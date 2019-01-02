NFL notes: Seahawks lose one safety while another might return from injury

The Seattle Seahawks placed safety Delano Hill on injured reserve after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his hip in the regular-season finale against Arizona.
The loss of Hill is somewhat countered by the expectation that fellow safety Tedric Thompson will be able to play after missing the past two games with a pair of injuries.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday that Hill's injury didn't become apparent until the day after the Seahawks closed the regular season with a 27-24 win over the Cardinals. Hill started the final two games of the regular season at strong safety while Thompson was dealing with chest and ankle injuries that forced Bradley McDougald to switch to free safety.
Hill had a fumble recovery in the Week 16 win over Kansas City and had five tackles last week against the Cardinals. The loss of Hill will also have a trickle-down in some of Seattle's special defensive packages as Hill has played extensively when the Seahawks have gone to six and sometimes seven defensive backs.
“He can get around and all that but he can't play. He was playing great ball. He played his best game. He played really well, hits, running, tackling, all kinds of good stuff. Pressuring. So a very bright future for him.”
The expected return of Thompson is an important boost for Seattle, but there remain questions about cornerback Shaquill Griffin after he suffered an ankle injury in the first half against Arizona. Carroll said the hope is Griffin may be able to practice some on Thursday before the team leaves for Dallas.
On the offensive line, D.J. Fluker will return to the lineup, but J.R. Sweezy is continuing to rehab his sprained foot and will be a game-time decision. Carroll has said Sweezy's injury is typically a three-to-four week recovery, but Sweezy is trying to return after being hurt two weeks ago.
In other NFL news:
— The Detroit Lions are not renewing offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter's contract. The Lions announced their decision Tuesday, two days after finishing 6-10 in coach Matt Patricia's first season at the helm. Cooter was a holdover from Jim Caldwell's staff, but his first season with Patricia did not go well. Only two teams in the NFC scored fewer points than Detroit's 324.
— Gregg Williams had his interview with the Cleveland Browns, who were impressed by his leadership as coach during the second half this season. Williams went 5-3 as Cleveland's interim coach after taking over when Hue Jackson was fired on Oct. 29. The 60-year-old Williams is the first candidate to meet with general manager John Dorsey. The Browns are looking for their ninth coach since 1999. But unlike previous years, the team has a promising future with quarterback Baker Mayfield and Dorsey is determined to find the right person to lead his young team.
— The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and his third wife are getting divorced. The newspaper quotes an unidentified representative for Blank as saying he and Angela Macuga Blank are getting an amicable divorce. According to a biography at the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, the two met at soccer games in which their children played. They became engaged in 2014 and were married in 2016. The biography says the blended family has nine children and five grandchildren.