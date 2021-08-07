U.S. baseball takes silver at Tokyo Olympics after second loss to Japan

Mike Scioscia led his group of players, maybe the last group of his career, for handshakes Saturday night. The United States Olympic baseball team, freshly devastated, lined up behind him to congratulate Japan’s victorious team. They gritted their teeth and smiled. They then walked off the field at Yokohama Stadium while the Japanese players threw their manager in the air in celebration.

The U.S. was the only team to give Japan a scare in the Olympic baseball tournament, the only one to dent the host country’s armor. But for the second time in less than a week, this time for the gold medal, they couldn’t topple the host country, dropping the final 2-0.

The Americans were seeking their first baseball gold medal since 2000. They settled for their first silver — their third medal ever in baseball and first medal of any color since taking bronze in 2008. On the other side, it was a breakthrough for Japan. The baseball-fixated power had never won gold since baseball became an official Olympic sport at the 1992 Games, not until besting the Americans on Saturday.

Japan slipped ahead in the third inning on third baseman Munetaka Murakami’s solo home run against U.S. starter Nick Martinez. Otherwise, Martinez was sharp. The right-hander gave up the one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and one across six innings.

Martinez, who plays for Japan’s Softback Hawks, encountered his biggest trouble in the fourth inning when Japan loaded the bases with one out. But he escaped without a scratch, roaring as he strutted off the mound after striking out Ryosuke Kikuchi to squash the threat.

The Americans, however, couldn’t solve 24-year-old Masato Morishita or the relievers that followed. Morishita, the 2020 rookie of the year in Japan’s Central League, held the U.S. to three hits over five innings.

Jack López fielded the hit on a high bounce off the artificial turf and, thinking Yamada would try to score, launched a throw home. But Yamada was held at third base as López’s throw sailed down the third-base line. It bounced past catcher Mark Kolozsvary to the backstop, prompting Yamada to race home. McGough quickly gathered the ball and fired a sidearm throw to a retreating Kolozsvary, who couldn’t twist around and apply the tag on Yamada in time.

Japan entered the tournament as the favorite and fulfilled the expectations, finishing 5-0. They handed the Americans their only losses — the first in a 7-6, 10-inning thriller Monday.

The Japanese benefited from Nippon Professional Baseball — the country’s top league — pausing its season for the Olympics and letting players participate. The host country’s entry was essentially an All-Star team from the second-best league in the world.

The U.S. roster, meanwhile, was a jumbled collection of players at various stages of their careers, with a broad spectrum of experience and aspirations, because Major League Baseball didn’t allow players on 40-man rosters to compete.

There were former established major leaguers in their mid-to-late 30s (third baseman Todd Frazier, reliever Edwin Jackson, starter Scott Kazmir and closer David Robertson). There were promising prospects still scratching the surface (first baseman Triston Casas, shortstop Nick Allen and pitchers Shane Baz, Joe Ryan and Simeon Woods-Richardson). There were older minor leaguers still trying to find their footing (outfielders Jack López, Eric Filia and Jamie Westbrook).

Designated hitter Tyler Austin, starter Nick Martinez, and McGough play in Japan. Right-hander Anthony Carter pitches in Mexico. Second baseman and leadoff hitter Eddy Alvarez was a silver medalist at the 2014 Winter Games who made his major league debut last year.

Ten of the 24 players didn’t play in the qualifying tournament. But the 24 had this in common: They’re all going to at least attempt to continue their careers after the Olympics. There’s more for them, and the goal remains the major leagues. That’s not the same for their manager.

Scioscia became one of the most successful managers since the turn of the century after his 13-year career as a Dodgers catcher, posting a .536 winning percentage with six division titles and a World Series championship in 19 seasons leading the Angels. But he has emphasized, more than once, that his career as a major-league manager is over.

“I think getting on that grind again is not something that I’m going to do,” Scioscia, 62, said recently. “I did that, had the privilege to do that for a long time. …But I don’t see myself in a dugout again in the major leagues, no.”

His final act might have come Saturday when the underdog Americans fell just short.