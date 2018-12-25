Final-week playoff scenarios in the NFL will make for some interesting 'fans'

What about the two Los Angeles teams? The Rams can secure the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win at home against San Francisco. The Chargers will have to hit the road as the No. 5 seed unless they win at Denver (likely) and Oakland wins at Kansas City (unlikely). If the Chiefs win or the Chargers lose, the path to the Super Bowl winds through Arrowhead Stadium and not StubHub Center.