The Sports Report: Farewell to NBA and Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Bill Plaschke: Los Angeles booed him. Los Angeles jeered him. Los Angeles hated him.

But, goodness, how Los Angeles respected him.

As a player Bill Russell was the 6-foot-10 stab through the Lakers heart, leading the Boston Celtics to seven NBA Finals victories over the franchise, the biggest single nemesis in their history.

As a human being, though, he was far more impactful, spending his life fighting against racism, pushing for justice, engaging in battles far greater than a basketball game.

In his later years, during his occasional visits to what was then Staples Center, Russell would receive a most unique reaction when shown on the videoboard.

A standing ovation.

It was the only time a Boston Celtic would ever get cheered on the Lakers’ home court, but Bill Russell was that big, strong, and enduring.

His death Sunday at age 88 leaves the basketball world with a legacy that cannot be replaced.

“One of our darker days,” said Jerry West in a phone interview Sunday. “He was one of those unique people who comes along as a difference maker when a difference maker is needed.”

Most polls list Russell as the sixth best player in NBA history, but most polls are nuts, as nobody exerted greater influence, nobody overcame greater struggles, and nobody was a greater champion.

His 11 NBA titles makes him the most-decorated American athlete in major pro sports history. His countless blocked shots and his career average of 22.5 rebounds — think about that number! — makes him arguably the greatest defender in NBA history.

Far more important than all that was a social activism that will forever make him the basketball reflection of another pioneer.

“In every generation people make a difference not only with their play, but also with their persona,” said West. “Bill Russell and Jackie Robinson were in that same class.”

Bill Russell, legendary Celtics center and NBA coach, dead at 88

NBA community and others react to death of Hall of Famer Bill Russell

Photos: Bill Russell (1934-2022) through the years

UCLA

From Ben Bolch (A warning: This story discusses self-harm and suicide.): The smile that split Thomas Cole’s face on video chats with his parents couldn’t hide the darkness that had overtaken his life.

His mother noticed that he was always lying in bed. The blinds were invariably drawn.

Thomas shrugged it off as not being able to easily fit his 6-foot-6, 270-pound frame into his desk. He said it was easier keeping the blinds closed.

“He always had a justification,” his mother, Kelli, said, “but for me they were red flags.”

Thomas never mentioned his intractable burden: He woke up every day wanting to kill himself.

He pushed through the torment only because his schedule demanded he get moving. There was football practice. Position meetings. Classes. Everything that came with being a college freshman.

“You’ve got stuff to do,” he said. “You’ve got boxes to check.”

To read the rest of this story, click here.

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: The Dodgers still have a couple of days to try to win the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

In the meantime, however, they are already benefitting from the addition of another left-handed hitting right fielder.

In a mesmerizing major league debut Sunday, rookie James Outman had three hits and three RBIs, including a home run in his very first at-bat, to help the Dodger beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 at Coors Field.

The victory gave the Dodgers (68-33) a series win in Denver this weekend, and an MLB-best 21-5 mark in July — matching the most wins the club has ever had in the month and the fourth-highest July winning percentage (.808) by any major league team since 1900.

On Sunday, Outman left his own mark on team history.

The 25-year-old became the first Dodger with three or more hits in his MLB debut since Mike Piazza in 1992, the only player in the club’s Los Angeles history with three hits and three RBIs in his first career game, and the first debutant of any MLB team to have three hits, three RBIs and a home run since the Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo in 2015.

ANGELS

From Helene Elliott: If their 5-2 loss to the Texas Rangers was Shohei Ohtani’s last game in an Angels uniform, he added to his legend with a productive day in another dispiriting defeat for a team that has short-circuited in nearly every possible way — and some ways that seemed impossible.

The Angels’ roster could be significantly different when they reconvene on Tuesday to begin a three-game series against the Oakland A’s, hours after the 3 p.m. Pacific time trade deadline. Relievers Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup, who each signed two-year contracts last offseason to strengthen the bullpen, reportedly could be dealt to playoff contenders. Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who has an expiring contract, is a strong candidate to be traded even though his value isn’t what it once was.

That theory took flight when Syndergaard’s scheduled start on Sunday was pushed back to Tuesday, when he’s supposed to face another rumored trade chip, A’s right-hander Frankie Montas. That’s an interesting matchup.

“It is,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “It could be Syndergaard-Montas, or bullpen-bullpen.”

And of course, two-way standout Ohtani’s name has figured prominently in recent trade rumors, but if the Angels trade him owner Arte Moreno might as well turn in the keys to the franchise and concentrate on developing the parking lots around the stadium.

Reid Detmers’ 12 strikeouts and immaculate inning can’t save Angels from another loss

Mike Trout encouraged by progress of back injury: ‘Everything’s going well’

RAMS

From Gary Klein: During his rookie season, receiver Ben Skowronek was on the field with receiver Van Jefferson for key moments during the Rams’ run to a Super Bowl title.

Now Skowronek might replace Jefferson — at least at the outset of the season.

Jefferson, who was coming back from offseason knee surgery and has been absent from practice for two days, could undergo another knee procedure early this week, two people with knowledge of the situation said Sunday, requesting anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The Rams were counting on a starting receiver corps that included reigning NFL offensive player of the year Cooper Kupp, new addition Allen Robinson and Jefferson, a third-year pro who caught 50 passes last season, six for touchdowns.

But if Jefferson undergoes a relatively minor procedure, he probably would be sidelined at least for the Sept. 8 opener against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: His position coach called him “so, so serious,” adding that Joshua Palmer is “straight-laced” to the point where it becomes “almost too much.”

To be more businesslike on the field, Palmer would have to line up in a three-piece suit.

Yet before opening his second training camp with the Chargers last week, the 23-year-old wide receiver was heavily into his emotions.

Palmer’s childhood friend, John Metchie III, had just revealed that he’ll likely miss his rookie season with Houston after being diagnosed with leukemia.

“You hear about these things, but it never hit so close to home,” Palmer said. “I was just speechless. You don’t know what to say or how to say it.”

SPARKS

Moriah Jefferson scored 22 points, Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Sparks 84-77 on Sunday.

Jefferson shot 9 for 14 and Fowles made her first eight shots before missing on her final attempt for Minnesota (12-19). Kayla McBride added 15 points, Rachel Banham scored 10 points off the bench and Jessica Shepard grabbed 10 rebounds.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 23 points to lead the Sparks (12-17), who have lost three consecutive games. Brittney Sykes added 15 points, and Katie Lou Samuelson and Chennedy Carter each scored 10.

And finally

Michael Johnson wins the 200 meters at the 1996 Olympics. Watch and listen here.