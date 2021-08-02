Competing in the ultimate contact sport, wrestlers found ways to grapple with COVID

At every turn during these Olympic Games, people are reminded to sanitize their hands. The Japanese hosts, in fact, have devised a way that you can hand sanitize without even touching the station (instead, you use a foot pedal).

On the way into buses, on the way into venues and on the way to the stands, the machines are as omnipresent as the Olympic rings, a reminder that you should be careful what you touch.

Except for on these mats.

Olympic wrestling began at the sanitizer-stocked Makuhari Messe Event Hall with people putting their hands all over one another because there’s no other way to compete in this sport.

It’s what made their preparation for these Games different from so many others competing in Tokyo, the necessity to grapple with others during a time when health experts were warning people to keep their distance.

“Wrestling teaches us the ability to be flexible and abilities to adjust,” American Adeline Gray said after advancing to the finals in her weight class. “And we constantly preach that this helps us as people, and I got to practice that in a real-life situation with a pandemic has shut down the world.”

A five-time world champion, Gray was able to train during the pandemic with her younger sister, Geneva, an accomplished wrestler herself.

Adeline Gray, right, competes with Yasemin Adar at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“We found ways to still work and I was very blessed and had a sister who was able to put her life on hold. And she was somebody I wasn’t scared of,” Gray said. “I wasn’t worried about her going out and catching COVID because we were living the exact same life with the same rules with the same people the same environment.”

The two worked out together for more than six months before they were able to deepen Gray’s pool of training partners.

The close proximities, the swapped sweat, faces inches apart when they’re not pressed together, all of it certainly seems like a risk during a global pandemic with a highly contagious virus. Sure enough, the Center of Disease Control tracked one super-spreader event back to a wrestling tournament in Florida last winter.

According to the CDC, 44 wrestlers from that tournament were tested; 31 came back positive.

Knowing that their sport presented logistical problems, most of the competitors had to find creative ways to train, especially in the early months of the pandemic.

Canadian Erica Wiebe, the 2016 gold medalist in Rio in Gray’s 167.5 pound weight class, said had to train on grass before putting a wrestling mat in her basement. She’d spend time even fighting herself — shadow wrestling — imaging different attacks and counters and trying to fight them off.

“Every single Olympic athlete can write a book after this year,” Wiebe said.

And then there’s German Aline Rotter-Focken, Gray’s friend and competitor in the freestyle final on Monday. When she learned that her city was likely headed for lockdown, she went to her wrestling club and snagged the mat. Her family owned a gym, and she figured she could work out there for a few weeks.

“Then I put it in for four months,” she said with a laugh.

She wrestled with her husband, a Greco-Roman wrestler for months before getting back in a normal training regiment.

“I could train all the time with him. It was really hard because he’s a Greco-Roman guy. My ribs,” she said with a laugh. “But yeah, I don’t have so many problems like wrestlers because I have my own gym. My family is really crazy about sports”.

Not everyone competing took the strains the virus put on the sport as seriously. Fellow German Eduard Popp, a Greco-Roman 286.6 competitor, said he wasn’t concerned about any potential spread, even though he’s not vaccinated.

Armenia’s Amen Melikyan takes down Iran’s Ali Nejati during a wrestling match at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Popp said the close contact with training partners and competitors is necessary to prepare, and he trusted the protocols in place to keep COVID off the mat.

“I don’t care about it. We don’t think about it. Because it’s always, it’s our mentality. It’s the wrestling sport,” Popp said. “We get all the testing at times before we go into camps or training, and you have to you have to switch it off all these things to get in your best shape. When you always think about it about the pandemic, about the infection of yourself, you (can’t) get in shape.”

He still has to sanitize his hands, even as he’s covered with his and his opponent’s sweat. Everyone has to sanitize. Because no matter what, in these pandemic Olympics and in the build-up to them, one unlucky day or one bad decision could knock you out of action before you ever had the chance to get pinned.

“I just had a plan A to Z, you know, for every single outcome,” Wiebe said. “And it’s like, you got to catastrophize your situation. You’ve got to think of what’s the worst-case scenario and how to work back from that to still be successful. And, every single day was going through that those scenarios.”