The Sports Report: Dodgers shut down Braves to split series

Will Smith has tagged Atlanta’s Michael Harris II out at home plate in the third inning Monday.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: Last week, Yoshinobu Yamamoto looked almost unhittable in his long-awaited return from the injured list.

In Monday night’s encore at Truist Park, the rookie Japanese right-hander had to be unbreakable instead.

In all four of Yamamoto’s innings against the Atlanta Braves, the leadoff man reached base. All four times, they eventually made it to third.

But, in a 9-0 Dodgers’ win that secured a four-game series split, Yamamoto managed to escape each jam, pitching four scoreless innings in another encouraging sign for his October prospects.

“It wasn’t as sharp command-wise as his first one back, but he made pitches when he needed to,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I just love the way he navigated.”

Yamamoto was not as crisp Monday as he was in his return from the injured list last week against the Chicago Cubs, when he struck out eight batters and gave up just a lone unearned run in his first start in three months after battling a strained rotator cuff.

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

ANGELS

Mike Trout is open to discussing a position change after he has missed 370 games during the past four seasons.

The Angels slugger and three-time American League most valuable player said before Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox that “everything’s on the table” when he meets with the team during the offseason. That includes moving to a corner outfield spot or more games as a designated hitter.

“Ultimately, my goal is to be in that batter’s box, in the field every single day,” said Trout, who spoke to reporters for the first time in nearly two months. “Whether that’s moving to a corner or DHing more, that’s something that I’ll leave it up to the front office to come up with a plan. Where I’m at and what’s happened the last few years, I’m definitely going to try to explore every option that can keep me out there.”

“I know I have a certain amount of years on my deal and I knew when I signed my contract, I’d eventually move to a corner. But is it next year? I don’t know. But we’ll have conversations,” said Trout, whose $426.5 million contract runs through 2030.

Angels box score

RAMS

From Gary Klein: The number of significant Rams players who will be out for extended periods continues to grow.

Receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle sprain and safety John Johnson III and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson suffered shoulder injuries during the Rams’ defeat by the Arizona Cardinals and all are possible candidates to be placed on injured reserve, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

“None of these are season-ending,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters, adding that all of them will require extended time to heal but a determination about whether they would be placed on injured reserve had not been made.

CHARGERS

From Kevin Baxter: Rain and high winds pounded North Carolina early Monday with forecasters warning the weather system could grow into a tropical storm. Those weren’t the only dark clouds hovering over the Chargers’ downtown hotel.

Justin Herbert limped out of the stadium after a 26-3 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and, although X-rays were negative according to coach Jim Harbaugh, the quarterback’s status going forward isn’t clear.

The coach said in the preseason that he does not like discussing injuries in detail and he was true to his word Monday, declining to say which leg was bothering Herbert — it’s the right — and whether it was an ankle or something else.

“He said he got rolled up on,” Harbaugh repeated. “We’ll know more when the injury report comes out on Wednesday.”

From Ben Bolch: Embrace the hurt. Sit with the discomfort. Marinate in the misery.

That was the essence of UCLA coach DeShaun Foster’s message to his team after the Bruins on Saturday absorbed their worst loss in a home opener since a 35-0 beatdown by Stanford in 2010.

“I just told them to keep that feeling that you had as soon as the game was over,” Foster said Monday, referring to the Bruins’ 42-13 loss to Indiana at the Rose Bowl. “Bottle it up and have it out here every day this week and find a way to just not have that feeling.”

The Bruins might have felt a little too down Monday based on their subdued start to practice. During the roughly half hour of the session open to reporters, players ran through drills in a perfunctory manner. Normally chatty coaches were quiet.

Continue reading here

