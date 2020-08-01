Horse racing newsletter: Derby prep race today at Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we have a trifecta of contributors in Ron Flatter on Kentucky Derby bubble horses, Rob Henie on handicapping, and Matt Dinerman is back for a look at Golden Gate Fields.

It’s a really good day for racing between Del Mar and Saratoga. Del Mar has the Shared Belief and the Bing Crosby. Both were weakened when Bob Baffert elected to scratch Uncle Chucky and McKinzie, but for smart reasons. More on those races later.

As for Saratoga, it has some of the better older horses going in the Whitney. Tim Willkin of the Albany Times Union has a good preview off the draw earlier in the week. Just click here.

On to the good stuff.

The Flatter files

It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He offers up some thoughts on Kentucky Derby bubble horses. Ron, what are you thinking?

“I feel like this section of the newsletter should be turned over to Joe Lunardi or Jerry Palm. Because this is the point on the hyperextended Kentucky Derby trail where we may finally figure out the 20 horses that are in position to start the race. There are also a few that are on the verge of working their way in.

“In short, who are the bubble horses?

“They certainly do not include Tiz The Law, Authentic, Honor A.P., Ny Traffic and Art Collector. They have earned enough points in their preps to qualify for the Derby two or three times over.

“King Guillermo has been idle for a while, but he also figures to be in the starting gate along with Dr Post, who earned all the points he needs with his second-place finish to Tiz The Law in the Belmont Stakes.

“Between those seven and the cut line at 20, there is room for coming and going. Été Indien would be safely in, but he is still trying to come back from a training setback early this summer. Rushie might be all dressed up and ready to go to the Derby, but his connections still have to decide whether it is worth the $95,000 to supplement, enter and start him. After one climb over the gender wall to finish second in the Blue Grass, Swiss Skydiver is being sent back to the company of fillies in the Kentucky Oaks.

“Continuing the downward scan, the horses at 17-20 — Storm The Court, Thousand Words, Anneau d’Or and Sole Volante — look vulnerable. That is because there are party crashers lurking, horse racing’s answer to bracket busters.

“Uncle Chuck is most prominent of the outsiders that are trying to get in. Bob Baffert’s colt that may as well be known as Arrogate 2.0 would qualify if he finishes in the top two or maybe even the top three at Saratoga next Saturday in the Travers. If he upsets Tiz The Law, he might very well become the Derby favorite. Either way, he would bump someone out of the top 20.

“Caracaro is also in position to reach Louisville if he hits the board in the Travers. The same goes for Dean Martini in next Sunday’s Ellis Park Derby. That is where Art Collector will be the heavy favorite. If he fails to win, that would open the door for yet another horse to slip into the top 20.

“Still to be determined is the status of some horses that have the points but maybe not the wherewithal to run for the roses. Modernist was a virtual no-show for the Peter Pan, and Mischevious Alex is racing Saturday in the H. Allen Jerkens Memorial sprint. Would it be surprising to find out that their connections have second thoughts about 1¼ miles in five weeks?

“Finally, while Japan is turning down its invitation to the Derby, it is still not known if Europe will. There is a priority list of six would-be entrants, the first five of which have not even been nominated to the Triple Crown. With the red tape that goes with international travel during a pandemic, it is hard to believe that any horse would be brought over from overseas right now. But until that invitation is turned down, the cut line for qualifying is actually at No. 19.

“There have been predictions that the Kentucky Derby will not fill. But that probably will not be known for sure until after Aug. 15. That is the date of the Pegasus Stakes, a relatively minor race at Monmouth Park that will complete the prep process with only a scant few points on the line.

“In the meantime, we hurry up and wait to see how the list of up to 20 will finally look. One thing does look certain. At 0-for-5, Garth will not make it. That is significant to whomever it was who walked in to a bet365 shop in England and put a few quid on him. Because it was almost a year ago when, at 50-1, the Godolphin-bred colt racing for Baffert was the first horse posted in the futures markets for what was supposed to be the May 2020 Kentucky Derby.

“Mercifully, that part of the road is nearly at an end.”

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). I know we usually do Rob’s lessons from here, but he’s so red-hot at Saratoga, we thought we’d switch it up this week. Today’s analysis comes from the first race at Saratoga and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“The weekend is upon us and we’ll look to carry the momentum at The Spa. Last Sunday we ended the week with our Top Pick finishing first or second in 26 of 40 races, and that was only a prelude to the first three days of this week, nine double digit winners, a $4,000 pick five for members on both Thursday and Friday, and a nose short of a third straight on Friday. So, we begin Saturday’s card off a slew of strong days, and wow, this opener is exactly what we think of when Summer rolls around at the Spa, high-profile 2-year-olds in August, coming from high-profile barns such as Chad Brown, Tom Amoss, Bill Mott, Todd Pletcher, Steve Asmussen and Christophe Clement. In the end, though, we’re gonna acknowledge the strength of the field, looking to take advantage of that parity with top selection TEAM MERCHANTS (#8), coming from the barn of West Coast trainer Doug O’Neill. Let’s start off with the fact, this wasn’t a case of O’Neill sending a stakes runner on the plane, with some room for another coinciding with a maiden race. Notice he’s been in New York for six weeks, both at Belmont and Saratoga. It’s a very well meant strategy of debuting at Saratoga, working fantastic, like Doug’s 2016 Kentucky winner Nyquist, ideally drawn from this eight hole allowing for a quick pop from the gate. The he would settle behind the leaders, although we wouldn’t be surprised if he shared the lead. The intentions are here with a risk-reward which makes him worthy of using. With our second selection, we’ll again look for a runner with some value, and that’ll be ZUNITH MOON (#2), trained by lower-profile trainer John Kimmel, but this worktab is outstanding by John’s standards, very nice, attracting the services of Jose Ortiz, who’s been riding with a ton of confidence the past week, timing his rides really well. The rail isn’t ideal, unless he too pops the gate quickly and can use the saved ground to his advantage, and in the same price range as the top choice, likely 5-1 to 8-1, the risk-reward is easy to find here as well.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: 86% of the main track races at the Meet have been won by runners on the lead or within two lengths of the lead at the ½ mile pole.

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 8-2-6

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none

“Negative Notes:

“7 Winfromwithin — Debut wasn’t bad when second at 4-5, but this is a much tougher group, and we can’t accept a small price here. Looking to beat.

“First Timers:

“1 Olympiad — Mott using his longtime ‘go to jock’ Alvarado, drills are strong, adds to the depth.

“1A - Outlier — Asmussen, quick drills, Santana, also tough to eliminate.

“3 Reinvestment Risk — Another solid entity, Brown, Irad, Klaravich, the depth of this group is amazing.

“5 Regular Guy — Prepping for a route for Catalano, we’ll look to beat.

“6 Venerable — Clement’s been on fire, using Rosario over and over, a son of Tiznow.

“TOP PICK: TEAM MERCHANTS (#8 6-1 Franco) Debut $ Selected Win Wager

“SECOND CHOICE: ZUNITH MOON (#2 8-1 J Ortiz) Debut $ Selected Win Wager”

Del Mar review

Friday was the $125,000 Real Good Deal Stakes for Cal-bred going seven furlongs. El Tigre Terrible was in a pack five wide entering the stretch and moved to the front and won by an impressive 4 ¾ lengths.

El Tigre Terrible paid $4.20, $2.80 and $2.20. Rookie Mistake was second, followed by Lightning Fast, Phantom Boss, Margot’s Boy, Clayton Delany and Let’s Rejoice.

Peter Miller was the winning trainer, and Flavien Prat rode.



Del Mar preview

Three stakes on tap for Del Mar’s 11-race Saturday card, starting at 2 p.m. The day is also big for maidens, with four maiden specials on the card. There is also one allowance. Four of the races are on the turf.

Let’s look at the stakes.

$100,000 Shared Belief Stakes. Normally, this 1 1/16-mile race isn’t much to look at for these 3-year-olds. But, this isn’t a normal year, and the race is a Kentucky Derby preps points race ay a scale of 50-20-10-5. Fifty should get you in the Derby; 20 won’t if you don’t have previous points. The race was supposed to be six horses, but trainer Bob Baffert said he plans to scratch Uncle Chuck and run him in the Travers next weekend, where he’ll run into Tiz the Law instead of Honor A.P.

The John Shirreffs-trained Honor A.P. is the 8-5 favorite you can expect to go off less than that. He will be ridden by Mike Smith. He has won three of four, including the Santa Anita Derby by a convincing 2¾. He’s likely the best 3-year-old on the West Coast, and we’ll see if Saturday’s race changes that fact.

Baffert’s Cezanne is 7-2 and will have Flavien Prat aboard. He has won his two races, but not in eye-popping fashion. What does increase pupil size is the $3.65-million purchase price for the horse. The race is early, the second, around 2:30 p.m.

$100,000 California Thoroughbred Breeders Assn. Stakes: This one is for Cal-bred fillies going 5 ½ furlongs. I’m So Anna, winner of her last race by 4 lengths, is the 8-5 favorite for Steve Sherman and Ricardo Gonzalez. She was third in her first race.

Big Andy (Blake Heap, Prat) and Governor Goteven (Lisa Bernard, Tiago Pereira) are second favorites at 5-1. Big Andy won her first race and was second in her last race. Governor Goteven won her only race by a neck. Post is around 5:30 p.m.

Grade 1 $250,000 Bing Crosby Stakes: This six-furlong race was more interesting when McKiznie was scheduled to run in it, but Baffert indicated he would scratch. So, that leads Fashionably Fast as the presumptive 7-2 morning-line favorite for Dean Pederson and Pereira. He won six in a row before finishing second in the Triple Bend last out to McKinzie. He has won seven-of-17 lifetime but has never won a graded stakes.

Collusion Illusion is the 9-2 second choice for Mark Glatt and Prat. He has won four-of-five lifetime including a 3¼ -length win in the Grade 3 La Brea last out. His only loss was when he was pulled up in last year’s American Pharoah. With a likely 10 horses, it should be an interesting race. Post is around 6:30 p.m.

Bob Ike’s DMr pick of the day

ELEVENTH RACE: No. 1 Cheerful Charm (5-1)

Second-time starter from the Dan Blacker stable had trouble when debuting in a turf route (never an easy thing) and wound up off the board. With that race under her belt, look for older maiden to show improvement and should fall into a good spot from the rail under turf master Flavien Prat.

Friday’s result: El Tigre Terrible ($4.20) finally got a clean trip and dominated his overmatched foes, drawing away through the lane to win like the “free spot” we had hoped.

Ciaran Thornton’s DMr pick of the day

RACE THREE: No. 1 General Mathis (8-1)

General Mathis won first time turf off a three-month break at Gulfstream last month and was claimed by Kristin Mulhall and shipped out to Del Mar. Saturday they add blinkers and move the horse up in class. The key here is ‘Mathis is racing protected and racing for the ship and win bonus money, so this horse, to me, appears very live at a great 8-1 value price. This trainer already has a win and a second from three starts at the meet and wins 21% shipping for a flat bet profit.

Friday’s results: Pretty Saylee was indeed the live horse under Edwin Maldonado and looked a winner into the stretch but was caught and ran fourth. Mandragora Seeker broke poorly and was toast. Both horses made my “bet next out” list.

Golden Gate Fields weekend preview

He’s back for yet another Golden Gate meeting. Yes, track race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman returns as our host for previews and other musings from up north. So, take it away, Matt.

“Golden Gate Fields is back. Six live racing days make up the 2020 Wine Country Racing meet, which started Friday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 9. There are 10 races on Saturday and a marathon 12-race program on Sunday, with first post each day at 1:15.

“A couple of changes in the wagering menu. The Pick 6 is a $1 minimum and is not a jackpot bet. The Rolling High Five is a 50-cent minimum with the rules saying that a race has to have six runners to be offered on that race. The beginning of the card features a 50-cent early Pick 4. Although there is no early Pick 5, the wagering menu each race day offers a late Pick 5 in the last five races. Each Pick 3 is a $1 minimum bet.

“The feature this week is the eighth on Saturday: the $50,000 Luther Burbank Stakes for filly and mare turf routers. The 1 1/16-mile race drew seven, including the top three finishers in the Golden Poppy Stakes on June 7: Sloane Garde, Meal Ticket and Wicked Old Fashion.

“Sloane Garden, who won the Golden Poppy for trainer Manny Badilla and owners Ron Charles and Sam Gordon, is listed as the 9-5 morning line favorite. Purchased by her current North American connections at the 2019 Tattersales Horses of Racing Age sale in Europe, she kicked off her U.S. career with maiden and allowance wins before her first career stakes victory in the Golden Poppy. Badilla also saddles Ziarah, who finished off-the-board in the July 12 Osunitas Stakes at Del Mar. This 5-year-old mare had won five consecutive allowance races before the Osunitas loss.

“Meal Ticket looks to turn the tables on the Sloane Garden. A Southern California shipper trained by Matt Chew, Meal Ticket finished ahead of Ziarah in the Osunitas but has failed to find the winners circle in her last six starts. Wicked Old Fashion finished a length and three-quarters behind Sloane Garden in the Golden Poppy. Her most recent race, one mile on the dirt in an allowance, was a third-place finish behind Ziarah. Wicked Old Fashion won the Kathryn Crosby Stakes at Del Mar in November and was third against males in the Rolling Green Stakes on turf last summer.

“Fun Fact: The first ever Arabian race over Tapeta at Golden Gate Fields takes place this Saturday as the opener on a 10-race program. Seven Arabian-breds sprint five and one-half furlongs with No. 1 Aura Makarina the 9-5 morning line favorite.”

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

11:03 Woodbine (3): $100,000 My Dear Stakes, fillies 2-years old, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Joy’s Rocket (6-5)

12:28 Saratoga (5): Grade 1 $500,000 Personal Ensign Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Midnight Bisou (2-5)

1:14 Gulfstream (9): $100,000 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes (Desert Vixen Division), Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Princess Secret (2-1)

1:20 Woodbine (7): $150,000 Greenwood Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs on turf: Favorite: Artemus Citylimits (1-1)

1:48 Gulfstream (10): $100,000 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes (Dr. Fager Division, Fla-breds 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Breeze On By (5-2)

1:53 Woodbine (8): $108,700 allowance/optional claimer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Above All Names (5-2)

2:26 Woodbine (9): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Belichick (3-1)

2:30 Del Mar (2): $100,000 Shared Belief Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Honor A.P. (8-5)

2:31 Monmouth (11): Grade 3 $200,000 Monmouth Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Piece of My Heart (7-2)

2:42 Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $750,000 Whitney Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Tom’s d’Etat (6-5)

3:18 Saratoga (10): Grade 1 $300,000 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: No Parade (9-5)

3:28 Woodbine (11): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Golden Wave (3-1)

3:50 Saratoga (11): Grade 2 $250,000 Bowling Green Stakes, 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Sadler’s Joy (9-5)

4:22 Saratoga (12): $200,000 Caress Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up. 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Dalika (3-1)

5:30 Del Mar (8): $100,000 CTBA Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: I’m So Anna (8-5)

6:30 Del Mar (10): Grade 1 $250,000 Bing Crosby Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Fashionabl Fast (7-2) Note: McKinzie, 2-1 morning line favorite, is expected to scratch.

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE FIVE: No. 7 Dreamland Express (7-2)

He exits an easy victory over the local racing surface after running well against quality opposition in Oklahoma. He broke on the lead and cruised while extending his lead against a solid cast of local rivals. Most impressively is that he did it all with a lot of run left in the tank. He now lands in this very competitive and wide-open affair and we’ll bank that improves in his second start over the oval. I expect to see him fighting for the lead from the start, and he has strength to stick to the end from a good outside post.

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, July 31. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 8th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.53 47.29 1:13.36 1:26.68 1:40.11 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Impression 121 2 3 2–1 2–1 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ Pereira 1.30 4 Conquest Lemonraid 121 3 5 5 5 3–hd 2–1 2–1½ Gryder 1.90 2 Little No Way 121 1 1 3–½ 4–½ 4–1 3–2 3–4½ Cedillo 5.90 6 Lead Star 121 5 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 4–3½ 4–12¾ Delgadillo 35.10 5 Will Dancer 121 4 4 4–1 3–hd 5 5 5 Hernandez 3.00 3 IMPRESSION 4.60 3.00 2.10 4 CONQUEST LEMONRAID 3.00 2.20 2 LITTLE NO WAY 2.40 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $4.80 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-6) $3.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $5.15 Winner–Impression Ch.g.7 by Smart Strike out of Mon Belle, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown, Rusty, Smith, Corey and Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $134,393 Exacta Pool $61,894 Quinella Pool $2,776 Superfecta Pool $20,559 Trifecta Pool $34,582. Claimed–Conquest Lemonraid by Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Artie B Good. IMPRESSION chased off the rail, pressed outside then challenged on the backstretch, dueled outside into and around the far turn, moved clear leaving the turn, put to a drive and held well under hand urging in deep stretch. CONQUEST LEMONRAID tracked a bit off the rail then between rivals, came three deep into the stretch, finished well but could not reach the winner. LITTLE NO WAY away quickly from the inside, taken back to stalk LEAD STAR on the first turn, stayed inside then tipped out around the far turn, chased between rivals into the lane and flattened in the final furlong. LEAD STAR showed early foot from the outside then angled in, set the pace with pressure to the outside then dueled with IMPRESSION, could not keep up leaving the bend and faded in the lane. WILL DANCER traveled three wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, four wide into the lane and weakened. SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.33 45.84 57.64 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Canoodling 121 3 6 6–3 4–½ 2–hd 1–2¼ Hernandez 6.80 5 Cielo d'Oro 121 4 7 7 6–5 4–2 2–¾ Prat 3.00 2 Gravitron 121 2 4 3–1 2–hd 3–1½ 3–2¼ Van Dyke 3.40 7 Pretty Saylee 121 6 3 1–2 1–1½ 1–½ 4–4¼ Maldonado 13.80 1 Mandragora Seeker 114 1 5 5–2 5–2 6–7 5–½ Flores 3.10 6 I'm the Boss of Me 121 5 1 2–hd 3–1½ 5–1 6–11¾ Cedillo 3.30 8 Lady Mo 121 7 2 4–hd 7 7 7 Franco 19.80 4 CANOODLING 15.60 6.00 3.60 5 CIELO D'ORO 3.80 2.80 2 GRAVITRON 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $37.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $28.80 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $24.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-7) $53.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $47.40 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-3) $5.20 Winner–Canoodling Dbb.f.2 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Miz Kella, by Harlan's Holiday. Bred by Stonehaven Steadings (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: B4 Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $190,776 Daily Double Pool $38,566 Exacta Pool $121,392 Quinella Pool $4,624 Superfecta Pool $39,712 Trifecta Pool $64,281. Scratched–Bonus Fever, Brilliant Cut, Queens Map, Ready Jet Go. CANOODLING bumped from the outside leaving the gate, settled near the inside, angled three wide around the turn, rallied three deep, cleared inside rivals and won going away. CIELO D'ORO broke in and bumped rival, traveled off the rail, angled in on the turn, angled out in upper stretch, rallied and gained the place. GRAVITRON chased inside, bumped with rival near the three-eighths, angled out at the top of the lane, bid between with a furlong to go but got outkicked. PRETTY SAYLEE sped clear and crossed over to the inside, showed the way through the turn and into the stretch, urged left-handed approaching the eighth pole and weakened in the final furlong. MANDRAGORA SEEKER chased inside then angled off the rail, traveled three wide then carried four wide by rival on the turn and lacked a rally. I'M THE BOSS OF ME chased outside a rival, bumped with that foe near the three-eighths marker, angled in upper stretch and gave way. LADY MO tracked off the inside, dropped back on the turn and was through early. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.55 47.89 1:00.09 1:12.65 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Liberalism 121 6 2 2–½ 2–½ 1–1 1–1¼ Rispoli 1.10 1 Althea Gibson 121 1 3 4–hd 4–2 4–3 2–1 Hernandez 3.50 7 All Star Heat 121 7 4 3–1 3–1½ 3–1 3–1½ Van Dyke 3.70 4 Elgofranco 121 4 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd 4–7½ Gutierrez 5.40 5 Keep Dancing 121 5 7 5–hd 5–4 5–6 5–11¾ Valdivia, Jr. 50.10 2 Angel Creek 121 2 6 6–½ 6–½ 6–2½ 6–8¼ Gonzalez 11.90 3 I'm So Adorable 121 3 5 7 7 7 7 Pereira 42.50 6 LIBERALISM 4.20 2.60 2.20 1 ALTHEA GIBSON 3.00 2.60 7 ALL STAR HEAT 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $35.80 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $6.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $7.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-7-4) $5.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-7) $14.50 Winner–Liberalism B.f.3 by Broken Vow out of Democratic Sweep, by Gotham City. Bred by Dr. Dorothee Kieckhefer & Pin OakStud, LLC (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Koriner, Brian, Lyons, Janet and Metcalfe, Jeffrey. Mutuel Pool $272,067 Daily Double Pool $24,486 Exacta Pool $131,017 Quinella Pool $5,383 Superfecta Pool $60,146 Trifecta Pool $94,738. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-6) paid $22.35. Pick Three Pool $47,434. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-3-6) paid $3.15. LIBERALISM up close alongside the leader in the early going, applied pressure and challenged around the turn, took over in the stretch and kicked clear under a drive. ALTHEA GIBSON well placed behind the pacesetter inside, angled out off the rail on the turn then back to the inside at the top of the lane, rallied along the fence and got up for second. ALL STAR HEAT attended the pace three deep, chased the top pair five wide into the lane, finished well but lost the place. ELGOFRANCO had good early foot and set the pace with company to the outside, headed by rival near at the five-sixteenths, fought back inside to the eighth pole but faltered in the final furlong. KEEP DANCING off slow to begin, chased outside, raced five wide then moved into the four path around the turn and lacked a response when called upon. ANGEL CREEK chased between foes, two wide around the turn and had little left for the drive. I'M SO ADORABLE three deep off the inside, outside a rival on the turn, drifted three to four wide leaving the turn and came out into the stretch and tired. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.30 45.98 1:10.67 1:22.93 1:34.97 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Cajun Treasure 125 1 2 4–hd 3–½ 3–hd 2–1½ 1–½ Rispoli 3.00 2 Honos Man 125 2 7 7–2 7–2 5–2 4–½ 2–1 Valdivia, Jr. 3.30 5 Seeking Refuge 125 5 6 6–hd 6–hd 6–1½ 6–1 3–1 Cedillo 5.10 4 Tromador 125 4 8 8 8 7–1 7–10 4–½ Flores 33.20 3 Descartes 121 3 1 2–½ 2–1 2–1 1–½ 5–¾ Gutierrez 5.10 8 Kris' Wild Kat 125 8 5 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–1½ 3–hd 6–3¼ Prat 2.60 7 All American Hero 125 7 3 1–1½ 1–2 1–hd 5–hd 7–18¼ Figueroa 14.80 6 Georgian Road 114 6 4 3–1½ 4–hd 8 8 8 Flores 88.40 1 CAJUN TREASURE 8.00 4.00 2.80 2 HONOS MAN 3.60 3.00 5 SEEKING REFUGE 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $15.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $15.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $17.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-4) $68.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5) $35.15 Winner–Cajun Treasure B.g.5 by Treasure Beach (GB) out of Cajun Dawn, by Awesome Again. Bred by Curtis Mikkelsen & Patricia Horth (FL). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Estate of Sharon Alesia, Burns Racing LLC, Ciaglia Racing LLC, Christensen, Robin and Hudock, Dan. Mutuel Pool $302,852 Daily Double Pool $28,453 Exacta Pool $182,145 Quinella Pool $6,627 Superfecta Pool $69,444 Trifecta Pool $107,876. Claimed–Descartes by Mary Tucker. Trainer: Samuel Calvario. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-1) paid $32.95. Pick Three Pool $35,104. CAJUN TREASURE stalked inside, steered three wide, moved up alongside the leader a furlong out, kicked clear and held to the wire. HONOS MAN raced inside, swung five wide leaving the final turn, rallied and finished a game second. SEEKING REFUGE settled outside a rival, two wide to the stretch and finished well. TROMADOR settled a bit off the rail, angled three wide into the lane, angled out further in the stretch and kept on willingly. DESCARTES stalked inside then moved a bit off the rail, bid outside the leader on the far turn, gained command past the quarter pole, briefly cleared in the stretch but weakened in the late stages. KRIS' WILD KAT stalked outside a rival, went between foes at the half-mile marker, three to four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ALL AMERICAN HERO three deep early then cleared inside rivals and angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside, met challenger around the far turn, lost contact in the lane and faded through the final furlong. GEORGIAN ROAD between rivals into the first turn then tracked outside a foe, traveled three deep at the half-mile pole, three wide into the stretch and lacked further response. FIFTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.71 45.89 1:10.95 1:24.28 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Happier 121 2 1 1–½ 1–1 1–3 1–3¼ Prat 1.20 5 Himiko 121 4 3 2–½ 2–1½ 2–2 2–3¼ Cedillo 1.50 2 Last First Kiss 121 1 7 6–hd 3–½ 3–3 3–7 Van Dyke 4.60 7 This Tea 121 5 5 5–hd 5–2½ 4–3 4–7¾ Gutierrez 9.30 10 Queen of Aces 121 7 2 4–1 4–hd 5–5 5–11¾ Valdivia, Jr. 26.90 4 Unbreakable 121 3 6 7 7 6–6 6–9½ Hernandez 56.80 9 Brandons Danger 121 6 4 3–½ 6–hd 7 7 Maldonado 47.70 3 HAPPIER 4.40 2.60 2.20 5 HIMIKO 2.20 2.20 2 LAST FIRST KISS 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $4.30 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $4.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-2-7) $2.32 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2) $5.00 Winner–Happier B.f.3 by Street Sense out of On My Way, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Waymore LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $287,150 Daily Double Pool $37,237 Exacta Pool $119,544 Quinella Pool $6,022 Superfecta Pool $57,282 Trifecta Pool $82,137. Scratched–La V., Lookintogeteven, Via Angelica. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-3) paid $10.05. Pick Three Pool $71,699. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-6-1-1/3/6/8) 4 correct paid $73.35. Pick Four Pool $194,749. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/3-4-6-1-1/3/6/8) 5 correct paid $276.55. Pick Five Pool $483,770. HAPPIER sped to the front, led clear in the two path, inched away into the stretch, drew away while urged once right-handed and hand urged in deep stretch. HIMIKO bumped inside rival at the start, stalked outside the leader, chased three to four wide leaving the bend, finished well but could not make any headway on the winner. LAST FIRST KISS raced inside, saved ground into the lane and went one paced through the final furlong. THIS TEA three deep off the fence, three wide through the turn and lacked a rally while earning a minor award. QUEEN OF ACES stalked from the far outside, five wide into the turn then four wide into the lane and weakened. UNBREAKABLE bumped at the start, chased between rivals early, two wide around the turn and tired. BRANDONS DANGER tracked four wide into the turn, dropped back and came three wide into the lane and also tired. SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.26 45.50 1:10.62 1:35.20 1:41.15 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Rocky Tough 125 1 7 8 8 6–1 2–1½ 1–½ Gonzalez 29.70 3 Salvator Mundi 123 3 6 4–1½ 4–1 5–½ 3–½ 2–½ Rispoli 2.40 6 Tiberius Mercurius 123 6 3 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 1–1½ 3–ns Prat 2.00 4 Go Daddy Go 123 4 5 6–2½ 6–2 7–½ 5–1 4–3½ Valdivia, Jr. 3.30 2 Sicilia 118 2 8 7–1½ 7–½ 8 6–2 5–3¼ Van Dyke 8.20 5 Silenced 123 5 1 2–2 2–1 1–hd 7–7 6–½ Velez 13.20 8 Swamp Souffle 123 8 2 5–hd 5–½ 4–½ 4–½ 7–14¼ Hernandez 9.20 7 Synthesis 125 7 4 1–hd 1–½ 2–1 8 8 Franco 35.30 1 ROCKY TOUGH 61.40 20.60 7.20 3 SALVATOR MUNDI 4.20 2.60 6 TIBERIUS MERCURIUS 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $104.60 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $115.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $84.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-4) $107.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6) $175.95 Winner–Rocky Tough Grr.g.6 by Paddy O'Prado out of Stellar Cloud, by Cloud Hopping. Bred by Flying H Stables (KY). Trainer: Bill McLean. Owner: Carpenter, Chris, Desimone, Fred, Desimone, Cindy, Kingma, Gregg, Kelly, Glyn C. and Smith, Gary. Mutuel Pool $323,881 Daily Double Pool $37,396 Exacta Pool $179,910 Quinella Pool $6,917 Superfecta Pool $71,772 Trifecta Pool $113,079. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-1) paid $134.15. Pick Three Pool $86,570. ROCKY TOUGH unhurried in the beginning from inside, moved off the rail on the backstretch, traveled three wide into the far turn, rallied five wide around the bend, lost ground entering the stretch, came again and drove past in final sixteenth. SALVATOR MUNDI stalked, inside, awaited room on the far turn, angled out into the three path, angled back in at the top of the lane, steered off the inside in the stretch then back inside when TIBERIUS MERCURIUS drifted out, surged late and earned the place. TIBERIUS MERCURIUS stalked outside a rival, bid three deep around the far turn, took over at the quarter pole angled in some, drew clear in upper stretch, led through the drive, drifted out and got overtaken by the top pair. GO DADDY GO settled inside, came out on the second turn, went three wide into the lane then angled out further and rallied late. SICILIA (GB) raced a bit off the rail, angled out and got fanned four wide into the lane and improved position. SILENCED dueled inside to the far turn, outpaced entering the stretch and retreated in the drive. SWAMP SOUFFLE mid-pack and outside a rival, took closer order three deep into the far turn, challenged four deep around the bend but gave way in the lane. SYNTHESIS dueled for command from the outside to the far turn, failed to match strides into the lane and gave way. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.80 45.08 57.96 1:10.99 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Appreciated 124 6 6 8–hd 7–4 4–2 1–ns Pereira 19.40 10 Quick Finish 124 9 3 3–hd 2–hd 2–2 2–3¾ Van Dyke 6.50 3 Brickyard Ride 121 3 2 1–2 1–2 1–hd 3–ns Velez 1.60 5 Mr Paytience 122 5 5 2–hd 3–1½ 3–hd 4–2¾ Cedillo 14.10 4 Cali Dude 119 4 7 6–1½ 6–hd 6–1½ 5–½ Prat 3.90 2 Rinse and Repeat 124 2 9 7–hd 8–2 7–3 6–3 Gryder 33.10 7 Summer Fire 119 7 4 5–hd 5–1 5–½ 7–9 Gonzalez 4.10 1 Tribal War Chant 122 1 8 9 9 9 8–10¼ Espinoza 11.80 8 Square Deal 121 8 1 4–2 4–hd 8–3 9 Hernandez 19.80 6 APPRECIATED 40.80 12.20 6.80 10 QUICK FINISH 6.00 4.20 3 BRICKYARD RIDE 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $1,280.40 $1 EXACTA (6-10) $107.80 $2 QUINELLA (6-10) $107.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-10-3-5) $258.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-10-3) $221.65 Winner–Appreciated B.g.4 by Acclamation out of Wise Investor, by Belong to Me. Bred by Paul Newhart & Craig Martin (CA). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Newfield Farm and Martin, Craig. Mutuel Pool $356,979 Daily Double Pool $38,414 Exacta Pool $162,566 Quinella Pool $5,473 Superfecta Pool $62,171 Trifecta Pool $105,558. Scratched–Silken Prince. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-6) paid $663.00. Pick Three Pool $103,069. APPRECIATED off the pace and three deep early, steered out around the turn, entered the stretch five wide, rallied steadily through the drive and won the bob at the wire. QUICK FINISH showed early speed from the outside then chased the lone leader three deep, came three wide into the stretch, closed in and took a short lead past the eighth pole, moved clear then challenged in the closing moments and got outnodded for the victory. BRICKYARD RIDE had good early speed, cleared outside rivals, led in the two path to the lane, headed at the eighth pole, succumb to the pressure but lasted for third. MR PAYTIENCE chased inside then moved out into the two path, showed a mild response and missed the show. CALI DUDE settled early, took the turn two wide and lacked a bid. RINSE AND REPEAT between foes early, two wide into the turn, three wide exiting the bend and never responded when call upon. SUMMER FIRE went four wide around the turn and never rallied. TRIBAL WAR CHANT tracked inside, came out on the turn, entered the drive four wide and never made an impact. SQUARE DEAL showed early speed then chased between rivals, came three wide into the lane and weakened. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.47 46.68 1:12.09 1:24.41 1:36.05 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Madone 121 6 6 6–½ 6–hd 4–½ 1–hd 1–1 Prat 5.00 1 Ivy League 121 1 4 3–hd 4–hd 3–1 2–1 2–3½ Rispoli 1.50 8 Floral Essence 121 8 2 2–1 2–½ 2–1½ 3–4 3–4¼ Cedillo 5.70 3 Basilia 121 3 1 5–2 5–1 7–2 5–hd 4–¾ Gonzalez 3.80 7 My Princess Ellie 121 7 9 7–½ 7–1½ 6–1 6–1 5–½ Flores 56.60 4 Mamma Rama 121 4 5 9 8–6 5–1½ 4–½ 6–6¼ Espinoza 8.90 5 Smooth Rithms 121 5 3 1–1 1–1 1–1 7–8 7–11½ Velez 35.40 9 She's a Lil Flirt 121 9 7 4–½ 3–1 8–15 8–12 8–9¼ Hernandez 9.20 2 Koko's Mom 121 2 8 8–1 9 9 9 9 Centeno 43.20 6 MADONE 12.00 4.40 3.80 1 IVY LEAGUE 3.20 2.60 8 FLORAL ESSENCE 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $221.00 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $19.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $15.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-3) $32.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-8) $47.65 Winner–Madone Dbb.f.2 by Vancouver (AUS) out of Indian Love Call, by Cherokee Run. Bred by Glendalough LLC (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $318,243 Daily Double Pool $28,358 Exacta Pool $158,910 Quinella Pool $5,957 Superfecta Pool $67,962 Trifecta Pool $97,863. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-6) paid $1,413.80. Pick Three Pool $91,570. MADONE unhurried in the early going, angled to the inside, moved off the rail and angled four wide into the stretch, challenged three deep upper stretch and drew clear late. IVY LEAGUE stalked inside, angled three wide leaving the far turn, bid between upper stretch, outkicked by the winner in deep stretch but proved second best. FLORAL ESSENCE forwardly placed behind the pacesetter, bid outside at the quarter pole, gained command into the stretch, challenged by a pair of rivals in the lane and proved no match in the final furlong. BASILIA chased between then outside a rival, went between rivals on the far turn and steadied past the five-sixteenths pole, split foes in the stretch and kept on to improved position. MY PRINCESS ELLIE four wide early, off the rail on the backstretch, into the lane, in tight mid-stretch and lacked a rally after. MAMMA RAMA traveled two wide then angled out on the far turn, came five wide into the lane, drifted inward in the stretch and flattened. SMOOTH RITHMS set the pace inside, lost command at the three-sixteenths pole and gave way. SHE'S A LIL FLIRT stalked off the inside, dropped back around the far turn and tired. KOKO'S MOM was never a factor. NINTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $125,000. 'Real Good Deal Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.51 45.69 1:11.44 1:24.28 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 El Tigre Terrible 118 4 5 6–1 6–1 1–2 1–4¾ Prat 1.10 1 Rookie Mistake 120 1 6 4–½ 4–½ 6–hd 2–¾ Gutierrez 3.80 7 Lightning Fast 118 7 7 7 7 5–½ 3–¾ Delgadillo 6.50 5 Phantom Boss 118 5 3 5–1 5–½ 3–hd 4–nk Pereira 5.60 2 Margot's Boy 120 2 2 2–1½ 1–½ 2–½ 5–1¼ Van Dyke 5.70 6 Clayton Delaney 118 6 4 3–½ 3–½ 4–½ 6–3½ Cedillo 17.50 3 Let's Rejoyce 118 3 1 1–hd 2–1 7 7 Gonzalez 25.60 4 EL TIGRE TERRIBLE 4.20 2.80 2.20 1 ROOKIE MISTAKE 3.60 2.60 7 LIGHTNING FAST 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $22.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $8.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $8.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-7-5) $8.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-7) $13.90 Winner–El Tigre Terrible B.g.3 by Smiling Tiger out of King City Kitty, by Gotham City. Bred by Martin Bach (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $321,875 Daily Double Pool $42,490 Exacta Pool $151,542 Quinella Pool $5,187 Superfecta Pool $48,283 Trifecta Pool $94,513. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-4) paid $166.75. Pick Three Pool $67,304. EL TIGRE TERRIBLE settled off the rail, between foes around the turn then angled out, came four deep into the stretch, took command in upper stretch and drew off under left-handed encouragement. ROOKIE MISTAKE stalked near the the inside, angled out into the into the stretch and further out in upper stretch and bested the rest. LIGHTNING FAST chased five wide into the turn, six wide into the stretch and was along for the show. PHANTOM BOSS raced off the rail then outside a rival, three deep on the turn, fanned five wide into the drive and flattened. MARGOT'S BOY dueled for the lead inside, fought with the winner in upper stretch then weakened in the final furlong. CLAYTON DELANEY stalked off the rail, bid three deep on the turn, challenged into the lane and weakened. LET'S REJOYCE dueled for command outside of MARGOT'S BOY into and around the turn, vied between into the lane and gave way. TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 23.07 47.65 1:13.21 1:24.96 1:36.42 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Montana Moon 125 8 1 1–2 1–2 1–1 1–2 1–3¼ Blanc 3.90 5 Exeter 120 4 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 2–1 Valdivia, Jr. 11.40 3 Exhort 118 2 9 8–1½ 8–1½ 8–1 7–1 3–hd Figueroa 4.00 4 Railsplitter 121 3 4 4–hd 4–1½ 3–hd 3–½ 4–nk Cedillo 3.50 12 K P D Day 118 10 8 10 9–½ 9–½ 8–hd 5–ns Rispoli 12.70 7 Infatuate 118 5 5 3–1½ 3–½ 4–1 4–1 6–¾ Roman 43.90 11 Palace Prince 121 9 3 5–1½ 5–½ 5–½ 6–hd 7–hd Franco 4.40 8 Silent Musketier 125 6 6 6–1½ 6–1 6–1 5–hd 8–1¼ Pereira 34.70 9 Huge Bigly 121 7 7 7–hd 7–hd 7–½ 9–1½ 9–½ Prat 7.50 1 Tembo 121 1 10 9–hd 10 10 10 10 Hernandez 16.00 10 MONTANA MOON 9.80 4.80 4.00 5 EXETER 9.60 5.80 3 EXHORT 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10) $30.80 $1 EXACTA (10-5) $45.40 $2 QUINELLA (5-10) $45.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-5-3-4) $81.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-5-3) $101.95 Winner–Montana Moon Dbb.g.4 by Malibu Moon out of Purely Hot, by Pure Prize. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $282,773 Daily Double Pool $30,705 Exacta Pool $168,948 Quinella Pool $6,553 Superfecta Pool $70,803 Trifecta Pool $104,260. Scratched–Canadian Luck, Juror, Spanish Count, Western Smoke. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-10) paid $48.35. Pick Three Pool $51,926. MONTANA MOON off alertly and went to challenge at the front, angled to the inside and moved clear, inched away on the backstretch, hand urged at the quarter pole, kicked clear in the lane and inched away under some right-handed urging inside the final sixteenth. EXETER stalked a bit off the rail, made a mild bid approaching the quarter pole, failed to match the winner into the lane, chased through the drive and held the place. EXHORT unhurried and steered to the inside, saved ground into the lane, angled out a bit off the rail, closed but then steadied late off the heels of the runner-up in the late stages. RAILSPLITTER stalked along the inside, saved ground into the stretch and got edged for the show honors. K P D DAY tracked off the rail, three to four wide around the far turn and finished with a mild late bid. INFATUATE broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, stalked off the inside, three wide into the drive and finished one paced. PALACE PRINCE raced off the rail, four wide entering the stretch and lacked further response. SILENT MUSKETIER bumped both sides at the start, settled early, traveled in the two path into the stretch, raced between foes, found traffic and steadied briefly mid-stretch and lacked further response. HUGE BIGLY broke in and bumped rival in the beginning, traveled outside a rival off the pace, exited the final turn three wide and never rallied. TEMBO off slow and broke in, raced along the fence, two wide into the stretch, angled out in the lane and never threatened. ELEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.45 48.45 1:13.74 1:26.76 1:39.97 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Atina 121 4 1 6–½ 6–½ 4–1 2–2 1–½ Cedillo 2.20 10 Paige Runner 123 9 6 3–½ 3–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–4½ Figueroa 3.10 8 Diamond of Value 121 8 3 2–½ 2–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 3–2¼ Prat 4.90 12 She Began Again 121 10 9 7–1 7–1½ 6–1½ 4–½ 4–1½ Gonzalez 22.80 6 Majestic Diva 121 6 5 5–½ 5–½ 5–1 5–1 5–1½ Pereira 4.20 3 Love of Art 121 3 4 4–½ 4–hd 7–2 7–1 6–nk Velez 13.20 1 Pure Perfection 121 1 10 10 10 8–1½ 8–10 7–2¼ Hernandez 27.40 7 Whoa Nessie 121 7 2 1–1 1–1 2–1 6–hd 8–17½ Valdivia, Jr. 12.70 5 Lookout Taylor 121 5 7 8–hd 8–1½ 9–15 9 9 Espinoza 27.40 2 Drop the Mic 119 2 8 9–2 9–hd 10 dnf Franco 46.90 4 ATINA (ARG) 6.40 3.20 2.60 10 PAIGE RUNNER 4.00 3.00 8 DIAMOND OF VALUE 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-4) $32.40 $1 EXACTA (4-10) $11.40 $2 QUINELLA (4-10) $12.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-10-8-12) $38.89 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-10-8-12-6) $1,549.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-10-8) $27.80 Winner–Atina (ARG) B.m.6 by Orpen out of Athania (ARG), by Pure Prize. Bred by Carampangue (ARG). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Exelby, Randy, Mayo, Tom and Mullins, Jeff L.. Mutuel Pool $299,458 Daily Double Pool $87,749 Exacta Pool $173,260 Quinella Pool $6,674 Superfecta Pool $79,758 Super High Five Pool $16,243 Trifecta Pool $119,624. Claimed–Paige Runner by Gonzaz, Albert E. and Mojarro, Antonio. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Claimed–Majestic Diva by Taboada, Johnny and Taboada, Marcel. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–At the Margin, Poco Suenos. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-6-6-4-10-4/9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $31,525. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-10-4) paid $33.10. Pick Three Pool $129,893. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-4-10-4/9) 4 correct paid $197.65. Pick Four Pool $615,861. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-6-4-10-4/9) 5 correct paid $5,539.00. Pick Five Pool $767,572. $2 Pick Six (1-6-6-4-10-4/9) 5 out of 6 paid $1,247.80. Pick Six Pool $174,408. Pick Six Carryover $147,118. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 11 paid $444.70. Place Pick All Pool $19,811. ATINA (ARG) away quickly from the start then settled a bit off the rail, steered out and came four wide into the stretch, collared rival with a furlong to go and proved best. PAIGE RUNNER raced five then four wide on the first turn, in range just off the leader on the backstretch, headed rival at the five-sixteenths, gained the lead while three wide, met challenger from the outside at the eighth pole, finished gamely but could not contain the winner. DIAMOND OF VALUE raced in range a bit off the inside, inched closer into the far turn, lost ground entering the stretch and bested the rest. SHE BEGAN AGAIN settled off the rail, five to six wide up the backstretch, came five wide into the lane and finished willingly. MAJESTIC DIVA caught in tight between rivals and steadied on the first turn, stalked off the inside, three deep into the far turn, four wide into the stretch and flattened. LOVE OF ART (IRE) chased from the inside, a bit off the rail into the drive and lacked a rally. PURE PERFECTION bumped with rival at the start, tracked a bit off the rail, moved out and raced off the rail on the backstretch, traveled three wide leaving the final turn and passed tired rivals. WHOA NESSIE sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, challenged around the far turn and lost command approaching the quarter pole, cut the corner into the stretch and faded. LOOKOUT TAYLOR chased outside a rival, traveled two wide then came out into the stretch and tired. DROP THE MIC bumped leaving the gate, traveled inside, eased around the far turn, down the stretch and across the wire and walked off under her own power. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $68,374 Inter-Track N/A $2,112,316 Out of State N/A $9,466,910 TOTAL N/A $11,647,600