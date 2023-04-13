The Sports Report: Freddie Freeman rescues the Dodgers

Freddie Freeman played a key role in the Dodgers’ rally for a road win over the Giants Wednesday in San Francisco.

Howdy, I’m your host, Iliana Limón Romero, filling in for Houston Mitchell, who probably wants the Dodgers to play more games in San Francisco. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: SAN FRANCISCO — It was around pitch seven or eight when the Oracle Park crowd started to realize what was happening.

The score was tied in the top of the sixth inning. The Dodgers had the bases loaded with no outs. Freddie Freeman had worked a full count against San Francisco Giants left-hander Taylor Rogers.

And suddenly, Wednesday’s game was hanging in the balance.

The Dodgers’ Max Muncy, middle, celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning in San Francisco Wednesday. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

That’s when the high-leverage at-bat became something more; when Freeman started to foul off one pitch after another, after another and so on.

Nine straight times, in a 15-pitch battle that lasted the better part of six minutes, Freeman swung at a pitch in or near the strike zone. Nine straight times, he hit it somewhere outside the two white foul lines.

The longer it went on — with Freeman depositing balls into the screen behind home plate, the grandstand beyond that, the seats deep down the left-field line, and even the top of the brick landing just wide of the foul pole in right — the more a split stadium of Giants and Dodgers fans started to get loud.

LAKERS

LeBron James sits on the bench during the Lakers’ play-in game against the Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

From Bill Plaschke: LeBron James doubled over in exhaustion. Anthony Davis twisted around in pain. Darvin Ham stared blankly in disbelief.

It shouldn’t have been this hard. It shouldn’t have been this taxing. This should have been a two-foot putt. This should have been a gimme.

The Lakers’ play-in game Tuesday night against the decimated and distracted Minnesota Timberwolves should have been a bold first step into a bright postseason.

It was, instead, a staggering stumble into the great unknown, a night requiring extra time, exhausting effort and the overcoming of one massive mistake.

It was one long grind and, man, it was hideous.

The Lakers won 108-102 in overtime to clinch the seventh seed in the Western Conference and advance to the first round of the playoffs beginning Sunday at second-seeded Memphis, but …

MORE LAKERS:

— Commentary: Lakers had just enough time and luck to reach the playoffs

— Lakers vs. Grizzlies: LeBron James breaks down the playoff series

KINGS

Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo swats the puck away during the third period of the team’s game against the Colorado Avalanche. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

From Helene Elliott: With one game remaining in their regular-season schedule, the Kings still don’t know whether they’ll finish third in the Pacific Division or drop to the first Western Conference wild-card spot, which means they don’t know who they’ll face when the Stanley Cup playoffs begin next week.

But this much is certain: They’ll open on the road, and their starting goaltender will be someone other than Jonathan Quick for the first time in postseason play since Felix Potvin was in net for their first-round Game 7 loss to Colorado on April 29, 2002.

Should the starter be Joonas Korpisalo, who was acquired from Columbus with defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov for Quick and two draft picks, or should the honor go to Pheonix Copley, who saved the Kings’ season after Cal Petersen imploded and Quick’s struggles threatened to hold back a team with championship ambitions?

ANGELS

The Angels’ Gio Urshela (10) and Brett Phillips (8) celebrate the team’s 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals Wednesday in Anaheim. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

From Sarah Valenzuela: The Angels’ schedule doesn’t get easier after their first homestand ended Wednesday with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. They have a day off Thursday, then kick off a 17-game stretch that sends them through Boston and New York, returns to Anaheim and then back on the road to Milwaukee before their next break.

Now that they’ve improved to 7-5, here are three takeaways from the Angels’ first six games at Angel Stadium.

If the Angels hope not to burn their bullpen too early in the season, they’ll need more quality starts from the rotation.

Of all the pitchers who started over the last week, just two were able to get them through six or more innings: Shohei Ohtani (seven innings) and Patrick Sandoval (six innings).

Tyler Anderson and José Suarez were unable to get through five innings. Anderson gave up five earned runs in 4⅔ innings on Saturday and Suarez was pulled before the start of the fifth after giving up four earned runs on 10 hits on Monday. Reid Detmers made it through the fifth inning Sunday before unraveling in the sixth. Suarez‘s and Detmers’ outings cost the Angels their leads.

UCLA BASKETBALL

UCLA’s Tyger Campbell celebrates in the second half against UNC Asheville in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Sacramento on March 16. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

From Ben Bolch: The Tyger Campbell era is over at UCLA.

The redshirt senior point guard announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that he is declaring for the NBA draft, adding that he is graduating and “looking forward to the next step in my basketball career.”

Even though he played four seasons, Campbell could have come back for one more year because of the eligibility extensions granted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s hard for me to describe how special my time at UCLA has been,” Campbell wrote. “But this has been an incredible ride. It has been an absolute honor to wear the four letters across my chest and be a part of this program for five years.”

UCLA GYMNASTICS

Clockwise, from top left: UCLA’s Selena Harris; Utah coach Tom Farden; Utah’s Maile O’Keefe; Utah’s Kara Eaker; UCLA coach Janelle McDonald with Margzetta Frazier; UCLA’s Jordan Chiles (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times; Tomas Ovalle / Associated Press; Tyler Tate / Associated Press; Stew Milne / Associated Press)

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Their teams celebrated, jumping, hugging and crying. Scores from the NCAA regional final flashed on the screen with two Pac-12 rivals at the top, right next to each other as they have been for decades. Utah’s Tom Farden found his UCLA counterpart near the vault runway and reached to shake Janelle McDonald’s hand.

“See you at nationals,” the Utah coach said with a nod.

The West’s premiere college gymnastics programs can’t get away from each other this postseason as Thursday’s NCAA championship semifinal will be the third time in the last month that the Pac-12 rivals have competed in the same session. The No. 5 Utes are undefeated against the No. 4 Bruins this season, winning their regular-season dual meet, taking first in the Pac-12 championships and winning the NCAA regional final over the Bruins, who needed a comeback to seal their national championship appearance.

But with only two teams advancing from a stacked national semifinal that also includes No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 9 Kentucky, the latest iteration of college gymnastics’ best rivalry reaches new heights in Fort Worth.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Oliver Boone of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame threw a two-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over JSerra in the quarterfinals of the Boras Classic. (Nick Koza)

From Eric Sondheimer: Right-hander Oliver Boone of No. 1-ranked Sherman Oaks Notre Dame does not like cold weather. He said so last month when he couldn’t get out of the first inning of a game against Mission Hills Bishop Alemany when it was so cold there were a combined 19 walks.

There he was on the mound on Wednesday night at JSerra wearing short sleeves and the temperature in the 50s with fans having ski caps, hoodies and some wrapped in blankets. Boone embraced the elements and came away with a two-hit shutout as Notre Dame defeated JSerra 3-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Boras Classic.

“I figured it out,” Boone said.

And finally

On the anniversary of Gregg Popovich taking over as the NBA career wins leader, read about the SoCal night Popovich’s Hall of Fame career nearly died before it began.