Horse racing newsletter: Baffert and Swiss Skydiver have a good day

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.

Despite the strong performance of Swiss Skydiver in the Beholder Mile, the stage on Saturday was once again dominated by 3-year-olds and Bob Baffert, both at Santa Anita and Arkansas.

Concert Tour rolled to an impressive 4¼-length win in the $1-million Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park, beating a highly thought-of and even-money favorite Caddo River, who finished a well-beaten fifth. The 50 Kentucky Derby points gives Baffert at least two Derby starters with Life Is Good (60 points) and now Concert Tour (50). Generally, you can get in with 40 points, usually less.

Concert Tour was coming off a win in the seven-furlong San Vicente at Santa Anita. He was ridden by Joel Rosario. Baffert also got second and 20 Derby points with Hozier.

As for Baffert’s other bright spot on Saturday, it was the debut of Triple Tap, who won his maiden special at Santa Anita by an easy 4 ¼ lengths (notice something about the two margins?). The 3-year-old half-brother to Triple Crown winner American Pharoah looked impressive in an effortless win.

So, that raises the question, is it too late to get him on the Triple Crown trail?

“It’s going to be a little difficult [to go in the Santa Anita Derby],” Baffert told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “The thing is, we don’t [want] to rush him, so we’re not even thinking about that right now. … I want to get this race out of the way and then we’re gonna talk about it and figure out what we’re gonna do.”

That probably means no, but Baffert didn’t rule it out entirely. It also doesn’t mean we won’t see the colt in either of the later Triple Crown races.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the third race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“This is a maiden $50,000 claimer at six furlongs. For years the WCHR has been known for our debut winners, with the key being trainer patterns, understanding how a trainer brings a horse up to the race. Most trainers have winning patterns indicative of a live debut type, as well as patterns that would indicate they’re giving the horse the race. With this in mind, my top selection Sunday is SWEETHEART (#5). Trainer Ryan Hanson is usually pretty consistent with regard to his live firsters, working forwardly as we see with this one, a Washington bred. We’ve always liked runners associated with anything from that state, just a great racing program for so many years, so many family-owned farms, and racing that takes a break through the winter, allowing horses to be horses for a few months before they return to training. This is also the 10th foal out of this dam, with seven of the nine foals winners on the track, always great to see. Drayden Van Dyke is good with young runners because he has a patient hand. A good effort at first asking is likely. CIRCLE OF HONOR (#3) is easy to find. Steve Knapp has been really good the past couple years with claiming and placing his horses, and it’s not typical for him to claim a debut runner, thus, we’ve got a bit more interest in this filly, with Abel Cedillo taking over following the claim, working super, seemingly a sharp claim.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 5-3

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none

“Positive Notes:

“1 Purda Vita - Any runner ridden by Prat these days, seems to fire regardless of form.

“Negative Notes:

“2 Avisse - One paced runner, not a fan of cutting back in distance with this style, but rather, would rather see her moved out to a more methodical 1 1/16 distance.

“TOP PICK: SWEETHEART (#5 10-1 Van Dyke) Debut

“SECOND CHOICE: CIRCLE OF HONOR (#3 4-1 Cedillo)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Santa Anita review

We’ve covered the maiden special up top, so let’s get right to the two stakes races.

Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes: Jolie Olimpica, who had never finished worse than second in eight lifetime races, looked pretty strong in this six-furlong turf race. But in the stretch, the 5-year-old mare didn’t have the kick and Gregorian Chant rallied by Sombeyay to win the race by a neck.

Gregorian Chant paid $9.80, $4.20 and $2.20. Sombeyay was second, followed by Jolie Olimpica, Cistron, Barristan and Bob and Jackie.

Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “It took us a while to figure out what he wanted to do. This horse has found his home sprinting, no question. There’s so much difference in him now, compared to him at 3 and 4 [years old]. He’s matured a lot and we will definitely keep him short.”

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “He’s a really cool horse, he loves to run at the end part. He broke slow and I just let him get comfortable in the back and then when we went into the stretch, Phil had told me to get him rolling and that’s what I did. The horse is a nice horse. He helped me a lot in the stretch; I went out and he did the rest to win the race.”

Grade 1 $300,000 Beholder Mile: Swiss Skydiver showed she had some of the same magic she displayed as a 3-year-old as she came off the rail entering the stretch and moved to the two spot and rolled to a 2 ¾-length win in this race for fillies and mares.

Swiss Skydiver paid $4.80, $2.60 and $2.20. As Time Goes By was second, followed by Golden Principal, Harvest Moon, This Tea, Clockstrikestwelve and Miss Stormy D.

Ken McPeek (winning trainer): “Yes, she met expectations, but you never know. The distance for me was a little bit of a worry because of the run into the first turn. But [jockey] Robby [Albarado] does know her so well, to get her in 12s [for each eighth of a mile], just get her in a nice rhythm and let her make her run. You know, you can’t force anything with her, and if you go too fast early, she will wilt a little bit. She, like, cruises through everything, even when she gallops.”

Albarado (winning jockey): “Being on the inside, circumstances dictate that you need to get away clean to get some kind of a forward position. I knew we had speed in the race, but if I could get her in position, get her to clip off 12s every eighth, she comes home pretty fast. Pretty much up the backside, every point I felt like she was right there with me the whole way. She was taking deep breaths around there. When I finally gave her some room, there she took off. It was all her, I was just a passenger.”

Santa Anita preview

Sunday’s eight-race card has half of the races restricted to Cal-breds, which is a bit unusual except on Cal Cup day. First post is 12:30 p.m. Half of the races are on the turf (1, 4, 6, 8), including the feature, the $100,000 Irish O’Brien for Cal-bred fillies and mares going six furlongs. The favorite, at 2-1, is Leggs Galore for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Ricardo Gonzalez. She has won her last four starts out of six lifetime. Last out was a 3 ¼-length win in the Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint at Santa Anita. Bella Vita is the second choice at 3-1 for Simon Callaghan and Flavien Prat. Last out, she was a 4 1/2 -length winner in the Spring Fever at Santa Anita. She has two wins, two second and one third in five lifetime starts. Post is around 3:18 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 7, 7, 6, 8, 8, 9.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 1 Purda Vita (6-1)

Purda Vita is ridden for the first time by Prat for trainer John Sadler. This tandem has won two of two at the meet. Purda has sharp early speed, which wins a majority of these types of races. A best of the day workout Feb. 26 adds to the appeal. Jumped in class and risked for a claim Sunday, this looks like the money ride at 6-1.

Saturday’s result: Nerves of Steel dropped to 5-2 joint favorite at post time and flew down the stretch to miss by a nose. June Gloom ran third. Steel paid $3.80 for second.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.

12:55 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes, NY-breds 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Excellent Timing (5-2)

2:18 Santa Anita (6): $100,000 Irish O’Brien Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Leggs Galore (2-1)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 1 Charlotte Louise (4-1)

She got the best of a lesser group of runners as the heavy public choice. She’ll offer nice betting odds this time around, but the hard knocker could and should still garner the same sort of journey Sunday evening with at least three other runners in this field that want the lead. In her last effort 16 nights ago, the good looker won despite a less-than-stellar journey when breaking a tad slow and having to take up in close quarters into the turn. When all was said and done, though, this mare angled out for clearance and blew on by for the solid neck win. Her typical good start plus opportunity to sit until the turn, find a good position and then wait until the turn, should put this runner in good position for another win Sunday but at a much better mutuel price.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, March 13. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 37th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Good FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.52 45.81 57.70 1:09.84 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Chasing Fame 123 10 2 1–hd 1–1½ 1–3½ 1–ns Gutierrez 2.60 4 Nerves of Steel 119 3 4 3–½ 4–2 3–1½ 2–5 Prat 2.70 9 June Gloom 119 8 5 4–½ 2–1½ 2–½ 3–1¼ Hernandez 13.60 1 Gerlach's 123 1 6 6–2 5–hd 5–1½ 4–nk Cedillo 3.90 8 Imissbaymeadows 113 7 1 2–1 3–hd 4–2 5–1 Pyfer 5.60 3 Arrest 116 2 10 9–5 8–3 8–6 6–1¼ Centeno 12.30 6 Today Matters 119 5 8 7–½ 7–2½ 7–½ 7–¾ Fuentes 23.90 7 Pedro Perez 123 6 3 5–1 6–1½ 6–1½ 8–4½ Pereira 111.30 10 Baracko 123 9 9 10 10 9–1½ 9–3½ T Baze 12.70 5 Call Nine One One 123 4 7 8–2 9–2 10 10 Franco 33.60 11 CHASING FAME 7.20 4.00 2.60 4 NERVES OF STEEL 3.80 3.00 9 JUNE GLOOM 5.00 $1 EXACTA (11-4) $12.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-4-9-1) $44.72 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-4-9-1-8) $464.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-4-9) $56.55 Winner–Chasing Fame Grr.c.3 by Tapiture out of Then and Now, by Old Fashioned. Bred by Eric Moreau-Sipiere &Randi Moreau-Sipere (KY). Trainer: Leandro Mora. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $272,258 Exacta Pool $173,586 Superfecta Pool $69,724 Super High Five Pool $2,435 Trifecta Pool $114,940. Claimed–Arrest by Cannon, Robert T., Goodwin, Kelley and Goodwin, Tim. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Scratched–Daniel's Magic. CHASING FAME vied for the lead outside a pair of rivals then cleared leaving the backstretch, inched away in upper stretch, urged right-handed in deep stretch and lasted. NERVES OF STEEL showed early speed inside the top pair then dropped into a stalking position, traveled two then three wide around the turn, shifted in upper stretch and was quickly corrected, closed fast outside the winner and missed. JUNE GLOOM off a bit slow then steadied when bothered by inside rival, stalked off the rail, gained ground into the turn, came three wide into the stretch, lacked the needed late kick but stayed on to preserve the show. GERLACH'S in range early from inside, saved ground then shifted two wide into the stretch, kept on through the final furlong and filled out the superfecta. IMISSBAYMEADOWS vied between early then inside the winner, chased that rival from inside to the stretch and weakened. ARREST off slow to begin, traveled three wide around the turn then swung four wide into the stretch, shifted out at the eighth pole then lugged inward in the final sixteenth while improving position. TODAY MATTERS raced mid-pack through the early stages, traveled two then three wide around the turn and offered no response. PEDRO PEREZ chased in the two path and outside a rival on the turn, entered the stretch three wide, steadied late when ARREST was lugging in and weakened. BARACKO off a bit slow and was bothered by inside rival at the start, angled to the inside, trailing the field and never got involved. CALL NINE ONE ONE raced off the pace and steered to the two path, exited the bend two to three wide and came up empty. SECOND RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.31 46.63 1:10.97 1:23.12 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Triple Tap 118 4 2 2–1 2–1½ 1–2½ 1–4¼ Prat 0.20 3 Barraza 118 2 3 4 4 2–hd 2–3¼ Cedillo 3.60 2 Eyes Open 121 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 3–8 3–11 Hernandez 6.80 4 Ivory Sky 118 3 4 3–½ 3–½ 4 4 Franco 23.50 5 TRIPLE TAP 2.40 2.10 3 BARRAZA 2.20 2 EYES OPEN $2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-5) $9.60 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $1.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-2) $1.40 Winner–Triple Tap Ch.c.3 by Tapit out of Littleprincessemma, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Summer Wind Equine (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Summer Wind Equine. Mutuel Pool $229,273 Daily Double Pool $51,729 Exacta Pool $69,932 Trifecta Pool $45,926. Scratched–Johan Zoffani (IRE). TRIPLE TAP pressed BARRAZA from outside, dueled around the turn, shook free in upper stretch and drew away in the final furlong under hand urging. BARRAZA pulled and was hard to manage behind the top pair up the backstretch, moved inside into the turn, came out into the stretch, could not threaten the winner but was clearly second best. EYES OPEN set the pace under pressure from TRIPLE TAP, dueled with that rival around the turn, fought to upper stretch and could not go on with the top pair inside the furlong grounds. IVORY SKY was off a bit slow to begin, stalked the top pair from outside, went three wide around the bend and weakened. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 22.29 44.80 56.75 1:09.02 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Coulthard 124 4 3 3–1 2–1 2–2 1–1¼ Pereira 0.30 1 Good With People 124 1 1 1–1 1–2 1–1 2–1 Hernandez 3.00 3 Gator Shining 124 2 4 4 4 3–1½ 3–5 Franco 5.90 4 Positivity 124 3 2 2–½ 3–1 4 4 Cedillo 13.30 6 COULTHARD (IRE) 2.60 2.20 1 GOOD WITH PEOPLE 3.40 3 GATOR SHINING $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $3.60 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $3.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-4) $0.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3) $2.20 Winner–Coulthard (IRE) B.c.3 by Coulsty (IRE) out of Iamnoangel (IRE), by Dark Angel (IRE). Bred by J. Waldron & J. Barton (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Jay Manoogian. Mutuel Pool $177,989 Daily Double Pool $26,309 Exacta Pool $60,723 Superfecta Pool $11,301 Trifecta Pool $28,549. Scratched–Mac Daddy Too, Party Game (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (11-5-6) paid $5.05. Pick Three Pool $63,489. COULTHARD (IRE) stalked three wide into the turn, moved into the two path around the bend, drew alongside the leader inside the eighth pole, got bumped by that same foe drifting out nearing the sixteenth pole, then edged clear in the closing moments. GOOD WITH PEOPLE sped to the front from inside, led clear into the drive, responded when challenged inside the furlong grounds, drifted out and bumped with the winner nearing the sixteenth pole and yielded late. GATOR SHINING chased from inside then steered out at the five-sixteenths, entered the stretch two to three wide and finished willingly. POSITIVITY stalked the speed outside rivals, went two wide into the turn then moved to the rail leaving the bend and weakened. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.64 44.84 57.33 1:09.81 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Littlebitamedal 122 2 6 6–4 5–1 2–hd 1–2½ Prat 3.10 6 Posterize 124 6 3 2–1 2–1 1–1½ 2–1 Franco 6.40 7 Camby 124 7 2 4–1½ 3–½ 3–hd 3–¾ Fuentes 8.00 1 Dark Hedges 124 1 5 5–2 4–2 5–5½ 4–3¼ Cedillo 3.90 5 Mr. Lovejoy 122 5 1 1–1 1–1 4–½ 5–hd Hernandez 2.30 3 Fantastic Day 124 3 7 7 7 6–1½ 6–7 Pereira 9.80 4 Elektronic 122 4 4 3–2 6–2½ 7 7 Flores 8.50 2 LITTLEBITAMEDAL 8.20 4.40 3.00 6 POSTERIZE 7.40 4.20 7 CAMBY 4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $25.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-7-1) $39.49 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-7-1-5) $1,273.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-7) $57.60 Winner–Littlebitamedal Dbb.g.6 by Violence out of Littlebitabling, by Carson City. Bred by Angie Gail Moore (MD). Trainer: Leandro Mora. Owner: Joseph E. Besecker. Mutuel Pool $303,267 Daily Double Pool $18,686 Exacta Pool $189,069 Superfecta Pool $74,340 Super High Five Pool $5,007 Trifecta Pool $125,123. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-2) paid $4.95. Pick Three Pool $24,419. LITTLEBITAMEDAL bumped with inside and rival and steadied when rival came over early, settled off the pace, came five wide into the stretch, rallied widest and drew clear inside the sixteenth pole. POSTERIZE broke in and brushed rival, had early speed outside the leader then chased that foe into and around the turn, took aim three wide into the stretch, gained control and led clear to the eighth pole but could not match the winner late. CAMBY tracked off the inside, closed in three then four wide around the turn and finished willingly for the show honors. DARK HEDGES traveled mid-pack up the backstretch, two wide through the turn, was within striking distance in the drive but needed to find more. MR. LOVEJOY brushed from outside in the beginning, set the pace then cleared outside rival on the backstretch, led two wide into the lane, relinquished control in upper stretch and gave way. FANTASTIC DAY bumped and steadied early, took the turn four then five wide and proved no menace. ELEKTRONIC chased the speed from inside then a bit off the rail leaving the bend and weakened. FIFTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.71 49.44 1:14.55 1:38.44 2:02.65 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Big Buzz 122 2 2–2 2–1 2–1 2–2 1–hd 1–nk Prat 1.30 1 Media Blitz 124 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–2½ 2–1¾ Hernandez 2.20 4 Tropical Terror 124 4 4–2½ 3–½ 3–½ 3–2½ 3–2½ 3–2 Cedillo 4.30 5 Shazier 124 5 5 5 5 5 5 4–½ Smith 3.60 3 Golden Star Rock 124 3 3–½ 4–2 4–1½ 4–2½ 4–1½ 5 Franco 17.80 2 BIG BUZZ 4.60 2.80 2.20 1 MEDIA BLITZ 3.20 2.40 4 TROPICAL TERROR 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $24.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $7.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $7.60 Winner–Big Buzz Dbb.g.6 by Mr. Big out of Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Owner: Firsthome Thoroughbreds, Sebold Racing LLC and Bran Jam Stable. Mutuel Pool $227,044 Daily Double Pool $21,376 Exacta Pool $86,981 Trifecta Pool $63,157. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-2) paid $8.45. Pick Three Pool $37,488. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/5-2/5/6-2-2) 5661 tickets with 4 correct paid $16.65. Pick Four Pool $123,820. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/11-1/5-2/5/6-2-2) 6196 tickets with 5 correct paid $72.60. Pick Five Pool $523,292. BIG BUZZ up close outside the leader early, bid alongside at the seven-sixteenths, dueled around the far turn and down the stretch, battled through the final furlong and was all out to prevail. MEDIA BLITZ set the pace from inside, met challenge at the seven-sixteenths marker and dueled around the far turn and into the stretch, fought gamely from inside through the final furlong and finished gamely to the wire. TROPICAL TERROR bothered by GOLDEN STAR ROCK leaving the gate, angled inside that rival and stalked from inside, moved into the two path leaving the final bend and went one-paced through the drive. SHAZIER brushed the outside part of the gate and came away last, moved to the inside and saved ground trailing the field then moved into the two path on the final turn and gained a minor award. GOLDEN STAR ROCK drifted out at the start, chased the speed outside a rival in the two path and never responded to asking. SIXTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.57 45.24 1:10.15 1:23.25 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Tobacco Road 112 2 4 2–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ Ellingwood 6.90 4 Rinse and Repeat 122 4 6 5–hd 4–½ 3–½ 2–¾ Fuentes 12.70 5 Oil Can Knight 124 5 3 1–hd 2–1 2–1½ 3–½ Maldonado 1.20 10 Awhitesportscoat 122 8 1 4–½ 5–hd 4–4 4–1¼ Gonzalez 6.50 8 Black Storm 120 7 7 7–1½ 6–2 5–1½ 5–4½ T Baze 5.60 3 Shane Zain 113 3 8 6–hd 7–2 6–2½ 6–13 Pyfer 20.40 1 Terrible Ted 122 1 2 3–1½ 3–1 7–2 7–nk Pereira 33.80 7 Horse Greedy 122 6 5 8 8 8 8 Hernandez 4.70 2 TOBACCO ROAD 15.80 8.00 4.20 4 RINSE AND REPEAT 12.40 5.80 5 OIL CAN KNIGHT 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $42.40 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $69.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-10) $89.22 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-5-10-8) $5,064.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $99.80 Winner–Tobacco Road B.r.5 by Quality Road out of Isobel Baillie (GB), by Lomitas (GB). Bred by Flaxman Holdings Limited & Airlie Stud (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Hanson, Ryan and Hanson, Susan. Mutuel Pool $297,834 Daily Double Pool $21,137 Exacta Pool $179,901 Superfecta Pool $84,979 Super High Five Pool $6,636 Trifecta Pool $128,472. Claimed–Oil Can Knight by Drummond, Lee and Drummond, Lynn. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Awhitesportscoat by Cesar De Alba. Trainer: Cesar DeAlba. Scratched–Jan's Reserve, Owning. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-2) paid $52.65. Pick Three Pool $40,793. TOBACCO ROAD vied for the lead between rivals then dueled around the turn, inched ahead upper stretch and held over the runner-up under a drive. RINSE AND REPEAT stumbled a bit at the start, stalked outside a rival, two wide into the stretch, put in a late bid four wide but ran out of time. OIL CAN KNIGHT bumped rival at the start, vied three deep then dueled around the turn, kept the pressure on the winner through the lane and lost the place. AWHITESPORTSCOAT away quickly from outside, chased the speed outside rivals, entered the turn four wide then exited three wide, moved out five wide in the stretch and lacked the needed late punch. BLACK STORM traveled widest up the backstretch, went five wide into the turn, four wide into the lane, drifted to the inside through the drive and finished evenly. SHANE ZAIN chased from inside then two wide into the drive and weakened. TERRIBLE TED vied for the lead from inside, chased the top pair around the turn and faded. HORSE GREEDY stumbled and bumped leaving the gate, raced off the rail under coaxing up the backstretch, came out into the stretch, pulled up nearing the wire, crossed and walked. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'San Simeon Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.72 45.52 57.32 1:08.79 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Gregorian Chant 122 2 5 5–hd 5–1 3–hd 1–nk Hernandez 3.90 4 Sombeyay 120 4 2 3–hd 3–hd 1–hd 2–2½ Prat 4.40 7 Jolie Olimpica 118 6 1 1–½ 2–1½ 2–½ 3–nk Smith 1.10 5 Cistron 122 5 3 2–1½ 1–hd 4–2 4–2½ Rispoli 6.80 1 Barristan The Bold 120 1 6 6 6 5–1 5–4½ Cedillo 46.00 3 Bob and Jackie 122 3 4 4–2 4–½ 6 6 Van Dyke 4.40 2 GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) 9.80 4.20 2.20 4 SOMBEYAY 4.80 2.60 7 JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ) 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $70.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $24.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-7-5) $16.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-7) $31.30 Winner–Gregorian Chant (GB) Grr.g.5 by Gregorian (IRE) out of Tabrina (IRE), by Fasliyev. Bred by Clarendon Farm (GB). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $554,568 Daily Double Pool $33,437 Exacta Pool $228,750 Superfecta Pool $73,865 Trifecta Pool $126,592. Scratched–Shashashakemeup, Sparky Ville. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-2) paid $60.45. Pick Three Pool $41,945. GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) unhurried in the early going, traveled outside a rival then advanced while easing further off rail around the turn, rallied widest and closed in outside a trio of rivals at the eighth pole, dueled with SOMBEYAY in deep stretch and dug in to edged that rival. SOMBEYAY stalked the pace from inside then two wide into the stretch, tipped out at the top of the lane, struck the front with a furlong to go, dueled with the winner in the late stages and finished gamely to the line. JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ) away quickly from outside, dueled with CISTRON for command, held a short lead in upper stretch then was overtaken with a furlong to go, then stayed on to hold the show. CISTRON chased JOLIE OLIMPICA early then went up to challenge for the lead, dueled into and around the turn, could not match strides with the top pair in the final furlong and was outfinished for the show honors. BARRISTAN THE BOLD (GB) stumbled and broke in at the start, saved ground around the turn and never rallied. BOB AND JACKIE stalked outside a rival then two to three wide around the turn and weakened. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Beholder Mile Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.14 46.80 1:11.19 1:23.54 1:36.18 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Swiss Skydiver 124 1 4 4–1½ 3–½ 3–1½ 1–1½ 1–2¾ Albarado 1.40 6 As Time Goes By 120 5 6 5–1 5–hd 4–½ 4–2½ 2–1¾ Smith 1.90 2 Golden Principal 120 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–2½ 3–2½ Hernandez 7.20 3 Harvest Moon 122 3 3 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 3–hd 4–½ Prat 2.90 7 This Tea 120 6 7 6–1½ 6–1 6–1 5–1½ 5–2 Cedillo 106.30 8 Clockstrikestwelve 120 7 5 7 7 7 7 6–½ Pereira 45.00 5 Miss Stormy D 120 4 2 3–½ 4–1½ 5–1½ 6–1 7 T Baze 43.10 1 SWISS SKYDIVER 4.80 2.60 2.20 6 AS TIME GOES BY 3.40 2.80 2 GOLDEN PRINCIPAL 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $29.20 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $6.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-2-3) $3.76 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-2-3-7) $91.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-2) $10.40 Winner–Swiss Skydiver Ch.f.4 by Daredevil out of Expo Gold, by Johannesburg. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek. Owner: Peter J. Callahan. Mutuel Pool $718,121 Daily Double Pool $83,876 Exacta Pool $296,544 Superfecta Pool $139,710 Super High Five Pool $30,902 Trifecta Pool $197,422. Scratched–Sanenus (CHI). 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-1) paid $63.55. Pick Three Pool $47,149. SWISS SKYDIVER chased the leader from inside, angled three wide leaving the second turn, surged clear in upper stretch and drew away under a crack of the left hand and strong handling late. AS TIME GOES BY settled off the pace, traveled three to four wide around the far turn, came five wide into the stretch, finished well but was unable to threaten the winner. GOLDEN PRINCIPAL sped clear to establish the front, set all the pace to the stretch, offered little resistance when challenged by the winner and flattened to third. HARVEST MOON stalked outside the leader, coaxed midway through the second bend, spun four wide turning for home and weakened. THIS TEA angled into the two path early, tracked two wide then angled to the rail around the far turn and lacked a rally. CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE traveled four then three wide around the first time, stayed off the rail then angled in a bit around the far turn, steered back out into the stretch and further out in the lane, then offered no response when called upon. MISS STORMY D raced off the inside in range of the pacesetter, lost ground three wide into the stretch and weakened. NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.70 45.76 57.50 1:09.54 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Bench Judge 124 5 4 1–1 1–hd 2–2½ 1–1¼ Hernandez 2.60 9 Caerulean 124 9 1 2–1 2–2 1–hd 2–1¾ Gutierrez 3.20 1 Table for Ten 124 1 10 10 9–2 7–2½ 3–ns Prat 6.00 4 First Prez 124 4 5 4–hd 3–1 3–1½ 4–hd Cedillo 42.40 7 Beaudacious 115 7 6 5–1 4–1½ 4–2 5–1¼ Pyfer 4.40 6 Luvluv 124 6 8 8–1½ 7–½ 5–1 6–1¼ Maldonado 21.10 2 Handsome Cat 124 2 7 7–½ 5–hd 6–½ 7–6 Valdivia, Jr. 9.90 10 Mysterious Stones 122 10 2 3–½ 6–½ 8–2½ 8–1¼ Pereira 29.90 3 Bang for Your Buck 124 3 9 6–½ 8–½ 10 9–¾ Espinoza 6.00 8 Afternoon Heat 124 8 3 9–1 10 9–1 10 T Baze 72.20 5 BENCH JUDGE 7.20 3.60 2.60 9 CAERULEAN 4.20 3.40 1 TABLE FOR TEN 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $11.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-1-4) $78.38 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-1-4-7) $2,354.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-1) $29.95 Winner–Bench Judge Dbb.g.5 by Acclamation out of Caitie's Secret, by Benchmark. Bred by Hronis Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $499,414 Daily Double Pool $150,051 Exacta Pool $307,001 Superfecta Pool $160,410 Super High Five Pool $21,595 Trifecta Pool $237,623. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-5) paid $32.30. Pick Three Pool $253,621. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2-1/4-5) 1512 tickets with 4 correct paid $320.90. Pick Four Pool $635,636. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-2-1/4-5) 446 tickets with 5 correct paid $813.00. Pick Five Pool $474,859. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-2-2-2-1/4-5) 65 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,607.14. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $194,401. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $130,772. BENCH JUDGE bumped with outside rival at the start, sped to the front then cleared CAERULEAN, challenged again by that rival around the turn, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, fought back gamely along the fence and edged clear late. CAERULEAN showed early speed outside BENCH JUDGE then chased the pacesetter to the turn, bid alongside and dueled around the turn and into the stretch, held a short lead over the winner to mid-stretch and flattened out a bit in deep stretch. TABLE FOR TEN tossed his head and came away last, saved ground from inside then tipped out into the stretch, rallied and got up for the show honors. FIRST PREZ broke through the gate and was reloaded, angled inside and chased along the fence, traveled a bit off the rail into the drive and got nailed for the show. BEAUDACIOUS brushed inner rival at the start, stalked between foes then two to three wide around the turn and finished evenly in the late stages. LUVLUV bumped both sides and got squeezed at the start, settled off the pace, moved out in the stretch and could not rally. HANDSOME CAT broke through the gate prior to the start, settled inside, cut the corner into the stretch and also lacked a rally. MYSTERIOUS STONES chased outside rivals, three to four wide around the turn and faded. BANG FOR YOUR BUCK tracked in mid-pack up the backstretch, drifted out on the turn and had little left. AFTERNOON HEAT dropped back early, entered the turn three wide then angled into the two path and was never a factor. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $208,443 Inter-Track N/A $1,368,059 Out of State N/A $9,013,443 TOTAL N/A $10,589,945

