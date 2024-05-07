The Sports Report: Walker Buehler is back

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

From Mike DiGiovanna: It took all of seven pitches for Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler to exceed the expectations of manager Dave Roberts, who prefaced Buehler’s first major league start in 23 months Monday night by saying, “I don’t expect to see the 96-97 mph that he had before [Tommy John] surgery.”

After completing his warmup pitches with Rage Against the Machine’s “Bulls on Parade” blaring on the Dodger Stadium public-address system, Buehler went into his windup with the signature high leg-kick and fired his first pitch, a 96-mph fastball, by Miami leadoff hitter Jazz Chisholm Jr. for strike one.

Buehler hit 97 mph with his seventh pitch of the game, a fastball that Chisholm fouled off, and just for good measure, Buehler touched 97.6 mph with his eighth pitch, which was also fouled off by Chisholm.

Advertisement

The rest of his return from a nearly two-year absence was a bit of a mixed bag, with Buehler getting tagged for three runs and five hits in the first two innings before blanking the Marlins in the third and fourth, but there was plenty from Buehler during a 6-3 victory over the Marlins for the Dodgers to be encouraged about.

Buehler needed 49 pitches to complete the first two innings, in which he gave up RBI singles to Bryan De La Cruz and Jesus Sanchez in the first and Nick Gordon’s solo home run — which a leaping right fielder Andy Pages got his glove on before it bounced over the wall — in the second.

Continue reading here

Dodgers put Joe Kelly on injured list because of shoulder strain

‘Ownership of the game’: Former Dodgers ace Walker Buehler is ready to return

Dodgers box score

Advertisement

MLB scores

MLB standings

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

CLIPPERS

From Broderick Turner: The 2023-24 season ended in disappointment yet again for the Clippers and now they will turn their attention to next season and how they can reach their goal of winning an NBA championship with a core group that’s getting older.

It’ll start with Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations, his front-office staff and owner Steve Ballmer having to make some decisions on the best path forward.

The Clippers and Paul Gerorge were unable to reach a contract extension during the season, which means he can become a free agent if he opts out of a contract that would pay him $48.7 million next season.

Advertisement

James Harden, who made $35 million this season and whom the Clippers acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in October, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Russell Westbrook has a player option for next season of $4.027 million.

Along with a healthy Kawhi Leonard, Frank said the team would like to bring back the entire group, along with giving Clippers coach Tyronn Lue an extension.

Continue reading here

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

Second round

Western Conference

Advertisement

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 5 Dallas

Tuesday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Monday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT

*Wed., May 15 at Oklahoma City, TBD, TNT

*Saturday, May 18 at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Monday, May 20 at Oklahoma City, 5:30 p.m., TNT

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 3 Minnesota

Minnesota 106, at Denver 99 (box score)

Minnesota 106, at Denver 80 (box score)

Friday at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Minnesota, 5 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday, May 14 at Denver, TBD, TNT

*Thursday, May 16 at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday, May 19 at Denver, TBD, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston vs. No. 4 Cleveland

Tuesday at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Cleveland, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Monday at Cleveland, 4 p.m., TNT

*Wed., May 15 at Boston, TBD, TNT

*Friday, May 17 at Cleveland, TBD, ESPN

*Sunday, May 19 at Boston, TBD, TBD

No. 2 New York vs. No. 6 Indiana

at New York 121, Indiana 117 (box score)

Wednesday at New York, 5 p.m., TNT

Friday at Indiana, 4 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Indiana, 12:30 p.m., ABC

*Tuesday, May 13 at New York, TBD, TNT

*Friday, May 17 at Indiana, TBD, ESPN

*Sunday, May 19 at New York, TBD, TBD

*-if necessary

ANGELS

Edward Olivares hit his first career grand slam and Mitch Keller pitched a five-hitter to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 victory over the Angels on Monday night.

Olivares’ slam came off Tyler Anderson in the third inning to break a scoreless tie as the Pirates went on to their third consecutive victory following a five-game losing streak. The Angels lost for the 14th time in 17 games.

Angels manager Ron Washington felt the turning point came an inning after the slam when Nolan Schanuel was thrown out at home when he tried to score from first base on a Mickey Moniak double.

“They just scored four runs and we’ve got to be sure we score that run, if not then we have two runners in scoring position with no outs and our big hitters coming out,” Washington said. “(Anderson) deserved better than that. Our starting pitching is really starting to come around and we need to support them by not taking ourselves out of innings.”

Continue reading here

Advertisement

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

KINGS

From Kevin Baxter: For all those disappointed with the Kings’ third straight exit from the NHL playoffs in the first round, Rob Blake, the team’s general manager, has a message: He feels your pain.

“Just a very difficult end to the season,” Blake said Monday in his first public comments since the Kings were eliminated from the postseason by the Edmonton Oilers last Wednesday. “A lot of disappointment, a lot of frustration, a lot of anger. I don’t think we performed at nearly the level we needed to to have success in the playoffs.”

As for what he intends to do about that, check back this summer. Because while Blake’s news conference was long on frustration and disappointment, it was short on the specific steps he plans to take to fix things.

Advertisement

Continue reading here

DUCKS

From Chuck Schilken: Ducks goaltender coach Sudarshan “Sudsie” Maharaj threw a party for family and friends near his home in Toronto over the weekend.

He had plenty to celebrate.

“It’s not a tradition here in Canada as much as it is in the U.S., but some people will know what it means when I do this,” Maharaj said before picking up a hand bell and ringing it several times.

His guests erupted in cheers, as many of them knew exactly what it meant.

“For those who don’t know, I saw the oncologist yesterday,” Maharaj continued, “and I was declared cancer-free.”

Continue reading here

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

Advertisement

Second round

Western Conference

C1 Dallas vs. C3 Colorado

Tuesday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Colorado, TBD, TNT

Monday at Colorado, TBD, ESPN

*Wed., May 15 at Dallas, TBD

*Friday, May 17 at Colorado

*Sunday, May 19 at Dallas, TBD

P1 Vancouver vs. P2 Edmonton

Wednesday at Vancouver, 7 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Vancouver, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Edmonton, TBD, TBS

Tuesday, May 14 at Edmonton, TBD, ESPN

*Thursday, May 5 at Vancouver, TBD

*Saturday, May 18 at Edmonton, TBD

*Monday, May 20 at Vancouver, TBD

Eastern Conference

M1 New York Rangers vs. M2 Carolina

at New York 4, Carolina 3 (box score)

Tuesday at New York, 4 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Carolina, 4 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Carolina, TBD, TNT

*Monday at New York, TBD

*Thursday, May 16 at Carolina, TBD

*Saturday, May 18, at New York, TBD

A1 Florida vs. A2 Boston

Boston 5, at Florida 1 (box score)

Wednesday at Florida, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Boston, TBD, TBS

*Tuesday, May 14 at Florida, TBD

*Friday, May 17 at Boston, TBD

*Sunday, May 19 at Floria, TBD

*-if necessary

1955 — Swaps, ridden by Willie Shoemaker, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 1/2 lengths over Nashua.

1969 — 2nd ABA championship: Oakland Oaks beat Indiana Pacers, 4 games to 1.

1972 — The Los Angeles Lakers win their first NBA championship with a 114-100 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 5.

1977 — Heavily favored Seattle Slew, ridden by Jean Cruguet, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths over Run Dusty Run.

Advertisement

1988 — Winning Colors, ridden by Gary Stevens, leads from start to finish to win the Kentucky Derby by a neck, becoming the first roan and the third filly to win the race.

1989 — Chicago’s Michael Jordan hits an 18-foot shot over the outstretched fingertips of Craig Ehlo to give the Bulls a 101-100 victory in the deciding Game 5 of their 1989 Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

1993 — Wayne Gretzky of the Kings scores his 100th and 101st playoff goals in a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

1994 — The Denver Nuggets, with a 98-94 overtime win against the No. 1-seeded Seattle SuperSonics, become the first eighth-seeded playoff team to win a series. The Nuggets come back from an 0-2 deficit in the best-of-5 series.

1995 — Reggie Miller scores eight points in the last 16 seconds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 107-105 win over the New York Knicks in the second-round opener of the NBA playoffs.

2005 — Giacomo, a 50-1 shot, wins the Kentucky Derby, running down a game Afleet Alex in the final strides and generating a huge payoff. Closing Argument, a 70-1 shot, finishes second with Afleet Alex third.

Advertisement

2005 — Dallas’ 116-76 victory over Houston is the most lopsided Game 7 score in NBA history. The Mavericks are the third team in playoff history to win a seven-game series after losing the first two games at home.

2016 — Nyquist won the Kentucky Derby by 1 1/4 lengths, improving to 8-0 in his career as the fourth consecutive favorite to win the race. Ridden by Mario Gutierrez, Nyquist finished in 2:01.31. The 3-year-old colt became the eighth unbeaten winner in the race’s 142-year history.

2021 — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley no-hits Cleveland Indians, 3-0 at Progressive Field, Cleveland.

Compiled by the Associated Press