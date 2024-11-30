Rams’ defense focused on wrapping up the Saints after getting burned by the Eagles

The Rams struggled to wrap up Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, left, last week. They are focused on delivering a sharper performance against the Saints on Sunday.

The Rams knew what was coming — and could not stop it — when Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley embarrassed them last week with a career-best performance.

But at least the way the Eagles utilized Barkley was predictable. On Sunday, there is no way to anticipate exactly how the New Orleans Saints will deploy Taysom Hill.

The Saints’ utility man plays tight end, receiver, running back and quarterback — and he’s coming off a career-best performance.

In a Nov. 17 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Hill rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns, including one run that covered 75 yards. He caught eight passes for 50 yards and also completed a pass.

“They do a great job of utilizing his versatile skill set that truly makes him an X-factor,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, adding “He’s been one of those guys that if he gets into a rhythm and a groove, he can be a real nightmare to defend.”

The Saints signed the 6-foot-2, 221-pound Hill in 2017, after the undrafted free-agent tight end from Brigham Young was released by the Green Bay Packers. And his role has continued to evolve.

Hill’s performance against the Browns keyed the Saints’ second consecutive victory since Dennis Allen was fired as coach and replaced by special-teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.

Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball past Browns linebackers Devin Bush (30) and Jordan Hicks (58) on Nov. 17 in New Orleans. (Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

The Saints are coming off an open date, so the Rams (5-6) will face a rested Hill.

“You’ve got to kind of keep your eyes on everywhere he’s at,” Rams edge rusher Jared Verse said.

Hill is not the only weapon for a 4-7 team that remains in contention for a playoff spot despite Allen’s firing and the losses of receiver/kick returner Rashid Shaheed and receiver Chris Olave because of injuries.

Running back Alvin Kamara, like Barkley, is a dual threat. The eighth-year pro Kamara has rushed for six touchdowns and leads the team with 55 receptions, one for a touchdown.

“As soon as he breaks through the line and he’s got space, he’s one of the scariest guys in the NFL,” Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said, “just like we saw last week.”

Quarterback Derek Carr, sidelined for three games in October because of an oblique injury, has played well in consecutive victories over the Atlanta Falcons and Browns. Carr passed for two touchdowns without an interception in each of the wins.

“He’s sneaky mobile if you allow him to be able to extend plays,” McVay said. “If he gets hot, you’re in deep trouble.”

Under McVay, the Rams experienced both pain and joy in the building now known as the Caesars Superdome.

In the 2018-19 season, the Rams were 8-0 before suffering an early-November loss to the Saints. Two months later, in the NFC championship game, the Rams defeated the Saints in overtime and advanced to Super Bowl LIII.

The Rams last visited the Superdome in 2022. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was examined for a concussion and suffered a season-ending spinal bruise in a defeat that epitomized the Rams’ historic hangover that followed their victory in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams have not often looked like a Super Bowl contender this season. However, they remain in contention because of a middling NFC West that includes the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) and Arizona Cardinals (6-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-6). The Rams will play all three down the stretch.

McVay and his players and assistants have spoken about not looking too far ahead. And there is no way they are looking back. Barkley rushed for 255 yards and scored on two runs of 70 yards or more. The Eagles finished with 481 yards.

The Rams spent the week fixing mistakes and moving forward, Shula said.

“I call it just, ‘Stick your face in the fan and get corrected what needs to get corrected,’” he said. “Be accountable for what you need to do and let’s move on. ... Just because we obviously had an unfortunate night and didn’t play to our capabilities and didn’t play well at all, that doesn’t mean you have to change every single thing.”

Shula noted that the defense also has played well in several games.

“We know what it looks like,” he said, “now we just got to do it consistently.”