Horse racing newsletter: Different kind of Stewards’ rulings this week

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 23. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 19th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.56 45.59 1:10.75 1:17.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 High On Gin 120 1 4 6 6 2–hd 1–1¾ Espinoza 1.00 5 Dehydration 120 5 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 2–4 Prat 1.30 3 Happy Trails 120 3 5 4–½ 2–1 3–2 3–½ Cedillo 6.70 6 Don't Stop Lookin 113 6 3 5–3 4–½ 4–hd 4–hd Centeno 56.90 4 Miss Important 122 4 6 3–½ 3–hd 5–5 5–16¼ Franco 7.80 2 Street Flyer 118 2 1 2–hd 5–1½ 6 6 Flores 57.40

1 HIGH ON GIN 4.00 2.20 2.10 5 DEHYDRATION 2.40 2.10 3 HAPPY TRAILS 2.60

$1 EXACTA (1-5) $3.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $3.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-3-6) $6.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $4.45

Winner–High On Gin B.f.3 by Fury Kapcori out of Holiday Ashley, by The Cliff's Edge. Bred by Deborah A. Silveira (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Jerry Caroom. Mutuel Pool $146,936 Exacta Pool $77,366 Quinella Pool $2,964 Superfecta Pool $30,974 Trifecta Pool $49,859. Claimed–Dehydration by Robert Slack. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Claimed–Miss Important by Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.

HIGH ON GIN lagged behind early, went three wide into the turn, angled five wide around the turn, rallied outside DEHYDRATION and drew clear late. DEHYDRATION sped to the front and set the pace clear in the two path, showed the way into the stretch and down the stretch, tackled by HIGH ON GIN approaching the sixteenth pole and failed to offer resistance. HAPPY TRAILS stalked three deep early, took aim three wide into the lane, flattened and held on for the show. DON'T STOP LOOKIN traveled four deep early, went four wide around the turn, angled out in the lane and lacked further response. MISS IMPORTANT stalked off the rail, angled into the two path on the turn, steered out past the eighth pole and never produced a bid. STREET FLYER raced in range from the inside, dropped back on the turn and had little left for drive.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.59 45.44 56.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Querelle 121 7 3 4–1½ 3–½ 3–½ 1–hd Prat 1.30 3 Fantasy Heat 121 3 4 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 2–1 Franco 7.30 8 Watch Me Burn 121 8 1 1–2 1–3½ 1–1 3–¾ Hernandez 12.00 5 Lucky Peridot 121 5 5 5–hd 6–½ 6–1 4–nk Gonzalez 18.00 6 Gypsy Blu 121 6 7 7–1½ 4–1 4–1 5–nk Cedillo 7.20 4 Great Return 121 4 8 8 7–1 7–2 6–nk Van Dyke 6.30 2 Holly Hundy 121 2 2 3–½ 5–½ 5–hd 7–2½ Rispoli 3.70 1 Eclair 118 1 6 6–hd 8 8 8 Espinoza 23.70

7 QUERELLE 4.60 3.20 2.40 3 FANTASY HEAT 6.40 4.40 8 WATCH ME BURN 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $12.60 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $15.40 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $24.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-8-5) $63.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-8) $59.05

Winner–Querelle B.f.4 by Violence out of Orbital Affair, by El Corredor. Bred by Double Duck, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $248,008 Daily Double Pool $46,510 Exacta Pool $142,407 Quinella Pool $5,038 Superfecta Pool $52,393 Trifecta Pool $90,431. Scratched–none.

QUERELLE traveled three deep early then outside a rival on the turn, exited the bend three wide, closed in and challenged three deep near the sixteenth pole and dug in for the score. FANTASY HEAT stalked between rivals then two wide around the turn, bid between in the lane but got outkicked by the winner. WATCH ME BURN sprinted clear and padded the lead around the turn, led through the drive, headed near the sixteenth pole, stayed on but was outfinished by the top pair. LUCKY PERIDOT tracked two wide through the turn and finished with interest. GYPSY BLU raced three wide then moved out a path around the bend, came with a mild bid in the stretch but needed more late. GREAT RETURN raced in the two path into the turn then three wide leaving the bend, angled out in the stretch and never rallied. HOLLY HUNDY chased inside throughout and never summoned a bid. ECLAIR traveled along the fence to the lane, moved a bit off the rail and made no impact. HAND TIMED.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.00 45.30 57.55 1:10.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Classy Ruler 120 7 5 5–4 5–7 4–½ 1–¾ Smith 4.30 3 Acting Out 120 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 2–½ Gonzalez 26.50 2 As Time Goes By 120 2 6 4–1½ 3–½ 2–½ 3–1½ Cedillo 0.80 4 Flat Out Joy 123 4 2 2–1 2–hd 3–½ 4–nk Van Dyke 2.50 1 England's Rose 123 1 7 7 6–5 6–12 5–3¼ Espinoza 22.40 5 La V. 120 5 4 3–½ 4–1½ 5–4 6–22¾ Prat 11.50 6 Tico Time 120 6 3 6–5 7 7 7 Diaz, Jr. 34.10

7 CLASSY RULER 10.60 6.00 3.00 3 ACTING OUT 14.80 5.00 2 AS TIME GOES BY 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $32.20 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $73.50 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $101.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-4) $38.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-2) $87.60

Winner–Classy Ruler Dbb.f.3 by Empire Maker out of Mamma Kimbo, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Aaron & Marie Jones LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $243,122 Daily Double Pool $26,357 Exacta Pool $119,579 Quinella Pool $4,734 Superfecta Pool $53,139 Trifecta Pool $82,438. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-7) paid $11.35. Pick Three Pool $68,991.

CLASSY RULER settled off the speed early, went five wide around the turn then closed from the outside to get up late. ACTING OUT set the pace in the two path with FLAT OUT JOY to the outside, pressured from both sides leaving the turn, kicked clear in upper stretch but could not fend off the winner. AS TIME GOES BY off a bit slow to begin, stalked the leader near the fence, bid inside around the turn, lost ground in upper stretch but stayed on willingly for the show. FLAT OUT JOY prompted the pace outside the leader then three wide into the stretch but proved no match in the late stages. ENGLAND'S ROSE off slow from the inside, raced greenly early, trailed three wide to the turn, went around TICO TIME on the turn and moved into the two path and finished with a belated rally. LA V. stalked off the inside, took aim four wide into the lane and weakened in the late stages. TICO TIME went two wide around the turn and was never a factor.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.65 47.00 1:12.56 1:25.40 1:39.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Sapphire Silk 113 7 2 2–1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–1¾ Centeno 21.10 3 Into Victory 120 2 7 6–1 5–½ 4–1½ 3–1½ 2–½ Pereira 2.40 11 True Mischief 123 9 1 3–1 3–1 2–1½ 2–2 3–2½ Figueroa 3.50 6 Gotta Be Lucky 123 5 3 5–1 6–1 5–2 5–½ 4–½ Hernandez 9.10 12 Dolci 120 10 9 8–4 7–½ 6–1 6–8 5–ns Gonzalez 2.00 4 Midnight Jamboree 123 3 10 9–½ 9–5 3–1 4–2 6–22¾ Delgadillo 11.80 10 Mountain Pass 120 8 8 4–½ 4–hd 7–4½ 7–4 7–2¼ Maldonado 26.70 7 Cameo Shores 120 6 5 7–hd 8–½ 8–2½ 8–2 8–4¾ Flores 26.40 2 Miracle Miler 123 1 6 10 10 10 9–4 9–8¾ Diaz, Jr. 71.30 5 Daddytellsastory 120 4 4 1–hd 2–½ 9–1 10 10 Velez 24.90

9 SAPPHIRE SILK 44.20 19.00 8.40 3 INTO VICTORY 4.80 3.40 11 TRUE MISCHIEF 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $266.60 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $112.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-9) $95.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-11-6) $175.66 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-11) $212.20

Winner–Sapphire Silk Dbb.f.3 by Verrazano out of Proudly We Hail, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Ed Few (KY). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $370,342 Daily Double Pool $22,995 Exacta Pool $229,283 Quinella Pool $7,184 Superfecta Pool $113,094 Trifecta Pool $159,246. Claimed–Into Victory by Steve Rothblum. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Caught in a Trappe, Fog Lifter, Turkish Angel. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-9) paid $148.60. Pick Three Pool $35,643.

SAPPHIRE SILK dueled for the lead outside a rival, put away that foe at the seven-sixteenths then dueled with TRUE MISCHIEF around the far turn, cut the corner into the stretch, shook free in upper stretch and inched away. INTO VICTORY stalked two wide then moved to the rail, saved ground into the stretch and rallied for the place. TRUE MISCHIEF forwardly placed outside the top pair, moved three deep on the backstretch, bid outside the leader at the three-eighths, dueled around the bend and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and was edged for the place. GOTTA BE LUCKY stalked the pace in the two path then three wide around the far turn turn, lacked a bid but held for a minor award. DOLCI went five wide into the first turn, stayed well off the inside on the backstretch, left the far turn four wide and summoned a mild rally. MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE stumbled badly at the start, trailed off the inside early, advanced five wide up the backstretch, came with a mild bid outside the top pair but faltered in the lane. MOUNTAIN PASS stumbled badly, went five wide into the first turn, tracked four wide to the lane and came up empty. CAMEO SHORES hard to manage into the first turn, raced three wide and between foes around that bend, tracked off the rail then two wide into the stretch and never threatened. MIRACLE MILER tucked inside on the first turn, stayed near the inside then angled out into the lane and was always outrun. DADDYTELLSASTORY dueled for the lead from the inside, checked at the three-eighths marker, dropped back on the turn and faded.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.43 48.43 1:12.14 1:36.18 1:42.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Muchly 125 7 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 1–½ 1–nk Rispoli 3.30 1 Hollywood Girl 123 1 8 8 7–1 7–2½ 5–hd 2–nk Smith 6.50 2 Aunt Lubie 123 2 4 3–½ 3–1 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ Espinoza 23.60 4 Gypsy Spirit 123 4 6 4–hd 5–2 4–hd 4–1½ 4–1¼ Prat 1.30 7 Gallovie 123 6 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–1½ 5–½ Hernandez 4.30 6 Kookie Gal 125 5 7 6–1 6–1 6–½ 6–2 6–1¾ Cedillo 15.30 3 Prima Valentina 123 3 5 7–1 8 8 8 7–1¼ Gonzalez 73.10 9 Sassyserb 122 8 2 5–1½ 4–hd 5–2½ 7–1½ 8 Gutierrez 9.50

8 MUCHLY (GB) 8.60 5.00 4.00 1 HOLLYWOOD GIRL 7.20 4.80 2 AUNT LUBIE 10.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8) $225.80 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $24.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-8) $31.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-2-4) $104.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-2) $143.90

Winner–Muchly (GB) B.f.4 by Iffraaj (GB) out of Ego (GB), by Green Desert. Bred by Highclere Stud (GB). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $372,337 Daily Double Pool $50,350 Exacta Pool $204,877 Quinella Pool $7,667 Superfecta Pool $85,205 Trifecta Pool $124,888. Scratched–Sicilia (GB). 50-Cent Pick Three (7-9-8) paid $358.20. Pick Three Pool $76,083. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-7-9-8) 4 correct paid $1,186.85. Pick Four Pool $245,625. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-7-7-9-8) 5 correct paid $3,034.50. Pick Five Pool $705,049.

MUCHLY (GB) stalked outside a rival, moved closer then alongside the leader on the far turn, challenged past the quarter pole, gained a short advantage in upper stretch, cleared inside rival and held late. HOLLYWOOD GIRL chased outside a rival, two wide on the second turn, came out in the stretch and closed for the place. AUNT LUBIE stalked near the fence, moved a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled out further in the drive and was edged for second. GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) bit rank early, stalked a bit off the rail then between rival, came three wide into the stretch and showed late interest. GALLOVIE (GB) sped clear and crossed over to take control of the rail, showed the way up the backstretch, pressured into the far turn, responded when challenged past the quarter pole, fought back inside but weakened late. KOOKIE GAL angled to the inside and settled off the pace, saved ground into the lane and needed more in the final sixteenth. PRIMA VALENTINA tracked inside then moved a bit off the rail, came back to the inside and never made an impact. SASSYSERB tracked three wide outside a rival on the first turn, steered out and came four wide into the stretch and could not respond when asked. HAND TIMED.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.84 44.60 57.18 1:10.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 I Belong to Becky 120 7 2 2–hd 1–1 1–2½ 1–2¾ Delgadillo 7.20 9 Vander Kelen 120 9 6 9 6–1 4–1 2–2¼ Hernandez 3.50 4 Outlaw 120 4 7 4–1 3–1 3–½ 3–ns Prat 4.50 6 Around the Dial 120 6 1 1–½ 2–2 2–1½ 4–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 13.00 5 Hydrogen 116 5 3 3–2 4–½ 6–2 5–hd Fuentes 16.50 1 Awhitesportscoat 120 1 5 6–1 5–hd 5–hd 6–2½ Pereira 16.00 2 More Honor 122 2 9 8–hd 7–hd 7–1½ 7–1¼ Rispoli 6.40 3 Mayan Warrior 122 3 8 7–hd 8–½ 8–2 8–2¼ Maldonado 2.20 8 Implicitly 120 8 4 5–½ 9 9 9 Velez 29.20

7 I BELONG TO BECKY 16.40 8.20 6.00 9 VANDER KELEN 4.80 3.40 4 OUTLAW 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $61.80 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $37.40 $2 QUINELLA (7-9) $33.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-4-6) $156.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-4) $99.10

Winner–I Belong to Becky Dbb.g.4 by Vronsky out of Pinky's Posh, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown Jr., Edward, Smith, Corey, Sanford, Thomas C., Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $310,863 Daily Double Pool $42,734 Exacta Pool $189,288 Quinella Pool $7,264 Superfecta Pool $74,148 Trifecta Pool $111,431. Claimed–Mayan Warrior by Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeff. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-8-7) paid $539.85. Pick Three Pool $157,755.

I BELONG TO BECKY vied three deep in the early going, dueled into the turn, cleared foe near the five-sixteenths, inched away into the stretch and drew off. VANDER KELEN tracked five wide through the turn, rallied through the lane and could not threat the winner but was clearly second best. OUTLAW broke in and bumped rival, well placed behind the top trio, raced two then three wide on the turn, angled out in the stretch and nailed AROUND THE DIAL for the show. AROUND THE DIAL vied between rivals and set the pace early, dueled with the winner into the turn, could not keep pace past the five-sixteenths, angled out into the stretch and lost the show. HYDROGEN contested the pace from the inside, chased the top pair into the turn, dropped back around the bend while two wide and weakened. AWHITESPORTSCOAT chased along the rail then angled four wide around the turn but lacked a bid when asked. MORE HONOR bumped from the outside at the start, took the turn two wide then moved inside in the stretch and never threatened. MAYAN WARRIOR bumped both sides at the start, went three wide around the bend and also failed to threaten. IMPLICITLY chased off the inside, entered the turn four wide then exited five wide and proved no menace.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.78 47.83 1:12.78 1:37.08 1:42.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Worthy Turk 118 5 4 7–½ 7–½ 5–½ 4–1½ 1–½ Prat 3.10 8 Hootie 120 7 9 8–1 4–1 3–1 1–hd 2–1 Rispoli 1.70 9 Camino de Estrella 118 8 3 3–1 2–hd 2–½ 2–hd 3–1¼ Gonzalez 17.50 1 Acker 120 1 8 9 9 7–hd 6–hd 4–¾ Figueroa 10.50 2 French Getaway 120 2 6 4–hd 5–hd 4–½ 5–1 5–½ Smith 3.80 4 Holy Ghost 122 4 7 6–hd 8–1 8–½ 7–1½ 6–½ Cedillo 5.90 3 Synthesis 120 3 1 1–4 1–9 1–2 3–½ 7–3 Maldonado 28.90 10 Swamp Souffle 120 9 5 5–1 6–2 6–2 8–6 8–5¼ Valdivia, Jr. 34.60 7 Paynter's Boy 113 6 2 2–1 3–½ 9 9 9 Centeno 31.20

6 WORTHY TURK 8.20 4.00 3.00 8 HOOTIE 3.40 2.80 9 CAMINO DE ESTRELLA 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $78.20 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $11.40 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-9-1) $45.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-9) $50.85

Winner–Worthy Turk Ch.g.5 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Worthy Cat, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Anatolia, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $341,655 Daily Double Pool $35,627 Exacta Pool $183,619 Quinella Pool $7,129 Superfecta Pool $80,239 Trifecta Pool $114,165. Claimed–Hootie by Hale Jr., Richard and Sue, Jacobs, Gary and Lambert, Jeffrey. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Swamp Souffle by Acker, Tom, Miller, Andy, Becker, Barry and Judith and Spawr, William. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–Southern King. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-6) paid $111.70. Pick Three Pool $138,800. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-7-5) paid $17.70.

WORTHY TURK unhurried off the inside then raced between foes, tracked outside a rival on the backstretch, four then five wide around the far turn, closed alongside HOOTIE in the stretch and proved best late. HOOTIE threw head and hopped at the start, pulled early first time in the stretch, came out on the backstretch then steered back, raced outside a rival on the second turn, three to four wide into the stretch, took a short lead at the eighth pole and went gamely to the wire. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA settled outside a rival, two wide on the second turn, bid between a furlong out and got outfinished. ACKER stumbled leaving the gate, trailed early, traveled a bit off the rail then angled four wide and came with a mild late bid. FRENCH GETAWAY unhurried in the early going, raced a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled out in upper stretch and lacked the needed late kick. HOLY GHOST reserved from the inside, went around around a rival on the far turn, angled back to the inside after clearing that foe and lacked a bid. SYNTHESIS sped to the front and opened up around the first turn and into the backstretch, held a diminishing lead into the stretch, headed at the eighth pole and weakened. SWAMP SOUFFLE raced off the rail, two wide on the first turn then moved out, went three wide and between foes into the far turn and weakened. PAYNTER'S BOY tracked along the inside to the lane and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.93 45.90 58.31 1:04.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Needless to Say 121 2 2 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–3¼ Pereira 1.50 5 Ensleys Dream 121 5 6 2–½ 2–1 2–1 2–2½ Prat 4.20 1 Squared Shady 121 1 5 4–½ 4–½ 3–2 3–½ Smith 5.50 3 Dylans Wild Cat 121 3 8 6–2 6–2 4–hd 4–¾ Gutierrez 7.60 9 Smoothlikebuttah 121 9 1 5–½ 5–½ 6–4 5–1 Cedillo 4.10 4 Careless Star 121 4 9 7–1 7–3 5–1 6–2¼ Hernandez 53.30 8 Here Comes Ralphie 121 8 10 9–hd 8–1½ 7–1 7–9¼ Franco 18.60 6 Daisy Field 121 6 4 8–3½ 9–2 9–3 8–ns Fuentes 85.60 7 Maddie's Mojito 121 7 3 3–½ 3–½ 8–4 9–2 Gonzalez 22.40 10 Koko's Mom 114 10 7 10 10 10 10 Centeno 85.70

2 NEEDLESS TO SAY 5.00 3.60 2.60 5 ENSLEYS DREAM 4.80 3.60 1 SQUARED SHADY 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $58.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $14.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $17.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-1-3) $22.07 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1) $37.85

Winner–Needless to Say Dbb.f.2 by Not This Time out of Camille C, by Roman Dancer. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc. and Antonsen, Per. Mutuel Pool $312,718 Daily Double Pool $32,739 Exacta Pool $137,634 Quinella Pool $4,754 Superfecta Pool $60,999 Trifecta Pool $89,537. Scratched–Miss Glorious. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-2) paid $101.10. Pick Three Pool $75,814.

NEEDLESS TO SAY set the pace to the turn, raced in the two path then moved to the inside on the turn, came back a bit off the rail into the lane while inching away and widened under hand urging. ENSLEYS DREAM up close early between a rivals, chased the winner three wide into the lane and bested the rest. SQUARED SHADY fractious in the gate, chased from the inside then tipped out into the two path and held the show. DYLANS WILD CAT off a bit slow and brushed the inner gate, stalked off the rail, three wide around the turn, angled out in upper stretch and finished evenly. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH went four to five wide around the turn and never rallied. CARELESS STAR off slow to begin, pulled early on the backstretch, angled in on the turn, came back out a bit in the lane and lacked a rally. HERE COMES RALPHIE lost her path at the start, guided near the inside, took the turn two wide, came out in the stretch and was never a factor. DAISY FIELD off the rail in the early going, four wide around the turn and was never a factor. MADDIE'S MOJITO had early speed three deep, could not keep pace around the turn and chased four wide leaving the bend and weakened. KOKO'S MOM stumbled leaving the gate, dropped back early, went five wide around the turn and was always outrun.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Del Mar Mile H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.59 45.84 1:09.69 1:22.06 1:33.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Mo Forza 123 3 7 6–1½ 6–1 6–1½ 1–1 1–4¼ Prat 1.20 8 Restrainedvengence 120 6 5 5–hd 5–hd 5–hd 2–hd 2–hd Pereira 14.50 7 Royal Ship 121 5 9 9 9 9 8–1 3–1¼ Smith 5.70 11 Bob and Jackie 121 9 6 7–hd 7–1 7–½ 7–1 4–½ Figueroa 7.60 3 Galilean 120 2 3 4–1½ 4–1 4–1 5–1½ 5–¾ Rispoli 3.00 9 Overdue 119 7 8 8–2 8–1 8–2 6–hd 6–2¼ Hernandez 29.60 2 Bombard 120 1 2 3–½ 3–hd 3–1 4–hd 7–½ Van Dyke 14.60 10 Kiwi's Dream 120 8 4 2–3 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 8–10½ Gonzalez 20.50 5 Dreams of Valor 120 4 1 1–1 2–5 2–1½ 9 9 Maldonado 90.50

4 MO FORZA 4.40 3.00 2.40 8 RESTRAINEDVENGENCE 10.60 5.60 7 ROYAL SHIP (BRZ) 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $13.80 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $21.90 $2 QUINELLA (4-8) $42.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-7-11) $56.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-7) $54.85

Winner–Mo Forza B.c.4 by Uncle Mo out of Inflamed, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Bardy Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Bardy Farm and OG Boss. Mutuel Pool $565,019 Daily Double Pool $45,395 Exacta Pool $260,232 Quinella Pool $9,317 Superfecta Pool $104,179 Trifecta Pool $175,821. Scratched–Sharp Samurai, The Black Album (FR). 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-4) paid $30.55. Pick Three Pool $78,084.

MO FORZA off a bit slow to begin, settled off the pace, traveled a bit off the rail, bid inside the leader in the lane and angled to the rail, surged clear at the eighth pole and powered away. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE settled off the inside, angled out on the second turn, carried five wide into the stretch and held the place. ROYAL SHIP (BRZ) between foes then angled in early, moved out into the backstretch, swung out into the stretch, rallied late but could not get up for second. BOB AND JACKIE raced off the rail, four wide leaving the turn, came out upper stretch and showed a mild response to earn a minor award. GALILEAN bumped leaving the gate, tracked outside a rival, carried four wide into the lane, bumped at the eighth pole, shifted in near the sixteenth pole and went evenly to the wire. OVERDUE traveled along the inside, angled out into the stretch then back to the inside in the drive and improved position. BOMBARD bumped at the start, tracked near the inside or a bit off the rail, angled three wide into the lane, bumped at the eighth pole, steadied at the sixteenth marker and weakened. KIWI'S DREAM (AUS) dueled for the lead with DREAMS OF VALOR to the stretch and gave way. DREAMS OF VALOR dueled with KIWI'S DREAM to the stretch and tired. HAND TIME.

TENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.78 44.42 1:09.19 1:15.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Express Train 120 9 9 8–1½ 6–2 3–2½ 1–2 Smith 3.50 11 Julius 122 11 1 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 2–2½ Figueroa 2.00 5 Appreciated 124 5 3 6–1 7–1 5–½ 3–¾ Pereira 31.60 4 Heartfullofstars 122 4 11 11–½ 9–½ 6–1 4–½ Valdivia, Jr. 10.60 2 Jamming Eddy 124 2 4 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–½ 5–nk Prat 11.60 10 Big Scott Daddy 122 10 8 10–hd 10–1 8–2 6–1¼ Hernandez 8.30 12 Oil Can Knight 124 12 6 5–1 5–1½ 4–2 7–1½ Maldonado 22.10 6 Littlebitamedal 122 6 10 12 12 10–2 8–4½ Gonzalez 81.60 3 St. Joe Bay 124 3 5 4–1 4–½ 7–hd 9–ns Rispoli 8.30 8 Drop the Chalupa 120 8 12 9–hd 8–½ 9–hd 10–½ Van Dyke 6.20 7 Shane Zain 122 7 7 7–hd 11–1½ 11–3 11–12½ Delgadillo 57.20 1 Oakland Mills 122 1 2 2–1 3–1½ 12 12 Fuentes 75.10

9 EXPRESS TRAIN 9.00 4.60 3.40 11 JULIUS 3.80 3.00 5 APPRECIATED 8.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9) $15.80 $1 EXACTA (9-11) $17.90 $2 QUINELLA (9-11) $15.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-11-5-4) $124.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-11-5) $119.30

Winner–Express Train B.c.3 by Union Rags out of I'm a Flake, by Mineshaft. Bred by Dixiana Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $449,540 Daily Double Pool $64,560 Exacta Pool $290,219 Quinella Pool $9,023 Superfecta Pool $134,018 Trifecta Pool $194,343. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-9) paid $25.35. Pick Three Pool $71,802.

EXPRESS TRAIN stumbled and bumped at the start, unhurried outside a rival then off the rail, advanced four wide around the turn, drove to the front and drew clear and was in hand nearing the wire. JULIUS set the pace under pressure to the inside, cleared for at the seven-sixteenths, drifted out around the bend, led through the drive but proved no match for the winner. APPRECIATED raced three wide into the turn, five wide leaving the bend and showed late effort to earn the show. HEARTFULLOFSTARS traveled along the inside the moved out into the two path and finished willingly in the final furlong. JAMMING EDDY exchanged bumps with ST. JOE BAY early, dropped back just behind the top pair, stalked in the two path, angled four wide around the turn, bid outside the leader in upper stretch but weakened in furlong grounds. BIG SCOTT DADDY tracked off the rail, traveled three wide then angled out in the stretch and never produced a rally. OIL CAN KNIGHT chased outside a rival, angled in entering the turn, exited the bend in the two path, weakened in the drive, bled and walked off. LITTLEBITAMEDAL chased two then three wide into the stretch, came out in the lane and proved no menace. ST. JOE BAY exchanged bumps with inside rival early, chased three to four wide and weakened. DROP THE CHALUPA bumped both sides and checked at the start, traveled four wide then six wide into the lane and proved no menace. SHANE ZAIN broke out and bumped at the start, tracked off the rail, five wide into the lane and came up empty. OAKLAND MILLS brushed with outside rival at the start, pressed inside to the seven-sixteenths, dropped back on the turn and tired.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.02 46.19 1:12.03 1:37.70 1:44.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Jack Sprout 120 5 3 7–1 5–hd 3–½ 1–hd 1–½ Delgadillo 9.50 10 Huge Bigly 120 10 12 12 12 8–½ 5–2 2–½ Prat 5.10 4 Silent Musketier 119 4 8 10–1½ 9–½ 6–hd 4–1 3–2¼ Pereira 15.30 7 Exeter 120 7 7 8–½ 8–1 5–1½ 3–2½ 4–hd Valdivia, Jr. 5.20 2 Summer Fun 119 2 6 5–½ 3–1 2–1½ 2–2 5–2½ Cedillo 7.80 3 Ultimate Mystery 119 3 9 9–½ 10–1 9–1 6–1½ 6–1¼ Velez 37.20 8 Tembo 120 8 11 11–2½ 11–2 10–5 8–4 7–2¼ Hernandez 15.90 9 Perseverance 120 9 10 6–1 6–½ 4–1½ 7–1½ 8–16¼ Franco 4.30 12 Newell 120 12 1 1–1 1–5 1–2 9–10 9–21¼ Gonzalez 17.00 6 Notre Dame 120 6 4 3–½ 2–1 7–1 10–12 10–39¾ Figueroa 4.50 1 Mr. Clutch 118 1 5 4–2 4–1 11–8 11–15 11 Fuentes 56.50 11 Quicker 113 11 2 2–hd 7–1½ 12 12 dnf Centeno 14.00

5 JACK SPROUT 21.00 7.60 7.00 10 HUGE BIGLY 6.20 5.20 4 SILENT MUSKETIER 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $80.20 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $90.70 $2 QUINELLA (5-10) $68.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-4-7) $436.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-10-4-7-2) $29,954.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-4) $455.00

Winner–Jack Sprout B.c.3 by Jack Milton out of My Kitty, by Catienus. Bred by Chad Austin Reed (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Alison Rakis. Mutuel Pool $384,680 Daily Double Pool $125,384 Exacta Pool $255,678 Quinella Pool $8,388 Superfecta Pool $134,375 Super High Five Pool $55,744 Trifecta Pool $202,939. Scratched–K P D Day, Palace Prince. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-6-2-1/4-9-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $19,171. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-9-5) paid $113.95. Pick Three Pool $209,934. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1/4-9-5) 4 correct paid $450.45. Pick Four Pool $945,252. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-2-1/4-9-5) 5 correct paid $2,001.35. Pick Five Pool $1,153,115. $2 Pick Six (7-6-2-1/4-9-5) 5 out of 6 paid $297.20. Pick Six Pool $167,464. Pick Six Carryover $89,466. $1 Place Pick All 10 out of 11 paid $2,347.40. Place Pick All Pool $24,606.

JACK SPROUT raced a bit off the rail, split foes past the three-eights, went two to three wide around the final turn, took over at the eighth pole, cleared and held late under right-handed urging. HUGE BIGLY off the rail early then angled in nearing the first turn, moved out on the backstretch, angled five wide around the turn, closed well but could was not enough to get by the winner. SILENT MUSKETIER unhurried in the early stages, traveled outside a rival, went three deep at the three-eighths, swung four wide into the drive, rallied and finished game third. EXETER broke out and bumped rival at the start, tracked off the rail, two wide into the lane, took aim on the top pair in the drive but went evenly in deep stretch. SUMMER FUN showed early speed between rivals then dropped back a bit to stalk the pace, split foes at the five-eights pole, closed in on the leader and gained command at the quarter pole, lost the lead at the furlong marker and weakened late. ULTIMATE MYSTERY settled near the inside then a bit off the rail, between foes at the three-eighths pole, two wide around the final turn, moved to the rail in the stretch and improved position. TEMBO bumped both sides at the start, traveled near the back of the field, steadied past the three-eighths pole, went three wide into the stretch, steadied again in upper stretch and could not regain momentum. PERSEVERANCE tracked off the rail, two to three wide then moved out on the backstretch, raced outside a rival on the second turn and came up empty in the drive. NEWELL contested the pace five deep early then cleared and angled in on the first turn, padded the lead on the backstretch, lost command at the quarter pole and tired. NOTRE DAME vied between foes then chased off the rail, angled to the rail then dropped back on the second turn, eased in the stretch and walked off. MR. CLUTCH sent from the inside, up close early then in a bit tight into the first turn, chased the pace near the inside, was through early then eased through the lane and across the wire and walked off. QUICKER vied four deep then chased off the rail, dropped back leaving the backstretch, eased through the lane and walked off. HAND TIMED.