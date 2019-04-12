Rams’ Aaron Donald makes historic contribution to alma mater Pittsburgh

He might not be very charitable toward opposing teams’ quarterbacks, but Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has a completely different view about his alma mater.
The University of Pittsburgh announced Friday that Donald made a “seven-figure financial commitment to the Pitt Football Championship Fund.” It is the largest donation ever to the program by a “Pitt football letterman,” the school said.
Before last season, Donald signed a $135-million contract extension that included $87 million guaranteed. The former Pitt star recorded a league-leading 20½ sacks and was voted NFL defensive player of the year for the second year in a row.
Donald, the 13th pick in the 2014 draft, continues to train at Pitt during the offseason. As a result of his donation, the ground floor of the school’s Duratz Athletic Complex practice facility will be renamed the Aaron Donald Football Performance Center.
“It was a dream come true to play for the University of Pittsburgh,” Donald said in a statement on the school’s website. “My experience as a Panther is something that influences my life every day and I want to pay that forward. I believe in what Coach [Pat] Narduzzi is building at Pitt and this was an opportunity for me to make a difference for our current and future players. Pitt will always be my school and I'm honored to be able to support the Blue and Gold.”
The Rams begin offseason workouts Monday.