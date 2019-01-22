Advertisement

Darren McFadden arrested after falling asleep in fast food drive-through

By Associated Press
Jan 22, 2019 | 9:00 AM
| DALLAS
Former NFL player Darren McFadden was charged with driving while intoxicated early Monday after falling asleep at a Whataburger in McKinney, Texas. (Collin County Sheriff's Office via Associated Press)

Former NFL player Darren McFadden has posted bond after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving when he fell asleep in the drive-through lane at a fast-food restaurant in suburban Dallas, authorities say.

Collin County court records show the 31-year-old was charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest after being found early Monday at a Whataburger in McKinney. McFadden was taken to the county jail.

McFadden played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders. He spent seven seasons with the Raiders, then signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played for three seasons before retiring in 2017.

A phone number for McFadden couldn't be found and it's unclear if he has an attorney.
