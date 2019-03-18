Rams and quarterback Blake Bortles might be a good fit

Bortles, 26, was released by the Jaguars last week as the team prepared to sign Nick Foles. Before last season, the Jaguars signed Bortles to a three-year contract that included $26.5 million in guarantees. The Jaguars reportedly owe Bortles $6.5 million, so a team that signs the player who was No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft could probably do so at a bargain.