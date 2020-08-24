Horse racing newsletter: Different kind of Stewards’ rulings this week
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as Mo Forza puts on an impressive performance in the Del Mar Mile.
This week we’ve got some stewards’ rulings that are a bit different, and a couple that reflect the times we live in. Plus, there is a cold case and a documents fabrication.
Off to the races
But before we get to them, in case you missed it, colleague and friend Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union Tribune had a nice read on Maximum Security’s win in the Pacific Classic. So give it a read, just click here.
And speaking of Maximum Security, he came out of Saturday’s race just fine. In fact, trainer Bob Baffert said the Pacific Classic was not even his best race out of his two Del Mar races.
“The most impressive race was the San Diego [Handicap],” Baffert told Hank Wesch of Del Mar. “He was inside, got stopped, had to overcome trouble and a slow track and still won.”
Baffert said he didn’t know which might be his next race. One possibility is the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont on Oct. 10. Of course, the race he’s really aiming for is the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland on Nov. 7.
Stewards’ rulings
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke dropped his appeal of a ruling made on May 22 and will serve his suspension from his riding in the Desert Stormer Stakes at Santa Anita on May 17. Van Dyke, aboard Fighting Mad, was involved in two incidents, one leaving the starting gate which caused an outside horse to clip heels and a second at the top of the stretch, in which he made contact with an outside horse. He was given a five-day suspension at the time, which will now be scheduled for Aug. 14, 15, 16, 21 and 22. During a suspension, a jockey can run in “designated” races, which are basically stakes races. Van Dyke ran in the Rancho Bernardo on Aug. 21 and finished second and ran in two races on Aug. 22, winning the Del Mar Oaks and finishing fifth in the Del Mar Handicap. If you run in more than one “designated” race on any day, the you have to make up that suspension day at a later time.
--Owner Juan Pablo Silva was fined $500 for entering an ineligible horse in a race because the horse had not been on the grounds for 24 hours. It’s a bit confusing. The owner was shipping Into a Hot Spot from Turf Paradise in Arizona to run in the first race on Dec. 14 at Los Alamitos. The horse arrived at 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 13, less than 24 hours before the race. However, the person who brought the horse filled out the arrival/departure” slip as saying the horse was coming from San Luis Rey Downs, which does not require the 24-hour wait period. There was discussion as to who falsified the slip, but it didn’t matter because the complaint did not carry with it an infraction notice for falsifying an arrival/departure slip. But, discovered in hindsight, the horse was not eligible to run and the fine was levied. Into a Hot Spot finished fifth in the maiden claimer.
--Groom Miguel Lopez Fabian was reinstated for an incident that occurred in 2006 at San Luis Rey Downs. Fabian was suspended for failing to appear before the Hollywood Park stewards for a hearing on Nov. 22, 2006 with the suspension issued on Dec. 13, 2006. Fabian was cited by San Luis Rey security for allegedly driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and crashing into a fence. Fabian said he has since “changed his habits” and is working for a feed company delivering feed. He wanted to get his license back and possibly return to the industry. He did sign a testing agreement and will be evaluated by the Winners’ Foundation.
--Jockey Brice Blanc was suspended three days (Aug. 15, 16 and 21) for careless riding aboard Goodtingscominpink in the seventh race at Del Mar on Aug. 7. The ruling said he did not make the proper effort for keep his mount straight in the stretch and interfering with another horse. He was disqualified from second to third. Blanc said his horse was shying from other horses and he was riding to win.
--Jockey Tiago Pereira was suspended three days (Aug. 15, 16 and 21) for careless riding when he was aboard Lavender in the seventh race on Aug. 7. The stewards contended that Pereira failed to make enough effort to keep his mount straight in the stretch and causing interference. Lavender was disqualified from fourth to seventh. Pereira was “adamant” that the horse to his outside drifted in, narrowing the hole he hoped to ride in. The stewards agreed but said there was sufficient time to redirect his horse.
--Apprentice jockey Alexis Centeno was suspended three days (Aug. 15, 16 and 21) for careless riding in the fifth race on Aug. 7 aboard his mount Blackout. The stewards said he allowed his horse to drift inward, causing another horse to check and take back. Blackout finished sixth. Centeno accepted responsibility for the mistake.
--Exercise rider Sophia Barandela was fined $50 for failing to move off the rail after a workout on Aug. 2. It happened at the 7/8ths pole partly because of gate workers at the quarter chute. Barandela accepted responsibility.
--Groom Ryan Glatt was fined $100 for failing to wear a face covering properly. Glatt, who runs the barn for his father Mark, was warned three weeks prior to properly wear his face covering. It was also suggested “he reel in the stable employees for their disrespect and use of demeaning remarks towards the Del Mar Equine Patrol.” Further violations of the mask rule could lead to Glatt being barred from the facility.
--Exercise rider Larry Gary was fined $50 for failure to wear a face mask on Aug. 8 after being previously warned. He admitted to the infraction.
--Jockey Carlos Lopez was fined $100 for having spurs on during morning training on Aug. 7. Lopez said he didn’t know it was a violation and said it wouldn’t happen again.
Los Alamitos update
Jockey Vinnie Bednar was injured in the last quarter-horse race on Saturday night’s card when his mount, Peek It Up, suffered what appeared to be a catastrophic injury. Bednar is “alert and responsive” in a local hospital. The 3-year-old filly was euthanized. For more on this story, just click here.
Random thought: Are you finding Equibase’s new format on its phone app as clunky and unresponsive as I am?
Del Mar review
After five graded stakes on Saturday, Del Mar was able to muster up one more for Sunday. And, it was a really good win by really good horse. Mo Forza didn’t break especially sharp, ran mid-pack on the rail until the middle of the far turn and then found an inside seam entering the stretch and won the Grade 2 $150,000 Del Mar Mile by a widening 4 ¼ lengths on the turf.
It was a classic push-button performance for the 4-year-old colt who last raced on Jan. 25 when he finished ninth in the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational at Gulfstream. Trainer Peter Miller had him tack sharp and jockey Flavien Prat found a hole when there wasn’t one. It was impressive.
Mo Forza paid $4.40, $3.00 and $2.40. Restrainedvengence was second and Royal Ship finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Peter Miller (winning trainer): “That gave me goose pimples. I was just hoping I had him tight enough and ready to perform. These were a good group of horses, but he’s exceptional. To see this horse back in the winner’s circle is really exciting. He had a tendency to get rank in his races last year and wanted to run over horses, so we thought we didn’t want that problem this year so we took the blinkers off. He’s been working without them and I thought that if it doesn’t work out I’m going to look like an idiot, but thank goodness it worked out. We think the Breeders’ Cup will definitely be the end of the year with one race in between.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “Peter [Miller] and I talked before the race and we noted that there looked like a lot of speed in the race. That turned out true. He told me he took his blinkers off and he was hoping for the best. I had a good trip, my horse was relaxed. Then, when I say ‘Go,’ he had a really strong response.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Woodbine (1): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Salute With Honor ($4.20)
Woodbine (3): $100,000 Soaring Free Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Gretzky the Great ($6.70)
Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs on turf. Winner: Download ($30.30)
Woodbine (7): $100,000 Catch A Glimpse Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Alda ($7.30)
Saratoga (8): Grade 1 $500,000 Diana Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Rushing Fall ($4.80)
Woodbine (9): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Lili’s Song ($13.50)
Woodbine (11): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Viewfinder ($15.60)
Del Mar (9): Grade 2 $150,000 Del Mar Mile Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Mo Forza ($4.40)
A final thought
Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 23.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 19th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.56 45.59 1:10.75 1:17.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|High On Gin
|120
|1
|4
|6
|6
|2–hd
|1–1¾
|Espinoza
|1.00
|5
|Dehydration
|120
|5
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–2
|2–4
|Prat
|1.30
|3
|Happy Trails
|120
|3
|5
|4–½
|2–1
|3–2
|3–½
|Cedillo
|6.70
|6
|Don't Stop Lookin
|113
|6
|3
|5–3
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|Centeno
|56.90
|4
|Miss Important
|122
|4
|6
|3–½
|3–hd
|5–5
|5–16¼
|Franco
|7.80
|2
|Street Flyer
|118
|2
|1
|2–hd
|5–1½
|6
|6
|Flores
|57.40
|1
|HIGH ON GIN
|4.00
|2.20
|2.10
|5
|DEHYDRATION
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|HAPPY TRAILS
|2.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$3.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$3.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-3-6)
|$6.76
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3)
|$4.45
Winner–High On Gin B.f.3 by Fury Kapcori out of Holiday Ashley, by The Cliff's Edge. Bred by Deborah A. Silveira (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Jerry Caroom. Mutuel Pool $146,936 Exacta Pool $77,366 Quinella Pool $2,964 Superfecta Pool $30,974 Trifecta Pool $49,859. Claimed–Dehydration by Robert Slack. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Claimed–Miss Important by Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
HIGH ON GIN lagged behind early, went three wide into the turn, angled five wide around the turn, rallied outside DEHYDRATION and drew clear late. DEHYDRATION sped to the front and set the pace clear in the two path, showed the way into the stretch and down the stretch, tackled by HIGH ON GIN approaching the sixteenth pole and failed to offer resistance. HAPPY TRAILS stalked three deep early, took aim three wide into the lane, flattened and held on for the show. DON'T STOP LOOKIN traveled four deep early, went four wide around the turn, angled out in the lane and lacked further response. MISS IMPORTANT stalked off the rail, angled into the two path on the turn, steered out past the eighth pole and never produced a bid. STREET FLYER raced in range from the inside, dropped back on the turn and had little left for drive.
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.59 45.44 56.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Querelle
|121
|7
|3
|4–1½
|3–½
|3–½
|1–hd
|Prat
|1.30
|3
|Fantasy Heat
|121
|3
|4
|2–½
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|Franco
|7.30
|8
|Watch Me Burn
|121
|8
|1
|1–2
|1–3½
|1–1
|3–¾
|Hernandez
|12.00
|5
|Lucky Peridot
|121
|5
|5
|5–hd
|6–½
|6–1
|4–nk
|Gonzalez
|18.00
|6
|Gypsy Blu
|121
|6
|7
|7–1½
|4–1
|4–1
|5–nk
|Cedillo
|7.20
|4
|Great Return
|121
|4
|8
|8
|7–1
|7–2
|6–nk
|Van Dyke
|6.30
|2
|Holly Hundy
|121
|2
|2
|3–½
|5–½
|5–hd
|7–2½
|Rispoli
|3.70
|1
|Eclair
|118
|1
|6
|6–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Espinoza
|23.70
|7
|QUERELLE
|4.60
|3.20
|2.40
|3
|FANTASY HEAT
|6.40
|4.40
|8
|WATCH ME BURN
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$12.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$15.40
|$2 QUINELLA (3-7)
|$24.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-8-5)
|$63.25
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-8)
|$59.05
Winner–Querelle B.f.4 by Violence out of Orbital Affair, by El Corredor. Bred by Double Duck, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $248,008 Daily Double Pool $46,510 Exacta Pool $142,407 Quinella Pool $5,038 Superfecta Pool $52,393 Trifecta Pool $90,431. Scratched–none.
QUERELLE traveled three deep early then outside a rival on the turn, exited the bend three wide, closed in and challenged three deep near the sixteenth pole and dug in for the score. FANTASY HEAT stalked between rivals then two wide around the turn, bid between in the lane but got outkicked by the winner. WATCH ME BURN sprinted clear and padded the lead around the turn, led through the drive, headed near the sixteenth pole, stayed on but was outfinished by the top pair. LUCKY PERIDOT tracked two wide through the turn and finished with interest. GYPSY BLU raced three wide then moved out a path around the bend, came with a mild bid in the stretch but needed more late. GREAT RETURN raced in the two path into the turn then three wide leaving the bend, angled out in the stretch and never rallied. HOLLY HUNDY chased inside throughout and never summoned a bid. ECLAIR traveled along the fence to the lane, moved a bit off the rail and made no impact. HAND TIMED.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.00 45.30 57.55 1:10.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Classy Ruler
|120
|7
|5
|5–4
|5–7
|4–½
|1–¾
|Smith
|4.30
|3
|Acting Out
|120
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|2–½
|Gonzalez
|26.50
|2
|As Time Goes By
|120
|2
|6
|4–1½
|3–½
|2–½
|3–1½
|Cedillo
|0.80
|4
|Flat Out Joy
|123
|4
|2
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–½
|4–nk
|Van Dyke
|2.50
|1
|England's Rose
|123
|1
|7
|7
|6–5
|6–12
|5–3¼
|Espinoza
|22.40
|5
|La V.
|120
|5
|4
|3–½
|4–1½
|5–4
|6–22¾
|Prat
|11.50
|6
|Tico Time
|120
|6
|3
|6–5
|7
|7
|7
|Diaz, Jr.
|34.10
|7
|CLASSY RULER
|10.60
|6.00
|3.00
|3
|ACTING OUT
|14.80
|5.00
|2
|AS TIME GOES BY
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)
|$32.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$73.50
|$2 QUINELLA (3-7)
|$101.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-4)
|$38.97
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-2)
|$87.60
Winner–Classy Ruler Dbb.f.3 by Empire Maker out of Mamma Kimbo, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Aaron & Marie Jones LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $243,122 Daily Double Pool $26,357 Exacta Pool $119,579 Quinella Pool $4,734 Superfecta Pool $53,139 Trifecta Pool $82,438. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-7) paid $11.35. Pick Three Pool $68,991.
CLASSY RULER settled off the speed early, went five wide around the turn then closed from the outside to get up late. ACTING OUT set the pace in the two path with FLAT OUT JOY to the outside, pressured from both sides leaving the turn, kicked clear in upper stretch but could not fend off the winner. AS TIME GOES BY off a bit slow to begin, stalked the leader near the fence, bid inside around the turn, lost ground in upper stretch but stayed on willingly for the show. FLAT OUT JOY prompted the pace outside the leader then three wide into the stretch but proved no match in the late stages. ENGLAND'S ROSE off slow from the inside, raced greenly early, trailed three wide to the turn, went around TICO TIME on the turn and moved into the two path and finished with a belated rally. LA V. stalked off the inside, took aim four wide into the lane and weakened in the late stages. TICO TIME went two wide around the turn and was never a factor.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.65 47.00 1:12.56 1:25.40 1:39.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Sapphire Silk
|113
|7
|2
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1¾
|Centeno
|21.10
|3
|Into Victory
|120
|2
|7
|6–1
|5–½
|4–1½
|3–1½
|2–½
|Pereira
|2.40
|11
|True Mischief
|123
|9
|1
|3–1
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–2
|3–2½
|Figueroa
|3.50
|6
|Gotta Be Lucky
|123
|5
|3
|5–1
|6–1
|5–2
|5–½
|4–½
|Hernandez
|9.10
|12
|Dolci
|120
|10
|9
|8–4
|7–½
|6–1
|6–8
|5–ns
|Gonzalez
|2.00
|4
|Midnight Jamboree
|123
|3
|10
|9–½
|9–5
|3–1
|4–2
|6–22¾
|Delgadillo
|11.80
|10
|Mountain Pass
|120
|8
|8
|4–½
|4–hd
|7–4½
|7–4
|7–2¼
|Maldonado
|26.70
|7
|Cameo Shores
|120
|6
|5
|7–hd
|8–½
|8–2½
|8–2
|8–4¾
|Flores
|26.40
|2
|Miracle Miler
|123
|1
|6
|10
|10
|10
|9–4
|9–8¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|71.30
|5
|Daddytellsastory
|120
|4
|4
|1–hd
|2–½
|9–1
|10
|10
|Velez
|24.90
|9
|SAPPHIRE SILK
|44.20
|19.00
|8.40
|3
|INTO VICTORY
|4.80
|3.40
|11
|TRUE MISCHIEF
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9)
|$266.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-3)
|$112.70
|$2 QUINELLA (3-9)
|$95.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-11-6)
|$175.66
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-11)
|$212.20
Winner–Sapphire Silk Dbb.f.3 by Verrazano out of Proudly We Hail, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Ed Few (KY). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $370,342 Daily Double Pool $22,995 Exacta Pool $229,283 Quinella Pool $7,184 Superfecta Pool $113,094 Trifecta Pool $159,246. Claimed–Into Victory by Steve Rothblum. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Caught in a Trappe, Fog Lifter, Turkish Angel.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-9) paid $148.60. Pick Three Pool $35,643.
SAPPHIRE SILK dueled for the lead outside a rival, put away that foe at the seven-sixteenths then dueled with TRUE MISCHIEF around the far turn, cut the corner into the stretch, shook free in upper stretch and inched away. INTO VICTORY stalked two wide then moved to the rail, saved ground into the stretch and rallied for the place. TRUE MISCHIEF forwardly placed outside the top pair, moved three deep on the backstretch, bid outside the leader at the three-eighths, dueled around the bend and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and was edged for the place. GOTTA BE LUCKY stalked the pace in the two path then three wide around the far turn turn, lacked a bid but held for a minor award. DOLCI went five wide into the first turn, stayed well off the inside on the backstretch, left the far turn four wide and summoned a mild rally. MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE stumbled badly at the start, trailed off the inside early, advanced five wide up the backstretch, came with a mild bid outside the top pair but faltered in the lane. MOUNTAIN PASS stumbled badly, went five wide into the first turn, tracked four wide to the lane and came up empty. CAMEO SHORES hard to manage into the first turn, raced three wide and between foes around that bend, tracked off the rail then two wide into the stretch and never threatened. MIRACLE MILER tucked inside on the first turn, stayed near the inside then angled out into the lane and was always outrun. DADDYTELLSASTORY dueled for the lead from the inside, checked at the three-eighths marker, dropped back on the turn and faded.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.43 48.43 1:12.14 1:36.18 1:42.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Muchly
|125
|7
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1
|1–½
|1–nk
|Rispoli
|3.30
|1
|Hollywood Girl
|123
|1
|8
|8
|7–1
|7–2½
|5–hd
|2–nk
|Smith
|6.50
|2
|Aunt Lubie
|123
|2
|4
|3–½
|3–1
|3–½
|3–½
|3–½
|Espinoza
|23.60
|4
|Gypsy Spirit
|123
|4
|6
|4–hd
|5–2
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–1¼
|Prat
|1.30
|7
|Gallovie
|123
|6
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–1½
|5–½
|Hernandez
|4.30
|6
|Kookie Gal
|125
|5
|7
|6–1
|6–1
|6–½
|6–2
|6–1¾
|Cedillo
|15.30
|3
|Prima Valentina
|123
|3
|5
|7–1
|8
|8
|8
|7–1¼
|Gonzalez
|73.10
|9
|Sassyserb
|122
|8
|2
|5–1½
|4–hd
|5–2½
|7–1½
|8
|Gutierrez
|9.50
|8
|MUCHLY (GB)
|8.60
|5.00
|4.00
|1
|HOLLYWOOD GIRL
|7.20
|4.80
|2
|AUNT LUBIE
|10.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8)
|$225.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-1)
|$24.10
|$2 QUINELLA (1-8)
|$31.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-2-4)
|$104.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-2)
|$143.90
Winner–Muchly (GB) B.f.4 by Iffraaj (GB) out of Ego (GB), by Green Desert. Bred by Highclere Stud (GB). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $372,337 Daily Double Pool $50,350 Exacta Pool $204,877 Quinella Pool $7,667 Superfecta Pool $85,205 Trifecta Pool $124,888. Scratched–Sicilia (GB).
50-Cent Pick Three (7-9-8) paid $358.20. Pick Three Pool $76,083. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-7-9-8) 4 correct paid $1,186.85. Pick Four Pool $245,625. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-7-7-9-8) 5 correct paid $3,034.50. Pick Five Pool $705,049.
MUCHLY (GB) stalked outside a rival, moved closer then alongside the leader on the far turn, challenged past the quarter pole, gained a short advantage in upper stretch, cleared inside rival and held late. HOLLYWOOD GIRL chased outside a rival, two wide on the second turn, came out in the stretch and closed for the place. AUNT LUBIE stalked near the fence, moved a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled out further in the drive and was edged for second. GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) bit rank early, stalked a bit off the rail then between rival, came three wide into the stretch and showed late interest. GALLOVIE (GB) sped clear and crossed over to take control of the rail, showed the way up the backstretch, pressured into the far turn, responded when challenged past the quarter pole, fought back inside but weakened late. KOOKIE GAL angled to the inside and settled off the pace, saved ground into the lane and needed more in the final sixteenth. PRIMA VALENTINA tracked inside then moved a bit off the rail, came back to the inside and never made an impact. SASSYSERB tracked three wide outside a rival on the first turn, steered out and came four wide into the stretch and could not respond when asked. HAND TIMED.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.84 44.60 57.18 1:10.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|I Belong to Becky
|120
|7
|2
|2–hd
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–2¾
|Delgadillo
|7.20
|9
|Vander Kelen
|120
|9
|6
|9
|6–1
|4–1
|2–2¼
|Hernandez
|3.50
|4
|Outlaw
|120
|4
|7
|4–1
|3–1
|3–½
|3–ns
|Prat
|4.50
|6
|Around the Dial
|120
|6
|1
|1–½
|2–2
|2–1½
|4–¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|13.00
|5
|Hydrogen
|116
|5
|3
|3–2
|4–½
|6–2
|5–hd
|Fuentes
|16.50
|1
|Awhitesportscoat
|120
|1
|5
|6–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–2½
|Pereira
|16.00
|2
|More Honor
|122
|2
|9
|8–hd
|7–hd
|7–1½
|7–1¼
|Rispoli
|6.40
|3
|Mayan Warrior
|122
|3
|8
|7–hd
|8–½
|8–2
|8–2¼
|Maldonado
|2.20
|8
|Implicitly
|120
|8
|4
|5–½
|9
|9
|9
|Velez
|29.20
|7
|I BELONG TO BECKY
|16.40
|8.20
|6.00
|9
|VANDER KELEN
|4.80
|3.40
|4
|OUTLAW
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$61.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-9)
|$37.40
|$2 QUINELLA (7-9)
|$33.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-4-6)
|$156.55
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-4)
|$99.10
Winner–I Belong to Becky Dbb.g.4 by Vronsky out of Pinky's Posh, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown Jr., Edward, Smith, Corey, Sanford, Thomas C., Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $310,863 Daily Double Pool $42,734 Exacta Pool $189,288 Quinella Pool $7,264 Superfecta Pool $74,148 Trifecta Pool $111,431. Claimed–Mayan Warrior by Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeff. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-8-7) paid $539.85. Pick Three Pool $157,755.
I BELONG TO BECKY vied three deep in the early going, dueled into the turn, cleared foe near the five-sixteenths, inched away into the stretch and drew off. VANDER KELEN tracked five wide through the turn, rallied through the lane and could not threat the winner but was clearly second best. OUTLAW broke in and bumped rival, well placed behind the top trio, raced two then three wide on the turn, angled out in the stretch and nailed AROUND THE DIAL for the show. AROUND THE DIAL vied between rivals and set the pace early, dueled with the winner into the turn, could not keep pace past the five-sixteenths, angled out into the stretch and lost the show. HYDROGEN contested the pace from the inside, chased the top pair into the turn, dropped back around the bend while two wide and weakened. AWHITESPORTSCOAT chased along the rail then angled four wide around the turn but lacked a bid when asked. MORE HONOR bumped from the outside at the start, took the turn two wide then moved inside in the stretch and never threatened. MAYAN WARRIOR bumped both sides at the start, went three wide around the bend and also failed to threaten. IMPLICITLY chased off the inside, entered the turn four wide then exited five wide and proved no menace.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.78 47.83 1:12.78 1:37.08 1:42.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Worthy Turk
|118
|5
|4
|7–½
|7–½
|5–½
|4–1½
|1–½
|Prat
|3.10
|8
|Hootie
|120
|7
|9
|8–1
|4–1
|3–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|Rispoli
|1.70
|9
|Camino de Estrella
|118
|8
|3
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–1¼
|Gonzalez
|17.50
|1
|Acker
|120
|1
|8
|9
|9
|7–hd
|6–hd
|4–¾
|Figueroa
|10.50
|2
|French Getaway
|120
|2
|6
|4–hd
|5–hd
|4–½
|5–1
|5–½
|Smith
|3.80
|4
|Holy Ghost
|122
|4
|7
|6–hd
|8–1
|8–½
|7–1½
|6–½
|Cedillo
|5.90
|3
|Synthesis
|120
|3
|1
|1–4
|1–9
|1–2
|3–½
|7–3
|Maldonado
|28.90
|10
|Swamp Souffle
|120
|9
|5
|5–1
|6–2
|6–2
|8–6
|8–5¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|34.60
|7
|Paynter's Boy
|113
|6
|2
|2–1
|3–½
|9
|9
|9
|Centeno
|31.20
|6
|WORTHY TURK
|8.20
|4.00
|3.00
|8
|HOOTIE
|3.40
|2.80
|9
|CAMINO DE ESTRELLA
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$78.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-8)
|$11.40
|$2 QUINELLA (6-8)
|$11.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-9-1)
|$45.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-9)
|$50.85
Winner–Worthy Turk Ch.g.5 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Worthy Cat, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Anatolia, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $341,655 Daily Double Pool $35,627 Exacta Pool $183,619 Quinella Pool $7,129 Superfecta Pool $80,239 Trifecta Pool $114,165. Claimed–Hootie by Hale Jr., Richard and Sue, Jacobs, Gary and Lambert, Jeffrey. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Swamp Souffle by Acker, Tom, Miller, Andy, Becker, Barry and Judith and Spawr, William. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–Southern King.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-6) paid $111.70. Pick Three Pool $138,800. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-7-5) paid $17.70.
WORTHY TURK unhurried off the inside then raced between foes, tracked outside a rival on the backstretch, four then five wide around the far turn, closed alongside HOOTIE in the stretch and proved best late. HOOTIE threw head and hopped at the start, pulled early first time in the stretch, came out on the backstretch then steered back, raced outside a rival on the second turn, three to four wide into the stretch, took a short lead at the eighth pole and went gamely to the wire. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA settled outside a rival, two wide on the second turn, bid between a furlong out and got outfinished. ACKER stumbled leaving the gate, trailed early, traveled a bit off the rail then angled four wide and came with a mild late bid. FRENCH GETAWAY unhurried in the early going, raced a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled out in upper stretch and lacked the needed late kick. HOLY GHOST reserved from the inside, went around around a rival on the far turn, angled back to the inside after clearing that foe and lacked a bid. SYNTHESIS sped to the front and opened up around the first turn and into the backstretch, held a diminishing lead into the stretch, headed at the eighth pole and weakened. SWAMP SOUFFLE raced off the rail, two wide on the first turn then moved out, went three wide and between foes into the far turn and weakened. PAYNTER'S BOY tracked along the inside to the lane and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.93 45.90 58.31 1:04.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Needless to Say
|121
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–3¼
|Pereira
|1.50
|5
|Ensleys Dream
|121
|5
|6
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2½
|Prat
|4.20
|1
|Squared Shady
|121
|1
|5
|4–½
|4–½
|3–2
|3–½
|Smith
|5.50
|3
|Dylans Wild Cat
|121
|3
|8
|6–2
|6–2
|4–hd
|4–¾
|Gutierrez
|7.60
|9
|Smoothlikebuttah
|121
|9
|1
|5–½
|5–½
|6–4
|5–1
|Cedillo
|4.10
|4
|Careless Star
|121
|4
|9
|7–1
|7–3
|5–1
|6–2¼
|Hernandez
|53.30
|8
|Here Comes Ralphie
|121
|8
|10
|9–hd
|8–1½
|7–1
|7–9¼
|Franco
|18.60
|6
|Daisy Field
|121
|6
|4
|8–3½
|9–2
|9–3
|8–ns
|Fuentes
|85.60
|7
|Maddie's Mojito
|121
|7
|3
|3–½
|3–½
|8–4
|9–2
|Gonzalez
|22.40
|10
|Koko's Mom
|114
|10
|7
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Centeno
|85.70
|2
|NEEDLESS TO SAY
|5.00
|3.60
|2.60
|5
|ENSLEYS DREAM
|4.80
|3.60
|1
|SQUARED SHADY
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$58.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$14.10
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$17.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-1-3)
|$22.07
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1)
|$37.85
Winner–Needless to Say Dbb.f.2 by Not This Time out of Camille C, by Roman Dancer. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc. and Antonsen, Per. Mutuel Pool $312,718 Daily Double Pool $32,739 Exacta Pool $137,634 Quinella Pool $4,754 Superfecta Pool $60,999 Trifecta Pool $89,537. Scratched–Miss Glorious.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-2) paid $101.10. Pick Three Pool $75,814.
NEEDLESS TO SAY set the pace to the turn, raced in the two path then moved to the inside on the turn, came back a bit off the rail into the lane while inching away and widened under hand urging. ENSLEYS DREAM up close early between a rivals, chased the winner three wide into the lane and bested the rest. SQUARED SHADY fractious in the gate, chased from the inside then tipped out into the two path and held the show. DYLANS WILD CAT off a bit slow and brushed the inner gate, stalked off the rail, three wide around the turn, angled out in upper stretch and finished evenly. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH went four to five wide around the turn and never rallied. CARELESS STAR off slow to begin, pulled early on the backstretch, angled in on the turn, came back out a bit in the lane and lacked a rally. HERE COMES RALPHIE lost her path at the start, guided near the inside, took the turn two wide, came out in the stretch and was never a factor. DAISY FIELD off the rail in the early going, four wide around the turn and was never a factor. MADDIE'S MOJITO had early speed three deep, could not keep pace around the turn and chased four wide leaving the bend and weakened. KOKO'S MOM stumbled leaving the gate, dropped back early, went five wide around the turn and was always outrun.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Del Mar Mile H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.59 45.84 1:09.69 1:22.06 1:33.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Mo Forza
|123
|3
|7
|6–1½
|6–1
|6–1½
|1–1
|1–4¼
|Prat
|1.20
|8
|Restrainedvengence
|120
|6
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|Pereira
|14.50
|7
|Royal Ship
|121
|5
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–1
|3–1¼
|Smith
|5.70
|11
|Bob and Jackie
|121
|9
|6
|7–hd
|7–1
|7–½
|7–1
|4–½
|Figueroa
|7.60
|3
|Galilean
|120
|2
|3
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–1
|5–1½
|5–¾
|Rispoli
|3.00
|9
|Overdue
|119
|7
|8
|8–2
|8–1
|8–2
|6–hd
|6–2¼
|Hernandez
|29.60
|2
|Bombard
|120
|1
|2
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–hd
|7–½
|Van Dyke
|14.60
|10
|Kiwi's Dream
|120
|8
|4
|2–3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|8–10½
|Gonzalez
|20.50
|5
|Dreams of Valor
|120
|4
|1
|1–1
|2–5
|2–1½
|9
|9
|Maldonado
|90.50
|4
|MO FORZA
|4.40
|3.00
|2.40
|8
|RESTRAINEDVENGENCE
|10.60
|5.60
|7
|ROYAL SHIP (BRZ)
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$13.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-8)
|$21.90
|$2 QUINELLA (4-8)
|$42.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-7-11)
|$56.62
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-7)
|$54.85
Winner–Mo Forza B.c.4 by Uncle Mo out of Inflamed, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Bardy Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Bardy Farm and OG Boss. Mutuel Pool $565,019 Daily Double Pool $45,395 Exacta Pool $260,232 Quinella Pool $9,317 Superfecta Pool $104,179 Trifecta Pool $175,821. Scratched–Sharp Samurai, The Black Album (FR).
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-4) paid $30.55. Pick Three Pool $78,084.
MO FORZA off a bit slow to begin, settled off the pace, traveled a bit off the rail, bid inside the leader in the lane and angled to the rail, surged clear at the eighth pole and powered away. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE settled off the inside, angled out on the second turn, carried five wide into the stretch and held the place. ROYAL SHIP (BRZ) between foes then angled in early, moved out into the backstretch, swung out into the stretch, rallied late but could not get up for second. BOB AND JACKIE raced off the rail, four wide leaving the turn, came out upper stretch and showed a mild response to earn a minor award. GALILEAN bumped leaving the gate, tracked outside a rival, carried four wide into the lane, bumped at the eighth pole, shifted in near the sixteenth pole and went evenly to the wire. OVERDUE traveled along the inside, angled out into the stretch then back to the inside in the drive and improved position. BOMBARD bumped at the start, tracked near the inside or a bit off the rail, angled three wide into the lane, bumped at the eighth pole, steadied at the sixteenth marker and weakened. KIWI'S DREAM (AUS) dueled for the lead with DREAMS OF VALOR to the stretch and gave way. DREAMS OF VALOR dueled with KIWI'S DREAM to the stretch and tired. HAND TIME.
TENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.78 44.42 1:09.19 1:15.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Express Train
|120
|9
|9
|8–1½
|6–2
|3–2½
|1–2
|Smith
|3.50
|11
|Julius
|122
|11
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|2–2½
|Figueroa
|2.00
|5
|Appreciated
|124
|5
|3
|6–1
|7–1
|5–½
|3–¾
|Pereira
|31.60
|4
|Heartfullofstars
|122
|4
|11
|11–½
|9–½
|6–1
|4–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|10.60
|2
|Jamming Eddy
|124
|2
|4
|3–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|5–nk
|Prat
|11.60
|10
|Big Scott Daddy
|122
|10
|8
|10–hd
|10–1
|8–2
|6–1¼
|Hernandez
|8.30
|12
|Oil Can Knight
|124
|12
|6
|5–1
|5–1½
|4–2
|7–1½
|Maldonado
|22.10
|6
|Littlebitamedal
|122
|6
|10
|12
|12
|10–2
|8–4½
|Gonzalez
|81.60
|3
|St. Joe Bay
|124
|3
|5
|4–1
|4–½
|7–hd
|9–ns
|Rispoli
|8.30
|8
|Drop the Chalupa
|120
|8
|12
|9–hd
|8–½
|9–hd
|10–½
|Van Dyke
|6.20
|7
|Shane Zain
|122
|7
|7
|7–hd
|11–1½
|11–3
|11–12½
|Delgadillo
|57.20
|1
|Oakland Mills
|122
|1
|2
|2–1
|3–1½
|12
|12
|Fuentes
|75.10
|9
|EXPRESS TRAIN
|9.00
|4.60
|3.40
|11
|JULIUS
|3.80
|3.00
|5
|APPRECIATED
|8.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9)
|$15.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-11)
|$17.90
|$2 QUINELLA (9-11)
|$15.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-11-5-4)
|$124.08
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-11-5)
|$119.30
Winner–Express Train B.c.3 by Union Rags out of I'm a Flake, by Mineshaft. Bred by Dixiana Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $449,540 Daily Double Pool $64,560 Exacta Pool $290,219 Quinella Pool $9,023 Superfecta Pool $134,018 Trifecta Pool $194,343. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-9) paid $25.35. Pick Three Pool $71,802.
EXPRESS TRAIN stumbled and bumped at the start, unhurried outside a rival then off the rail, advanced four wide around the turn, drove to the front and drew clear and was in hand nearing the wire. JULIUS set the pace under pressure to the inside, cleared for at the seven-sixteenths, drifted out around the bend, led through the drive but proved no match for the winner. APPRECIATED raced three wide into the turn, five wide leaving the bend and showed late effort to earn the show. HEARTFULLOFSTARS traveled along the inside the moved out into the two path and finished willingly in the final furlong. JAMMING EDDY exchanged bumps with ST. JOE BAY early, dropped back just behind the top pair, stalked in the two path, angled four wide around the turn, bid outside the leader in upper stretch but weakened in furlong grounds. BIG SCOTT DADDY tracked off the rail, traveled three wide then angled out in the stretch and never produced a rally. OIL CAN KNIGHT chased outside a rival, angled in entering the turn, exited the bend in the two path, weakened in the drive, bled and walked off. LITTLEBITAMEDAL chased two then three wide into the stretch, came out in the lane and proved no menace. ST. JOE BAY exchanged bumps with inside rival early, chased three to four wide and weakened. DROP THE CHALUPA bumped both sides and checked at the start, traveled four wide then six wide into the lane and proved no menace. SHANE ZAIN broke out and bumped at the start, tracked off the rail, five wide into the lane and came up empty. OAKLAND MILLS brushed with outside rival at the start, pressed inside to the seven-sixteenths, dropped back on the turn and tired.
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.02 46.19 1:12.03 1:37.70 1:44.00
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Jack Sprout
|120
|5
|3
|7–1
|5–hd
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|Delgadillo
|9.50
|10
|Huge Bigly
|120
|10
|12
|12
|12
|8–½
|5–2
|2–½
|Prat
|5.10
|4
|Silent Musketier
|119
|4
|8
|10–1½
|9–½
|6–hd
|4–1
|3–2¼
|Pereira
|15.30
|7
|Exeter
|120
|7
|7
|8–½
|8–1
|5–1½
|3–2½
|4–hd
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.20
|2
|Summer Fun
|119
|2
|6
|5–½
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–2
|5–2½
|Cedillo
|7.80
|3
|Ultimate Mystery
|119
|3
|9
|9–½
|10–1
|9–1
|6–1½
|6–1¼
|Velez
|37.20
|8
|Tembo
|120
|8
|11
|11–2½
|11–2
|10–5
|8–4
|7–2¼
|Hernandez
|15.90
|9
|Perseverance
|120
|9
|10
|6–1
|6–½
|4–1½
|7–1½
|8–16¼
|Franco
|4.30
|12
|Newell
|120
|12
|1
|1–1
|1–5
|1–2
|9–10
|9–21¼
|Gonzalez
|17.00
|6
|Notre Dame
|120
|6
|4
|3–½
|2–1
|7–1
|10–12
|10–39¾
|Figueroa
|4.50
|1
|Mr. Clutch
|118
|1
|5
|4–2
|4–1
|11–8
|11–15
|11
|Fuentes
|56.50
|11
|Quicker
|113
|11
|2
|2–hd
|7–1½
|12
|12
|dnf
|Centeno
|14.00
|5
|JACK SPROUT
|21.00
|7.60
|7.00
|10
|HUGE BIGLY
|6.20
|5.20
|4
|SILENT MUSKETIER
|7.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)
|$80.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-10)
|$90.70
|$2 QUINELLA (5-10)
|$68.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-4-7)
|$436.00
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-10-4-7-2)
|$29,954.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-4)
|$455.00
Winner–Jack Sprout B.c.3 by Jack Milton out of My Kitty, by Catienus. Bred by Chad Austin Reed (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Alison Rakis. Mutuel Pool $384,680 Daily Double Pool $125,384 Exacta Pool $255,678 Quinella Pool $8,388 Superfecta Pool $134,375 Super High Five Pool $55,744 Trifecta Pool $202,939. Scratched–K P D Day, Palace Prince.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-6-2-1/4-9-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $19,171. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-9-5) paid $113.95. Pick Three Pool $209,934. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1/4-9-5) 4 correct paid $450.45. Pick Four Pool $945,252. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-2-1/4-9-5) 5 correct paid $2,001.35. Pick Five Pool $1,153,115. $2 Pick Six (7-6-2-1/4-9-5) 5 out of 6 paid $297.20. Pick Six Pool $167,464. Pick Six Carryover $89,466. $1 Place Pick All 10 out of 11 paid $2,347.40. Place Pick All Pool $24,606.
JACK SPROUT raced a bit off the rail, split foes past the three-eights, went two to three wide around the final turn, took over at the eighth pole, cleared and held late under right-handed urging. HUGE BIGLY off the rail early then angled in nearing the first turn, moved out on the backstretch, angled five wide around the turn, closed well but could was not enough to get by the winner. SILENT MUSKETIER unhurried in the early stages, traveled outside a rival, went three deep at the three-eighths, swung four wide into the drive, rallied and finished game third. EXETER broke out and bumped rival at the start, tracked off the rail, two wide into the lane, took aim on the top pair in the drive but went evenly in deep stretch. SUMMER FUN showed early speed between rivals then dropped back a bit to stalk the pace, split foes at the five-eights pole, closed in on the leader and gained command at the quarter pole, lost the lead at the furlong marker and weakened late. ULTIMATE MYSTERY settled near the inside then a bit off the rail, between foes at the three-eighths pole, two wide around the final turn, moved to the rail in the stretch and improved position. TEMBO bumped both sides at the start, traveled near the back of the field, steadied past the three-eighths pole, went three wide into the stretch, steadied again in upper stretch and could not regain momentum. PERSEVERANCE tracked off the rail, two to three wide then moved out on the backstretch, raced outside a rival on the second turn and came up empty in the drive. NEWELL contested the pace five deep early then cleared and angled in on the first turn, padded the lead on the backstretch, lost command at the quarter pole and tired. NOTRE DAME vied between foes then chased off the rail, angled to the rail then dropped back on the second turn, eased in the stretch and walked off. MR. CLUTCH sent from the inside, up close early then in a bit tight into the first turn, chased the pace near the inside, was through early then eased through the lane and across the wire and walked off. QUICKER vied four deep then chased off the rail, dropped back leaving the backstretch, eased through the lane and walked off. HAND TIMED.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$203,022
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$3,102,085
|Out of State
|N/A
|$12,445,132
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$15,750,239
