Horse racing newsletter: Proposed new CHRB work schedule?

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 2. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 10th day of a 28-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.83 46.33 1:10.79 1:23.70 1:37.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Julius 121 5 3 1–2½ 1–4 1–4 1–3½ 1–½ Figueroa 0.80 3 Justin's Quest 121 3 2 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 2–1¼ Prat 5.90 4 Blame It On Kitty 121 4 5 5 5 5 4–1½ 3–1¼ Hernandez 10.70 2 Secret Touch 121 2 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–3 2–1½ 4–5¼ Rispoli 7.10 1 Zestful 121 1 4 4–2 4–2 4–1 5 5 Cedillo 2.40

5 JULIUS 3.60 2.80 2.20 3 JUSTIN'S QUEST 4.20 2.80 4 BLAME IT ON KITTY 2.80

$1 EXACTA (5-3) $7.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $11.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $11.30

Winner–Julius Grr.g.5 by Tapit out of Amen Hallelujah, by Montbrook. Bred by Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Kagele, Tom. Mutuel Pool $215,965 Exacta Pool $98,767 Quinella Pool $4,404 Trifecta Pool $57,640. Scratched–none.

JULIUS sped to the front, cleared and angled in to take the rail position, opened up on the backstretch, drifted out into the stretch while still leading comfortably, led clear through the lane under right-handed urging, weakened a bit inside the sixteenth pole but held off the runner-up. JUSTIN'S QUEST chased outside a rival and two wide into the stretch, rallied inside the winner late but was not enough. BLAME IT ON KITTY asked right-handed soon after the start, traveled three wide through the final turn, came with a mild late bid and earned the show. SECRET TOUCH stalked JULIUS from the inside, moved off the rail a bit, raced two then three wide into the stretch and went one-paced to the wire. ZESTFUL tracked the winner along the inside, saved ground into the lane and tired.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.17 45.45 1:09.77 1:22.31 1:34.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Kleen Karma 121 1 5 6–2 5–1½ 4–1 3–½ 1–1¾ Prat 4.10 6 Invincibella 124 6 1 2–1 2–½ 3–1½ 1–½ 2–1¼ Hernandez 7.20 4 Sapori Girl 124 4 3 3–hd 4–2 2–hd 2–½ 3–½ Rispoli 2.10 2 Red Bunting 124 2 7 7 7 6–1 5–2 4–2¾ Van Dyke 3.10 3 Kalliniki 124 3 2 1–2 1–3 1–1 4–1 5–4¼ Cedillo 2.80 8 Gallantlystreaming 117 7 6 5–hd 6–½ 7 6–2 6–½ Flores 57.20 5 Brahms Command 124 5 4 4–1½ 3–hd 5–1 7 7 Maldonado 26.90

1 KLEEN KARMA 10.20 5.20 3.00 6 INVINCIBELLA (GB) 7.00 3.60 4 SAPORI GIRL 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $24.40 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $28.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $33.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-2) $20.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4) $45.60

Winner–Kleen Karma B.f.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Calameera, by Powerscourt (GB). Bred by James Shenouda & Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Zephyr Racing LLC and Pais, Alfred. Mutuel Pool $190,856 Daily Double Pool $40,993 Exacta Pool $96,393 Quinella Pool $4,169 Superfecta Pool $39,169 Trifecta Pool $55,442. Scratched–Prima Valentina.

KLEEN KARMA tucked inside, closed in around the far turn, swung four wide into the lane, forced out in upper stretch, headed the runner-up a sixteenth out and drew clear. INVINCIBELLA (GB) stalked between rivals, bumped with SAPORI GIRL nearing the three-eighths, bid three deep into the stretch, bumped by SAPORI GIRL in upper stretch, gained command near the furlong marker but yielded to the winner in the final sixteenth. SAPORI GIRL stalked inside, bumped with rival at the three-eighths, bid between entering the stretch, lugged out and bumped again in upper stretch, then got oukicked in the late stages. RED BUNTING (IRE) trailed early from the inside, tipped out into the two path, angled in around the far turn and went evenly through the stretch for a minor award. KALLINIKI controlled the pace from along the rail, led clear to the quarter pole, challenged leaving the bend and vied inside to the lane but weakened in the drive. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) broke out, went four wide into the first turn then angled in some, raced off the rail into the far turn, angled three wide around that bend, saved ground into the stretch but proved no menace. BRAHMS COMMAND tracked three deep, angled in on the second turn, came three wide into the lane and faded.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Graduation Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.07 45.47 58.33 1:05.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Positivity 120 5 3 3–1½ 3–1 3–1½ 1–½ Van Dyke 5.60 1 Good With People 120 1 5 1–1 1–1½ 1–4 2–1¾ Cedillo 2.40 6 Scooby 118 6 6 6–1 6–2½ 5–1 3–1 Prat 7.30 4 None Above the Law 118 4 4 5–1½ 4–½ 4–½ 4–1¾ Gryder 35.10 7 Rantanen 118 7 1 4–hd 5–1 6–2 5–½ Rispoli 23.70 2 Jazz Hands 120 2 7 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 6–hd Gutierrez 10.50 3 Touchdown Brown 120 3 2 7 7 7 7 Roman 1.10

5 POSITIVITY 13.20 4.80 3.60 1 GOOD WITH PEOPLE 3.40 3.00 6 SCOOBY 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $53.40 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $20.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $20.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-4) $89.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-6) $54.95

Winner–Positivity B.c.2 by Paynter out of Sam's Sunny City, by City Zip. Bred by Allen Farm, LLC (CA). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert). Mutuel Pool $305,768 Daily Double Pool $19,692 Exacta Pool $142,107 Quinella Pool $4,766 Superfecta Pool $43,032 Trifecta Pool $76,828. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $36.20. Pick Three Pool $62,359.

POSITIVITY bumped leaving the gate, came in and bumped TOUCHDOWN BROWN early, chased four wide around the turn, closed fast and reeled in GOOD WITH PEOPLE from the outside to get up in the final strides. GOOD WITH PEOPLE sped to the front from the inside, padded the lead into the lane, led well clear through the drive, weakened a bit late and could not hold off the winner. SCOOBY settled off the rail, raced wide into the turn, four wide into the lane, urged left-handed and picked up the show. NONE ABOVE THE LAW broke out and bumped at the start, steadied briefly off heels early, bumped with rival at the seven-sixteenths, raced off the rail to the stretch and showed a mild response. RANTANEN away quickly from the outside, settled off the pace, bumped with NONE ABOVE THE LAW at the seven-sixteenths, took the turn three wide and lacked a response. JAZZ HANDS off a bit slow then rushed up to attend the pace outside the leader, chased off the rail, drifted out upper stretch and weakened. TOUCHDOWN BROWN bumped and steadied early, angled to the inside, angled five wide leaving the turn and failed to rally. AFTER A REVIEW, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT THE FILM WAS INCONCLUSIVE TO WHETHER POSITIVITY COST TOUCHDOWN BROWN A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE. HAND TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $37,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.05 44.47 56.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Watch Me Burn 121 1 3 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–½ Hernandez 8.20 8 Lucky Peridot 121 6 5 6 5–½ 4–1 2–1¼ Cedillo 7.60 5 Swirling 119 4 4 3–hd 4–1 3–½ 3–1¼ Maldonado 4.60 3 Devils Dance 121 3 6 5–½ 6 6 4–1 Velez 3.20 2 Seaside Dancer 121 2 2 4–2 3–hd 5–½ 5–ns Prat 1.20 7 Red Livy 121 5 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 6 Gonzalez 8.50

1 WATCH ME BURN 18.40 9.40 5.20 8 LUCKY PERIDOT 6.40 3.60 5 SWIRLING 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $151.20 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $60.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-8) $71.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-5-3) $81.07 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-5) $146.35

Winner–Watch Me Burn Dbb.f.4 by Hold Me Back out of Catticus, by Bluegrass Cat. Bred by Westwind Farms (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr., Bob. Mutuel Pool $248,656 Daily Double Pool $26,021 Exacta Pool $124,226 Quinella Pool $5,159 Superfecta Pool $36,984 Trifecta Pool $68,408. Scratched–Grazen Honor, Magical Gray, Square Peggy. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-1) paid $108.55. Pick Three Pool $29,588.

WATCH ME BURN went up to challenge from the inside, dueled with RED LIVY for command, led into the stretch, cleared briefly then held gamely in a driving finish. LUCKY PERIDOT broke in and bumped rival, settled outside a foe, went three wide around the turn, came out into the stretch, closed outside the winner but was too late. SWIRLING stalked outside a rival, raced three then two wide on the turn, tipped out at the top of the lane, rallied but could not match the top pair in the final furlong. DEVILS DANCE off slow to begin, reserved and angled to travel a bit off the rail, angled in around the turn, steered out into the stretch stretch, angled out further mid-stretch and passed tired rivals. SEASIDE DANCER stalked a bit off the rail, saved ground into the lane and weakened. RED LIVY (IRE) bumped from the outside leaving the gate, sped to the front then dueled for the lead outside of WATCH ME BURN, fought back but weakened in the final furlong.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.39 46.74 1:12.57 1:25.55 1:39.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Soothing 125 2 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–3 1–5¾ Prat 1.20 4 True Mischief 125 3 2 2–1 2–½ 2–3 2–5 2–4¼ Figueroa 13.60 2 Gotta Be Lucky 125 1 3 4–1 3–½ 3–1½ 3–3 3–3½ Cedillo 5.80 7 Moreavino 125 6 5 7–2 6–hd 7–2 5–½ 4–2½ Gonzalez 5.50 10 Our Romance 125 9 9 9–8 9–10 6–hd 7–4 5–1 Hernandez 4.50 9 What a Family 121 8 7 5–½ 5–2 5–1 6–hd 6–1½ Gutierrez 21.20 6 Sapphire Silk 121 5 4 3–hd 4–1 4–1½ 4–½ 7–6 Valdivia, Jr. 37.00 11 Polar Route 121 10 6 6–1 7–1 8–3 8–6 8–2½ Pereira 14.70 5 Turkish Angel 121 4 10 10 10 10 10 9–9¾ Flores 101.20 8 Our Bonnie Lass 121 7 8 8–2 8–2 9–10 9–1 10 Van Dyke 20.90

3 SOOTHING 4.40 3.20 2.60 4 TRUE MISCHIEF 10.80 6.20 2 GOTTA BE LUCKY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $56.20 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $24.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $41.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-7) $59.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $52.45

Winner–Soothing B.f.4 by Creative Cause out of Lemons On Top, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Heinz J. Steinmann (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: ITA Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $397,897 Daily Double Pool $32,866 Exacta Pool $239,492 Quinella Pool $7,241 Superfecta Pool $106,989 Trifecta Pool $141,285. Scratched–Tenga's Jubilee. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-3) paid $110.40. Pick Three Pool $69,226. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-1-3) 4 correct paid $354.85. Pick Four Pool $182,230. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1-5-1-3) 5 correct paid $1,373.30. Pick Five Pool $581,279.

SOOTHING took command early and moved to the inside, inched away on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane, urged right-handed approaching the eighth pole, drew away and ridden out to the wire. TRUE MISCHIEF pressed outside, stalked up the backstretch, ridden along on the far turn, took aim leaving the turn, saw the leader kick away in the stretch but proved second best. GOTTA BE LUCKY chased inside, two to three wide into the stretch, then kept on for a clear third. MOREAVINO settled off the pace, angled in on the far turn, saved ground into the stretch and was along for a minor award. OUR ROMANCE four wide into the first turn, angled at the three-eighths then steered back out and came four wide into the stretch and improved position. WHAT A FAMILY went four then three wide on the firs turn, stalked two wide around the second bend and into the stretch, then weakened in the drive. SAPPHIRE SILK stalked off the rail, went three wide around the far turn and also weakened. POLAR ROUTE settled off the pace, tracked off the rail, between at the seven-sixteenths, dropped back on the far turn and tired. TURKISH ANGEL stumbled badly leaving the gate, raced off the rail and was never a factor. OUR BONNIE LASS three wide into the first turn, came out near the half-mile marker, went three deep at the seven-sixteenths, dropped back on the last turn, came into the stretch well off the inside and tired.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.60 45.53 1:10.54 1:16.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 P R Radio Star 125 6 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1¾ Hernandez 0.30 6 Conquest Cobra 125 5 7 8–2 7–hd 4–½ 2–1¾ Prat 12.50 5 Mayan Warrior 125 4 6 7–1½ 5–½ 3–½ 3–¾ Maldonado 32.70 10 Facts Matter 125 8 1 3–1½ 2–½ 2–2 4–3¼ Pereira 5.20 9 Rick's Dream 125 7 5 2–hd 3–2½ 5–3 5–3¼ Figueroa 102.60 3 Black Storm 125 2 10 10 9–hd 10 6–1¼ Flores 36.40 1 Around the Dial 125 1 9 9–1 10 7–½ 7–nk Valdivia, Jr. 48.80 12 Botero 125 10 4 5–hd 8–2 9–hd 8–4¼ Espinoza 43.50 4 Vander Kelen 125 3 8 6–hd 4–hd 6–½ 9–½ Cedillo 10.10 11 R Cha Cha 125 9 3 4–hd 6–½ 8–hd 10 Gutierrez 55.10

7 P R RADIO STAR 2.60 2.20 2.10 6 CONQUEST COBRA 6.20 4.20 5 MAYAN WARRIOR 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $7.40 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $10.80 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $14.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-5-10) $47.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-5) $50.00

Winner–P R Radio Star B.g.5 by Warrior's Reward out of Ain't It Sweep, by End Sweep. Bred by Tonya Jurgens & Mark Toothakre (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $428,136 Daily Double Pool $53,878 Exacta Pool $261,587 Quinella Pool $7,449 Superfecta Pool $120,223 Trifecta Pool $162,912. Scratched–Hydrogen, Implicitly, More Honor, Short of Ez. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-7) paid $22.75. Pick Three Pool $109,636.

P R RADIO STAR stumbled at the start but recovered quickly going up to challenge for the lead, vied inside a pair of rivals into and around the turn, dueled into the stretch, kicked clear in upper stretch and held sway. CONQUEST COBRA settled a bit off the rail, two wide into the stretch, moved to the inside and finished well. MAYAN WARRIOR chased outside a rival, between foes into the turn, four wide leaving the bend and edged FACTS MATTER for the show honors. FACTS MATTER attended the pace three deep, vied for command around the turn then dueled with the winner into the stretch, could keep up in upper stretch and flattened in the final furlong. RICK'S DREAM off a bit slow to begin, sent to contest the pace, vied between into and around the turn, outpaced three wide exiting the bend and weakened in the lane. BLACK STORM raced toward the back of the field, three to four wide around the turn and improved position. AROUND THE DIAL unhurried in the early going from the inside, saved ground around the bend, tipped out into the stretch and lacked a rally. BOTERO chased four deep into the turn, six wide entering the stretch and faded. VANDER KELEN chased inside, cut the corner into the lane and faded. R CHA CHA raced well off the rail then three deep and between foes into the turn, came five wide into the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.48 46.83 59.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Roll Up Mo Money 121 8 1 3–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–1¼ Van Dyke 15.40 4 Moonlight d'Oro 121 4 6 8–1 7–hd 5–½ 2–nk Prat 0.60 9 Royal Blend 121 9 7 5–1 5–1½ 4–1 3–nk Roman 5.50 3 Brilliant Cut 121 3 5 4–½ 4–hd 3–hd 4–1¼ Rispoli 11.10 6 Bonus Fever 121 6 3 2–½ 1–hd 2–2 5–½ Maldonado 17.70 2 Shanghai Groove 121 2 4 6–½ 8–1½ 7–1 6–2¼ Pereira 33.60 1 High Con 121 1 2 1–hd 3–½ 6–1 7–½ Gonzalez 17.00 7 Frazzled 121 7 9 9 9 9 8–¾ Hernandez 38.20 5 Frosted Blue 121 5 8 7–1 6–2 8–1½ 9 Cedillo 7.30

8 ROLL UP MO MONEY 32.80 9.80 7.40 4 MOONLIGHT D'ORO 2.80 2.10 9 ROYAL BLEND 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $40.20 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $42.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-8) $25.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-9-3) $79.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-9) $82.15

Winner–Roll Up Mo Money B.f.2 by Uncle Mo out of Twixy Roll, by Roll Hennessy Roll. Bred by Dale Taylor (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Dale F. Taylor Racing, LLC., Taylor, Carey and Hogg, Jon. Mutuel Pool $381,480 Daily Double Pool $43,663 Exacta Pool $183,550 Quinella Pool $7,320 Superfecta Pool $79,609 Trifecta Pool $120,018. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-8) paid $25.70. Pick Three Pool $180,864.

ROLL UP MO MONEY in range of the top pair from the outside, bid three deep at the three-eighths, vied for command through the turn, dueled three wide with BONUS FEVER, cleared mid-stretch then held safely in the closing moments. MOONLIGHT D'ORO chased off the rail, two wide into the stretch, split foes in the lane, finished with a late bid and edged ROYAL BLEND for the place. ROYAL BLEND settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and got outkicked for the place. BRILLIANT CUT well placed behind the early trio, traveled two wide then three wide into the lane, angled out upper stretch and lacked the needed late punch. BONUS FEVER broke in and bumped at the start, dueled outside a rival then vied between, dueled with the winner into the stretch and weakened in the lane. SHANGHAI GROOVE chased the pace to the turn, saved ground around the bend, angled out and showed a mild response to improve position. HIGH CON dueled inside then vied with a pair of rivals around the turn, could not keep up nearing the quarter pole and gave way. FRAZZLED off slow to begin, trailed off the inside, three wide into the stretch, came in some in the drive and never threatened. FROSTED BLUE bumped by rival at the start, went three then four wide around the turn and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.54 44.74 57.17 1:03.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Microrithms 124 5 1 2–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–nk Van Dyke 0.90 8 Jamming Eddy 124 7 2 4–1½ 4–4 2–hd 2–1½ Prat 4.70 3 Big Scott Daddy 122 3 6 7 7 5–2 3–nk Hernandez 11.90 1 Oil Can Knight 124 1 5 3–½ 2–hd 3–1 4–1 Maldonado 8.80 7 Drop the Chalupa 120 6 3 1–hd 3–½ 4–2½ 5–6½ Valdivia, Jr. 3.40 4 Alleva 124 4 4 6–3½ 5–1 6–6 6–10½ Rispoli 26.90 2 Silardi 121 2 7 5–1 6–1 7 7 Cedillo 14.50

6 MICRORITHMS 3.80 2.80 2.40 8 JAMMING EDDY 4.20 3.20 3 BIG SCOTT DADDY 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $67.40 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $5.90 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-3-1) $14.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-3) $16.15

Winner–Microrithms Dbb.g.6 by Algorithms out of Javelina, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by William L. S. Landes (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Israel, David, Sigband, Michael, Sigband, Nadia M. and Shaw, John A.. Mutuel Pool $340,001 Daily Double Pool $36,108 Exacta Pool $183,016 Quinella Pool $6,607 Superfecta Pool $53,486 Trifecta Pool $96,872. Scratched–Hair of the Cat. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-6) paid $22.85. Pick Three Pool $103,889.

MICRORITHMS away fastest, vied between for the lead, held a short advantage through the turn, drifted a furlong out and had the rider lose the whip just past the eighth pole, hand urged late and held gamely. JAMMING EDDY six deep early, vied four deep around the turn and into the stretch, lost contact with the winner mid-stretch then came back in the final sixteenth but was too late. BIG SCOTT DADDY lacked early speed, took the turn two to three wide, came out in the stretch and summoned a late bid. OIL CAN KNIGHT vied for the lead from the inside, saved ground around the turn, steadied briefly when the winner drifted in at the eighth pole and lost the show. DROP THE CHALUPA bumped at the start, raced five deep early, vied three deep around the turn, kept on through the drive but was outfinished. ALLEVA broke out, showed early speed three deep, could not keep pace and chased into the turn, came out around the bend and tired. SILARDI stumbled badly at the start then rushed up to vie for the lead, lost ground approaching the half-mile pole, dropped back on the turn and faded.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $37,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.44 46.26 1:10.93 1:23.28 1:35.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Awesome Drive 120 5 8 8–2 8–1 8–½ 6–hd 1–nk Rispoli 8.10 8 Colombian Gold 120 8 7 7–1 7–½ 7–1½ 4–½ 2–hd Prat 2.40 4 White Velvet 118 4 5 4–2 4–1 4–1½ 3–hd 3–ns Diaz, Jr. 29.00 7 Lady Noguez 120 7 9 9 9 9 7–1 4–1¾ Valdivia, Jr. 13.50 9 Too Much Heaven 120 9 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 5–1¼ Espinoza 3.70 2 Savvy Gal 120 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 1–½ 6–¾ Figueroa 3.20 3 A Thousand Dreams 120 3 4 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 5–1 7–½ Cedillo 5.00 6 Breakfast Ball 120 6 6 5–hd 6–1 5–½ 8–2 8–3¼ Pereira 14.30 1 Don't Stop Lookin 115 1 3 6–1 5–½ 6–hd 9 9 Flores 103.30

5 AWESOME DRIVE 18.20 9.00 6.80 8 COLOMBIAN GOLD 4.20 3.60 4 WHITE VELVET 11.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $66.20 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $42.10 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $38.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-7) $443.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4) $300.95

Winner–Awesome Drive Dbb.f.3 by Summer Front out of Lauren Byrd, by Arch. Bred by Jay W. Bligh (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Boom Racing, Robershaw, Richie, Westside Racing, O'Neill, Doug and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $365,468 Daily Double Pool $47,259 Exacta Pool $211,248 Quinella Pool $6,253 Superfecta Pool $92,188 Trifecta Pool $133,103. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-5) paid $151.35. Pick Three Pool $64,131.

AWESOME DRIVE tight and steadied briefly into the first turn, tucked inside around that bend, settled off the pace, angled out on the far turn then further out in the stretch, surged late three deep and nailed COLOMBIAN GOLD at the wire. COLOMBIAN GOLD bumped leaving the gate, raced two wide then reserved outside a rival, angled three wide then steered out in the stretch, rallied to take a short lead with a sixteenth left and got nailed at the wire. WHITE VELVET stalked outside a rival, tipped out into the stretch, bid three deep and between rivals inside the furlong grounds and finished game third. LADY NOGUEZ bumped leaving the gate, unhurried a bit off the rail, went four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. TOO MUCH HEAVEN stalked three wide, pressed the leader near the seven-sixteenths, headed rival at the quarter pole, brushed with SAVVY GAL in the lane and was outfinished in deep stretch. SAVVY GAL sped to the front and set the pace inside, dueled with TOO MUCH HEAVEN around the far turn and into the lane, fought back inside, brushed with TOO MUCH HEAVEN and weakened late. A THOUSAND DREAMS in range of the leader in the pocket, came out a bit in the lane and weakened in the final furlong. BREAKFAST BALL mid-pack outside a rival, traveled two wide then came out a bit in the stretch and lacked a bid. DON'T STOP LOOKIN also raced mid-pack but from the inside, saved ground into the lane and faded.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $250,000. 'Clement L. Hirsch Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.15 46.55 1:10.57 1:36.53 1:43.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Fighting Mad 123 6 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ Cedillo 1.80 5 Ollie's Candy 123 5 3 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 2–2 2–4¾ Prat 3.40 2 Ce Ce 125 2 5 4–1½ 4–2 3–2 3–4 3–3¼ Espinoza 2.40 1 Hang a Star 121 1 4 5–1 5–½ 5–1 5–4 4–1¾ Van Dyke 47.90 4 Dogtag 121 4 2 3–1 3–hd 4–2½ 4–hd 5–3 Rispoli 17.00 3 Hard Not to Love 121 3 6 6 6 6 6 6 Smith 3.20

6 FIGHTING MAD 5.60 3.00 2.20 5 OLLIE'S CANDY 3.60 2.60 2 CE CE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $85.20 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $8.40 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-1) $18.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $9.90

Winner–Fighting Mad B.f.4 by New Year's Day out of Smokey's Love, by Forestry. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: West, Gary and Mary. Mutuel Pool $484,352 Daily Double Pool $49,500 Exacta Pool $181,552 Quinella Pool $7,154 Superfecta Pool $65,581 Trifecta Pool $110,789. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-6) paid $32.75. Pick Three Pool $63,923.

FIGHTING MAD took control early, set the pace a bit off the rail, showed the way in the two path leaving the far turn, remained clear through the lane under right-handed urging and held off the late bid from OLLIE'S CANDY in the final strides. OLLIE'S CANDY stalked FIGHTING MAD a bit off the rail then two wide on the backstretch, asked around the final bend, put to right-handed at the three-sixteenths, chased the winner down the stretch, switched to the left-hand and kicked in a late bid but was not enough. CE CE bumped soon after the start, chased off the rail, four wide into the lane, could not make an impact on the top pair but finished a clear third. HANG A STAR traveled along the inside, came out into the stretch and bested the rest. DOGTAG chased the pace from the inside, lost ground around the far turn and faded out of contention. HARD NOT TO LOVE shifted in and bumped CE CE soon after the start, settled off the rail, entered the stretch four wide and had little left for the drive.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.80 48.03 1:13.40 1:36.83 1:42.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Tallien 124 2 5 6–1½ 5–½ 5–1½ 4–2 1–1 Pereira 6.00 4 War Path 121 4 6 3–½ 3–hd 4–1 3–1 2–nk Prat 0.80 8 Hollywoodhellraisr 121 8 4 4–1 4–1 2–½ 1–1 3–nk Gutierrez 8.60 1 Frasard 121 1 8 7–½ 8–1½ 8–2 5–5 4–3¼ Flores 13.70 7 Western Smoke 121 7 1 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 2–½ 5–2¾ Maldonado 55.80 6 Vegas Moon 121 6 7 8–1 7–½ 7–hd 6–1 6–1¼ Van Dyke 11.20 5 Juror 121 5 9 9 9 9 8–1½ 7–3¼ Cedillo 5.40 3 Port Saint Joe 121 3 3 5–½ 6–1 6–1½ 7–½ 8–5¼ Delgadillo 13.70 9 It Better Be Gold 121 9 2 2–1 2–½ 3–1 9 9 Hernandez 53.80

2 TALLIEN (IRE) 14.00 4.40 3.20 4 WAR PATH 2.60 2.10 8 HOLLYWOODHELLRAISR 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $47.60 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $15.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $10.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-8-1) $36.19 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-8-1-7) $3,829.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-8) $47.05

Winner–Tallien (IRE) Grr.g.4 by Casamento (IRE) out of Chantilly Cream (IRE), by Acclamation (GB). Bred by Castle Paddock Bloodstock Ltd (IRE). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Integrity Thoroughbred Racing, LLC, Lucas Downs, Ltd., Victor Racing, Chew, Matthew and Nicolas, Mat. Mutuel Pool $474,753 Daily Double Pool $199,910 Exacta Pool $242,773 Quinella Pool $7,566 Superfecta Pool $129,017 Super High Five Pool $35,129 Trifecta Pool $189,925. Scratched–Divine Armor, Seven Charms. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7/14-8-5/6-5-6-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $116,749. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-2) paid $124.20. Pick Three Pool $205,220. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/6-5-6-2) 4 correct paid $252.50. Pick Four Pool $905,559. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-5/6-5-6-2) 5 correct paid $4,925.75. Pick Five Pool $1,026,211. $2 Pick Six (7/14-8-5/6-5-6-2) 5 out of 6 paid $107.60. $2 Pick Six (7/14-8-5/6-5-6-2) 6 correct paid $21,620.40. Pick Six Pool $323,760. $1 Place Pick All 10 out of 11 paid $3,825.70. Place Pick All Pool $25,064.

TALLIEN (IRE) settled outside a rival, bothered by inside rival coming out at the five-sixteenths, urged left-handed around the bend came three wide into the stretch, moved out in the stretch, reeled in the leader and drove clear. WAR PATH stalked inside, angled out at the five-sixteenths, traveled three to four wide into the lane, angled to the inside in the drive and finished well for the place. HOLLYWOODHELLRAISR stalked off the rail, bid three deep into the far turn, dueled into the stretch, moved clear at the eighth pole but got caught deep stretch. FRASARD (GB) reserved inside, angled out nearing the quarter pole, came out in the stretch and rallied late. WESTERN SMOKE controlled the pace and crossed to the inside, responded when challenged on the far turn, vied inside then dueled with HOLLYWOODHELLRAISR into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. VEGAS MOON settled outside a rival then off the rail, went three wide into the lane and made no impact. JUROR off bit slow to begin, raced outside a rival early then tucked inside on the first turn, moved a bit off the rail on the backstretch, lacked room approaching the three-eights pole, entered the lane a bit off the rail then angled to fence and was always outrun. PORT SAINT JOE tracked inside, two wide into the lane and was never a factor. IT BETTER BE GOLD up close to the outside of the pace setter, went between runners into the far turn, steadied between at the five-sixteenths and retreated into the stretch.