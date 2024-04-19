The Sports Report: Lakers need something intangible to beat Denver

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

From Dan Woike: The outline hasn’t really differed much in their past seven meetings, the four from last year’s Western Conference Finals and the three chances for revenge that the Lakers couldn’t grab.

Generally, the game has been close, the Nuggets will then get into their late-game offense, and the game won’t be close anymore.

Thursday, the problem-solving phase of the Lakers’ preparation began, the late-game struggles against Denver obviously a piece of that planning.

Advertisement

“Well, we just gotta be better all around. Obviously, it’s a great team that we’re playing against,” LeBron James said. “A team that won the championship, so they’ve been in a lot of big games and know what they want to get to late in games. So we just have to be very disciplined and have our mind into throughout the course of 48 minutes or however long it takes.

“It’s gonna be challenging, but that’s what the postseason is all about. It should be.”

So far, the Lakers haven’t been able to handle the Denver challenge — providing the series with plenty of easy-to-find story lines.

One of those is the Nuggets’ late-game proficiency, where they’ve been able to seemingly make every big shot in every big moment to close the Lakers out.

“it’s a combination of a couple different things. That’s why I mentioned consistent discipline with our execution, make sure we get the right shots that we know makes us that much more hard to guard,” coach Darvin Ham said of the late-game problems. “And give them credit. They had different guys step up and make big shots for them. We’ve had unfortunate turnovers, unfortunate missed blockouts. And they’re a championship team. So, you have to do the little things.

“The intangibles have to be on point.”

Continue reading here

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Advertisement

CLIPPERS

From Broderick Turner: Day 3 of the continuing injury update regarding Kawhi Leonard brought in Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank to explain more details and to tell the media that his All-Star forward will be listed as “questionable” for Game 1 of the playoffs Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Leonard, who missed the last eight games of the season, has had swelling in the knee that has prevented him from participating in full-contact practice for the Clippers’ first-round series.

“Kawhi has been dealing with inflammation for almost three weeks in his right knee,” Frank said before practice Thursday. “He’s doing everything. Our medical staff is doing everything to get the inflammation down so he can play. Progress has been made, but more progress needs [to be made]. The inflammation needs to continue to reduce so he can do functional basketball movements.”

Continue reading here

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

Play-in tournament

Advertisement

Western Conference

Friday

No. 9 Sacramento at No. 7 New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Eastern Conference

Friday

No. 9 Chicago at No. 8 Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN

Note: Winner of the Nos. 7 vs. No. 8 game advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. Loser of the game advances to a second play-in game to play the winner of the game between the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds. The winner of that game become the No. 8 seed in their respective conference.

FIRST ROUND

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 TBA

Sunday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday, April 27 at TBA, 12:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 29 at TBA, TBD

*Wednesday, May 1 at Oklahoma City, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at TBA, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Oklahoma City, TBD

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 7 Lakers

Saturday at Denver, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Monday at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT

Saturday, April 27 at Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Monday, Aprill 29 at Denver, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Lakers, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Denver, TBD

No. 3 Minnesota vs. No. 6 Phoenix

Saturday at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 26 at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 28 at Phoenix, 6:30 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday, April 30 at Minnesota, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Phoenix, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Minnesota, TBD

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas

Sunday at Clippers, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Tuesday at Clippers, 7 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 26 at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 28 at Dallas, 5 p.m., ABC

*Wednesday, May 1 at Clippers, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Dallas, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Clippers, TBD

Eastern Conference

Advertisement

No. 1 Boston vs. No. 8 TBA

Sunday at Boston, 10 a.m., ABC

Wednesday at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

Sat., April 27 at TBA, 3 p.m., TNT

Mon., April 29 at TBA, TBD

*Wed., May 1 at Boston, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at TBA, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Boston, TBD

No. 2 New York vs. No. 7 Philadelphia

Saturday at New York, 3 p.m., ESPN

Monday at New York, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 25 at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday, April 28 at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., ABC

*Tuesday, April 30 at New York, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Philadelphia, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at New York, TBD

No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Indiana

Sunday at Milwaukee, 4 p.m., TNT

Tuesday at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Friday, April 26 at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 28 at Indiana, 4 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday, April 30 at Milwaukee, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Indiana, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Milwaukee, TBD

No. 4 Cleveland vs. No. 5 Orlando

Saturday at Cleveland, 10 a.m., ESPN

Monday at Cleveland, 4 p.m., NBA TV

Thursday at Orlando, 4 p.m., NBA TV

Saturday, April 27 at Orlando, 10 a.m., TNT

*Tuesday, April 30 at Cleveland, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Orlando, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Cleveland, TBD

*-if necessary

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams going first to Chicago next week is the greatest certainty entering the 2024 NFL draft.

And the next surest thing?

The Chargers trading out of the No. 5 spot, at least if the overwhelming outside speculation is correct.

In an endeavor that can defy logic and prediction, the public consensus has reached a point where new general manager Joe Hortiz dealing his first career selection in order to add draft capital seems to be a foregone conclusion.

Continue reading here

From Ben Bolch: There was a 6-foot-3, 325-pound hole on the inside of UCLA’s defensive line Thursday.

It felt much bigger.

Jay Toia, the Bruins’ best defensive lineman and top run-stuffer, announced shortly after practice ended on the social media platform X that he intended to enter the transfer portal after speaking with his parents about his future.

Advertisement

His departure is a huge blow to a defense that was already considerably thinned by the loss of top edge rushers Laiatu Latu and twins Gabriel and Grayson Murphy to the NFL draft, not to mention defensive backs Kamari Ramsey and John Humphrey to transfers to USC.

Continue reading here

ANGELS

Ryan Pepiot gave up one run and three hits in six strong innings, Amed Rosario hit an RBI triple in Tampa Bay’s two-run first inning, and the Rays beat the Angels 2-1 on Thursday to split their four-game series.

Pepiot (2-2) struck out seven and walked three after having stomach issues before the game. He was acquired in a trade in which Rays ace Tyler Glasnow was dealt to the Dodgers.

“Pretty strong performance,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “I didn’t think he felt that well going into the game. It’s amazing how sometimes people find out they got that extra gear. He certainly pushed it.”

Continue reading here

Advertisement

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

KINGS

From Kevin Baxter: The Kings clinched a playoff berth more than a week ago. But it wasn’t until the horn sounded Thursday on their last regular-season game that they finally found out who they’ll be playing and where.

The answer to both questions is Edmonton, and for that the Kings have Viktor Arvidsson to thank, with his two goals getting them to overtime in a 5-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Adrian Kempe scored the winning goal six seconds into the extra period, tying the NHL record for fastest overtime tally.

Advertisement

The Kings will play the Oilers in Game 1 on Monday at 7 p.m. PDT (ESPN2).

With the Ducks knocking off the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Thursday, all the Kings needed to slip past the reigning Stanley Cup champions and claim the third spot in the Pacific Division was one point. And they got that when Arvidsson scored on a power play goal with 1:21 left in their regular season.

Continue reading here

Kings box score

NHL scores

NHL standings

DUCKS

Frank Vatrano scored three goals and the Ducks ended their season on a high note, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 Thursday night.

Advertisement

Vegas’ three-game winning streak ended and the loss knocked the Golden Knights out of third place in the Pacific Division and into the second Western Conference wild card when the Kings earned a point by getting to overtime against Chicago. Vegas will face top seed Dallas in the first round, while the Kings play Edmonton.

Vatrano’s goals gave him 37 for the season, a career high. It was his third hat trick this season and the sixth of his career.

Continue reading here

Ducks box score

NHL scores

NHL standings

Advertisement

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

First round

All times Pacific

Western Conference

C1 Dallas vs. WC2 Vegas

Monday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 27 at Vegas, 7:30 p.m., TBS, truTV

Monday, April 29 at Vegas, TBD

*Wed., May 1 at Dallas, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Vegas, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Dallas, TBD

C2 Winnipeg vs. C3 Colorado

Sunday at Winnipeg, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Colorado, 7 p.m., TNT, truTV

Sunday, April 28 at Colorado, 11:30 a.m., TNT, truTV

*Tuesday, April 30 at Winnipeg, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Colorado, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Winnipeg, TBD

P1 Vancouver vs. WC1 Nashville

Sunday at Vancouver, 7 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday at Vancouverm 7 p.m., ESPN2

Friday at Nashville, 4:30 p.m., TBS

Sunday, April 28 at Nashville, 2 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Tuesday, April 30 at Vancouver, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Nashville, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Vancouver, TBD

P2 Edmonton vs. P3 Kings

Monday at Edmonton, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday at Edmonton, 7 p.m., TBS

Friday at Kings, 7:30 p.m., TBS

Sunday, April 28 at Kings, 7:30 p.m., TBS

*Wed., May 1 at Edmonton, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Kings, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Edmonton, TBD

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida vs. WC1 Tampa Bay

Sunday at Florida, 9:30 a.m., ESPN

Tuesday at at Florida, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday at Tampa Bay. 4 p.m., TBS

Sat., April 27 at Tampa Bay. 2 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Monday, April 29 at Florida, TBD

*Wed., May 1 at Tampa Bay, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Florida, TBD

A2 Boston vs. A3 Toronto

Saturday at Boston, 5 p.m., TBS

Monday at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN,

Wednesday at Toronto, 4 p.m., ESPN

Sat., April 27 at Toronto, 5 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Tuesday, April 30 at Boston ,TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Toronto, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Boston, TBD

M1 New York Rangers vs. WC2 Washington

Sunday at New York, noon, ESPN

Tuesday at New York, 4 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Washington. 4 p.m., TNT, truTV

Sunday, April 28 at Washington, 5 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Wed., May 1 at New York, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Washington, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at New York, TBD

M2 Carolina vs. M3 New York Islanders

Saturday at Carolina, 2 p.m., TBS

Monday at Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, at New York, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, April 27 at New York, 11 a.m., TBS, truTV

*Tuesday, April 30 at Carolina, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at New York, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Carolina, TBD

*-if necessary

1944 — 1944 NFL Draft: Angelo Bertelli from University of Notre Dame first pick by Boston Yanks.

1986 — Michael Spinks wins a split decision against Larry Holmes to retain the world heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

1991 — Evander Holyfield retains the heavyweight title with a unanimous 12-round decision over 42-year-old challenger George Foreman in Atlantic City, N.J.

Advertisement

1992 — Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls wins his sixth straight NBA scoring title with a 30.1 average.

1997 — NFL Draft: Ohio State offensive tackle Orlando Pace first pick by St. Louis Rams.

1998 — San Antonio beats Denver 96-82 to set an NBA record for the largest single-season turnaround. The Spurs improve by 36 games from 20 wins in 1997.

1998 — Chicago’s Michael Jordan scores 44 points to lead the Bulls over the Knicks, 111-109, in the final game of the regular season, securing his record 10th NBA scoring title with a 28.7-point average.

2021 — San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau breaks Gordie Howe’s NHL record for most games played.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time... That concludes today’s newsletter. If you have any feedback, ideas for improvement or things you’d like to see, email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latimeshouston . To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here .