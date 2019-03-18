Rams and quarterback Blake Bortles might be a good fit

The Rams’ search for quarterback Jared Goff’s backup is moving forward.
On Monday, former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is scheduled to visit the Rams, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Bortles, 26, was released by the Jaguars last week as the team prepared to sign Nick Foles. Before last season, the Jaguars signed Bortles to a three-year contract that included $26.5 million in guarantees. The Jaguars reportedly owe Bortles $6.5 million, so a team that signs the player who was No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft could probably do so at a bargain.
Sean Mannion, the Rams’ backup quarterback the last two seasons, is an unrestricted free agent.
In 2017, Bortles passed for 21 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions, as the Jaguars advanced to the AFC championship game. But in 13 games last season, he passed for only 13 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions, before he was replaced.
If the Rams sign Bortles, he would join a team that signed free-agent safety Eric Waddle and re-signed edge rusher Dante Fowler in the aftermath of their Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.
Linebacker Mark Barron, released by the Rams in early March, will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to several reports Sunday.
Last week, former Rams offensive lineman Rodger Saffold signed a free-agent contract with the Tennessee Titans. Former Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner signed with the Oakland Raiders.