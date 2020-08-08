Horse racing newsletter: Travers sets the stage for Kentucky Derby

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as Santa Anita pushes its fall meeting back a week.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

It’s an action-paced day of racing, highlighted by the Travers Stakes at Saratoga and for the first time in a while, a 1 ¼-mile race before the Kentucky Derby. The race will be on the big-boy Fox, the Foxes with a number after it. Telecast starts at 2 p.m. PDT, with the post around 3:15 p.m.

But before we get to that, Santa Anita is altering its race schedule and instead of starting its fall (Yes, the track calls it “autumn” but I call it “fall.” Regional differences.) meeting on Sept. 12, it will start a week later on Saturday, Sept. 19. Del Mar ends on Monday, Sept. 7. It gives everyone a week’s breather before racing resumes.

Advertisement

The stakes schedule was also announced, and opening day will have the Grade 3 $100,000 Chillingworth Stakes, named for longtime Oak Tree director Sherwood Chillingworth, who died last October. The race was previously named the L.A. Woman Stakes.

There will be 24 stakes over 18 days. We suspect there will be little change in the spectator policy, but if there is, the weekend of Sept. 26-27 would be the time to be most attentive to the racing. On that Saturday, there are three Grade 1s and one Grade 2, all win and you’re in for the Breeders’ Cup. There is the Rodeo Drive (prep for BC Filly & Mare Turf), American Pharoah (Juvenile), Awesome Again (Classic) and Grade 2 Chandelier (Juvenile Fillies).

On Sunday there are two BC qualifiers, the Grade 2 Zenyatta (Distaff) and Grade 2 Santa Anita Sprint Championship (Sprint). Closing day is Oct. 25.

OK, enough about the future, let’s talk about the here and now.

Advertisement

Enjoying this newsletter? Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

The Flatter files

It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network and Horse Racing Nation. He checks in with Mike Battaglia on who might be the Kentucky Derby favorite based on this weekend. Ron, what do you have for us today?

“If he continues to be the big man on the 3-year-olds’ campus, and presuming he is fit Sept. 5, it is a given that Tiz The Law will be the favorite next month for the Kentucky Derby.

“So long as he wins Saturday’s Travers at Saratoga, the Belmont Stakes winner will carry odds shorter than 2-1. Not just at post time next month but also in the ongoing Kentucky Derby Future Wager. The seventh and final nationwide pari-mutuel pool this season is open until Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

“So how short could Tiz The Law go?

“’8-5, maybe,” said Mike Battaglia, who is less than four weeks from writing the morning line for his 47th consecutive Kentucky Derby. ‘If he were to do something super-impressive in the Travers, then he could go lower. But knowing [trainer] Barclay Tagg, I wouldn’t expect that he would want anything huge out of him from this race.’

“Battaglia set Tiz The Law’s morning line at 9-5 for the KDFW. But this is not to suggest there are not other moving parts. Bob Baffert did not ship Uncle Chuck back East just so he could play the role of a supporting player. Even though he is making only his third start, Battaglia made his odds 6-1, the same as Shared Belief runner-up Honor A. P. and Sunday’s Ellis Park Derby favorite Art Collector.

“So what happens if, say, Uncle Chuck beats Tiz The Law in the Travers and Art Collector wins at Ellis Park?

Advertisement

“’It just depends,” Battaglia said in a telephone call from Kentucky on Friday. ‘Does Tiz The Law have any trouble? Does he get beat a nose? Did Art Collector win off by eight? There’s just too many scenarios.’

“Even as he was playing golf and thinking out loud about it, Battaglia did consider one possibility.

“’What if Art Collector sets the track record, Tiz The Law gets beat and Uncle Chuck gets beat?’ he said. ‘Think about that.’

“In a year that has not been simple, Battaglia added another angle that could be taken into account as soon as this weekend in the KDFW.

Advertisement

“’If Uncle Chuck wins, it’s the Baffert factor, too,’ he said, acknowledging the five Derby victories that have contributed to a Hall of Fame training résumé. ‘If he would win the Travers and win impressively, I think he could take over as the favorite from Tiz The Law.’

“Complicating this KDFW pool even more is that the Ellis Park Derby is not scheduled to start until 3:10 p.m. PDT. Churchill Downs closes the futures betting at 3 p.m. PDT. And yes, that factored into Battaglia’s thinking when he made Art Collector a co-second choice.

“’The last time they didn’t bet as much on him as I thought,’ he said, noting that Art Collector closed at 8-1 in last month’s pool. ‘This time I think the result of the Travers might have something to do with how they bet on him.’

“The winner of last month’s Blue Grass Stakes, Art Collector will unquestionably be the course horse in this year’s Derby. He is two-for-two in allowance races this year at Churchill Downs, and he crossed first there in his final start as a 2-year-old only to be disqualified. The only question is how many local fans will be able to get to the track next month to back him.

Advertisement

“’If Art Collector runs a huge race, he’s definitely going to get some play because of being a horse for the course,’ Battaglia said. ‘I don’t think it’s going to be matter what the crowd size is. People all around look at that.’

“The dominos, though, will only fall if Tiz The Law gets picked off Saturday. If he does not, could he be the first odds-on, post-time favorite for the Derby in 28 years?

“’I don’t think so,’ Battaglia said. ‘In the last 30 years, with 20-horse fields, we’ve only had two horses less than 2-1. One was Arazi (9-10 in 1992). The other was Point Given (9-5 in 2001).’

“And just to provide a cautionary lesson that there is no sure thing in horse racing, Battaglia threw some cold water on those shortest-priced favorites in the last three decades.

Advertisement

“Before he got back to his round of golf, Battaglia said, ‘Neither one of them hit the board.’

“The best laid predictions, right?”

Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. He also writes for Horse Racing Nation and hosts the Ron Flatter Racing Pod. On the current episode, Tiz The Law’s trainer Barclay Tagg, New York Racing Association TV analyst Andy Serling and South Point’s Chris Andrews preview this weekend’s Travers Stakes at Saratoga. To listen to the podcast, just click here.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). I know we usually do Rob’s lessons from here, but he’s so red-hot at Saratoga, we thought we’d switch it up this week. Today’s analysis comes from the third race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

Advertisement

“This is a maiden special weight at five furlongs on the turf. Over the years the WCHR has been known for our first timers despite the fact we’ve never looked at a workout report. Winning first timers come as a result of multiple variables, including horses who’ve already run and simply aren’t talented enough, coinciding with first timers who above and beyond what the ‘time’ of a work says, are well meant based on how the trainer brings a horse into a race. It’s usually a pattern and/or methodology they’ve used over the years, and we’ll say it again, understanding how a trainer works his runners is key to uncovering live first timers.

“With that in mind, top selection is N.K. ROCKET MAN (#4) debuting for Dean Pederson. Here’s a guy who doesn’t have a ton of horses, but with his first timers, it rarely matters what type of drills are showing, as this guy has proven over the years he brings a horse to the races in good order, rarely leaving ‘em short. Slow drills usually translate to working on finishing down the lane, and when he’s got a nice mix of both, look out, as quick works aren’t his forte. This is a 4-year-old debuting in August, so the mere fact he’s finally at the races is significant, the patience rewarded, and notice they’re not messing around in a cheap claimer, instead, running in a MSW. It shows confident placement despite the long delay to get him to the races, with quicker than normal drills in spots. The presence of Tiago Pereira likely signifies they’re looking for an up-close trip throughout. He’s owned in part by Harris Farms, which likes to have their runners ready fire first time out, plain and simple.

“SQUALOTORO (#5) was given a turf sprint back in January as his debut try, a mediocre third, but he took a bit of play at 7-1, and here’s another case of understanding the trainer, as Mike Puype rarely works his horses fast. So, this is a normal set of drills, which leaves us to look at the other variables. Did he return for a cheap tag? No, he returns at the MSW level, adds blinkers, enticing Drayden Van Dyke to ride, finding a pretty weak group for this level, with a morning line that is too high. He was half the price in his debut against better, and Saturday we’re supposed to believe he’ll be twice the price with the equipment change, solid rider, and experience under him? Both runners here are viable on the win end we believe, both offering a touch of value.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

Advertisement

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 4-5-10-3

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none

“Positive Notes:

“1 Master Ryan – Phil D’Amato using Abel Cedillo often these days, including a maiden winner in Friday’s finale, now stringing three races together off the long layoff.

Advertisement

“3 Caerulean - Immediately improved when moved to the sod which is important to note.

“10 Crooked Finger Ray - Returns off a year long layoff, hints of speed present, Juan Hernandez up, a nice outside draw looking to pop the gate quickly, interesting.

“First Timers:

“7 Fly Buddy Fly - Drills are on the slow side for Peter Miller, which is normal when debuting on the turf.

Advertisement

“9 Humboldt - Over the years Ray Bell has been capable of finding some debut winners, but we’re not as fond of him when moving to the turf at first asking.

“Morning Line Underlays / Overlays:

“5 Squalotoro - Morning Line 15-1 / WCHR Line 8-1

“TOP PICK: N.K. ROCKET MAN (#4 10-1 Pereira) Debut

Advertisement

“SECOND CHOICE: SQUALOTORO (#5 15-1 Van Dyke)”

Del Mar review

In a glimpse into the future, My Girl Red was most impressive winning the Grade 2 $150,000 Sorrento Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going six furlongs. The filly broke smartly, quickly edged ahead and won by 2 ½ lengths.

My Girl Red paid $3.80, $2.40 and $2.20. Get On the Bus was second followed by Exchange Vows, Scat’s Choice, September Secret and Scaterra.

Keith Desormeaux was the winning trainer and Flavien Prat rode.

Advertisement

Del Mar preview

Del Mar, hoping there is lots of churn and money left for East Coasters to bet, will have two graded stakes with the usual 2 p.m. post. There are all races, five of them on the turf.

Let’s look at the stakes.

Grade 2 $100,000 Best Pal Stakes: This race is for 2-year-olds going six furlongs. The favorite, at 9-5, is Roderick for trainer Wesley Ward and jockey Flavien Prat. He ships in from Belmont, where he won his only race by 8 ¼ lengths.

Herd Immunity, yup, we’re going to see a lot of names like that, is the second favorite at 7-2 for Peter Miller and Abel Cedillo. He won his opener at Santa Anita and then finished third in a Grade 3 at Churchill Downs. Post is around 4:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Grade 2 $150,000 Yellow Ribbon Handicap: Fillies and mares will be going 1 1/16 miles on the turf in this one. Jolie Olympica was the 5-2 favorite but scratched making Beau Recall the 3-1 second favorite for Brad Cox and Umberto Rispoli. She’s coming off a second in the Just a Game Stakes at Belmont and won the Yellow Ribbon last year by a nose.

Keeper Ofthe Stars is the 7-2 second choice for Jonathan Wong and Abel Cedillo. She won the Grade 1 Gamely two back and is coming off a disappointing fifth in the Wilshire. Post is about 6:10 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 7, 11 (3 also eligible), 7, 8, 7, 9, 8, 7, 9, 12.

Bob Ike’s DMr pick of the day

THIRD RACE No. 8 Spud (8-1)

Advertisement

Cal-bred gelding from the Jeff Mullins barn makes second start after showing some promise in his debut. Hopped and broke slowly to lose about four lengths at start, raced mid-pack from outside post, continued three-wide on the turn, then kept to his task through the stretch to be fourth beaten less than two lengths. He should be very competitive with a better takeoff.

Friday’s result: He’s Like Violence (13-1) raced mid-pack early, saved every inch of ground, put in a steady finish, then was outkicked for third while beaten a little over two lengths by the winner. Good gallop out, nice prep, beware next time with more distance.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ciaran Thornton’s DMr pick of the day

RACE THREE: No. 10 Crooked Finger Ray (10-1)

Advertisement

Crooked Finger Ray makes the first start since a second-place finish a year ago here. First time grass, the only negative is this trainer Mike Puype is 0 for 25 first time grass, but that’s why we are getting 10-1. The horse has grass breeding and the class towers above all others in the race. Racing protected after a year of bills, this is the type of value play I like.

Friday’s results: Scarto was bet down from 8-1 to 3-1 post time and looked every bit of that price. Under a masterful ride by Umberto Rispoli they sat off the pace and powered home down the stretch for the win. Scarto paid $8.40.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate Fields weekend preview

He’s back for yet another Golden Gate meeting. Yes, track race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman returns as our host for previews and other musings from up north. So, take it away, Matt.

Advertisement

“The final two days of the Wine Country Racing meet at Golden Gate Fields features 11 races each day, with mandatory payouts on Sunday. First post both days is 1:15 p.m.

“A field of eight 3-year-olds go 1 1/16 miles on the turf in Saturday’s feature, the $50,000 Robert Dupret Stakes. Three of the eight starters exit a July 3 allowance race on dirt at Pleasanton: Looking for Revenge, Sacred Rider and American Farmer. My top pick is American Farmer, who probably needed his last start off a layoff and sports two bullet drills leading up to this run. He was second in the El Camino Real Derby before the 4 1/2-month hiatus and will be sitting off what looks like a very fast and contentious pace. Steve Sherman trains and leading jockey Kyle Frey rides back.

“Too Late is the only Southern California shipper in the field, for trainer Doug O’Neill and owner Paul Reddam. The California-bred son of Square Eddie was last seen sprinting five furlongs on turf in a California-bred allowance race at Del Mar, finishing third against older horses. The only time this guy has ever competed longer than six furlongs, he finished six lengths behind another Robert Dupret contender, Governance, in a maiden race at Santa Anita. Post time is 4:55 p.m. and goes as the ninth race.

“There are 11 more races on Sunday, with mandatory payouts in the Pick 6, Late Pick 5 and Rolling Super High Five. The feature is the eighth, a second-level allowance for older sprinters. Stakes winner Touched by Autism makes his second start off a long layoff for trainer Marcia Stortz and draws the rail with jockey Francisco Monroy. He has been a strong force since being claimed by owner Aaron Pewtherer and is one of two runners in the race trained by Isidro Tamayo.

Advertisement

“Tamayo’s other entrant, Passionate Reward, was claimed for $20,000 in 2019 from Richard Mandella and has been very competitive against Northern California allowance company for his current connections. Daddysprize, a well-bred Scat Daddy California-bred, has been awesome on Tapeta and won at this condition in May and has shown an affinity for the Golden Gate main track.

“Thursday is ‘Opening Day’ of the traditional Summer meeting at Golden Gate Fields, which runs through Oct. 4. Certain wagers will revert back to the normal Golden Gate betting menu beginning next week: The 20 Cent Golden Pick Six jackpot wager, a 20-cent minimum Rolling Super High Five wager, 50 cent Pick 3’s and 50 cent trifectas.”

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

12:14 Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-old fillies, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Cape Horseshoe (2-1)

Advertisement

12:42 Saratoga (7): Grade 1 $300,000 Ballerina Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Bellafina (9-5)

12:47 Woodbine (6); $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Jumping Jill Flash (5-2)

1:14 Gulfstream (9): $100,000 Martha Washington Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Sound Machine (6-5)

1:22 Saratoga (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Troy Stakes, 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Imprimis (8-5)

Advertisement

1:49 Woodbine (8): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Betwixting (5-2)

2:02 Saratoga (9): Grade 3 $150,000 Waya Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Mrs. Sippy (6-5)

2:21 Gulfstream (11): $100,000 Not Surprising Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Monforte (5-2)

2:39 Saratoga (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Test Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Gamine (3-5)

Advertisement

3:15 Saratoga (11): Grade 1 $1 million Travers Stakes, 3-years-old, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Tiz the Law (1-1)

4:40 Del Mar (6): Grade 2 $150,000 Best Pal Stakes, 2-year-olds. Favorite: Roderick (9-5)

6:10 Del Mar (9): Grade 2 $150,000 Yellow Ribbon Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Beau Recall (3-1)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE SIX: No. 4 In Deep Thought (7-2)

Advertisement

She moved forward immensely in her second career start when finishing a much better than looked sixth against a solid field for the level 36 nights ago. The filly was a tad rambunctious in the gate prior to breaking over a length slow while shifting to the inside at the start. In Deep Thought finished well on her own from there and was not that far behind her rivals. The figure she earned on my numbers compares favorably against the others in this race and I expect her to continue to improve while providing a chance at a nice payout.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, August 7. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 11th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $41,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.55 46.03 1:10.39 1:22.90 1:34.72 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Scarto 120 1 4 4–4 4–2 3–1 1–½ 1–3¼ Rispoli 3.20 4 Liberal 125 3 5 5–½ 5–½ 4–2 3–1½ 2–1 Van Dyke 4.10 2 Dr. Troutman 123 2 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 2–1½ 3–¾ Blanc 2.90 6 Avalanche 123 5 6 6 6 5–1½ 5–4 4–5½ Hernandez 1.80 5 Shadrack 123 4 3 3–1 2–1 2–1½ 4–½ 5–1¾ Cedillo 6.20 7 Suances Secret 116 6 1 2–hd 3–hd 6 6 6 Centeno 83.70 1 SCARTO 8.40 4.80 3.00 4 LIBERAL (IRE) 5.40 3.20 2 DR. TROUTMAN 3.20 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $18.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $14.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-6) $11.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2) $27.40 Winner–Scarto Dbb.g.3 by Paynter out of Eagle Putt, by Pioneering. Bred by Halleywood Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $173,284 Exacta Pool $80,457 Quinella Pool $3,498 Superfecta Pool $32,247 Trifecta Pool $48,928. Scratched–Worthy Turk. SCARTO tucked inside on the first turn, stalked near the fence, angled out around the final bend, came three wide into the stretch, overhauled DR. TROUTMAN at the eighth pole and drew away under a few taps of the right-hand and strong handling in deep stretch. LIBERAL (IRE) bumped both sides at the start, reserved in the early stages, stalked inside into the far turn, angled out and came four wide into the stretch and bested the rest. DR. TROUTMAN bumped with LIBERAL at the start, went up to vie for command from the inside, cleared outside pair around the first turn, showed the way to the far turn, saved ground into to the lane, lost command a furlong out and weakened to third. AVALANCHE settled off the pace, raced two wide then angled out around SUANCES SECRET on the far turn, steered back into the two path and lacked a further response. SHADRACK bumped at the start, vied between then stalked the leader, chased two wide into the lane and faded. SUANCES SECRET off alertly from the outside, contested the pace three deep into the first turn, stalked the pacesetter on the backstretch, angled in and dropped back on the far turn and weakened in the drive. HAND TIMED. SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.98 45.97 59.01 1:11.87 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Miss Alegria 124 8 3 4–2 4–2 2–2½ 1–2½ Hernandez 3.90 6 Saving Sophie 124 6 8 9 7–1 3–1½ 2–2½ Van Dyke 1.40 4 Queen Stormborn 121 4 1 2–hd 1–½ 1–1 3–3¾ Gutierrez 27.90 9 Katsaros 124 9 6 7–2 8–3 8–4 4–½ Maldonado 21.50 5 Lady On Ice 121 5 5 5–hd 5–2½ 6–2 5–3¾ Figueroa 16.20 3 Kaely's Candy 121 3 4 3–2½ 3–1 4–½ 6–½ Gonzalez 2.50 7 Tiz a Unicorn 121 7 7 6–1½ 6–1½ 7–hd 7–2½ Prat 11.90 2 Quiet Secretary 121 2 9 8–hd 9 9 8–1¼ Cedillo 23.60 1 California Cool 121 1 2 1–½ 2–½ 5–hd 9 Delgadillo 34.20 8 MISS ALEGRIA 9.80 4.00 3.20 6 SAVING SOPHIE 2.60 2.20 4 QUEEN STORMBORN 8.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $50.40 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $9.60 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $10.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-4-9) $124.43 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-4) $106.45 Winner–Miss Alegria Ch.f.4 by Munnings out of Madagascat, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Machmer Hall (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Giordano, Charles A. and Garcia, Juan J.. Mutuel Pool $324,906 Daily Double Pool $43,903 Exacta Pool $188,475 Quinella Pool $5,414 Superfecta Pool $81,931 Trifecta Pool $114,468. Scratched–none. MISS ALEGRIA well placed behind the speedy trio, took the turn three wide, steered out a path entering the stretch, grabbed the lead mid stretch and drove clear. SAVING SOPHIE traveled at the back of the field, five wide around the turn, closed through the lane and was clearly second best. QUEEN STORMBORN broke in and bumped rival at the start, vied three deep up into and around the turn, cleared leaving the bend, could not offer resistance to the winner and flattened in the final sixteenth. KATSAROS tracked off the inside, four wide into the turn then moved into the three path, came out in the stretch and showed a mild response to earn a minor award. LADY ON ICE angled to the inside, traveled near the fence into the turn, moved off the inside and entered the stretch three wide but lacked the needed rally. KAELY'S CANDY pinballed at the start but recovered quickly to vie for the lead between rivals, contested the pace to the quarter pole then gave way in the lane. TIZ A UNICORN tracked outside a rival, raced two wide then angled to the rail near the quarter pole and never made an impact. QUIET SECRETARY bumped and steadied early, chased a bit off the rail into the turn then came out and was never a factor. CALIFORNIA COOL vie for command from inside to the quarter pole, outpaced entering the stretch and tired. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.36 45.98 58.70 1:11.37 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Awesome Score 124 6 3 3–1 3–1 1–hd 1–½ Hernandez 3.60 9 Candy Shopper 121 9 1 2–hd 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–nk Rispoli 4.30 1 Colt Fiction 124 1 5 5–1 4–hd 3–½ 3–2½ Pereira 6.50 5 Full Draw 124 5 8 6–1 5–2 4–6 4–8¼ Prat 2.80 2 Lucky Ryan Seven 112 2 9 9 9 7–2½ 5–1 Centeno 51.70 3 Hoop Dream 124 3 6 8–3 7–½ 6–½ 6–ns Espinoza 64.60 4 Papa's Honey 121 4 7 7–hd 8–1½ 5–hd 7–8¾ Flores 50.90 8 Babael 124 8 4 4–½ 6–3 8 8 Van Dyke 3.90 7 Veteran 121 7 2 1–1 1–½ dnf Cedillo 6.60 6 AWESOME SCORE 9.20 4.80 4.00 9 CANDY SHOPPER 4.20 3.80 1 COLT FICTION 4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $78.00 $1 EXACTA (6-9) $21.00 $2 QUINELLA (6-9) $23.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-1-5) $52.27 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-1) $70.00 Winner–Awesome Score B.g.4 by Awesome Again out of The Best Option, by Pleasant Tap. Bred by Dennis R. Crooks, Terry Young & AdenaSprings (KY). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Steven Coburn. Mutuel Pool $298,325 Daily Double Pool $26,345 Exacta Pool $161,615 Quinella Pool $5,344 Superfecta Pool $72,673 Trifecta Pool $101,764. Claimed–Candy Shopper by Aulds, Chris S. and Chew, Matthew. Trainer: Matthew Chew. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-6) paid $49.70. Pick Three Pool $79,421. AWESOME SCORE stalked inside, challenged into the lane, brushed with CANDY SHOPPER in upper stretch, dueled through the final furlong and proved best. CANDY SHOPPER stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the leader at the quarter pole and gained command, brushed with AWESOME SCORE in upper stretch, battled down the lane and got outkicked. COLT FICTION broke out and bumped rival, tracked in the two path then came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch, close outside the top pair and finished a game third. FULL DRAW mid-pack in the early going, went four wide into the turn, six wide leaving the bend and went evenly through the final furlong. LUCKY RYAN SEVEN off slow and bumped by inside rival at the start, traveled along the inside, came out on the turn and never threatened. HOOP DREAM chased a bit off the rail through the turn and was never a factor. PAPA'S HONEY steadied off heels at the nine-sixteenths marker, went three to four wide around the bend and lacked a response to urging. BABAEL stalked outside a rival, steadied between at the quarter pole, altered out around rival who was pulling up into the stretch and faded in the drive. VETERAN sped clear to set the pace, showed the way through the turn, challenged at the quarter pole, pulled up into the stretch and walked off. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.13 45.74 58.32 1:11.54 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Madame Barbarian 120 2 7 7–3 4–1 4–5 1–½ Prat 3.20 5 Uno Trouble Maker 120 5 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 2–2¾ Rispoli 2.50 6 Crown Kitten 120 6 6 6–1 3–2½ 3–1 3–nk Roman 45.20 8 Busy Paynter 120 8 1 2–2½ 2–3 2–1 4–6¼ Cedillo 2.40 7 Sweet Rafaela 120 7 5 5–1 5–½ 5–1½ 5–2¾ Gonzalez 13.20 1 Twirling Devon 120 1 8 8 8 7 6–¾ Flores 24.80 4 Tinsel Town Queen 122 4 3 4–½ 6–3 6–2 7 Hernandez 4.90 3 Sturdy One 120 3 4 3–2 7–hd dnf Pereira 11.60 2 MADAME BARBARIAN 8.40 4.80 3.60 5 UNO TROUBLE MAKER 3.40 3.00 6 CROWN KITTEN 11.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $56.60 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $16.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $13.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-6-8) $103.89 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-6) $102.35 Winner–Madame Barbarian Dbb.m.7 by Stroll out of Sweet Ober Melissa, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Ol' Memorial Stables (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Woodland Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $307,086 Daily Double Pool $26,958 Exacta Pool $181,955 Quinella Pool $6,378 Superfecta Pool $76,780 Trifecta Pool $114,908. Claimed–Busy Paynter by Begley, John, Lavine, Dan, Lovett, John and Mathis, Andy. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Claimed–Sweet Rafaela by Unruh, John G., Urbina, Thomas and Saldana, Reed. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Twirling Devon by Powell, Mathilde and Rosanthal, Jonathan. Trainer: Unknown Trainer. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-2) paid $90.70. Pick Three Pool $45,446. MADAME BARBARIAN reserved from the inside, saved ground through the bend, moved out into the two path entering the stretch, steered out in upper stretch, closed fast and nailed the runner-up in the closing moments. UNO TROUBLE MAKER dueled from the inside, kicked clear at the three-sixteenths, inched away then nailed at the wire. CROWN KITTEN off the rail in the beginning then angled in nearing the turn, went two wide to three wide around the bend, finished willingly and outfinished BUSY PAYNTER for the show. BUSY PAYNTER dueled outside of UNO TROUBLE MAKER, could not match strides with that rival into the lane, kept on and was edged for third. SWEET RAFAELA three deep into the turn, angled five wide around STURDY ONE on the turn, moved back into the three path and never threatened. TWIRLING DEVON lost footing and to be away a slowly, trailed the field to the turn, went four wide around the bend and proved no menace. TINSEL TOWN QUEEN chased outside a rival, between into the turn, steadied past the three-eighths behind STURDY ONE who was being pulled up, came two wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. STURDY ONE stalked the top pair, took a bad step and pulled up at the three-eighths, eased into the stretch and walked off. FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $37,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.06 45.07 57.07 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Nero 121 10 5 5–1½ 5–1½ 3–1 1–hd Rispoli 2.80 9 Truth Seeker 121 9 6 7–2 6–½ 6–hd 2–¾ Gonzalez 26.90 2 Seven Scents 123 2 7 8–1 8–1 7–hd 3–½ Velez 4.40 6 He's Like Violence 121 6 8 6–½ 7–1 5–½ 4–nk Cedillo 13.40 1 Italiano 121 1 9 9–½ 9–1½ 8–2 5–¾ Prat 4.30 4 Blackout 112 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 6–1½ Centeno 5.90 5 Honeymoonz Over 121 5 1 3–hd 3–1 4–½ 7–1¼ Flores 23.10 3 Smokin Blackjack 121 3 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 8–1¼ Hernandez 6.80 8 Portando 121 8 10 10 10 10 9–3¼ Roman 24.50 7 Reedley 121 7 4 4–3 4–1 9–½ 10 Maldonado 9.40 10 NERO 7.60 5.00 3.60 9 TRUTH SEEKER 20.60 10.80 2 SEVEN SCENTS 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10) $40.40 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $58.70 $2 QUINELLA (9-10) $80.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-2-6) $499.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-2) $227.50 Winner–Nero B.h.5 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Ocean Goddess, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $345,033 Daily Double Pool $46,971 Exacta Pool $217,649 Quinella Pool $7,121 Superfecta Pool $76,913 Trifecta Pool $119,407. Claimed–Seven Scents by Cady, Todd, Jacobs, Gary, Lambert, Jeffrey, Medina, David, Kilgore, Tom and Marchowsky, Ernie. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-10) paid $65.10. Pick Three Pool $87,557. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-6-2-10) 4 correct paid $493.15. Pick Four Pool $299,335. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-8-6-2-10) 5 correct paid $2,264.25. Pick Five Pool $644,802. NERO bumped with TRUTH SEEKER leaving the gate, tracked off the rail then angled inside, angled out with a furlong to go, rallied to the front and held on in the final strides. TRUTH SEEKER bumped at the start, settled outside a rival, came out and summoned a late bid but got denied by the winner. SEVEN SCENTS raced a bit off the rail, angled three wide then came out further in upper stretch and showed late effort to earn the show. HE'S LIKE VIOLENCE chased off the rail, angled in to saved ground around the turn and finished well. ITALIANO saved ground off the pace, angled out in the stretch, went between runners and bumped with HONEYMOONZ OVER at the sixteenth pole and finished with a late rally. BLACKOUT (FR) vied for command early, dueled outside into and the bend and into the stretch, lugged in past the eighth pole and flattened. HONEYMOONZ OVER vied three deep for the lead, chased four wide to the stretch, bumped at the sixteenth pole and also flattened in the late stages. SMOKIN BLACKJACK vied inside, dueled around the turn and into the lane, was in tight and checked past the eighth pole and weakened. PORTANDO tracked outside a rival and two wide around the turn, came out into the stretch and never rallied. REEDLEY attended the pace four deep, chased the top pair outside a rival and five wide around the turn and weakened in the lane. SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.03 47.21 59.96 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Tripple Shake 113 7 5 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 1–1¼ Centeno 3.00 11 Exhalting 120 8 3 1–1 1–2½ 1–3 2–2¾ Cedillo 4.80 1 By Moonlight 118 1 4 3–1 3–1½ 3–1 3–hd Gonzalez 9.50 9 Freerunning 120 6 2 4–½ 4–2 4–2 4–2¾ Maldonado 26.70 3 Foxborough 118 3 1 5–½ 6–1½ 5–½ 5–1¼ Hernandez 12.30 5 Mr. Pickles 120 4 8 7–½ 5–½ 6–2 6–1½ Prat 1.20 2 Give Em Heck Beck 120 2 7 6–½ 7–½ 7–3 7–7¼ Flores 64.70 6 Doghouse 120 5 6 8 8 8 8 Figueroa 9.80 10 TRIPPLE SHAKE 8.00 4.00 3.20 11 EXHALTING 5.60 4.00 1 BY MOONLIGHT 5.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-10) $40.40 $1 EXACTA (10-11) $16.30 $2 QUINELLA (10-11) $17.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-11-1-9) $100.31 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-11-1) $61.60 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (10-7) $9.20 Winner–Tripple Shake Dbb.c.2 by Shakin It Up out of Tripple Gift, by Trippi. Bred by Patrick A. O'Connell & Diane J. Robinson (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Randi Sackett. Mutuel Pool $332,229 Daily Double Pool $31,297 Exacta Pool $173,483 Quinella Pool $6,438 Superfecta Pool $68,239 Trifecta Pool $105,136. Claimed–Mr. Pickles by Aulds, Chris S. and Chew, Matthew. Trainer: Matthew Chew. Scratched–Bordeaux Red, Falcons Fury, Rise Up Moscow, Tactical Attack. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-10-10) paid $56.30. Pick Three Pool $85,930. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-10-7) paid $12.35. TRIPPLE SHAKE bumped at the start, stalked three deep then outside a rival, entered the stretch three wide, rallied from the outside and reeled in the runner-up. EXHALTING broke in and bumped rival, chased outside then sped clear at the seven-sixteenths, showed the way three then two wide into the stretch, led clear to the sixteenth pole but could not fend off the winner. BY MOONLIGHT chased inside then moved out into the two path and held the show. FREERUNNING tracked off the rail, went three to four wide around the turn and finished evenly. FOXBOROUGH showed early speed then dropped back a bit between runners, chased a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened. MR. PICKLES off a bit slow and bumped at the start, raced three to four wide on the turn then came out in the stretch and lacked further response. GIVE EM HECK BECK tracked inside, angled out approaching the three-sixteenths marker and never threatened. DOGHOUSE broke in and bumped at the start, steadied off heels at the three-eighths, exited the bend three wide and came up empty in the lane. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.85 47.30 1:12.34 1:24.46 1:36.43 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Solitaire 120 5 6 7–2 7–1 6–1½ 2–hd 1–ns Espinoza 17.20 4 DQ–Goodtingscominpink 125 4 8 6–½ 6–hd 8–1½ 5–hd 2–ns Blanc 6.20 10 Zucchera 123 10 10 10 10 7–hd 6–1 3–1½ Van Dyke 4.60 2 DQ–Lavender 123 2 3 5–1½ 5–1 5–hd 4–hd 4–1½ Pereira 3.20 9 Freedom Lass 122 9 5 4–½ 3–hd 3–1 1–½ 5–1¼ Gutierrez 5.50 1 Mela Jones 123 1 2 3–½ 4–½ 4–hd 7–1½ 6–½ Cedillo 7.90 3 Danceformunny 122 3 4 2–1 2–1 2–hd 3–½ 7–7¼ Prat 7.10 6 Queensbeccaandjane 120 6 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 8–1½ 8–nk Gonzalez 12.50 7 Y Not Sizzle 123 7 9 9–1 9–1 9–1½ 9–2 9–1½ Rispoli 9.40 8 Blazing Charm 120 8 7 8–½ 8–hd 10 10 10 Hernandez 51.20 5 SOLITAIRE 36.40 13.00 7.20 10 ZUCCHERA 5.80 3.80 4 DQ–GOODTINGSCOMINPINK 4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-5) $272.40 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $102.00 $2 QUINELLA (5-10) $57.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-4-9) $531.38 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-4) $461.90 Winner–Solitaire Ch.f.3 by Lookin At Lucky out of Bridge Game, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Rose Hill Farm & Thoroughbred Acadiana (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Big Chief Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $373,505 Daily Double Pool $37,288 Exacta Pool $196,672 Quinella Pool $6,557 Superfecta Pool $86,271 Trifecta Pool $127,699. Scratched–none. DQ–#4 Goodtingscominpink–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 3rd. DQ–#2 Lavender (IRE)–finished 4th, disqualified, placed 7th. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-10-5) paid $280.25. Pick Three Pool $55,372. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (10-7-5) paid $39.65. SOLITAIRE steadied briefly early, settled outside a rival then off the rail, advanced three to four wide around the turn, took control past the eighth pole and held off a pair of late challengers. GOODTINGSCOMINPINK settled inside, lacked room into the second turn, kept inside to the stretch, came out in the stretch, shifted out and bumped rival late, rallied but was too late. ZUCCHERA unhurried through the early stages, advanced off the rail into and around the far turn, rallied from the outside in the lane, bumped by the GOODTINGSCOMINPINK late and kept on gamely three deep to the line. LAVENDER (IRE) stalked outside a rival or two wide, ridden along on the far turn, traveled two wide into the stretch, shifted in and bumped foe at the sixteenth pole and kept on willingly to the wire. FREEDOM LASS four deep early then stalked off the rail, bid three deep near the five sixteenths, took a short lead in the stretch but faltered in the late stages. MELA JONES well placed from the inside, steered out in the stretch and never rallied. DANCEFORMUNNY forwardly placed outside the leader, bid between rivals at the five-sixteenths, bumped by LAVENDER near the sixteenth pole and flattened. QUEENSBECCAANDJANE took control early, set the pace up the backstretch, vied inside into the stretch and gave way. Y NOT SIZZLE settled inside, came out into the lane and proved no menace. BLAZING CHARM traveled off the pace while outside a rival, went between runners into the far turn, exited the bend three wide and never threatened. THERE WAS A DOUBLE DISQUALIFICATION IN RACE SEVEN. FIRST, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED GOODTINGSCOMINPINK FROM SECOND TO THIRD FOR SHIFTING OUT AND CAUSING INTERFERENCE TO ZUCCHERA LATE IN THE RACE. THE STEWARDS THEN DISQUALIFIED LAVENDER FROM FOURTH TO SEVENTH SHIFTING IN AND CAUSING INTERFERENCE TO DANCEFORMUNNY AT THE SIXTEENTH POLE. HAND TIME. EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Sorrento Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.17 45.88 58.87 1:12.12 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 My Girl Red 120 4 3 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–4¾ Prat 0.90 1 Get On the Bus 118 1 5 4–½ 4–1½ 2–½ 2–5 Gutierrez 2.80 3 Exchange Vows 118 3 6 6 6 4–1 3–1½ Espinoza 19.90 7 Scat's Choice 118 6 1 5–1½ 5–½ 5–1 4–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 16.30 2 September Secret 118 2 4 3–hd 2–1½ 3–3 5–9¾ Cedillo 3.90 6 Scaterra 118 5 2 2–1½ 3–½ 6 6 Rispoli 9.20 4 MY GIRL RED 3.80 2.40 2.20 1 GET ON THE BUS 3.20 3.00 3 EXCHANGE VOWS 5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $90.40 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $5.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $8.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-7) $16.54 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $25.70 Winner–My Girl Red B.f.2 by Texas Red out of Morakami, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Erich Brehm (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Erich G. Brehm. Mutuel Pool $280,112 Daily Double Pool $41,734 Exacta Pool $114,907 Quinella Pool $4,022 Superfecta Pool $40,409 Trifecta Pool $67,070. Scratched–Trip to Seoul. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-5-4) paid $247.75. Pick Three Pool $47,887. MY GIRL RED set the pace with SCATERRA to the outside, kicked clear around the turn, urged once left-handed in the lane and drew off under strong handling. GET ON THE BUS well placed just off the leader inside, saved ground into the lane, raced a bit green in the stretch but finished well to proved second best. EXCHANGE VOWS went three wide into the turn, moved into the two path, came out in the stretch and bested the rest. SCAT'S CHOICE away quickest from the outside, dropped back to chase off the rail, went four wide into the turn, three wide leaving the bend, came out into the stretch and lacked further response. SEPTEMBER SECRET stalked outside a rival, three wide around the turn, drifted out upper stretch under left-handed urging and weakened in the final furlong. SCATERRA prompted the pace from the outside, could not match strides with the winner around the bend, drifted out into the stretch and faded. NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.14 44.71 56.46 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Leggs Galore 120 6 2 1–½ 1–1½ 1–3 1–1¼ Cedillo 5.10 8 That's Amare 120 7 5 5–2 4–½ 3–2 2–1¾ Prat 2.60 2 Lets Get Wild 120 2 1 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 3–2¾ Rispoli 1.60 4 Va Va Voom 122 4 4 4–½ 3–1½ 4–½ 4–1½ Hernandez 4.50 1 Ketchup 120 1 6 6–½ 6–1½ 6–2½ 5–3¾ Maldonado 17.40 5 Miss Carousel 120 5 3 3–hd 5–2 5–1½ 6–1 Gutierrez 9.40 3 Big Minx 120 3 7 7 7 7 7 Roman 34.30 6 LEGGS GALORE 12.20 5.60 3.20 8 THAT'S AMARE 4.40 2.80 2 LETS GET WILD 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $20.80 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $20.40 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $17.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-2-4) $16.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-2-4-1) $349.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-2) $32.85 Winner–Leggs Galore Grr.f.3 by Bayern out of Cashing Tickets, by Indian Charlie. Bred by William J. Sims (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: William Sims. Mutuel Pool $365,509 Daily Double Pool $144,943 Exacta Pool $203,374 Quinella Pool $6,337 Superfecta Pool $77,690 Trifecta Pool $119,737. Scratched–Alice Marble. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-6) paid $183.50. Pick Three Pool $171,758. 50-Cent Pick Four (10-5-4/5-6) 4 correct paid $2,139.35. Pick Four Pool $473,480. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-10-5-4/5-6) 5 correct paid $6,184.45. Pick Five Pool $591,549. $2 Pick Six (2-10-10-5-4/5-6) 5 out of 6 paid $348.00. $2 Pick Six (2-10-10-5-4/5-6) 6 correct paid $181,849.40. Pick Six Pool $100,354. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $2,681.50. Place Pick All Pool $21,081. LEGGS GALORE set the pace outside under pressure, cleared rivals at the three-eighths, angled to the rail around the turn, cut the corner into the stretch and held safely under right-handed urging. THAT'S AMARE angled to the rail early, steadied inside at the three-eighths, stayed inside then tipped out at the top of the lane and finished well. LETS GET WILD bumped leaving the gate, forwardly placed inside, bumped with VA VA VOOM past the half-mile marker, saved ground into the stretch and stayed on willingly for third. VA VA VOOM bumped by inside rival soon after the start, up close between runners early, steadied and bumped past the half-mile pole, traveled outside a rival on the turn then failed to rally when called upon. KETCHUP settled inside, swung out into the lane and never threatened. MISS CAROUSEL up close between runners, crowded and steadied early, chased three wide around the turn and weakened. BIG MINX broke in and bumped rival then shifted out and bumped outside foe leaving the gate, went three wide into the stretch and was never a factor. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $152,617 Inter-Track N/A $2,365,846 Out of State N/A $8,655,304 TOTAL N/A $11,173,767

Advertisement