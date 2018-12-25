NFL: Broncos’ Phillip Lindsay is done for year

A person with knowledge of the MRI exam results told the Associated Press that Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay’s season is over because of major damage to his right wrist.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team was off on Christmas Day, said that tests revealed ligament damage and a possible scaphoid fracture.

Lindsay was injured in the Broncos’ 27-14 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Monday night.

He will sit out against the Chargers on Sunday and probably won’t be able to play in the Pro Bowl next month as the first undrafted offensive rookie to be selected for the game.

Rookie Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker will replace Lindsay against the Chargers.

Lindsay has 1,037 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. He falls short of the NFL record of 1,104 yards rushing for undrafted rookie running backs that was set by Dominic Rhodes of the Indianapolis Colts in 2001.

Swearinger finds a spot with Arizona

Safety D.J. Swearinger, released by the Washington Redskins after he criticized the team, was signed by the Arizona Cardinals.

Swearinger said Monday, when he was cut by the Redskins, that he received no explanation for the move. A day later, the Cardinals claimed him off waivers and put offensive lineman Korey Cunningham (foot) on injured reserve.

Washington lost 25-16 at Tennessee on Saturday night. Swearinger was reportedly critical of the lack of aggressive play-calling in the loss.

Swearinger was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate this season with Washington after making a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 64 tackles (52 solo), two sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 14 passes defensed while starting all 15 games.