Horse racing newsletter: Authentic upsets Tiz the Law

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, September 5. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 25th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.22 45.41 58.01 1:04.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Queengol 120 6 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–½ Prat 9.20 5 Kalypso 120 5 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–3½ Espinoza 1.40 4 Beautiful Gift 120 4 4 5–2 5–2 3–hd 3–1½ Pereira 5.00 7 Isn't She Lovely 120 7 3 4–hd 4–½ 4–2½ 4–5½ Van Dyke 5.60 1 Royal Blend 120 1 5 3–½ 3–hd 5–3 5–hd Cedillo 10.20 3 Agreetodisagree 120 3 7 6–½ 6–3 6–7 6–18½ Rispoli 3.20 2 You're All Talk 120 2 6 7 7 7 7 Hernandez 33.10

6 QUEENGOL 20.40 8.00 4.60 5 KALYPSO 3.20 2.60 4 BEAUTIFUL GIFT 3.80

$1 EXACTA (6-5) $29.00 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $24.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-7) $33.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-4) $61.85

Winner–Queengol Grr.f.2 by Flashback out of Nechez Dawn, by Indian Charlie. Bred by John R. Penn (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Saragol Stable Corp. and Viana, Johana. Mutuel Pool $209,004 Exacta Pool $113,032 Quinella Pool $4,173 Superfecta Pool $39,711 Trifecta Pool $71,224. Scratched–none.

QUEENGOL pressed the leader from outside, asked into the stretch, challenged through the drive and wore down rival under right-handed urging. KALYPSO set the pace in the two path with company to the outside, held a short lead through the drive and succumbed to the pressure in the closing moments. BEAUTIFUL GIFT stalked the pace between rivals to the stretch, kept on willingly and secured the show. ISN'T SHE LOVELY tracked three deep into and around the bend, asked in the lane and failed to respond. ROYAL BLEND chased from the inside, saved ground into the stretch and weakened. AGREETODISAGREE off slow to begin, went four wide through the turn and never rallied. YOU'RE ALL TALK stumbled leaving the gate, trailed in the two path to the lane and was never a factor. HAND TIMED.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.01 46.89 1:11.55 1:23.02 1:35.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Tonahutu 120 1 3 3–1 4–½ 3–hd 3–1 1–1¾ Cedillo 0.60 3 She's Our Charm 120 2 5 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–1 Hernandez 5.50 6 Heathers Grey 122 5 4 5 3–½ 4–2½ 4–4 3–hd Pereira 7.70 5 Tapwater 120 4 1 2–1 2–½ 2–1 2–1 4–12¾ Prat 2.30 4 Miss Flawless 120 3 2 4–hd 5 5 5 5 Valdivia, Jr. 35.80

2 TONAHUTU (IRE) 3.20 2.40 2.10 3 SHE'S OUR CHARM 4.00 2.80 6 HEATHERS GREY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $63.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $6.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $8.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-6-5) $2.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-6) $7.40

Winner–Tonahutu (IRE) B.m.6 by Sir Prancealot (IRE) out of Really Polish, by Polish Numbers. Bred by Ringfort Stud (IRE). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Kenney, Dave and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $228,432 Daily Double Pool $31,852 Exacta Pool $82,835 Quinella Pool $3,520 Superfecta Pool $26,912 Trifecta Pool $50,703. Scratched–Shines Her Light (IRE).

TONAHUTU (IRE) stalked the pace along the inside to the stretch, tipped outside the top pair, rallied and drew clear late. SHE'S OUR CHARM off a bit slow to begin then split foes and went to the lead, moved clear and set the pace inside, responded when asked in the lane and turned TAPWATER away but could not match the winner in deep stretch. HEATHERS GREY went three deep into the first turn, stayed off the rail in range of the leader, remained three wide to the stretch, showed a mild response and edged TAPWATER for the show honors. TAPWATER forwardly placed a bit off the inside, applied pressure to the leader into the stretch, challenged in the drive but flattened out and lost the show. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) entered the first turn between runners then settled a bit off the rail, angled to the rail on the last turn and tired in the stretch. HAND TIMED.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.99 45.96 1:11.96 1:25.48 1:38.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Divine Armor 121 6 6 8 8 7–25 1–½ 1–3¾ Pereira 5.80 1 Seiche 121 1 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 2–ns Cedillo 2.90 2 Charlito 124 2 7 5–hd 6–1 6–1 5–1½ 3–2¼ Rispoli 3.60 7 Tapitution 121 7 4 6–2 5–hd 4–hd 4–hd 4–ns Van Dyke 8.40 8 A. P. Pharoah 121 8 8 7–2 7–1½ 2–hd 3–½ 5–10¼ Hernandez 24.00 3 Munnings' Pilot 121 3 2 2–1 2–1½ 3–½ 7 6–3 Gonzalez 37.80 4 Whirl Candy 121 4 1 4–1½ 3–1 5–½ 6–1½ 7 Prat 2.20 5 Garth 121 5 5 3–½ 4–½ 8 dnf Espinoza 10.20

6 DIVINE ARMOR 13.60 5.60 3.20 1 SEICHE 4.40 3.00 2 CHARLITO 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $25.60 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $24.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $24.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-7) $34.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2) $40.45

Winner–Divine Armor Dbb.c.3 by Include out of Homesick Angel, by Divine Park. Bred by Sierra Farm (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and West Point Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $310,004 Daily Double Pool $21,387 Exacta Pool $161,138 Quinella Pool $7,155 Superfecta Pool $66,414 Trifecta Pool $109,217. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-6) paid $91.30. Pick Three Pool $46,700.

DIVINE ARMOR angled into the three path entering the first turn then moved into the two path around that bend, trailed the field off the inside, angled six wide around the far turn, rallied to the front and took over at the eighth pole and won going away under mild urging. SEICHE set the pace with MUNNINGS' PILOT to the outside, held command and saved ground into the stretch, overtaken by the winner with a furlong to go and saved the place. CHARLITO unhurried in the early stages, saved ground into the lane, finished willingly inside and missed the place. TAPITUTION traveled five wide into the first turn, settled off the pace, was fanned four wide into the lane and flattened in the final furlong. A. P. PHAROAH went four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail then got fanned five wide into the stretch and also flattened. MUNNINGS' PILOT prompted the pace from outside, lost contact with the leader entering the stretch, brushed with WHIRL CANDY at the top of the lane and gave way. WHIRL CANDY stalked a bit off the rail, three wide into the lane, brushed with MUNNINGS' PILOT in upper stretch and weakened. GARTH chased off the rail then outside a rival, dropped back leaving the backstretch and into the far turn, eased around the bend and walked off.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.28 46.64 1:11.53 1:23.14 1:35.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Cali Caliente 122 8 2 3–1 3–1½ 2–1 1–2 1–4½ Hernandez 3.60 3 Doc Tommy 120 3 3 4–1½ 4–½ 5–1 3–hd 2–½ Prat 4.50 5 DH–Antithetical 120 5 11 11 11 9–hd 6–1 3–1¼ Pereira 29.40 6 DH–Claim of Passion 124 6 8 8–½ 7–½ 6–hd 5–½ 3–1¼ Cedillo 8.10 10 Golden Doughnut 122 10 7 7–2 5–1½ 3–hd 2–½ 5–1¾ Franco 5.10 7 Push Through 122 7 10 9–1 10–1½ 10–4 8–1 6–1¼ Gutierrez 5.90 9 Incredible Luck 124 9 9 10–1 8–1 8–½ 7–hd 7–½ Delgadillo 85.10 4 Tejon 122 4 6 5–hd 6–hd 7–1 9–2 8–2¼ Gonzalez 38.80 11 DQ–Silver Summer 124 11 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1 4–½ 9–4¼ Figueroa 28.40 2 Bench Judge 122 2 4 2–2 2–2 4–1 10–2½ 10–¾ Rispoli 2.80 1 Suances Secret 115 1 5 6–½ 9–½ 11 11 11 Centeno 117.20

8 CALI CALIENTE 9.20 4.80 3.60 3 DOC TOMMY 5.60 3.80 5 DH–ANTITHETICAL 5.40 6 DH–CLAIM OF PASSION 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $77.60 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $24.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $24.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-5-6) $120.24 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-6-5) $91.49 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-5) $101.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-6) $41.80

Winner–Cali Caliente Ch.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Centerofattention, by Beau Genius. Bred by Dennis Grenier & Norine Grenier (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Grenier, Dennis and Norine. Mutuel Pool $409,915 Daily Double Pool $24,603 Exacta Pool $235,251 Quinella Pool $8,322 Superfecta Pool $125,347 Trifecta Pool $179,285. Scratched–none. DQ–#11 Silver Summer–finished 9th, disqualified, placed 10th. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-8) paid $30.85. Pick Three Pool $28,000.

CALI CALIENTE stalked the top pair, closed in two to three wide on the far turn, took over at the three-sixteenths pole, kicked clear and drew off under a drive and strong handling late. DOC TOMMY bumped from the inside nearing the first turn, stalked from the inside then two wide on the far turn, rallied in the drive and failed to threaten the winner but bested the rest. ANTITHETICAL off slow and checked at the start, trailed the field early, went three deep into the far turn, was fanned five wide into the lane, showed a late rally and got up for third. CLAIM OF PASSION settled off the inside then outside a rival on the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch, angled out and went between runners late and earned the show. GOLDEN DOUGHNUT went three deep on the first turn, chased off the rail to the far turn, bid three wide leaving the bend and weakened. PUSH THROUGH unhurried in the early stages, angled to the inside on the first turn, moved off the rail then came three wide into the stretch and never threatened. INCREDIBLE LUCK three wide into the first turn, fanned four wide into the lane and had little left for the drive. TEJON settled between foes then moved to the rail, saved ground into the lane, tipped out and lacked a rally. SILVER SUMMER away quickly then crossed over and caused BENCH JUDGE to check nearing the first turn, set the pace under pressure, inched away at the half-mile point, headed into the stretch and gave way. BENCH JUDGE sent early from the inside, force to check when SILVER SUMMER came over, altered out and bumped rival shortly after, went around and pressed the pace to the half-mile marker, chased the leader around the far turn and tired in the lane. SUANCES SECRET traveled along the inside, came out entering the stretch and was never a factor. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED SILVER SUMMER FROM NINTH TO TENTH FOR CROSSING OVER AND CAUSING BENCH JUDGE TO CHECK NEARING THE FIRST TURN. HAND TIMED.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.61 46.30 59.39 1:05.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Mister Bold 120 7 4 2–½ 2–2 2–4 1–4½ Cedillo 3.60 3 Wedding Groom 120 3 5 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 2–2¼ Flores 2.90 8 Detective Bernardo 120 8 7 6–1 6–1 4–hd 3–2¼ Pereira 55.90 9 Cozy Bear 120 9 2 5–2½ 4–1 5–1 4–2¼ Prat 3.30 5 Proud Musket 120 5 1 3–1 3–1½ 3–1 5–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 32.90 2 Paisano 120 2 8 9–2½ 7–½ 6–3 6–nk Gutierrez 12.10 1 Gordy's Boy 120 1 10 10 10 9–2 7–¾ Hernandez 14.80 4 Red Hot Cat 120 4 6 8–½ 8–hd 7–hd 8–1¾ Espinoza 7.30 6 Stone's River 120 6 9 7–hd 9–2 8–½ 9–8½ Gonzalez 23.80 10 Swtswngngbillynav 120 10 3 4–hd 5–1 10 10 Maldonado 6.20

7 MISTER BOLD 9.20 4.60 3.60 3 WEDDING GROOM 3.80 2.60 8 DETECTIVE BERNARDO 14.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $34.80 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $19.80 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $17.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-8-9) $317.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-8) $250.35

Winner–Mister Bold Dbb.c.2 by Time to Get Even out of Bold Mystique, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Rusty Brown & Debi Brown (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Edward J. Brown, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $314,322 Daily Double Pool $25,819 Exacta Pool $172,157 Quinella Pool $5,913 Superfecta Pool $70,330 Trifecta Pool $107,511. Scratched–From the Get Go, Lemon Drop Shot. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-7) paid $112.20. Pick Three Pool $56,701. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2-6-8-7) 4 correct paid $186.15. Pick Four Pool $167,679. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-1/2-6-8-7) 5 correct paid $2,461.25. Pick Five Pool $400,166.

MISTER BOLD had early speed outside a pair of rivals then chased the lone leader off the rail, entered the stretch two to three wide, reeled in the leader and drew clear. WEDDING GROOM bumped at the start, showed speed from the inside, gained command at the half-mile pole and moved clear, inched away into the stretch, offered no resistance when overtaken by the winner and stayed on for the place. DETECTIVE BERNARDO tracked the pace off the inside, went four wide around the turn and was along for the show. COZY BEAR chased three wide into the lane and kept on for a minor award. PROUD MUSKET had early speed between a pair of rivals then chased the pace a bit off the rail to the lane and weakened. PAISANO bumped leaving the gate, saved ground along the inside through the turn and never rallied. GORDY'S BOY checked early, trailed the field up the backstretch, angled four wide around the turn and passed tired rivals. RED HOT CAT went three wide into the turn then moved into the two path and proved no menace. STONE'S RIVER broke out and bumped at the start, went three wide around the bend and never threatened. SWTSWNGNGBILLYNAV broke out, chased outside a rival, took the turn five wide and came up empty in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.82 44.57 56.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Jamming Eddy 124 11 3 3–1 2–hd 1–½ 1–2¼ Prat 2.10 10 Hit the Seam 122 9 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 2–½ Gutierrez 4.30 2 Johnny Podres 120 2 4 4–½ 4–½ 4–1 3–1 Hernandez 10.60 3 Brix 122 3 5 5–½ 5–hd 5–1 4–nk Rispoli 6.60 11 Zipper Mischief 122 10 1 2–½ 3–2 3–1 5–½ Espinoza 9.00 8 Cali Dude 120 7 9 9–½ 7–1 7–1 6–¾ Pereira 15.80 7 Offshore Affair 122 6 6 7–hd 6–2 6–1 7–½ Cedillo 5.60 1 Severin 122 1 11 11 11 8–4 8–4½ Flores 92.60 9 Foster Boi 122 8 10 10–1 9–hd 9–½ 9–¾ Gonzalez 15.60 4 Dreamer's Reality 122 4 7 6–½ 8–1 10–2 10–1¼ Van Dyke 16.90 6 Older Brother 117 5 8 8–2 10–½ 11 11 Centeno 37.70

12 JAMMING EDDY 6.20 3.80 2.80 10 HIT THE SEAM 5.20 3.60 2 JOHNNY PODRES 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-12) $42.00 $1 EXACTA (12-10) $13.80 $2 QUINELLA (10-12) $19.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-10-2-3) $53.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-10-2) $45.35

Winner–Jamming Eddy Grr.g.4 by Square Eddie out of Walkingonadream, by Tapit. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Barber, Gary and Wellman, Michael. Mutuel Pool $410,702 Daily Double Pool $23,484 Exacta Pool $238,431 Quinella Pool $7,111 Superfecta Pool $103,729 Trifecta Pool $157,661. Scratched–Billy the Hott, Portando, Rick's Dream. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-12) paid $49.85. Pick Three Pool $81,045.

JAMMING EDDY attended the pace the pace outside the top pair, vied three deep on the turn and led into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the stretch and kicked clear under urging. HIT THE SEAM had early speed and angled in early, dueled with ZIPPER MISCHIEF then vied with a pair of foes into the stretch, fought back to the eighth pole, could not match the winner late and held the place. JOHNNY PODRES stalked from the inside, angled out in the stretch and gained the show. BRIX chased outside a rival, moved out in the lane and showed some late effort to earn a minor award. ZIPPER MISCHIEF dueled for the lead up the backstretch then vied between foes around the turn and into the stretch, checked between approaching the eighth pole and weakened. CALI DUDE settled off the rail, angled in the turn then back out entering the stretch, moved out further in the lane and passed tired rivals. OFFSHORE AFFAIR chased five deep early then came four wide into the stretch and weakened. SEVERIN off a bit slow to begin, saved ground around the bend and never rallied. FOSTER BOI chased outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. DREAMER'S REALITY bumped with OLDER BROTHER at the start, traveled three deep between to the turn, was in tight quarters and steadied around the bend, entered the stretch two wide and faded. OLDER BROTHER bumped leaving the gate, chased four deep and between foes up the backstretch, raced in tight and steadied around the turn, exited the bend four wide and weakened. HAND TIMED.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.24 46.16 58.95 1:12.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Stormin Ranger 123 11 3 6–½ 6–½ 4–1 1–½ Prat 2.60 9 Run Like Kona 120 9 1 4–1 5–1 2–1 2–1¾ Rispoli 6.60 6 Blazing Charm 113 6 9 11 11 11 3–hd Centeno 41.00 4 Canadian Ginger 120 4 6 3–1 1–2 1–2 4–¾ Gutierrez 40.40 10 Pasito 123 10 5 9–1 8–hd 7–hd 5–½ Maldonado 17.20 12 Manresa 123 12 2 8–½ 9–½ 8–1 6–½ Flores 51.00 7 Kalliniki 123 7 11 10–2 10–2 9–hd 7–1½ Cedillo 12.70 8 Thunder Woman 123 8 4 5–hd 4–hd 3–hd 8–hd Hernandez 65.00 2 Mucho Macho Woman 123 2 7 2–hd 3–½ 6–½ 9–½ Valdivia, Jr. 6.30 1 Musically 120 1 10 7–hd 7–hd 10–hd 10–¾ Figueroa 116.90 3 Awesome Amanda 121 3 8 1–hd 2–hd 5–hd 11 Pereira 14.10 5 Mean Sophia 118 5 12 dnf Gonzalez 1.70

11 STORMIN RANGER 7.20 4.00 3.00 9 RUN LIKE KONA 5.80 4.00 6 BLAZING CHARM 12.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-11) $27.00 $1 EXACTA (11-9) $19.50 $2 QUINELLA (9-11) $19.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-9-6-4) $496.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-9-6) $193.00

Winner–Stormin Ranger Grr.f.4 by U S Ranger out of Stormin Mon, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $568,064 Daily Double Pool $25,633 Exacta Pool $376,498 Quinella Pool $10,559 Superfecta Pool $160,419 Trifecta Pool $272,517. Claimed–Stormin Ranger by Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Scratched–Daniel the Dreamer, Magnificent Q T. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-12-11) paid $43.50. Pick Three Pool $60,430.

STORMIN RANGER stalked off the inside, angled out on the turn and came six wide into the stretch, closed through the lane and fought with RUN LIKE KONA late and proved best. RUN LIKE KONA chased three deep early, moved out into the five path, rallied in the drive but got outkicked by the winner. BLAZING CHARM angled in early, came out into the stretch and rallied to earn the show. CANADIAN GINGER vied three deep, cleared inside rivals and entered the lane four wide but faltered in the final furlong. PASITO settled off the rail, went three to four wide leaving the turn and finished willingly. MANRESA chased widest on the backstretch, entered the stretch seven wide and never threatened. KALLINIKI stumbled leaving the gate, raced a bit off the rail and lacked room from the five-sixteenths to the quarter pole, angled to the inside then back out in the stretch and improved position. THUNDER WOMAN chased between foes early then three deep entering the stretch and weakened. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN vied for the lead form the inside, chased the leader along the rail to the lane and weakened. MUSICALLY off a bit slow to start, chased from the inside, moved out on the turn and came four wide into the lane and weakened. AWESOME AMANDA vied between foes for the lead, chased the leader two wide and outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. MEAN SOPHIA stumbled badly at the start, injured and vanned off following the race. AFTER AN INQUIRY INVOLVING THE START OF MEAN SOPHIA, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT SHE STUMBLED WITHOUT ANY INTERFERENCE AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.71 49.59 1:14.49 1:37.14 1:49.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Fivestar Lynch 121 5 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 1–½ Cedillo 13.90 9 Whooping Jay 124 8 3 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–2½ 2–¾ Gutierrez 1.60 10 Cupid's Claws 124 9 1 4–½ 3–1 3–hd 3–1½ 3–½ Prat 10.70 8 Go Daddy Go 121 7 5 6–1 6–1½ 6–1 4–hd 4–hd Rispoli 2.70 7 Storm the Bastille 121 6 4 5–1 5–hd 5–hd 5–1 5–ns Pereira 19.00 4 Liberal 121 3 8 8–1 8–1 8–1 6–1 6–2 Van Dyke 8.80 2 Muralist 124 2 6 7–½ 7–1 7–1 7–1 7–1 Delgadillo 8.30 5 Rocky Tough 124 4 9 9 9 9 9 8–3 Hernandez 8.60 1 Unbroken Star 124 1 7 3–hd 4–½ 4–1 8–1 9 Valdivia, Jr. 49.20

6 FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) 29.80 9.80 6.00 9 WHOOPING JAY 3.20 2.60 10 CUPID'S CLAWS 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-6) $104.40 $1 EXACTA (6-9) $53.10 $2 QUINELLA (6-9) $30.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-10-8) $98.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-10) $157.05

Winner–Fivestar Lynch (IRE) Ch.g.4 by Slade Power (IRE) out of Party Feet (IRE), by Noverre. Bred by Gigginstown House Stud (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: CYBT, Nentwig, Michael and Weiner, Daniel. Mutuel Pool $518,222 Daily Double Pool $46,904 Exacta Pool $277,300 Quinella Pool $8,750 Superfecta Pool $116,320 Trifecta Pool $188,583. Claimed–Cupid's Claws by Flawless Racing, Masino Racing Stable, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Claimed–Rocky Tough by Paymaster Racing LLC and Slugo Racing. Trainer: Mike Puype. Scratched–Dubby Dubbie. 50-Cent Pick Three (12-11-6) paid $81.95. Pick Three Pool $80,748.

FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) quickest early and took control of the rail, showed the way to the far turn, responded when challenged in the lane, drifted out late and held gamely. WHOOPING JAY stalked a bit off the rail, took aim two wide leaving the far turn, bid outside the leader in the stretch, drifted out late and lacked the needed late punch. CUPID'S CLAWS stalked off the inside, three wide to stretch, angled out late and closed the gap. GO DADDY GO settled off the pace, raced three wide then four wide in upper stretch, drifted out and bumped LIBERAL late while gaining late. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) tracked two wide to the stretch and showed a mild response in the drive. LIBERAL (IRE) two wide around the first turn, three wide into the stretch, bumped by GO DADDY GO late and finished willingly. MURALIST bumped early, angled to the rail, saved ground into the stretch, tipped out and lacked a rally. ROCKY TOUGH angled to the inside, moved off the rail and came four wide into the stretch and made no impact. UNBROKEN STAR bumped early, chased inside to the lane and faded. HAND TIMED.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.17 44.95 1:10.38 1:17.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Tobacco Road 123 7 9 10–hd 9–½ 6–2 1–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 2.80 5 Octopus 120 5 6 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 2–½ Maldonado 3.40 3 Caymans Cobra 123 3 8 8–hd 8–1 5–hd 3–hd Rispoli 10.10 4 Street Image 123 4 1 2–½ 2–2 2–3 4–½ Pereira 5.00 1 Wild Bean 123 1 10 9–1 5–½ 4–½ 5–nk Hernandez 25.10 2 Camby 123 2 7 6–½ 3–hd 3–1 6–4¼ Cedillo 5.40 9 Baby Gronk 114 9 5 3–hd 6–1½ 7–1½ 7–2¾ Centeno 17.30 12 Surfside Sunset 121 12 12 12 11–1½ 10–7 8–3½ Delgadillo 86.60 8 Botero 123 8 2 7–2½ 7–½ 9–1 9–½ Franco 30.70 11 Red Valor 123 11 3 5–1½ 4–1½ 8–2 10–23¼ Prat 8.10 10 Mister McLean 120 10 4 4–hd 10–2½ 11–2½ 11–1 Velez 65.10 6 Real Master 123 6 11 11–2 12 12 12 Van Dyke 30.20

7 TOBACCO ROAD 7.60 4.00 2.80 5 OCTOPUS 4.80 3.40 3 CAYMANS COBRA 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $209.80 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $20.60 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $17.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-3-4) $72.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-3) $87.40

Winner–Tobacco Road B.r.4 by Quality Road out of Isobel Baillie (GB), by Lomitas (GB). Bred by Flaxman Holdings Limited & Airlie Stud (KY). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: 47 Roses, LLC. Mutuel Pool $447,948 Daily Double Pool $34,438 Exacta Pool $259,223 Quinella Pool $7,782 Superfecta Pool $126,002 Trifecta Pool $192,780. Claimed–Tobacco Road by Metanoia Racing. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Claimed–Octopus by Tom Acker. Trainer: Dean Pederson. Claimed–Street Image by Roper, James and Ilene and Truman, Eddie. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Claimed–Camby by Carver, Jack, Treece, Charles and Treece, Curtis. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-6-7) paid $127.75. Pick Three Pool $94,596.

TOBACCO ROAD allowed to settle in the early going, raced three wide then angled in upper stretch, surged late and got up in the closing moments. OCTOPUS dueled for the lead outside STREET IMAGE, cleared briefly at the eighth pole but was caught in the final strides. CAYMANS COBRA went two wide into the lane, finished well and gained the show. STREET IMAGE dueled from the inside to the stretch, lost contact with the leader at the eighth pole but stayed on from the inside and got edged for the show. WILD BEAN unhurried near the inside, angled four wide around the turn and was gaining ground to the wire. CAMBY bobbled at the start, stalked the top pair into the turn, traveled two wide into the lane and showed a mild response but needed to find more. BABY GRONK chased the pace a bit off the rail into the turn, angled five wide around the bend and lacked a rally. SURFSIDE SUNSET unhurried in the beginning, raced four wide into the turn then angled in around the bend, moved out in the lane and never threatened. BOTERO tight between horses and steadied early, stalked off the inside then angled five wide and had little left for the drive. RED VALOR chased three deep early then outside a rival on the turn, three wide into the stretch and faded. MISTER MCLEAN chased three wide then dropped back on the turn and was eased in the stretch. REAL MASTER (FR) chased outside a rival, dropped back on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was eased in the lane.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'John C. Mabee Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.87 48.60 1:12.52 1:36.16 1:48.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Raymundos Secret 120 8 1 1–2 1–2 1–1½ 1–2 1–nk Prat 1.40 2 Lady Prancealot 124 2 4 6–½ 6–2½ 6–1½ 3–hd 2–1 Rispoli 1.70 1 Catch the Eye 120 1 5 7–1 7–2 8 4–½ 3–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 23.20 5 Zee Drop 120 5 3 3–hd 3–½ 4–2 2–1½ 4–nk Cedillo 16.50 3 Don't Blame Judy 120 3 8 8 8 7–hd 6–2 5–3¼ Van Dyke 25.70 7 Quick 120 7 2 2–hd 2–hd 3–hd 5–1 6–½ Valdivia, Jr. 7.30 4 Pulpit Rider 120 4 7 5–1 5–hd 5–hd 7–2 7–4¾ Hernandez 7.80 6 Meal Ticket 120 6 6 4–½ 4–1 2–hd 8 8 Pereira 27.10

8 RAYMUNDOS SECRET 4.80 2.40 2.40 2 LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) 2.80 2.40 1 CATCH THE EYE 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $26.60 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $6.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-1-5) $32.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-1) $27.25

Winner–Raymundos Secret B.f.4 by Treasure Beach (GB) out of Paulette Caveat, by Greatness. Bred by Edward Seltzer, Beverly Anderson,Joseph Barbazon & Helen Barbazon (FL). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Sierra Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $544,549 Daily Double Pool $48,462 Exacta Pool $276,388 Quinella Pool $8,159 Superfecta Pool $126,199 Trifecta Pool $203,962. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-8) paid $120.70. Pick Three Pool $59,959.

RAYMUNDOS SECRET cleared quickly and angled to the rail, set the pace near the fence to the lane, kicked clear in upper stretch and held on under strong right handed urging. LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) settled outside a rival then angled to the rail on the first turn, waited for room around the far turn then angled three wide leaving the bend, closed fast but rallied too late. CATCH THE EYE unhurried in the beginning, saved ground to the lane and finished well along the inside. ZEE DROP stalked the leader from along the fence, chased two wide then drifted out a bit in the lane and never produced a bid. DON'T BLAME JUDY brushed with outside foe at the start, trailed early, went outside a rival on the backstretch, exited the bend two wide then angled out in the stretch and finished willingly. QUICK (GB) stalked between foes to the stretch and weakened. PULPIT RIDER brushed with inside rival at the start, raced three deep between rivals and was crowded a bit into the first turn, chased outside a rival then got floated out into the stretch and never rallied. MEAL TICKET tracked four deep early, shifted out entering the first turn then stalked three deep, floated out entering the stretch and faded. HAND TIMED.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.35 46.80 1:11.66 1:24.03 1:36.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Tizamagician 119 1 4 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–1¼ Van Dyke 11.00 2 Nolo Contesto 122 2 1 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 3–1½ 2–nk Rispoli 2.50 3 Strongconstitution 119 3 3 3–½ 4–1 3–1 2–hd 3–1 Cedillo 8.60 9 Adare 122 9 6 7–1 7–1 6–2 4–½ 4–1¾ Pereira 26.40 7 The Street Fighter 124 7 5 4–hd 3–½ 4–½ 6–3 5–hd Maldonado 59.90 8 Musawaat 124 8 2 5–½ 5–hd 5–hd 5–½ 6–6 Hernandez 10.90 5 Ronamo 122 5 10 10 9–1½ 7–hd 7–2½ 7–3¼ Prat 2.80 10 Friar's Road 119 10 7 6–½ 6–½ 8–2 8–1 8–1¾ Espinoza 6.30 4 Mongolian Legend 122 4 8 9–hd 10 10 10 9–nk Valdivia, Jr. 47.20 6 Royal Act 119 6 9 8–2 8–½ 9–1½ 9–½ 10 Gutierrez 5.20

1 TIZAMAGICIAN 24.00 9.60 5.60 2 NOLO CONTESTO 4.20 3.00 3 STRONGCONSTITUTION 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $81.00 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $46.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $37.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-9) $554.21 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-3-9-7) $14,940.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $154.25

Winner–Tizamagician Dbb.c.3 by Tiznow out of Magic Union, by Dixie Union. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: MyRacehorse.com and Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $504,508 Daily Double Pool $164,857 Exacta Pool $292,671 Quinella Pool $11,448 Superfecta Pool $140,683 Super High Five Pool $40,988 Trifecta Pool $229,074. Scratched–Race Home. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-1) paid $79.55. Pick Three Pool $248,444. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-7-8-1) 4 correct paid $1,350.40. Pick Four Pool $676,957. 50-Cent Pick Five (11-6-7-8-1) 5 correct paid $3,901.95. Pick Five Pool $1,017,420. $2 Pick Six (12/13-11-6-7-8-1) 5 out of 6 paid $316.60. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (12/13-11-6-7-8-1) 6 correct paid $57,340.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $77,446. $1 Place Pick All 10 out of 11 paid $1,134.00. Place Pick All Pool $13,373.

TIZAMAGICIAN hustled from the inside, vied for the lead then moved clear around the first turn, set the pace up the backstretch, showed the way into the stretch, urged right-handed in the lane and held well. NOLO CONTESTO bobbled at the start, showed early speed then stalked up close behind TIZAMAGICIAN, roused three wide leaving the far turn, lacked the needed late punch to threaten the winner but stayed on well to hold the place. STRONGCONSTITUTION came away to an awkward beginning, went three deep into the first turn, tracked off the inside then came four wide into the lane and lost the battle for second to NOLO CONTESTO in the final furlong. ADARE reserved between foes early then off the rail, went three wide into the far turn then moved out into the five path and responded mildly in the drive. THE STREET FIGHTER angled to the rail and tucked inside early, stalked the pace near the fence to the stretch and flattened. MUSAWAAT (GB) chased three then two wide on the first turn, stalked up the backstretch, angled four wide into the lane and also flattened. RONAMO off a bit slow and bumped at the start, placed a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and proved no menace. FRIAR'S ROAD traveled five then four wide on the first turn, reserved off the the rail, took the final turn five wide and came up empty. MONGOLIAN LEGEND angled to the inside then moved out on the backstretch, trailed the field into the far turn, exited that bend four wide and was never a factor. ROYAL ACT broke in and bumped rival, settled off the pace, traveled along the inside into the far turn then moved out into three path and never made an impact.