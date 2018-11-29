Los Angeles is in NFL spotlight as Chargers and Rams dominate national airwaves

“The Rams are thought of as this young, up-and-coming Super Bowl favorite that everybody loves,” he said. “They have this young coach, young quarterback. They’re the future of the NFL. They’ve got the future NFL stadium coming in. It’s like everything is bright and shiny and new. It’s amazing that for all the attention they’re getting — MVP conversations with [Todd] Gurley and [Jared] Goff, the whole bit — that the Chargers seem to be on just the opposite end of it.