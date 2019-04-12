Rams’ Aaron Donald makes historic contribution to alma mater Pittsburgh

“It was a dream come true to play for the University of Pittsburgh,” Donald said in a statement on the school’s website. “My experience as a Panther is something that influences my life every day and I want to pay that forward. I believe in what Coach [Pat] Narduzzi is building at Pitt and this was an opportunity for me to make a difference for our current and future players. Pitt will always be my school and I'm honored to be able to support the Blue and Gold.”