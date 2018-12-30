Scramble for a postseason spot in the NFL comes down to the wire

Seattle — The Seahawks have found their groove, averaging 30.4 points over the last seven games, second only to Kansas City. Since dropping to 4-5 with losses to the two Los Angeles teams, Seattle has won five of six games. Pete Carroll has to be happy with the league-leading ground game, efficient quarterback play by Russell Wilson, and only 10 turnovers. If the Seahawks were to play turnover-free football against Arizona on Sunday, they would tie the league record for fewest in a season.