The Sports Report: Grizzlies stay alive with win over Lakers

LeBron James is defended by Dillon Brooks during the first half of Game 5.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dan Woike: LeBron James jogged backward down the near sideline, his lips pursed after another jumper rattled in and bounced out.

James and the Lakers were getting avalanched, but a run to undo a 17-point deficit got them to within a point before the Memphis Grizzlies smothered them with a barrage of baskets.

Memphis beat the Lakers 116-99 on its home floor Wednesday night in Game 5, extending the series to a sixth game Friday night in Los Angeles.

Desmond Bane, the guy the Lakers couldn’t stop in Game 4, stayed hot. Ja Morant, the guy the Lakers couldn’t stop in Game 3, attacked the Lakers and told them they were “too small.”

And James, the player who saved the Lakers at the end of regulation and in overtime Monday, couldn’t make a positive imprint in his first chance to close out the Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Bane scored 33 and Morant had 31 points for Memphis.

CLIPPERS

From Bill Plaschke: Tyronn Lue spoke for the frustration of Clipper Nation in Phoenix on Tuesday night when the coach bemoaned another lost season with his two biggest stars on the bench.

“It’s always in the back of your mind … ’What if?’ ” Lue said.

Except he was asking the wrong question.

It should be, “What now?”

And the answer should be, in the wake of the first-round loss to the Suns, the Clippers need to break up a one-two punch that continually has smacked them in the face.

Trade Paul George. Trade Kawhi Leonard. Heck, trade them both, pick up two reliable and available stars, and build on the sort of young and gutsy effort that was so impressive against the Suns.

Clippers enter offseason with questions concerning Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and more

NBA PLAYOFFS

Results, schedule

All times Pacific

Western Conference

No. 2 Memphis vs. No. 7 Lakers

Game 1: Lakers 128, at Memphis 112

Game 2: at Memphis 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: at Lakers 111, Memphis 101

Game 4: at Lakers 117, Memphis 111 (OT)

Game 5: at Memphis 116, Lakers 99

Friday at Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday at Memphis, TBD

No. 4 Phoenix vs. No. 5 Clippers

Game 1: Clippers 115, at Phoenix 110

Game 2: at Phoenix 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Phoenix 129, at Clippers 124

Game 4: Phoenix 112, at Clippers 100

Game 5: at Phoenix 136, Clippers 130

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 8 Minnesota

Game 1: at Denver 109, Minnesota 80

Game 2: at Denver 122, Minnesota 113

Game 3: Denver 120, at Minnesota 111

Game 4: at Minnesota 114, Denver 108

Game 5: at Denver 112, Minnesota 109

No. 3 Sacramento vs. No. 6 Golden State

Game 1: at Sacramento 126, Golden State 123

Game 2: at Sacramento 114, Golden State 106

Game 3: at Golden State 114, Sacramento 97

Game 4: at Golden State 126, Sacramento 125

Game 5: Golden State 123, at Sacramento 116

Friday at Golden State, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday at Sacramento, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee vs. No. 8 Miami

Game 1: Miami 130, at Milwaukee 117

Game 2: at Milwaukee 138, Miami 122

Game 3: at Miami 121, Milwaukee 99

Game 4: at Miami 119, Milwaukee 114

Game 5: Miami 128, at Milwaukee 126 (OT)

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 7 Atlanta

Game 1: at Boston 112, Atlanta 99

Game 2: at Boston 119, Atlanta 106

Game 3: at Atlanta 130, Boston 122

Game 4: Boston 129, at Atlanta 121

Game 5: Atlanta 119, at Boston 117

Today at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Saturday at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TNT

No. 3 Philadelphia vs. No. 6 Brooklyn

Game 1: at Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101

Game 2: at Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 84

Game 3: Philadelphia 102, at Brooklyn 97

Game 4: Philadelphia 96, at Brooklyn, 88

No. 4 Cleveland vs. No. 5 New York

Game 1: New York 101, at Cleveland 97

Game 2: at Cleveland 107, New York 90

Game 3: at New York 99, Cleveland 79

Game 4: at New York 102, Cleveland 93

Game 5: New York 106, at Cleveland 95

*-if necessary

NHL PLAYOFFS

Results, schedule

All times Pacific

Western Conference

Edmonton [P2] vs. Kings [P3]

Game 1: Kings 4, at Edmonton 3 (OT)

Game 2: at Edmonton 4, Kings 2

Game 3: at Kings 3, Edmonton 2 (OT)

Game 4: Edmonton 5, at Kings 4 (OT)

Game 5: at Edmonton 6, Kings 3

Saturday at Kings, TBD

*Monday at Edmonton TBD

Colorado [C1] vs. Seattle [WC1]

Game 1: Seattle 3, at Colorado 1

Game 2: at Colorado 3, Seattle 2

Game 3: Colorado 6, at Seattle 4

Game 4: at Seattle 3, Colorado 2 (OT)

Game 5: Seattle 3, at Colorado 2

Friday at Seattle, 7 p.m., TNT

*Sunday at Colorado, TBD

Dallas [C2] vs. Minnesota [C3]

Game 1: Minnesota 3, at Dallas 2 (2OT)

Game 2: at Dallas 7, Minnesota 3

Game 3: at Minnesota 5, Dallas 1

Game 4: Dallas 3, at Minnesota 2

Game 5: at Dallas 4, Minnesota 0

Friday at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., TBS

*Sunday at Dallas, TBD

Vegas [P1] vs. Winnipeg [WC2]

Game 1: Winnipeg 5, at Vegas 1

Game 2: at Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2

Game 3: Vegas 5, at Winnipeg 4 (2 OT)

Game 4: Vegas 4, at Winnipeg 2

Tonight at Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

*Saturday at Winnipeg, TBD

*Monday at Vegas, TBD

Eastern Conference

Boston [A1] vs. Florida [WC2]

Game 1: at Boston 3, Florida 1

Game 2: Florida 6, at Boston 3

Game 3: Boston 4, at Florida 2

Game 4: Boston 6, at Florida 2

Game 5: Florida 4, at Boston 3 (OT)

*Friday at Florida, 4:30 p.m., TNT

*Sunday at Boston, TBD

Toronto [A2] vs. Tampa Bay [A3]

Game 1: Tampa Bay 7, at Toronto 3

Game 2: at Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2

Game 3: Toronto 4, at Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 4: Toronto 5, at Tampa Bay 4 (OT)

Today at Toronto, 4 p.m., TBS

*Saturday at Tampa Bay, TBD

*Monday at Toronto, TBD

Carolina [M1] vs. NY Islanders [WC1]

Game 1: at Carolina 2, NY Islanders 1

Game 2: at Carolina 4, NY Islanders 3 (OT)

Game 3: at NY Islanders 5, Carolina 1

Game 4: Carolina 5, at NY Islanders 2

Game 5: NY Islanders 3, at Carolina 2 (OT)

Friday at NY Islanders, 4 p.m., TBS

*Sunday at Carolina, TBD

New Jersey [M2] vs. NY Rangers [M3]

Game 1: NY Rangers 5, at New Jersey 1

Game 2: NY Rangers 5, at New Jersey 1

Game 3: New Jersey 2, at NY Rangers 1 (OT)

Game 4: New Jersey 3, at NY Rangers 1

Today at New Jersey, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at NY Rangers, 5 p.m., ABC

*Monday at New Jersey, TBD

*-if necessary

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: For the second straight night, the shorthanded Dodgers started a lineup with Jason Heyward batting third, a trio of rookies in the Nos. 4-6 spots, and three sub-.200 hitters rounding out the batting order.

It didn’t look good on paper. And in an 8-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, it produced even worse results.

After surprisingly exploding for eight runs in a series-opening win Tuesday, the Dodgers managed just four hits in their blowout defeat Wednesday at PNC Park, feeling the continued absences of Will Smith (concussion), Max Muncy (paternity list) and J.D. Martinez (back tightness) acutely as they lost a three-game winning streak.

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: Patrick Sandoval’s outing against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday was much improved from his last start in New York.

Pitching the deepest he has in a game so far this season, Sandoval helped the Angels to 11-3 win, which put the team back above .500. He gave up three runs, two earned, on six hits, one batter hit and five struck over seven innings and threw his most pitches in a game so far this season, 105.

He walked off the mound after the last out of that seventh, a ground out by Esteury Ruiz that Sandoval helped induce, clapping his glove and then high-fiving his teammates in the dugout.

RAMS

From Gary Klein: In 11 NFL drafts as the Rams general manager, Les Snead has selected nearly 100 players.

But only three quarterbacks. And none since 2016, when the Rams traded up a record 14 picks in the first round to select Jared Goff at No. 1.

This year’s draft could be the first time in seven years — and the first time during the Sean McVay era — that the Rams select a prospect who plays the sport’s most important position.

Matthew Stafford, 35, remains the starter as he prepares for his 15th NFL season. Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl title two years ago and then signed a four-year extension that included $120 million in guarantees.

After last season’s 5-12 finish, the Rams did not re-sign backups John Wolford or Bryce Perkins. So Snead and McVay are in the market — through the draft, post-draft free agency or a trade — for at least two quarterbacks.

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: Chargers general manager Tom Telesco this week specifically highlighted only one position group: tight end.

Although that is an unusually deep group, the club’s social media team recently touted wide receiver Zay Flowers and, before that, running back Bijan Robinson.

Though the names varied, the consensus among the most prominent national mock drafts is the Chargers will take an offensive player Thursday at No. 21.

All this means nothing is certain as Round 1 finally, mercifully, arrives — ending months of speculation founded in everything from fact to fantasy.

NFL draft 2023 top quarterbacks: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud relive SoCal encounters

From Ryan Kartje: Billboards demanding the return of Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy sprouted up across the city Wednesday, courtesy of a longtime USC donor who says he won’t stop until the NCAA clears the way for the College Football Hall of Fame running back to get his stripped award back.

“Enough is enough,” said Brian Kennedy, founder and chief executive of Regency Outdoor Advertising, whose name graces the USC football practice field.

Kennedy, whose company owns the billboards, said he didn’t tell Bush of his plans before launching 15 billboards peering out from freeways and busy intersections across Los Angeles for at least the next month.

Bush couldn’t be immediately reached for comment but the FOX analyst has mounted a campaign of his own in recent months, lobbying the NCAA and Heisman Trust to have his trophy returned.

LAFC

From Kevin Baxter: LAFC’s Kellyn Acosta went from goat to GOAT in less than 10 minutes Wednesday night, committing the handball that allowed the Philadelphia Union to take the lead late in the regulation time, then scoring the tying goal less than a minute into stoppage time, salvaging a 1-1 draw in a CONCACAF Champions League semifinal in Chester, Pa.

The two-leg playoff, decided by aggregate goals, will conclude Tuesday at BMO Stadium where LAFC has lost just 12 times in six seasons against MLS opponents.

“It’s 1-1 and we’re going back to L.A. and we have an away goal,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “It’s a game we want to win and if we win, we’re through to the final.”

1929 — Ryder Cup Golf, Moortown GC: Great Britain beats U.S., 7-5.

1956 — Rocky Marciano retires as the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion. He finished with a 49-0 record, including six title defenses and 43 knockouts.

1960 — The Minneapolis Lakers announce they will relocate to Los Angeles.

1961 — NFL officially recognizes Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

1968 — Jimmy Ellis wins the heavyweight boxing title with a 15-round decision over Jerry Quarry in Oakland. This is the final bout of an eight-man elimination tournament to fill Muhammad Ali’s vacated title.

1982 — NFL Draft: University of Texas defensive end Kenneth Sims first pick by New England Patriots.

1983 — Walter Johnson’s record of 3,508 career strikeouts was eclipsed by Houston’s Nolan Ryan — a record that stood for 56 years. Ryan fanned Montreal pinch-hitter Brad Mills in the eighth inning as the Astros beat the Expos 4-2.

1994 — Scott Erickson, who gave up the most hits in the majors the previous season, pitches Minnesota’s first no-hitter in 27 years and the Twins beat Milwaukee 6-0.

1996 — Barry Bonds became the fourth major leaguer with 300 homers and 300 steals when he homered in the third inning of the San Francisco Giants’ 6-3 victory over the Florida Marlins. His father, Bobby Bonds, godfather Willie Mays, and Andre Dawson are the only other players to reach 300-300.

1994 — Dave Hannan scores 5:43 into the fourth overtime to keep the Buffalo Sabres going in the NHL playoffs with a 1-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils, the sixth-longest game in NHL history.

2002 — Derek Lowe pitches a no-hitter against Tampa Bay. Brent Abernathy is the only baserunner Lowe allows in Boston’s 10-0 victory.

2003 — Kevin Millwood pitches his first career no-hitter to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 1-0.

2007 — Kirk Radomski, a former New York Mets clubhouse employee, pleads guilty to distributing steroids to major league players for a decade and agrees to help baseball’s steroids investigators.

2008 — Ashley Force becomes the first woman to win a national Funny Car race. The 25-year-old beats her father, drag racing icon John Force, in the final round of the 28th annual Summit Racing Equipment Southern Nationals to deny him his 1,000th winning round in his 500th NHRA tour event.

2009 — The Denver Nuggets match the biggest victory in playoff history with their 121-63 rout of New Orleans in Game 4 of their first-round series. The Minneapolis Lakers had the other 58-point postseason victory, beating the St. Louis Hawks 133-75 in 1956.

2011 — Nathan Horton scores 5:43 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series. Boston had never won a playoff series after trailing 0-2 in 26 tries.

2011 — Dwayne Roloson makes 36 saves and Tampa Bay completes a big series comeback and eliminates Pittsburgh with a 1-0 win in Game 7. Roloson becomes the second goalie to go 6-0 in elimination games. He allowed only four goals in winning the final three games as the Lightning erased a 3-1 series deficit.

2013 — The Detroit Red Wings make the playoffs for the 22nd straight season after Henrik Zetterberg had two goals and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Dallas. The Red Wings own the longest active playoff streak in major professional sports, six years longer than the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs’ stretch of postseason play.

2014 — Three-time Olympic champion Kerri Walsh wins her record 47th FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour title, teaming with April Ross to beat Brazil’s Juliana Felisberta Silva and Maria Antonelli in the Fuzhou Open final.

2014 — Lydia Ko, three days after her 17th birthday, birdies the final hole for her third LPGA Tour victory and first as a professional, holding off Stacy Lewis and Jenny Shin in the inaugural Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic.

2017 — Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL draft. Chicago sends a third-round pick, a fourth and a 2018 third to San Francisco to switch and selects quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who started only 13 games for North Carolina. The 49ers take defensive end Solomon Thomas from just down the road at Stanford.

And finally...

Nolan Ryan sets the strikeout record. Watch and listen here.