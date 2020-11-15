Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 14. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 7th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.97 44.87 56.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Superstition 122 3 1 2–1½ 2–2 2–3 1–3¼ Prat 1.10 5 Lilypop 122 5 2 1–2½ 1–2 1–½ 2–ns Gonzalez 5.80 4 Vegas Palm 124 4 4 5–3 5–2½ 4–2 3–¾ Hernandez 5.90 2 Irish Aura 124 2 3 4–2 3–½ 3–½ 4–2¼ Rispoli 5.60 1 Shizaam 122 1 6 6 6 6 5–1 Pereira 9.00 6 Marie 122 6 5 3–½ 4–2 5–1½ 6 Van Dyke 4.90

3 SUPERSTITION 4.20 2.60 2.10 5 LILYPOP 4.80 3.60 4 VEGAS PALM 2.60

$1 EXACTA (3-5) $8.40 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $10.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-2) $5.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $12.05

Winner–Superstition Dbb.f.3 by Ghostzapper out of Grand Glory, by Distorted Humor. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $165,212 Exacta Pool $93,580 Quinella Pool $3,007 Superfecta Pool $25,078 Trifecta Pool $55,758. Scratched–Le Tub, Pharoah's Heart.

SUPERSTITION away quickly to begin then chased the lone speed up the backstretch from inside, took aim two wide into the lane, drove past inside the furlong pole and drew away. LILYPOP hard to load, sped clear and angled across to the inside, remained unchallenged into the drive, lost command inside the eighth pole and lasted for the place. VEGAS PALM raced off the pace, saved ground around the turn, moved out a bit in the stretch, showed a mild late effort and missed the place. IRISH AURA stalked the pace along the inside, moved out into the two path leaving the turn, drifted out in the stretch and went evenly late. SHIZAAM (IRE) off slow to begin, trailed the field along the inside to the stretch and was never a factor. MARIE tracked outside a rival, two then three wide on the turn and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.52 46.65 1:12.07 1:25.34 1:38.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Causeididitmyway 122 8 1 1–2 1–2 1–1½ 1–2 1–¾ Flores 52.30 6 Hapi Hapi 122 6 5 6–1½ 5–½ 4–2½ 2–½ 2–1 Pereira 5.10 3 Alvaaro 124 3 8 7–1 6–½ 3–hd 3–½ 3–2¾ Hernandez 1.00 1 Single Me Out 124 1 7 8 8 5–hd 5–2 4–2¾ Franco 6.00 4 Babael 115 4 3 2–hd 4–hd 7–3 6–7 5–1 Centeno 4.60 5 Next Revolt 122 5 2 3–hd 2–hd 2–1½ 4–2 6–10¼ Maldonado 6.70 2 Show Business 122 2 6 5–1 7–½ 8 7–1 7–9¼ Cedillo 22.80 7 Baby Gronk 122 7 4 4–2 3–2 6–1 8 8 Figueroa 29.70

8 CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY 106.60 32.40 13.20 6 HAPI HAPI 5.80 3.40 3 ALVAARO 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $155.40 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $289.40 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $216.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-3-1) $336.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-3) $567.50

Winner–Causeididitmyway Ch.g.5 by Giant's Causeway out of Miss Salsa, by Unbridled. Bred by Greenwood Lodge Farm, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $187,211 Daily Double Pool $33,306 Exacta Pool $89,852 Quinella Pool $2,901 Superfecta Pool $39,014 Trifecta Pool $69,227. Claimed–Alvaaro by Childers, Monique and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Claimed–Single Me Out by Huston Racing Stable. Trainer: Gary Stute. Scratched–none.

CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY quickly clear and angled over to race a bit off the rail around the first turn, stayed clear to the eighth pole, had rider lose the whip nearing the sixteenth pole and held safely. HAPI HAPI steadied into the first turn, angled in then back out around the far turn, split foes in upper stretch, rallied and continued gaining to the wire. ALVAARO off a bit slow to begin, traveled near the back of the field, moved outside on the backstretch, went four wide around the far turn and finished well for the show honors. SINGLE ME OUT stumbled and bumped leaving the gate, raced along the inside then angled four wide on the second turn and kept on for a minor award. BABAEL stalked the pace from inside, dropped back on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane, moved out near the sixteenth pole and failed to rally. NEXT REVOLT stalked in the three path on the first turn, chased two wide into the stretch and weakened. SHOW BUSINESS broke in and bumped rival at the start, traveled in the two path early, went three wide into the far turn, exited four wide and came out into the stretch, then lacked a rally when needed. BABY GRONK in range early outside a rival, lost ground around the far turn, came three wide into the stretch and faded.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.60 46.32 1:10.12 1:22.01 1:33.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Rocking Redhead 122 4 3 1–1½ 1–1 1–2½ 1–4 1–4½ Cedillo 15.70 8 This Tea 122 7 7 4–2 3–hd 3–2 2–2 2–1½ Rispoli 2.80 2 Shes'a Perfectlady 122 2 4 7–2½ 7–1 6–1½ 4–½ 3–1¼ Van Dyke 4.40 3 England's Rose 124 3 9 9 9 8–½ 5–½ 4–½ Espinoza 2.00 1 Lookin So Lucky 122 1 2 3–½ 4–1½ 4–½ 3–1 5–1¼ Pereira 38.60 6 Lookintogeteven 122 5 8 8–3 8–2 7–1 6–1½ 6–5¼ Smith 12.60 10 Awesome Ella 122 9 5 6–1½ 6–hd 9 9 7–1¼ Hernandez 8.10 9 Ya Beauty 122 8 6 5–hd 5–1½ 5–1 8–½ 8–¾ Prat 9.10 7 Bellize 124 6 1 2–1 2–2 2–½ 7–1½ 9 T Baze 22.00

4 ROCKING REDHEAD 33.40 11.00 6.80 8 THIS TEA 4.40 3.00 2 SHES'A PERFECTLADY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $1,504.20 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $76.10 $2 QUINELLA (4-8) $51.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-2-3) $148.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-2) $204.60

Winner–Rocking Redhead Ch.f.3 by Hard Spun out of Tangelo, by Square Eddie. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Branham, Doug, Baltas, Richard and McClanahan, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $347,812 Daily Double Pool $21,623 Exacta Pool $188,304 Quinella Pool $5,014 Superfecta Pool $72,621 Trifecta Pool $118,490. Scratched–Let's Go Now. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-4) paid $387.50. Pick Three Pool $65,029.

ROCKING REDHEAD broke in, sprinted to the front, inched away on the second turn, kicked clear in upper stretch and widened in the late stages. THIS TEA stalked outside a rival, lost shoe at the half-mile marker, chased two wide into the stretch and bested the rest. SHES'A PERFECTLADY raced off the pace, angled four wide into the stretch and gained the show. ENGLAND'S ROSE off slow and lost path at the start, tucked inside on the first turn, angled out on the backstretch, moved back inside on the second turn, angled out and bumped rival in upper stretch and finished willingly. LOOKIN SO LUCKY stalked the pace from inside, moved out into the two path on the second turn and flattened. LOOKINTOGETEVEN went two wide around the first turn, steadied past the half-mile pole, angled five wide leaving the far turn and failed to rally. AWESOME ELLA mid-pack early on, shifted out at the half-mile pole, dropped back two wide around the far turn and weakened. YA BEAUTY (GB) also traveled mid-pack, shifted out at the half-mile marker, went three wide into the stretch, bumped and steadied between rivals in the lane and weakened. BELLIZE up close outside the leader early, chased along the inside into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.11 47.41 1:12.57 1:25.49 1:38.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Pubilius Syrus 120 7 7 7 7 6–hd 4–hd 1–nk T Baze 2.70 5 Honoring Major 120 5 3 3–hd 5–5 5–4 3–2 2–½ Hernandez 3.50 2 Conquest Cobra 113 2 2 2–2 2–1 1–hd 2–1½ 3–1½ Pyfer 3.40 1 Wilshire Dude 120 1 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 1–hd 4–5¾ Gonzalez 5.20 3 Move Over 120 3 6 4–½ 4–½ 3–1 5–4 5–3¼ Pereira 7.90 4 New Year 113 4 5 6–6 6–3 7 7 6–1¼ Centeno 13.30 6 Camino de Estrella 120 6 4 5–4 3–hd 4–½ 6–1 7 Cedillo 6.70

7 PUBILIUS SYRUS 7.40 3.80 2.40 5 HONORING MAJOR 4.60 3.00 2 CONQUEST COBRA 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $117.00 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $16.90 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $16.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-2-1) $14.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-2) $28.70

Winner–Pubilius Syrus B.h.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Ruthenia, by Pulpit. Bred by Payson Stud Inc (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Mark Glatt. Mutuel Pool $210,729 Daily Double Pool $31,378 Exacta Pool $114,987 Quinella Pool $3,376 Superfecta Pool $48,215 Trifecta Pool $82,770. Claimed–Pubilius Syrus by Wilson, Holly and David. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Claimed–Honoring Major by Randy Marriott. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-7) paid $1,162.30. Pick Three Pool $30,477.

PUBILIUS SYRUS trailed the field through the early stages, angled out in upper stretch, finished with late rush and edged the runner-up in the final strides. HONORING MAJOR chased between foes, two wide into the stretch, tipped out and rallied outside the top pair, led late but was outkicked by the winner. CONQUEST COBRA dueled for the lead outside a rival, took a short lead at the five-sixteenths pole, battled with WILSHIRE DUDE in the lane, edged away then outfinished by the top pair in deep stretch. WILSHIRE DUDE dueled for the lead from inside and weakened late. MOVE OVER (GB) stumbled leaving the gate, stalked a bit off the rail inside a pair of rivals, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. NEW YEAR settled off the pace, came off the final turn four wide and failed to threaten. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA forwardly placed three deep, traveled four wide into the stretch and faded.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.85 45.82 57.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Del Mar Flash 120 2 9 8–½ 6–2 4–2 1–nk Cedillo 8.20 6 Little Liliana 120 5 3 2–hd 2–2 2–2½ 2–nk Prat 2.30 5 Squared Shady 120 4 4 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 3–¾ Maldonado 6.20 9 Agata 120 8 6 5–2 4–½ 3–1½ 4–2¼ Rispoli 7.00 10 Coco's Joy 120 9 5 4–½ 5–2 6–2½ 5–1¼ Van Dyke 4.90 4 Princess Sadie 113 3 1 6–1 7–1 7–1 6–hd Centeno 9.70 8 Flag Salute 120 7 2 3–1½ 3–1 5–½ 7–¾ Hernandez 6.10 1 Race Judicata 120 1 7 9–4 9–2 8–2½ 8–3 Gonzalez 31.50 7 Ms Michelle 120 6 10 10 10 10 9–½ T Baze 41.00 11 Sircat Nelly 120 10 8 7–½ 8–2 9–½ 10 Smith 15.30

2 DEL MAR FLASH 18.40 9.60 6.00 6 LITTLE LILIANA 4.60 3.20 5 SQUARED SHADY 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $113.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $43.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $40.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-9) $134.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $112.25

Winner–Del Mar Flash Dbb.f.2 by Sky Mesa out of Vida Bonita, by Midnight Lute. Bred by Red Barons Barn, LLC, Rancho TemescalLLC & Vaya Con Suerte LLC (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC and Vayaconsuerte, LLC. Mutuel Pool $340,364 Daily Double Pool $26,136 Exacta Pool $183,111 Quinella Pool $6,751 Superfecta Pool $80,480 Trifecta Pool $131,770. Scratched–Dontmesswithtess, Our Little Tiger. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-2) paid $341.40. Pick Three Pool $109,010. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-4-7-2) 4 correct paid $21,773.10. Pick Four Pool $171,174. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/7/8-8-4-7-2) 5 correct paid $29,948.20. Pick Five Pool $557,182.

DEL MAR FLASH hopped at the start to come away last, split foes at the three-eighths pole, angled out in the final furlong, surged late and nailed foe in the final moments. LITTLE LILIANA pressed the pace between foes early, battled outside through the lane, took control late but was edged by the winner. SQUARED SHADY set the pace inside a pair of rivals, challenged at the quarter pole, held a short lead over LITTLE LILIANA through the lane and yielded grudgingly late. AGATA in range of the speedy trio up the backstretch, entered the turn a bit off the rail, two wide into the stretch, finished willingly in the final furlong but needed to find more. COCO'S JOY in range early while outside a rival, entered the turn two wide then angled four wide leaving the bend and gained some ground in the late stages. PRINCESS SADIE showed early speed then dropped back leaving the backstretch, came off the turn three wide, angled out in upper stretch and improved position. FLAG SALUTE attended the pace three deep, failed to match strides around the bend, chased three wide into the lane and weakened. RACE JUDICATA dropped back off the pace early while urged upon, saved ground into the lane and was never a threat. MS MICHELLE lacked early speed, entered the lane two wide and was never a factor. SIRCAT NELLY unhurried off the inside, went four wide into the stretch and had little left.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.68 46.88 1:12.28 1:24.95 1:37.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Kiss Today Goodbye 119 7 7 4–½ 5–1 4–2 2–4 1–2¾ Espinoza 1.50 6 Canadian Pride 119 5 2 3–1½ 3–hd 1–½ 1–½ 2–6¼ Prat 2.50 5 Secret Touch 122 4 4 6–2 6–½ 6–3 5–½ 3–2¼ Hernandez 3.70 2 Dark Prince 122 2 1 1–½ 1–1 3–½ 3–½ 4–¾ Cedillo 10.80 4 Oil Can Knight 122 3 3 5–½ 4–½ 5–1 6–5 5–6½ Maldonado 16.50 7 Mystery Man 119 6 5 2–hd 2–½ 2–½ 4–hd 6–2¼ Smith 7.20 1 Blue Jays 119 1 6 7 7 7 7 7 Rispoli 23.60

8 KISS TODAY GOODBYE 5.00 3.00 2.20 6 CANADIAN PRIDE 3.80 2.60 5 SECRET TOUCH 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $99.20 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $8.10 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $10.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-5-2) $16.01 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-5) $10.20

Winner–Kiss Today Goodbye Dbb.c.3 by Cairo Prince out of Savvy Hester, by Heatseeker (IRE). Bred by Debmar Stables (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: John Sondereker. Mutuel Pool $242,317 Daily Double Pool $30,336 Exacta Pool $117,230 Quinella Pool $4,381 Superfecta Pool $57,205 Trifecta Pool $84,286. Scratched–Divine Armor. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-8) paid $72.80. Pick Three Pool $70,660.

KISS TODAY GOODBYE went four wide around the first turn, chased off the inside up the backstretch, ranged up four wide nearing the quarter pole, collared rival past the eighth pole and drew clear. CANADIAN PRIDE up close early between runners then dropped back a bit into a stalking position, challenged again between foes at the three-eights pole, took over at the five-sixteenths, briefly clear into the lane, fought with the winner in the lane and proved no match in deep stretch. SECRET TOUCH raced off the inside, three wide into the stretch, moved out further in the lane and bested the rest. DARK PRINCE set the pace under pressured, cleared at the half-mile pole, headed by a pair of rivals approaching the five-sixteenths pole, relinquished the lead at the marker, chased inside leaving the turn and faded. OIL CAN KNIGHT settled off the pace, angled out in upper stretch and weakened. MYSTERY MAN stumbled at the start, pressed the pace three deep then outside the leader, lost contact with the pacesetter at the half-mile pole, bid three deep at the three-eighths pole but could not sustain the momentum into the stretch and tired. BLUE JAYS stumbled leaving the gate, raced two wide the moved out on the backstretch, came four wide into the lane and never made an impact.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.64 45.25 56.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Thanks Mr. Eidson 120 8 6 6–2 6–1 3–½ 1–nk Maldonado 4.90 9 Quick Finish 124 9 7 7–1½ 8–1½ 7–½ 2–¾ Hernandez 11.40 3 Psycho Dar 124 3 4 2–½ 2–hd 1–hd 3–nk Gonzalez 3.80 2 One Flew South 122 2 2 5–1 4–½ 4–hd 4–¾ Cedillo 3.90 4 Preaching Trainer 124 4 9 9 7–½ 6–½ 5–hd Rispoli 3.40 1 Undeniable Proof 124 1 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 6–1¾ Van Dyke 10.10 6 Flip the Coin Jan 117 6 8 8–hd 9 9 7–1 Centeno 36.80 7 Factorial 122 7 1 4–hd 5–hd 8–1½ 8–hd Prat 9.90 5 Mr. Lovejoy 124 5 5 3–1½ 3–1 5–1 9 T Baze 9.50

8 THANKS MR. EIDSON 11.80 6.00 4.00 9 QUICK FINISH 11.40 7.60 3 PSYCHO DAR 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8) $27.40 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $55.70 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $73.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-3-2) $103.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-3) $124.90

Winner–Thanks Mr. Eidson Dbb.g.3 by More Than Ready out of Nest Egg, by Eskendereya. Bred by Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Del Secco DCS Racing. Mutuel Pool $320,466 Daily Double Pool $30,324 Exacta Pool $186,820 Quinella Pool $5,126 Superfecta Pool $74,716 Trifecta Pool $116,751. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-8) paid $91.95. Pick Three Pool $55,975.

THANKS MR. EIDSON settled off the pace, went four wide into the lane, rallied and took command nearing the sixteenth pole and held in the final moments. QUICK FINISH traveled off the pace outside a rival, raced four wide at the three-sixteenths pole, angled out in the lane, bumped by inside rival at the eighth pole and rallied for the place. PSYCHO DAR vied between runners for the lead, took a short lead at the eighth pole, overtaken near the sixteenth pole and stayed on for the show. ONE FLEW SOUTH showed early speed between foes then dropped back to stalk, entered the lane two wide and showed a mild rally but was outkicked in the final furlong. PREACHING TRAINER traveled near the inside then angled three wide into the stretch, lacked room off heels while between foes in upper stretch, shifted out near the eighth pole, bumped at the sixteenth pole and finished willingly. UNDENIABLE PROOF vied for the lead from inside, fought back through the lane but flattened late. FLIP THE COIN JAN traveled three wide into the turn, moved into the two path then back out again, came out into the stretch and failed to threaten. FACTORIAL broke well then stalked the top trio, went three to four wide around the turn, drifted out and bumped foe near the eighth pole and could not regain momentum. MR. LOVEJOY vied outside a pair of rivals into and around the turn, lost contact in upper stretch, bumped outside rival near the sixteenth pole and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Desi Arnaz Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.21 45.30 1:10.58 1:17.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Astute 120 5 3 1–hd 2–1½ 1–2 1–7½ Smith 5.10 5 Queengol 120 3 4 5–1 5–2 3–½ 2–ns Hernandez 5.70 8 Heels Up 120 6 1 3–1½ 3–3 4–½ 3–½ Espinoza 10.40 2 Private Mission 120 1 2 2–1½ 1–hd 2–2½ 4–2¾ Van Dyke 0.50 3 Canoodling 120 2 6 6 4–hd 5–8 5–14¼ Rispoli 21.40 6 Miss Costa Rica 120 4 5 4–1 6 6 6 Prat 8.90

7 ASTUTE 12.20 5.40 5.20 5 QUEENGOL 5.60 4.20 8 HEELS UP 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $90.80 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $31.60 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $29.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-8-2) $28.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-8) $73.75

Winner–Astute Ch.f.2 by Speightstown out of Discerning, by Langfuhr. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $365,105 Daily Double Pool $39,483 Exacta Pool $188,808 Quinella Pool $5,815 Superfecta Pool $78,900 Trifecta Pool $123,521. Scratched–Plum Sexy, Varda. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-8-7) paid $48.75. Pick Three Pool $51,113.

ASTUTE set the pace outside a rival then dueled with foe into and around the turn, shook free in upper stretch and powered away in the final furlong. QUEENGOL knocked into rival at the start then steadied shortly after, settled off the pace, went three wide around the turn and outside a rival into the lane, grinded out the final furlong and edged rival for the place. HEELS UP away quickly then stalked the top pair, went three to four wide around the turn and missed the place. PRIVATE MISSION pressed the pace then moved up to duel from inside, fought with the winner around the turn and into the lane, could not match strides in upper stretch, shifted out at the eighth pole and flattened in the late stages. CANOODLING stumbled, bumped and steadied at the start, traveled near the inside then two wide into the lane and weakened. MISS COSTA RICA broke in and bumped rival repeatedly at the start, chased off the inside, four wide exiting the turn and tired.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.34 46.21 1:11.10 1:23.60 1:36.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Moving Fast 120 3 5 5–hd 6–1½ 5–½ 4–½ 1–½ Van Dyke 8.60 4 Big Flint 120 4 11 11 9–hd 9–2 8–½ 2–hd Pereira 18.40 8 Discretionary Day 120 8 1 3–½ 3–½ 3–1 2–½ 3–nk Smith 9.70 11 Warrens Candy Man 120 11 8 8–2 7–hd 7–1 6–½ 4–hd Prat 1.80 1 Big Story 120 1 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 5–1½ Hernandez 6.10 5 Blue Star 120 5 10 10–1½ 11 10–hd 10–3 6–¾ Figueroa 10.40 9 Alpine Thunder 120 9 6 6–1 5–hd 6–1 7–1 7–1¼ Maldonado 26.60 2 Whiskey Vision 120 2 4 4–1½ 4–1 4–½ 5–1 8–½ Cedillo 13.60 10 Club Cal 120 10 7 7–2½ 8–2½ 8–1½ 9–hd 9–1 T Baze 80.00 7 Circleofchampions 120 7 2 2–2 2–2 2–1 3–1 10–4½ Rispoli 3.80 6 Club Champ 120 6 9 9–½ 10–1 11 11 11 Gonzalez 28.00

3 MOVING FAST 19.20 9.20 7.20 4 BIG FLINT 17.80 11.20 8 DISCRETIONARY DAY 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $161.20 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $151.30 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $173.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-8-11) $580.67 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-8-11-1) Carryover $17,140 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-8) $794.15

Winner–Moving Fast Ch.g.2 by Jeranimo out of Moving Desert, by Desert Code. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $454,578 Daily Double Pool $134,021 Exacta Pool $276,017 Quinella Pool $9,200 Superfecta Pool $156,058 Super High Five Pool $22,458 Trifecta Pool $207,239. Scratched–Big Talker, By Moonlight, That Corey. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-3) paid $266.40. Pick Three Pool $178,133. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/8-8-7-3) 4 correct paid $702.90. Pick Four Pool $665,322. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3/8-8-7-3) 5 correct paid $6,949.25. Pick Five Pool $707,855. 50-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-2-3/8-8-7-3) 6 correct paid $41,243.35. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $135,103. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $20,621. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $3,337.20. Place Pick All Pool $21,864.

MOVING FAST bumped with outside rival at the start, settled inside then moved into the two path, exited the far turn three wide, angled out in upper stretch and edged past the top pair under a drive. BIG FLINT off slow and bumped at the start, raced off the rail, four wide into the lane, rallied and got up for second. DISCRETIONARY DAY stalked outside a rival, closed in around the far turn, took aim three wide exiting the bend, headed rival at the eighth pole while drifting inward, took a short lead near the sixteenth marker and caught in the closing moments. WARRENS CANDY MAN raced off the pace, traveled two wide then tipped out in the lane and showed late effort to earn a minor award. BIG STORY dueled for the lead from inside, fought gamely through the lane but yielded late. BLUE STAR tucked inside on the first turn, trailed the field up the backstretch, steered out in upper stretch and summoned a mild rally. ALPINE THUNDER entered the clubhouse turn between foes then chased outside a rival, traveled three then four wide on the far turn and lacked a rally. WHISKEY VISION stalked the pace from inside and could not rally. CLUB CAL took the first turn three wide, settled off the pace outside a rival, came three wide into the lane and never made an impact. CIRCLEOFCHAMPIONS dueled for the lead outside a rival, vied between foes in uppers stretch, put in tight quarters and steadied past the eighth pole, then gave way. CLUB CHAMP off a bit slow to begin, raced in the two path on the first turn, angled in and saved ground around the second bend and was never a factor.