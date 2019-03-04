Advertisement

NFL mock draft: Look for Raiders to move up to No. 1 to select QB Kyler Murray

By
Mar 04, 2019 | 3:00 AM
NFL mock draft: Look for Raiders to move up to No. 1 to select QB Kyler Murray
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray watches a drill at the NFL scouting combine on Saturday. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Ready, set … trade.

That’s how The Times’ first NFL mock draft of 2019 begins, with the Oakland Raiders moving up three spots to take a quarterback with the opening pick. In this scenario, the Raiders send Arizona the Nos. 4 and 27 first-round selections. The clubs made a trade with each other last season, paving the way for the Cardinals to draft quarterback Josh Rosen.

Advertisement

It’s a little hypothetical hype, but isn’t that what mock drafts are all about?

A look at one way the first round could unfold:

1. Oakland (proposed trade with Arizona): QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma — Raiders have the ammunition to move up and could reboot with the Baker Mayfield model.

2. San Francisco: DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama — It’s almost inconceivable that a 300-pound man can move that fast. The 49ers need someone to get to the quarterback.

3. New York Jets: DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State — Like his older brother, Joey, Bosa figures to make an instant difference. The Jets have needs at virtually every position except quarterback and safety.

4. Arizona (proposed trade with Oakland): DE Rashan Gary, Michigan — The 277-pound Gary covered 40 yards in 4.58 seconds, a scorching time for a man his size.

5. Tampa Bay: OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky — Todd Bowles wants to get younger along the defensive front, and Allen is in the elite tier of pass rushers in this class.

6. New York Giants: QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State — Haskins could sit behind Eli Manning for a year before taking over. The Giants need to find their quarterback of the future.

Dwayne Haskins takes part in passing drills at the NFL scouting combine on Saturday.
Dwayne Haskins takes part in passing drills at the NFL scouting combine on Saturday. (Joe Robbins / Getty Images)

7. Jacksonville: DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State — Freakish numbers at the combine have Sweat climbing the draft boards. Can the Jaguars also land QB Nick Foles in free agency?

8. Detroit: WR D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi — The Lions badly need a tight end, but Metcalf is such a physical specimen, he might be too tough to resist. A weapon for Matthew Stafford.

9. Buffalo: OT Jonah Williams, Alabama — The Bills were a disaster along the offensive line last season and might have to find three starters in the draft. This is a big one.

10. Denver: DT Ed Oliver, Houston — The Broncos have gotten their edge rushers in recent drafts and now can focus on the interior of their defensive line.

11. Cincinnati: Tight end T.J. Hockenson, Iowa — Hockenson is a top-10 talent and could wind up in Detroit. The Bengals need to restock the shelves at the position.

12. Green Bay: DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson — Ferrell is just the kind of disruptive talent the Packers need as they retool their defense.

Advertisement

13. Miami: QB Daniel Jones, Duke — The 6-foot-5 Jones has prototypical size for an NFL quarterback, and he’s a smart player. Time for the Dolphins to move on at the position.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »

14. Atlanta: CB Deandre Baker, Georgia — The Falcons are nothing special at cornerback and were 26th at defending the opponent’s No. 1 receiver. Here, they stay local.

15. Washington: QB Drew Lock, Missouri — Four quarterbacks in the first 15 picks? The uncertainty of Alex Smith’s injury probably makes that a reality.

16. Carolina: LB Devin White, Louisiana State — White might have been the best linebacker in college football the last two seasons.

17. Cleveland: WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma — “Hollywood” doesn’t have the size the Browns covet at receiver, but he has the uncommon speed to turn heads.

18. Minnesota: OT Andre Dillard, Washington State — The Vikings spent $84 million on Kirk Cousins last year, and now they have to focus on protecting their investment.

19. Tennessee: DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson — The Titans could use help along the defensive line where there figures to be a youth movement.

20. Pittsburgh: CB Andraez “Greedy” Williams, Louisiana State — Just because the Steelers almost never take a cornerback in the first round (it has happened once since 1997) doesn’t mean there isn’t a need.

David Sills, once a teenage quarterback prodigy, now focused on being NFL receiver
Mar 01, 2019 | 7:30 PM

21. Seattle: DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech — Ferguson had 45 sacks in college. The Seahawks need a bookend rusher to complement Frank Clark.

22. Baltimore: RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama — In rebuilding their run-based offense around quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens need a durable three-down back.

23. Houston: OT Greg Little, Mississippi — The Texans will be parting ways with their right tackle, and their starting left tackle is under contract but replaceable.

24. Oakland: OLB Jachai Polite, Florida — This isn’t to suggest he’s Khalil Mack, but Polite led the nation last season with six forced fumbles.

25. Philadelphia: OT Kaleb McGary, Washington — The tough and durable McGary played right tackle in college, but scouts tried him on the left side at the Senior Bowl and liked what they saw.

26. Indianapolis: OLB Brian Burns, Florida State — The Colts need to beef up their pass rush, and Burns would help. He had 24 sacks and seven forced fumbles in college.

27. Arizona (proposed trade with Oakland): WR N’Keal Harry, Arizona State — The 6-3 Harry, who grew up in the Phoenix area, could learn at the elbow of Larry Fitzgerald, one of the best big receivers the game has had.

28. Chargers: DT Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame — Either immediately or eventually, the Chargers will move on from Corey Liuget and Brandon Mebane. Tillery would help the transition.

29. Kansas City: CB Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State — The Chiefs are in dire need of a shutdown corner. Sheffield could be one of those corners who excels in the pros.

30. Green Bay: S Deionte Thompson, Alabama — The Packers have made a significant investment at cornerback, but could use an upgrade at safety. Or they could bail out for more picks.

31. Rams: CB Byron Murphy, Washington — The Rams could swap out one Washington corner (Marcus Peters) for another, although Murphy has that same gambling playmaker style.

32. New England: DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State — The Patriots have had success before with character risks. Simmons has talent but a checkered past.

Advertisement
Advertisement