Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The Rams are 5-6 and coming off an embarrassing defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles. And yet they remain in the race to possibly win the NFC West and make the playoffs for the sixth time in eight seasons under coach Sean McVay.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford played his first NFL game at New Orleans in 2009. The last time the 16th-year pro visited the Superdome, in 2022, he left with a season-ending spinal bruise. Stafford has passed for 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions in a Rams offense that failed to convert any third downs in the 37-20 defeat by the Eagles.

Receiver Demarcus Robinson, who has a team-leading and career-best six touchdown catches, will play despite his arrest last Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence. Stafford, Robinson and receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua could have a big day against a Saints defense that began the week ranked 30th among 32 teams against the pass.

Advertisement

Running back Kyren Williams ran well in the early part of the opening drive against the Eagles before fumbling for the third time in four games, and he and Stafford could be operating behind yet another offensive line. Right tackle Rob Havenstein is back after sitting out three games because of an ankle injury, but left tackle Alaric Jackson is questionable after not practicing this week because of a foot injury. McVay said he expected Jackson would play. If Jackson cannot, Joe Noteboom will start in his place.

The Rams gave up 314 yards rushing against the Eagles, the NFL’s top rushing team. The Saints, featuring running back Alvin Kamara and utility player Taysom Hill, rank ninth. On Nov. 17 against the Cleveland Browns, Hill rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns, caught eight passes for 50 yards and completed a pass. Saints quarterback Derek Carr has passed for 13 touchdowns with four interceptions in eight games.