Former NFL star Albert Haynesworth: ‘I’m in dire need of a kidney’

By
Jul 11, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Albert Haynesworth played 10 seasons in the NFL. At 38, he says he's in "dire need" of a kidney transplant. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

Albert Haynesworth made a plea Wednesday on Instagram in hopes of finding a kidney donor.

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed and described his situation as “dire.”

“Well this hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans,” wrote Haynesworth, 38, who retired from the NFL in 2011 after 10 seasons.

“Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years… now the time has come family, friends and fans I’m in dire need of a kidney … mine have finally failed me.”
Well this hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years now the time has come family, friends and fans I’m in dire need of a kidney mine have finally failed me on July 7 2019. It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurism 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message. #VFL #TITANUP

Haynesworth was drafted 15th overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2002. He spent seven seasons with the team, making the Pro Bowl twice and compiling 30½ sacks in 123 games. He signed a seven-year, $100-million contract with the Washington Redskins in 2009, but his career fizzled soon after.

He revealed during a 2016 radio interview that he had suffered a brain aneurysm in 2014.

In his Instagram post, Haynesworth asked anyone “interested in giving this precious gift” to call the Vanderbilt Medical Center at (615) 936-0695, option 2.

