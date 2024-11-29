Advertisement
Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Inglewood California November 24, 2024-Rams receiver Tutu Atwell warms-up before a game.
Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell warms up before a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 24.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
The Rams are 5-6 and coming off an embarrassing defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles. And yet they remain in the race to possibly win the NFC West and make the playoffs for the sixth time in eight seasons under coach Sean McVay.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford played his first NFL game at New Orleans in 2009. The last time the 16th-year pro visited the Superdome, in 2022, he left with a season-ending spinal bruise. Stafford has passed for 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions in a Rams offense that failed to convert any third downs in the 37-20 defeat by the Eagles.

Receiver Demarcus Robinson, who has a team-leading and career-best six touchdown catches, will play despite his arrest last Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence. Stafford, Robinson and receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua could have a big day against a Saints defense that began the week ranked 30th among 32 teams against the pass.

Running back Kyren Williams ran well in the early part of the opening drive against the Eagles before fumbling for the third time in four games, and he and Stafford could be operating behind yet another offensive line. Right tackle Rob Havenstein is back after sitting out three games because of an ankle injury, but left tackle Alaric Jackson is questionable after not practicing this week because of a foot injury. McVay said he expected Jackson would play. If Jackson cannot, Joe Noteboom will start in his place.

The Rams gave up 314 yards rushing against the Eagles, the NFL’s top rushing team. The Saints, featuring running back Alvin Kamara and utility player Taysom Hill, rank ninth. On Nov. 17 against the Cleveland Browns, Hill rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns, caught eight passes for 50 yards and completed a pass. Saints quarterback Derek Carr has passed for 13 touchdowns with four interceptions in eight games.

Key injuries

Rams key injuries: OL Alaric Jackson (foot, questionable but expected to play); OLB Nick Hampton (triceps, questionable but expected to play); TE Tyler Higbee (knee, out); OL KT Leveston (ankle, out).

Saints key injuries: OL Lucas Patrick (calf, out): C Erik McCoy (groin, questionable); RB Jamaal Williams (groin, questionable); DL Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles, questionable).

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Saints

The Rams and Saints will play at 1:05 p.m. PST on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will air on Fox in Southern California and will be available nationally on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM or 93.1 FM.

Betting lines for Rams vs. Saints
Who will win Rams vs. Saints?

The Saints, coming off an open date, have won two games in a row under interim coach Darren Rizzi. But Stafford will dissect the Saints’ secondary and the Rams’ defense will bounce back from the loss to the Eagles.

Rams 30, Saints 24

