The Sports Report: Can Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers beat the odds?

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh shouts to the team at the end of a mini camp workout in June. Oddsmakers project Harbaugh will win 8 1/2 games this season.

Howdy, I’m your host, Iliana Limón Romero, filling in for Houston Mitchell, who is probably planning his Olympic opening ceremony watch party. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dylan Hernández: Las Vegas is an escape from reality — unless you’re the Chargers.

While the Chargers enter training camp Tuesday energized by a potentially transformative offseason, Vegas sports books have delivered a sobering assessment of where they stand.

The over/under for Chargers wins this season is 8½.

The modest expectations are more of a reflection of the roster than they are of new coach Jim Harbaugh, who moved to the Chargers on a five-year contract after winning a national championship with Michigan.

Harbaugh has won at each of his previous coaching stops, and there’s a feeling of inevitability that he will eventually win here as well.

“I think he’s one of the most elite leaders in all of sports,” said defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who followed Harbaugh from Michigan.

RAMS

Rams quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone talks with, from left, Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett and Jimmy Garoppolo. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

From Gary Klein: The Rams signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo knowing he would not be able to play the first two games this season. They stuck with Stetson Bennett despite his being away from the team his rookie season.

The Rams and coach Sean McVay, a master of anticipation, did not see one thing coming, however: starting quarterback Matthew Stafford making a play for a contract adjustment.

Now, unless the Rams and Stafford have quietly resolved the issue, the Rams will welcome players to training camp Tuesday with a cloud not related to a marine layer hanging over their preseason workouts at Loyola Marymount.

Stafford, due to carry a salary-cap number of $49.5 million this season, participated in offseason workouts. Teammates and coaches said Stafford operated as usual and showed no signs he was distracted.

But for the first time since he joined the Rams in 2021, the veteran was not made available to reporters during the offseason program. His decision to avoid questions about his contract — despite McVay acknowledging a report that Stafford wanted more guaranteed money beyond this season — spoke volumes.

DODGERS

Dodgers starting pitcher River Ryan delivers during the first inning of a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. Ryan gave up four hits and one unearned run over 5⅓ innings. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

From Mike DiGiovanna: River Ryan handed the ball to manager Dave Roberts in the top of the sixth inning Monday night, and as he headed toward the third-base dugout, a crowd of 49,576 in Dodger Stadium rose to applaud the 25-year-old right-hander, who tapped his chest in appreciation of the gesture.

No matter what happened after he departed with the score tied and runners on first and third and one out, it was clear by the crowd’s reaction and the high-fives and handshakes Ryan received in the dugout that his major league debut was a success.

“The ground starts to shake a little bit when everybody gets loud,” Ryan said of the standing ovation. “That was really fun to be a part of.”

Teoscar Hernández then drove the decibel level in Chavez Ravine even higher in the eighth when he knocked in his third run of the game with a two-out single to center field to lift the Dodgers to a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

With the score tied 2-2, Kiké Hernández opened the eighth with a fly ball that fell on the warning track between center fielder Heliot Ramos and left fielder Luis Matos for a double.

Giants left-hander Erik Miller struck out Shohei Ohtani, but Will Smith walked. Shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald made a nice diving stop of Freddie Freeman’s grounder up the middle and shoveled the ball with his glove hand to second for the second baseman Brett Wisely for the second out.

MORE DODGERS:

Dodgers designate James Paxton for assignment. Is there another move forthcoming?

Amid struggles, Evan Phillips has a tenuous hold on Dodgers’ closer role

‘Right place, right time’: Dodgers fan snags Shohei Ohtani home run ball in Centerfield Plaza

ANGELS

Brandon Drury, right, runs past Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh to score during the ninth inning of the Angels’ 3-1 win over the Mariners on Monday night. (Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

From the Associated Press: Jo Adell drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the ninth inning, and the Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 Monday night.

Adell’s base hit to center against reliever Trent Thornton (3-2) scored Brandon Drury. Center fielder Victor Robles’ throw to the plate went wide and ricocheted away from catcher Cal Raleigh for an error, allowing Zach Neto to score from first base to make it a two-run game.

Adell is hitting .429 over his past seven games, with a .556 on-base percentage and .619 slugging mark, with nine hits and eight RBIs.

USC

USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen speaks during men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman’s introductory news conference at Galen Center on April 5. Cohen said she is confident about the Trojans’ future amid a new era of revenue sharing. (Ringo Chiu/For The Los Angeles Times)

From Ryan Kartje: Nearly two months after the NCAA and its power conferences agreed to a settlement that would allow college athletes to be paid directly by their schools, USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen still has far more questions than answers about where college sports is headed.

Cohen can’t say much right now about the school’s plans for sharing revenue with its athletes as the final details of the settlement and revised NCAA rules structure are still being negotiated, other than to assure that “every possible model is being explored” at USC.

While her colleagues across the country warn of budget shortfalls and existential crises, Cohen said she has no qualms about leaving the past behind. As she sees it, college sports and its leaders have a chance to start anew, with a system that actually makes sense for an era that’s already upon us.

“You have to stay big-picture in your thinking,” Cohen told The Times. “We can’t hold on to things that don’t exist anymore. We have to do business differently, and we have to support students and coaches and athletic programs and universities differently.”

