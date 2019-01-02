NFL notes: Seahawks lose one safety while another might return from injury

— Gregg Williams had his interview with the Cleveland Browns, who were impressed by his leadership as coach during the second half this season. Williams went 5-3 as Cleveland's interim coach after taking over when Hue Jackson was fired on Oct. 29. The 60-year-old Williams is the first candidate to meet with general manager John Dorsey. The Browns are looking for their ninth coach since 1999. But unlike previous years, the team has a promising future with quarterback Baker Mayfield and Dorsey is determined to find the right person to lead his young team.