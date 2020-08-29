Horse racing newsletter: One week to the Kentucky Derby

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Rob Henie is back with a handicapping lesson.

I know we are a week away from the Kentucky Derby, but before we get on to the rest of the newsletter, here’s a look at the likely starters for the race. This comes courtesy of Churchill Downs publicity.

Tiz the Law (jockey Manny Franco); Authentic (John Velazquez); Art Collector (Brian Hernandez Jr.); Honor A.P. (Mike Smith); Ny Traffic (Paco Lopez); King Guillermo (Samy Camacho); Thousand Words (Florent Geroux); Max Player (Ricardo Santana Jr.); Enforceable (Adam Beschizza); Major Fed (James Graham); Storm the Court (Julien Leparoux); Attachment Rate (Joe Talamo); Sole Volante (Luca Panici); Finnick the Fierce (Martin Garcia); Winning Impression (Joe Rocco Jr.); Necker Island (Miguel Mena); Shirl’s Speight (Corey Lanerie).

Possible starters: Dr Post (Tyler Gaffalione); Rushie (TBA); Money Moves (TBA);

The Flatter files

It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network and Horse Racing Nation. He updates us on being able to bet (or not bet) the Kentucky Derby in a couple of states.

“Who knew that horseplayers here in Las Vegas would have something in common with horseplayers in Scarborough, Maine?

“The Silver State and the Pine Tree State. Strange bedfellows indeed when it comes to next week’s Kentucky Derby. Especially since right now bettors in both states are locked out of Churchill Downs betting pools.

“Of course, it comes back to money. Doesn’t everything? But the disputes have different characters in each state.

“The Nevada Pari-Mutuel Assn., which is the cartel of racebooks around the state, is just starting the 11th month of a stalemate with Churchill Downs Inc., the corporate monolith in Kentucky. They had been arguing over what percentage of the takeout each side should get from races at Churchill Downs, the old racetrack in Louisville that is owned by CDI. Actually, they have not been arguing lately. They stopped speaking to each other last spring.

“Got it so far?

“In Maine the fight is between CDI and the state’s Gambling Control Board (not to be confused with state Gaming Control Board in Nevada), which exclusively licensed Hollywood Races to provide advanced-deposit wagering. According to a story in the Press Herald in Portland, Maine (not to be confused with all the other Portlands), the state government did not license Twin Spires to be an ADW there. Twin Spires, a rival of Hollywood Races, is owned by CDI, which also owns a casino in Maine. In effect, Churchill said if it cannot play ball with its ADW in its own casino in Maine, then Maine cannot play with Churchill’s big horse race.

“Still following all this?

“Back here in Nevada, the state’s racebooks went to a Plan B that apparently is not available in Maine. They are preparing to book the Derby and the Kentucky Oaks on their own next week without sharing a single dollar with Churchill Downs. That plan was approved Thursday by the state’s Gaming Control Board (not to be confused wi ... oh, never mind).

“That all sounds well and good, right? Work independently of Churchill, pocket all the takeout, and everyone is happy from Las Vegas to Lake Tahoe to Winnemucca.

“Not so fast. Because Nevada is obliged to honor the prices posted on the tote board in Kentucky, the racebooks absorb a risk that would not be there if they were part of the national pari-mutuel betting pools based at Churchill Downs. To avoid being cleaned out by the potential of a big score in horizontal or vertical wagers, Nevada casinos are not likely to book Pick 5s and superfectas. That is what bookmakers have told the Vegas Stats & Information Network.

“It does not end there. What happens if there is a repeat of a Giacomo or Mine That Bird or, hey, a Country House that comes in from out of the longshot clouds? Don’t expect to pocket all $65,000 on a $1,000 bet at 65-1. For one thing each book will impose strict betting limits that will vary from one house to the next. Hypothetically, William Hill with its many properties and app bettors might allow a $1,000 win bet where a stand-alone shop like the South Point might have a limit of, say, $100. There will even be limits on payouts.

“Even a deluge of bets on Tiz The Law, short a price as he may be, could create an underlay that could trigger a whole new set of limits that could change as Derby Saturday wears on, according to one racebook insider.

“In short, the Nevada betting menu for the Derby will be limited, and it might not even include every race. The Gaming Control Board told casinos that they may only book the ones that are shown on NBC, NBCSN, FS1 and FS2. If a Churchill Downs race is shown only online, it may not be booked.

“There is, however, a chance that there will be a late deal between the Las Vegas racebooks and CDI to restore whatever looks like normal in 2020. Horseplayers — make that beleaguered horseplayers — who have been in Nevada for very long have seen this happen before. The word loggerheads could have been used to describe various impasses over the years involving the NPMA cartel and racetrack conglomerates. They eventually get resolved after everyone makes noise about how the other one is victimizing innocent bettors.

“So don’t be surprised after all this that someone next week channels the late Gilda Radner and his or her inner Roseanne Roseannadanna and says ‘never mind.’

“As for Maine? That is a whole nuther kettle of lobster.”

Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. He is also the contributing editor at Horse Racing Nation and the host of the Ron Flatter Racing Pod. Leon Nichols and Calvin Davis of the Project to Preserve African-American Turf History tell stories of the amazing 19th-century Black jockeys and trainers who built the Derby. Trainer Juan Carlos Ávila talks about the four-month layoff that King Guillermo is getting before his run for the roses. Rampart Race and Sportsbook’s Duane Colucci handicaps weekend races. To listen, just click here.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the third race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“This is a starter allowance race at 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Top selection is GOODTINGSCOMEINPINK (#7). There’s a big difference between a mile and 1 1/16, huge in fact. Races at a mile are often quicker with horses scurrying into the first turn, and continuing with that momentum along the backside, often creating late rallies from horses who can settle early. That was the case with this filly last time out, but Saturday, a different story we believe, as she’s actually better when able to settle while closer up, and that’s where this methodical 1 1/16 can be so useful for her. We’ve actually been waiting for her to get this particular assignment, and today’s the day, with Abel Cedillo taking over, along with a useful short seven hole, allowing for quick pop from the gate and a close up trip throughout, likely taking over at the top of the lane, if not sooner. SINGLE.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: Cedillo has won 20 of his 23 races on the lead or within two lengths at the ½ mile pole…. Runners who started their last race at Golden Gate, are 1 for 47 when running at Del Mar in their next start.

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 7-1

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 3

“Negative Notes:

“4 Soothing - Beat very little when breaking her maiden here a few weeks ago.

“6 Hello Bubble - Only 5-2 on the morning line, but our top pick is gonna get first run turning for home while this one tries running on from deep on the course.

“Morning Line Underlays / Overlays:

“6 Hello Bubble - Morning Line 5-2 / WCHR Line 5-1

“TOP PICK: GOODTINGSCOMEINPINK (#7 4-1 Cedillo)

“SECOND CHOICE: FREEDOM LASS (#1 3-1 Rispoli)”

Del Mar review

In the short history of the newsletter, I can’t ever recall a dead heat in a local stakes race, but that’s what happened Friday in the $75,000 Tranquility Lake Stakes. It was a great battle between jockeys Flavien Prat and Mike Smith. Message, with Prat aboard in the one-mile race for fillies and mares, went to the lead and stayed there through fast fractions and appeared to be beaten by Proud Emma, with Smith riding, in late stretch. But Message fought back leading to a head-bobbing finish, which ended in a dead heat.

Proud Emma, trained by Peter Miller, paid $3.20, $2.80 and $2.10. Message, trained by Bob Baffert, paid $3.60, $3.60, $2.40. The rest of the field, in order, were Hang a Star, Zusha and Smiling Shirlee.

Here’s what the jockeys had to say.

Flavien Prat (Message): “She put us in the race [Friday]. She was really digging in late. I couldn’t tell if I’d won or not. I thought maybe. First time I’ve ever been in a dead-heat in a stakes race.”

Mike Smith (Proud Emma): “I was concerned about the quick turnaround (she had raced 12 days ago). I thought I was going to have to go catch that other one, but we wound up hooking up early. I couldn’t hit my filly. She was getting in [just outside Message] and I couldn’t go left-handed, we were too close. And if I hit her right-handed, she might come over more. I knew I was in front right before the wire, but then he (Prat) got the bob. My filly’s head was coming back up and his was going down. It worked out OK.”

Del Mar preview

Saturday’s 11-race card has one nice stakes race, three allowance/optional claimers and three maiden specials. Five of the races are on the turf. I know, Del Mar has changed its post next weekend to 1 p.m., but on Saturday, the last race is scheduled for 7:06 p.m., with a sunset time of 7:17 p.m. Good thing the last race is only five furlongs.

OK, the big race is the Grade 2 Pat O’Brien Stakes for horses going seven furlongs. It’s Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” race for the Dirt Mile, which should just be the Mile and the current Mile should be the Turf Mile. Enough if that.

The favorite, at 5-2, is Flagstaff for trainer John Sadler and jockey Victor Espinoza. The 6-year-old gelding has won five-of-14 lifetime, with four seconds. He won the Grade 2 San Carlos at Santa Anita on March 7. Last out he was fourth to winner McKinzie in the Triple Bend.

The second favorite is Giant Expectations, at 7-2, for Peter Eurton and Umberto Rispoli. This is his first start this year, having run 10th in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. He was second in last year’s Pat O’Brien to Catalina Cruiser. The 7-year-old has won four of 23, with five seconds and four thirds. This will be Rispoli’s first race on the horse.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 7, 6, 10 (1 also eligible), 6, 8, 8, 11 (1 ae), 8, 10.

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 8 Avenue de France (8-1)

Sophomore filly from the Leonard Powell barn was well bet in a short field when making her U.S. debut in June but fell apart and finished last after sitting second early. She ran like a bleeder and gets Lasix on Saturday, continues to work well enough and should get first run on the likely pacesetter. She offers value as Drayden Van Dyke rides back.

Friday’s result: He’s Like Violence (2-1) got clear on the lead while setting a comfortable pace, was challenged on the far turn, then got swallowed up late before finishing off the board.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ciaran Thornton’s Dmr pick of the day

RACE NINE: No. 1 Gregorian Chant (8-1)

Gregorian Chant makes the second start off the layoff for trainer Phil D’Amato, who wins 21% on this move. Jockey Juan Hernandez wins 25% of his mounts for this trainer and we see some sharp works for Saturday’s race and are getting a nice 8-1 morning line price.

Friday’s results: Tromador broke great and tracked the leaders in fourth but for some reason was shuffled to last place into the turn. The horse then made a late move but finished off the board. Strange ride.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate Fields weekend preview

He’s back for yet another Golden Gate meeting. Yes, track race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman returns as our host for previews and other musings from up north. So, take it away, Matt.

“There are nine races on both Saturday and Sunday, which will end the racing week. Saturday’s third race is the feature. Although all the horses are in for a tag, it looks more like an allowance race on paper. Honeymoonz Over has an affinity for the Tapeta and draws the inside post position with new jockey Bryan Pena aboard. The John Martin-trained pair of My Friend Tony and Sequentially have been running against sharp company as of late and look to be in a good spot. Sunset Dragunn has seen better days but takes a needed drop-in class, while the speedy Sunrise Journey figures to go set a good pace and could be tough to reel in if he were to get brave on the lead.

Advertisement

“The eighth is the feature on Sunday, a one-mile Tapeta allowance for 3-year-olds, and four of the eight runners were last seen in the Robert Dupret Derby on turf earlier in the month. The runner up in that race, Sacred Rider, the 7-2 morning line favorite, enters for trainer Steve Specht and figures to get plenty of support. That said, his better races have come on grass. From a class perspective, he fits. Returray ran third in the Robert Dupret at a big price (42-1) and tries routing for the second time in his career. Zimba Warrior makes his first start off the claim for trainer Craig Dollase after an easy win against high-level claimers at Del Mar. Northern California allowance winner Lookin for Revenge and double-digit length maiden winner Barbaroni also figure to get support.

“Also on Sunday, 36 horses are entered in the late Pick 4 (Races 6-9). The fifth race starts the late Pick 5 and features a number of horses with back class. In this turf route, Gabo’s Macondo makes his second start off the layoff for Jonathan Wong while Arch Prince, who won multiple second-level allowance races earlier this year, takes a slight drop in class. Passionate Reward is an interesting item for leading trainer Isidro Tamayo. The gelding won on turf for trainer Richard Mandella when down south last year and gets to routing after a number of competitive races against some of the better sprinters in the Bay Area.”

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

10:00 Woodbine (1): $112,500 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Armistice Day (2-1)

10:32 Woodbine (2): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Cash in a Flash (2-1)

11:04 Woodbine (3): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Hayabusa One (5-2)

11:18 Saratoga (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Saranac Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Vanzzy (7-2)

11:29 Monmouth (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Eatontown Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Nay Lady Nay (2-1)

1:14 Gulfstream (9): $200,000 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes-Susan’s Girl Division, Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Go Jo Jo Go (8-5)

1:17 Woodbine (7): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Colleen Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Walk in Marrakesh (6-5)

1:32 Saratoga (7): Grade 2 $150,000 Amsterdam Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Yaupon (8-5)

1:49 Woodbine (8): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Fabiolla (2-1)

2:07 Saratoga (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Forego Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Whitmore (7-2)

2:21 Gulfstream (11): $200,000 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes-Affirmed Division, Fla-breds 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Gatsby (3-1)

2:43 Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $500,000 Sword Dancer Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Sadler’s Joy (5-2)

6:38 Del Mar (10): Grade 2 $150,000 Pat O’Brien Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Flagstaff (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE TWO: No. 6 Gov From Above (4-1)

He has improved steadily on my comparison speed charts with the 3-year-old posting a way-better-than-looked effort when fourth in a needed return outing on Aug. 14 after being off for nearly four months. In that outing, Gov From Above broke slow and was behind by multiple lengths with little racing momentum. After the tough getaway, the gelding went climbing while running wide down the backstretch and through the turn before finishing well on his own down the lane to light the board. With a step forward expected in his second start off the layoff, this entrant should be a contender for the top spots at a medium mutual.

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, August 28. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 20th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.56 45.96 57.28 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Maxim Strider 120 5 4 3–hd 4–1 3–1 1–¾ Gonzalez 1.80 7 Mamba Queen 120 7 1 2–1 2–1 1–½ 2–2 Van Dyke 2.40 4 Judy With Grace 120 4 5 5–½ 7–1½ 6–1 3–nk Franco 14.10 3 Investment Grade 120 3 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 4–½ Rispoli 4.30 9 Esperer 120 9 7 7–1 5–hd 4–hd 5–1¼ Hernandez 11.10 6 Kate Boss 120 6 6 6–½ 6–hd 7–1 6–hd Cedillo 9.40 8 Del Mar Flash 120 8 3 4–1 3–½ 5–1 7–1¾ Valdivia, Jr. 27.40 2 Call Sign Fifi 120 2 8 8–4 8–3 8–4 8–3½ Maldonado 14.00 1 Aspen Again 120 1 9 9 9 9 9 Diaz, Jr. 76.70 5 MAXIM STRIDER 5.60 3.00 2.60 7 MAMBA QUEEN 3.40 2.60 4 JUDY WITH GRACE 5.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $10.10 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $11.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-4-3) $23.16 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-4) $38.45 Winner–Maxim Strider B.f.2 by Tapizar out of High Strider, by Aragorn (IRE). Bred by Highclere, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC, Legacy Ranch, Inc., Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $201,156 Exacta Pool $105,341 Quinella Pool $3,789 Superfecta Pool $42,262 Trifecta Pool $64,885. Scratched–Pretty Saylee. MAXIM STRIDER bumped from the outside in the beginning, well placed behind the top pair, saved ground around the bend, angled out with a furlong to go, closed in alongside the runner-up and proved best late. MAMBA QUEEN dueled for command with INVESTMENT GRADE into and around the bend and into the stretch, cleared briefly past the eighth pole but could match the winner in the final sixteenth. JUDY WITH GRACE tracked the pace from the inside to the stretch, asked at the eighth pole and rallied for the show. INVESTMENT GRADE dueled for command from the inside, weakened in the final furlong and lost the show. ESPERER (FR) tracked three wide into the bend, angled out four wide and finished evenly late. KATE BOSS broke in and bumped rival at the start, settled just off the pace early, went two wide and outside a rival into the lane and lacked a rally. DEL MAR FLASH forwardly placed off the inside, took the turn three wide, bothered by the winner at the eighth pole and weakened. CALL SIGN FIFI off a bit slow to begin, raced two wide into the bend then moved out into the three path and proved no menace. ASPEN AGAIN ducked in and steadied at the start, saved ground trailing the field and was never a factor. HAND TIMED. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.17 48.10 1:12.89 1:25.66 1:38.38 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Last First Kiss 120 1 2 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–½ 1–ns Van Dyke 0.40 4 This Tea 120 3 3 3–½ 4–2½ 2–1½ 2–7 2–13¼ Gutierrez 3.30 3 Miss Mo' Licious 120 2 1 2–1 2–1 4–6 3–hd 3–5 Velez 11.60 5 Keep Dancing 120 4 4 4–3 3–1 3–hd 4–8 4–20½ Valdivia, Jr. 26.70 6 Overwhelming Love 120 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 Gonzalez 5.10 1 LAST FIRST KISS 2.80 2.10 2.10 4 THIS TEA 2.80 2.10 3 MISS MO' LICIOUS 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $11.00 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $2.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $3.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-5) $3.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $6.00 Winner–Last First Kiss Dbb.f.3 by Congrats out of Zultanite, by El Corredor. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Gary Mandella. Owner: Thomas L. Nichols. Mutuel Pool $215,145 Daily Double Pool $36,561 Exacta Pool $87,735 Quinella Pool $2,409 Superfecta Pool $33,812 Trifecta Pool $58,117. Scratched–Himiko. LAST FIRST KISS dueled from the inside then cleared rivals, inched away around the final bend, pressured by THIS TEA in the drive, lost command past the eighth pole then came back at rival and edged foe in the final strides. THIS TEA settled off the inside, took aim three wide into the stretch, took a short lead past the eighth pole, battled with LAST FIRST KISS in deep stretch and was outkicked in the closing moments. MISS MO' LICIOUS sprinted to the front quickly from the gate, dueled for command from the outside then stalked the leader up the backstretch off the inside, raced outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and bested the rest. KEEP DANCING reluctant to load, went four wide into the first turn then angled to the rail around the bend, stalked the pace inside to the lane and weakened. OVERWHELMING LOVE trailed the field near the fence, angled out on the final turn and never threatened. THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.38 48.00 1:12.51 1:37.27 1:43.19 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 East Rand 124 10 6 6–1 5–hd 5–1½ 2–hd 1–nk Gutierrez 11.60 9 Seeking Refuge 124 9 7 8–1 6–hd 3–1 1–1 2–1¾ Rispoli 2.90 1 Big City Bane 124 1 9 10 8–½ 9–hd 8–1 3–½ Hernandez 12.30 2 Honos Man 124 2 8 7–hd 9–½ 8–1½ 7–½ 4–nk Valdivia, Jr. 3.90 4 Show Business 121 4 1 5–½ 7–1½ 6–hd 6–hd 5–nk Pereira 88.60 7 He's Like Violence 124 7 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 3–1½ 6–nk Cedillo 2.20 5 Go Time 119 5 4 4–1 3–½ 4–½ 4–½ 7–1¼ Prat 5.20 6 Tromador 122 6 3 3–hd 4–1 10 9–hd 8–¾ Flores 24.80 3 Final Final 121 3 10 9–½ 10 7–½ 10 9–1½ Gonzalez 41.60 8 Single Me Out 124 8 5 2–hd 2–1½ 2–hd 5–hd 10 Franco 31.70 10 EAST RAND 25.20 9.80 5.60 9 SEEKING REFUGE 5.40 3.80 1 BIG CITY BANE 6.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-10) $35.20 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $45.50 $2 QUINELLA (9-10) $36.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-1-2) $149.11 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-1) $153.95 Winner–East Rand Dbb.r.5 by Denman (AUS) out of Flak, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Landaluce Educe Stables (KY). Trainer: Javier Jose Sierra. Owner: Frank Reynoso, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $276,292 Daily Double Pool $21,283 Exacta Pool $140,906 Quinella Pool $6,703 Superfecta Pool $61,978 Trifecta Pool $93,194. Claimed–Honos Man by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Go Time by Steven Zolotas. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–Mr Right Now. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-10) paid $65.60. Pick Three Pool $61,619. EAST RAND bumped leaving the gate, tracled mid-pack outside a rival then moved out three wide, angled out at the top of the lane, bumped by SEEKING REFUGE mid-stretch and dug in late to best rival. SEEKING REFUGE broke out and bumped, angled out into the first turn, raced four wide on the backstretch then bid three deep around the far turn, drifted out and bumped EAST RAND mid-stretch and finished gamely to the wire. BIG CITY BANE raced near the inside then a bit off the rail trailed patiently into the far turn, traveled two wide into the stretch then angled out and produced a mild rally to earn the show. HONOS MAN angled to the inside the moved out on the backstretch, came two wide into the stretch, angled out and summoned a mild late bid. SHOW BUSINESS had early speed but was in a bit tight and steadied along the inside leaving the chute, pulled into the first turn, chased from the inside to the lane, steadied in upper stretch, gained a clear path and finished willingly. HE'S LIKE VIOLENCE set the pace inside, met bids around the far turn, fought back inside then weakened in the late stages. GO TIME stalked from the inside then moved a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked a bid. TROMADOR showed early speed three deep leaving the chute, checked between rivals first time in the stretch, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, crowded and checked at the seven-sixteenths pole, dropped back along the inside and could not rally. FINAL FINAL raced outside rival early, altered out around foe into the first turn, moved out four wide on the backstretch, steered back in some and went three wide into the lane and was never a factor. SINGLE ME OUT up close outside the leader, bid between on the second turn and weakened in the drive. HAND TIMED. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.08 47.54 1:12.39 1:25.24 1:38.17 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Big Hoof Dynamite 121 1 7 7 6–1 6–½ 4–1 1–nk Prat 4.90 4 Alvaaro 125 4 6 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–1 Cedillo 4.70 6 Self Taught 121 6 2 2–½ 2–hd 3–½ 2–hd 3–2½ Gryder 2.90 2 Knifes Edge 121 2 3 6–1 7 7 6–6 4–½ Gutierrez 15.10 3 Zorich 125 3 5 4–1 5–1 4–1 5–1 5–nk Rispoli 2.00 5 Debt Monger 121 5 4 5–hd 4–hd 2–hd 3–½ 6–21¼ Delgadillo 13.60 7 Vodka Twist 121 7 1 3–½ 3–1 5–½ 7 7 Maldonado 7.00 1 BIG HOOF DYNAMITE 11.80 5.80 4.00 4 ALVAARO 5.80 5.00 6 SELF TAUGHT 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-1) $120.00 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $29.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $31.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-6-2) $51.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-6) $58.10 Winner–Big Hoof Dynamite B.g.3 by Data Link out of Acting Talent, by Bernstein. Bred by Mabaki Investments, Ellen Murphy &William R. Murphy (KY). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $294,435 Daily Double Pool $21,999 Exacta Pool $144,814 Quinella Pool $5,614 Superfecta Pool $54,676 Trifecta Pool $93,288. Claimed–Alvaaro by Cady, Todd, Lambert, Jeffrey and Paradise Farms Corp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Self Taught by Macy, Michael and Plumer, Scott. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Zorich by Alydom Racing Racing LLC and Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-10-1) paid $42.40. Pick Three Pool $29,872. BIG HOOF DYNAMITE stumbled leaving the gate, stalked a bit off the rail, angled out upper stretch, rallied four wide and got up in time. ALVAARO off a bit slow to begin, sped to the front and angled to the rail, led clear to the quarter pole, responded to urging and led through the drive but could not hold in the final strides. SELF TAUGHT went three wide into the first turn then chased a bit off the rail, two wide around the second turn, challenged between foes in the drive but could find more in deep stretch. KNIFES EDGE settled near the inside, steadied from the thirteen-sixteenths to the eleven-sixteenths, angled out on the second turn then swung out into the stretch and showed late interest to earn a minor award. ZORICH tracked along the inside to the stretch and never rallied. DEBT MONGER tracked off the rail then four wide on the backstretch, bid four then three wide on the second turn and weakened in the drive. VODKA TWIST had early speed from the outside and went four wide into the first turn then dropped back to chase off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and faded. FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 24.02 49.33 1:14.03 1:38.25 1:44.21 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Palace Prince 120 3 4 4–½ 4–1 3–1 1–1 1–hd Pereira 5.70 6 K P D Day 120 6 7 7–½ 8–2 6–1½ 4–1½ 2–½ Rispoli 3.70 9 Juror 120 9 6 8–1½ 6–hd 5–hd 3–hd 3–½ Prat 3.20 1 My Indy 123 1 9 6–hd 7–hd 7–½ 5–1 4–1¼ Figueroa 7.60 5 Temple Secret 123 5 8 9 9 8–2 6–2 5–nk Gonzalez 6.20 8 Full Draw 123 8 5 5–1 3–½ 2–hd 2–½ 6–3¼ Espinoza 9.50 7 Vegas Moon 120 7 1 2–½ 2–1 4–hd 7–2 7–1 Van Dyke 14.90 2 Infatuate 120 2 3 3–hd 5–½ 9 9 8–4¾ Hernandez 17.60 4 Spanish Count 120 4 2 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 8–hd 9 Cedillo 7.20 3 PALACE PRINCE 13.40 5.00 4.00 6 K P D DAY 5.20 3.20 9 JUROR 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $108.80 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $29.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $24.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-9-1) $75.43 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-9) $71.70 Winner–Palace Prince Ch.g.3 by Palace Malice out of Christie Village, by Deputy Minister. Bred by Charles E. Fipke (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Becker, Barry, Becker, Judith, Bloom, Michael, Lindo, Jon and Summers, James A.. Mutuel Pool $324,821 Daily Double Pool $46,767 Exacta Pool $191,410 Quinella Pool $5,160 Superfecta Pool $64,223 Trifecta Pool $115,550. Claimed–K P D Day by Robert Cannon. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Claimed–Juror by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-1-3) paid $306.65. Pick Three Pool $58,480. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2-10-1-3) 4 correct paid $421.85. Pick Four Pool $175,604. 50-Cent Pick Five (5/10-1/2-10-1-3) 5 correct paid $2,364.40. Pick Five Pool $558,554. PALACE PRINCE stalked the pace two wide then angled in and bid inside near the five-sixteenths, took over shortly after, kicked clear into the stretch and held off the late charge from the runner-up. K P D DAY tossed head and was off a bit slowly, pulled early then chased between rivals, angled in on the second turn, lacked room upper stretch then angled out late, surged but could not get by. JUROR raced three wide into the first turn then moved four wide on the backstretch, came three wide into the lane, bid but was outkicked by the top pair. MY INDY off slow from the inside, settled near the fence, saved ground into the lane, angled out in the drive and closed well. TEMPLE SECRET stumbled badly at the start, unhurried a bit off the rail and showed late effort through the final furlong. FULL DRAW tracked off the rail, two wide on the second turn and flattened in the stretch. VEGAS MOON chased outside the lead, steadied at the three-eighths, went three wide into the lane and weakened. INFATUATE stalked the pace from the inside, steadied near the half-mile marker, dropped back and weakened in the lane. SPANISH COUNT sped to the front and pulled early to the nine-sixteenths pole, headed at the five-sixteenths, checked at the quarter pole and faded in the lane. HAND TIMED. SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $41,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.43 45.86 58.37 1:12.41 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Afleet Diva 120 4 3 3–1 2–2 2–2 1–½ Fuentes 2.20 1 September Secret 120 1 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 2–1 Prat 1.10 6 Reign of Fire 120 5 1 4–hd 3–3 3–7 3–11¼ Van Dyke 3.60 3 Exchange Vows 120 2 4 2–½ 4–2 4–4 4–9½ Rispoli 5.00 4 Fireitup 120 3 5 5 5 5 5 Franco 26.30 5 AFLEET DIVA 6.40 3.20 2.60 1 SEPTEMBER SECRET 2.80 2.20 6 REIGN OF FIRE 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $56.00 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $6.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $7.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-3) $2.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-6) $6.55 Winner–Afleet Diva Ch.f.2 by Bayern out of Tres Belle, by War Front. Bred by Kaleem Shah, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $205,340 Daily Double Pool $23,206 Exacta Pool $100,667 Quinella Pool $3,425 Superfecta Pool $26,582 Trifecta Pool $52,371. Scratched–Righteously. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-5) paid $67.10. Pick Three Pool $83,521. AFLEET DIVA stalked outside a rival, went three wide into the turn, exited in the two path, rallied steadily and reeled in the leader and edged foe under right-handed urging. SEPTEMBER SECRET sped to the front from the inside, cleared at the half-mile marker, inched away then drifted in through the stretch and was caught. REIGN OF FIRE broke well from the outside, stalked the pace off the inside, traveled four wide into the turn then moved down into the three path, finished well in the final furlong and closed the gap on the top pair. EXCHANGE VOWS chased outside the leader, dropped back around the bend, came out on the turn and had little left for the drive. FIREITUP angled to the inside, came out around the bend and never threatened. SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.09 46.16 57.90 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Miss Costa Rica 120 1 6 3–1 2–2 2–2 1–1¼ Cedillo 3.00 4 Pizzazz 120 4 8 8–2 6–2 4–2 2–nk Smith 3.60 2 Map to My Heart 120 2 7 6–½ 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ Valdivia, Jr. 24.20 6 Ready Jet Go 120 6 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 4–2½ Gonzalez 6.80 3 Brilliant Cut 120 3 4 4–hd 5–1 5–2½ 5–½ Rispoli 2.50 5 Carpe Fortuna 120 5 9 9 8–1½ 6–1½ 6–1½ Hernandez 6.20 8 Quinevere 120 8 2 7–1½ 9 7–4 7–7¼ Espinoza 14.40 7 Simmer Down 120 7 5 5–1 7–hd 8–½ 8–4¼ Pereira 30.30 9 Supernova Wildcat 120 9 3 2–½ 4–1 9 9 Figueroa 26.80 1 MISS COSTA RICA 8.00 4.80 3.80 4 PIZZAZZ 5.00 4.00 2 MAP TO MY HEART 12.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $31.00 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $19.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $23.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-6) $124.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2) $120.65 Winner–Miss Costa Rica B.f.2 by Hit It a Bomb out of Five Star Daydream, by Five Star Day. Bred by Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Carroll Boys Racing, Sayjay Racing LLC, McClanahan, Jerry and Baltas, Richard. Mutuel Pool $325,136 Daily Double Pool $31,370 Exacta Pool $169,033 Quinella Pool $5,553 Superfecta Pool $58,971 Trifecta Pool $90,311. Scratched–Freedom Flyer. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-1) paid $87.95. Pick Three Pool $47,772. MISS COSTA RICA chased from the inside, tipped out in the lane, rallied to the front at the sixteenth pole and drew clear. PIZZAZZ settled off the pace, traveled along the inside, drifted out a bit on the turn but was corrected back to the inside, came out at the sixteenth and finished well to earn the place. MAP TO MY HEART steadied between rivals early, angled to the inside, came three wide into the lane, shifted out in upper stretch and got outkicked for the place. READY JET GO sped to the front and set the pace, inched away around the turn, led clear past the eighth pole, overtaken by the winner at the sixteenth and weakened in deep stretch. BRILLIANT CUT chased off the rail, angled out and came three wide into the stretch and never responded to urging. CARPE FORTUNA off a bit slow to begin, angled to the inside, came out at the three-sixteenths pole, drifted to the rail in the lane and failed to rally. QUINEVERE (GER) chased between foes early then dropped back off the place, floated out a bit around the turn then angled to the inside and never threatened. SIMMER DOWN tracked off the rail then steadied off heels early, traveled three wide then forced out at the top of the lane and weakened. SUPERNOVA WILDCAT chased off the rail then outside a rival, two wide into the stretch and faded. HAND TIMED. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Tranquility Lake Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.57 46.37 1:11.62 1:24.16 1:37.27 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 DH–Message 119 5 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–3 1–3¼ Prat 2.80 4 DH–Proud Emma 121 4 5 3–1 3–1 2–1 1–hd 1–3¼ Smith 2.00 2 Hang a Star 119 2 1 5 5 4–1½ 3–4 3–7½ Rispoli 1.70 1 Zusha 119 1 3 4–hd 4–hd 5 4–1 4–5¾ Cedillo 9.30 3 Smiling Shirlee 118 3 4 2–hd 2–½ 3–1 5 5 Van Dyke 6.30 5 DH–MESSAGE 3.60 3.60 2.40 4 DH–PROUD EMMA 3.20 2.80 2.10 2 HANG A STAR 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $11.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $13.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $5.20 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $6.00 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $10.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $5.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $5.40 Winner–Message B.f.4 by Warrior's Reward out of Song'n Dance, by Carson City. Bred by C. Kidder & N. Cole (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Winner–Proud Emma Ch.f.4 by Include out of Debutante Dreamer, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gem, Inc. and Kagel, Tom. Mutuel Pool $256,562 Daily Double Pool $32,726 Exacta Pool $86,069 Quinella Pool $4,076 Trifecta Pool $55,901. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-4) paid $15.55. Pick Three Pool $35,620. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $16.95. PROUD EMMA went four wide around the first turn, went up outside the leader three deep into the backstretch then stalked outside a rival, bid outside the leader again at the quarter pole, led past the eighth pole, battled to the wire and prevailed. MESSAGE bobbled at the start but recovered quickly and sprinted to the front, pressed from the outside into the backstretch, inched away then challenged from the outside at the quarter pole, dueled with PROUD EMMA through the lane, lost command past the eighth pole then dug in late and got up on the line. HANG A STAR tight between foes and steadied on the first turn, tracked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished a clear third. ZUSHA stalked near the fence, angled four wide around the far turn, lugged out in upper stretch and never made an impact. SMILING SHIRLEE chased off the inside then pressed the pace outside the leader, lost ground around the far turn while a bit off the rail and faded in the lane. NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.38 46.63 1:11.40 1:23.83 1:36.16 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Quiet Secretary 117 11 3 1–1½ 1–3 1–3 1–2½ 1–1¼ Fuentes 65.90 11 Constantia 121 10 4 3–1½ 3–1 3–½ 2–2 2–1¾ Rispoli 1.40 8 Journal Entry 124 8 1 4–1 5–½ 4–2 4–1 3–½ Hernandez 3.10 3 Lookin So Lucky 121 3 11 11 11 9–hd 6–2 4–1¼ Van Dyke 9.60 1 Unbreakable 121 1 7 6–½ 8–hd 5–1½ 5–2 5–½ Valdivia, Jr. 41.60 2 I Give Up 121 2 9 8–1 9–hd 10–6 7–2 6–3¼ Pereira 8.40 4 Naughty Evelyn 121 4 2 2–2 2–1½ 2–1 3–1 7–2¼ Espinoza 5.60 7 Alicia's Pride 117 7 10 10–1 4–hd 7–3 8–1½ 8–2½ Centeno 49.00 5 M Fast 121 5 6 7–2 7–1 8–hd 10–8 9–3¼ Cedillo 30.30 9 Brandons Danger 121 9 5 5–1 6–½ 6–hd 9–1 10–14¾ Maldonado 11.10 6 Big Minx 121 6 8 9–½ 10–1½ 11 11 11 Diaz, Jr. 77.50 12 QUIET SECRETARY 133.80 41.20 15.80 11 CONSTANTIA 4.00 2.80 8 JOURNAL ENTRY 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-12) $168.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-12) $159.20 $1 EXACTA (12-11) $208.70 $2 QUINELLA (11-12) $143.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-11-8-3) $469.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-11-8-3-1) $19,135.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-11-8) $373.05 50-CENT (1-5-12) $146.00 Winner–Quiet Secretary B.f.3 by Hard Spun out of Game Fair, by Quiet American. Bred by J. V. Shields Jr. (KY). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Clarke M. Cooper Family Trust, R-Cher Family Farms LLC, Cooper, Rockie Lynne, Kruljac, Ian S., Lewko. Mutuel Pool $338,466 Daily Double Pool $102,480 Exacta Pool $221,069 Quinella Pool $8,741 Superfecta Pool $144,615 Super High Five Pool $25,073 Trifecta Pool $185,525. Scratched–Cheerful Charm, Katsaros, Prudent. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-3-5-1-4/5-12) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $52,948. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-12) paid $172.55. Pick Three Pool $159,497. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1-4/5-12) 4 correct paid $840.30. Pick Four Pool $462,489. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-1-4/5-12) 5 correct paid $12,107.90. Pick Five Pool $602,858. $2 Pick Six (1-3-5-1-4/5-12) 5 out of 6 paid $924.80. Pick Six Pool $295,047. Pick Six Carryover $247,092. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $1,559.00. Place Pick All Pool $21,000. QUIET SECRETARY sped clear and angled to the rail, padded the lead up the backstretch, led clear into the drive, drifted out late and held well. CONSTANTIA stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in past the eighth pole, steadied and floated out by QUIET SECRETARY in deep stretch and kept on for second. JOURNAL ENTRY tracked from the inside, angled out a bit in the stretch and held the show. LOOKIN SO LUCKY bumped leaving the gate, allowed to settle off the pace, angled to the inside, saved ground into the stretch and showed late effort to earn a minor award. UNBREAKABLE chased along the inside to the lane, angled out in upper stretch and lacked a bid. I GIVE UP unhurried in the early going near the inside, raced a bit off the rail then between runners, moved three wide, stayed off the rail into the lane and improved position. NAUGHTY EVELYN broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased a bit off the rail and weakened in the lane. ALICIA'S PRIDE traveled near the back of the field while off the inside, advanced four wide up the backstretch, came five wide into the lane and also weakened. M FAST settled outside a rival, three wide up the backstretch, steered into the two path and faded. BRANDONS DANGER traveled mid-pack early, raced between foes into and around the far turn, came two wide into the lane and had little left for the stretch. BIG MINX raced between early then three deep on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn and tired. THE STEWARDS REVIEWED THE INCIDENT BETWEEN QUIET SECRETARY AND CONSTANTIA LATE IN THE STRETCH. AFTER A REVIEW, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALTHOUGH QUIET SECRETARY DID SHIFT OUT IN DEEP STRETCH IN DID NOT COST CONSTANTIA A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING. HAND TIMED. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $117,115 Inter-Track N/A $2,046,735 Out of State N/A $7,647,592 TOTAL N/A $9,811,442