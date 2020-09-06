Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Horse racing newsletter: Authentic upsets Tiz the Law

Authentic, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, at the Kentucky Derby
Authentic (18), ridden by jockey John Velazquez, leads the field to the first turn during the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
(Rob Carr / Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Sep. 6, 2020
4 AM
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we put another Kentucky Derby in the books, and just four months late.

Authentic won the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby under a superb ride by John Velazquez. It was a strange day in that Bob Baffert had two horses in the race: Authentic and Thousand Words. But Thousand Words got mad in the paddock, reared up and ended up on his back. That’s an automatic scratch.

Baffert clearly was not happy. Especially considering his only horse left was Authentic, who had a bad rap after almost blowing a big lead in the 1 1/8-mile Haskell Stakes. But Saturday he was all business.

Tiz the Law had no excuses, having perfect position entering the stretch. But instead of forging to the lead, Authentic dug deep and widened his lead on the Belmont and Travers winner.

There’s more to this story and you can read about it. Just click here.

And if you want to know more about Tiz the Law. You can also read this story. Just click here.

We’ll have updates on how everyone came out of this race in our next newsletter.

Mario Gutierrez update

In Friday’s final race at Del Mar, two-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Mario Gutierrez went down when his mount hit the collapsible inside rail on a turf race. Queen Stormborn was OK, but Gutierrez was taken away on a stretcher. But, as we found out from a tweet, Gutierrez was OK, too. Here’s what he had to say.

“Hello fans I’m okay, I feel extremely lucky I’m able to walk out of that one and also knowing my horse is good as well makes me so happy. Sorry if I scared you, I got scared a little bit as well not gonna lie, thank you to everyone reaching out and I see you at the track”

Sorry to report

Del Mar suffered its first racing fatality during its signature summer meeting since 2018 when Mean Sophia stumbled out of the gate and suffered a life-ending injury. She was making her eighth career start with one win. For more, read Bill Center’s story. Just click here.

Del Mar review

The feature at Del Mar on Saturday was the Grade 2 $150,000 John C. Mabee Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. It was a testament to how good a jockey is Flavien Prat. He took Raymundos Secret to the front, slowed down the fractions and then let her go in stretch, holding off a charging Lady Prancealot to win by a neck. It was Prat’s 13th stakes win of the summer season, tying the record with two days to go.

Raymundos Secret paid $4.80, $2.40 and $2.40. Lady Pracealot was second, followed by Catch the Eye, Zee Drop, Don’t Blame Judy, Quick, Pulpit Rider and Meal Ticket. Phil D’Amato was the winning trainer.

Here’s what the winning jockey had to say.

Flavien Prat: “The plan wasn’t necessarily to go to the front, just to break her out of there and see what happens. She broke super sharp and we were on the lead. From there I just tried to get her to relax and to slow it down as best as I could. Then when we went for home, she gave me a good kick. She just had enough at the end.”

Del Mar preview

The penultimate card of the Del Mar summer season is 11 races beginning at a smarter 1 p.m. There are two stakes races including two graded. There are five turf races, three maiden specials and two allowance/optional claimers. All in all, a good way to spend a Sunday afternoon on a holiday weekend. Let’s get right to the stakes.

$75,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf. The name tells you everything you need to know but the distance, which is a mile. Inner Beauty is the 3-1 morning-line favorite for trainer Jeff Mullins and jockey Abel Cedillo. This will be her first start in the U.S. after running her first five races in Ireland. She won one of them, a maiden special.

The second favorite, at 4-1, is Ivy League for Richard Mandella and Umberto Rispoli. She has only run one race, finishing second in maiden special at Del Mar on July 31. Post will be around 4:40 p.m.

Grade 1 $250,000 Del Mar Debutante. This Grade 1 is for 2-year-old fillies (thus Debutante) going seven furlongs. Princess Noor is the 8-5 favorite for Bob Baffert and Victor Espinoza, a combination that doesn’t get together too often despite the fact that Espinoza was aboard American Pharoah for his Triple Crown. Princess Noor won her only start by 2 ½ lengths.

The second favorite is My Girl Red for Keith Desormeaux and Flavien Prat. She has won her first two races by 4¼ and 4 ¾ lengths. She is from the first crop of Desormeaux’s outstanding colt Texas Red. Post is around 5:10 p.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 Del Mar Derby. This is a 1 1/8-mile turf race for, of course, 3-year-olds. It’s a pretty wide open race, with Pixelate as the 3-1 favorite for Michael Stidham and Umberto Rispoli. He has won two-of-five lifetime with five seconds and three thirds. He hasn’t won since a Dec. 19 ungraded stakes at Aqueduct. This is his first race in Southern California.

California Kook is the second favorite, at 5-1, for Peter Miller and Flavien Prat. He is coming off a second in the Del Mar Oaks. He is two-of-eight lifetime with three seconds. His last win came May 30 in an allowance.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 9, 6, 10 (4 also eligible), 12, 10, 8, 11, 6, 12, 10 (3 ae).

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

TENTH RACE: No. 4 Pixelate (3-1)

Shipper from the good Mike Stidham barn appears to be a standout in this year’s Del Mar Derby going nine furlongs on grass. He has faced a number of talented turf runners when traveling to multiple tracks around the country and it looks like he has been freshened and pointed for this race by a trainer who does well with shippers. “Single” in the late exotic bets.

Saturday’s result: Muralist (8-1) didn’t get the tactical trip we had hoped for while lagging back early, never picked it up.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ciaran Thornton’s Dmr pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 2 Greg’s Diva (6-1)

Greg’s Diva makes the first start since October for Phil D’Amato ,who promptly puts Flavien Prat on board. This tandem is winning 38% at the meet and has gone seven of eight in the money. Greg drops in class Sunday and races protected with some sharp workouts. A 6-1 price seems a very generous value price for us.

Saturday’s result: Munning’s Pilot tracked in second into the and even though bumped a little was not going to challenge the run away winner running off the board.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Churchill (1): $107,600 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Bourbon Resolution ($10.40)

Laurel (2): $100,000 Twixst Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Wicked Awesome ($7.00)

Churchill (5): $100,000 allowance, 3 and up, 1 /16 miles on turf. Winner: On a Spree ($7.60)

Churchill (6): $100,000 allowance, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Sr Alfred James ($18.60)

Churchill (7): $103,000 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Aurelius Maximus ($10.00)

Monmouth (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Red Bank Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Analyze It ($3.00)

Laurel (6): $100,000 Deputed Testimony Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Harpers First Ride ($5.00)

Churchill (8): Grade 2 $500,000 American Turf Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Fancy Liquor ($11.60)

Woodbine (5): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Lady Kratos ($7.70)

Woodbine (6): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, fillies ad mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Summer Sunday ($6.00)

Churchill (9): Grade 2 $500,000 Pat Day Mile, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Rushie ($7.80)

Laurel (8): $100,000 Polynesian Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Eastern Bay Favorite: Laki (5-2)

Churchill (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Iroquois Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Sittin On Go ($50.00)

Saratoga (9): Grade 2 $150,000 Jim Dandy Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mystic Guide ($6.60)

Churchill (11): Grade 2 $500,000 Churchill Distaff Turf Mile, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Beau Recall ($18.80)

Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Prioress Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Frank’s Rockette ($5.10)

Woodbine (9): Grade 3 $125,000 Vigil Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Pink Lloyd ($3.80)

Churchill (12): Grade 1 $500,000 Derby City Distaff, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Bell’s the One ($10.40)

Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $200,000 Smile Sprint, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Cool Arrow ($4.20)

Saratoga (11): Grade 1 $500,000 Woodward Handicap, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Global Campaign ($7.80)

Churchill (13): Grade 1 $1 million Old Forester Turf Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Digital Age ($19.20)

Churchill (14): Grade 1 $3 million Kentucky Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Authentic ($18.80)

Del Mar (10): Grade 2 $150,000 John Mabee Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Raymundos Secret ($4.80)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.

12:16 Woodbine (5): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lookin to Strike (2-1)

1:10 Monmouth (8): $100,000 Sapling Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Waist Deep (9-5)

1:55 Woodbine (8): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies, 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Souper Munnings (7-5)

2:11 Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $250,000 Spinaway Stakes (Lasix free race), fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Beautiful Memories (9-5)

2:26 Woodbine (9): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Union Colonel (5-2)

2:45 Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $150,000 Honorable Miss Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Come Dancing (8-5)

5:10 Del Mar (9): $250,000 Del Mar Debutante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Princess Noor (8-5)

5:40 Del Mar (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Del Mar Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Pixelate (3-1)

Locals at Ruidoso Downs

Orlando Gutierrez of Los Alamitos gives us this report.

“Local horsemen for Los Alamitos will be part of the $1-million All American Derby and $3-million All American Futurity for quarter horses this weekend at Ruidoso Downs. In Sunday’s Grade 1 All American Derby, trainer Monty Arrossa will saddle Inaugurator from the one with Los Alamitos’ leading quarter-horse rider Jesus Rios Ayala up. A 10-1 longshot in the All American Derby, Inaugurator broke his maiden at the Orange County track on Jan. 3 before traveling to Remington Park to win all three of his starts there, including the Grade 2 Heritage Place Derby. He finished second in his All American Derby trial on Aug. 23 to earn him a spot in the million-dollar Derby.

“In the Monday’s All American Futurity, Rios Ayala will ride Dutch Masters III’s Flash Bak, a winner in his trial to the Ed Burke Million Futurity here on June 7 before scoring an allowance victory at Ruidoso Downs followed by his qualifying effort to the All American Futurity. Whistle Stop Cafe is the favorite in the All American Futurity.”

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 3 Gutsy Streak (4-1)

He enters this event after running third against stronger foes where the victor (Earle Gray) returns to face tougher rival in Sunday’s fourth race. In his last outing, Gutsy Streak had some trouble at the start and was floated wide throughout on the way to finish third while recording a comparable number for Sunday’s endeavor. With a quality charting in his favor along with the drop in class tonight, I give this grey a look at all the board’s placings with a chance at a nice return.

A final thought

I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.

Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, September 5.

Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 25th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.22 45.41 58.01 1:04.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Queengol 120 6 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–½ Prat 9.20
5 Kalypso 120 5 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–3½ Espinoza 1.40
4 Beautiful Gift 120 4 4 5–2 5–2 3–hd 3–1½ Pereira 5.00
7 Isn't She Lovely 120 7 3 4–hd 4–½ 4–2½ 4–5½ Van Dyke 5.60
1 Royal Blend 120 1 5 3–½ 3–hd 5–3 5–hd Cedillo 10.20
3 Agreetodisagree 120 3 7 6–½ 6–3 6–7 6–18½ Rispoli 3.20
2 You're All Talk 120 2 6 7 7 7 7 Hernandez 33.10
6 QUEENGOL 20.40 8.00 4.60
5 KALYPSO 3.20 2.60
4 BEAUTIFUL GIFT 3.80
$1 EXACTA (6-5)  $29.00
$2 QUINELLA (5-6)  $24.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-7)  $33.72
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-4)  $61.85

Winner–Queengol Grr.f.2 by Flashback out of Nechez Dawn, by Indian Charlie. Bred by John R. Penn (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Saragol Stable Corp. and Viana, Johana. Mutuel Pool $209,004 Exacta Pool $113,032 Quinella Pool $4,173 Superfecta Pool $39,711 Trifecta Pool $71,224. Scratched–none.

QUEENGOL pressed the leader from outside, asked into the stretch, challenged through the drive and wore down rival under right-handed urging. KALYPSO set the pace in the two path with company to the outside, held a short lead through the drive and succumbed to the pressure in the closing moments. BEAUTIFUL GIFT stalked the pace between rivals to the stretch, kept on willingly and secured the show. ISN'T SHE LOVELY tracked three deep into and around the bend, asked in the lane and failed to respond. ROYAL BLEND chased from the inside, saved ground into the stretch and weakened. AGREETODISAGREE off slow to begin, went four wide through the turn and never rallied. YOU'RE ALL TALK stumbled leaving the gate, trailed in the two path to the lane and was never a factor. HAND TIMED.

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.01 46.89 1:11.55 1:23.02 1:35.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
2 Tonahutu 120 1 3 3–1 4–½ 3–hd 3–1 1–1¾ Cedillo 0.60
3 She's Our Charm 120 2 5 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–1 Hernandez 5.50
6 Heathers Grey 122 5 4 5 3–½ 4–2½ 4–4 3–hd Pereira 7.70
5 Tapwater 120 4 1 2–1 2–½ 2–1 2–1 4–12¾ Prat 2.30
4 Miss Flawless 120 3 2 4–hd 5 5 5 5 Valdivia, Jr. 35.80
2 TONAHUTU (IRE) 3.20 2.40 2.10
3 SHE'S OUR CHARM 4.00 2.80
6 HEATHERS GREY 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)  $63.00
$1 EXACTA (2-3)  $6.00
$2 QUINELLA (2-3)  $8.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-6-5)  $2.13
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-6)  $7.40

Winner–Tonahutu (IRE) B.m.6 by Sir Prancealot (IRE) out of Really Polish, by Polish Numbers. Bred by Ringfort Stud (IRE). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Kenney, Dave and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $228,432 Daily Double Pool $31,852 Exacta Pool $82,835 Quinella Pool $3,520 Superfecta Pool $26,912 Trifecta Pool $50,703. Scratched–Shines Her Light (IRE).

TONAHUTU (IRE) stalked the pace along the inside to the stretch, tipped outside the top pair, rallied and drew clear late. SHE'S OUR CHARM off a bit slow to begin then split foes and went to the lead, moved clear and set the pace inside, responded when asked in the lane and turned TAPWATER away but could not match the winner in deep stretch. HEATHERS GREY went three deep into the first turn, stayed off the rail in range of the leader, remained three wide to the stretch, showed a mild response and edged TAPWATER for the show honors. TAPWATER forwardly placed a bit off the inside, applied pressure to the leader into the stretch, challenged in the drive but flattened out and lost the show. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) entered the first turn between runners then settled a bit off the rail, angled to the rail on the last turn and tired in the stretch. HAND TIMED.

THIRD RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.99 45.96 1:11.96 1:25.48 1:38.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Divine Armor 121 6 6 8 8 7–25 1–½ 1–3¾ Pereira 5.80
1 Seiche 121 1 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 2–ns Cedillo 2.90
2 Charlito 124 2 7 5–hd 6–1 6–1 5–1½ 3–2¼ Rispoli 3.60
7 Tapitution 121 7 4 6–2 5–hd 4–hd 4–hd 4–ns Van Dyke 8.40
8 A. P. Pharoah 121 8 8 7–2 7–1½ 2–hd 3–½ 5–10¼ Hernandez 24.00
3 Munnings' Pilot 121 3 2 2–1 2–1½ 3–½ 7 6–3 Gonzalez 37.80
4 Whirl Candy 121 4 1 4–1½ 3–1 5–½ 6–1½ 7 Prat 2.20
5 Garth 121 5 5 3–½ 4–½ 8 dnf Espinoza 10.20
6 DIVINE ARMOR 13.60 5.60 3.20
1 SEICHE 4.40 3.00
2 CHARLITO 2.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)  $25.60
$1 EXACTA (6-1)  $24.50
$2 QUINELLA (1-6)  $24.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-7)  $34.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2)  $40.45

Winner–Divine Armor Dbb.c.3 by Include out of Homesick Angel, by Divine Park. Bred by Sierra Farm (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and West Point Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $310,004 Daily Double Pool $21,387 Exacta Pool $161,138 Quinella Pool $7,155 Superfecta Pool $66,414 Trifecta Pool $109,217. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-6) paid $91.30. Pick Three Pool $46,700.

DIVINE ARMOR angled into the three path entering the first turn then moved into the two path around that bend, trailed the field off the inside, angled six wide around the far turn, rallied to the front and took over at the eighth pole and won going away under mild urging. SEICHE set the pace with MUNNINGS' PILOT to the outside, held command and saved ground into the stretch, overtaken by the winner with a furlong to go and saved the place. CHARLITO unhurried in the early stages, saved ground into the lane, finished willingly inside and missed the place. TAPITUTION traveled five wide into the first turn, settled off the pace, was fanned four wide into the lane and flattened in the final furlong. A. P. PHAROAH went four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail then got fanned five wide into the stretch and also flattened. MUNNINGS' PILOT prompted the pace from outside, lost contact with the leader entering the stretch, brushed with WHIRL CANDY at the top of the lane and gave way. WHIRL CANDY stalked a bit off the rail, three wide into the lane, brushed with MUNNINGS' PILOT in upper stretch and weakened. GARTH chased off the rail then outside a rival, dropped back leaving the backstretch and into the far turn, eased around the bend and walked off.

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.28 46.64 1:11.53 1:23.14 1:35.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Cali Caliente 122 8 2 3–1 3–1½ 2–1 1–2 1–4½ Hernandez 3.60
3 Doc Tommy 120 3 3 4–1½ 4–½ 5–1 3–hd 2–½ Prat 4.50
5 DH–Antithetical 120 5 11 11 11 9–hd 6–1 3–1¼ Pereira 29.40
6 DH–Claim of Passion 124 6 8 8–½ 7–½ 6–hd 5–½ 3–1¼ Cedillo 8.10
10 Golden Doughnut 122 10 7 7–2 5–1½ 3–hd 2–½ 5–1¾ Franco 5.10
7 Push Through 122 7 10 9–1 10–1½ 10–4 8–1 6–1¼ Gutierrez 5.90
9 Incredible Luck 124 9 9 10–1 8–1 8–½ 7–hd 7–½ Delgadillo 85.10
4 Tejon 122 4 6 5–hd 6–hd 7–1 9–2 8–2¼ Gonzalez 38.80
11 DQ–Silver Summer 124 11 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1 4–½ 9–4¼ Figueroa 28.40
2 Bench Judge 122 2 4 2–2 2–2 4–1 10–2½ 10–¾ Rispoli 2.80
1 Suances Secret 115 1 5 6–½ 9–½ 11 11 11 Centeno 117.20
8 CALI CALIENTE 9.20 4.80 3.60
3 DOC TOMMY 5.60 3.80
5 DH–ANTITHETICAL 5.40
6 DH–CLAIM OF PASSION 3.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)  $77.60
$1 EXACTA (8-3)  $24.00
$2 QUINELLA (3-8)  $24.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-5-6)  $120.24
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-6-5)  $91.49
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-5)  $101.60
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-6)  $41.80

Winner–Cali Caliente Ch.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Centerofattention, by Beau Genius. Bred by Dennis Grenier & Norine Grenier (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Grenier, Dennis and Norine. Mutuel Pool $409,915 Daily Double Pool $24,603 Exacta Pool $235,251 Quinella Pool $8,322 Superfecta Pool $125,347 Trifecta Pool $179,285. Scratched–none. DQ–#11 Silver Summer–finished 9th, disqualified, placed 10th.

50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-8) paid $30.85. Pick Three Pool $28,000.

CALI CALIENTE stalked the top pair, closed in two to three wide on the far turn, took over at the three-sixteenths pole, kicked clear and drew off under a drive and strong handling late. DOC TOMMY bumped from the inside nearing the first turn, stalked from the inside then two wide on the far turn, rallied in the drive and failed to threaten the winner but bested the rest. ANTITHETICAL off slow and checked at the start, trailed the field early, went three deep into the far turn, was fanned five wide into the lane, showed a late rally and got up for third. CLAIM OF PASSION settled off the inside then outside a rival on the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch, angled out and went between runners late and earned the show. GOLDEN DOUGHNUT went three deep on the first turn, chased off the rail to the far turn, bid three wide leaving the bend and weakened. PUSH THROUGH unhurried in the early stages, angled to the inside on the first turn, moved off the rail then came three wide into the stretch and never threatened. INCREDIBLE LUCK three wide into the first turn, fanned four wide into the lane and had little left for the drive. TEJON settled between foes then moved to the rail, saved ground into the lane, tipped out and lacked a rally. SILVER SUMMER away quickly then crossed over and caused BENCH JUDGE to check nearing the first turn, set the pace under pressure, inched away at the half-mile point, headed into the stretch and gave way. BENCH JUDGE sent early from the inside, force to check when SILVER SUMMER came over, altered out and bumped rival shortly after, went around and pressed the pace to the half-mile marker, chased the leader around the far turn and tired in the lane. SUANCES SECRET traveled along the inside, came out entering the stretch and was never a factor. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED SILVER SUMMER FROM NINTH TO TENTH FOR CROSSING OVER AND CAUSING BENCH JUDGE TO CHECK NEARING THE FIRST TURN. HAND TIMED.

FIFTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.61 46.30 59.39 1:05.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
7 Mister Bold 120 7 4 2–½ 2–2 2–4 1–4½ Cedillo 3.60
3 Wedding Groom 120 3 5 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 2–2¼ Flores 2.90
8 Detective Bernardo 120 8 7 6–1 6–1 4–hd 3–2¼ Pereira 55.90
9 Cozy Bear 120 9 2 5–2½ 4–1 5–1 4–2¼ Prat 3.30
5 Proud Musket 120 5 1 3–1 3–1½ 3–1 5–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 32.90
2 Paisano 120 2 8 9–2½ 7–½ 6–3 6–nk Gutierrez 12.10
1 Gordy's Boy 120 1 10 10 10 9–2 7–¾ Hernandez 14.80
4 Red Hot Cat 120 4 6 8–½ 8–hd 7–hd 8–1¾ Espinoza 7.30
6 Stone's River 120 6 9 7–hd 9–2 8–½ 9–8½ Gonzalez 23.80
10 Swtswngngbillynav 120 10 3 4–hd 5–1 10 10 Maldonado 6.20
7 MISTER BOLD 9.20 4.60 3.60
3 WEDDING GROOM 3.80 2.60
8 DETECTIVE BERNARDO 14.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)  $34.80
$1 EXACTA (7-3)  $19.80
$2 QUINELLA (3-7)  $17.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-8-9)  $317.24
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-8)  $250.35

Winner–Mister Bold Dbb.c.2 by Time to Get Even out of Bold Mystique, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Rusty Brown & Debi Brown (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Edward J. Brown, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $314,322 Daily Double Pool $25,819 Exacta Pool $172,157 Quinella Pool $5,913 Superfecta Pool $70,330 Trifecta Pool $107,511. Scratched–From the Get Go, Lemon Drop Shot.

50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-7) paid $112.20. Pick Three Pool $56,701. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2-6-8-7) 4 correct paid $186.15. Pick Four Pool $167,679. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-1/2-6-8-7) 5 correct paid $2,461.25. Pick Five Pool $400,166.

MISTER BOLD had early speed outside a pair of rivals then chased the lone leader off the rail, entered the stretch two to three wide, reeled in the leader and drew clear. WEDDING GROOM bumped at the start, showed speed from the inside, gained command at the half-mile pole and moved clear, inched away into the stretch, offered no resistance when overtaken by the winner and stayed on for the place. DETECTIVE BERNARDO tracked the pace off the inside, went four wide around the turn and was along for the show. COZY BEAR chased three wide into the lane and kept on for a minor award. PROUD MUSKET had early speed between a pair of rivals then chased the pace a bit off the rail to the lane and weakened. PAISANO bumped leaving the gate, saved ground along the inside through the turn and never rallied. GORDY'S BOY checked early, trailed the field up the backstretch, angled four wide around the turn and passed tired rivals. RED HOT CAT went three wide into the turn then moved into the two path and proved no menace. STONE'S RIVER broke out and bumped at the start, went three wide around the bend and never threatened. SWTSWNGNGBILLYNAV broke out, chased outside a rival, took the turn five wide and came up empty in the drive.

SIXTH RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.82 44.57 56.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
12 Jamming Eddy 124 11 3 3–1 2–hd 1–½ 1–2¼ Prat 2.10
10 Hit the Seam 122 9 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 2–½ Gutierrez 4.30
2 Johnny Podres 120 2 4 4–½ 4–½ 4–1 3–1 Hernandez 10.60
3 Brix 122 3 5 5–½ 5–hd 5–1 4–nk Rispoli 6.60
11 Zipper Mischief 122 10 1 2–½ 3–2 3–1 5–½ Espinoza 9.00
8 Cali Dude 120 7 9 9–½ 7–1 7–1 6–¾ Pereira 15.80
7 Offshore Affair 122 6 6 7–hd 6–2 6–1 7–½ Cedillo 5.60
1 Severin 122 1 11 11 11 8–4 8–4½ Flores 92.60
9 Foster Boi 122 8 10 10–1 9–hd 9–½ 9–¾ Gonzalez 15.60
4 Dreamer's Reality 122 4 7 6–½ 8–1 10–2 10–1¼ Van Dyke 16.90
6 Older Brother 117 5 8 8–2 10–½ 11 11 Centeno 37.70
12 JAMMING EDDY 6.20 3.80 2.80
10 HIT THE SEAM 5.20 3.60
2 JOHNNY PODRES 5.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-12)  $42.00
$1 EXACTA (12-10)  $13.80
$2 QUINELLA (10-12)  $19.20
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-10-2-3)  $53.25
50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-10-2)  $45.35

Winner–Jamming Eddy Grr.g.4 by Square Eddie out of Walkingonadream, by Tapit. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Barber, Gary and Wellman, Michael. Mutuel Pool $410,702 Daily Double Pool $23,484 Exacta Pool $238,431 Quinella Pool $7,111 Superfecta Pool $103,729 Trifecta Pool $157,661. Scratched–Billy the Hott, Portando, Rick's Dream.

50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-12) paid $49.85. Pick Three Pool $81,045.

JAMMING EDDY attended the pace the pace outside the top pair, vied three deep on the turn and led into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the stretch and kicked clear under urging. HIT THE SEAM had early speed and angled in early, dueled with ZIPPER MISCHIEF then vied with a pair of foes into the stretch, fought back to the eighth pole, could not match the winner late and held the place. JOHNNY PODRES stalked from the inside, angled out in the stretch and gained the show. BRIX chased outside a rival, moved out in the lane and showed some late effort to earn a minor award. ZIPPER MISCHIEF dueled for the lead up the backstretch then vied between foes around the turn and into the stretch, checked between approaching the eighth pole and weakened. CALI DUDE settled off the rail, angled in the turn then back out entering the stretch, moved out further in the lane and passed tired rivals. OFFSHORE AFFAIR chased five deep early then came four wide into the stretch and weakened. SEVERIN off a bit slow to begin, saved ground around the bend and never rallied. FOSTER BOI chased outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. DREAMER'S REALITY bumped with OLDER BROTHER at the start, traveled three deep between to the turn, was in tight quarters and steadied around the bend, entered the stretch two wide and faded. OLDER BROTHER bumped leaving the gate, chased four deep and between foes up the backstretch, raced in tight and steadied around the turn, exited the bend four wide and weakened. HAND TIMED.

SEVENTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.24 46.16 58.95 1:12.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
11 Stormin Ranger 123 11 3 6–½ 6–½ 4–1 1–½ Prat 2.60
9 Run Like Kona 120 9 1 4–1 5–1 2–1 2–1¾ Rispoli 6.60
6 Blazing Charm 113 6 9 11 11 11 3–hd Centeno 41.00
4 Canadian Ginger 120 4 6 3–1 1–2 1–2 4–¾ Gutierrez 40.40
10 Pasito 123 10 5 9–1 8–hd 7–hd 5–½ Maldonado 17.20
12 Manresa 123 12 2 8–½ 9–½ 8–1 6–½ Flores 51.00
7 Kalliniki 123 7 11 10–2 10–2 9–hd 7–1½ Cedillo 12.70
8 Thunder Woman 123 8 4 5–hd 4–hd 3–hd 8–hd Hernandez 65.00
2 Mucho Macho Woman 123 2 7 2–hd 3–½ 6–½ 9–½ Valdivia, Jr. 6.30
1 Musically 120 1 10 7–hd 7–hd 10–hd 10–¾ Figueroa 116.90
3 Awesome Amanda 121 3 8 1–hd 2–hd 5–hd 11 Pereira 14.10
5 Mean Sophia 118 5 12 dnf Gonzalez 1.70
11 STORMIN RANGER 7.20 4.00 3.00
9 RUN LIKE KONA 5.80 4.00
6 BLAZING CHARM 12.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-11)  $27.00
$1 EXACTA (11-9)  $19.50
$2 QUINELLA (9-11)  $19.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-9-6-4)  $496.21
50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-9-6)  $193.00

Winner–Stormin Ranger Grr.f.4 by U S Ranger out of Stormin Mon, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $568,064 Daily Double Pool $25,633 Exacta Pool $376,498 Quinella Pool $10,559 Superfecta Pool $160,419 Trifecta Pool $272,517. Claimed–Stormin Ranger by Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Scratched–Daniel the Dreamer, Magnificent Q T.

50-Cent Pick Three (7-12-11) paid $43.50. Pick Three Pool $60,430.

STORMIN RANGER stalked off the inside, angled out on the turn and came six wide into the stretch, closed through the lane and fought with RUN LIKE KONA late and proved best. RUN LIKE KONA chased three deep early, moved out into the five path, rallied in the drive but got outkicked by the winner. BLAZING CHARM angled in early, came out into the stretch and rallied to earn the show. CANADIAN GINGER vied three deep, cleared inside rivals and entered the lane four wide but faltered in the final furlong. PASITO settled off the rail, went three to four wide leaving the turn and finished willingly. MANRESA chased widest on the backstretch, entered the stretch seven wide and never threatened. KALLINIKI stumbled leaving the gate, raced a bit off the rail and lacked room from the five-sixteenths to the quarter pole, angled to the inside then back out in the stretch and improved position. THUNDER WOMAN chased between foes early then three deep entering the stretch and weakened. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN vied for the lead form the inside, chased the leader along the rail to the lane and weakened. MUSICALLY off a bit slow to start, chased from the inside, moved out on the turn and came four wide into the lane and weakened. AWESOME AMANDA vied between foes for the lead, chased the leader two wide and outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. MEAN SOPHIA stumbled badly at the start, injured and vanned off following the race. AFTER AN INQUIRY INVOLVING THE START OF MEAN SOPHIA, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT SHE STUMBLED WITHOUT ANY INTERFERENCE AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE.

EIGHTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.71 49.59 1:14.49 1:37.14 1:49.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Fivestar Lynch 121 5 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 1–½ Cedillo 13.90
9 Whooping Jay 124 8 3 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–2½ 2–¾ Gutierrez 1.60
10 Cupid's Claws 124 9 1 4–½ 3–1 3–hd 3–1½ 3–½ Prat 10.70
8 Go Daddy Go 121 7 5 6–1 6–1½ 6–1 4–hd 4–hd Rispoli 2.70
7 Storm the Bastille 121 6 4 5–1 5–hd 5–hd 5–1 5–ns Pereira 19.00
4 Liberal 121 3 8 8–1 8–1 8–1 6–1 6–2 Van Dyke 8.80
2 Muralist 124 2 6 7–½ 7–1 7–1 7–1 7–1 Delgadillo 8.30
5 Rocky Tough 124 4 9 9 9 9 9 8–3 Hernandez 8.60
1 Unbroken Star 124 1 7 3–hd 4–½ 4–1 8–1 9 Valdivia, Jr. 49.20
6 FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) 29.80 9.80 6.00
9 WHOOPING JAY 3.20 2.60
10 CUPID'S CLAWS 4.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-6)  $104.40
$1 EXACTA (6-9)  $53.10
$2 QUINELLA (6-9)  $30.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-10-8)  $98.65
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-10)  $157.05

Winner–Fivestar Lynch (IRE) Ch.g.4 by Slade Power (IRE) out of Party Feet (IRE), by Noverre. Bred by Gigginstown House Stud (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: CYBT, Nentwig, Michael and Weiner, Daniel. Mutuel Pool $518,222 Daily Double Pool $46,904 Exacta Pool $277,300 Quinella Pool $8,750 Superfecta Pool $116,320 Trifecta Pool $188,583. Claimed–Cupid's Claws by Flawless Racing, Masino Racing Stable, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Claimed–Rocky Tough by Paymaster Racing LLC and Slugo Racing. Trainer: Mike Puype. Scratched–Dubby Dubbie.

50-Cent Pick Three (12-11-6) paid $81.95. Pick Three Pool $80,748.

FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) quickest early and took control of the rail, showed the way to the far turn, responded when challenged in the lane, drifted out late and held gamely. WHOOPING JAY stalked a bit off the rail, took aim two wide leaving the far turn, bid outside the leader in the stretch, drifted out late and lacked the needed late punch. CUPID'S CLAWS stalked off the inside, three wide to stretch, angled out late and closed the gap. GO DADDY GO settled off the pace, raced three wide then four wide in upper stretch, drifted out and bumped LIBERAL late while gaining late. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) tracked two wide to the stretch and showed a mild response in the drive. LIBERAL (IRE) two wide around the first turn, three wide into the stretch, bumped by GO DADDY GO late and finished willingly. MURALIST bumped early, angled to the rail, saved ground into the stretch, tipped out and lacked a rally. ROCKY TOUGH angled to the inside, moved off the rail and came four wide into the stretch and made no impact. UNBROKEN STAR bumped early, chased inside to the lane and faded. HAND TIMED.

NINTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.17 44.95 1:10.38 1:17.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
7 Tobacco Road 123 7 9 10–hd 9–½ 6–2 1–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 2.80
5 Octopus 120 5 6 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 2–½ Maldonado 3.40
3 Caymans Cobra 123 3 8 8–hd 8–1 5–hd 3–hd Rispoli 10.10
4 Street Image 123 4 1 2–½ 2–2 2–3 4–½ Pereira 5.00
1 Wild Bean 123 1 10 9–1 5–½ 4–½ 5–nk Hernandez 25.10
2 Camby 123 2 7 6–½ 3–hd 3–1 6–4¼ Cedillo 5.40
9 Baby Gronk 114 9 5 3–hd 6–1½ 7–1½ 7–2¾ Centeno 17.30
12 Surfside Sunset 121 12 12 12 11–1½ 10–7 8–3½ Delgadillo 86.60
8 Botero 123 8 2 7–2½ 7–½ 9–1 9–½ Franco 30.70
11 Red Valor 123 11 3 5–1½ 4–1½ 8–2 10–23¼ Prat 8.10
10 Mister McLean 120 10 4 4–hd 10–2½ 11–2½ 11–1 Velez 65.10
6 Real Master 123 6 11 11–2 12 12 12 Van Dyke 30.20
7 TOBACCO ROAD 7.60 4.00 2.80
5 OCTOPUS 4.80 3.40
3 CAYMANS COBRA 5.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)  $209.80
$1 EXACTA (7-5)  $20.60
$2 QUINELLA (5-7)  $17.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-3-4)  $72.24
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-3)  $87.40

Winner–Tobacco Road B.r.4 by Quality Road out of Isobel Baillie (GB), by Lomitas (GB). Bred by Flaxman Holdings Limited & Airlie Stud (KY). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: 47 Roses, LLC. Mutuel Pool $447,948 Daily Double Pool $34,438 Exacta Pool $259,223 Quinella Pool $7,782 Superfecta Pool $126,002 Trifecta Pool $192,780. Claimed–Tobacco Road by Metanoia Racing. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Claimed–Octopus by Tom Acker. Trainer: Dean Pederson. Claimed–Street Image by Roper, James and Ilene and Truman, Eddie. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Claimed–Camby by Carver, Jack, Treece, Charles and Treece, Curtis. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (11-6-7) paid $127.75. Pick Three Pool $94,596.

TOBACCO ROAD allowed to settle in the early going, raced three wide then angled in upper stretch, surged late and got up in the closing moments. OCTOPUS dueled for the lead outside STREET IMAGE, cleared briefly at the eighth pole but was caught in the final strides. CAYMANS COBRA went two wide into the lane, finished well and gained the show. STREET IMAGE dueled from the inside to the stretch, lost contact with the leader at the eighth pole but stayed on from the inside and got edged for the show. WILD BEAN unhurried near the inside, angled four wide around the turn and was gaining ground to the wire. CAMBY bobbled at the start, stalked the top pair into the turn, traveled two wide into the lane and showed a mild response but needed to find more. BABY GRONK chased the pace a bit off the rail into the turn, angled five wide around the bend and lacked a rally. SURFSIDE SUNSET unhurried in the beginning, raced four wide into the turn then angled in around the bend, moved out in the lane and never threatened. BOTERO tight between horses and steadied early, stalked off the inside then angled five wide and had little left for the drive. RED VALOR chased three deep early then outside a rival on the turn, three wide into the stretch and faded. MISTER MCLEAN chased three wide then dropped back on the turn and was eased in the stretch. REAL MASTER (FR) chased outside a rival, dropped back on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was eased in the lane.

TENTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'John C. Mabee Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.87 48.60 1:12.52 1:36.16 1:48.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Raymundos Secret 120 8 1 1–2 1–2 1–1½ 1–2 1–nk Prat 1.40
2 Lady Prancealot 124 2 4 6–½ 6–2½ 6–1½ 3–hd 2–1 Rispoli 1.70
1 Catch the Eye 120 1 5 7–1 7–2 8 4–½ 3–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 23.20
5 Zee Drop 120 5 3 3–hd 3–½ 4–2 2–1½ 4–nk Cedillo 16.50
3 Don't Blame Judy 120 3 8 8 8 7–hd 6–2 5–3¼ Van Dyke 25.70
7 Quick 120 7 2 2–hd 2–hd 3–hd 5–1 6–½ Valdivia, Jr. 7.30
4 Pulpit Rider 120 4 7 5–1 5–hd 5–hd 7–2 7–4¾ Hernandez 7.80
6 Meal Ticket 120 6 6 4–½ 4–1 2–hd 8 8 Pereira 27.10
8 RAYMUNDOS SECRET 4.80 2.40 2.40
2 LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) 2.80 2.40
1 CATCH THE EYE 4.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8)  $26.60
$1 EXACTA (8-2)  $6.00
$2 QUINELLA (2-8)  $6.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-1-5)  $32.05
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-1)  $27.25

Winner–Raymundos Secret B.f.4 by Treasure Beach (GB) out of Paulette Caveat, by Greatness. Bred by Edward Seltzer, Beverly Anderson,Joseph Barbazon & Helen Barbazon (FL). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Sierra Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $544,549 Daily Double Pool $48,462 Exacta Pool $276,388 Quinella Pool $8,159 Superfecta Pool $126,199 Trifecta Pool $203,962. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-8) paid $120.70. Pick Three Pool $59,959.

RAYMUNDOS SECRET cleared quickly and angled to the rail, set the pace near the fence to the lane, kicked clear in upper stretch and held on under strong right handed urging. LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) settled outside a rival then angled to the rail on the first turn, waited for room around the far turn then angled three wide leaving the bend, closed fast but rallied too late. CATCH THE EYE unhurried in the beginning, saved ground to the lane and finished well along the inside. ZEE DROP stalked the leader from along the fence, chased two wide then drifted out a bit in the lane and never produced a bid. DON'T BLAME JUDY brushed with outside foe at the start, trailed early, went outside a rival on the backstretch, exited the bend two wide then angled out in the stretch and finished willingly. QUICK (GB) stalked between foes to the stretch and weakened. PULPIT RIDER brushed with inside rival at the start, raced three deep between rivals and was crowded a bit into the first turn, chased outside a rival then got floated out into the stretch and never rallied. MEAL TICKET tracked four deep early, shifted out entering the first turn then stalked three deep, floated out entering the stretch and faded. HAND TIMED.

ELEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.35 46.80 1:11.66 1:24.03 1:36.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Tizamagician 119 1 4 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–1¼ Van Dyke 11.00
2 Nolo Contesto 122 2 1 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 3–1½ 2–nk Rispoli 2.50
3 Strongconstitution 119 3 3 3–½ 4–1 3–1 2–hd 3–1 Cedillo 8.60
9 Adare 122 9 6 7–1 7–1 6–2 4–½ 4–1¾ Pereira 26.40
7 The Street Fighter 124 7 5 4–hd 3–½ 4–½ 6–3 5–hd Maldonado 59.90
8 Musawaat 124 8 2 5–½ 5–hd 5–hd 5–½ 6–6 Hernandez 10.90
5 Ronamo 122 5 10 10 9–1½ 7–hd 7–2½ 7–3¼ Prat 2.80
10 Friar's Road 119 10 7 6–½ 6–½ 8–2 8–1 8–1¾ Espinoza 6.30
4 Mongolian Legend 122 4 8 9–hd 10 10 10 9–nk Valdivia, Jr. 47.20
6 Royal Act 119 6 9 8–2 8–½ 9–1½ 9–½ 10 Gutierrez 5.20
1 TIZAMAGICIAN 24.00 9.60 5.60
2 NOLO CONTESTO 4.20 3.00
3 STRONGCONSTITUTION 5.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)  $81.00
$1 EXACTA (1-2)  $46.80
$2 QUINELLA (1-2)  $37.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-9)  $554.21
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-3-9-7)  $14,940.90
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3)  $154.25

Winner–Tizamagician Dbb.c.3 by Tiznow out of Magic Union, by Dixie Union. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: MyRacehorse.com and Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $504,508 Daily Double Pool $164,857 Exacta Pool $292,671 Quinella Pool $11,448 Superfecta Pool $140,683 Super High Five Pool $40,988 Trifecta Pool $229,074. Scratched–Race Home.

50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-1) paid $79.55. Pick Three Pool $248,444. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-7-8-1) 4 correct paid $1,350.40. Pick Four Pool $676,957. 50-Cent Pick Five (11-6-7-8-1) 5 correct paid $3,901.95. Pick Five Pool $1,017,420. $2 Pick Six (12/13-11-6-7-8-1) 5 out of 6 paid $316.60. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (12/13-11-6-7-8-1) 6 correct paid $57,340.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $77,446. $1 Place Pick All 10 out of 11 paid $1,134.00. Place Pick All Pool $13,373.

TIZAMAGICIAN hustled from the inside, vied for the lead then moved clear around the first turn, set the pace up the backstretch, showed the way into the stretch, urged right-handed in the lane and held well. NOLO CONTESTO bobbled at the start, showed early speed then stalked up close behind TIZAMAGICIAN, roused three wide leaving the far turn, lacked the needed late punch to threaten the winner but stayed on well to hold the place. STRONGCONSTITUTION came away to an awkward beginning, went three deep into the first turn, tracked off the inside then came four wide into the lane and lost the battle for second to NOLO CONTESTO in the final furlong. ADARE reserved between foes early then off the rail, went three wide into the far turn then moved out into the five path and responded mildly in the drive. THE STREET FIGHTER angled to the rail and tucked inside early, stalked the pace near the fence to the stretch and flattened. MUSAWAAT (GB) chased three then two wide on the first turn, stalked up the backstretch, angled four wide into the lane and also flattened. RONAMO off a bit slow and bumped at the start, placed a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and proved no menace. FRIAR'S ROAD traveled five then four wide on the first turn, reserved off the the rail, took the final turn five wide and came up empty. MONGOLIAN LEGEND angled to the inside then moved out on the backstretch, trailed the field into the far turn, exited that bend four wide and was never a factor. ROYAL ACT broke in and bumped rival, settled off the pace, traveled along the inside into the far turn then moved out into three path and never made an impact.

AttendanceHandle
On-TrackN/A$315,103
Inter-TrackN/A$8,626,343
Out of StateN/A$12,913,347
TOTALN/A $21,854,793

Del Mar Entries for Sunday, September 6.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 26th day of a 28-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Sweet RafaelaGeovanni Franco120Reed Saldana15-120,000
2Madame BarbarianFlavien Prat120Jeff Mullins3-120,000
3Eternal Endeavour Alexis Centeno113Leonard Powell5-220,000
4Red Livy Ricardo Gonzalez118Bill McLean5-118,000
5Crown KittenAbel Cedillo118Bill McLean12-118,000
6Uno Trouble MakerUmberto Rispoli120William Spawr7-220,000
7Saints PaynterTiago Pereira120Andrew Lerner4-120,000

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Tammy's WindowRicardo Gonzalez118Peter Miller8-122,500
2Lexington Grace Geovanni Franco120Reed Saldana12-125,000
3Mongolian WindowEdwin Maldonado120Enebish Ganbat12-125,000
4MesoAlexis Centeno113John W. Sadler8-125,000
5SugaryDrayden Van Dyke120Martin F. Jones5-222,500
6Seaside DancerAbel Cedillo120Peter Miller3-125,000
7Clearly GoneUmberto Rispoli122Sean McCarthy4-125,000
8Kittyhawk LassJuan Hernandez120Hector O. Palma8-125,000
9Listen to BlueJ.C. Diaz, Jr.120James M. Cassidy20-125,000

THIRD RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Road RagerUmberto Rispoli120Brian J. Koriner5-1
2Watch Me BurnJuan Hernandez120Val Brinkerhoff6-1
3Lucky PeridotFlavien Prat120Peter Miller4-1
4Bulletproof OneRicardo Gonzalez119Peter Miller8-5
5Quality ResponseAbel Cedillo117Bob Baffert3-1
6Biddy DukeMario Gutierrez119Doug F. O'Neill8-1

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Miss Peaky BlinderUmberto Rispoli120Neil D. Drysdale5-1
2Mamma RamaMario Gutierrez120Andrew Lerner12-1
3Cielo d'OroFlavien Prat120John W. Sadler3-1
4Tiz Pure GraceTiago Pereira120Val Brinkerhoff20-1
5Miss Ever ReadyJuan Hernandez120Brian J. Koriner5-1
6HatshepsutGeovanni Franco120Ian Kruljac20-1
7Queen Ofthe TempleRicardo Gonzalez120Dan Blacker5-1
8Valentine GhostJ.C. Diaz, Jr.120Daniel Dunham30-1
9Consternation Drayden Van Dyke120Patrick Gallagher8-1
10Floral EssenceAbel Cedillo120Clifford W. Sise, Jr.7-2
Also Eligible
11Derby QuestEswan Flores120Ruben Gomez30-1
12Chicks Dig MunnyFlavien Prat120Richard Baltas12-1
13NurturingRicardo Gonzalez120Michael W. McCarthy5-1
14Polished LadyAbel Cedillo120Michael W. McCarthy12-1

FIFTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1KenjilooksluckyFlavien Prat120Craig Dollase5-120,000
2RossmanAbel Cedillo123Jack Carava8-120,000
3AmmoliteJorge Velez123Charles S. Treece20-120,000
4Floyd MoneymakerTiago Pereira123Val Brinkerhoff15-120,000
5Bullet TimesAaron Gryder123Samuel Nichols30-120,000
6Tiger's SongAgapito Delgadillo120Alfredo P. Marquez20-120,000
7HumboldtJ.C. Diaz, Jr.123Thomas Ray Bell, II30-120,000
8Drink to ThatEswan Flores123Sal Gonzalez30-120,000
9BabaelJuan Hernandez123Ronald W. Ellis7-220,000
10Time to TestifyEdwin Maldonado120J. Keith Desormeaux12-120,000
11LeprinoUmberto Rispoli120Manuel Ortiz, Sr.9-520,000
12Prince RickyAlexis Centeno113Craig Anthony Lewis10-120,000
Also Eligible
13Sharp SpeakerHeriberto Figueroa120George Papaprodromou15-120,000
14Endless TaleHeriberto Figueroa123Javier Jose Sierra15-120,000

SIXTH RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1SwirlingEdwin Maldonado124Reed Saldana15-140,000
2Greg's DivaFlavien Prat120Philip D'Amato6-1
3TijoriJ.C. Diaz, Jr.124Simon Callaghan10-140,000
4Jewel ThiefAbel Cedillo120Robert B. Hess, Jr.8-1
5Woke Up to AcesVictor Espinoza120Michael W. McCarthy8-1
6Miss FrauleinRicardo Gonzalez120Peter Miller6-1
7Blue Sky BabyUmberto Rispoli120Philip D'Amato5-1
8Velvet QueenJuan Hernandez122Richard Baltas3-1
9Devils DanceDrayden Van Dyke124Craig Anthony Lewis8-140,000
10DolceMario Gutierrez120Richard Baltas12-1

SEVENTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1ParnelliDrayden Van Dyke120John A. Shirreffs7-2
2Red FlagRicardo Gonzalez120John A. Shirreffs8-1
3Labor UnionUmberto Rispoli120Peter Eurton8-1
4Risk and RewardAbel Cedillo120Bob Baffert4-1
5Runaway WywyAlexis Centeno113Edwin Alvarez20-1
6TenorVictor Espinoza120Bob Baffert4-1
7Hot PastramiJuan Hernandez120Michael W. McCarthy12-1
8Superman ShaqFlavien Prat120Peter Miller5-2

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Tetragonal Drayden Van Dyke120Richard Baltas8-1
2MadoneFlavien Prat122Simon Callaghan3-1
3Inner Beauty Abel Cedillo120Jeff Mullins5-1
4Super GameTiago Pereira122Brian J. Koriner15-1
5FrazzledJose Valdivia, Jr.122Eoin G. Harty15-1
6CanoodlingJuan Hernandez122Jeff Mullins8-1
7Nimbostratus Ricardo Gonzalez120Peter Miller6-1
8BasiliaHeriberto Figueroa120Peter Miller15-1
9My Princess EllieGeovanni Franco120Peter Miller20-1
10Sweetest AngelMario Gutierrez120George Papaprodromou20-1
11Ivy LeagueUmberto Rispoli120Richard E. Mandella4-1

NINTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $250,000. 'Del Mar Debutante'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Get On the BusMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill8-1
2Roll Up Mo MoneyDrayden Van Dyke122Jeff Mullins12-1
3My Girl RedFlavien Prat124J. Keith Desormeaux3-1
4Princess NoorVictor Espinoza122Bob Baffert8-5
5IlluminationAbel Cedillo120Bob Baffert4-1
6Forest CarawayRicardo Gonzalez122Peter Miller7-2

TENTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Del Mar Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1American FarmerRicardo Gonzalez122Steve M. Sherman20-1
2California KookFlavien Prat119Peter Miller5-1
3Guitty Eswan Flores119Leonard Powell8-1
4PixelateUmberto Rispoli122Michael Stidham3-1
5No Slo MoGeovanni Franco122Mark Glatt30-1
6KanderelJuan Hernandez122Richard E. Mandella12-1
7Warren's ShowtimeJorge Velez119Craig Anthony Lewis6-1
8Kiss Today GoodbyeDrayden Van Dyke122J. Eric Kruljac8-1
9Dominant SoulEdwin Maldonado122Paula S. Capestro20-1
10Heywoods BeachJose Valdivia, Jr.122John W. Sadler12-1
11Margot's BoyTiago Pereira122Craig Anthony Lewis12-1
12K P All Systems GoAbel Cedillo122Jeff Mullins6-1

ELEVENTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1J C ExpressRicardo Gonzalez120Peter Eurton15-1
2Alpine ThunderEdwin Maldonado120Jose Hernandez, Jr.6-1
3Gates of HeavenHeriberto Figueroa120Shelbe Ruis10-1
4Lil NasFlavien Prat120Peter Eurton6-1
5Alexander's DreamAlexis Centeno113Jeff Bonde5-1
6Suzie Qzz BrotherJuan Hernandez120Mark Glatt8-1
7Holy PalaceGeovanni Franco120Jorge Periban20-1
8Charge CashTiago Pereira120Tim McCanna20-1
9Big StoryUmberto Rispoli120Mark Glatt9-2
10Big FlameAbel Cedillo120Tim Yakteen5-2
Also Eligible
11Moving FastDrayden Van Dyke120Sean McCarthy8-1
12Finding SilverEdwin Maldonado120Luis Mendez15-1
13That CoreyMario Gutierrez120Ben D. A. Cecil6-1

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

