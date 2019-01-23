Advertisement

Podcast: And the winner of Super Bowl LIII is ...

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
Jan 23, 2019 | 7:55 AM
Bob Prather of Atlanta picks up his Super Bowl tickets at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium ticket window on Jan. 22. (Curtis Compton / TNS)

On the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, columnist Bill Plaschke gives his prediction for Super Bowl LIII between the Rams and the New England Patriots.

He also discusses Los Angeles having a team in the Super Bowl for the first time in 35 years, his feelings toward the Patriots, what it’s been like covering the Rams and his expectations for the big game.

Plaschke | Patriots are football's perfect villain — cheating, haughty, hated »

Later, longtime prep sports reporter Eric Sondheimer talks about how the Los Angeles teachers’ strike affected high school sports, including the upcoming playoffs and the long-term ripple effect.
Practices for LAUSD sports teams expected to resume Wednesday after teachers vote on ending strike »

The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.

