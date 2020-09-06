Horse racing newsletter: Authentic upsets Tiz the Law
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we put another Kentucky Derby in the books, and just four months late.
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Authentic won the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby under a superb ride by John Velazquez. It was a strange day in that Bob Baffert had two horses in the race: Authentic and Thousand Words. But Thousand Words got mad in the paddock, reared up and ended up on his back. That’s an automatic scratch.
Baffert clearly was not happy. Especially considering his only horse left was Authentic, who had a bad rap after almost blowing a big lead in the 1 1/8-mile Haskell Stakes. But Saturday he was all business.
Tiz the Law had no excuses, having perfect position entering the stretch. But instead of forging to the lead, Authentic dug deep and widened his lead on the Belmont and Travers winner.
There’s more to this story and you can read about it. Just click here.
And if you want to know more about Tiz the Law. You can also read this story. Just click here.
We’ll have updates on how everyone came out of this race in our next newsletter.
Support our journalism
Mario Gutierrez update
In Friday’s final race at Del Mar, two-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Mario Gutierrez went down when his mount hit the collapsible inside rail on a turf race. Queen Stormborn was OK, but Gutierrez was taken away on a stretcher. But, as we found out from a tweet, Gutierrez was OK, too. Here’s what he had to say.
“Hello fans I’m okay, I feel extremely lucky I’m able to walk out of that one and also knowing my horse is good as well makes me so happy. Sorry if I scared you, I got scared a little bit as well not gonna lie, thank you to everyone reaching out and I see you at the track”
Sorry to report
Del Mar suffered its first racing fatality during its signature summer meeting since 2018 when Mean Sophia stumbled out of the gate and suffered a life-ending injury. She was making her eighth career start with one win. For more, read Bill Center’s story. Just click here.
Del Mar review
The feature at Del Mar on Saturday was the Grade 2 $150,000 John C. Mabee Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. It was a testament to how good a jockey is Flavien Prat. He took Raymundos Secret to the front, slowed down the fractions and then let her go in stretch, holding off a charging Lady Prancealot to win by a neck. It was Prat’s 13th stakes win of the summer season, tying the record with two days to go.
Raymundos Secret paid $4.80, $2.40 and $2.40. Lady Pracealot was second, followed by Catch the Eye, Zee Drop, Don’t Blame Judy, Quick, Pulpit Rider and Meal Ticket. Phil D’Amato was the winning trainer.
Here’s what the winning jockey had to say.
Flavien Prat: “The plan wasn’t necessarily to go to the front, just to break her out of there and see what happens. She broke super sharp and we were on the lead. From there I just tried to get her to relax and to slow it down as best as I could. Then when we went for home, she gave me a good kick. She just had enough at the end.”
Del Mar preview
The penultimate card of the Del Mar summer season is 11 races beginning at a smarter 1 p.m. There are two stakes races including two graded. There are five turf races, three maiden specials and two allowance/optional claimers. All in all, a good way to spend a Sunday afternoon on a holiday weekend. Let’s get right to the stakes.
$75,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf. The name tells you everything you need to know but the distance, which is a mile. Inner Beauty is the 3-1 morning-line favorite for trainer Jeff Mullins and jockey Abel Cedillo. This will be her first start in the U.S. after running her first five races in Ireland. She won one of them, a maiden special.
The second favorite, at 4-1, is Ivy League for Richard Mandella and Umberto Rispoli. She has only run one race, finishing second in maiden special at Del Mar on July 31. Post will be around 4:40 p.m.
Grade 1 $250,000 Del Mar Debutante. This Grade 1 is for 2-year-old fillies (thus Debutante) going seven furlongs. Princess Noor is the 8-5 favorite for Bob Baffert and Victor Espinoza, a combination that doesn’t get together too often despite the fact that Espinoza was aboard American Pharoah for his Triple Crown. Princess Noor won her only start by 2 ½ lengths.
The second favorite is My Girl Red for Keith Desormeaux and Flavien Prat. She has won her first two races by 4¼ and 4 ¾ lengths. She is from the first crop of Desormeaux’s outstanding colt Texas Red. Post is around 5:10 p.m.
Grade 2 $200,000 Del Mar Derby. This is a 1 1/8-mile turf race for, of course, 3-year-olds. It’s a pretty wide open race, with Pixelate as the 3-1 favorite for Michael Stidham and Umberto Rispoli. He has won two-of-five lifetime with five seconds and three thirds. He hasn’t won since a Dec. 19 ungraded stakes at Aqueduct. This is his first race in Southern California.
California Kook is the second favorite, at 5-1, for Peter Miller and Flavien Prat. He is coming off a second in the Del Mar Oaks. He is two-of-eight lifetime with three seconds. His last win came May 30 in an allowance.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 9, 6, 10 (4 also eligible), 12, 10, 8, 11, 6, 12, 10 (3 ae).
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
TENTH RACE: No. 4 Pixelate (3-1)
Shipper from the good Mike Stidham barn appears to be a standout in this year’s Del Mar Derby going nine furlongs on grass. He has faced a number of talented turf runners when traveling to multiple tracks around the country and it looks like he has been freshened and pointed for this race by a trainer who does well with shippers. “Single” in the late exotic bets.
Saturday’s result: Muralist (8-1) didn’t get the tactical trip we had hoped for while lagging back early, never picked it up.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ciaran Thornton’s Dmr pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 2 Greg’s Diva (6-1)
Greg’s Diva makes the first start since October for Phil D’Amato ,who promptly puts Flavien Prat on board. This tandem is winning 38% at the meet and has gone seven of eight in the money. Greg drops in class Sunday and races protected with some sharp workouts. A 6-1 price seems a very generous value price for us.
Saturday’s result: Munning’s Pilot tracked in second into the and even though bumped a little was not going to challenge the run away winner running off the board.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Churchill (1): $107,600 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Bourbon Resolution ($10.40)
Laurel (2): $100,000 Twixst Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Wicked Awesome ($7.00)
Churchill (5): $100,000 allowance, 3 and up, 1 /16 miles on turf. Winner: On a Spree ($7.60)
Churchill (6): $100,000 allowance, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Sr Alfred James ($18.60)
Churchill (7): $103,000 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Aurelius Maximus ($10.00)
Monmouth (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Red Bank Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Analyze It ($3.00)
Laurel (6): $100,000 Deputed Testimony Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Harpers First Ride ($5.00)
Churchill (8): Grade 2 $500,000 American Turf Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Fancy Liquor ($11.60)
Woodbine (5): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Lady Kratos ($7.70)
Woodbine (6): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, fillies ad mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Summer Sunday ($6.00)
Churchill (9): Grade 2 $500,000 Pat Day Mile, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Rushie ($7.80)
Laurel (8): $100,000 Polynesian Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Eastern Bay Favorite: Laki (5-2)
Churchill (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Iroquois Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Sittin On Go ($50.00)
Saratoga (9): Grade 2 $150,000 Jim Dandy Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mystic Guide ($6.60)
Churchill (11): Grade 2 $500,000 Churchill Distaff Turf Mile, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Beau Recall ($18.80)
Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Prioress Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Frank’s Rockette ($5.10)
Woodbine (9): Grade 3 $125,000 Vigil Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Pink Lloyd ($3.80)
Churchill (12): Grade 1 $500,000 Derby City Distaff, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Bell’s the One ($10.40)
Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $200,000 Smile Sprint, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Cool Arrow ($4.20)
Saratoga (11): Grade 1 $500,000 Woodward Handicap, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Global Campaign ($7.80)
Churchill (13): Grade 1 $1 million Old Forester Turf Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Digital Age ($19.20)
Churchill (14): Grade 1 $3 million Kentucky Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Authentic ($18.80)
Del Mar (10): Grade 2 $150,000 John Mabee Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Raymundos Secret ($4.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.
12:16 Woodbine (5): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lookin to Strike (2-1)
1:10 Monmouth (8): $100,000 Sapling Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Waist Deep (9-5)
1:55 Woodbine (8): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies, 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Souper Munnings (7-5)
2:11 Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $250,000 Spinaway Stakes (Lasix free race), fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Beautiful Memories (9-5)
2:26 Woodbine (9): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Union Colonel (5-2)
2:45 Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $150,000 Honorable Miss Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Come Dancing (8-5)
5:10 Del Mar (9): $250,000 Del Mar Debutante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Princess Noor (8-5)
5:40 Del Mar (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Del Mar Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Pixelate (3-1)
Locals at Ruidoso Downs
Orlando Gutierrez of Los Alamitos gives us this report.
“Local horsemen for Los Alamitos will be part of the $1-million All American Derby and $3-million All American Futurity for quarter horses this weekend at Ruidoso Downs. In Sunday’s Grade 1 All American Derby, trainer Monty Arrossa will saddle Inaugurator from the one with Los Alamitos’ leading quarter-horse rider Jesus Rios Ayala up. A 10-1 longshot in the All American Derby, Inaugurator broke his maiden at the Orange County track on Jan. 3 before traveling to Remington Park to win all three of his starts there, including the Grade 2 Heritage Place Derby. He finished second in his All American Derby trial on Aug. 23 to earn him a spot in the million-dollar Derby.
“In the Monday’s All American Futurity, Rios Ayala will ride Dutch Masters III’s Flash Bak, a winner in his trial to the Ed Burke Million Futurity here on June 7 before scoring an allowance victory at Ruidoso Downs followed by his qualifying effort to the All American Futurity. Whistle Stop Cafe is the favorite in the All American Futurity.”
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 3 Gutsy Streak (4-1)
He enters this event after running third against stronger foes where the victor (Earle Gray) returns to face tougher rival in Sunday’s fourth race. In his last outing, Gutsy Streak had some trouble at the start and was floated wide throughout on the way to finish third while recording a comparable number for Sunday’s endeavor. With a quality charting in his favor along with the drop in class tonight, I give this grey a look at all the board’s placings with a chance at a nice return.
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, September 5.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 25th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.22 45.41 58.01 1:04.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Queengol
|120
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–2½
|1–½
|Prat
|9.20
|5
|Kalypso
|120
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–3½
|Espinoza
|1.40
|4
|Beautiful Gift
|120
|4
|4
|5–2
|5–2
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Pereira
|5.00
|7
|Isn't She Lovely
|120
|7
|3
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–2½
|4–5½
|Van Dyke
|5.60
|1
|Royal Blend
|120
|1
|5
|3–½
|3–hd
|5–3
|5–hd
|Cedillo
|10.20
|3
|Agreetodisagree
|120
|3
|7
|6–½
|6–3
|6–7
|6–18½
|Rispoli
|3.20
|2
|You're All Talk
|120
|2
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hernandez
|33.10
|6
|QUEENGOL
|20.40
|8.00
|4.60
|5
|KALYPSO
|3.20
|2.60
|4
|BEAUTIFUL GIFT
|3.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$29.00
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$24.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-7)
|$33.72
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-4)
|$61.85
Winner–Queengol Grr.f.2 by Flashback out of Nechez Dawn, by Indian Charlie. Bred by John R. Penn (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Saragol Stable Corp. and Viana, Johana. Mutuel Pool $209,004 Exacta Pool $113,032 Quinella Pool $4,173 Superfecta Pool $39,711 Trifecta Pool $71,224. Scratched–none.
QUEENGOL pressed the leader from outside, asked into the stretch, challenged through the drive and wore down rival under right-handed urging. KALYPSO set the pace in the two path with company to the outside, held a short lead through the drive and succumbed to the pressure in the closing moments. BEAUTIFUL GIFT stalked the pace between rivals to the stretch, kept on willingly and secured the show. ISN'T SHE LOVELY tracked three deep into and around the bend, asked in the lane and failed to respond. ROYAL BLEND chased from the inside, saved ground into the stretch and weakened. AGREETODISAGREE off slow to begin, went four wide through the turn and never rallied. YOU'RE ALL TALK stumbled leaving the gate, trailed in the two path to the lane and was never a factor. HAND TIMED.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.01 46.89 1:11.55 1:23.02 1:35.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Tonahutu
|120
|1
|3
|3–1
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|1–1¾
|Cedillo
|0.60
|3
|She's Our Charm
|120
|2
|5
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–1
|Hernandez
|5.50
|6
|Heathers Grey
|122
|5
|4
|5
|3–½
|4–2½
|4–4
|3–hd
|Pereira
|7.70
|5
|Tapwater
|120
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|4–12¾
|Prat
|2.30
|4
|Miss Flawless
|120
|3
|2
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Valdivia, Jr.
|35.80
|2
|TONAHUTU (IRE)
|3.20
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|SHE'S OUR CHARM
|4.00
|2.80
|6
|HEATHERS GREY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$63.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$6.00
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$8.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-6-5)
|$2.13
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-6)
|$7.40
Winner–Tonahutu (IRE) B.m.6 by Sir Prancealot (IRE) out of Really Polish, by Polish Numbers. Bred by Ringfort Stud (IRE). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Kenney, Dave and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $228,432 Daily Double Pool $31,852 Exacta Pool $82,835 Quinella Pool $3,520 Superfecta Pool $26,912 Trifecta Pool $50,703. Scratched–Shines Her Light (IRE).
TONAHUTU (IRE) stalked the pace along the inside to the stretch, tipped outside the top pair, rallied and drew clear late. SHE'S OUR CHARM off a bit slow to begin then split foes and went to the lead, moved clear and set the pace inside, responded when asked in the lane and turned TAPWATER away but could not match the winner in deep stretch. HEATHERS GREY went three deep into the first turn, stayed off the rail in range of the leader, remained three wide to the stretch, showed a mild response and edged TAPWATER for the show honors. TAPWATER forwardly placed a bit off the inside, applied pressure to the leader into the stretch, challenged in the drive but flattened out and lost the show. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) entered the first turn between runners then settled a bit off the rail, angled to the rail on the last turn and tired in the stretch. HAND TIMED.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.99 45.96 1:11.96 1:25.48 1:38.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Divine Armor
|121
|6
|6
|8
|8
|7–25
|1–½
|1–3¾
|Pereira
|5.80
|1
|Seiche
|121
|1
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–½
|2–ns
|Cedillo
|2.90
|2
|Charlito
|124
|2
|7
|5–hd
|6–1
|6–1
|5–1½
|3–2¼
|Rispoli
|3.60
|7
|Tapitution
|121
|7
|4
|6–2
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–ns
|Van Dyke
|8.40
|8
|A. P. Pharoah
|121
|8
|8
|7–2
|7–1½
|2–hd
|3–½
|5–10¼
|Hernandez
|24.00
|3
|Munnings' Pilot
|121
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–½
|7
|6–3
|Gonzalez
|37.80
|4
|Whirl Candy
|121
|4
|1
|4–1½
|3–1
|5–½
|6–1½
|7
|Prat
|2.20
|5
|Garth
|121
|5
|5
|3–½
|4–½
|8
|dnf
|Espinoza
|10.20
|6
|DIVINE ARMOR
|13.60
|5.60
|3.20
|1
|SEICHE
|4.40
|3.00
|2
|CHARLITO
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$25.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$24.50
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$24.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-7)
|$34.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2)
|$40.45
Winner–Divine Armor Dbb.c.3 by Include out of Homesick Angel, by Divine Park. Bred by Sierra Farm (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and West Point Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $310,004 Daily Double Pool $21,387 Exacta Pool $161,138 Quinella Pool $7,155 Superfecta Pool $66,414 Trifecta Pool $109,217. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-6) paid $91.30. Pick Three Pool $46,700.
DIVINE ARMOR angled into the three path entering the first turn then moved into the two path around that bend, trailed the field off the inside, angled six wide around the far turn, rallied to the front and took over at the eighth pole and won going away under mild urging. SEICHE set the pace with MUNNINGS' PILOT to the outside, held command and saved ground into the stretch, overtaken by the winner with a furlong to go and saved the place. CHARLITO unhurried in the early stages, saved ground into the lane, finished willingly inside and missed the place. TAPITUTION traveled five wide into the first turn, settled off the pace, was fanned four wide into the lane and flattened in the final furlong. A. P. PHAROAH went four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail then got fanned five wide into the stretch and also flattened. MUNNINGS' PILOT prompted the pace from outside, lost contact with the leader entering the stretch, brushed with WHIRL CANDY at the top of the lane and gave way. WHIRL CANDY stalked a bit off the rail, three wide into the lane, brushed with MUNNINGS' PILOT in upper stretch and weakened. GARTH chased off the rail then outside a rival, dropped back leaving the backstretch and into the far turn, eased around the bend and walked off.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.28 46.64 1:11.53 1:23.14 1:35.53
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Cali Caliente
|122
|8
|2
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–1
|1–2
|1–4½
|Hernandez
|3.60
|3
|Doc Tommy
|120
|3
|3
|4–1½
|4–½
|5–1
|3–hd
|2–½
|Prat
|4.50
|5
|DH–Antithetical
|120
|5
|11
|11
|11
|9–hd
|6–1
|3–1¼
|Pereira
|29.40
|6
|DH–Claim of Passion
|124
|6
|8
|8–½
|7–½
|6–hd
|5–½
|3–1¼
|Cedillo
|8.10
|10
|Golden Doughnut
|122
|10
|7
|7–2
|5–1½
|3–hd
|2–½
|5–1¾
|Franco
|5.10
|7
|Push Through
|122
|7
|10
|9–1
|10–1½
|10–4
|8–1
|6–1¼
|Gutierrez
|5.90
|9
|Incredible Luck
|124
|9
|9
|10–1
|8–1
|8–½
|7–hd
|7–½
|Delgadillo
|85.10
|4
|Tejon
|122
|4
|6
|5–hd
|6–hd
|7–1
|9–2
|8–2¼
|Gonzalez
|38.80
|11
|DQ–Silver Summer
|124
|11
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|4–½
|9–4¼
|Figueroa
|28.40
|2
|Bench Judge
|122
|2
|4
|2–2
|2–2
|4–1
|10–2½
|10–¾
|Rispoli
|2.80
|1
|Suances Secret
|115
|1
|5
|6–½
|9–½
|11
|11
|11
|Centeno
|117.20
|8
|CALI CALIENTE
|9.20
|4.80
|3.60
|3
|DOC TOMMY
|5.60
|3.80
|5
|DH–ANTITHETICAL
|5.40
|6
|DH–CLAIM OF PASSION
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$77.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$24.00
|$2 QUINELLA (3-8)
|$24.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-5-6)
|$120.24
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-6-5)
|$91.49
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-5)
|$101.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-6)
|$41.80
Winner–Cali Caliente Ch.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Centerofattention, by Beau Genius. Bred by Dennis Grenier & Norine Grenier (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Grenier, Dennis and Norine. Mutuel Pool $409,915 Daily Double Pool $24,603 Exacta Pool $235,251 Quinella Pool $8,322 Superfecta Pool $125,347 Trifecta Pool $179,285. Scratched–none. DQ–#11 Silver Summer–finished 9th, disqualified, placed 10th.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-8) paid $30.85. Pick Three Pool $28,000.
CALI CALIENTE stalked the top pair, closed in two to three wide on the far turn, took over at the three-sixteenths pole, kicked clear and drew off under a drive and strong handling late. DOC TOMMY bumped from the inside nearing the first turn, stalked from the inside then two wide on the far turn, rallied in the drive and failed to threaten the winner but bested the rest. ANTITHETICAL off slow and checked at the start, trailed the field early, went three deep into the far turn, was fanned five wide into the lane, showed a late rally and got up for third. CLAIM OF PASSION settled off the inside then outside a rival on the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch, angled out and went between runners late and earned the show. GOLDEN DOUGHNUT went three deep on the first turn, chased off the rail to the far turn, bid three wide leaving the bend and weakened. PUSH THROUGH unhurried in the early stages, angled to the inside on the first turn, moved off the rail then came three wide into the stretch and never threatened. INCREDIBLE LUCK three wide into the first turn, fanned four wide into the lane and had little left for the drive. TEJON settled between foes then moved to the rail, saved ground into the lane, tipped out and lacked a rally. SILVER SUMMER away quickly then crossed over and caused BENCH JUDGE to check nearing the first turn, set the pace under pressure, inched away at the half-mile point, headed into the stretch and gave way. BENCH JUDGE sent early from the inside, force to check when SILVER SUMMER came over, altered out and bumped rival shortly after, went around and pressed the pace to the half-mile marker, chased the leader around the far turn and tired in the lane. SUANCES SECRET traveled along the inside, came out entering the stretch and was never a factor. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED SILVER SUMMER FROM NINTH TO TENTH FOR CROSSING OVER AND CAUSING BENCH JUDGE TO CHECK NEARING THE FIRST TURN. HAND TIMED.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.61 46.30 59.39 1:05.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Mister Bold
|120
|7
|4
|2–½
|2–2
|2–4
|1–4½
|Cedillo
|3.60
|3
|Wedding Groom
|120
|3
|5
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2
|2–2¼
|Flores
|2.90
|8
|Detective Bernardo
|120
|8
|7
|6–1
|6–1
|4–hd
|3–2¼
|Pereira
|55.90
|9
|Cozy Bear
|120
|9
|2
|5–2½
|4–1
|5–1
|4–2¼
|Prat
|3.30
|5
|Proud Musket
|120
|5
|1
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–1
|5–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|32.90
|2
|Paisano
|120
|2
|8
|9–2½
|7–½
|6–3
|6–nk
|Gutierrez
|12.10
|1
|Gordy's Boy
|120
|1
|10
|10
|10
|9–2
|7–¾
|Hernandez
|14.80
|4
|Red Hot Cat
|120
|4
|6
|8–½
|8–hd
|7–hd
|8–1¾
|Espinoza
|7.30
|6
|Stone's River
|120
|6
|9
|7–hd
|9–2
|8–½
|9–8½
|Gonzalez
|23.80
|10
|Swtswngngbillynav
|120
|10
|3
|4–hd
|5–1
|10
|10
|Maldonado
|6.20
|7
|MISTER BOLD
|9.20
|4.60
|3.60
|3
|WEDDING GROOM
|3.80
|2.60
|8
|DETECTIVE BERNARDO
|14.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$34.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$19.80
|$2 QUINELLA (3-7)
|$17.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-8-9)
|$317.24
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-8)
|$250.35
Winner–Mister Bold Dbb.c.2 by Time to Get Even out of Bold Mystique, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Rusty Brown & Debi Brown (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Edward J. Brown, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $314,322 Daily Double Pool $25,819 Exacta Pool $172,157 Quinella Pool $5,913 Superfecta Pool $70,330 Trifecta Pool $107,511. Scratched–From the Get Go, Lemon Drop Shot.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-7) paid $112.20. Pick Three Pool $56,701. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2-6-8-7) 4 correct paid $186.15. Pick Four Pool $167,679. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-1/2-6-8-7) 5 correct paid $2,461.25. Pick Five Pool $400,166.
MISTER BOLD had early speed outside a pair of rivals then chased the lone leader off the rail, entered the stretch two to three wide, reeled in the leader and drew clear. WEDDING GROOM bumped at the start, showed speed from the inside, gained command at the half-mile pole and moved clear, inched away into the stretch, offered no resistance when overtaken by the winner and stayed on for the place. DETECTIVE BERNARDO tracked the pace off the inside, went four wide around the turn and was along for the show. COZY BEAR chased three wide into the lane and kept on for a minor award. PROUD MUSKET had early speed between a pair of rivals then chased the pace a bit off the rail to the lane and weakened. PAISANO bumped leaving the gate, saved ground along the inside through the turn and never rallied. GORDY'S BOY checked early, trailed the field up the backstretch, angled four wide around the turn and passed tired rivals. RED HOT CAT went three wide into the turn then moved into the two path and proved no menace. STONE'S RIVER broke out and bumped at the start, went three wide around the bend and never threatened. SWTSWNGNGBILLYNAV broke out, chased outside a rival, took the turn five wide and came up empty in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.82 44.57 56.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|12
|Jamming Eddy
|124
|11
|3
|3–1
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–2¼
|Prat
|2.10
|10
|Hit the Seam
|122
|9
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|Gutierrez
|4.30
|2
|Johnny Podres
|120
|2
|4
|4–½
|4–½
|4–1
|3–1
|Hernandez
|10.60
|3
|Brix
|122
|3
|5
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–nk
|Rispoli
|6.60
|11
|Zipper Mischief
|122
|10
|1
|2–½
|3–2
|3–1
|5–½
|Espinoza
|9.00
|8
|Cali Dude
|120
|7
|9
|9–½
|7–1
|7–1
|6–¾
|Pereira
|15.80
|7
|Offshore Affair
|122
|6
|6
|7–hd
|6–2
|6–1
|7–½
|Cedillo
|5.60
|1
|Severin
|122
|1
|11
|11
|11
|8–4
|8–4½
|Flores
|92.60
|9
|Foster Boi
|122
|8
|10
|10–1
|9–hd
|9–½
|9–¾
|Gonzalez
|15.60
|4
|Dreamer's Reality
|122
|4
|7
|6–½
|8–1
|10–2
|10–1¼
|Van Dyke
|16.90
|6
|Older Brother
|117
|5
|8
|8–2
|10–½
|11
|11
|Centeno
|37.70
|12
|JAMMING EDDY
|6.20
|3.80
|2.80
|10
|HIT THE SEAM
|5.20
|3.60
|2
|JOHNNY PODRES
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-12)
|$42.00
|$1 EXACTA (12-10)
|$13.80
|$2 QUINELLA (10-12)
|$19.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-10-2-3)
|$53.25
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-10-2)
|$45.35
Winner–Jamming Eddy Grr.g.4 by Square Eddie out of Walkingonadream, by Tapit. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Barber, Gary and Wellman, Michael. Mutuel Pool $410,702 Daily Double Pool $23,484 Exacta Pool $238,431 Quinella Pool $7,111 Superfecta Pool $103,729 Trifecta Pool $157,661. Scratched–Billy the Hott, Portando, Rick's Dream.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-12) paid $49.85. Pick Three Pool $81,045.
JAMMING EDDY attended the pace the pace outside the top pair, vied three deep on the turn and led into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the stretch and kicked clear under urging. HIT THE SEAM had early speed and angled in early, dueled with ZIPPER MISCHIEF then vied with a pair of foes into the stretch, fought back to the eighth pole, could not match the winner late and held the place. JOHNNY PODRES stalked from the inside, angled out in the stretch and gained the show. BRIX chased outside a rival, moved out in the lane and showed some late effort to earn a minor award. ZIPPER MISCHIEF dueled for the lead up the backstretch then vied between foes around the turn and into the stretch, checked between approaching the eighth pole and weakened. CALI DUDE settled off the rail, angled in the turn then back out entering the stretch, moved out further in the lane and passed tired rivals. OFFSHORE AFFAIR chased five deep early then came four wide into the stretch and weakened. SEVERIN off a bit slow to begin, saved ground around the bend and never rallied. FOSTER BOI chased outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. DREAMER'S REALITY bumped with OLDER BROTHER at the start, traveled three deep between to the turn, was in tight quarters and steadied around the bend, entered the stretch two wide and faded. OLDER BROTHER bumped leaving the gate, chased four deep and between foes up the backstretch, raced in tight and steadied around the turn, exited the bend four wide and weakened. HAND TIMED.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.24 46.16 58.95 1:12.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Stormin Ranger
|123
|11
|3
|6–½
|6–½
|4–1
|1–½
|Prat
|2.60
|9
|Run Like Kona
|120
|9
|1
|4–1
|5–1
|2–1
|2–1¾
|Rispoli
|6.60
|6
|Blazing Charm
|113
|6
|9
|11
|11
|11
|3–hd
|Centeno
|41.00
|4
|Canadian Ginger
|120
|4
|6
|3–1
|1–2
|1–2
|4–¾
|Gutierrez
|40.40
|10
|Pasito
|123
|10
|5
|9–1
|8–hd
|7–hd
|5–½
|Maldonado
|17.20
|12
|Manresa
|123
|12
|2
|8–½
|9–½
|8–1
|6–½
|Flores
|51.00
|7
|Kalliniki
|123
|7
|11
|10–2
|10–2
|9–hd
|7–1½
|Cedillo
|12.70
|8
|Thunder Woman
|123
|8
|4
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|8–hd
|Hernandez
|65.00
|2
|Mucho Macho Woman
|123
|2
|7
|2–hd
|3–½
|6–½
|9–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|6.30
|1
|Musically
|120
|1
|10
|7–hd
|7–hd
|10–hd
|10–¾
|Figueroa
|116.90
|3
|Awesome Amanda
|121
|3
|8
|1–hd
|2–hd
|5–hd
|11
|Pereira
|14.10
|5
|Mean Sophia
|118
|5
|12
|dnf
|Gonzalez
|1.70
|11
|STORMIN RANGER
|7.20
|4.00
|3.00
|9
|RUN LIKE KONA
|5.80
|4.00
|6
|BLAZING CHARM
|12.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-11)
|$27.00
|$1 EXACTA (11-9)
|$19.50
|$2 QUINELLA (9-11)
|$19.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-9-6-4)
|$496.21
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-9-6)
|$193.00
Winner–Stormin Ranger Grr.f.4 by U S Ranger out of Stormin Mon, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $568,064 Daily Double Pool $25,633 Exacta Pool $376,498 Quinella Pool $10,559 Superfecta Pool $160,419 Trifecta Pool $272,517. Claimed–Stormin Ranger by Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Scratched–Daniel the Dreamer, Magnificent Q T.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-12-11) paid $43.50. Pick Three Pool $60,430.
STORMIN RANGER stalked off the inside, angled out on the turn and came six wide into the stretch, closed through the lane and fought with RUN LIKE KONA late and proved best. RUN LIKE KONA chased three deep early, moved out into the five path, rallied in the drive but got outkicked by the winner. BLAZING CHARM angled in early, came out into the stretch and rallied to earn the show. CANADIAN GINGER vied three deep, cleared inside rivals and entered the lane four wide but faltered in the final furlong. PASITO settled off the rail, went three to four wide leaving the turn and finished willingly. MANRESA chased widest on the backstretch, entered the stretch seven wide and never threatened. KALLINIKI stumbled leaving the gate, raced a bit off the rail and lacked room from the five-sixteenths to the quarter pole, angled to the inside then back out in the stretch and improved position. THUNDER WOMAN chased between foes early then three deep entering the stretch and weakened. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN vied for the lead form the inside, chased the leader along the rail to the lane and weakened. MUSICALLY off a bit slow to start, chased from the inside, moved out on the turn and came four wide into the lane and weakened. AWESOME AMANDA vied between foes for the lead, chased the leader two wide and outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. MEAN SOPHIA stumbled badly at the start, injured and vanned off following the race. AFTER AN INQUIRY INVOLVING THE START OF MEAN SOPHIA, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT SHE STUMBLED WITHOUT ANY INTERFERENCE AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.71 49.59 1:14.49 1:37.14 1:49.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Fivestar Lynch
|121
|5
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|Cedillo
|13.90
|9
|Whooping Jay
|124
|8
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–¾
|Gutierrez
|1.60
|10
|Cupid's Claws
|124
|9
|1
|4–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–½
|Prat
|10.70
|8
|Go Daddy Go
|121
|7
|5
|6–1
|6–1½
|6–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|Rispoli
|2.70
|7
|Storm the Bastille
|121
|6
|4
|5–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–ns
|Pereira
|19.00
|4
|Liberal
|121
|3
|8
|8–1
|8–1
|8–1
|6–1
|6–2
|Van Dyke
|8.80
|2
|Muralist
|124
|2
|6
|7–½
|7–1
|7–1
|7–1
|7–1
|Delgadillo
|8.30
|5
|Rocky Tough
|124
|4
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–3
|Hernandez
|8.60
|1
|Unbroken Star
|124
|1
|7
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–1
|8–1
|9
|Valdivia, Jr.
|49.20
|6
|FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE)
|29.80
|9.80
|6.00
|9
|WHOOPING JAY
|3.20
|2.60
|10
|CUPID'S CLAWS
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-6)
|$104.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-9)
|$53.10
|$2 QUINELLA (6-9)
|$30.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-10-8)
|$98.65
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-10)
|$157.05
Winner–Fivestar Lynch (IRE) Ch.g.4 by Slade Power (IRE) out of Party Feet (IRE), by Noverre. Bred by Gigginstown House Stud (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: CYBT, Nentwig, Michael and Weiner, Daniel. Mutuel Pool $518,222 Daily Double Pool $46,904 Exacta Pool $277,300 Quinella Pool $8,750 Superfecta Pool $116,320 Trifecta Pool $188,583. Claimed–Cupid's Claws by Flawless Racing, Masino Racing Stable, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Claimed–Rocky Tough by Paymaster Racing LLC and Slugo Racing. Trainer: Mike Puype. Scratched–Dubby Dubbie.
50-Cent Pick Three (12-11-6) paid $81.95. Pick Three Pool $80,748.
FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) quickest early and took control of the rail, showed the way to the far turn, responded when challenged in the lane, drifted out late and held gamely. WHOOPING JAY stalked a bit off the rail, took aim two wide leaving the far turn, bid outside the leader in the stretch, drifted out late and lacked the needed late punch. CUPID'S CLAWS stalked off the inside, three wide to stretch, angled out late and closed the gap. GO DADDY GO settled off the pace, raced three wide then four wide in upper stretch, drifted out and bumped LIBERAL late while gaining late. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) tracked two wide to the stretch and showed a mild response in the drive. LIBERAL (IRE) two wide around the first turn, three wide into the stretch, bumped by GO DADDY GO late and finished willingly. MURALIST bumped early, angled to the rail, saved ground into the stretch, tipped out and lacked a rally. ROCKY TOUGH angled to the inside, moved off the rail and came four wide into the stretch and made no impact. UNBROKEN STAR bumped early, chased inside to the lane and faded. HAND TIMED.
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.17 44.95 1:10.38 1:17.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Tobacco Road
|123
|7
|9
|10–hd
|9–½
|6–2
|1–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|2.80
|5
|Octopus
|120
|5
|6
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|2–½
|Maldonado
|3.40
|3
|Caymans Cobra
|123
|3
|8
|8–hd
|8–1
|5–hd
|3–hd
|Rispoli
|10.10
|4
|Street Image
|123
|4
|1
|2–½
|2–2
|2–3
|4–½
|Pereira
|5.00
|1
|Wild Bean
|123
|1
|10
|9–1
|5–½
|4–½
|5–nk
|Hernandez
|25.10
|2
|Camby
|123
|2
|7
|6–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|6–4¼
|Cedillo
|5.40
|9
|Baby Gronk
|114
|9
|5
|3–hd
|6–1½
|7–1½
|7–2¾
|Centeno
|17.30
|12
|Surfside Sunset
|121
|12
|12
|12
|11–1½
|10–7
|8–3½
|Delgadillo
|86.60
|8
|Botero
|123
|8
|2
|7–2½
|7–½
|9–1
|9–½
|Franco
|30.70
|11
|Red Valor
|123
|11
|3
|5–1½
|4–1½
|8–2
|10–23¼
|Prat
|8.10
|10
|Mister McLean
|120
|10
|4
|4–hd
|10–2½
|11–2½
|11–1
|Velez
|65.10
|6
|Real Master
|123
|6
|11
|11–2
|12
|12
|12
|Van Dyke
|30.20
|7
|TOBACCO ROAD
|7.60
|4.00
|2.80
|5
|OCTOPUS
|4.80
|3.40
|3
|CAYMANS COBRA
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$209.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$20.60
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$17.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-3-4)
|$72.24
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-3)
|$87.40
Winner–Tobacco Road B.r.4 by Quality Road out of Isobel Baillie (GB), by Lomitas (GB). Bred by Flaxman Holdings Limited & Airlie Stud (KY). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: 47 Roses, LLC. Mutuel Pool $447,948 Daily Double Pool $34,438 Exacta Pool $259,223 Quinella Pool $7,782 Superfecta Pool $126,002 Trifecta Pool $192,780. Claimed–Tobacco Road by Metanoia Racing. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Claimed–Octopus by Tom Acker. Trainer: Dean Pederson. Claimed–Street Image by Roper, James and Ilene and Truman, Eddie. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Claimed–Camby by Carver, Jack, Treece, Charles and Treece, Curtis. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-6-7) paid $127.75. Pick Three Pool $94,596.
TOBACCO ROAD allowed to settle in the early going, raced three wide then angled in upper stretch, surged late and got up in the closing moments. OCTOPUS dueled for the lead outside STREET IMAGE, cleared briefly at the eighth pole but was caught in the final strides. CAYMANS COBRA went two wide into the lane, finished well and gained the show. STREET IMAGE dueled from the inside to the stretch, lost contact with the leader at the eighth pole but stayed on from the inside and got edged for the show. WILD BEAN unhurried near the inside, angled four wide around the turn and was gaining ground to the wire. CAMBY bobbled at the start, stalked the top pair into the turn, traveled two wide into the lane and showed a mild response but needed to find more. BABY GRONK chased the pace a bit off the rail into the turn, angled five wide around the bend and lacked a rally. SURFSIDE SUNSET unhurried in the beginning, raced four wide into the turn then angled in around the bend, moved out in the lane and never threatened. BOTERO tight between horses and steadied early, stalked off the inside then angled five wide and had little left for the drive. RED VALOR chased three deep early then outside a rival on the turn, three wide into the stretch and faded. MISTER MCLEAN chased three wide then dropped back on the turn and was eased in the stretch. REAL MASTER (FR) chased outside a rival, dropped back on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was eased in the lane.
TENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'John C. Mabee Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.87 48.60 1:12.52 1:36.16 1:48.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Raymundos Secret
|120
|8
|1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–nk
|Prat
|1.40
|2
|Lady Prancealot
|124
|2
|4
|6–½
|6–2½
|6–1½
|3–hd
|2–1
|Rispoli
|1.70
|1
|Catch the Eye
|120
|1
|5
|7–1
|7–2
|8
|4–½
|3–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|23.20
|5
|Zee Drop
|120
|5
|3
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–2
|2–1½
|4–nk
|Cedillo
|16.50
|3
|Don't Blame Judy
|120
|3
|8
|8
|8
|7–hd
|6–2
|5–3¼
|Van Dyke
|25.70
|7
|Quick
|120
|7
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–hd
|5–1
|6–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|7.30
|4
|Pulpit Rider
|120
|4
|7
|5–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–2
|7–4¾
|Hernandez
|7.80
|6
|Meal Ticket
|120
|6
|6
|4–½
|4–1
|2–hd
|8
|8
|Pereira
|27.10
|8
|RAYMUNDOS SECRET
|4.80
|2.40
|2.40
|2
|LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE)
|2.80
|2.40
|1
|CATCH THE EYE
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8)
|$26.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$6.00
|$2 QUINELLA (2-8)
|$6.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-1-5)
|$32.05
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-1)
|$27.25
Winner–Raymundos Secret B.f.4 by Treasure Beach (GB) out of Paulette Caveat, by Greatness. Bred by Edward Seltzer, Beverly Anderson,Joseph Barbazon & Helen Barbazon (FL). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Sierra Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $544,549 Daily Double Pool $48,462 Exacta Pool $276,388 Quinella Pool $8,159 Superfecta Pool $126,199 Trifecta Pool $203,962. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-8) paid $120.70. Pick Three Pool $59,959.
RAYMUNDOS SECRET cleared quickly and angled to the rail, set the pace near the fence to the lane, kicked clear in upper stretch and held on under strong right handed urging. LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) settled outside a rival then angled to the rail on the first turn, waited for room around the far turn then angled three wide leaving the bend, closed fast but rallied too late. CATCH THE EYE unhurried in the beginning, saved ground to the lane and finished well along the inside. ZEE DROP stalked the leader from along the fence, chased two wide then drifted out a bit in the lane and never produced a bid. DON'T BLAME JUDY brushed with outside foe at the start, trailed early, went outside a rival on the backstretch, exited the bend two wide then angled out in the stretch and finished willingly. QUICK (GB) stalked between foes to the stretch and weakened. PULPIT RIDER brushed with inside rival at the start, raced three deep between rivals and was crowded a bit into the first turn, chased outside a rival then got floated out into the stretch and never rallied. MEAL TICKET tracked four deep early, shifted out entering the first turn then stalked three deep, floated out entering the stretch and faded. HAND TIMED.
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.35 46.80 1:11.66 1:24.03 1:36.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Tizamagician
|119
|1
|4
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Van Dyke
|11.00
|2
|Nolo Contesto
|122
|2
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|2–nk
|Rispoli
|2.50
|3
|Strongconstitution
|119
|3
|3
|3–½
|4–1
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–1
|Cedillo
|8.60
|9
|Adare
|122
|9
|6
|7–1
|7–1
|6–2
|4–½
|4–1¾
|Pereira
|26.40
|7
|The Street Fighter
|124
|7
|5
|4–hd
|3–½
|4–½
|6–3
|5–hd
|Maldonado
|59.90
|8
|Musawaat
|124
|8
|2
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–6
|Hernandez
|10.90
|5
|Ronamo
|122
|5
|10
|10
|9–1½
|7–hd
|7–2½
|7–3¼
|Prat
|2.80
|10
|Friar's Road
|119
|10
|7
|6–½
|6–½
|8–2
|8–1
|8–1¾
|Espinoza
|6.30
|4
|Mongolian Legend
|122
|4
|8
|9–hd
|10
|10
|10
|9–nk
|Valdivia, Jr.
|47.20
|6
|Royal Act
|119
|6
|9
|8–2
|8–½
|9–1½
|9–½
|10
|Gutierrez
|5.20
|1
|TIZAMAGICIAN
|24.00
|9.60
|5.60
|2
|NOLO CONTESTO
|4.20
|3.00
|3
|STRONGCONSTITUTION
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$81.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$46.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$37.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-9)
|$554.21
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-3-9-7)
|$14,940.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3)
|$154.25
Winner–Tizamagician Dbb.c.3 by Tiznow out of Magic Union, by Dixie Union. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: MyRacehorse.com and Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $504,508 Daily Double Pool $164,857 Exacta Pool $292,671 Quinella Pool $11,448 Superfecta Pool $140,683 Super High Five Pool $40,988 Trifecta Pool $229,074. Scratched–Race Home.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-1) paid $79.55. Pick Three Pool $248,444. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-7-8-1) 4 correct paid $1,350.40. Pick Four Pool $676,957. 50-Cent Pick Five (11-6-7-8-1) 5 correct paid $3,901.95. Pick Five Pool $1,017,420. $2 Pick Six (12/13-11-6-7-8-1) 5 out of 6 paid $316.60. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (12/13-11-6-7-8-1) 6 correct paid $57,340.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $77,446. $1 Place Pick All 10 out of 11 paid $1,134.00. Place Pick All Pool $13,373.
TIZAMAGICIAN hustled from the inside, vied for the lead then moved clear around the first turn, set the pace up the backstretch, showed the way into the stretch, urged right-handed in the lane and held well. NOLO CONTESTO bobbled at the start, showed early speed then stalked up close behind TIZAMAGICIAN, roused three wide leaving the far turn, lacked the needed late punch to threaten the winner but stayed on well to hold the place. STRONGCONSTITUTION came away to an awkward beginning, went three deep into the first turn, tracked off the inside then came four wide into the lane and lost the battle for second to NOLO CONTESTO in the final furlong. ADARE reserved between foes early then off the rail, went three wide into the far turn then moved out into the five path and responded mildly in the drive. THE STREET FIGHTER angled to the rail and tucked inside early, stalked the pace near the fence to the stretch and flattened. MUSAWAAT (GB) chased three then two wide on the first turn, stalked up the backstretch, angled four wide into the lane and also flattened. RONAMO off a bit slow and bumped at the start, placed a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and proved no menace. FRIAR'S ROAD traveled five then four wide on the first turn, reserved off the the rail, took the final turn five wide and came up empty. MONGOLIAN LEGEND angled to the inside then moved out on the backstretch, trailed the field into the far turn, exited that bend four wide and was never a factor. ROYAL ACT broke in and bumped rival, settled off the pace, traveled along the inside into the far turn then moved out into three path and never made an impact.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$315,103
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$8,626,343
|Out of State
|N/A
|$12,913,347
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$21,854,793
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, September 6.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 26th day of a 28-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sweet Rafaela
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Reed Saldana
|15-1
|20,000
|2
|Madame Barbarian
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
|20,000
|3
|Eternal Endeavour
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|20,000
|4
|Red Livy
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|118
|Bill McLean
|5-1
|18,000
|5
|Crown Kitten
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Bill McLean
|12-1
|18,000
|6
|Uno Trouble Maker
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|William Spawr
|7-2
|20,000
|7
|Saints Paynter
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|4-1
|20,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tammy's Window
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|118
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|22,500
|2
|Lexington Grace
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Reed Saldana
|12-1
|25,000
|3
|Mongolian Window
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Enebish Ganbat
|12-1
|25,000
|4
|Meso
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|25,000
|5
|Sugary
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Martin F. Jones
|5-2
|22,500
|6
|Seaside Dancer
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|25,000
|7
|Clearly Gone
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Sean McCarthy
|4-1
|25,000
|8
|Kittyhawk Lass
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|25,000
|9
|Listen to Blue
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|20-1
|25,000
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Road Rager
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|2
|Watch Me Burn
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|6-1
|3
|Lucky Peridot
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|4
|Bulletproof One
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|119
|Peter Miller
|8-5
|5
|Quality Response
|Abel Cedillo
|117
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|6
|Biddy Duke
|Mario Gutierrez
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Peaky Blinder
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-1
|2
|Mamma Rama
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|12-1
|3
|Cielo d'Oro
|Flavien Prat
|120
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|4
|Tiz Pure Grace
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|5
|Miss Ever Ready
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|6
|Hatshepsut
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|20-1
|7
|Queen Ofthe Temple
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Dan Blacker
|5-1
|8
|Valentine Ghost
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Daniel Dunham
|30-1
|9
|Consternation
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|8-1
|10
|Floral Essence
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|7-2
|Also Eligible
|11
|Derby Quest
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|12
|Chicks Dig Munny
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|13
|Nurturing
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-1
|14
|Polished Lady
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kenjilookslucky
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Craig Dollase
|5-1
|20,000
|2
|Rossman
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|20,000
|3
|Ammolite
|Jorge Velez
|123
|Charles S. Treece
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Floyd Moneymaker
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Val Brinkerhoff
|15-1
|20,000
|5
|Bullet Times
|Aaron Gryder
|123
|Samuel Nichols
|30-1
|20,000
|6
|Tiger's Song
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Alfredo P. Marquez
|20-1
|20,000
|7
|Humboldt
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|123
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|30-1
|20,000
|8
|Drink to That
|Eswan Flores
|123
|Sal Gonzalez
|30-1
|20,000
|9
|Babael
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|Ronald W. Ellis
|7-2
|20,000
|10
|Time to Testify
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|20,000
|11
|Leprino
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|9-5
|20,000
|12
|Prince Ricky
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|10-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|13
|Sharp Speaker
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|20,000
|14
|Endless Tale
|Heriberto Figueroa
|123
|Javier Jose Sierra
|15-1
|20,000
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Swirling
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Reed Saldana
|15-1
|40,000
|2
|Greg's Diva
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|3
|Tijori
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|10-1
|40,000
|4
|Jewel Thief
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|5
|Woke Up to Aces
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|6
|Miss Fraulein
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|7
|Blue Sky Baby
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|8
|Velvet Queen
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|9
|Devils Dance
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|8-1
|40,000
|10
|Dolce
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Parnelli
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|7-2
|2
|Red Flag
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|8-1
|3
|Labor Union
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|4
|Risk and Reward
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|5
|Runaway Wywy
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Edwin Alvarez
|20-1
|6
|Tenor
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|7
|Hot Pastrami
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|8
|Superman Shaq
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tetragonal
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|2
|Madone
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|3-1
|3
|Inner Beauty
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|4
|Super Game
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|15-1
|5
|Frazzled
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|15-1
|6
|Canoodling
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|7
|Nimbostratus
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|8
|Basilia
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|9
|My Princess Ellie
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Peter Miller
|20-1
|10
|Sweetest Angel
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|11
|Ivy League
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
NINTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $250,000. 'Del Mar Debutante'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Get On the Bus
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|2
|Roll Up Mo Money
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
|3
|My Girl Red
|Flavien Prat
|124
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|3-1
|4
|Princess Noor
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|5
|Illumination
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|6
|Forest Caraway
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Peter Miller
|7-2
TENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Del Mar Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|American Farmer
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Steve M. Sherman
|20-1
|2
|California Kook
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|3
|Guitty
|Eswan Flores
|119
|Leonard Powell
|8-1
|4
|Pixelate
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Michael Stidham
|3-1
|5
|No Slo Mo
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Mark Glatt
|30-1
|6
|Kanderel
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|12-1
|7
|Warren's Showtime
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|6-1
|8
|Kiss Today Goodbye
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|8-1
|9
|Dominant Soul
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Paula S. Capestro
|20-1
|10
|Heywoods Beach
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|11
|Margot's Boy
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|12
|K P All Systems Go
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
ELEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|J C Express
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|15-1
|2
|Alpine Thunder
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Jose Hernandez, Jr.
|6-1
|3
|Gates of Heaven
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|10-1
|4
|Lil Nas
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|5
|Alexander's Dream
|Alexis Centeno
|113
|Jeff Bonde
|5-1
|6
|Suzie Qzz Brother
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|7
|Holy Palace
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Jorge Periban
|20-1
|8
|Charge Cash
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Tim McCanna
|20-1
|9
|Big Story
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Mark Glatt
|9-2
|10
|Big Flame
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|5-2
|Also Eligible
|11
|Moving Fast
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|8-1
|12
|Finding Silver
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Luis Mendez
|15-1
|13
|That Corey
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|6-1
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.