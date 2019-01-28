Super Bowl podcast: Sam Farmer won't have to sneak into this one

This week, the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast goes behind the scenes at Super Bowl LIII with the Los Angeles Times reporters who will be covering Sunday’s game between the Rams and the New England Patriots, as well as everything leading up to it.
First up is NFL writer Sam Farmer, who shares stories of Super Bowls past (including sneaking into the big game as a high school student) and breaks down this year’s matchup.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.