Commentary: Postponed Olympics creates new problems for Team USA basketball

Spain, Argentina, France, Australia, Serbia and the Czech Republic finished the 2019 FIBA World Cup ahead of the U.S. basketball team — the worst finish in history for the American men in a major competition.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were going to provide Team USA a chance for redemption.

Stars like Stephen Curry, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard said they wanted to play at the start of training camp in September. Others like Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Paul George and Anthony Davis expressed interest and were finalists for the Olympic roster.

With the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games now official because of the coronavirus outbreak, Team USA’s redemption is on hold.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup roster was devoid of stars, with injuries and dropouts leaving the United States vulnerable to the finish it had. Losses to France and Serbia kept the team from medaling for the first time since a fifth-place finish in the 1978 world championships, when college players were ineligible for the competition and a group of Athletes in Action players represented the U.S.

Now at the mercy of IOC schedulers, Team USA has to brace for the possibility that the timing of the rescheduled Tokyo Games conflicts with their NBA partners’ day jobs, making redemption even more complicated.

The team is coached by Gregg Popovich — an NBA coach. He’s assisted by Steve Kerr and Lloyd Pierce — NBA coaches. The roster is full of NBA stars, the backbones of the league.

If the games are moved to the spring, a reported possibility, the NBA would almost certainly sit things out.

The NHL tried to put a mid-season break in to allow its players to participate in the Olympics — a decision the league reversed because it was “incredibly disruptive to our season,” said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. The NHL last participated in the 2014 Olympics.

Spring Olympics would cost Team USA access to its best players and the most obvious backup plan — its top college prospects. When there’s been international competition that’s conflicted with the NBA schedule in the past, such as FIBA qualifiers, Team USA sent a group of G League players to compete.

Getting NBA players to participate is an ongoing issue, with more awareness of load management, especially those on teams who play deep into the playoffs, and will be an increasing challenge.