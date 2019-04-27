Advertisement

Cardinals trade former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen to the Dolphins

By
Apr 26, 2019 | 6:45 PM
| nashville
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) stretches during an organized NFL team activity on Tuesday in Tempe, Ariz. (Matt York / Associated Press)

Ousted in Arizona, Josh Rosen is headed to Miami.

The former UCLA quarterback, supplanted by No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, was traded by the Cardinals to the Dolphins on Friday for the 62nd pick in the second round of the NFL draft.

Rosen was the 10th selection of the Cardinals last season.

The Dolphins are in need of a long-term answer at quarterback, having signed 36-year-old journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick as a bridge answer at the position.

With the 62nd selection, the Cardinals took Massachusetts receiver Andy Isabella.

