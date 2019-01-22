Tom Brady appears to have been flashed in face by laser beam during Chiefs game

The NFL is investigating reports that a laser was flashed on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, including in his face, during AFC championship game Sunday in Kansas City.
According to the Boston Herald, the green light could be seen on Brady before or during several plays, including one in the fourth quarter in which he had a pass intercepted by the Chiefs’ Daniel Sorensen.
KMBC-TV Kansas City tweeted a video of what appears to be the laser travelling around Brady’s jersey, helmet, neck and head before the ball is snapped on a fourth-quarter handoff to running back Sony Michel.
Sorensen’s interception came on the next play.
The Boston Herald also reported that the laser could be seen on a completion to receiver Chris Hogan and a pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski.
The Patriots have said they were aware of the reports but had no comment on them.
Brian McCarthy, NFL vice president of communications, told the Boston Herald the league was “looking into the report of the laser beam” but added that “it didn’t affect the game, as far as we know.” Brady passed for 348 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions as the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 and will play the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.