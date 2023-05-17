The Sports Report: Early mistakes cost Lakers in Game 1 loss

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dan Woike: Throughout this postseason, rookie coach Darvin Ham and his Lakers staff have made the right choice at the right moment, finding the right game-plan tweak, the right rotation change, the right shift at the right moment.

They did with the way the Lakers defended Memphis in the first round. They did it with the way the Lakers chased Stephen Curry and quieted Klay Thompson against Golden State, and by plugging Lonnie Walker IV into the rotation in Game 4 and starting Dennis Schroder in Game 6 to dethrone the defending champions.

The moment never seemed too big, the Lakers’ Xs and O’s getting A’s.

Ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at Denver, Ham faced another choice — stick with Schroder in the starting lineup, return to Jarred Vanderbilt or find some magic elsewhere.

Ham and the Lakers landed on Schroder. And, in the most glaring way so far this postseason, they were wrong.

They had their reasons — the smaller three-guard lineup helped the Lakers close out the Warriors last week. Tuesday, though, it flopped. They couldn’t do enough early, either too small or too slow — and usually, a combination of both.

The Lakers would adjust. They’d go bigger. They’d play harder. They’d get closer. But never close enough.

The Nuggets and Nikola Jokic were too big, too tough on the glass for the first five on the court, immediately controlling the game en route to a 132-126 win thanks to a start that created a mountain too steep for the Lakers to completely climb.

“Some of them was effort,” LeBron James said of the plays that swung the momentum. “And some of them is about size.”

Jokic finished with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists, his sixth triple-double of the postseason. Anthony Davis scored 40, James had 26 and Austin Reaves added 23, but it wasn’t quite enough to bring the Lakers back from the double-digit deficit they faced for most of the night.

DODGERS

From Mike DiGiovanna: A month after notching his 200th career victory on an exhilarating April night in Chavez Ravine, Clayton Kershaw took the mound on his home field under a different set of emotional circumstances on Tuesday night — it was just three days after the death of his mother, Marianne Tombaugh.

“I think once you get out there and you get into compete mode, that’s just what you know,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “Obviously, he’s never been in this situation before, but I expect it to go well and for him to do what he’s supposed to do.”

Kershaw fell short on both counts in a 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins before a sellout crowd of 52,159, grinding through a wobbly four-inning, two-run, seven-hit, 90-pitch start in which he failed to provide much relief for a bullpen that had to cover eight innings in Monday night’s 12-inning victory.

ANGELS

Ryan Mountcastle entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning and doubled, then he hit a two-run homer in the sixth to help the Orioles beat the Angels 7-3.

From Sarah Valenzuela: JonJon Vaughns stood behind his UCLA baseball teammates, who were perched along the dugout fence, watching those ahead of him in the batting order.

It was an early-season Pac-12 game against Arizona and the 21-year-old junior — a two-sport athlete who also plays on the Bruins football team — got into his batting stance. As the Wildcats pitcher threw, Vaughns mimed his swing. It was a routine he repeated through the game when he was not in the batter’s box himself.

“JonJon is a very consistent, competitive guy,” UCLA baseball coach John Savage said. “It’s just his competitive nature. He’s gonna fight you. I think it’s a kind of football mentality.”

This comes on the heels of a football season in which Vaughns, as a 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker, played in all 13 games, starting the last 11, for a Bruins team that went 9-4 and reached a bowl game for the first time since 2017.

SPARKS

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: She was on her feet and walking 10 minutes after giving birth to her second child. So, Dearica Hamby has no problem moving on quickly after this latest hurdle in life.

The WNBA suspended Aces coach Becky Hammon on Tuesday for two games without pay for comments she allegedly made to Hamby about her pregnancy that violated league and team respect in the workplace policies. A months-long investigation stemming from Hamby’s allegations of bullying and discrimination also resulted in the Aces losing their 2025 first-round draft pick because of impermissible player benefits connected to a contract extension Hamby signed in 2022.

Hamby knew about the punishments Monday, one day after she made her on-court debut as a mother of two in the Sparks’ preseason scrimmage on Mother’s Day. With the Sparks’ season opener set for Friday, the two-time All-Star was relieved to close this chapter.

“I kind of want to move forward and focus on where I am today,” Hamby said Tuesday after Sparks practice. “I’m healthy, I’m happy, my son is healthy and I’m going to be playing basketball this season. So just want to focus on moving forward. This part of it is over and me and the union will continue to explore my options.”

SOCCER

From Kevin Baxter: The World Cup is coming to the U.S. in a little more than three years. How much of the world will come to watch it, however, remains an open question.

That’s because the unchecked rise in mass shootings in this country has led numerous governments — most of them close allies — to warn their citizens about traveling to the U.S. Not just for the World Cup, but for any reason.

Canada, which will join the U.S. and Mexico in playing host to the tournament, the largest in history with 48 teams and 104 matches, advises those traveling to the U.S. to “familiarize yourself with how to respond to an active shooter situation.” The United Kingdom and Japan have issued similar warnings.

New Zealand has told its people that the U.S. has “domestic-based extremists” while the German government says “it is easy to obtain guns” in the U.S., which has led to “occasional killing sprees.”

————

From Kevin Baxter: LAFC was 45 minutes away from kicking off its fourth game of the MLS regular season when Denis Bouanga, the team’s leading scorer, walked into the dressing room.

“We were shocked,” teammate Kellyn Acosta remembered.

Not because Bouanga was late, but because he was there at all.

Twenty-four hours earlier, he had boarded a flight in Gabon, the first leg of a daylong return from international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tournament. LAFC didn’t expect him back for at least another day.

Instead, Bouanga rushed over from the airport, entered the game midway through the second half and scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas.

“He told me beforehand that that was his plan. And I was like, ‘You’re crazy,’ ” Acosta said. “I mean, it’s not like a three-hour trip.

TRACK AND FIELD

From Andrew Greif: When plans for the Los Angeles Grand Prix were announced, it promised competitions featuring some of track and field’s biggest names. That star power took a hit Tuesday when Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said she would no longer compete at the May 27 meet at UCLA, citing the decision of her coach, Bobby Kersee.

Kersee, the iconic sprints coach who is serving as a co-organizer of the Grand Prix, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

“Regrettably, I won’t be competing in the LA Grand Prix due to my coach’s decision,” McLaughlin-Levrone said in a statement issued through her agent. “I trust his judgment and will be cheering on my fellow athletes. Excited to see my fans! Thanks for your support.”

