Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, reveals she has a brain tumor

By
Apr 03, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, watch the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 17, 2015. (Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, revealed Wednesday that she will be undergoing surgery to remove a benign brain tumor.

“I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen,” she wrote Wednesday in an Instagram post.

“I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support.”

According to her post, Stafford started noticing symptoms such as dizziness but thought it “was just me getting older.” In January, she started experiencing vertigo spells. Eventually, a member of the Lions’ medical staff recommended she get an MRI.

“A few days later we were hit with the results,” she wrote. “I had a tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves. The medical term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma. All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out.. so that is what we are going to do.”

According to Mayo Clinic, acoustic neuroma is an “oncancerous and usually slow-growing tumor that develops on the main (vestibular) nerve leading from your inner ear to your brain. Branches of this nerve directly influence your balance and hearing, and pressure from an acoustic neuroma can cause hearing loss, ringing in your ear and unsteadiness.”

This is a picture of Matthew & I the day we found out. I said I wanted this picture of us, so that the day this was all over, we could look back at this photo & remember. Within the last year, I began to notice things that I thought was just me getting older.. I would show my girls how to do a front roll or twirl in ballet class and immediately feel dizzy & off balance... Things that I had been doing my entire life were now, all of a sudden, difficult. The beginning of Jan was when I experienced my first spell of vertigo..It kept happening & then it happened while I was holding Hunter. Matthew took me straight to the ER. They checked vitals & bloodwork, all were fine.. Several vertigo spells later, Matthew’s team doctor recommended we go get an MRI of my brain to rule everything major out. A few days later we were hit with the results. I had a tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves. The medical term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma.. All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out.. so that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery. I am. I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long.. I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support. Things to pray for: -calmness in these next 2 weeks as I know anxiety will run high in myself & my whole family leading up to the day of surgery. -that God be in the room with the surgeons & give them all the guidance, steadiness, & confidence they need. -my safety during and after surgery. -please pray for matthew as I know his nerves will be high during this surgery. I couldn’t imagine being out in that waiting room. Thank u. Thank u for reading this novel. thank u for all your support and most importantly, thank u for your prayers.

Matthew Stafford was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft. He met Kelly Hall while they were students at the University of Georgia, and they married in 2015. They have three daughters — twins Chandler and Sawyer, 2, and Hunter, born in August.

Kelly Stafford suggested in her post that the surgery is to take place in about two weeks.

