Advertisement

Podcast: Why aren't more NBA fans taking notice of Tobias Harris and the Clippers?

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
Dec 12, 2018 | 7:10 AM
Podcast: Why aren't more NBA fans taking notice of Tobias Harris and the Clippers?
Clippers forward Tobias Harris, left, looks to pass as Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson defends during a game on Dec. 10. (Matt York / Associated Press)

In the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, Clippers writer Andrew Greif interviews the team’s breakout player Tobias Harris, who was named the NBA’s Western Conference player of the month for November.

Later, Greif joins host Beto Durán to talk about how Harris and the Clippers, among the top teams in the Western Conference a third of the way through the season, always seem to get overlooked when the best players and teams in the league are discussed.

Advertisement

“They definitely do feel like they aren’t being talked about very much and they really don‘t mind,” Greif says of the Clippers players. “They like kind of doing their work in quiet. Like Lou Williams always says, ‘Just keep sleeping on us and we’re going to be OK. We’re going to keep winning and eventually you’ll take notice of us.’”

Tobias Harris and his family always had a plan for success »

The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.

Subscribe to “Arrive Early, Leave Late” on iTunes »
Miss an earlier episode? Find them all right here »
Advertisement
Advertisement