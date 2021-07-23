Advertisement
Share
Tokyo Summer Olympics

The curious case of the potential flag bearer shut out of Olympics opening ceremony

U.S. water polo player Jesse Smith, left, looks to pass during a match.
U.S. water polo player Jesse Smith, left, is competing in his record-tying fifth Olympic Games.
(Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

In a development that makes the inclusion theme of the Tokyo Olympics seem insincere, Jesse Smith, captain of the U.S. men’s water polo team, went from a potential flag bearer for his country to being shut out of the opening ceremony.

One of the nominees for the Team USA flag-bearer role that went to Eddy Alvarez, Smith will be forced to watch the Games’ signature moment from the athlete village because of rules allowing only 12 of the team’s 13 players to walk with their countrymen.

Designated as the team’s alternate for its Olympic opener against Japan on Saturday, Smith was also the odd man out for the opening ceremony.

Athletes exercise during a swimming training session at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics live: Latest news and results from the 29th Summer Games

Follow along for the latest news, results and features from The Times’ team of 12 reporters covering the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Advertisement

“Individually, it’s really tough to deal with adversity,” Smith, a five-time Olympian from Coronado who starred at Pepperdine, said several hours before the opening ceremony, “but that’s why we’re Olympians.

“I would love to go to the opening ceremonies — it didn’t work out, we weren’t able to figure out a way, but fortunately it happened to me; this is my fifth Games, I’ve walked before and I’d love for my kids to be able to see me on TV and see my teammates, so they’re going to go and I’ll be cheering them on from the village.”

Smith, part of the silver medal-winning team at the 2008 Beijing Games, said the team appealed the decision to Olympics officials, to no avail.

Dejan Udovicic, the U.S. team’s coach, described his making Smith the alternate against Japan as a strategic move designed to enhance his team’s chances.

“My personal decision is that in that game we need more different players than the center defenders,” Udovicic said, “because they’re not playing the game for the center, so the situation to me was a clear one.”

Caeleb Dressel reacts after winning the men's 50 freestyle during wave 2.

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Caeleb Dressel on the precipice of becoming the next Michael Phelps

In the first Olympics for the U.S. without Michael Phelps since 1996, Caeleb Dressel is positioned to be his natural successor.

Udovicic praised Smith’s leadership and said he would play later in the tournament, including the third game against Italy. But Smith won’t get to walk with his teammates in the opening ceremony of his farewell games.

Smith said he had already begun transitioning to a career in business and would not play in the 2024 Paris Games.

Advertisement

“It’s definitely it,” Smith said of the Tokyo Games.

Tokyo Summer OlympicsUCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement