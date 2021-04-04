Horse racing newsletter: Rock Your World does just that

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, April 3. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 46th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $76,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.97 47.26 1:11.74 1:23.86 1:36.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 I'll Do It for You 126 3 1 1–1 1–2 1–1½ 1–3 1–1¼ Desormeaux 19.30 7 Lookintogeteven 126 7 7 8 8 8 5–hd 2–2¼ Prat 1.50 1 Undisturbed 126 1 2 4–½ 3–hd 3–½ 2–1½ 3–½ T Baze 9.10 2 Cinnte Winnte 126 2 8 7–1 6–½ 5–hd 3–1 4–1¼ Rispoli 2.60 8 Crazy Speighty 126 8 6 6–hd 7–1½ 7–½ 4–hd 5–1¼ Hernandez 3.20 6 Shezaghost 126 6 3 5–1½ 5–½ 4–1 6–2 6–3¾ Valdivia, Jr. 9.80 5 Lady Crocker 126 5 4 3–½ 4–1 6–1 8 7–3¼ Cedillo 30.10 4 Pushingupdaisies 126 4 5 2–2 2–½ 2–hd 7–½ 8 Franco 76.50

3 I'LL DO IT FOR YOU 40.60 11.00 5.60 7 LOOKINTOGETEVEN 3.20 2.60 1 UNDISTURBED 4.80

$1 EXACTA (3-7) $56.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-1-2) $89.15 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-1-2-8) $1,456.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-1) $126.00

Winner–I'll Do It for You Grr.f.4 by Champ Pegasus out of She's Icy Hot, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Quentin B. Miller. Owner: James, Richard C. and Miller, Quentin B.. Mutuel Pool $338,651 Exacta Pool $176,222 Superfecta Pool $62,575 Super High Five Pool $3,816 Trifecta Pool $111,969. Scratched–none.

I'LL DO IT FOR YOU away quickly then sprinted clear around the first turn, inched away at the quarter pole, increased the lead under right-handed urging then held safely in the closing moments. LOOKINTOGETEVEN unhurried in the early going, looked to advance but lacked room and steadied at the quarter pole, stayed inside then moved out in upper stretch, surged late and was closing fast on the winner. UNDISTURBED put in tight quarters and checked into the first turn, saved ground to the stretch, lacked a serious bid and held the show. CINNTE WINNTE (IRE) was off slow to begin, reserved early from inside, crept closer up the backstretch, waited for room with a quarter mile to go, steered off the rail in upper stretch and finished evenly. CRAZY SPEIGHTY drifted out into the first turn then came back to the three path, moved out on the backstretch, entered the far turn five wide then exited in the four path and never threatened. SHEZAGHOST chased off the inside, went outside rivals on the second bend, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. LADY CROCKER stalked two wide around the first turn then moved out into the three path on the backstretch, angled back into the two path around the far turn and weakened. PUSHINGUPDAISIES had early speed outside the winner then was taken in hand to a stalking position, chased two wide to the stretch and faded.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $60,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.06 46.35 1:10.61 1:23.16 1:36.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 King Abner 115 3 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–4 2–4 1–hd Pyfer 6.00 4 Zestful 122 4 2 2–2½ 2–3½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–4¼ Maldonado 1.90 6 Kershaw 122 6 4 5–1½ 4–½ 3–3 3–4 3–4¼ Prat 2.50 1 Pubilius Syrus 124 1 7 7 7 5–½ 4–1 4–nk Hernandez 2.80 2 Mongolian Wind 115 2 5 3–½ 3–1½ 4–2 5–4 5–7¼ Centeno 16.20 5 Gray Magician 115 5 3 4–1 5–2 6–hd 7 6–1¾ Ellingwood 10.50 7 Prodigal Son 122 7 6 6–3 6–2 7 6–½ 7 T Baze 40.40

3 KING ABNER 14.00 6.00 3.60 4 ZESTFUL 4.20 3.00 6 KERSHAW 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $381.60 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $22.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-1) $12.97 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-6-1-2) $368.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-6) $33.50

Winner–King Abner Grr.g.7 by Hansen out of Margarita Salt, by Salt Lake. Bred by Golden Eagle Farm (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Summit Racing LLC, Branch, William, Owen, Jeff, Peskoff, Jeremy and Rojas, Jackie. Mutuel Pool $329,178 Daily Double Pool $53,430 Exacta Pool $165,589 Superfecta Pool $67,981 Super High Five Pool $5,797 Trifecta Pool $119,275. Scratched–none.

KING ABNER dueled from inside with ZESTFUL throughout, continued to battle down the stretch and dug in late to prevail. ZESTFUL dueled outside KING ABNER to the lane, battled with that rival through the final furlong, finished gamely to the wire but had to settle for second best. KERSHAW took the first turn four then three wide, settled off the pace, went outside a rival on the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and kept on for a clear third. PUBILIUS SYRUS trailed through the early stages, moved out and split foes at the quarter pole, exited that bend three wide and improved position. MONGOLIAN WIND stalked the top pair from inside, lost ground around the far turn, entered the stretch a bit off the rail and flattened out. GRAY MAGICIAN traveled mid-pack off the inside, went four wide around the second bend and weakened. PRODIGAL SON went five then four wide around the first turn, raced off the rail then angled in entering the far turn, saved ground to the stretch and failed to menace.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $78,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.16 44.44 56.45 1:08.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Rager 122 1 3 3–hd 5–1½ 4–1½ 1–ns Velazquez 17.80 7 City Rage 124 7 1 5–½ 4–hd 3–hd 2–½ Prat 1.40 2 I Will Not 122 2 5 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 3–1 Gutierrez 2.00 4 Best Chance 122 4 7 7 7 7 4–¾ T Baze 6.80 3 Bedrock 122 3 4 6–2 6–1½ 6–1 5–¾ Hernandez 9.90 5 Took Charge 122 5 6 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ 6–3¼ Cedillo 6.50 6 Absolute Unit 124 6 2 4–2 3–1½ 5–½ 7 Fuentes 18.80

1 RAGER 37.60 10.40 4.20 7 CITY RAGE 3.40 2.40 2 I WILL NOT 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $252.60 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $48.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-2-4) $55.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-2-4-3) $1,682.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-2) $87.45

Winner–Rager B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Distorted Champ, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Eduardo Vargas (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Homme, Eric and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $421,655 Daily Double Pool $30,641 Exacta Pool $240,406 Superfecta Pool $79,817 Super High Five Pool $6,611 Trifecta Pool $144,601. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-1) paid $902.20. Pick Three Pool $63,189.

RAGER bumped with I WILL NOT and steadied early, chased inside to the stretch, tipped out and rallied between foes and edged out CITY RAGE on the line. CITY RAGE stalked off the inside, took the turn two then three wide, rallied widest, four deep at the sixteenth pole and missed. I WILL NOT bumped with RAGER and steadied early, chased between rivals then moved to the rail around the turn, bid outside the leader and challenged three deep with a sixteenth to go and got outkicked by the top pair. BEST CHANCE got bumped twice at the start, trailed early, went two then three wide around the turn, altered out when BEDROCK steered out at the eighth pole and closed belatedly. BEDROCK crowded between rivals and checked hard early, moved back inside then two wide into the stretch, angled out at the eighth pole and kept on. TOOK CHARGE came in and bumped rival at the start, sped clear and crossed over, remained unchallenged to the furlong grounds and got caught nearing the sixteenth pole. ABSOLUTE UNIT stalked three deep to the turn, went outside a rival around the bend and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $76,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.66 44.17 1:09.22 1:15.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Laurel River 123 3 4 2–1 1–hd 1–1 1–4¼ Velazquez 4.20 3 Today's Flavor 123 2 5 4–3 4–6 4–10 2–1½ Gutierrez 8.30 7 Patron d'Oro 123 6 1 3–½ 3–1 2–1½ 3–ns Cedillo 11.50 5 Bobby Bo 123 4 3 1–hd 2–½ 3–hd 4–4¾ Prat 0.50 6 Bender 116 5 2 6 6 5–1½ 5–9¾ Pyfer 15.00 2 Liam's Love 123 1 6 5–1 5–2 6 6 Hernandez 11.00

4 LAUREL RIVER 10.40 4.80 4.20 3 TODAY'S FLAVOR 7.20 6.20 7 PATRON D'ORO 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $149.00 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $29.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-5) $32.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7) $77.15

Winner–Laurel River B.c.3 by Into Mischief out of Calm Water, by Empire Maker. Bred by Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Juddmonte Farms. Mutuel Pool $377,771 Daily Double Pool $50,405 Exacta Pool $181,237 Superfecta Pool $60,089 Trifecta Pool $108,335. Scratched–Secret Weapon. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-4) paid $271.80. Pick Three Pool $44,500.

LAUREL RIVER got bumped by BOBBY BO at the start, dueled inside that rival up the backstretch, vied with outside pair leaving the turn, shook free at the three-sixteenths, drifted out a bit and won going away. TODAY'S FLAVOR came away a bit slow, placed well behind the top pair while on the inside, steered out into the stretch, closed well and bested the rest. PATRON D'ORO up close outside the top pair, bid three deep on the turn, lost contact with the winner in upper stretch, flattened out late but saved the show. BOBBY BO broke in and bumped rival at the start, dueled for the lead outside rival, vied between leaving the turn, could keep up in upper stretch but churned on from inside and missed the show. BENDER went three to four wide around the turn and could not rally. LIAM'S LOVE broke slow then came in at the start, lugged out soon after, chased two wide into the turn, three wide into the stretch and had little left.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Providencia Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 24.38 49.00 1:13.35 1:37.02 1:48.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Going Global 124 4 5 4–½ 4–½ 4–½ 1–1 1–nk Prat 0.70 6 Closing Remarks 124 6 4 3–1 3–1½ 3–1 3–2 2–3¼ Rispoli 4.40 1 Sensible Cat 124 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–½ 3–½ Hernandez 8.00 7 Ivy League 120 7 2 5–hd 6–13 6–6 4–½ 4–½ Smith 9.20 2 Quattroelle 124 2 6 6–10 5–1 5–1½ 5–2 5–8½ T Baze 5.60 5 Royal Address 120 5 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–hd 6–10 6–13¾ Gutierrez 19.00 3 Derby Quest 120 3 7 7 7 7 7 7 Centeno 86.90

4 GOING GLOBAL (IRE) 3.40 2.40 2.20 6 CLOSING REMARKS 3.40 2.80 1 SENSIBLE CAT 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $20.60 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $5.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-7) $6.65 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-1-7-2) $80.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-1) $9.80

Winner–Going Global (IRE) B.f.3 by Mehmas (IRE) out of Wrood, by Invasor (ARG). Bred by N. Hartery (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: CYBT, Dubb, Michael, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray. Mutuel Pool $500,827 Daily Double Pool $42,383 Exacta Pool $240,736 Superfecta Pool $90,984 Super High Five Pool $12,318 Trifecta Pool $156,212. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-4) paid $101.25. Pick Three Pool $87,815. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-4-4) 340 tickets with 4 correct paid $634.65. Pick Four Pool $282,426. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-1-4-4) 39 tickets with 5 correct paid $12,418.30. Pick Five Pool $562,651.

GOING GLOBAL (IRE) bumped both sides at the start, tracked two wide or outside a rival, ranged up three wide around the far turn, took over in upper stretch, drifted inward and held gamely. CLOSING REMARKS stumbled and was bothered by IVY LEAGUE in the beginning, angled to the inside early, saved ground into the stretch, rallied up the fence but was not enough. SENSIBLE CAT away quickly from inside, set the pace through the early stages, held a diminishing lead into the lane, was overtaken in upper stretch, could not match the top pair inside the furlong grounds but stayed on to secure the show. IVY LEAGUE came in soon after the start, settled off the pace, raced two wide then angled four wide into the drive and showed a mild response to improve. QUATTROELLE (IRE) bumped with outside rival at the start, traveled along the inside then angled three wide leaving the far turn, put in tight quarters when ROYAL ADDRESS shifted out at the three-sixteenths, shifted inward in upper stretch and could not rally. ROYAL ADDRESS (IRE) bumped with inside rival at the start, forwardly placed in the two path, shifted out at the three-sixteenths pole and faded. DERBY QUEST got bumped on both sides at the start, dropped back early and was always outrun.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $400,000. 'Santa Anita Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 24.34 49.04 1:13.18 1:38.08 1:44.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Soothsay 124 2 2 4 3–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ Prat 4.20 5 Beautiful Gift 124 4 3 2–1 2–1½ 3–2½ 2–1 2–5¼ Velazquez 0.90 1 Moraz 124 1 1 1–1 1–½ 2–hd 3–6 3–8½ Rispoli 1.90 4 Javanica 124 3 4 3–½ 4 4 4 4 Smith 5.90

3 SOOTHSAY 10.40 3.60 5 BEAUTIFUL GIFT 2.60 1 MORAZ

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $25.40 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $11.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1) $9.65

Winner–Soothsay B.f.3 by Distorted Humor out of Spellbound, by Bernardini. Bred by Raydelz Stable (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Claiborne Farm, Bass II, Perry R., Bass, Ramona S. and Dilschneider, Adele B.. Mutuel Pool $340,770 Daily Double Pool $40,436 Exacta Pool $117,565 Trifecta Pool $57,122. Scratched–Brilliant Cut. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-3) paid $32.55. Pick Three Pool $80,094.

SOOTHSAY broke out, stalked the top pair near the fence, bid inside near the seven-sixteenths, gained control into the far turn, vied along the rail then two wide into the stretch, fought BEAUTIFUL GIFT in the final furlong while drifting out and held the runner-up at bay. BEAUTIFUL GIFT chased the leader around the clubhouse turn then pressed the issue on the backstretch, vied three deep around the second bend, challenged SOOTHSAY down the stretch but lacked the needed late kick. MORAZ set the pace in the two path then three wide on the backstretch while pressured by BEAUTIFUL GIFT, lost command entering the far turn, vied between rivals to the stretch and weakened. JAVANICA went three then four wide around the first turn, angled to the two path entering the far turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $78,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.08 48.96 1:13.89 1:37.45 1:48.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Rip City 122 7 1 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–2 1–1 Gutierrez 0.70 8 Coast of Roan 124 8 6 7–3 7–2 7–1½ 2–1 2–¾ Rispoli 3.50 4 Motown Music 122 4 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 4–½ 3–½ Hernandez 9.00 1 Liberal 124 1 8 8 8 8 6–1½ 4–1½ Gonzalez 19.90 2 Club Aspen 124 2 3 3–hd 4–1 4–1 3–hd 5–1½ Velazquez 9.70 3 Storm the Bastille 122 3 4 6–½ 5–½ 5–½ 7–1 6–1 Pereira 10.60 5 Gauguin 124 5 5 4–½ 3–½ 3–hd 5–½ 7–1½ Maldonado 33.40 6 Unilateral 122 6 7 5–½ 6–½ 6–hd 8 8 Flores 43.20

7 RIP CITY 3.40 2.20 2.10 8 COAST OF ROAN 3.40 2.80 4 MOTOWN MUSIC 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $21.80 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $4.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-4-1) $7.69 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-4-1-2) $161.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-4) $9.10

Winner–Rip City Grr.g.4 by City Zip out of Sikara (IRE), by Aussie Rules. Bred by Darwin Krenz (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $467,458 Daily Double Pool $35,788 Exacta Pool $257,657 Superfecta Pool $117,758 Super High Five Pool $7,779 Trifecta Pool $183,779. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-7) paid $14.80. Pick Three Pool $87,475.

RIP CITY broke inward at the start, was up close early outside the leader, put a head in front at the five-sixteenths, cleared inside rival leaving that turn and held well under right-handed urging. COAST OF ROAN broke out a bit, traveled three wide into the first turn then angled in around the bend, steadied entering the far turn, angled to the two path around the far turn, finished willingly and chased the winner to the wire. MOTOWN MUSIC sped to the front, set the pace along the inside, lost command at the five-sixteenths, chased the winner into the stretch and held the show. LIBERAL (IRE) tracked from inside, two wide into the far turn, came back to the rail around that bend, moved out at the top of the lane and finished well. CLUB ASPEN stalked the leader on the inside, angled out on the far turn, went three wide into the drive and failed to produce a bid. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) settled off the pace, traveled in the two path then angled three wide around the final turn, came out into the stretch and could not rally. GAUGUIN (GER) stalked the pacesetter three wide, exited the far turn four wide and weakened. UNILATERAL tracked off the rail the rail, went three wide into the far turn, four wide into the stretch and never made an impact.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $750,000. 'RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 22.42 46.11 1:10.64 1:36.27 1:49.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Rock Your World 124 2 4 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–4¼ Rispoli 5.20 7 Medina Spirit 124 6 1 4–½ 3–1 3–½ 2–1 2–2¼ Velazquez 0.90 2 Dream Shake 124 1 5 3–hd 4–hd 4–½ 3–3½ 3–4¾ Prat 4.50 10 Defunded 124 9 8 9 7–½ 7–3½ 4–4 4–6¾ Smith 6.10 8 Law Professor 124 7 3 5–hd 6–2 6–½ 7–10 5–1 Desormeaux 25.00 4 Parnelli 124 3 9 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 6–2½ 6–1½ Maldonado 45.20 9 The Great One 124 8 2 6–hd 5–½ 5–½ 5–hd 7–14¾ Cedillo 10.50 5 Back Ring Luck 124 4 6 8–½ 9 9 8–14½ 8–29¼ T Baze 56.60 6 Ottothelegend 124 5 7 7–1 8–½ 8–1½ 9 9 Gutierrez 42.30

3 ROCK YOUR WORLD 12.40 4.60 3.40 7 MEDINA SPIRIT 2.80 2.20 2 DREAM SHAKE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $33.80 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $19.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-2-10) $17.35 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-2-10-8) $717.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-2) $30.25

Winner–Rock Your World Dbb.c.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker. Bred by Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and Talla Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $1,662,110 Daily Double Pool $75,896 Exacta Pool $767,798 Superfecta Pool $376,994 Super High Five Pool $23,323 Trifecta Pool $578,955. Scratched–Roman Centurian. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-3) paid $36.20. Pick Three Pool $70,185.

ROCK YOUR WORLD vied for the lead into the first turn then assumed control and set a pressured pace, cleared outside rival into the far turn, saved ground into the stretch, urged right-handed in the drive and drew away. MEDINA SPIRIT up close early outside the top pair, chased three then two wide into the stretch, could not threaten the winner in the final furlong but finished willingly for the place honors. DREAM SHAKE stalked the pace from inside, coaxed along at the three-eighths, cut the corner into the stretch and flattened to third. DEFUNDED traveled five then four wide around the clubhouse turn, remained well off the rail then angled to the three path nearing the far turn, advanced outside rivals around that bend and kept to task in the lane to earn a minor award. LAW PROFESSOR tracked two wide then went between rivals on the backstretch, lacked room and checked around the far turn, angled out and kept on to improve position. PARNELLI vied for the lead into the first turn, then pressed into the backstretch, lost contact into the far turn, dropped back around the bend and faded. THE GREAT ONE went five then four wide around the first turn, raced off the rail in range then outside rivals, chased between foes at the quarter pole, tipped out upper stretch and weakened. BACK RING LUCK unhurried in the beginning, came three wide into the lane, eased in the drive and walked off. OTTOTHELEGEND sat off the pace, dropped back around the far turn, eased in the lane and walked off.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Royal Heroine Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.59 46.02 1:09.86 1:21.72 1:33.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Charmaine's Mia 124 3 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–½ Prat 0.60 1 Dogtag 120 1 4 6–3½ 6–1 6–½ 2–hd 2–1¼ Rispoli 6.80 4 Warren's Showtime 122 4 5 5–hd 5–1 5–½ 3–hd 3–1½ Hernandez 5.70 2 Tapwater 120 2 6 7–2 7–2 7–2 6–2 4–nk Smith 11.90 6 Laura's Light 122 6 3 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 4–hd 5–nk Cedillo 18.10 5 Raymundos Secret 122 5 2 4–1½ 4–1 3–1 5–2 6–3¼ Velazquez 11.20 7 Rideforthecause 122 7 8 8 8 8 7–½ 7–4½ Gutierrez 25.40 8 Ippodamia's Girl 120 8 7 3–hd 3–½ 4–hd 8 8 Valdivia, Jr. 23.00

3 CHARMAINE'S MIA 3.20 2.40 2.10 1 DOGTAG 4.80 3.20 4 WARREN'S SHOWTIME 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $29.60 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $7.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-2) $8.34 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-4-2-6) $163.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $11.75

Winner–Charmaine's Mia B.m.5 by The Factor out of Charming Vixen, by Bernstein. Bred by Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable and Rockin Robin Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $719,814 Daily Double Pool $90,696 Exacta Pool $310,477 Superfecta Pool $143,507 Super High Five Pool $9,395 Trifecta Pool $215,346. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-3) paid $15.25. Pick Three Pool $120,862. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-7-3-3) 2159 tickets with 4 correct paid $111.30. Pick Four Pool $314,926.

CHARMAINE'S MIA sped to the front, set the pace inside, inched away in upper stretch and held well over the late charge from the runner-up. DOGTAG settled along the inside in mid-pack, checked at the three-eighths pole, waited for room leaving the far turn, tipped out and split foes nearing the eighth pole, closed well and was gaining on the winner to the wire. WARREN'S SHOWTIME tracked two wide then three wide into the stretch, was four deep at the furlong marker and needed to find more in deep stretch. TAPWATER raced off the pace in the two path, steered five wide leaving the final turn, kept to task in the final furlong and filled out the superfecta. LAURA'S LIGHT up close early outside the pacesetter, took aim two wide into the stretch, chased between foes at the eighth pole and flattened. RAYMUNDOS SECRET tucked inside early, saved ground stalking the pace and could not find the needed response. RIDEFORTHECAUSE unhurried in the early stages from inside, moved into the two path around the far turn, came back to the rail in the stretch and never made an impact. IPPODAMIA'S GIRL chased three wide or outside rivals, exited the far turn four wide and tired.

TENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Evening Jewel Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.47 44.67 1:10.42 1:17.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Becca Taylor 122 5 2 2–½ 2–1½ 1–4 1–2¼ Prat 1.50 3 Fi Fi Pharoah 120 3 8 9 8–½ 4–1 2–3¾ Smith 10.30 2 I'm So Anna 124 2 4 5–1 5–½ 5–2 3–nk Rispoli 12.20 8 Pawnee 120 8 6 4–½ 3–1½ 2–½ 4–5¾ Velazquez 8.00 6 Dylans Wild Cat 120 6 7 7–½ 9 7–hd 5–hd Gutierrez 9.10 9 Pray for My Owner 120 9 1 1–1 1–½ 3–hd 6–2½ T Baze 3.80 4 Maybe I Will 122 4 5 6–1½ 6–2 8–2½ 7–½ Cedillo 12.10 1 Governor Goteven 124 1 3 3–½ 4–1 6–1 8–3¼ Pereira 11.60 7 Big Clare 120 7 9 8–3 7–hd 9 9 Hernandez 18.30

5 BECCA TAYLOR 5.00 3.40 2.60 3 FI FI PHAROAH 7.00 4.60 2 I'M SO ANNA 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $7.60 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $20.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-2-8) $84.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-2) $63.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-2-8-6) Carryover $4,713

Winner–Becca Taylor B.f.3 by Old Topper out of Lady Sax, by General Meeting. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $547,902 Daily Double Pool $56,027 Exacta Pool $287,242 Superfecta Pool $119,818 Trifecta Pool $197,933 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,175. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-5) paid $24.95. Pick Three Pool $140,053.

BECCA TAYLOR broke out and bumped rival at the start, forwardly placed to the outside the pacesetter, drew alongside on the turn, headed rival at the quarter pole, took over leaving the bend, kicked clear in upper stretch and held safely. FI FI PHAROAH lacked early speed, traveled three then four wide around the turn and whittled the gap on the winner late. I'M SO ANNA chased two wide into the turn, three wide into the stretch, came out at the furlong maker and got up for the show. PAWNEE chased three wide into and around the bend, failed to find the needed late punch and lost the show. DYLANS WILD CAT knocked into rival at the start, angled to the inside early, moved into the two path leaving the bend and passed tired rivals. PRAY FOR MY OWNER off alertly from outside, cleared and crossed over, showed the way along the inside into the turn, pressured around the bend and headed at the quarter pole, relinquished the lead nearing the stretch and gave way. MAYBE I WILL chased between early then off the rail, went three to four wide around the turn and weakened. GOVERNOR GOTEVEN chased on the inside, lost ground around the bend, entered the stretch two wide and tired. BIG CLARE broke in and bumped with rival, went three wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch and failed to menace.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $78,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.09 46.26 1:10.24 1:22.33 1:34.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Quiet Secretary 115 11 1 1–hd 1–2 1–1½ 1–2 1–3¼ Pyfer 11.00 3 Cassie Belle 124 3 3 2–2 2–½ 2–1 2–3 2–2¼ Hernandez 7.70 6 Applecross 122 5 9 8–hd 7–hd 8–hd 6–½ 3–¾ Velazquez 2.40 2 Almost a Factor 124 2 8 10–1 10–2 10–2 9–½ 4–½ Smith 8.00 1 Good On Paper 124 1 2 4–½ 5–hd 5–½ 4–hd 5–1¾ Cedillo 10.70 8 All Quality 115 7 4 5–1½ 6–1½ 4–hd 3–½ 6–hd Centeno 44.10 7 Cover Version 122 6 10 9–2 8–½ 9–1½ 10–1½ 7–nk Gutierrez 56.30 5 Arctic Roll 124 4 6 7–1½ 9–2 7–hd 8–½ 8–½ Franco 52.50 11 Noble Hearted 124 10 7 6–½ 4–½ 6–1 7–½ 9–½ Prat 7.60 10 Lavender 122 9 11 11 11 11 11 10–¾ Rispoli 7.40 9 Nice Ice 124 8 5 3–½ 3–1½ 3–1½ 5–½ 11 T Baze 3.80

12 QUIET SECRETARY 24.00 12.80 7.20 3 CASSIE BELLE 8.60 5.20 6 APPLECROSS (IRE) 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-12) $73.80 $1 EXACTA (12-3) $97.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-3-6-2) $205.94 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-3-6) $184.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-3-6-2-1) Carryover $10,543

Winner–Quiet Secretary B.f.4 by Hard Spun out of Game Fair, by Quiet American. Bred by J. V. Shields Jr. (KY). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Clarke M. Cooper Family Trust, Cooper, Rockie Lynne, Kruljac, Ian S., Lewkowitz, Frank, Lewkowitz, K. Mutuel Pool $464,608 Daily Double Pool $48,319 Exacta Pool $260,678 Superfecta Pool $120,314 Trifecta Pool $187,366 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,638. Scratched–A New Peace. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-12) paid $42.60. Pick Three Pool $65,410.

QUIET SECRETARY stumbled leaving the gate but recovered quickly to taken the early lead, cleared inside rival around the first turn, set all the pace to the stretch and drew away in deep stretch. CASSIE BELLE showed early speed then chased the leader from inside then moved off the rail, took aim two to three wide into the stretch but could not match the winner late but proved second best. APPLECROSS (IRE) tracked from inside moved into the two path around the first turn, between rivals up the backstretch, tipped out in upper stretch, went between rivals at the eighth pole and gained the show. ALMOST A FACTOR settled near the back of the pack on the inside then moved out on the backstretch, entered the stretch two wide then angled out and finished willingly for a minor award. GOOD ON PAPER stalked the pace along the inside, bumped with ALL QUALITY entering the stretch and lacked the needed bid. ALL QUALITY chased two wide then between rivals, bumped with inside rival into the stretch and flattened out. COVER VERSION sat off the pace, raced outside rivals on the backstretch, came out in upper stretch and failed to rally. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) went two wide into the first turn then settled inside, hugged the rail into the stretch and never threatened. NOBLE HEARTED stumbled at the start, raced three deep up the backstretch, angled out upper stretch and weakened. LAVENDER (IRE) hopped slightly at the start, traveled near the back of the pace, angled out and raced eight wide in upper stretch and was never a factor. NICE ICE traveled three wide into the first turn, remained off the rail and three wide into the drive and weakened.

TWELFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Echo Eddie Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 21.84 44.87 1:09.59 1:15.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 The Chosen Vron 120 3 8 5–hd 4–1½ 2–½ 1–1¼ Smith 0.60 7 Good With People 124 6 1 2–1 2–2 1–1 2–3¼ Hernandez 7.60 2 Letsgetlucky 120 2 4 1–½ 1–hd 3–5 3–4¾ Rispoli 8.80 5 DQ–Found My Ball 120 5 6 7–½ 8–2 8–10 4–1 Gutierrez 11.60 11 Mister Bold 122 9 2 6–1½ 5–½ 5–2 5–½ Maldonado 8.70 1 Sabuda 120 1 5 4–1 3–1 4–1½ 6–hd T Baze 94.30 4 None Above the Law 120 4 9 9 7–hd 6–½ 7–1¾ Prat 10.70 9 Cargo 120 8 3 3–hd 6–4 7–1 8–14¾ Velazquez 17.60 8 Big Flame 120 7 7 8–1 9 9 9 Cedillo 48.90

3 THE CHOSEN VRON 3.20 2.60 2.10 7 GOOD WITH PEOPLE 5.20 3.80 2 LETSGETLUCKY 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-3) $47.00 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-2-11) $21.32 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-2-11-1) $2,518.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-2) $25.45 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (12-10) $20.60

Winner–The Chosen Vron Ch.g.3 by Vronsky out of Tiz Molly, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Tiz Molly Partners (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Kruljac, J. Eric, Fetkin, Robert, Sondereker, John and Thornburgh, Richard. Mutuel Pool $718,924 Daily Double Pool $142,364 Exacta Pool $383,801 Superfecta Pool $186,906 Super High Five Pool $61,409 Trifecta Pool $276,507. Scratched–Alpine Thunder, Top Harbor. DQ–#5 Found My Ball–finished 4th, disqualified, placed 7th. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-12-3) paid $39.35. Pick Three Pool $189,245. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-12-10) paid $20.35. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-12-3/6/10) 6899 tickets with 4 correct paid $89.85. Pick Four Pool $812,527. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-5-12-3/6/10) 894 tickets with 5 correct paid $869.15. Pick Five Pool $1,018,132. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-3-3-5-12-3/6/10) 4649 tickets with 6 correct paid $741.44. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $3,793,653.

THE CHOSEN VRON tracked off the rail, bothered by rival nearing the half-mile marker, angled inside that rival then to the rail on the turn, entered the stretch two wide, steered outside the top pair, drew alongside the leader and got bumped mid-stretch, then drew clear late. GOOD WITH PEOPLE dueled for the lead from outside, cleared foe in upper stretch, drifted out and bumped THE CHOSEN VRON mid-stretch and got outkicked. LETSGETLUCKY dueled for the lead from inside, lost contact in upper stretch and weakened in deep stretch. FOUND MY BALL shifted in at the start, chased off the inside then came in and caused rival to check twice approaching the half-mile pole, took the turn two wide and improved position. MISTER BOLD tracked outside a rival up the backstretch, went four wide through the turn and offered no response when called upon. SABUDA stalked near the inside then angled out on the turn, exited the turn three wide and weakened. NONE ABOVE THE LAW bothered by rival and checked twice nearing the half-mile pole, entered the turn along the inside, angled three wide leaving the bend, moved out further in the stretch and flattened out. CARGO chased outside, dropped back while three then two wide around the turn and weakened. BIG FLAME raced four wide into the lane and was never a factor. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED FOUND MY BALL FROM FOURTH TO SEVENTH FOR DRIFTING IN EARLY AND CAUSING NONE ABOVE THE LAW TO CHECK TWICE, COSTING HIM A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING. HAND-TIMED.