Horse racing newsletter: Rock Your World does just that
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as the Kentucky Derby picture starts to become very clear.
The winners of the three big races on Saturday were Rock Your World in the Santa Anita Derby, Essential Quality in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, and Bourbonic in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct. Never heard of Bourbonic, well, that’s why he paid $146.50 to win.
Essential Quality is now the presumptive favorite for the Kentucky Derby, with one major prep race to go, the Arkansas Derby next Saturday.
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
But let’s talk about the Grade 1 $750,000 Santa Anita Derby. Rock Your World, who had run only two turf races winning them both, went to the lead and never gave it up. Medina Spirit was second, and Dream Shake was third. The winning margin was 4 ¼ lengths.
I wrote a lot about the race for web and print. To read, just click here.
So, with that background, let’s get to some quotes.
John Sadler (winning trainer): “We have been laying in the weeds. I thought it would be good to start this horse off on the turf, much like Omaha Beach, and develop. The plan was to run him a couple of times on the turf and now it was time to get the points. We gotta get the points to think about going to Kentucky. We knew we had to be either one or two [Saturday] to have enough points to go. [Winning jockey] Umberto Rispoli has been a great addition to our jockey colony here. The post dictated our strategy. I saw Umberto in the paddock this morning at 8 a.m. and I told him go big or go home. We had to get out of there with the scratch inside of us. It worked out great and I’m very excited.”
Kosta Hronis (part-owner): “[Nerves] kind of started Wednesday at the draw and it gets harder to sleep at night. I finally decided to put my iPad down and not read anything, then I’m watching the TV yesterday and I got excited again and didn’t sleep. Things came together and thank God, John Sadler has done a great job, Juan Leva and Alex Bosano, everybody on the backside they made all this happen. They did a great job with the horse.
“We told Umberto to be aggressive, but if somebody was going to go let them go. But I think he just felt comfortable, it was just kind of the thing you had to come out and compete right off the bat and he did. He rode a great race, think he knew he had the horse to do it.
“We get to go to the Kentucky Derby, that’s going to be a fun day. We’re going to try to enjoy this for today and with 3-year-olds, he’s only had three starts, making his fourth start in his career in the Kentucky Derby, I guess we really have nothing to lose. Just go in there and enjoy it.”
Want to watch the race? Just click here.
Enjoying this newsletter?
Santa Anita review
Before we get to the races, it was a pretty good day for Santa Anita. It had an on-track attendance of 8,246 and a total handle of $24,282,400, the largest Santa Anita Derby handle since 2007. On to the races.
Grade 3 $100,000 Providencia Stakes: The first stakes of the day was this one for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Sensible Cat went to the lead but eventually surrendered it on the far turn, and the favorite Going Global and Closing Remarks dueled down the stretch, with Going Global winning by a neck.
Going Global paid $3.40, $2.40 and $2.20. Closing Remarks was second, followed by Sensible Cat, Ivy League, Quattroelle, Royal Address and Derby Quest.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “I gotta give a lot of credit to my team. When she came here, she was very high energy, with a ton of ability, but she’d always really been on it when she got on to the track or in the Paddock. With a lot of hard work, a lot of schooling, just patience, with every race she’s gotten better than the last and relaxed more. Flavien [Prat] just fits her to a tee.”
Prat (winning jockey): “We just broke OK. We got bumped around at the start, but then we settled in and we found a good spot. The pace was slow, but when it was time to run, she responded really great. She keeps getting better and better. We won at six furlongs, a mile, and now a mile and an eighth.”
Want to watch the race, just click here.
Grade 2 $400,000 Santa Anita Oaks: Santa Anita has had its share of short field for big filly and mare races (see below) and this was no exception. This 1 1/8-mile Kentucky Oaks qualifying race had only four starters. It was a three-horse race entering the stretch before Soothsay pulled ahead to win by half-a-length.
Soothsay paid $10.40 and $3.60. There was no show betting. Beautiful Girl was second, followed by Moraz and Javanica.
Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “We expected a lot of her from the first start and from that start until now she just grew up. You kind of see it happening, otherwise we wouldn’t do something like this. If you watched her last workout, you could see how serious she was. I thought she was something special. I was hoping I was right. We’ll see [about the Oaks], we asked a lot of her to do this, so we’ll make sure we pare back whatever we need. It’s a nice dream.”
Prat (winning jockey): “We had a very good trip. We were really traveling very easy. It was pretty slow, so I thought twice and said let’s go. We better go now. I asked her at the three-furlong pole and she went so easy. She responded really great.”
Want to watch the race, just click here.
Grade 2 $200,000 Royal Heroine Stakes: This one-mile turf race was over pretty much from the start. Heavy favorite Charmaine’s Mia went right to the lead, held on to it all the way around the track and held on to win by half-a-length.
Charmaine’s Mia paid $3.20, $2.40 and $2.10. Dogtag was second, followed by Warren’s Showtime, Tapwater, Laura’s Light, Raymundo’s Secret, Rideforthecause and Ippodamia’s Girl.
D’Amato (winning trainer): “Flavien [Prat] got her out beautifully and he rated her perfectly. Once he shot out of there like a rocket, he made her relax and he had enough to hold off Dogtag.” (What’s next?) “We are looking at a Grade 1 race here at Santa Anita about five or six weeks down the road.”
Prat (winning jockey): “For some reason she’s really good out there. She always leaves really fast and she relaxed down the backside and responded when it was time to go. I was hoping she would break like she did and take advantage of it otherwise, I would probably sit and get her to relax. She’s really brave and she was training really hard. It’s great to have family here and fans.
Want to watch the race, just click here.
$150,000 Evening Jewel Stakes: This was the first of two Cal-bred races over 6 ½ furlongs. This one was for the fillies. Pray for My Owner went to the early lead as Becca Taylor stayed forwardly placed. Becca Taylor waited until about the quarter pole to make a strong move, went to the lead on the turn and went on to win by an easy 2 ¼ lengths.
Becca Taylor paid $5.00, $3.40 and $2.60. Fi Fi Pharoah was second, and I’m So Anna finished third. Steve Miyadi was the winning trainer.
Prat (winning jockey): “The trip went really well. She broke well and then I wanted to sit right off of the pace. She gave a good kick when I asked her to go at the end. She seems really responsive whether she is coming from behind or already in front, so I wanted to see how she would break and then go from there.”
Nick Alexander (winning owner): “I thought this was going to be a tough race for [Becca Taylor]. I thought there were three or four other horses in the race that would be tough. We were running against an American Pharoah (Fi Fi Pharoah). Flavien rode her perfectly. He stayed right behind Pray for My Owner and when it came time to run, he took off. Just like we drew it up.”
Want to watch the race, just click here.
$150,000 Echo Eddie Stakes: The final stakes and race of the day was the same conditions as the Evening Jewel except for colts and geldings. The Chosen Vron, another heavy favorite, trailed early on the rail, moved to the outside and overtook the leaders on the outside to win by 1 ¼ lengths.
The Chosen Vron paid $3.20, $2.60 and $2.10. Good With People was second, and Letsgetlucky finished third.
Eric J. Kruljac (winning trainer): “After we gelded him, he settled right down and has been very professional ever since. Just very easy horse to train. He has always broken well and gone to the front, but [Saturday] he didn’t break very quickly. There was a bit of a ruckus at the start, so that might have been why he didn’t break as well, but it’s nice to know your horse will run through dirt if need be, and he needed to [Saturday].”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “That is a nice colt there. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He came from off the pace to win. There was a big speed bias today, and I think he was the only one to come off the pace. I think this colt can go further and run against open horses. When I asked him, he took dead aim and cruised right past them. This horse has a lot of class. I really like him.”
Want to watch the race, just click here.
Santa Anita preview
There is a pretty darn good horse running on Sunday’s nine-race card starting at 1 p.m. All the odd-numbered races are on the turf, and there are two allowance/optional claimers in addition to the stakes features. The big race is the Grade 3 $100,000 Las Flores for fillies and mares going six furlongs. The big horse in it is Gamine for Bob Baffert and John Velazquez. But, here’s the deal, there are only four horses, so it will essentially be nothing more than a paid workout. That’s a $60,000 workout.
Morning-line maker Jon White has her at 1-9, and you don’t see that very often. When last we saw her, she dazzled with a 6 ¼-length win in the Breeders’ Cup Fillies and Mares Sprint. In six races, she already has three Grade 1 wins. Qahira, also a Baffert horse and ridden by Prat, is the 5-1 second choice. You have to figure she was in the race just to make sure the race filled and would be run as much as she is running for second-place money. The other two horses are Hang a Star (Ian Kruljac, Abel Cedillo) and Biddy Duke (Doug O’Neill, Umberto Rispoli). They moved the race to the second with a 1:35 p.m. post.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 4, 6, 7, 6, 8, 7, 5, 8.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 6 Square Root (6-1)
Square Root gets first-time Umberto Rispoli Sunday on turf. He rides for Doug O’Neill, and when they hook up, it’s a 60% win rate. Wide-open race to start the Easter Sunday card; I will go with the turf master and hope we get that 6-1 morning line value.
Saturday’s result: King Abner went off at 6-1 and blasted from the gate. Fighting the entire race with Zestful, King refused to lose and won by a neck. Great effort. King Abner paid $14.00 for the win.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Aqueduct (4): Grade 3 $200,000 Bay Shore Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Drain the Clock ($2.70)
Aqueduct (6): Grade 1 $300,000 Carter Handicap, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Mischevious Alex ($3.70)
Keeneland (6): Grade 2 $200,000 Appalachian Stakes, fillies 3-years-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Jouster ($5.40)
Oaklawn (6): $200,000 Purple Martin Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Abrogate ($8.00)
Keeneland (7): Grade 3 $200,000 Commonwealth Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Flagstaff ($5.80)
Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $150,000 Excelsior Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Modernist ($5.30)
Keeneland (8):Grade 2 $200,000 Shakertown Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Bound for Nowhere ($6.60)
Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $250,000 Gazelle Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Search Results ($2.80)
Santa Anita (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Providencia Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Going Global ($3.40)
Keeneland (9): Grade 1 $400,000 Ashland Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Malathaat ($5.00)
Santa Anita (6): Grade 3 $400,000 Santa Anita Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Soothsay ($10.40)
Aqueduct (10): Grade 2 $750,000 Wood Memorial, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Bourbonic ($146.50)
Keeneland (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Madison Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Kimari ($3.40)
Keeneland (11): Grade 2 $800,000 Blue Grass Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Essential Quality ($3.00)
Oaklawn (11): Grade 3 $600,000 Fantasy Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Pauline’s Pearl ($3.60)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $750,000 Santa Anita Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Rock Your World ($12.40)
Santa Anita (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Royal Heroine Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Charmaine’s Mia ($3.20)
Santa Anita (10): $150,000 Evening Jewel Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Becca Taylor ($5.00)
Santa Anita (12): $150,000 Echo Eddie Stakes, Cal-breds 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: The Chosen Vron ($3.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.
1:35 Santa Anita (2): Grade 3 $100,000 Las Flores Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and upu, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Gamine (1-9)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
Note: There is no racing Sunday at Los Alamitos in observance of Easter.
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, April 3.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 46th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $76,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.97 47.26 1:11.74 1:23.86 1:36.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|I'll Do It for You
|126
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–1¼
|Desormeaux
|19.30
|7
|Lookintogeteven
|126
|7
|7
|8
|8
|8
|5–hd
|2–2¼
|Prat
|1.50
|1
|Undisturbed
|126
|1
|2
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–1½
|3–½
|T Baze
|9.10
|2
|Cinnte Winnte
|126
|2
|8
|7–1
|6–½
|5–hd
|3–1
|4–1¼
|Rispoli
|2.60
|8
|Crazy Speighty
|126
|8
|6
|6–hd
|7–1½
|7–½
|4–hd
|5–1¼
|Hernandez
|3.20
|6
|Shezaghost
|126
|6
|3
|5–1½
|5–½
|4–1
|6–2
|6–3¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|9.80
|5
|Lady Crocker
|126
|5
|4
|3–½
|4–1
|6–1
|8
|7–3¼
|Cedillo
|30.10
|4
|Pushingupdaisies
|126
|4
|5
|2–2
|2–½
|2–hd
|7–½
|8
|Franco
|76.50
|3
|I'LL DO IT FOR YOU
|40.60
|11.00
|5.60
|7
|LOOKINTOGETEVEN
|3.20
|2.60
|1
|UNDISTURBED
|4.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$56.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-1-2)
|$89.15
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-1-2-8)
|$1,456.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-1)
|$126.00
Winner–I'll Do It for You Grr.f.4 by Champ Pegasus out of She's Icy Hot, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Quentin B. Miller. Owner: James, Richard C. and Miller, Quentin B.. Mutuel Pool $338,651 Exacta Pool $176,222 Superfecta Pool $62,575 Super High Five Pool $3,816 Trifecta Pool $111,969. Scratched–none.
I'LL DO IT FOR YOU away quickly then sprinted clear around the first turn, inched away at the quarter pole, increased the lead under right-handed urging then held safely in the closing moments. LOOKINTOGETEVEN unhurried in the early going, looked to advance but lacked room and steadied at the quarter pole, stayed inside then moved out in upper stretch, surged late and was closing fast on the winner. UNDISTURBED put in tight quarters and checked into the first turn, saved ground to the stretch, lacked a serious bid and held the show. CINNTE WINNTE (IRE) was off slow to begin, reserved early from inside, crept closer up the backstretch, waited for room with a quarter mile to go, steered off the rail in upper stretch and finished evenly. CRAZY SPEIGHTY drifted out into the first turn then came back to the three path, moved out on the backstretch, entered the far turn five wide then exited in the four path and never threatened. SHEZAGHOST chased off the inside, went outside rivals on the second bend, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. LADY CROCKER stalked two wide around the first turn then moved out into the three path on the backstretch, angled back into the two path around the far turn and weakened. PUSHINGUPDAISIES had early speed outside the winner then was taken in hand to a stalking position, chased two wide to the stretch and faded.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $60,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.06 46.35 1:10.61 1:23.16 1:36.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|King Abner
|115
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–4
|2–4
|1–hd
|Pyfer
|6.00
|4
|Zestful
|122
|4
|2
|2–2½
|2–3½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–4¼
|Maldonado
|1.90
|6
|Kershaw
|122
|6
|4
|5–1½
|4–½
|3–3
|3–4
|3–4¼
|Prat
|2.50
|1
|Pubilius Syrus
|124
|1
|7
|7
|7
|5–½
|4–1
|4–nk
|Hernandez
|2.80
|2
|Mongolian Wind
|115
|2
|5
|3–½
|3–1½
|4–2
|5–4
|5–7¼
|Centeno
|16.20
|5
|Gray Magician
|115
|5
|3
|4–1
|5–2
|6–hd
|7
|6–1¾
|Ellingwood
|10.50
|7
|Prodigal Son
|122
|7
|6
|6–3
|6–2
|7
|6–½
|7
|T Baze
|40.40
|3
|KING ABNER
|14.00
|6.00
|3.60
|4
|ZESTFUL
|4.20
|3.00
|6
|KERSHAW
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$381.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$22.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-1)
|$12.97
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-6-1-2)
|$368.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-6)
|$33.50
Winner–King Abner Grr.g.7 by Hansen out of Margarita Salt, by Salt Lake. Bred by Golden Eagle Farm (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Summit Racing LLC, Branch, William, Owen, Jeff, Peskoff, Jeremy and Rojas, Jackie. Mutuel Pool $329,178 Daily Double Pool $53,430 Exacta Pool $165,589 Superfecta Pool $67,981 Super High Five Pool $5,797 Trifecta Pool $119,275. Scratched–none.
KING ABNER dueled from inside with ZESTFUL throughout, continued to battle down the stretch and dug in late to prevail. ZESTFUL dueled outside KING ABNER to the lane, battled with that rival through the final furlong, finished gamely to the wire but had to settle for second best. KERSHAW took the first turn four then three wide, settled off the pace, went outside a rival on the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and kept on for a clear third. PUBILIUS SYRUS trailed through the early stages, moved out and split foes at the quarter pole, exited that bend three wide and improved position. MONGOLIAN WIND stalked the top pair from inside, lost ground around the far turn, entered the stretch a bit off the rail and flattened out. GRAY MAGICIAN traveled mid-pack off the inside, went four wide around the second bend and weakened. PRODIGAL SON went five then four wide around the first turn, raced off the rail then angled in entering the far turn, saved ground to the stretch and failed to menace.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $78,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.16 44.44 56.45 1:08.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Rager
|122
|1
|3
|3–hd
|5–1½
|4–1½
|1–ns
|Velazquez
|17.80
|7
|City Rage
|124
|7
|1
|5–½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–½
|Prat
|1.40
|2
|I Will Not
|122
|2
|5
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–1
|Gutierrez
|2.00
|4
|Best Chance
|122
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|4–¾
|T Baze
|6.80
|3
|Bedrock
|122
|3
|4
|6–2
|6–1½
|6–1
|5–¾
|Hernandez
|9.90
|5
|Took Charge
|122
|5
|6
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1½
|6–3¼
|Cedillo
|6.50
|6
|Absolute Unit
|124
|6
|2
|4–2
|3–1½
|5–½
|7
|Fuentes
|18.80
|1
|RAGER
|37.60
|10.40
|4.20
|7
|CITY RAGE
|3.40
|2.40
|2
|I WILL NOT
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$252.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$48.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-2-4)
|$55.40
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-2-4-3)
|$1,682.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-2)
|$87.45
Winner–Rager B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Distorted Champ, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Eduardo Vargas (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Homme, Eric and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $421,655 Daily Double Pool $30,641 Exacta Pool $240,406 Superfecta Pool $79,817 Super High Five Pool $6,611 Trifecta Pool $144,601. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-1) paid $902.20. Pick Three Pool $63,189.
RAGER bumped with I WILL NOT and steadied early, chased inside to the stretch, tipped out and rallied between foes and edged out CITY RAGE on the line. CITY RAGE stalked off the inside, took the turn two then three wide, rallied widest, four deep at the sixteenth pole and missed. I WILL NOT bumped with RAGER and steadied early, chased between rivals then moved to the rail around the turn, bid outside the leader and challenged three deep with a sixteenth to go and got outkicked by the top pair. BEST CHANCE got bumped twice at the start, trailed early, went two then three wide around the turn, altered out when BEDROCK steered out at the eighth pole and closed belatedly. BEDROCK crowded between rivals and checked hard early, moved back inside then two wide into the stretch, angled out at the eighth pole and kept on. TOOK CHARGE came in and bumped rival at the start, sped clear and crossed over, remained unchallenged to the furlong grounds and got caught nearing the sixteenth pole. ABSOLUTE UNIT stalked three deep to the turn, went outside a rival around the bend and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $76,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.66 44.17 1:09.22 1:15.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Laurel River
|123
|3
|4
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–4¼
|Velazquez
|4.20
|3
|Today's Flavor
|123
|2
|5
|4–3
|4–6
|4–10
|2–1½
|Gutierrez
|8.30
|7
|Patron d'Oro
|123
|6
|1
|3–½
|3–1
|2–1½
|3–ns
|Cedillo
|11.50
|5
|Bobby Bo
|123
|4
|3
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–hd
|4–4¾
|Prat
|0.50
|6
|Bender
|116
|5
|2
|6
|6
|5–1½
|5–9¾
|Pyfer
|15.00
|2
|Liam's Love
|123
|1
|6
|5–1
|5–2
|6
|6
|Hernandez
|11.00
|4
|LAUREL RIVER
|10.40
|4.80
|4.20
|3
|TODAY'S FLAVOR
|7.20
|6.20
|7
|PATRON D'ORO
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$149.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$29.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-5)
|$32.46
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7)
|$77.15
Winner–Laurel River B.c.3 by Into Mischief out of Calm Water, by Empire Maker. Bred by Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Juddmonte Farms. Mutuel Pool $377,771 Daily Double Pool $50,405 Exacta Pool $181,237 Superfecta Pool $60,089 Trifecta Pool $108,335. Scratched–Secret Weapon.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-4) paid $271.80. Pick Three Pool $44,500.
LAUREL RIVER got bumped by BOBBY BO at the start, dueled inside that rival up the backstretch, vied with outside pair leaving the turn, shook free at the three-sixteenths, drifted out a bit and won going away. TODAY'S FLAVOR came away a bit slow, placed well behind the top pair while on the inside, steered out into the stretch, closed well and bested the rest. PATRON D'ORO up close outside the top pair, bid three deep on the turn, lost contact with the winner in upper stretch, flattened out late but saved the show. BOBBY BO broke in and bumped rival at the start, dueled for the lead outside rival, vied between leaving the turn, could keep up in upper stretch but churned on from inside and missed the show. BENDER went three to four wide around the turn and could not rally. LIAM'S LOVE broke slow then came in at the start, lugged out soon after, chased two wide into the turn, three wide into the stretch and had little left.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Providencia Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 24.38 49.00 1:13.35 1:37.02 1:48.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Going Global
|124
|4
|5
|4–½
|4–½
|4–½
|1–1
|1–nk
|Prat
|0.70
|6
|Closing Remarks
|124
|6
|4
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–2
|2–3¼
|Rispoli
|4.40
|1
|Sensible Cat
|124
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–½
|3–½
|Hernandez
|8.00
|7
|Ivy League
|120
|7
|2
|5–hd
|6–13
|6–6
|4–½
|4–½
|Smith
|9.20
|2
|Quattroelle
|124
|2
|6
|6–10
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–2
|5–8½
|T Baze
|5.60
|5
|Royal Address
|120
|5
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|6–10
|6–13¾
|Gutierrez
|19.00
|3
|Derby Quest
|120
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Centeno
|86.90
|4
|GOING GLOBAL (IRE)
|3.40
|2.40
|2.20
|6
|CLOSING REMARKS
|3.40
|2.80
|1
|SENSIBLE CAT
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$20.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$5.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-7)
|$6.65
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-1-7-2)
|$80.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-1)
|$9.80
Winner–Going Global (IRE) B.f.3 by Mehmas (IRE) out of Wrood, by Invasor (ARG). Bred by N. Hartery (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: CYBT, Dubb, Michael, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray. Mutuel Pool $500,827 Daily Double Pool $42,383 Exacta Pool $240,736 Superfecta Pool $90,984 Super High Five Pool $12,318 Trifecta Pool $156,212. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-4) paid $101.25. Pick Three Pool $87,815. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-4-4) 340 tickets with 4 correct paid $634.65. Pick Four Pool $282,426. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-1-4-4) 39 tickets with 5 correct paid $12,418.30. Pick Five Pool $562,651.
GOING GLOBAL (IRE) bumped both sides at the start, tracked two wide or outside a rival, ranged up three wide around the far turn, took over in upper stretch, drifted inward and held gamely. CLOSING REMARKS stumbled and was bothered by IVY LEAGUE in the beginning, angled to the inside early, saved ground into the stretch, rallied up the fence but was not enough. SENSIBLE CAT away quickly from inside, set the pace through the early stages, held a diminishing lead into the lane, was overtaken in upper stretch, could not match the top pair inside the furlong grounds but stayed on to secure the show. IVY LEAGUE came in soon after the start, settled off the pace, raced two wide then angled four wide into the drive and showed a mild response to improve. QUATTROELLE (IRE) bumped with outside rival at the start, traveled along the inside then angled three wide leaving the far turn, put in tight quarters when ROYAL ADDRESS shifted out at the three-sixteenths, shifted inward in upper stretch and could not rally. ROYAL ADDRESS (IRE) bumped with inside rival at the start, forwardly placed in the two path, shifted out at the three-sixteenths pole and faded. DERBY QUEST got bumped on both sides at the start, dropped back early and was always outrun.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $400,000. 'Santa Anita Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 24.34 49.04 1:13.18 1:38.08 1:44.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Soothsay
|124
|2
|2
|4
|3–½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|Prat
|4.20
|5
|Beautiful Gift
|124
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–2½
|2–1
|2–5¼
|Velazquez
|0.90
|1
|Moraz
|124
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–hd
|3–6
|3–8½
|Rispoli
|1.90
|4
|Javanica
|124
|3
|4
|3–½
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Smith
|5.90
|3
|SOOTHSAY
|10.40
|3.60
|5
|BEAUTIFUL GIFT
|2.60
|1
|MORAZ
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$25.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$11.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)
|$9.65
Winner–Soothsay B.f.3 by Distorted Humor out of Spellbound, by Bernardini. Bred by Raydelz Stable (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Claiborne Farm, Bass II, Perry R., Bass, Ramona S. and Dilschneider, Adele B.. Mutuel Pool $340,770 Daily Double Pool $40,436 Exacta Pool $117,565 Trifecta Pool $57,122. Scratched–Brilliant Cut.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-3) paid $32.55. Pick Three Pool $80,094.
SOOTHSAY broke out, stalked the top pair near the fence, bid inside near the seven-sixteenths, gained control into the far turn, vied along the rail then two wide into the stretch, fought BEAUTIFUL GIFT in the final furlong while drifting out and held the runner-up at bay. BEAUTIFUL GIFT chased the leader around the clubhouse turn then pressed the issue on the backstretch, vied three deep around the second bend, challenged SOOTHSAY down the stretch but lacked the needed late kick. MORAZ set the pace in the two path then three wide on the backstretch while pressured by BEAUTIFUL GIFT, lost command entering the far turn, vied between rivals to the stretch and weakened. JAVANICA went three then four wide around the first turn, angled to the two path entering the far turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $78,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.08 48.96 1:13.89 1:37.45 1:48.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Rip City
|122
|7
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–2
|1–1
|Gutierrez
|0.70
|8
|Coast of Roan
|124
|8
|6
|7–3
|7–2
|7–1½
|2–1
|2–¾
|Rispoli
|3.50
|4
|Motown Music
|122
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|4–½
|3–½
|Hernandez
|9.00
|1
|Liberal
|124
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6–1½
|4–1½
|Gonzalez
|19.90
|2
|Club Aspen
|124
|2
|3
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–1
|3–hd
|5–1½
|Velazquez
|9.70
|3
|Storm the Bastille
|122
|3
|4
|6–½
|5–½
|5–½
|7–1
|6–1
|Pereira
|10.60
|5
|Gauguin
|124
|5
|5
|4–½
|3–½
|3–hd
|5–½
|7–1½
|Maldonado
|33.40
|6
|Unilateral
|122
|6
|7
|5–½
|6–½
|6–hd
|8
|8
|Flores
|43.20
|7
|RIP CITY
|3.40
|2.20
|2.10
|8
|COAST OF ROAN
|3.40
|2.80
|4
|MOTOWN MUSIC
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$21.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-8)
|$4.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-4-1)
|$7.69
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-4-1-2)
|$161.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-4)
|$9.10
Winner–Rip City Grr.g.4 by City Zip out of Sikara (IRE), by Aussie Rules. Bred by Darwin Krenz (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $467,458 Daily Double Pool $35,788 Exacta Pool $257,657 Superfecta Pool $117,758 Super High Five Pool $7,779 Trifecta Pool $183,779. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-7) paid $14.80. Pick Three Pool $87,475.
RIP CITY broke inward at the start, was up close early outside the leader, put a head in front at the five-sixteenths, cleared inside rival leaving that turn and held well under right-handed urging. COAST OF ROAN broke out a bit, traveled three wide into the first turn then angled in around the bend, steadied entering the far turn, angled to the two path around the far turn, finished willingly and chased the winner to the wire. MOTOWN MUSIC sped to the front, set the pace along the inside, lost command at the five-sixteenths, chased the winner into the stretch and held the show. LIBERAL (IRE) tracked from inside, two wide into the far turn, came back to the rail around that bend, moved out at the top of the lane and finished well. CLUB ASPEN stalked the leader on the inside, angled out on the far turn, went three wide into the drive and failed to produce a bid. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) settled off the pace, traveled in the two path then angled three wide around the final turn, came out into the stretch and could not rally. GAUGUIN (GER) stalked the pacesetter three wide, exited the far turn four wide and weakened. UNILATERAL tracked off the rail the rail, went three wide into the far turn, four wide into the stretch and never made an impact.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $750,000. 'RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 22.42 46.11 1:10.64 1:36.27 1:49.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Rock Your World
|124
|2
|4
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–4¼
|Rispoli
|5.20
|7
|Medina Spirit
|124
|6
|1
|4–½
|3–1
|3–½
|2–1
|2–2¼
|Velazquez
|0.90
|2
|Dream Shake
|124
|1
|5
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–3½
|3–4¾
|Prat
|4.50
|10
|Defunded
|124
|9
|8
|9
|7–½
|7–3½
|4–4
|4–6¾
|Smith
|6.10
|8
|Law Professor
|124
|7
|3
|5–hd
|6–2
|6–½
|7–10
|5–1
|Desormeaux
|25.00
|4
|Parnelli
|124
|3
|9
|2–1
|2–½
|2–½
|6–2½
|6–1½
|Maldonado
|45.20
|9
|The Great One
|124
|8
|2
|6–hd
|5–½
|5–½
|5–hd
|7–14¾
|Cedillo
|10.50
|5
|Back Ring Luck
|124
|4
|6
|8–½
|9
|9
|8–14½
|8–29¼
|T Baze
|56.60
|6
|Ottothelegend
|124
|5
|7
|7–1
|8–½
|8–1½
|9
|9
|Gutierrez
|42.30
|3
|ROCK YOUR WORLD
|12.40
|4.60
|3.40
|7
|MEDINA SPIRIT
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|DREAM SHAKE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$33.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$19.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-2-10)
|$17.35
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-2-10-8)
|$717.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-2)
|$30.25
Winner–Rock Your World Dbb.c.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker. Bred by Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and Talla Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $1,662,110 Daily Double Pool $75,896 Exacta Pool $767,798 Superfecta Pool $376,994 Super High Five Pool $23,323 Trifecta Pool $578,955. Scratched–Roman Centurian.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-3) paid $36.20. Pick Three Pool $70,185.
ROCK YOUR WORLD vied for the lead into the first turn then assumed control and set a pressured pace, cleared outside rival into the far turn, saved ground into the stretch, urged right-handed in the drive and drew away. MEDINA SPIRIT up close early outside the top pair, chased three then two wide into the stretch, could not threaten the winner in the final furlong but finished willingly for the place honors. DREAM SHAKE stalked the pace from inside, coaxed along at the three-eighths, cut the corner into the stretch and flattened to third. DEFUNDED traveled five then four wide around the clubhouse turn, remained well off the rail then angled to the three path nearing the far turn, advanced outside rivals around that bend and kept to task in the lane to earn a minor award. LAW PROFESSOR tracked two wide then went between rivals on the backstretch, lacked room and checked around the far turn, angled out and kept on to improve position. PARNELLI vied for the lead into the first turn, then pressed into the backstretch, lost contact into the far turn, dropped back around the bend and faded. THE GREAT ONE went five then four wide around the first turn, raced off the rail in range then outside rivals, chased between foes at the quarter pole, tipped out upper stretch and weakened. BACK RING LUCK unhurried in the beginning, came three wide into the lane, eased in the drive and walked off. OTTOTHELEGEND sat off the pace, dropped back around the far turn, eased in the lane and walked off.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Royal Heroine Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.59 46.02 1:09.86 1:21.72 1:33.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Charmaine's Mia
|124
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–½
|Prat
|0.60
|1
|Dogtag
|120
|1
|4
|6–3½
|6–1
|6–½
|2–hd
|2–1¼
|Rispoli
|6.80
|4
|Warren's Showtime
|122
|4
|5
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Hernandez
|5.70
|2
|Tapwater
|120
|2
|6
|7–2
|7–2
|7–2
|6–2
|4–nk
|Smith
|11.90
|6
|Laura's Light
|122
|6
|3
|2–1
|2–½
|2–½
|4–hd
|5–nk
|Cedillo
|18.10
|5
|Raymundos Secret
|122
|5
|2
|4–1½
|4–1
|3–1
|5–2
|6–3¼
|Velazquez
|11.20
|7
|Rideforthecause
|122
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–½
|7–4½
|Gutierrez
|25.40
|8
|Ippodamia's Girl
|120
|8
|7
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–hd
|8
|8
|Valdivia, Jr.
|23.00
|3
|CHARMAINE'S MIA
|3.20
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|DOGTAG
|4.80
|3.20
|4
|WARREN'S SHOWTIME
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$29.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$7.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-2)
|$8.34
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-4-2-6)
|$163.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4)
|$11.75
Winner–Charmaine's Mia B.m.5 by The Factor out of Charming Vixen, by Bernstein. Bred by Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable and Rockin Robin Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $719,814 Daily Double Pool $90,696 Exacta Pool $310,477 Superfecta Pool $143,507 Super High Five Pool $9,395 Trifecta Pool $215,346. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-3) paid $15.25. Pick Three Pool $120,862. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-7-3-3) 2159 tickets with 4 correct paid $111.30. Pick Four Pool $314,926.
CHARMAINE'S MIA sped to the front, set the pace inside, inched away in upper stretch and held well over the late charge from the runner-up. DOGTAG settled along the inside in mid-pack, checked at the three-eighths pole, waited for room leaving the far turn, tipped out and split foes nearing the eighth pole, closed well and was gaining on the winner to the wire. WARREN'S SHOWTIME tracked two wide then three wide into the stretch, was four deep at the furlong marker and needed to find more in deep stretch. TAPWATER raced off the pace in the two path, steered five wide leaving the final turn, kept to task in the final furlong and filled out the superfecta. LAURA'S LIGHT up close early outside the pacesetter, took aim two wide into the stretch, chased between foes at the eighth pole and flattened. RAYMUNDOS SECRET tucked inside early, saved ground stalking the pace and could not find the needed response. RIDEFORTHECAUSE unhurried in the early stages from inside, moved into the two path around the far turn, came back to the rail in the stretch and never made an impact. IPPODAMIA'S GIRL chased three wide or outside rivals, exited the far turn four wide and tired.
TENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Evening Jewel Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.47 44.67 1:10.42 1:17.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Becca Taylor
|122
|5
|2
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–4
|1–2¼
|Prat
|1.50
|3
|Fi Fi Pharoah
|120
|3
|8
|9
|8–½
|4–1
|2–3¾
|Smith
|10.30
|2
|I'm So Anna
|124
|2
|4
|5–1
|5–½
|5–2
|3–nk
|Rispoli
|12.20
|8
|Pawnee
|120
|8
|6
|4–½
|3–1½
|2–½
|4–5¾
|Velazquez
|8.00
|6
|Dylans Wild Cat
|120
|6
|7
|7–½
|9
|7–hd
|5–hd
|Gutierrez
|9.10
|9
|Pray for My Owner
|120
|9
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|3–hd
|6–2½
|T Baze
|3.80
|4
|Maybe I Will
|122
|4
|5
|6–1½
|6–2
|8–2½
|7–½
|Cedillo
|12.10
|1
|Governor Goteven
|124
|1
|3
|3–½
|4–1
|6–1
|8–3¼
|Pereira
|11.60
|7
|Big Clare
|120
|7
|9
|8–3
|7–hd
|9
|9
|Hernandez
|18.30
|5
|BECCA TAYLOR
|5.00
|3.40
|2.60
|3
|FI FI PHAROAH
|7.00
|4.60
|2
|I'M SO ANNA
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$7.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$20.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-2-8)
|$84.68
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-2)
|$63.00
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-2-8-6)
|Carryover $4,713
Winner–Becca Taylor B.f.3 by Old Topper out of Lady Sax, by General Meeting. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $547,902 Daily Double Pool $56,027 Exacta Pool $287,242 Superfecta Pool $119,818 Trifecta Pool $197,933 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,175. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-5) paid $24.95. Pick Three Pool $140,053.
BECCA TAYLOR broke out and bumped rival at the start, forwardly placed to the outside the pacesetter, drew alongside on the turn, headed rival at the quarter pole, took over leaving the bend, kicked clear in upper stretch and held safely. FI FI PHAROAH lacked early speed, traveled three then four wide around the turn and whittled the gap on the winner late. I'M SO ANNA chased two wide into the turn, three wide into the stretch, came out at the furlong maker and got up for the show. PAWNEE chased three wide into and around the bend, failed to find the needed late punch and lost the show. DYLANS WILD CAT knocked into rival at the start, angled to the inside early, moved into the two path leaving the bend and passed tired rivals. PRAY FOR MY OWNER off alertly from outside, cleared and crossed over, showed the way along the inside into the turn, pressured around the bend and headed at the quarter pole, relinquished the lead nearing the stretch and gave way. MAYBE I WILL chased between early then off the rail, went three to four wide around the turn and weakened. GOVERNOR GOTEVEN chased on the inside, lost ground around the bend, entered the stretch two wide and tired. BIG CLARE broke in and bumped with rival, went three wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch and failed to menace.
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $78,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.09 46.26 1:10.24 1:22.33 1:34.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|12
|Quiet Secretary
|115
|11
|1
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–3¼
|Pyfer
|11.00
|3
|Cassie Belle
|124
|3
|3
|2–2
|2–½
|2–1
|2–3
|2–2¼
|Hernandez
|7.70
|6
|Applecross
|122
|5
|9
|8–hd
|7–hd
|8–hd
|6–½
|3–¾
|Velazquez
|2.40
|2
|Almost a Factor
|124
|2
|8
|10–1
|10–2
|10–2
|9–½
|4–½
|Smith
|8.00
|1
|Good On Paper
|124
|1
|2
|4–½
|5–hd
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–1¾
|Cedillo
|10.70
|8
|All Quality
|115
|7
|4
|5–1½
|6–1½
|4–hd
|3–½
|6–hd
|Centeno
|44.10
|7
|Cover Version
|122
|6
|10
|9–2
|8–½
|9–1½
|10–1½
|7–nk
|Gutierrez
|56.30
|5
|Arctic Roll
|124
|4
|6
|7–1½
|9–2
|7–hd
|8–½
|8–½
|Franco
|52.50
|11
|Noble Hearted
|124
|10
|7
|6–½
|4–½
|6–1
|7–½
|9–½
|Prat
|7.60
|10
|Lavender
|122
|9
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|10–¾
|Rispoli
|7.40
|9
|Nice Ice
|124
|8
|5
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–1½
|5–½
|11
|T Baze
|3.80
|12
|QUIET SECRETARY
|24.00
|12.80
|7.20
|3
|CASSIE BELLE
|8.60
|5.20
|6
|APPLECROSS (IRE)
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-12)
|$73.80
|$1 EXACTA (12-3)
|$97.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-3-6-2)
|$205.94
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-3-6)
|$184.50
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-3-6-2-1)
|Carryover $10,543
Winner–Quiet Secretary B.f.4 by Hard Spun out of Game Fair, by Quiet American. Bred by J. V. Shields Jr. (KY). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Clarke M. Cooper Family Trust, Cooper, Rockie Lynne, Kruljac, Ian S., Lewkowitz, Frank, Lewkowitz, K. Mutuel Pool $464,608 Daily Double Pool $48,319 Exacta Pool $260,678 Superfecta Pool $120,314 Trifecta Pool $187,366 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,638. Scratched–A New Peace.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-12) paid $42.60. Pick Three Pool $65,410.
QUIET SECRETARY stumbled leaving the gate but recovered quickly to taken the early lead, cleared inside rival around the first turn, set all the pace to the stretch and drew away in deep stretch. CASSIE BELLE showed early speed then chased the leader from inside then moved off the rail, took aim two to three wide into the stretch but could not match the winner late but proved second best. APPLECROSS (IRE) tracked from inside moved into the two path around the first turn, between rivals up the backstretch, tipped out in upper stretch, went between rivals at the eighth pole and gained the show. ALMOST A FACTOR settled near the back of the pack on the inside then moved out on the backstretch, entered the stretch two wide then angled out and finished willingly for a minor award. GOOD ON PAPER stalked the pace along the inside, bumped with ALL QUALITY entering the stretch and lacked the needed bid. ALL QUALITY chased two wide then between rivals, bumped with inside rival into the stretch and flattened out. COVER VERSION sat off the pace, raced outside rivals on the backstretch, came out in upper stretch and failed to rally. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) went two wide into the first turn then settled inside, hugged the rail into the stretch and never threatened. NOBLE HEARTED stumbled at the start, raced three deep up the backstretch, angled out upper stretch and weakened. LAVENDER (IRE) hopped slightly at the start, traveled near the back of the pace, angled out and raced eight wide in upper stretch and was never a factor. NICE ICE traveled three wide into the first turn, remained off the rail and three wide into the drive and weakened.
TWELFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Echo Eddie Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 21.84 44.87 1:09.59 1:15.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|The Chosen Vron
|120
|3
|8
|5–hd
|4–1½
|2–½
|1–1¼
|Smith
|0.60
|7
|Good With People
|124
|6
|1
|2–1
|2–2
|1–1
|2–3¼
|Hernandez
|7.60
|2
|Letsgetlucky
|120
|2
|4
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–5
|3–4¾
|Rispoli
|8.80
|5
|DQ–Found My Ball
|120
|5
|6
|7–½
|8–2
|8–10
|4–1
|Gutierrez
|11.60
|11
|Mister Bold
|122
|9
|2
|6–1½
|5–½
|5–2
|5–½
|Maldonado
|8.70
|1
|Sabuda
|120
|1
|5
|4–1
|3–1
|4–1½
|6–hd
|T Baze
|94.30
|4
|None Above the Law
|120
|4
|9
|9
|7–hd
|6–½
|7–1¾
|Prat
|10.70
|9
|Cargo
|120
|8
|3
|3–hd
|6–4
|7–1
|8–14¾
|Velazquez
|17.60
|8
|Big Flame
|120
|7
|7
|8–1
|9
|9
|9
|Cedillo
|48.90
|3
|THE CHOSEN VRON
|3.20
|2.60
|2.10
|7
|GOOD WITH PEOPLE
|5.20
|3.80
|2
|LETSGETLUCKY
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-3)
|$47.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$10.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-2-11)
|$21.32
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-2-11-1)
|$2,518.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-2)
|$25.45
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (12-10)
|$20.60
Winner–The Chosen Vron Ch.g.3 by Vronsky out of Tiz Molly, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Tiz Molly Partners (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Kruljac, J. Eric, Fetkin, Robert, Sondereker, John and Thornburgh, Richard. Mutuel Pool $718,924 Daily Double Pool $142,364 Exacta Pool $383,801 Superfecta Pool $186,906 Super High Five Pool $61,409 Trifecta Pool $276,507. Scratched–Alpine Thunder, Top Harbor. DQ–#5 Found My Ball–finished 4th, disqualified, placed 7th.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-12-3) paid $39.35. Pick Three Pool $189,245. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-12-10) paid $20.35. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-12-3/6/10) 6899 tickets with 4 correct paid $89.85. Pick Four Pool $812,527. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-5-12-3/6/10) 894 tickets with 5 correct paid $869.15. Pick Five Pool $1,018,132. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-3-3-5-12-3/6/10) 4649 tickets with 6 correct paid $741.44. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $3,793,653.
THE CHOSEN VRON tracked off the rail, bothered by rival nearing the half-mile marker, angled inside that rival then to the rail on the turn, entered the stretch two wide, steered outside the top pair, drew alongside the leader and got bumped mid-stretch, then drew clear late. GOOD WITH PEOPLE dueled for the lead from outside, cleared foe in upper stretch, drifted out and bumped THE CHOSEN VRON mid-stretch and got outkicked. LETSGETLUCKY dueled for the lead from inside, lost contact in upper stretch and weakened in deep stretch. FOUND MY BALL shifted in at the start, chased off the inside then came in and caused rival to check twice approaching the half-mile pole, took the turn two wide and improved position. MISTER BOLD tracked outside a rival up the backstretch, went four wide through the turn and offered no response when called upon. SABUDA stalked near the inside then angled out on the turn, exited the turn three wide and weakened. NONE ABOVE THE LAW bothered by rival and checked twice nearing the half-mile pole, entered the turn along the inside, angled three wide leaving the bend, moved out further in the stretch and flattened out. CARGO chased outside, dropped back while three then two wide around the turn and weakened. BIG FLAME raced four wide into the lane and was never a factor. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED FOUND MY BALL FROM FOURTH TO SEVENTH FOR DRIFTING IN EARLY AND CAUSING NONE ABOVE THE LAW TO CHECK TWICE, COSTING HIM A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING. HAND-TIMED.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|8,246
|$1,421,649
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,956,133
|Out of State
|N/A
|$20,904,619
|TOTAL
|8,246
|$24,282,401
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, April 4.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 47th day of a 81-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Racetrackers
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Ronald W. Ellis
|3-1
|2
|Sting Like a Bee
|Brandon Boulanger
|118
|Charles R. Stutts
|50-1
|3
|Zero Down
|Mario Gutierrez
|126
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|4
|Marksman On Target
|Eswan Flores
|118
|Gary Stute
|6-1
|5
|Queen's Code
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
|6
|Square Root
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|7
|Count Tolstoy
|Alexis Centeno
|111
|Jesus Mendoza
|20-1
|8
|Storm Seeker
|Kent Desormeaux
|126
|Jerry Wallace, II
|4-1
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Las Flores Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gamine
|John Velazquez
|124
|Bob Baffert
|1-9
|2
|Qahira
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|3
|Hang a Star
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|8-1
|4
|Biddy Duke
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Clever Intrusion
|Jessica Pyfer
|119
|Howard L. Zucker
|20-1
|2
|Kalon
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|3
|Irish Aura
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|126
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|4
|Brooklyns Best
|John Velazquez
|118
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|5
|Honey Jar
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|9-5
|6
|Wild Ride
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Paynter's Love
|Jessica Pyfer
|116
|David E. Hofmans
|5-1
|30,000
|2
|Esja
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|123
|Carla Gaines
|6-1
|30,000
|3
|See You At the Top
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|Sal Gonzalez
|12-1
|30,000
|4
|Jaxons Tour Guide
|Heriberto Figueroa
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|28,000
|5
|Circle of Honor
|Alexis Centeno
|116
|Steve Knapp
|6-1
|30,000
|6
|Simmer Down
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Ryan Hanson
|8-5
|30,000
|7
|Avisse
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|6-1
|30,000
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hot Rageous
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|2
|Respectfully
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|Ryan Hanson
|5-1
|3
|Smoothlikebuttah
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Steve Knapp
|10-1
|4
|Super Game
|John Velazquez
|123
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|5
|Westward Breeze
|Umberto Rispoli
|123
|Carla Gaines
|7-2
|6
|Squared Shady
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Jeff Bonde
|2-1
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Brilliant Bird
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Rosemary Trela
|3-1
|10,000
|2
|Zillinda
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Karen Headley
|15-1
|10,000
|3
|Uno Trouble Maker
|Alexis Centeno
|117
|Milton G. Pineda
|5-2
|10,000
|4
|Kirsch Truffle
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Jorge Periban
|6-1
|10,000
|5
|Zelaia
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Cesar DeAlba
|7-2
|10,000
|6
|You Wanna Ear Rip
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Andreas Psarras
|9-2
|10,000
|7
|Queen Carmelita
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Rafael DeLeon
|8-1
|10,000
|8
|Todos Santos
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|20-1
|10,000
SEVENTH RACE.
About 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Moonhall Milly
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|2
|On Mars
|Mike Smith
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|3
|Catch the Eye
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|20-1
|4
|Go Big Blue Nation
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|62,500
|5
|Lucky Peridot
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|6
|Rocking Redhead
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|7
|Carpe Vinum
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Paid Informant
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Peter Miller
|4-5
|50,000
|2
|Kelani Kim
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Mark Glatt
|8-5
|3
|Majestic Gigi
|Tyler Baze
|126
|Hector O. Palma
|4-1
|4
|Flatterwithjewels
|Jessica Pyfer
|119
|David E. Hofmans
|12-1
|5
|Bluegrass Sky
|Alexis Centeno
|119
|Mark Glatt
|15-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Keep Dancing
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Kristin Mulhall
|15-1
|2
|Phoenix Tears
|Alexis Centeno
|119
|Daniel Dunham
|20-1
|3
|Ultimate Hy
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Blake R. Heap
|5-2
|4
|Supersonic Flyer
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Leonard Powell
|15-1
|5
|Aristeia
|Eswan Flores
|126
|Jay Nehf
|8-1
|6
|Pistachio Princess
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Jorge Periban
|4-1
|7
|Slew South
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Neil French
|2-1
|8
|Wishtheyallcouldbe
|Juan Hernandez
|118
|Mike Puype
|4-1
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.