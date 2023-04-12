Boras Classic: Oliver Boone delivers two-hit shutout for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Oliver Boone of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame threw a two-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over JSerra in the quarterfinals of the Boras Classic.

Right-hander Oliver Boone of No. 1-ranked Sherman Oaks Notre Dame does not like cold weather. He said so last month when he couldn’t get out of the first inning of a game against Mission Hills Bishop Alemany when it was so cold there were a combined 19 walks.

There he was on the mound on Wednesday night at JSerra wearing short sleeves and the temperature in the 50s with fans having ski caps, hoodies and some wrapped in blankets. Boone embraced the elements and came away with a two-hit shutout as Notre Dame defeated JSerra 3-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Boras Classic.

“I figured it out,” Boone said.

Another called third strike. No. 8 for Oliver Boone. Notre Dame clinging to 1-0 lead in fifth. pic.twitter.com/btkLwogsta — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 13, 2023

Boone, a Cal commit, struck out eight and had JSerra batters guessing much of the night with several called third strikes.

Advertisement

“I could throw a slider literally anywhere I wanted the entire game,” Boone said.

Dean West two-run single. Notre Dame takes 3-0 lead in seventh over JSerra. pic.twitter.com/OgSVaHDBJv — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 13, 2023

Ben Reimers allowed one hit and an unearned run in six innings for JSerra. The Knights (18-2) picked up two runs in the seventh on a two-run single from Dean West.

Notre Dame will play Orange Lutheran on Thursday at 6 p.m. at JSerra in the semifinals.

All the women are fawning. Tony Danza is at JSerra. His nephew pitches for SO Notre Dame. Coach Tom Dill wanted to talk to him about his favorite episode from Taxi. pic.twitter.com/YrtUrB3DBA — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 13, 2023

Orange Lutheran 6, Norco 2: Casey Borba hit a two-run home run and double, and Jordan Cole struck out four in five innings to help the Lancers advance to the Boras Classic semifinals.

Aquinas 4, Santa Margarita 1: For the second straight game, Aquinas got a grand slam, this time from Seth Rajacich in the second inning, and the Falcons made it stand up to advance to the semifinals in the Boras Classic. Eric Bitonti picked up the save.

Corona 4, Cypress 1: Sam Burgess struck out six and threw a one-hitter for Corona.

Maranatha 10, Villa Park 4: Cider Canon had three hits for Maranatha.

Jaedon Toki walk-off double in seventh. Etiwanda 1, San Dimas 0. pic.twitter.com/GYHyiuuST9 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 12, 2023

Etiwanda 1, San Dimas 0: Jaedon Toki delivered a walk-off RBI double in the seventh for Etiwanda. Nico Neri threw the shutout, allowing five hits.

La Mirada 4, Corona Santiago 3: Travis Friend’s RBI single in the eighth inning broke a 3-3 deadlock and lifted La Mirada to victory. La Mirada tied the score in the top of the seventh on a two-run single from Eric Jeon.

Palisades 10, Hamilton 0: The Dolphins (14-2, 4-0) continued their domination in the Western League. Ryan Higgins struck out 13 in six innings. Amari Yolas and Zachery Gresham each had two hits.

Cleveland 3, Chatsworth 0: Matthew Sanders struck out eight, walked none and allowed two hits in the West Valley League shutout. Gabriel Rubin contributed two hits.

Birmingham 4, El Camino Real 3: Daniel Flores threw a complete game, Trevor Sostman had a two-run single and Gavin Taylor added two hits to lead Birmingham.

Granada Hills 11, Taft 3: Miles Ortiz had three hits and three RBIs for the Highlanders.

Harvard-Westlake 5, Sierra Canyon 1: Owen Carlson, Tom Leib and James Tronstein each had three hits and Bryce Rainer threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in the Wolverines’ Mission League win.

Bishop Amat 16, Shadow Hills 0: Justin Peinado and Jordan Pasillas each had two hits for 16-3-1 Bishop Amat.

Camarillo 11, Oak Park 0: Boston Bateman threw a perfect game with 17 strikeouts and Tommy Goodin hit a home run for Camarillo.

Calabasas 11, Agoura 7: Nate Castellon, Desi Gonzalez, Tyler Shulman and Mason Shulman all had two hits for Calabasas.

El Dorado 3, Long Beach Wilson 1: Garvey Rumary threw four shutout innings for El Dorado.

Damien 3, Los Osos 0: Justin Ries struck out three in five scoreless innings for Damien.

Windward 8, Crossroads 0: Alex Umland, a junior pitcher committed to Oregon, threw a perfect game with 13 strikeouts for Windward.

Newbury Park 7, La Quinta 1: Cole Miller and Grayson Paul combined to strike out 10 for the Panthers. Derek Turner, Andrew Vega, Tyler Field and Cade Falsken each had two hits.

Westlake 6, Pitman 1: Nolan Johnson had a double, triple and three RBIs for Westlake.

Capistrano Valley 10, Trabuco Hills 0: Michael Alva and Rhett Chisholm hit home runs and Austin Taylor struck out 10 while allowing three hits.

St. Francis 4, St. Bonaventure 1: Caleb Thatcher struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings for St. Francis.

West Ranch 5, Hart 4: Mikey Murr had three hits and Aidan Buntich had two hits and two RBIs to lead West Ranch to the Foothill League win.

Softball

Granada Hills 18, Cleveland 0: Addison Moorman struck out 14 in five innings.