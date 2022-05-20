Dodgers Dugout: Bad news on Clayton Kershaw; Ask Tim Leary

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and there’s nothing like playing Arizona to fix what ails you.

The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks while playing four games in 48 hours. They got a much-needed day off on Thursday and play the Phillies, who won three of four from them last weekend, in Philadelphia.

So, the sky wasn’t falling after all.

The Dodgers go into Philadelphia with a 25-12 record. Our staff mathematician is off, but I believe that means they win about two games for every one they lose. That puts them on pace to win 109 games.

Let’s break that record down.

vs. teams with a winning record: 6-1

vs. teams at .500 or below: 19-11

Extra-inning games: 0-2

One-run games: 3-2

Wins by five or more runs: 11

Losses by five or more runs: 2

Home: 15-5

Road: 10-7

April: 13-7

May: 12-5

That’s pretty good except, just like last season, they have a problem winning in extra innings.

Bad news on Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw, on the IL with an inflamed SI joint, was supposed to throw off a mound on Wednesday as part of the rehabilitation process. He didn’t.

“Just where he’s at right now, we don’t feel it makes sense,” Dave Roberts said. “I don’t know when the next go at this will be, but I don’t see it in the next few days.”

This means that Kershaw won’t be coming off the IL when eligible and the timetable for his return is unknown.

Let’s take a look at his injury history:

June 30, 2016: Put on 15-day IL because of what was called a “mild” herniated disc in the back (a mild herniated disc is any herniated disc that doesn’t happen to you). He returned to the mound on Sept. 9. Days missed: 74

July 23, 2017: Left game because of back tightness and was put on the IL. He returned on Sept. 1. Days missed: 39.

May 6, 2018: Put on IL with left biceps tendinitis. Returned for one start on May 31 and then was put back on the IL with back pain. Returned on June 23. Days missed: 51

2019: Began the season on the IL because of left shoulder inflammation (his shoulder had healed by the time the season began, but he needed to build up arm strength. Made first start on April 15. Days missed: 18

2020: Began season on IL because of a back injury. Made first start on Aug. 2 in a season that began on July 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Days missed: 10

July 7, 2021: Put on the IL because of left forearm inflammation. Returned to the rotation on Sept. 13. Left an Oct. 1 game because of arm pain and missed the rest of the season and postseason. Days missed: 67.

May 13, 2022: Put on the IL because of SI joint inflammation. Days missed: unknown.

So, over the last seven seasons, Kershaw has missed 259 days (not counting this season), about 245 games and around 49 starts.

He has made 139 starts over those seven seasons, going 75-28 with a 2.58 ERA, 956 strikeouts in 873.2 innings.

Ask Tim Leary

Former Dodger pitcher Tim Leary, a standout on the 1988 World Series championship team, has agreed to answer reader questions. Leary was acquired along with Tim Crews from the Milwaukee Brewers before the 1987 season in exchange for Greg Brock. He went 3-11 with a 4.76 ERA in 1987 before an excellent 1988 when he went 17-11 with a 2.91 ERA and six shutouts. He was 6-7 with a 3.38 ERA when the Dodgers traded him and Mariano Duncan to the Cincinnati Reds for Kal Daniels and Lenny Harris.

Leary was also a heck of a hitter, and fans of that 1988 team will remember the time he pinch-hit in the 11th inning of a 1-1 game with the San Francisco Giants. With the bases loaded and two out, Leary laced a Joe Price pitch up the middle for the walk-off win. He won the Silver Slugger award that season after hitting .269 with three doubles and nine RBIs. And he hit .304 in 1987.

Send in your questions for Leary by emailing me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com. He will answer selected questions in a future Dodgers Dugout.

They’d rather be in Philadelphia

A COVID-19 outbreak has swept through the announcers booths for the Dodgers, with several members of the crew testing positive, including Jaime Jarrín and Charley Steiner. The names of others who have tested positive are unknown.

Because of the outbreak, no announcers will be traveling with the team to Philadelphia or Washington. Instead, they will call games from Los Angeles. Calling the games will be Joe Davis and Dontrelle Willis on television; Rick Monday and José Mota on the English radio call; and Pepe Yñiguez and Fernando Valenzuela on the Spanish radio call.

Up next

Tonight: Dodgers (*Julio Urías, 2-3, 3.00 ERA) at Philadelphia (*Ranger Suárez, 4-1, 3.72 ERA), 4 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Saturday: Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Aaron Nola, 1-4, 3.83 ERA), 3 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Sunday: Dodgers (Tony Gonsolin, 4-0, 1.64 ERA) at Philadelphia (Zach Elfin, 1-3, 3.90 ERA), 10:30 a.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

And finally

Vin Scully asks Tom Brady what was his favorite touchdown pass. Watch and listen here.