ 4–5 Orduna-Rojas 3.50 7 Seven Oxen 124 7 7 6–hd 6–hd 5–½ 5–2 Flores 6.80 2 Georgian Road 120 2 5 7 7 6–1½ 6–2 Diaz, Jr. 15.50 3 Suances Secret 117 3 4 4–½ 5–1 7 7 Flores 43.40

4 MAYAN WARRIOR 3.40 2.60 2.20 6 BILLY THE HOTT 4.60 4.00 1 GOLDEN IMAGE 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $14.00 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $6.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-5) $20.46 $1 TRIFECTA (4-6-1) $57.70

Winner–Mayan Warrior B.g.4 by Warrior's Reward out of Beat the Blues, by Great Pyramid (IRE). Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Zolotas, Steven, Zolotas, Sabina Romo and Weeks, Mike. Mutuel Pool $103,153 Daily Double Pool $14,209 Exacta Pool $52,622 Superfecta Pool $34,996 Trifecta Pool $41,595. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-7-4) paid $143.10. Pick Three Pool $9,724.

MAYAN WARRIOR unhurried in the early stages, advanced four wide through the turn, rallied outside, collared the runner-up a sixteenth out and edged rival under left-handed encouragement. BILLY THE HOTT dueled for command outside of SHAKE N FRIES, cleared briefly mid-stretch then received another challenge from the outside, kept on gamely to the wire but could not fend off the winner. GOLDEN IMAGE stalked a bit off the rail, angled out into the three path on the turn, produced a mild bid in upper stretch, could not match the top pair but held the show. SHAKE N FRIES dueled for command from the inside, could not match strides near the three-sixteenths pole and weakened late. SEVEN OXEN off the rail in the early going, raced outside a rival in the two path then moved out a path entering the lane and lacked a rally. GEORGIAN ROAD settled near the inside, saved ground then came out a bit at the top of the lane, raced between foes in the lane and never found the needed response. SUANCES SECRET raced off the rail, angled in entering the turn, kept inside to the lane and faded.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.68 45.00 57.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Sokudo 124 8 4 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–hd Guce 1.30 5 Royal Seeker 124 5 7 7–½ 6–2½ 5–1 2–½ Pereira 5.50 4 Tim's Buddy 124 4 1 1–1 1–2 2–2 3–2 Payeras 11.70 3 Ridgefield Rocket 124 3 3 4–½ 5–2½ 3–1 4–1½ Orduna-Rojas 10.20 2 Kenny Benny 124 2 6 5–1 4–hd 4–½ 5–3½ Aragon 15.10 7 Cause and Effect 124 7 5 6–2 7–½ 7–½ 6–nk Rojas Fernandez 35.30 6 Market Sentiment 124 6 8 8 8 8 7–1¼ Espinoza 7.40 1 Love Your Life 124 1 2 3–1 3–½ 6–2½ 8 Velez 3.40

8 SOKUDO 4.60 3.40 2.80 5 ROYAL SEEKER 5.40 3.40 4 TIM'S BUDDY 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $10.60 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $14.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-4-3) $51.62 $1 TRIFECTA (8-5-4) $102.00

Winner–Sokudo B.g.7 by Salute the Sarge out of Beauallis, by Barbeau. Bred by Ponder Hill, Inc. & FarFar Away Fam (LA). Trainer: Jesus J. Uranga. Owner: Jesus J. Uranga. Mutuel Pool $142,110 Daily Double Pool $11,715 Exacta Pool $72,938 Superfecta Pool $46,300 Trifecta Pool $55,813. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-4-8) paid $33.60. Pick Three Pool $35,372. $1 Pick Four (2-7-4-8) 4 correct paid $733.40. Pick Four Pool $58,623. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-7-4-8) 5 correct paid $1,107.75. Pick Five Pool $217,695.

SOKUDO chased outside the leader through the turn, came four wide into the stretch, collared rival nearing the gap, gained control a furlong out and held on at the wire. ROYAL SEEKER hard to load prior to the start, stumbled a bit at the beginning, raced off the pace, went four wide into the turn, angled out further in the drive, surged late and just missed. TIM'S BUDDY quickly sped to the front, set the pace outside a rival then cleared, led two to three wide leaving the turn, met bid from the outside, fought back from the inside but got outgamed in the late stages. RIDGEFIELD ROCKET stalked off the rail, three deep on the turn then drifted five wide into the stretch, then kept on willingly to the wire. KENNY BENNY chased a bit off the rail, went between rivals on the turn, three wide into the lane and finished evenly. CAUSE AND EFFECT tracked the pacesetter off the inside, exited the bend five wide and proved no menace. MARKET SENTIMENT raced outside a rival, angled six wide and outside a rival into the stretch and failed to threaten. LOVE YOUR LIFE pressed briefly then stalked the pacesetter from the inside to the lane and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.69 44.58 56.84 1:03.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Dim Lights 120 7 3 3–3½ 3–4 2–2½ 1–hd Hernandez 8.20 6 Li'l Grazen 124 5 1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2 2–8 Gonzalez 2.70 3 Square Peggy 124 3 2 2–2 2–½ 3–4 3–1¼ Maldonado 3.00 4 Stormin Ranger 124 4 7 6–1 6–1 6–1 4–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 11.90 1 Baby Boo 120 1 5 5–hd 5–½ 5–½ 5–ns Diaz, Jr. 47.40 7 She's a Dime 124 6 6 7 7 7 6–2½ Roman 1.70 2 Stradari 120 2 4 4–1 4–2½ 4–1 7 Pereira 10.20

8 DIM LIGHTS 18.40 9.00 5.40 6 LI'L GRAZEN 4.60 3.00 3 SQUARE PEGGY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8) $66.60 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $34.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-3-4) $49.28 $1 TRIFECTA (8-6-3) $141.30 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-5) $6.80

Winner–Dim Lights Ch.f.3 by Munnings out of Heat the Rocks, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $174,415 Daily Double Pool $13,300 Exacta Pool $79,552 Superfecta Pool $44,357 Trifecta Pool $57,932. Scratched–Rstars and Stripes. $1 Pick Three (4-8-8) paid $45.20. Pick Three Pool $29,431. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-8-5) paid $5.60.

DIM LIGHTS stalked the top pair three wide into the turn, angled into the four path, chased the leader through the drive, dug in past the sixteenth pole and got up. LI'L GRAZEN dueled for command outside a rival, inched away around the bend, led clear through the lane to the sixteenth pole and was caught at the wire. SQUARE PEGGY dueled from the inside into and around the turn, outpaced into the stretch, could not match the top pair and bested the rest. STORMIN RANGER off slow to start, traveled four wide into the turn, moved into the three path around the bend and lacked a rally. BABY BOO saved ground into the lane and never threatened. SHE'S A DIME chased outside a rival, five wide then four wide into the lane and also failed to rally. STRADARI tracked outside a rival, two wide around the turn, came out at the top of the lane and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.23 45.61 57.86 1:04.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Hot On the Trail 124 5 3 5–½ 6–2 5–1 1–½ Pereira 8.20 3 Wishful 124 3 7 6–1 5–½ 3–½ 2–¾ Flores 5.40 1 Queen of the Track 124 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 3–2 Figueroa 3.60 4 Sugar Pickel 120 4 6 7 7 6–hd 4–½ Maldonado 9.30 7 Malibu Cat 124 7 5 4–2 3–1 4–½ 5–2½ Hernandez 3.20 6 Rain Diva 120 6 2 2–2 2–2 2–1 6–3 Roman 1.90 2 Boomchicaboom 124 2 4 3–½ 4–1 7 7 Gonzalez 26.40

5 HOT ON THE TRAIL 18.40 7.20 4.20 3 WISHFUL 6.40 3.80 1 QUEEN OF THE TRACK 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $241.40 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $45.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-4) $85.67 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $222.60

Winner–Hot On the Trail Dbb.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Winning Tale, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Huston Racing Stable, Sanora, Steve and Stute, Gary. Mutuel Pool $254,106 Daily Double Pool $14,060 Exacta Pool $117,109 Superfecta Pool $52,536 Trifecta Pool $75,631. Scratched–Big Passion. $1 Pick Three (8-8-5) paid $197.20. Pick Three Pool $32,543. $1 Consolation Pick Three (8-5-5) paid $22.10.

HOT ON THE TRAIL chased between foes then outside a rival on the turn, fanned six wide leaving the bend, rallied widest in the lane and edged the runner-up. WISHFUL off slow and shuffled back, settled a bit off the rail into the turn, raced two wide then angled out to enter the lane five wide, produced a late bid but was outclosed by the winner. QUEEN OF THE TRACK set the pace with company to the outside, drifted out into the lane, kicked clear mid-stretch then caught nearing the wire. SUGAR PICKEL raced three wide into the turn then raced four wide around the bend, angled in entering the stretch and summoned a mild late bid. MALIBU CAT chased outside a rival, traveled three wide then angled five wide and went evenly in the late stages. RAIN DIVA pressed the pace from the outside, fanned five wide into the stretch and weakened. BOOMCHICABOOM stumbled at the start, pulled early then chased inside, came three wide into the lane and faded.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Soi Phet Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.00 46.18 1:10.52 1:22.76 1:35.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Galilean 119 8 4 3–hd 4–1 3–2 1–2½ 1–4 Hernandez 1.00 6 Grinning Tiger 124 6 2 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–2 2–hd Figueroa 12.10 1 Brandothebartender 119 1 8 8 7–1 5–hd 3–hd 3–2 Rispoli 18.80 5 Loud Mouth 119 5 5 5–1 6–½ 6–2½ 4–1½ 4–5 Van Dyke 18.20 2 King Abner 119 2 7 6–hd 5–hd 4–hd 5–hd 5–nk Cedillo 2.90 3 Take the One O One 120 3 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 6–2 6–3 Valdivia, Jr. 4.00 7 Lymebyrd 119 7 6 7–1½ 8 7–4 7–12 7–41 Pereira 35.00 4 Three Ay Em 119 4 3 4–½ 3–½ 8 8 8 Gryder 26.70

8 GALILEAN 4.00 3.40 3.00 6 GRINNING TIGER 8.20 5.00 1 BRANDOTHEBARTENDER 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $50.60 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $13.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-1-5) $57.88 $1 TRIFECTA (8-6-1) $83.00

Winner–Galilean B.c.4 by Uncle Mo out of Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Bar C Racing Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Denise, Sandbrook, William, Magnier, John, Tabor, Michael B. and S. Mutuel Pool $314,327 Daily Double Pool $34,353 Exacta Pool $148,081 Superfecta Pool $73,538 Trifecta Pool $101,118. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-5-8) paid $184.60. Pick Three Pool $30,829.

GALILEAN went five wide into the first turn then moved in a path, stalked three deep on the backstretch, moved forward and came four into the lane, grabbed command in upper stretch, lugged inward in the drive and drew off to the wire. GRINNING TIGER forwardly placed under restraint outside of the leader, bid alongside the pacesetter on the turn, challenged in the drive then steadied briefly mid-stretch when GALILEAN lugged inward, then kept on to hold second. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER stumbled at the start, raced two wide into the first turn, chased the pace up the backstretch, went two wide around the far turn, angled out mid-stretch, rallied and missed the place. LOUD MOUTH tracked off the rail then outside a rival, went between foes on the backstretch, three wide into the lane and needed more in the late stages. KING ABNER settled off the rail, came out into the backstretch, traveled five wide leaving the second turn and had little left for the drive. TAKE THE ONE O ONE set the pace inside, entered the stretch two wide and gave way. LYMEBYRD went four wide into the first turn, chased off the inside then five wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive. THREE AY EM two path into the first turn, chased a bit off the rail then saved ground into the lane and was eased in the lane.

NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.88 45.48 57.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Captain N. Barron 124 6 4 2–½ 2–½ 2–2½ 1–1¼ Guce 8.90 8 Two Fifty Coup 117 8 1 1–2 1–3 1–1 2–2½ Flores 1.90 5 King Parker 124 5 7 10 8–hd 8–hd 3–hd Velez 15.20 7 Toothless Wonder 124 7 6 5–hd 4–½ 3–2 4–1 Valdivia, Jr. 3.90 1 Earle Gray 124 1 5 6–1 6–1 5–hd 5–½ Rojas Fernandez 67.40 10 Mercy Rule 124 10 10 7–hd 7–1 7–1 6–nk Roman 4.10 3 King Charlie 124 3 8 9–1 9–2 9–2½ 7–2½ Franco 14.30 9 Johann's Command 124 9 9 3–½ 3–1 4–2 8–4 Payeras 77.70 2 Hydrostatic 124 2 3 4–½ 5–½ 6–½ 9–7 Orduna-Rojas 7.10 4 Jazzie Cat 124 4 2 8–hd 10 10 10 Espinoza 13.80

6 CAPTAIN N. BARRON 19.80 7.60 5.00 8 TWO FIFTY COUP 4.00 3.40 5 KING PARKER 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $40.80 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $33.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-5-7) $88.16 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-5-7-1) Carryover $10,613 $1 TRIFECTA (6-8-5) $311.50

Winner–Captain N. Barron Ch.g.5 by Distorted Humor out of Will Prevail, by Storm Cat. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III (KY). Trainer: Sergio Morfin. Owner: Efren Morfin. Mutuel Pool $275,372 Daily Double Pool $73,228 Exacta Pool $141,535 Superfecta Pool $73,724 Super High Five Pool $9,546 Trifecta Pool $89,528. Claimed–Toothless Wonder by Luke Lindsey. Trainer: Luke Lindsey. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-8-6) paid $160.30. Pick Three Pool $152,857. $1 Pick Four (8-5-8-6) 4 correct paid $1,584.30. Pick Four Pool $354,436. $2 Pick Six (4-8-8-5-8-6) 5 out of 6 paid $223.40. $2 Pick Six (4-8-8-5-8-6) 6 correct paid $44,218.40. Pick Six Pool $60,512.

CAPTAIN N. BARRON up close four deep then chased the lone leader around the turn, came three wide into the stretch, rallied and reeled in foe under urging. TWO FIFTY COUP sped clear and angled to the inside, inched away around the turn, led clear to the eighth pole but could not offer resistance to the winner in deep stretch. KING PARKER chased between, angled out into the turn, swung out leaving the bend, rallied late and edged rival for the show. TOOTHLESS WONDER stalked off the rail, three wide then five wide into the stretch and got edged for the show honors. EARLE GRAY showed early speed from the inside, chased the pace around the turn, came out into the stretch and failed to rally. MERCY RULE unhurried in the early stages from the outside, traveled four wide to the lane and never responded to urging. KING CHARLIE saved ground along the inside, came out some in the stretch and improved position. JOHANN'S COMMAND off a bit slow then rushed up to chase the leader from the outside, came four wide into the lane, drifted in mid-stretch, lost whip near the eighth pole and weakened. HYDROSTATIC vied between early then chased the pacesetter,raced along the inside and weakened. JAZZIE CAT up close early then chased between, steadied into the turn, came out and had little left for the drive..