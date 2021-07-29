The Sports Report: Looks like Reggie Bush won’t be getting his Heisman back

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Ryan Kartje on Reggie Bush: Reggie Bush isn’t likely to see his 2005 Heisman Trophy returned anytime soon.

The NCAA provided the latest stiff-arm in the former USC running back’s effort to reclaim the coveted trophy, declaring Wednesday that it would not reconsider past NCAA penalties, even in the wake of landmark changes to name, image and likeness (NIL) rules across college sports.

“Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements,” an NCAA spokesperson said. “The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools.”

Reggie Bush picks up the Heisman Trophy after being announced as the winner in 2005. (Associated Press)

The NCAA’s denial of Bush came soon after the Heisman Trust opened the door for the trophy’s return. Days after new NIL rules went into effect, and amid public pressure from Bush, the organization in charge of college football’s most prestigious award said it would gladly welcome back the Trojan legend, “should the NCAA reinstate Bush’s 2005 status.”

“Bush’s 2005 season records remain vacated by the NCAA and, as a result, under the rule set forth by the Heisman Trust and stated on the Heisman Ballot, he is not eligible to be awarded the 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy,” the trust’s statement read.

DODGERS

Walker Buehler celebrates with Billy McKinney after both scored on a double by Max Muncy. (Associated Press)

Mike DiGiovanna on the Dodgers: There was no late-game meltdown or bullpen collapse, no hand-wringing or nail-biting in the dugout.

The Dodgers turned Oracle Park into a stress-free zone with a pristine performance Wednesday night, Walker Buehler delivering one of his patented big-game starts and the offense busting out for 13 hits in an 8-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants before a crowd of 33,728.

Buehler celebrated his 27th birthday by giving up three hits in seven shutout innings, striking out eight and walking two to improve to 11-1 with a 2.19 ERA in 21 starts this season and 7-0 with a 1.83 ERA in 12 career games against the Giants.

The Dodgers, who scored five runs in their previous three games, scored four without the benefit of a home run in the third inning, a rally highlighted by Will Smith’s two-run triple.

They broke open the game with a three-run seventh that featured Buehler’s RBI fielder’s-choice grounder and Max Muncy’s two-run double off the base of the center-field wall.

And, just for good measure, Cody Bellinger, who is showing signs of emerging from a brutal season-long slump—he entered Wednesday with a .163 average and .555 on-base-plus-slugging percentage—lofted a solo homer over the right-field wall in the eighth, his fifth of the season and first since July 10.

————

ANGELS

Shohei Ohtani (Associated Press)

Shohei Ohtani continued his power display Wednesday, crushing a three-run home run, and Phil Gosselin had a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning for the Angels, who rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

The Angels trailed early but used a five-run fourth inning to jump ahead 6-3 and added another run in the fifth for a 7-3 advantage. The Rockies rallied with three runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to tie the game at 7-all, but Gosselin’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth scored David Fletcher to set the final margin.

Angels closer Raisel Iglesias (7-4) blew a save opportunity for the fifth time when he gave up a tying RBI single to Brendan Rodgers in the top of the eighth. He still earned the victory by recording five outs.

Ohtani’s line-drive blast to right field off Rockies reliever Jesus Tenoco was his MLB-leading 37th of the season and his third in the last four games, including consecutive contests against the Rockies. It gave the Angels a 4-3 lead in the fourth.

Justin Upton and Max Stassi also hit home runs for the Angels, who have won consecutive series and five of their last seven games. Andrew Heaney gave up three runs on four hits over six innings with three walks and eight strikeouts.

————

Trial of ex-Angels employee in connection with Tyler Skaggs’ death is delayed again

CHARGERS

Justin Herbert fist bumps fans after practice. (Associated Press)

Jeff Miller on the Chargers: Justin Herbert touched Chargers fans plenty during 2020 with his stellar, offensive rookie of the year performance.

He touched them again Wednesday on the opening day of training camp, running along a fence post-practice to share high-fives and fist bumps.

During these COVID-19 times, the NFL is encouraging players to socially distance from fans.

Herbert apparently simply got caught up in the moment following his first NFL practice that included spectators.

“I just wanted to say ‘thank you’ for them coming out,” he explained, before adding he’d make sure to wash his hands.

A positive, welcoming sense surrounded the Chargers as they returned to the field in Costa Mesa in front of a bleacher full of supporters. Last year, NFL camps were closed to spectators because of the pandemic.

Brandon Staley conducted his first in-season practice as a head coach and afterward called the crisp, 75-minute workout “kind of surgical” and “very well organized.”

“I felt like it was a huge practice,” he said, “for the first time out.”

DUCKS

After 16 seasons in the NHL, there wasn’t much Ryan Getzlaf had not experienced.

Getzlaf finally got his first taste of free agency before agreeing to terms on a one-year contract to remain with the Ducks on Wednesday.

“This was a unique opportunity and a unique experience for me, and something I hadn’t been through my whole career, so it was a fun day,” Getzlaf said on a video conference. “I learned a lot of things today and ultimately ended up exactly where I wanted to be.”

The deal should allow the 36-year-old Getzlaf to become the franchise’s career leader in points this season. He has 982 points in 1,101 games and needs seven to pass Teemu Selanne’s 988.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told The Associated Press that ESPN is pushing other conferences to pick apart the league so Texas and Oklahoma can move to the Southeastern Conference without paying a massive buyout.

“I have absolute certainty they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members,” Big 12 Commissioner Bowlsby told The Associated Press in a phone interview Wednesday after sending a cease-and-desist letter to the network.

“ESPN is incentivizing other conferences to destabilize the Big 12,” Bowlsby added.

The letter addressed to ESPN executive Burke Magnus, President of Programming and Content, said the Big 12 had become aware the network had taken actions “to not only harm the Big 12 Conference but to result in financial benefits for ESPN.”

————

OLYMPICS

Where’s the Olympics coverage? You will be receiving a special Olympics edition of the Sports Report, which should hit your inbox around 7 a.m. PT each day, and will run daily during the Games. You can also check out all of our Olympics coverage by clicking here.

1751 — The first International World Title Prize Fight takes place in Harlston, England. The champion, Jack Slack of England, beats the challenger, M. Petit of France, in 25 minutes.

1934 — Paul Runyan beats Craig Wood on the 38th hole to win the PGA Championship at Park Country Club in Williamsville, N.Y.

1956 — Cathy Cornelius wins a playoff over Barbara McIntyre to win the U.S. Women’s Open.

1957 — At the Polo Grounds in New York, Floyd Patterson TKOs Tommy Jackson at 1:52 of the 10th round to retain the heavyweight title.

1960 — The first American Football League preseason game is played in Buffalo, N.Y. The Boston Patriots, led by quarterback Butch Songin, beat the Bills 28-7 before 16,474 fans at War Memorial Stadium .

1979 — Amy Alcott shoots a 7-under 285 to beat Nancy Lopez in the Peter Jackson Classic, later named The du Maurier Classic. The du Maurier is one of the LPGA Tour’s major championships from 1979-2000.

1986 — The U.S. Football League wins and loses in its lawsuit against the NFL. The jury finds the NFL violated antitrust laws, as the USFL claimed, but awards the USFL only $1 in damages.

1989 — Cuba’s Javier Sotomayor becomes the first person to high jump 8 feet, breaking his world record at the Caribbean Championship in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He surpasses his mark of 7-11½.

1990 — Beth Daniel shoots a 66 to overcome a 5-shot deficit and win the LPGA Championship — her first major title in 12 years on the tour. Daniel beats Rosie Jones by one stroke and pockets $150,000, the largest in LPGA Tour history.

1992 — The U.S. 400-meter freestyle relay team wins the gold medal, with Matt Biondi and Tom Jager becoming the first U.S. male swimmers to win golds in three Olympics.

1996 — Michael Johnson sweeps to victory in an Olympic 400-meter record 43.49 seconds, while Carl Lewis leaps into history in Atlanta. Lewis’ long jump of 27 feet, 10¾ inches earns him his ninth gold medal, equaling the American mark held by swimmer Mark Spitz.

2008 — Disgraced ex-NBA official Tim Donaghy admits he brought shame on his profession as a federal judge sentenced him to 15 months behind bars for a gambling scandal.

2012 — Kimberly Rhode wins the Olympic gold medal in women’s skeet shooting, becoming the first American to take an individual-sport medal in five consecutive Olympics.

2012 — Dana Vollmer of the U.S. sets a world record to win the 100-meter butterfly at the London Olympics. Vollmer hits the wall in 55.98 seconds to shave 0.08 off the mark set by Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden at the 2009 world championships in Rome.

2015 — Russia’s Natalya Ishchenko wins a record 18th career synchronized swimming gold medal at the world championships at Kazan, Russia.

And finally

Michael Johnson wins the 400-meter gold medal at the 1996 Olympics. Watch it here.

