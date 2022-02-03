How to watch the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony on Friday

U.S. speedskater Brittany Bowe competes in a World Cup race in Kearns, Utah, on Dec. 4. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

Speedskater Brittany Bowe and curler John Shuster will lead the U.S. delegation into National Stadium as the American flag bearers.

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was chosen by her teammates to walk with Schuster before testing positive for the coronavirus. Meyers Taylor is in isolation and will not take part in the parade of nations, but she hopes to compete, with the bobsled competition beginning Feb. 13. Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist, is among the favorites to win gold in monobob, which is making its Olympics debut.

Bowe, a three-time Olympian who won bronze in speedskating at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, will step in for Meyers Taylor after receiving the next highest number of votes.

“Taking on this responsibility is the honor of a lifetime, and I will proudly carry the American flag on behalf of Elana, her family, and all of Team USA,” Bowe said in a statement.

Shuster, who won gold in 2018 and is participating in his fifth Olympics, is the first curler to carry the U.S. flag in an opening ceremony.

“Joining the incredible group of Team USA leaders, especially since it was chosen by my Team USA teammates, is one of the greatest honors of my sporting career.”