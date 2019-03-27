NFL makes pass interference calls (and noncalls) reviewable

The NFL made a significant change to instant replay Tuesday, making pass interference calls — and noncalls — reviewable.
The change stemmed in part from a blown noncall on a blatant pass interference in the NFC championship game between the Rams and New Orleans Saints.
By a 31-1 vote, with the Cincinnati Bengals being the only no, owners agreed that offensive and defensive pass interference will be subject to review, whether a call is made on the field or not. Challenges can be made at any time except for the final two minutes of the second or fourth quarters.
The rule will be in place for one season.