Horse racing newsletter: The case for Swiss Skydiver
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we start thinking about the Eclipse Awards.
Our Kentucky correspondent and podcast host Louis Rabaut saw a limb he wanted to go out on. So, we’re more than happy to let him go out there as he makes a case for Swiss Skydiver being Horse of the Year. Louis, make your argument.
“We’ve officially hit the post-Breeders’ Cup lull, the time of year when we watch some of our favorite runners head off to retirement, and when we shift our focus to the 2-year-old crop. November and December are horse racing’s equivalent of summer sports talk radio, when list talk and “the Mount Rushmore of fill-in-the-blank” conversations dominate. This is that type of article: making the case for Horse of the Year.
“While Authentic is almost certain to get the nod, I believe Swiss Skydiver should get consideration for the top spot.
“I think it’s reasonable to remove Monomoy Girl from this conversation, given she only ran four times. In defense of ownership and trainer Brad Cox, she was coming off an injury and once COVID-19 restrictions hit, her return to racing was further delayed. This leaves two thoroughbreds in North America who deserve top billing: Authentic and Swiss Skydiver.
“The case for Authentic is a good, and obvious one: He won three Grade 1s, a Grade 2, and a Grade 3 including the Breeders’ Cup Classic, the Kentucky Derby, and the Haskell.
“Swiss Skydiver, on the other hand, ran 10 times in seven different states. She’s old-school: take on anyone, anywhere. Run a bunch, then come back and do it again. She’s only the 12th filly ever to win a Triple Crown race.
“Swiss Skydiver prevailed in a Grade 3, two Grade 2s, and two Grade 1s. She won the Preakness in the second-fastest time ever over Authentic in a classic stretch duel, and was so dominant in the Grade 1 Alabama she was wrapped up with plenty of track to run. She ran a terrific second in the Kentucky Oaks against a stakes record, to Shedaresthedevil, beating Breeders’ Cup winner Gamine to the line in the process.
“Here are comparative records in graded stakes this year:
“Authentic: Grade 1s (5-3-2-0), Grade 2s (1-1-0-0) Grade 3s (1-1-0-0). Total (7-5-2-0)
“Swiss Skydiver: Grade 1s (4-2-1-0), Grade 2s (4-2-1-1), Grade 3s (1-1-0-0). Total (9-5-2-1)
“While I understand the need for the numerous Eclipse Award categories, it also allows voters to avoid any controversy by simply placing horses into their obvious slots. Rather than making potentially more bold selections based on data, the eye test, and other considerations, the voters this year will make Authentic the Horse of the Year, and Swiss Skydiver will be the obvious choice for 3-Year-Old Filly.
“Give me the filly for Horse of the Year: five wins in nine graded stakes, beat Authentic head to head, and won in California, New York, Maryland, Arkansas, and Florida. The Preakness win puts her in a super special class, and when one considers a 3-year-old filly ran only one-fifth of a second behind Secretariat’s time, it should give us pause and make us recognize this special filly’s special year.
“It’s a good thing there are so many Eclipse categories — it would be a shame to leave the boys out this year. And thank goodness Swiss Skydiver will give it another go in 2021.”
Louis Rabaut is a Louisville-based co-host of the Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast, alongside Megan Devine and Mike Gandolfo. New episodes release every Thursday on all major podcast platforms. Follow him on Twitter @LouisRabaut.
(Cherwa note: Compelling argument, but I’m still voting for Authentic.)
What you are thankful for
I haven’t done this in a couple of years, but with Thanksgiving around the corner, I’d like to hear what you are thankful for when it comes to racing. Please limit it to no more than two sentences and include your name, not just your email handle. I probably won’t run the real snarky or negative ones as we want to keep this positive. Just put Thanksgiving in the subject line and email me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. I’ll run the best ones in the Thanksgiving newsletter.
Del Mar review
The feature on Saturday was the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going 6 ½ furlongs. And, if the legend was true, it’s clear that Desi Arnaz knew about fillies. Astute was the winner after hooking up with favorite Private Mission for most of the race before Astute pulled away and won by 7 ½ lengths.
Astute paid $12.20, $5.40 and $5.20. Queengol was second, followed by Heels Up, Private Mission, Canoodling and Miss Costa Rica. Plum Sexy and Varda scratched.
Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “The owners … told me before I ever saw her that she’s special and it’s kind of held true. She got a little sick on me in the summer and I had to give her a month off, so that’s why she’s a little late. I only put her in the maiden turf (debut win on Oct. 12 at Santa Anita) because I knew she could do turf and I was afraid a dirt race the next day wouldn’t fill. I expected she’d run well [Saturday], but maybe not this well. We’ll think about the Starlet [at Los Alamitos].”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “Wow, that’s what I’ve got to say. I knew she was good; I just didn’t know she was this good. She was good on the grass the other day (winning at Santa Anita) but she’s even better on the dirt.”
Del Mar preview
Sunday’s nine-race card isn’t as good as Saturday’s, but it’s not too bad. First post is the usual 12:30 p.m. Again, five of the races are on the turf. There is a stakes race, the Bob Hope, which is the male equivalent of Saturday’s Desi Arnaz Stakes. It’s for 2-year-olds going just a little bit longer at seven furlongs. The favorite, at 6-5, is Spielberg for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Abel Cedillo. It took the colt, a $1-million purchase, four tries to break his maiden, although two of those starts were Grade 1s. He won last out by a neck in a maiden special.
The second favorite in the six-horse field is Weston at 3-1 for Ryan Hanson and Drayden Van Dyke. His last race was a third in the Del Mar Futurity, one spot behind Spielberg. Weston was a $7,000 purchase and has been gelded.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 7, 8, 6, 9, 8, 7, 6, 10
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE No. 6 Uncle Boogie (5-1)
Improving colt from the Andrew Lerner stable won his debut and ran a good second despite a slow start when making his second career start. Doesn’t have the numbers to beat 6/5 favorite Spielberg but he’s drawn outside and goes to leading man Prat, so he offers value while looking to be (at worst) the second horse in the race. Win Bet and exacta box with the favorite.
Saturday’s result: Our Little Tiger was scratched from the fifth race.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 1 Silent Musketier (15-1)
Silent Musketier makes the second start off the layoff for the small barn of Samuel Nichols. The last two races going shorter ‘Silent ran on late to just miss. The added distance looks ideal for this closer that has as much speed as the favorites and an attractive 15-1 morning line price.
Saturday’s result: Del Mar Flash was bet down to 8-1 and after a slow start looked totally out of the race. Abel Cedillo knew he had a horse. Guiding ‘Flash down the rail he then moved out and threaded a path through the frontrunners to win on the line. Great ride, great value price. Del Mar Flash paid $18.40 for the win.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Woodbine (3): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Yes to Mischief ($3.70)
Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Notebook Sakes, NY-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Eagle Orb ($12.20)
Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Gote Go ($27.20)
Aqueduct (9): $100,000 Artie Schiller Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Therapist ($8.30)
Woodbine (7): $108,700 allowance/optional claimer, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: True Valour ($11.10)
Woodbine (8): $100,000 South Ocean Stakes, Can-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Jilli Marie ($12.40)
Churchill (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Mrs. Revere Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Princess Grace ($7.00)
Woodbine (10): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Golden Ami ($5.00)
Del Mar (8): $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Astute ($12.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.
9:22 Aqueduct (2): $100,000 Key Cents Stakes, NY-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Party at Page’s (5-2)
11:25 Woodbine (3): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: In All Alone (2-1)
12:47 Aqueduct (9): $100,000 Winter Memories Stakes, fillies, 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Thankful (1-1)
12:58 Woodbine (6): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Hiatus (3-1)
1:28 Woodbine (7): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Red Hierarchy (3-1)
1:58 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Frost King Stakes, Can-breds 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Avoman (2-1)
4:00 Del Mar (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Spielberg (6-5)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 1 Halley (9-2)
She has had a tendency to find trouble, yet her figures in my book are competitive for this event. The filly also races for a top-notch shed row and if you throw out her most recent outing, then she has five straight efforts on my charts that are right there in this affair. The solid jockey/trainer combo of Mike Robbins and Oscar Peinado have had had a fine meet and have teamed up to win at a 19% ratio.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 14.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 7th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Firm
