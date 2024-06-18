The Sports Report: Dodgers aren’t panicking over Betts, Yamamoto injuries

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: In the wake of the weekend’s injuries to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, there was still plenty Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes was uncertain of Monday afternoon.

Things such as precisely when either player might be back, how soon they’ll begin progressing in their recoveries, or how much they could be affected by any potential lingering effects.

There was one thing, however, that Gomes seemed relatively confident of as he walked off the field after the team’s pregame batting practice.

For now, he said, the Dodgers aren’t yet scrambling to alter their trade deadline plans — at least, with Betts (hand fracture) and Yamamoto (rotator cuff strain) still expected to return this season — in any major way.

“I actually don’t think it meaningfully changes anything at this point,” Gomes said, with one caveat: “With the expectation that those guys are gonna be back for the postseason.”

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

ANGELS

Struggling left-hander José Suarez was designated for assignment by the Angels after his latest poor outing.

The Angels also designated infielder Cole Tucker for assignment, activated infielder Brandon Drury from the 10-day injured list and selected the contract of right-hander Zach Plesac from triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Plesac was then assigned to start in his Angels debut Monday night against Milwaukee when scheduled starter José Soriano was scratched about two hours before the first pitch with lower abdominal pain.

Suarez joined the Angels’ rotation midway through the 2021 season and pitched well through 2022, going 16-16 with a 3.86 ERA. The 26-year-old Venezuelan hasn’t been able to recapture that form since then, missing most of 2023 with a left shoulder injury and going 2-5 with an 8.22 ERA in 29 appearances over the past two seasons overall.

NBA FINALS

The Boston Celtics again stand alone among NBA champions.

Jayson Tatum had 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds as the Celtics topped the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 on Monday night to win the franchise’s 18th championship, breaking a tie with the Lakers for the most in league history.

Boston earned its latest title on the 16th anniversary of hoisting its last Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2008. It marks the 13th championship won this century by one of the city’s Big Four professional sports franchises.

Jaylen Brown added 21 points and was voted the NBA Finals MVP. Jrue Holiday finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Center Kristaps Porzingis also provided an emotional lift, returning from a two-game absence because of a dislocated tendon in his left ankle to chip in five points in 17 minutes.

Schedule and results

All times Pacific

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

at Boston 107, Dallas 89 (box score)

at Boston 105, Dallas 98 (box score)

Boston 106, at Dallas 99 (box score)

at Dallas 122, Boston 84 (box score)

at Boston 106, Dallas 88 (box score)

OLYMPICS

From David Wharton: Now that the Olympics have inched closer to adding esports — video games — to the traditional menu of actual running and swimming, officials face a delicate balance.

Can they use gaming to attract a new generation of fans while avoiding all that virtual blood and violence?

This question looms over last week’s announcement that International Olympic Committee members will soon vote on — and are expected to approve — the creation of the Esports Olympic Games.

The event, which would be held separately from the conventional Olympics, could debut as soon as next year.

IOC president Thomas Bach made it clear that, in terms of shooter games and other violent content, “our values are and remain the red line that we will never cross.”

This stance has kept many of the most-popular video games — “League of Legends,” “Overwatch” and “Valorant” — on the other side of the line. And kept many gamers at arm’s length.

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Schedule and results

All times Pacific

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

at Florida 3, Edmonton 0 (box score)

at Florida 4, Edmonton 1 (box score)

Florida 4, at Edmonton 3 (box score)

at Edmonton 8, Florida 1 (box score)

Tuesday at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Friday at Edmonton, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Monday at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN

*-if necessary

1910 — Alex Smith wins the U.S. Open by beating John McDermont and Macdonald Smith in an 18-hole playoff at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. Smith beats McDermont by four strokes and Macdonald Smith by six.

1921 — The University of Illinois wins the first NCAA track and field championships with 20¼ points. Notre Dame finishes second with 16¾ points.

1941 — Joe Louis knocks out Billy Conn in the 13th round at the Polo Grounds in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.

1960 — Arnold Palmer beats amateur Jack Nicklaus by two strokes to win the U.S. Open.

1967 — Jack Nicklaus shoots a record 275 to beat Arnold Palmer for the U.S. Open. Nicklaus breaks Ben Hogan’s 1948 record by one stroke.

1972 — Jack Nicklaus wins the U.S. Open by three strokes over Bruce Crampton and ties Bobby Jones’ record of 13 major titles.

1975 — Bobby Orr of the Boston Bruins wins the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman for the eighth consecutive year.

1984 — Fuzzy Zoeller shoots a 3-under 67 to beat Greg Norman by eight strokes in the 18-hole playoff at Winged Foot GC for the U.S. Open title.

1986 — Don Sutton becomes the 19th pitcher in baseball history to win 300 games as he pitches a three-hitter to give the Angels a 5-1 triumph over the Texas Rangers.

1990 — Hale Irwin makes an 8-foot birdie putt on the 91st hole to beat Mike Donald in the first sudden-death playoff to decide the U.S. Open. It is the third U.S. Open title for the 45-year-old Irwin, the oldest winner in the tournament’s history.

1995 — Michael Johnson becomes the first national champion at 200 and 400 meters since 1899 as he captures both races at the USA-Mobil Championships.

1995 — FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, Råsunda Stadium, Stockholm, Sweden: Hege Riise & Marianne Pettersen score within 3 minutes of each other to give Norway a 2-0 win over Germany.

2000 — Tiger Woods turns the 100th U.S. Open into a one-man show, winning by 15 strokes over Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez. Woods’ 15-stroke margin shatters the Open mark of 11 set by Willie Smith in 1899 and is the largest in any major championship — surpassing the 13-stroke victory by Old Tom Morris in the 1862 British Open.

2006 — Phil Mickelson’s bid for a third consecutive major ends with a shocking collapse when he bungles his way to a double bogey on the final hole, giving the U.S. Open to Geoff Ogilvy.

2017 — Brooks Koepka breaks away from a tight pack with three straight birdies on the back nine at Erin Hills and closes with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open for his first major championship.

2017 — Diana Taurasi scores 19 points to break the WNBA career scoring record in the Phoenix Mercury’s 90-59 loss to the Sparks. Taurasi finishes with 7,494 points, passing Tina Thompson’s mark of 7,488.

Compiled by the Associated Press