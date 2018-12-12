Podcast: Why aren't more NBA fans taking notice of Tobias Harris and the Clippers?

In the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, Clippers writer Andrew Greif interviews the team’s breakout player Tobias Harris, who was named the NBA’s Western Conference player of the month for November.
Later, Greif joins host Beto Durán to talk about how Harris and the Clippers, among the top teams in the Western Conference a third of the way through the season, always seem to get overlooked when the best players and teams in the league are discussed.
“They definitely do feel like they aren’t being talked about very much and they really don‘t mind,” Greif says of the Clippers players. “They like kind of doing their work in quiet. Like Lou Williams always says, ‘Just keep sleeping on us and we’re going to be OK. We’re going to keep winning and eventually you’ll take notice of us.’”
